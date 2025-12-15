Can they hack our Soul? Better beware! The Year 2025 on Telestai Nexus & the Future!
The end-goal is to read and write our magneto dielectric signals, centrifugal and centripetal, that make up our human body communication! It really is that simplex!
This article summarises our most important discoveries of 2025 and will reflect on the simplicity of our bodily communication and what that means for us in this era of demented “Transhumanism”, brought to you by visionless Biotechnocrats!
(M)agnetic (R)esonance (I)maging of the Entire Human Population (and Tomography of course, using signals- from greek: γράφω1, graphō to write… with graphene oxide…), through self reducing spiked rGO Fibers, that turn charge into magnetism- sold to you as “Viral Disease”! EZ Water Charge governs our Bioelectricity. The sensing of our centrifugal and centripetal vortex motions2 (our Electricity) is all the information needed- everything else was an obfuscation with complex and false concepts about our biology!
You can recognize a pioneer by the arrows in his back.
— Beverly Rubik
Greetings to you, noble biped!
This year was a very moving time here on Telestai Nexus. My own worldview has shifted profoundly and I have integrated it all during long walks in nature. The discoveries of the last months have been like the first rays of morning sun after the coldest hour and I am very grateful for that.
When a conflicting idea to our core understanding of the world arrives, the first reaction is usually unbearable bewilderment and a powerful rejection of it all. I have worked very hard on these emotional reactions, since hearing about the idea that Nucleotides could be fantasy for example, innitially seemed like a trick of the controlled opposition, to delegitimise us. After a thorough investigation, I have realised that I was wrong and that DNA molecules are indeed only a distraction from magneto- dielectric vortex dynamics readings. [34]
(What if) The entirety of Genetics is an obfuscating Cover Up for Bioelectricity- the all encompassing Electromes of Life!? (I)
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble.
It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.
Mark Twain
The "Stairway to Heaven" of the Château de Chambord looks exactly like the Photograph 51 of the invented "Double Helix of DNA"!
Nucleotides are fiction!
We have discovered that nucleotides are fiction, as much as the entire profession of virology [34] and that magnetism and charge are being red during “sequencing”, ultimately displayed as voltage fluorescence, through nanoparticles that reduce to rGO fibers (in our body- from graphene oxide hydrogels). Dr. Michael Egnor & Dr. Michael Levin found convincing evidence for non-local memory storage. Furthermore Levin insists on the existence of a realm with physical laws like our world, where memories and the plan for our body are “stored” - the “platonic realm of forms”.
Gravity, Magnetism, Light, Matter and Time are ultimately on the same vortex. This means that everything boils down to Reality & the Aether, one as the Inside and the other as the Outside, Light and Water (as in firelight, the physical- and diving into water, the inside)- Rhythm and Feelings (Music)!
Spiked Fibers in our Blood
Furthermore, we have explored the means for the interfacing of our biology, like qdots that become hydrogels of graphene oxide (at body temperature and in liquid crystalline form)- which self reduce to reduced graphene oxide fibers (spiked with lanthanites for fluorescence), that are indeed- our spike proteins! They transduce charge to magnetism and amplify these vortex motions while turning it into infrared light. Rosalind Franklin was not working on double helixes of nucleotides, but Graphene Oxide instead. 0,34 nm for one layer, an exact match with the fictional ladder spacing of the mythical nucleotide!
The Magnetism! Our Bio-Electricity turns into Magnetism, through "spiked" rGO fibers in our blood! Our Phone's Magnetometer & co read it with Neuronal Precision!
“Spiked” rGO with Lithium and other Voltage Fluorescent Materials!
Lanthanides help with that, this is why lithium is being advertised everywhere. The list of side effects has been changed and vision loss and other nasty repercussions simply disappeared. Alternative docs are happily advertising these pyramid scheme scams, just like Masterpeace and many others (since the economic situation is dire- and other justifications… the better the return, the more believe in it). It is very sad to see how many people are caught up in the 5D enlightenment narrative with aliens, while 5g and 6g are frying our brains out, erasing the beautiful landscape of our imagination. Almost everyone sounds the same now. You can recognize GROK in everything and this destroys our personality. This is why I give my best to handwrite everything, especially since A.I. is virtually unusable at this point- namely giving out very inaccurate information. I think it is time to nourish our offline libraries again, create places to hang out without technology- while our history is being erased and changed more and more. Bring back the Old World of Europe, the Old World of Connection to the Fabric of Reality and the Aether, for the real adventures.
