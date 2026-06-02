This article is based on:

It is basically an extension of this in depth article (above)- focussing on “Oxygen" and “oxygenation states”!

To learn the basic terminology (and what Telestai Nexus is all about):

There is no Oxygen in the Air and the oxygenation states of Water conceal the charging and memory function of it! The following prelude sums up the basics about charge based respiration and the logical conclusion that Water cannot possibly be: “H2O”- when you know that already, you can skip that part!

Caveat: “Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” Dr. Paul LaViolette

Prelude: Water is not H2O & Charge Based Respiration

A quick and clear summary of my article about this topic:

Dr. Gerald Pollack: “Respiration involves the inspiration of atmospheric gases. Arguments are put forth that it is not oxygen gas that passes from the alveoli to the capillaries, but electrons extracted from the oxygen.”

This article will show you why the “oxygen” molecules as described do not exist, along with the findings of Dr Gerald Pollack and Pete & Peter!

“Prof. Pollack is extrapolating upon his great discoveries. This is the kind of thinking needed to advance our paradigms scientifically. Reading this book changed how I look at … Everything!” —George Wiseman, Alternative Energy Innovator and President of Eagle-Research By applying ‘Occam’s razor’ of simplicity, Pollack enables the scientist as well as the novice to understand and value the profound connections between electricity, water, and all life” —Stuart Rudick, EverBlue Ventures

Hydrogen and oxygen are dry, highly reactive / explosive gases. Water is a liquid that extinguishes fire… Water is not H2O!

Get the book: 100 reasons why Water is not H2O!

“Water cannot be created or destroyed. Water can only change from one form to another; gas, vapour/steam, liquid or solid ice. Water is and always will be water” (Pete & Peter).

They argue that Water electrolysis does not produce any hydrogen or oxygen gas- the hydrogen gas that is produced, comes from the metal rods instead they say.

“We don’t breathe in oxygen from the air; we absorb moisture, which helps to pressurise our bodies through the lungs. We think this is the function of the lungs: to pressurise the body with moisture, giving us form and enabling us to move around...”

(Pete & Peter)

That pressurisation is the negative charging of the aether through the EZ water ㊀ that we breathe!

We have been had on a massive scale (regarding a myriad of issues- and there simply are no gases from the environment in our bloodstream…)!

There are ㊉ discharging particles (radiating infrared) and (aerosol) droplets in the air that attract ㊀ negatively charging EZ Water everywhere - this is also the reason for the deployment of tiny particles that power everything in the environment, including our bodies!

Everything in Nature must be Simple! Ken Wheeler

We are breathing Charge, through pressure (+ colliding aetheric pressure Sound Spheres bring Light in the external Reality) and suction (- the Light that is sucked back in, charging aetheric Water).

In Syzygy breathing: mutual sustenance and amplification!

“Electrons” = negative Charge in the Aether = Orgone We are breathing in negatively (-) charged air (from the aetheric, the inner World) and we are breathing out positively charged air (+ into the external World) Everything is being polarised, through phases of moisture and dryness, the centripetal charging of the Aether ㊀, equilibrium and the centrifugal discharge into the external Reality ㊉ - the air can be almost dry and entirely soaked- yet it is never completely without Light or Water! “Chemistry” turns these vertex clusters of EZ water into molecules, when they are really the harmonies, the interference peaks of aetheric Music (Sound Spheres that collide and make Infrared Light in this way). The way souls conduct bodies works through so called Electromes, that comprise the totality of all EZ Water Charge in our body. Motion on Water aetherically, brings Light / matter in the external Reality!

EZ Water as the Origin of Life, Memory and Energy Storage (Dr. Gerald Pollack)

Greetings wondrous biped!

Oxygen in molecular form, as Dr. Gerald Pollack describes it, does not exist!

Oxygenation states”, as a concept, have been invented to obfuscate the structuring and therewith the negative charging of the so called exclusion zone of Water into an electric gel through real charge separation, where positively charged particles and solutes are excluded.

