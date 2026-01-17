Telestai Nexus

Amaterasu Solar
6h

I'd have to say that I have tossed the "table of elements." LOL! Truly excellent look at how things work. Energy, frequency, vibration.....

Neural Foundry
3h

This completley changes how I think about cellular energy and what 'breathing' actually means at a fundamental level. The charge-based model makes way more sense when you consider how fish survive at extreme depths where oxygen is scarce - they're tapping into electrical gradients rather than molecular exchange. I remember feeling totally energized after a storm once, and now I'm wondering if that negative charge in the air was literally what I was sensing. Still, I dunno how mainstream biology would reconcile this with the entire ATP synthesis framework they've built careers on.