Aeons are galactic superwaves, bringing life.x
R.I.P. Nanobot Psyop! Radiant Energy Driven Brownian Motion explains the erratic Movement of Nanoparticles!
Hunting Psyop’s
What happened next on Telestai Nexus? I realised that “Nanobots” are just brownian motion of nanoparticles and this narrative has been a red herring to distract and ridicule us. The entire nano-network narrative is such a red herring type of distraction campaign and complication is generally a great way to make published science seem beyond the reach of our mortal minds understanding, so that lies cannot be recognised as such anymore (the same is happening in the financial system). The truth lies seemingly out of reach, for all these high flown words and difficult formulations- that us mortals cannot grasp… turns out that this perfected construction of lies has been the main deception. Everything in nature is governed by simplex magneto- dielectric fields3- ultimately aetheric charge, pressure- which manifests as gravity, magnetism, feelings, fields and our beloved and ravaged 3D reality.
One Vortex: The stunning Simplicity of Reality, the Rodin Coil that brings Zero Point Energy & Rudolf Steiner about Time Reversal in the Aether
Then there is the electrome that makes the growing of an eye on a frogs butt possible, with the right voltage gradient. Magnetism and Charge, turned to infrared light- for “health monitoring”. Lanthanides amplify external infrared signals and turn them into electrical signals, while they give off light signals from the building and removal of EZ water layers, which make up our bioelectric communication. This is great for brain control and Lanthanides like Lithium have been found in the self reducing mesogenic fibers (rGO plus “doping” / “spiking” with rare earth metals, aluminium, caesium 137 and other nastiness). These particles are being sprayed on us daily, under the guise of “climate change” control, which has been brilliantly falsified with excellent data (the CO2 narrative that is).
Graphene Oxide Clouds: EZ Water around GO forms Artificial Clouds- for Weather Warfare & Nanoparticle Rain!
We are Liquid Crystalline Beings!
We have explored Dr. Gerald Pollack’s groundbreaking insights regarding structured water and how most of the books about biology are as deranged as our physics literature, where ion channels multiply while EZ Water charge and its structure makes life possible without any lipid bilayer membranes. We have learned that neurotransmitters are just hormones and neuro-receptors are pure imagination as well, since everything is governed by vortex dynamics, centrifugal and centripetal forces.
Psychedelics, Proteins, Hormones and even Enzymes are not what we were told they are! They are liquid crystals that carry information like water (Pollack) through the Electrome!
Most of the active “compounds” in our body are basically liquid crystals, while centrifugal force and the centripetal conjugate bring everything into being (everything is conscious and there is mutual sustenance and amplification between ψ & φ, when seen with the Aether as the complementary other Side beyond the Mirror, where everything inverts and brings our inside experience while we are living in Reality, which will become the outside reality when we die.
A deity who could make all things make themselves was far wiser than one who simply made all things.
— John Brooke
The Masculine is the Inversion of the Feminine, Reality and Aether, Rhythm and Feeling, The Inside and the Outside!
Here on Telestai Nexus, we have explored the idea that the feminine and masculine are fundamentally the inside to the outside, an inversion of each other, while an aspect of yin is always present in yang and vice versa (the centripetal motion is feminine Ψ and the centrifugal one masculine φ). The centripetal, inductive charging of the aether (with the dielectric of light towards the zero point)- would not be possible without the feminine in the masculine, namely the centripetal part of centrifugal light. One cannot be without the other and hence one cannot create anything without the other. The entire world of manifested forms is animated by anima, Ψ. And everything is conscious, down to so called “matter” (see Dr. Michael Levin’s research). The Aether is the Reverse Mirror World to Reality, where our memories are soliton fields- mutual sustenance and amplification, light charges and structures water…
There is no flawed nature of the physical world, when you realise the phase conjugation between centrifugal and centripetal forces (the reciprocal and complementary nature, like Yin and Yang), Reality and Aether, the expansive masculine external and contraction of the feminine internal - plus the inversion of that in the Aether. I call this the big ecological cycle, including the Aether beyond the mirror, through the zero point lens that inverts everything.
Transhumanism wants to imprison us and erase the Aether, the Inside, the Land of Imagination, the Feminine!