This article brings all the evidence: thanks to Pete & Peter’s brilliant experiments!

Aetherically, negative charging brings motion of centrifugal Sound Spheres in aetheric Water: Orgone, “electrons”)!

As I have described in a former article, we are breathing “electrons”, negative charge- not “oxygen gas”.

When the blood of a dog was substituted by EZ gel / seawater, the poor animal survived the procedure without any repercussions:

Pollack is absolutely brilliant and yet- he does not see the Aether (proven through the ferrocell findings 10 years ago) and believes in “molecules”!

The Aether has been erased and Pollack is still unaware of that fact… unfortunately he also believes in molecular structures as shown in “molecular chemistry” and thus he thinks that Water could split and hence that the oxygenation states derive from oxygen molecules that become part of the EZ water lattice. This lattice of the Exclusion Zone is not composed of “millions of single layers though”- none of these exist.

The toroidal vortex paradigm that is based on the ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler shows that this EZ structure is actually formed through 3D Sound Spheres in the Aether that create Light through their collisions, the interference, the harmonies of their Music!

Hydrophilic surfaces provide these “oxygen groups” that bring centrifugal aetheric Music, the Orgone, the aetheric Charge that births the infrared for the negative charging of everything- for the entire Orchestra of Nature!

What a time to be alive!

Our world is in crisis because of the absence of consciousness. And so to whatever degree any one of us, can bring back a small piece of the picture and contribute it to the building of the new paradigm, then we participate in the redemption of the human spirit, and that after all is what it's really all about. Terence McKenna In a nutshell: Air has no constituents “Oxygen” means acid former and there are no oxygen molecules in our air! Pollack’s “oxygenation states” are describing the EZ Water Structure and oxygen groups appear as interference peaks of the EZ water structure at the vertices. Oxygenation states were introduced as a concept, to distract from the actual formation of liquid crystalline (gel) structure and electrical charge and memory in Water! Oxygen is simply dried air (desiccated air). “Oxygen meters measure “something - but we don’t know exactly what” Dr. Gerald Pollack These “oxygen” meters are measuring the absorbed infrared energy… (Pete & Peter). This absorption happens through EZ Water and the more EZ water, the more “oxygen groups”, which means negative charge aetherically. There are no “oxygen atoms” in the EZ water lattice neither! No Water is being split anywhere, it is irreducible and archaic! “Oxygen atoms” are allegedly “built into” the lattice during EZ water formation… this is not happening in the way Pollack explains it though, since we need to include the aether, the fundamental principle of inversion- and the fact that everything is made with spinning vortices and their aetheric Sound Collisions that bring the structures of our biology…. and not through atoms with a nucleus! The oxygen groups in the lattice represent the aetheric charge that is centrifugal Music / Sound-Spheres! Pressure Φ (Entropy, Light, centrifugal) and Suction Ψ (Syntropy, Water, centripetal) Solve Φ & Coagula Ψ Orgone is Music in aetheric Water and the Harmonies appear as Ligh t (weighting towards centrifugal discharge into the external reality). The charged lattice of EZ Water forms through aetheric sound collisions at the vertices (the peaks of interference of pressure and suction) these are the harmonies which create infrared Light→ the oxygen groups for negative charge that we also breathe- from charging pressure, combined with the suction of aetheric Water (like the counter-point of Music). Water condensation appears, when the converging centripetal part of the field is weighted. How does that happen? Through negative pressure, suction, the inversion of the Water evaporating pressure of Light Φ!

All there is:

Liquid ( dielectric, Music, Love Ψ) Firelight ( magnetic, Art, Beauty Φ)

Imagination is a pull from the Otherworld! Light refracts through Water, to project Light into the Aether and Cymatic Sound-Spheres are the Orgone (the charge) beyond the mirror plane!

«The Aether is Water based and our external Reality is made of Light, yet our Water is the eye of Yin in the Yang and the Light charging the Aether is the eye of Yang in the Yin.» One is always part of the other and one could not be without the other!

