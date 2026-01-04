ψ = 1/φ (the feminine is the inversion of the masculine) and -ψ = -1/φ ( the inversion of all vortex motion through the zero point ).

This book is a profound reflection on the topic of time, the archontic intrusion through efficiency (and virtualisation) and simply a wonderful story that brings vivid images to our human imagination. The book is orders of magnitude better than the movie! “No, Momo,” Master Hora replied, “these clocks are just a hobby of mine. They’re only very imperfect copies of something that every human being carries inside himself.

For just as you have eyes with which to see the light and ears with which to hear sounds, so you have a heart with which to perceive time.

And all the time that isn’t perceived with the heart is as lost as the colors of the rainbow to a blind man or the song of a bird to a deaf one.

Unfortunately, there are blind and deaf hearts that perceive nothing, though they go on beating.” Michael Ende

Greetings to you noble biped!

We are hitting a watershed moment in many fields- the blooming of the Lotus- on the rotten carcasses of “trans”-humanist dementia!

This article is about Khronos, Kairos and Egyptian Time Snakes: the Miraculous Perception of Time, with real scientific evidence of time inversion! But beyond that, I want to convey how precious it is to be alive and that we are not merely living an illusion of some sort of simulation. The internal landscape has been erased from our understanding and it leads straight to the feminine Aether, the Complementary Otherworld! We have been caught in narratives that have tried to erase our connection to that other side- portray Reality as a simulation or computer-matrix, while we are glued to the actual simulation on our screens, creeping into Reality, without even noticing it…

The Lotus of Life : the Lotus represents Perfect Conjugation between centripetal (inward internal) and centrifugal (outward manifestation), the basic principle of the entire Universe, as Ken Wheeler has shown through his Ferrocell experiments.

The Lotus Flower (Nelumbo nucifera, is hermaphroditic- a “perfect flower” in botanical terms).

Petal initiation (growth phase): Centripetal sequence (outer tepals/petals form first, progressing inward). This is typical for many flowers.

Blooming (opening phase): Proceeds centrifugally (inner petals expand and unfurl first, pushing the bloom outward progressively over days). This creates the expansive, radiant shape.

Each individual lotus flower contains both male and female reproductive parts:

φ Male: Numerous stamens (pollen-producing) surrounding the center.

ψ Female: Multiple pistils (with stigmas and ovules) embedded in the center- which later develops into the iconic seed pod.

The Lotus displays spiral phyllotaxis (organ arrangement) in its petals and overall form, in Golden Spirals / Fibonacci Sequences that are a beautiful display of the natural field lines of magneto- dielectric light (visual or as matter, among many other forms…) under the ferrocell.

I have explained the magneto- dielectric torus of light / life extensively in the last dozen of articles here on Telestai Nexus. The search function is really good here on Substack!

The Lotus Flower, the entire Universe and Chronos have a lot in common!

Everything is composed of this conjugated centrifugal and centripetal field… everything is Light and the internal experience is moving in a way that explains the fleeting nature of feelings, namely inverting in the center of everything…

The Geometry of Reality (& imagine the Aetheric Inversion through the Zero Point in the Center- the “Blackhole”- which is a white-hole beyond the inverse mirror).

This is a magnet under the ferrocell that makes its real field lines visible:

Real centrifugal and centripetal magnetic field lines made visible through the Ferrocell for the first time (a layer with a liquid that creates a real holographic imprint of the field lines that are present). These appear for everything under the Sun and in the Aetheric Waters!

What is Time?

Time is life itself, and life resides in the human heart. Michael Ende “Time does not exist (as a separate dimension). Time is a measure applied to masses & magnitudes.” Ken Wheeler

This means that time is the perception of the motion of life: the movement of our centrifugal and centripetal vortices, that bring the internal reflection through the Zero Point in the Center of Every«thing» towards the Aether and the inversion of it all when we die.

Walter Russell

“The inadequacy of the senses to record the backwards flow of forward moving things, causes the illusion of sequence and time.” “It is the creation of an ever living and eternal creator. It has no beginning or ending in time, for time itself is voided by itself.”