Transhumanism is the archontic idea, that we could transcend our complementary existence between Reality and Aether, that we could erase the World of Death, the Feminine, the Imagination and Inside World- and replace it with an externally controlled virtual world, while our beings are severed from the complementary other side. For decades, the powers that shall not be have indoctrinated us to rise above our “pain body”, which is our etheric body. The “christ consciousness” is as much conjecture as any other monotheistic approach that does not treat Ψ = 1/Φ (the feminine as the inversion of the masculine). Virtually all religions are structured in such a way that the masculine element dominates with violence, which opposes the fibonacci driven harmony of the inversion principle. One cannot be without the other and when you think clearly and simply about this, it cannot be any other way, since everything is conscious and the Aether is the anode (even Ken Wheeler sees it like that, but does not follow through here, regarding our internal experiences, like feelings or imagination).
The Biodigital Convergence
We have been told to find stillness and detachment in the “power of now”, perpetrated by minions of Oprah (her miracle healer John of God is now 99 years in prison… underaged girls) to believe that “enlightenment” would be coming with sun-storms (which are a wonderful spectacle and surely influencing us, I don’t deny that), while 5g masts have been powering the rGO fibers in our body, transmitting and amplifying magnetism transduced by charge instead, from the Aether side, which governs most of our biological functions! We are being deluded into nanoparticle enlightenment!
The more I think about it, the more I realise that this vortex4 contains all the information needed to read us and send signals to change us.
The magneto- dielectric field of the human body (it is basically light, matter is heavy or hard light too), which centrifugally (outward) builds from discharge in the Aether and returns as the dielectric centripetal (inward) movement towards the zero point, where everything inverts towards the Aether (including time, since this is just the movement of the vortexes).
This field is all the perpetrators need to learn everything about our body. They are sensing these two movements that bring our Electricity!
One is from the center outward, the other radially inward (almost like a centripetal “line” in the end). [98]
Our internal experience is the flooding of the Aether with this dielectric return, which is compressing and expanding in a non-linear way (Dr. Paul LaViolette, Ken Wheeler)- because it is a World beyond the Mirror. The “rest” is an illusion, everything inverts on the other side!
The radiant return towards the center brings light through friction, like a moth to the flame. Light propagates like ripples in a pond through the Aether, bringing snake like undulations, like waves on the ocean while nothing actually moves. The centrifugal torus of reality brings a centripetal hyperboloid of the aether (like the diabolo that you can throw and catch with the two sticks). Once we die, the inverse will occur and the double ouroboros will show its other arm. The internal experience will become external and the external will be internal, macro to micro and micro to macro. The centripetal hard light (matter) that looks like rest now, will invert and become the centrifugal internal experience, once we live beyond the mirror.
It all comes down to centrifugal magnetism and centripetal dielectric return- while both are the same vortex of course. Our entire body communicates in this way. In fact, the entire Stereoma (I see it as the two Worlds intertwined, Reality and Aether).
In seeking absolute truth, we aim at the unattainable and must be content with finding broken pieces… Each one of us may pick up a fragment or two, … and in moments when mortality weighs less heavily upon the spirit, we can, as in a vision, see the form divine.
— William Osler
I would say the divine is all around us and what monotheistic movements call “heaven” (a haven, a safe place of fulfilment, her embrace, the Aether, the Land of Imagination) is just the complementary other side beyond the mirror- but it is clearly the realm of the feminine, the Land of Imagination, where Feelings and Ideas manifest as the physical and external reality. It is, in fact, the inside out and outside in of our Reality (the conjugate pair of Ψ & Φ)!
Why is the Aether so hard to proof ? Because of the peculiar nature of the mirror, the zero point and the inversion on the other side. While we are living in Reality, time is the motion of the vortexes that make up the torus of our universe and the Aether is right beyond the mirror- but while we are alive here we perceive it as the micro space (the hyperboloid, the inversion of the torus), the feelings, the internal. The Aether also brings gravity and it is the centripetal infinity towards so called “rest” that is an illusion, because when we go beyond the mirror after death, everything inverses and time will be moving inversely too- so that “rest” is actually moving centrifugally again- and the fibonacci ratio of fire to water will flip: Water will be leading in the Aether (3:2)!
So can they hack our Soul?
Yes and no. We are composed of Reality (Biofields) and the Aether (our Inside now) and while the aetheric side (our etheric body) cannot be sensed in the way we can sense fields in Reality- radiant (light) signals can be sent towards the center of every “atom”5, of every cell, EZ water structure in our body and there it will be inverted and does arrive in the Aether. When you realise what that means, you will naturally gravitate towards a more natural lifestyle with less and less technological gadgets. I am envisioning an archaic revival, like Terence McKenna. Think about it- almost all content is already written by A.I. and people will get bored by that perfected but uniform writing style sooner than later. Videos are not real anymore, wikipedia is a joke and the wayback machine is already being changed…
The Future is Offline- fully connected to Reality and the other Side beyond the Mirror!