Water is not a product of Light, but its inversion!

“There is no religion higher than truth.” Madame Blavatsky

Air is Light heavy Water as Gas, positively charged One pressure and its inversion

There are no free oxygen molecules racing around or “bumping into things”.

Pete & Peter argue that oxygen and nitrogen are not basic constituents of air but that oxygen is a product that is produced from air. Further down in the article you will find all the evidence (the videos from their experiments)! Caveat: Pete & Peter are right about their criticism of Pollack’s model regarding “hydrogen and oxygen molecules”: they just do not exist . Yet they are dismissing the most important discovery of the century (the structuring and charging of Water through Light), simply because of Pollack’s molecular description of the EZ lattice, which is a cardinal mistake. Almost everything about Pollack’s findings is true- only the chemists description of the molecular structuring is false - likely because of the same reason that forces Levin to lie about “synthetically light sensitive ion channels”. All cells are Light sensitive, since Light structures our Water into our liquid crystalline body! They also fell for the pancake planet option, that I do not endorse at all→ see the ferrocell findings to understand why two fountains and suction holes are necessary (N and S). Other than that: Pete & Peter have made history with their experimental falsification of the alleged splitting of Water! Pete & Peter claim that liquefying air or producing “liquid oxygen” at cryogenic temperatures (around −183 °C) reveals the water content once more. In their view, the sky-blue color of liquid oxygen comes from this hidden water or related properties becoming visible again under extreme compression and cold. Dried air still carries trace water or water-derived essence that shows up in the liquid phase.

The 4 states of Water are also the 4 states of matter (the 4th state of water is liquid crystalline, which is a plasma state).

All matter and everything else is based on Water and Light. Without aetheric Water as the medium and syntropic structuring agent, there could be no Life!

This means that there is always a presence of Water (motion, the internal) and there is always a form of radiation, Light (the external).

“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids. Without that dance, there could be no life.” Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

Air is the centrifugal part of Light on aetheric Water (centripetal beyond the zero point, retrocausally) as gas, tending towards liquidity and the shell of Earth is entirely solid, yet the Air is positively charged, the rarefaction (solve) of Matter (coagula) so to speak. The solid Earth is negatively charged, through all that EZ Water around Water loving surfaces!

Without Water, there would be only sand, rocks and dust (solids)!

Everything is contained in between: Liquid <> Solid

The interaction of Water and Light brings Solids and Liquids.

The Water content is shifting phases and that between Aether and external Reality.

Solids have the liquid content pulled in towards the aether / centripetally (centrifugal beyond the zero point tunnel of inversion in the center of every field). Water complements that, it is structured beyond the Zero Point Tunnel and appears fluid to us in the external Reality!

«The golden ratio Φ is the kinetic driver of Beauty (Adolf Portmann) and its reciprocal Ψ that of Love / Syntropy (Luigi Fantappiè).

Water as we know it, is the Portal / Interface to the Aether! EZ Water is the melting of polarities into a fusion of Light and Water, Love-Making→ Masculine (pressure) and Feminine (suction)! Water as we know it, is the Portal / Interface to the Aether! EZ Water is the melting of polarities into a fusion of Light and Water, Love-Making→ Masculine (pressure) and Feminine (suction)!

Around these hydrophilic surfaces (water loving), EZ water forms when Water is present in the external Space. This is why Water and Light are the basis of everything (the solids that radiate with warmth and other sources of infrared, like the sun and the Water that is being composed into all life forms in this way).

Dried and very electronegative Air is being sold as “pure Oxygen”.

Completely dry air (devoid of any water) wouldn’t support EZ formation. However, even in what feels like “dried air,” the atmosphere always contains trace water vapour and tiny aerosol droplets.

The oxygenation states are associating the charge of Water with the lattice of EZ water , whereas the actual negative charge lies aetherically, as Orgone, represented through the centripetal structuring of the EZ layer here in the external Reality. The “hexagonal” lattice of EZ water is rather shaped by 3D Sound Spheres in the Aether!

