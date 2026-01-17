Leaving Chemical Delusions behind! The charge paradigm and the vortex paradigm go hand in hand (centripetal charging = negative charge, centrifugal blooming happens through positive charge).

Dr. Gerald Pollack’s main hypothesis: “Humans (like fish) breathe negative charge. We extract negative charge from the air, we do not extract oxygen from the air!”

Charge based Respiration

Breathing: “We don’t need the system that is now in all the textbooks” [67]

Click the Image to get the PDF, or here : [ 112 ] Dr. Gerald Pollack: Questioning whether we breathe oxygen must surely seem bizarre, for oxygen deprivation leads quickly to suffocation, followed by death. Could there be any question? Yet, certain enigmas emerge from the widely held mechanism of respiration, which are rarely addressed. Here I consider several of them. I then go on to suggest a mechanistic variant by which those enigmas resolve in a natural way. The variant involves a central role of electrons. For sure, oxygen is critical for life, but I raise question whether it is the oxygen itself that is the critical agent, or electrons extracted from the oxygen. I Begin by citing an issue that is not commonly considered by those dealing with respiration: The breathing of fish. At extreme depths, oxygen is in short supply; yet fish manage to survive. If vertebrate life requires oxygen, then how do those fish make it? Link to the entire study: [13]

Dr. Gerald Pollack: “I suggest that it’s not oxygen gas that our bodies require, but electrons drawn from that oxygen.“

“That is, no gas flows from alveoli to capillaries, only electrons extracted from the oxygen gas.”

“To appreciate how this dynamic might occur, we must recognize that the oxygen molecule is highly electronegative, one of the most electronegative elements on the periodic table. That means it has a profoundly strong tendency to accumulate electrons.” («Is it oxygen, or electrons, that our respiratory system delivers?»).

Electrons = Charging, centripetal acceleration / dielectric return of the magneto- dielectric field (“counter-spacial voidance”, basically structuring while expelling solutes, creating “hydrogen gas” / ions, which is just positive charge. This dielectric voidance is literally the essence for our breathing, the energy that we feel as “oxygen” (the “negative charge”, which is just centripetal charging, acceleration of the dielectric towards counter-space / the aether).

Find out what Electricity truly is : [11] (Ken Wheeler’s all in one explanation).

Air that is negatively charged = full of “oxygen”… the negative EZ Water Charge + Light + Plants (hydrophilic surfaces… Pollack’s solids)… Photosynthesis might be that simple after all! A question of charge, aetheric compressions and rarefactions (extensions)… tension and release, perturbations of the aetheric water, while no “molecules” leave their place- all the chemical complexities are on the same harmonic spectrum / compounds of “hydrogen” through the octaves (→ Walter Russell).

All elements are just compounds of the intensity of centripetally leaning vortex motion that we call “hydrogen”, which is rather pyrogen (inflammable air). More about that in the appendix. Water is the irreducible Aetheric Element.

Negative Charge = Dominant dielectric, centripetal charging of the magneto- dielectric dual fountain with the two dielectric sinks as explained in this article: [ 12 ]

At this point I realise that all elements are just intensities of pyrogen (hydrogens true name), while the centripetal part is water, charging the Aether, matter formation…

The negative charge in EZ (exclusion zone) water strongly ties to alkaline conditions. The infrared or other light brings coherent liquid crystalline layers. These have a reduced (antioxidant-) character (which can “oxidise” / dissipate later…). Reduced means coherent, structured (reduced Graphene Oxide means structured graphite oxide, basically… “graphene” is a deliberate misnomer).

Oxidation happens due to the magnetic blooming of the discharge of + charge, through the magneto- dielectric dual torus Fountain that returns and inverts through the zero point at the respective other “pole”.

Structuring is the “negative charge”, or rather the dielectric charging of the Aether, bringing the animation of Nature, of our Bodies, Gravity, Feelings, our Internal Experience- the Reflection of the External!

⚭ The Steroma between Kenoma and Pleroma. Will and Desire, Inside and Outside, Rhythm and Feeling, Centrifugal and Centripetal, Magneto- Dielectric Light & Irreducible Water = All there is.

“Electrons, meanwhile, are widely recognised as a supplier of fuel for running cells. Hence, correlation exists between supply and demand.” - Dr. Gerald Pollack

“By breathing we get negative charge !” Dr. Gerald Pollack

From his study that shows that it is not oxygen that we are breathing, it is negative charge (which is centripetal and dielectric acceleration towards counter-space / the aether in Ken Wheeler’s mind):

Outbreath : positive charge Inbreath : “negative charge” (acceleration towards the zero point, the Aether, charging coherence / structuring).

Fish are using negative charge.