Walter Russell

“Every action in Nature is voided as it occurs, is repeated as it is voided, and is recorded as it is repeated.” (Every forward action is immediately compensated and “voided” by its opposite). I see the Aether as the Complementary Otherworld, where the dielectric return “voids” through the zero point and blooms into the inverse world of the Aether (which is not a vacuum at all). The “blackhole” / “whitehole” in the center of everything is the lens of inversion, where every motion, including time- is inverted. “If the senses could detect and record all motion, instead of but a part of it, the illusion would disappear. The senses would see behind the illusion and find that all motion voids itself.”

Walter Russell confirms the idea that everything has a conjugated complementary other, including time (which is just the motion of the vortices of life).

I explained this in detail here (the rodin coil & the universal field) and here regarding the human biofield.

Walter Russell

“People never seemed to notice that, by saving time, they were losing something else. No one cared to admit that life was becoming ever poorer, bleaker and more monotonous. The ones who felt this most keenly were the children, because no one had time for them any more. But time is life itself, and life resides in the human heart. And the more people saved, the less they had.” “Calendars and clocks exist to measure time, but that signifies little because we all know that an hour can seem as eternity or pass in a flash, according to how we spend it” Michael Ende

Chronos

Chronos or Khronos (/ˈkroʊnɒs, -oʊs/; Ancient Greek: Χρόνος)

This Baroque/Rococo limewood sculpture by Ignaz Günther (c. 1765–1775) depicts Chronos with wings, holding a scythe and hourglass to symbolise the relentless passage of time and mortality.

The embodiment of time (time is a measurement… we perceive it as the motion of the vortices of life).

In the Orphic tradition, Chronos emerges self formed- and engendered by earth and water (earth emerges through magneto dielectric light… matter is just very high frequency light flooding aetheric water, which is the medium that brings forth all matter- go to my article about irreducible water).

He produced the Aether (which has been falsely placed into heaven, it is rather in the center of everything, like the earth… through the zero point)- and also an egg.

The Story of Chronos & Ananke

Chronos emerges at the dawn of creation as an incorporeal, serpentine deity, often depicted with three heads (a man, a bull, and a lion), together with his consort Ananke (the goddess of inevitability and necessity, also serpentine), he plays a key role in cosmogony (the tale of the origin…).

Ananke (Ancient Greek: Ἀνάγκη, meaning “necessity,” “force,” “constraint,” or “inevitability”) is a primordial goddess in Greek mythology. She is one of the oldest deities, emerging at or near the dawn of creation, and her power transcends even the Olympian gods.

The Cosmic Egg (Orphic Egg): Chronos produces a bright white / silvery cosmic egg within the divine Aether. This egg is central to the Orphic creation myth:

Chronos first begets Aether (bright upper air), Chaos (the vast chasm), and Erebus (darkness).

He then creates the egg in the Aether.

Chronos and Ananke coil around the egg like serpents, encircling and constricting it until it splits apart.

From the cracked egg hatches Phanes (Φάνης- also called Protogonos, meaning “first-born”, the 1 1 …and then 2 and 3, 5 … 8 of the fibonacci sequence), a radiant, hermaphroditic deity (the beginning of the fibonacci sequence) of light, creation, and procreation, often depicted with golden wings. Phanes then brings forth the first generation of gods and organises the cosmos, introducing light, life, and order.

Snake Egg → Martina Hoffmann

The egg produced the hermaphroditic god Phanes (androgynous- just like “adam kadmon” or the sophia / baphomet mirroring in hebrew, through the atbash cypher) who gave birth to the first generation of gods and is the ultimate creator of the cosmos (ψ & φ). ψ AETHER and φ EARTH (for Reality, the dry rock of earth that ψ aetheric waters animate for example) share the same letters and “ae” is the inversion of “ea”. Another inversion is the verb “live”, mirrored to “evil”.