« Oxygen is nothing else than air and dried air is being put in cylinders and sold as special “gas”- which is rather unhealthy and drying our lungs, in the minds of Pete & Peter.» → yet Pollack found efficiency regarding the formation of EZ water through hyperbaric oxygen treatment. The positively charged air attracts negatively charging EZ water (into the aether), while all the positively charged solutes / protons are excluded (the discharging part).

Air is positively charged (+) , the Earth negatively (-) → this is a capacitor, a battery.

Air is very electronegative though (because + attracts the - charged EZ), that means it forms negatively charging EZ water easily and this is very likely the “healthy” effect of the oxygen treatment… rather simply amplifying the formation of EZ water around water loving biological surfaces and artificial particles and polymers alike. This is the reason for the deployment of all these artificial clouds, made with material that is meant to be in our body and “power on” the entire environment, so that signals can modulate that charge:

«The tiny particles and polymers that are making us sick are in our body, because they can create EZ water that vibrates with our biological communication signals that are then sent out as very sharp magnetism and infrared light that can easily be monitored by face id cameras and magnetometers, among other sensors.» [66]

oxygen(n.) gaseous chemical element, 1790, from French oxygène, coined in 1777 by French chemist Antoine-Laurent Lavoisier (1743-1794), from Greek oxys “sharp, acid” (from PIE root *ak- “be sharp, rise (out) to a point, pierce”) + French -gène “something that produces” (from Greek -genēs “formation, creation;” see -gen). Intended to mean “acidifying (principle),” it was a Greeking of French principe acidifiant. So called because oxygen was then considered essential in the formation of acids (it is now known not to be). The element was isolated by Priestley (1774), who, using the old model of chemistry, called it dephlogisticated air. The downfall of the phlogiston theory required a new name, which Lavoisier provided. Oxygen-mask is attested from 1912. Oxygen- Etymology

Air is aetheric Water as Light heavy Gas in our World (positively charged). It attracts negatively charging EZ Water, which brings our clouds that stick together through the like-likes-like principle (positive charges between the negative EZ water layer make negative charges stick together through that intermediary charge). The Earth is Water heavy Light (matter is Light at a very high frequency, in circular harmonics). Add Water to the soil and it animates Life, the Earth is net negatively charged (the area of the zero point tunnel in the center of earth is positively charged, rather discharging, creating hydrogen in Ken Wheeler’s mind). The air is naturally like the aetheric (like fluids). It is very electronegative, meaning that it attracts a lot of negatively charging EZ, because of its positive charge (- attracts +). As I have mentioned in the beginning of this article, there is one continuum from solid, over liquid crystalline and liquid to gaseous… The air is positively charged and dried air has almost no Water in the external Reality… all that orgone through aetheric Water is used for discharge that attracts the ez water formation! Discharge brings the dryness and charging brings moisture, gyroscopic weighting of the toroidal vortices towards either one or the other direction: centrifugal or centripetal, simple as that!

The phlogistonists do not believe in the decomposition of Water (Ritter neither) and rejected the new oxygen movement… [64]

The disproof of the splitting of Water through electrolysis!

Pete & Peter’s work is phenomenal (truly groundbreaking):

When metal decomposes, it creates hydrogen gas for example- yet Water is never split… it can only evaporate!

Hydrogen comes from the metal rods (both the cathode and the anode) in electrolysis, not from the decomposition of water! (Pete & Peter).

Oxidation= solve Φ = centrifugal discharge = acidic = blooming (anti-gravity) Reduction = coagula Ψ = structuring (oxides for example) = alkaline = storing negative charge aetherically

The syntropic suction for that comes from the aether and leads to gravity, visible as the “dielectric acceleration to counter-space” / the aether, in Ken Wheeler’s words. Yet it is more than entropic acceleration, it is syntropic structuring, driven by negative pressure, aetheric suction of Water!