Oxygen meters are not measuring oxygen! Dr. Gerald Pollack:

“Electricity is undervalued” (Dr. Gerald Pollack) & the ATP hypothesis is BatShit:

Energy does not come from ATP (it is all EZ Water, charged and structured by light).

Dr. Gerald Pollack was able to prove that it is electrical energy, not energy from ATP.

And there is indirect evidence that the other systems in our body are also run by Charge, Dr. Pollack remarks.

Irreducible water & the orchestration of the “chemical revolution”!

The following document brings more clarity regarding the irreducibility of water, which is a wonderful realisation. Water is the Aetheric Medium for Light- both cannot be without the other (which has not been seen clearly for millennia of religious conjecture).

Before the development of the chemical concepts of oxygen and water, these issues were viewed quite differently:

The “chemical revolution” wasn’t that great after all! Lavoisier’s theory required combustion to involve decomposition of gaseous oxygen, liberating caloric (heat) as oxygen condenses into a solid/ liquid “oxygen base.”

But several cases contradict this: combustion happens without oxygen in the gaseous state, and sometimes without oxygen at all. Gunpowder combustion, a prominent anomaly (even noted by Berthollet, who later became a Lavoisier ally):

Gunpowder burns vigorously in the complete absence of ambient oxygen gas. The oxygen is present only in solid form within the gunpowder itself (from saltpeter), not as free gas. This challenges the idea that gaseous oxygen is essential for combustion and heat production. Burning of carbon- Heat is produced even when reaction products remain gaseous (no condensation of oxygen gas to liberate caloric as Lavoisier’s model demands). General cases- Combustion or heat production occurs without involving oxygen in the gaseous state, or even no oxygen at all in some reactions, violating Lavoisier’s caloric-liberation mechanism. The philosophical failure to provide a rational explanation for the supposedly rapid and unanimous shift from the phlogiston theory to Lavoisier’s oxygen theory reveals that the standard historical narrative is flawed. In reality, the Chemical Revolution was gradual, contested and incomplete. Many chemists remained dissenters, partial adopters or critics well after 1789, including Priestley, Davy and Ritter. Phlogiston theory was well-founded empirically, and actually explained key phenomena better than Lavoisier’s system, which relied on hypotheticals such as caloric (heat) and lumière (the primal fluid substance for light propagation), and had serious weaknesses regarding gunpowder, acids and non-oxygen combustion.

Major philosophies of science (empiricism, Kuhn, Lakatos, simplicity) all fail to account for the alleged decisive victory- because no such quick consensus existed. The true long-term driver was a deeper ontological transition, from a chemistry of active principles like phlogiston modifying substances, to a chemistry of reified vortex motions- into stable, weight-conserving building blocks, which later enabled Dalton’s deluded atomic theory.

Johann Wilhelm Ritter (a German Romantic natural philosopher) seized on the puzzle of Nicholson to propose the opposite view.

Negative Electricity = Phlogiston (another proposed name: “electron”).

At the cathode: negative electricity (centripetal) combines with water → produces “hydrogen” / reduction (which is structuring, so hydrogen is a compound: water + negative electricity).

At the anode: positive electricity (centrifugal) combines with water → produces oxygen (oxygen is a compound: water + positive electricity).

“Ritter carried out various experiments in support of his idea that electrolysis was not decomposition at all, but a pair of synthetic reactions: negative electricity comes in at one end and combines with water, and the product of that combination is hydrogen; likewise, positive electricity combines with water at the other end, and makes oxygen. According to Ritter, water was an element after all, and hydrogen and oxygen were water-based compounds.” Published in HYLE – International Journal for Philosophy of Chemistry, Vol. 16, No. 2 (2010), page 66.

Hydrogen and oxygen are not elements but compounds formed by electricity (vortices…) acting on elemental water! Ψ (water, centripetal, the aether, internal) & Φ (firelight, centrifugal, reality, external).

The distant separation (Nicholson, see appendix) makes perfect sense: the two types of electricity (centrifugal + and centripetal -) act locally at their respective electrodes, creating different products there.

This was a direct challenge to Lavoisier. It revived the phlogiston theory (where phlogiston or electricity could combine with substances to produce new ones).

The “nitrogen in the air” narrative is tumbling!

… “there is something wrong with this hypothesis” (Dr. Gerald Pollack, at 26:00).

Pete & Peter’s experiment disproving the assumptions around nitrogen: [21]

It makes no sense that alleged larger molecules are passing through the air sacs into our body and nitrogen would not. Dr. Gerald Pollack doubts that the mechanism is as described and sees charge based respiration! This fits perfectly into the vortex paradigm, where negative charge is the dielectric dominance, aetheric structuring, charging, towards and through the zero point in the center of everything in existence!