“Nothing endures but change” Heraclitus

Kairos

Callistratus, Descriptions 6 (trans. Fairbanks) (Greek rhetorician C4th A.D.) :

John Poulakos: "In short, kairos dictates that what is said, must be said at the right time.”

Kairos (Ancient Greek: καιρός) is an ancient Greek word meaning 'the exact or critical time'.[1] In modern Greek, kairos also means weather or time.

KAIROS (Caerus) was the god or personified spirit (daimon) of opportunity

It is one of two words that the ancient Greeks had for 'time'; the other being chronos (χρόνος). Whereas the latter refers to chronological or sequential time, kairos signifies the right moment, serendipity!

In this sense, while chronos is quantitative, kairos has a qualitative, permanent nature.

Hippocrates most famous quote about kairos is "every kairos is a chronos, but not every chronos is a kairos."

In archery, kairos denotes the moment in which an arrow may be shot with sufficient force to penetrate a target. In weaving, kairos denotes the moment in which the shuttle could be passed through threads on the loom. Similarly, in his Kaironomia (1983), E.C. White defines kairos as the "long, tunnel-like aperture through which the archer's arrow has to pass", and as the moment "when the weaver must draw the yarn through a gap that momentarily opens in the warp of the cloth being woven".

In classical rhetoric, kairos is “a passing instant when an opening appears which must be driven through with force if success is to be achieved.” Kairos, then, means that one must find the best situation, taking timing into consideration, to act.

Kairos was central to the Sophists, who stressed the rhetor’s ability to adapt to and take advantage of changing and contingent circumstances. In Panathenaicus, Isocrates writes that educated people are those “who manage well the circumstances which they encounter day by day, and who possess a judgment which is accurate in meeting occasions as they arise and rarely misses the expedient course of action.”

Yin (Aether, Feminine, Internal now) and Yang (Reality, Masculine, External now)- one cannot be without the other and there is always an aspect of the one in the other: ψ = 1/φ ( the feminine is the inversion of the masculine ) and -ψ = -1/φ ( the inversion of all vortex motion through the zero point ).

The Chthonic Otherworld, Snakes & Time Inversion

The Relationship between Ropes and Snakes During the Underworld Journey in the Book of the Gates

Abstract: The iconographic treatment and the context in which ropes, and snakes participate evidence a relationship between both elements in the Book of the Gates. This relationship is reflected in the meanings they represent. The underworld hours display ropes being carried by several deities in an equivalent composition and context. The strong presence of snakes in Egyptian written sources and iconography proves the Egyptian fascination of these creatures. Snakes are often mentioned as primal creatures.

The snakes and rope-carriers are symbolically linked. Both elements are strongly associated with time and being more explicit on some occasions with cyclical time and time inversion which leads to rebirth.

The depictions of ropes as the solar boat are obviously connected with the underworld journey, but at the same time, they often display elements related to the hours. The punishment of the enemies of the Sun god- in which both snakes and ropes are involved, is another important step in the Underworld journey.

Ropes and Time Rejuvenation

“Ropes are also present along with knives in scenes of punishment and damnation of the chaotic forces. However, ropes are generally associated to concepts of time rejuvenation especially in the scenes of measurement of the underworld fields which are related to the concept of fertility, rejuvenation, and rebirth. Snakes are closely related to the concept of time reversal. The chthonic forces which these beings represent are necessary for the regeneration of the hours and the rebirth of the Sungod. It is also present in the necessary destruction and rebirth of the hours as can seen in the time snake whose shape is closely related to the ropes. Ropes are of key importance in the advance and rise of the solar boat’s journey that represent the cyclical course of the sun”

When we include the Aether as the complementary Otherworld / Underworld, the concept of rebirth becomes more realistic and tangible. The zero point in the center of everything is a lens of inversion and beyond we cannot measure the flow of time, as Russell points out.