Gravity is the syntropic suction of aetheric Water Ψ

Anti-Gravity is the space-creating push, otherwise our World would just implode… Φ

The negative charge in the EZ shows through oxides / hydroxides in the hexagonal lattice!

This is the solidification of charging so to speak, these structured oxides (coagula) can dissolve (solve) and release all that aetheric negative charge into oxidation: discharge (there are just these two motions: solve (+) & coagula (-).

Think in cymatics and the solidification of sound, because this is what matter is, this is what our liquid crystalline body is: semi-solid aetheric Music! Literally!

All the different phases of liquid crystalline beings, from solid to gas- are a continuum of Life, bringing all the manifold elements and gases, the colourful theater of life!

Orgone = negative charge = reduction, towards the Aether.

Orgone is centrifugal beyond the zero point and structured here as liquid crystalline EZ water zones (the fusion zones so to speak).

Pete & Peter about “Oxygen” → where they claim that the composition of oxygen tanks is either compressed air or an addition to an artificially dried, processed, and irritating form of air. At the 1:00 mark an “O2” sensor is being shown, which is clearly a charge reader.

Oxygen has been introduced to obfuscate the charge states of water / moisture (the ez water) in the air (since the charge brings a centripetal structuring… aetherically that is centrifugal orgone, beyond the zero point tunnel and all biology communicates through this ez water based bio-electric communication).

Occam’s razor! (I do not share their pancake planet perspective, since that is the dielectric inertial plane in the center of all things).

The harsh weather at the N and S poles comes from the intensity of the field there… the equator brings most of the lush djungles and multitude of life-forms… funny how that works… see my note about fields: [65]

Once you get into the way fields work, there is no more pancake planet option… where would the centrifugal outward motion return at the “S”, when there is no “S”? How comes that the equator line brings most diversity, it is the calm area where Life flourishes most, across scales!

“The center always holds in all things of natural order” Ken Wheeler

Our Water is not ordinary Water in our body. It becomes a liquid crystalline phase (next to hydrophilic, water-loving surfaces) that is charged with Orgone in the aether (the negative charge).

Oxygenation states = Charge States (it says from -2 to +2 but the only positive one happens when it is reacting with an even more electronegative gas, fluorine!

That means only fluorine attracts more negative charge, electrons!

“Nuclear Energy” = Zero Point Orgone (there is no nucleus).

Light and Water provide free energy, the very reason for the obfuscation schemes around allegedly so dangerous “nuclear energy” (heat and Water, Galen Winsor ate uranium dozens of times to make a point and lived into his eighties) and the hollywoodesque cleaning rituals of radiated areas.

«The charging and structuring of Water through Light, brings the most efficient memory “of the future”- in Dr. Gerald Pollack’s view.»

The oxygenation states are the reification of that aetheric memory, the 3D “standing Sound Spheres” that make up our liquid crystalline bodies!

We are living in a toroidal orchestra that creates Light through collisions of Sound, of aetheric Music (Wheeler, Pollack)- the entire narration around the alleged complexity of our biology (“ion channels”, “membranes”, “nucleotides”, “viruses”, “ATP”) has been a story to hide the incredibly efficient simplicity of our nature.

It is remarkable, how easily we have forgotten about the fundamental interaction of Light and Water. All of our electricity comes from that. The protons and solutes are excluded and the ez zone charges negatively, meaning orgone is centrifugally released into the aether, that we see as centripetal structuring here, since we cannot see the inversion beyond the zero point tunnel (which is also an inversion of time, which is just the spin of vortices we perceive).

Farmers experience the interaction between Light and Water on their crops first hand, yet general folks are mostly quite dissociated from such simplicity. This is due to our brain frying education system based on lies, that does not fascinate us for the beautiful system of life, but introduces viral critters and other darwinian nightmares, in order to dissociate us even more from our home planet and way of breathing and charging through Light and Water. All these stories about non-existing ATP and ion channels are breaking brains worldwide!

Water does never split!