Plants are structuring water from the air with light too!

Plants are basically structuring the air that contains moisture (water)- the negative charge is what gives us the feeling of energy and “oxygen”! We are not inhaling chemical molecules!

Oxidation is the direction of positive charge (centrifugal) and alkaline crystallisation is the direction of negative charge (centripetal). Negative charge is nothing else than the hyperboloid dielectric return towards the zero point, acceleration and thus structuring, coherence and EZ Water formation!

Photo”synthesis” simply makes the air more alkaline (increases pH, structuring, charging of the Aether, centripetal).

There is not only Will, there is Desire. For every mental idea there is embodiment - one cannot be without the other and one without the other is always and will always be fatal conjecture! Enlightenment is only an extreme experience in the World of Light, emotional profundity is the inversion of that, through Water, which is not H₂O (the internal, the aether, gravity, feelings, inner visions, the reflection of the centrifugal outside as the centripetal return).

A Perspective Grounded in the Sober Certainty of Mutual Sustenance and Amplification of the Magneto- Dielectric Field between Reality and the Aether, in a World where everything is Conscious, at every Scale (see Dr. Michael Levin’s research)!



Inside Out and Outside In

△ Irreducible Firelight (centrifugal & centripetal light) + ▽ Irreducible Water (without interruption, the field is made of one seamless motion, covering Reality with the dual torus fountain and dielectric return that inverts to a negative dual torus fountain in the Aether…):

The unicursal Hexagram is great to display that the centrifugal and centripetal field lines are one and the same motion, inverting through the zero point towards the aether- while never being separated. The separation happens through the distinction between the internal and external, the perception of the motion, where the internal is inverse, so that it is felt inside rather than seen as an external reality! This will flip during the moment of death (since our perception of time is the motion of the vortices that our soul associates with). This is why both depictions, the two triangles that are separate and the unicursal hexagram both make sense in depicting the interaction between Reality and Aether.

«The Inner Reflection of the outer World is perceived as Feelings, Gravity, Imagination and Dreams! We witness it from the perspective of Reality and when we Dream or die, that inverts and we perceive from the side of the Aether (gradually, while dreams provide merely an aspect of the entheogenic landscape- there is a clear distinction between the perception of the Otherworld and Dreams). »

The expression of a gender here and in the aetheric realm is clear and distinct (male or female) and the balance of proportions of water and firelight is complementary in the aetheric realm, completing our biofield in Reality.

Nothing is lost, everything is transformed- Michael Ende.

It is about the Mind and Feelings (Reality and Aether), the External and the Internal and both are equally important (the induction and the reflection), because the External will be our Internal and the Internal will be our External…

Different intensities of Light bring visible splendour, matter in the medium range and Electricity at the upper end. There are fractals at every scale, nature is an orchestra of vortices that are simply centrifugal and centripetal motion.

Ψ & Φ, the Feminine and the Masculine,

Ψ=1/Φ the Feminine (Water: Solid, Liquid, Liquid Crystalline and as Vapor) is the Inversion of the Masculine (Firelight: “hydrogen”- rather pyrogen) &

-Ψ=-(1/Φ) the Inverse Mirror of Reality in the Aether, the Conjugation that follows logically and with sober certainty, according to the aether physics of Dr. Paul LaViolette, Ken Wheeler and others.

Coalescence of Vortices instead of “nuclear fusion”, the fusion and division happens through spiralling motion, centrifugal and centripetal. There is no nucleus in atoms, it is rather the “black hole” that is just the portal to the Aether, the lens of inversion, as I have outlined in my recent articles here on Telestai Nexus. These two motions make up all fields of Existence.

The different oxidation states that Dr. Gerald Pollack talks about (-3 till +3) are basically charge states, different patterns like the harmonics when you swing a semi tight rope- essentially oxidation is due to positive charge and the alkaline structuring is due to the “negative charge” (pure air for breathing is “negatively charged”)

The water takes on different shapes and oxidation just means centrifugal dominance of the vortices and hence decomposition and crystallisation (into liquid crystalline / nematic or solid states) is basically the alkaline opposite (through “negative” charge, which is truly just dielectric acceleration towards the zero point, voidance towards the Aether- see Ken Wheeler’s work).

Beyond Conjecture ⚭ The Steroma between Kenoma (Reality, external now) and Pleroma (Aether, internal now). Rhythm and Feeling, the External and the Internal & Inverse Mirror Flip when we Die.

“Beware of false knowledge, its more dangerous than ignorance” - Shaw Irrationality defined : “an explanation that a proponent cannot imagine, explain, or illustrate”. (Ken Wheeler)

Breathing is so much simpler than we have thought!