Thank You for taking the time to read and for being here! All of this is for free so feel free to share it as long as we can!
Your Leon Karmameleon
More on magnetism6
φ Phi and ω Omega - the expansive will driven masculine φ and definition / resistance of ω (like in electrical resistance, OHM).
The best Video out there- the first real depiction of the Torus- 99% of the others depict the north and south pole as the ecology, cutting out the aether for the bigger cycle! I see the Aether as the Inverse of Reality!
All fields are actually aetheric modalities, field pertubation- the discharge of potential from the Aether is what creates our magneto dielectric Reality!
According to Ken Wheeler’s ether-based model of fields, as detailed in his book Uncovering the Missing Secrets of Magnetism, the incommensurability of centripetal and centrifugal magneto-dielectric aspects stems from their fundamental opposition as conjugate modalities of the ether. These cannot be unified or measured under a common framework without logical fallacy, as they represent irreducible, incompatible principles: dielectricity (centripetal, counterspatial, inertial, and generative) versus magnetism (centrifugal, spatial, radiative, and expansive).
Wheeler views dielectricity as the primary, centripetal force that contracts and voids space toward a counterspatial inertial plane (the “prima causa” of all phenomena), increasing inertia and seeking equilibrium through convergence.
In contrast, magnetism is a secondary, centrifugal reaction that expands and creates space through radiation and divergence, decreasing inertia via discharge. This opposition means centripetal motion is inherent to all inertia by definition (dielectric-driven radial convergence), while centrifugal motion is merely a resultant effect of magnetic expulsion, not a true form of inertia itself. The two interlace through golden ratio proportions (137.5° angles, Φ ratios) in vortex geometries like hyperboloids, but remain non-overlapping: dielectric operates in negative/non-time and counterspace (additive, voiding), while magnetic functions in positive time and space (multiplicative, expansive).
In practical terms, this incommensurability manifests in magneto-dielectric interactions, such as in magnets where dielectric centripetal voidance induces magnetic centrifugal recirculation, forming self-similar pressure gradients and double vortexes (clockwise centripetal at centers vs. counterclockwise centrifugal at edges). There is no true attraction- only dielectric induction and magnetic displacement, ensuring mutual repulsion for system equilibrium, like in accretion disks or field patterns viewed through a Ferrocell.
Wheeler emphasizes that this conjugate pair defines fields as dynamic ether pressure arenas, not quantum particles or relativistic constructs, with incommensurability precluding misnomers like “electromagnetism” (electricity is a hybrid that terminates as magnetism via dielectric mediation).
Addition from Telestai Nexus: I personally think that the inertia is an illusion and the inversion happens when we break through to the other side- the zero point is indeed- a lens that inverts everything and since time is only the motion of the vortex, that will invert too… which has been confirmed by Rudolf Steiner and others, it also fits the conjugate logic- when you think about ψ = 1/φ (the feminine as the inversion of the masculine, with an aspect of one in the other according to yin and yang, Aether and Reality, the Inside and the Outside, Rhythm and Feelings, Will and Passion).
It is just the zero point of inversion, a lens like a pinhole camera. Black holes do not exist, they are inversion points and while we spin forward in Reality we cannot perceive the other side that is moving backwards in time and seems to be moving centripetally towards rest… until the mirror flips (this is the idea).
I would add that Electricity is the magneto dielectric light that makes up both movements. Both “poles” are actually sinks and the centrifugal parts rush out of the zero point as well. I personally see the inversion on the other side, as evidenced by Rudolf Steiner, ancient cultures through the double ouroboros symbol (the intertwined / double helix dual loop) reports from near death experiences and other visionary experiences.
Both poles are are actually dielectric sinks, accelerating towards the Aether, through the zero point in the middle. The repulsion comes from the opposing spin of the dielectric field, the magnetic centrifugal torus that clashes when “north” meets “north”.
Link to the Source Caveat: the Cosmology of the interpretations differs from my personal view, but the phenomenon is being dealt with comprehensively- there is no second best source in this regard!
Excellent summary and offering of things! I do hope Others grasp!