Not even Dr. Gerald Pollack has ever seen any Water Molecules. There are no Water Molecules!

The official description of the “splitting of Water” by Pollack:

“Water Molecule Splitting (Charge Separation):

Absorbed light energy splits “H₂O” “molecules”:

The negative moiety (essentially “OH”⁻ or oxygen-containing negative parts) stays and coalesces to form the EZ water.”

Interestingly, it is the “OH-” (negatively charged…) that remains in the EZ zone. Everything we know is a phase between solid and liquid, always involving Light and Water, neither could Light propagate, nor could any Body form without aetheric Water that brings the Music Spheres of “protein folding” - which collide and bring the harmonies that elicit Light (far-infrared, Pollack) from this interaction.

“The positive moiety (“H⁺” protons) is released and binds with other water molecules to form hydronium ions (“H₃O⁺”), which diffuse away into the bulk water.”

The positively charged particles and solutes are excluded, this is what powers Nature and no Water is being split! This is all due to the interaction of charges, leading to different phases of the interaction of Light and Water…. where gas is one phase of this interaction.

Oxygen can be positively and negatively charged, so it is already deeply tied to the charging of water, since chemically, the "“OH-” of the EZ allegedly contains “oxygen”.

I think that this molecular reification is simply the depiction of the charge states, from negative, centripetal and etheric- to radiative and centrifugal! Remember: we do not breathe oxygen but extract negative charge from the air (“electrons”).

«The body is an “electro-chemical entity” (liquid crystalline) and there is no gas exchange with the environment. » [ 13 ]

Oxygen is the reification of the dielectric field (Orgone, negative charge), from the aetheric to the surface part in our external Reality!

In the case of the charge states, it is actually oversimplification that is used to keep us unaware of the beautiful intricacy of our aetheric sound collisions that lead to the charge of our ez zones, which bring our cognition, feelings and our entire bio-electric communication, throughout our entire body and across cell types (Levin’s words). The memory function of our biology is hidden in this way. See Pollack’s description in the molecular paradigm: [54].

Liquid crystals, refraction, cymatics, Light and Water… this explains consciousness and memory much clearer than the masonic obfuscations.

Infrared comes from these aetheric sound-collisions and external infrared can also modulate our EZ water communication (“neuronal communication” and the steering of our biology in every way, even the motion of muscles and our circulation is based on EZ water undulations that bring the motion in our body and in nature in general) -2 as the oxygenation state means negatively charging the aether (negative charge means orgone into the aether, “electrons”, appearing structured, yet centrifugal beyond the zero point tunnel).

I think this solves the riddle about “oxygenation states” on Water “molecules” that Pollack considers the memory of the future! The memory needs to come through the specific refraction and projection into the aetheric realm, where “nothing is lost, everything is transformed” Michael Ende.

We know from cymatics that Sound propagates as a Sphere in the Aether, not as a “wave” (these are just for graphs). Life moves in this way, through Music that brings Light in the external Reality (literally).

Water brings Music in the Aether, because Water IS motion internally (this is all consistent with Tesla’s work).

The aetheric sound collisions are what lead to the different charge states, that Pollack very likely has to label “oxygenation states”, from -2 to 2+ for example (since this motion happens in the Aether: Tesla). This is clearly oversimplification of the way it works, because this actually shows how memory and our bio-electricity works!

That is also the reason for the dissociation of the Air (as Gas) and “Oxygen”!

There are no Water molecules, Water is irreducible and incommensurable (you cannot get its “smallest component”, it is always the same, across scales, in a fractal manner…).

You cannot produce water from lego pieces and you cannot break it down, ever!

No human being has ever successfully created water. Condensation, yes! Magic tricks, yes! Light as the centrifugal part of every field is also irreducible and incommensurable… Light is just as mysterious and unique as Water… because they are inversions of each other.

Logically, in Pollack’s own words, the harmonies (“collisions”) of SOUND, essentially of Music (since it is always call and response…) are what “creates” / elicits infrared Light (in our centrifugal space).