Ancient Egypt, Serpents & Time

I am very excited to share this academic paper with you, which decodes Egyptian snake symbology in relation to time:

These twelve gods are called those- who carry the double-twisted (rope) out of which the hours emerge‖. This god is attested in the Coffin Texts and later in the Book of the Dead where he appears as a slept ferryman which must be awakened to cross the waters of the underworld.32 (Fig. 5) The text mentions that the rope is pulled out of the mouth of the mummiform deity however it shows tied around his neck. According to the text: nDrw n. Tn mannw(j) Sdj.n.Tn m rA aon (―Grasp for yourselves the double-twisted which you have pulled out of the mouth of Aqen!‖). The scene shows these deities within the ties that form the ropes and among them can be distinguish twelve stars. The twelve stars represent the twelve hours of the nighttime in which these individuals transformed. The fact that Aqen was associated with boats and travel may be another reference to the Sun’s journey. The individuals will be- turned into Akh-spirits through them‖. Thus, it seems that these twelve beings represent the blessed dead or the ba of the Sungod and the double-twisted rope display a positive feature related to transformative qualities which are directly related to the presence of the mummiform deity Aqen (perhaps joining him) transforming them into Akhspirits.34 (Fig. 5)

»Get the entire PDF of the Study : The Relationship between Ropes and Snakes During the Underworld Journey in the Book of the Gates

»Graham Hancock unveiled the secrets of Egypt too!«

In Greek mythology, the Underworld (a Chthonic domain) features rivers like the Styx, Acheron, and Cocytus, which serve as barriers between the living and dead. These waters stand for transition, purification, or peril, they are blending chthonic earthiness with water.

The Chthonic Inner Earth (beyond the center of everything, every torus and hyperboloid inversion, through the zero point )

“More than anything else the chthonic realm to the Ancient Greek represented the realm of the uncanny. Yet in this quality it also represented a quintessentially female realm. For a more academic in-depth study of this fascinating and multi-faceted subject we recommend Lynn E. Roller's groundbreaking 1999 book 'In Search of God the Mother: The Cult of Anatolian Cybele'.”

Naiads (freshwater nymphs associated with springs, rivers, and lakes) are explicitly called chthoniai (χθόνιαι, chthonic)- because their waters emerge from or flow through the earth. This highlights how chthonic forces encompass life-giving underground waters.

Many Naiads preside over springs (Pegaiai) and fountains (Krenaiai) that emerge directly from the ground (manifestation of matter / water is plausible in Dr. Paul LaViolette’s framework, manifestation from the Aetheric to the side of Reality).

Myths like that of Aristaeus, who consults Naiads “below the water’s surface” in a “perpetual spring” (hints at the time inversion aspect) for guidance and purification.

»Get to the Entire Article«

Work of Martina Hoffmann, please support her outstanding art: [ Gallery & Website ]

Link To her Gallery : [ 331 ] The Chthonic Realm =

The Underworld =

The Aether =

The Complementary Otherworld to Reality Alien Ascension by Martina Hoffmann - basically the Aetheric Counter-Baphomet! Ψ Aether & Φ Reality

One cannot be without the other,

there is always an aspect of Yin Ψ in the Yang Φ

Centripetal Ψ & Centrifugal Φ Fractals at every scale,

Polarisation, Gyroscopic Force & Motion,

like Waves on the Ocean without Water leaving its place… These are genuine magneto- dielectric field lines that make up light, which is matter and everything else. Water is the Aetheric medium for the propagation.

Time Inversion in “Quantum Physics”!

Keep in mind that quantum mechanics is “completely haywire” (Dr. Paul LaViolette)- this is why he created Subquantum Kinetics, to avoid this field altogether. But even in “Quantum Physics”, Time Inversion has been Experimentally proven:

University of Toronto physicist Steinberg and colleagues demonstrated “negative time” in quantum experiments (2024), where photons appear to exit materials before entering, providing observational evidence of time reversal at the quantum zero point (interaction null). This inverts causality without violating physics, tied to ether-like vacuum fluctuations Link : [ 34 ]

