Amaterasu Solar
9h

Excellent summary and offering of things! I do hope Others grasp!

Marcus C Martin
7h

Telestai, i am targeted, they are not able to hack my mind, much less my soul, will never happen, certain percentage of people will never happen to change behavior, thoughts. i am not sure what the percentage is or the degree to which happens. - they are trying like hell with trillions going into it. I have done a lot of research, and am including your presentations, so thanks for your hard work. The bioelectricity is the key, and attempts of put synthetic conductive materials to combine with our biology, into us, for that end, to manipulate, regardless of definitions of DNA - contact me any time mcmartin025@protonmail.com, 919-244-4516 ph , Marcus