HENCE: it is that sound collision produced infrared- (or other Light) that charges the EZ, excludes the Protons and solutes to the positively charged bulk water and therewith causes the charge states of water, labelled “oxygenation states”!

The oxygenation of Water must be the representation of charge in Reality, like that of the Electrome , measurable voltage for example. Oxygenation states -2 - +2 = representation of charge.

Before the identification of Water as the aetheric element, we have considered the shadow the inversion of Light and I have just overheard Ken Wheeler tapping into the same categorical mistake. The shadow is the absence of visible Light, not its inversion. The negative is an inversion and not a shadow (since the negative inverts colours to their complementary colour, not to the absence of it)!

There is no dissolution into something at the zero point (neither “the one” nor the “singularity). It is the negative mirroring, the inversion and not the casting of a shadow, like the one the sun casts on the back of earth… the inversion means that our entire World is inverted and with it time, since that is just the perception of vortical spin in our two toroidal worlds!

The interaction of Light and Water is rather like that of complementary colours, just as the base layer dynamic. Essentially, there is just pressure and its inversion: the suction of aetheric Water. This is truly all there is.

Complementary colours explain what inversion means: the completion through the missing part! Light is the inducer and Water is the medium and syntropic agent from the aether that completes it! Ken Wheeler considers our external Reality the shadow of the Aether. This is a misconception, since the shadow is simply the absence of visible Light (in his own words). The aetheric Element is not Darkness but Water and that makes Water the complement of Light, not Darkness or the Shadow.

Final Words

As you can see- Oxygen / Oxygenation states and the entire molecular paradigm are deliberate strategies to conceal the way water charges and structures into Life, powered by Light!

The charge states as rough numbers from -2 to +2 (while the positive one almost never occurs) are clearly a strategy to hide the actual charge imprint that is based on 3D Sound Sphere Collisions aetherically.

Pollack’s brilliant findings are finally bringing the mechanism of Life into the global dialogue, even though he has been entirely isolated for his brilliance!

When we focus on “Water work” instead of “Shadow work”, we might bring remedy to the root issues in our lives, instead of blaming us or moralising our reactions to Trauma… Shadows exist and evil exists as deliberate ignorance, necessarily so- since there is also freedom. Yet It is upon us to decide how we interact and that decision of how we process what is happening to us, is our freedom!

This very freedom is being threatened by the biodigital Convergence that is ongoing, since tiny particles glow strongly with our bio-electricity, through all that EZ water gel that forms around them (even around plastics and hence the global deployment under false premise). This EZ water also takes Light in syntropically (Fantappiè and Schauberger combined, when seeing Water as the 5th element that it is). Our biology can be changed simply and A.I. makes it extremely easy for the powers that shall not be! We can elicit such Light internally too, to then use the infrared we created with our thinking, our aetheric Sound Collisions, to write memories into the Aether, through our EZ water (EZ Plasma). External signals can modify our being, our aetheric charge, which is Orgone- and fundamentally our aetheric body, our Soul.

There is not just a simple lattice structure aetherically, since all that centripetal structuring becomes centrifugal beyond the zero point tunnel of inversion and awareness. This is precisely the mechanism that Michael Ende described: our wonderful imagination, that pulls images from the Aether, which is the inversion to our World of Light (in field propagation dynamics, logic, the yin and yang principle and according to Steiner’s perspective and countless myths).

All these complex lies were meant to obfuscate how simply life operates, how all radiation can be beam-steered to change the EZ water structure and therewith our bio-electricity. This brings oxygen groups, the charging and alkaline conditions (because it is all the same). We are breathing negative charge (-) from the aetheric side of the air and we exhale more positively charged + air. The more ez water is in our body, the more “oxygen”- yet the oxygenation states are describing the charging states of Water and virtually all of it is negative of course. The actual EZ water structure appears through real Sound Sphere collisions in the aether, through the suction of water and the structuring and charging by Light!

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Your Karmameleon