The Zero Point Field was called ‘zero’ because fluctuations in the field are still detectable in temperatures of absolute zero, the lowest possible energy state, where all matter has been removed and nothing is supposedly left to make any motion (because the motion comes from the Aether… the Complementary Otherworld to Reality). [31]

Negative time as an irrefutable outcome of a real world experiment: As demonstrated by the team’s experiments, these values can encompass instances when an individual photon’s transit time is instantaneous- or, bizarrely, when it concludes before the atomic excitation has ceased, which gives a negative value. “I can promise you that we were completely surprised by this prediction,” Sinclair says, referring to the matchup between the group delay and the time that the transmitted photons spent as atomic excitations. “And as soon as we were confident we hadn’t made a mistake, Steinberg and the rest of the team—I had moved on to do a postdoc at [the Massachusetts Institute of Technology] by this point—began planning to do a follow-up experiment to test this crazy prediction of negative dwell time and see if the theory would hold up.” The measuring device ends up in a superposition of measuring zero and measuring some small positive value.” But correspondingly, Steinberg notes, that also means that sometimes “the measuring device ends up in a state that looks not like ‘zero’ plus ‘something positive’ but like ‘zero’ minus ‘something positive,’ resulting in what looks like the wrong sign, a negative value, for this excitation time. A negative time delay may seem paradoxical, but what it means is that if you built a ‘quantum’ clock to measure how much time atoms are spending in the excited state, the clock hand would, under certain circumstances, move backward rather than forward,” Sinclair says. In other words, the time in which the photons were absorbed by atoms is negative. Even though the phenomenon is astonishing, it has no impact on our understanding of time itself- but it does illustrate once again that the quantum world still has surprises in store. “[Angulo] and the rest of the team have accomplished something really impressive and produced a beautiful set of measurements. Their results raise interesting questions about the history of photons traveling through absorptive media and necessitate a reinterpretation of the physical meaning of the group delay in optics,” Sinclair says.”

The entire idea of “antimatter” (from the falsified atomistic paradigm) springs from the inversion principle at the zero point, where the motion of the vortices inverts and our perception is tricked, thusly we see a “blackhole” instead of the portal to the Chthonic!

Beyond the Inverse Mirror

In the Egyptian religious tradition every human had a mirror soul in the otherworld, the “Ka”. Death comes when the “Ka” arrives to join the earthly soul. In the “Papyrus of Anhai” (1100 BC) it is depicted, how the two souls, shown as birds with women hands, join. The “Ka” soul is mirror imaged and has even its name written in mirrored hieroglyphs (Rossiter, 1984). Source

Standard Egyptian iconography depicts the Ba (personality/ mobility aspect of the soul) as a human-headed bird, often with human arms/ hands in some vignettes to emphasise interaction (embracing or offering). The Ka (life force/ double) is typically shown as a human figure with upraised arms (like the PSI figurines) or as arms emerging from the tomb.

The reunion of Ba and Ka (Φ & Ψ) after death enables the deceased to become an effective Akh (transfigured spirit), but explicit depictions of both as mirrored bird forms joining—with one having reversed hieroglyphs—are uncommon or possibly a specific interpretation in Rossiter’s commentary.

Akh, in Ancient Egyptian Culture, is the spirit of a deceased person and, with the ka and the ba, a principal aspect of the soul. By enabling the soul to assume temporarily any form it desired for the purpose of revisiting the earth or for its own enjoyment, the akh characterized the soul of a deceased person as an effective entity in the next world.

The zero point of inversion is in the center of every torus (the magnetic shower-head in Ken Wheeler’s cosmology), that returns towards the other side, accelerating towards the Aether as the centripetal dielectric part of the motion, that reaches a maximum of density / concentration / potential at the fulcrum, the blackhole, which is the non-Cartesian lens of inversion and hence the centripetal movements will become centrifugal, the inside will become the outside and the outside the inside- once we pass through the portal of death, which is such a zero point for our existence here in this body!

“If people knew what death was, they would no longer be afraid of it. And if they were no longer afraid, no one could steal their lifetime from them.” Michael Ende

