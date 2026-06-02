Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
5h

This neatly explains the power of pranayama and how it expands conscious awareness. Brilliant Telestai.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9h

Indeed, I think You're nailing it!

While I was reading, I was reminded of this piece, and wonder what Your thoughts are on it"

"Yale Scientists Buried This 15-Seconds Breath That Takes Back 30 Years of Your Age" (Breathing): https://mestuff.substack.com/p/yale-scientists-buried-this-15-seconds

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