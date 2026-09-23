handmade / typed
The Goddess TNT Ψ has been turned into Dynamite and her Liquid Essence (Water) into Explosive Gases!
One Vortex Field: The stunning Simplicity of Reality, the Rodin Coil that brings Zero Point Energy & Rudolf Steiner about Time Reversal in the Aether
“Black is the color of night. White is the true color of death”
― Melissa de la Cruz
When the human race learns to read
the language of symbolism,
a great veil will fall from
the eyes of men.
Manly P. Hall
Nucleotides are fiction :: Viruses and Contagion are mythical inventions 1:: Bioelectricity is at the core of everything: Electromes instead of Genomes.
The rune Dagaz appears in the center of a Sator Square (instead of a single N)- one made of marble (discussed in this article)
Prelude:
Everything you are going to read here is an approach to truth- I am dedicated to decipher what can be understood and reveal the simplicity behind the obfuscation schemes that have turned such beautiful simplicity into high flown “sCieNcTific” twists that are meant to make your reasoning spiral into the lands of oblivion! Dagaz is the missing piece that connects my recent series about the Sator Squares with break-through findings in biology, physics and even math (it took Jain108 40 years of phi focus, to discover the inversion in regards to Water- that should have always been defined as: Ψ).
I am delighted to share this edition! This article, besides the exploration of Dagaz, will show how the roots of our words for Day2 and Goð are closely interwoven and that is a beautiful thought indeed (shining, burning, pouring and the experience of the entire day). Something so seemingly ordinary, like the experience of the day- is getting elevated to the divine, since the shining itself is evidence for magic occuring! The glowing of the day, the pouring through of beauty is what made our ancestors utter words that mean day, shining and goð (which has two roots3, because of our two Worlds and two motions: the calling (invocation, centripetal, inward→ *gheu(e)-) and response (pouring, centrifugal, outward → ghu-to- "poured," from root *gheu-)! Another word deriving from the word Goð and root *gheu-is “found” (originally "to mix, mingle," from Old French fondre "pour out, melt, smelt"). → founded, founding → Foundation.
Dagaz is the rune of day and contrary to its interpretation as a rune that would solely signify dawn- this rune unites all the opposites, so dusk is also included, and with it- a much more integral understanding of our two Worlds:
“Dagaz holds the energy of birth because it’s the transition from one space into another through a narrow passage and it holds the energy of death because it’s a transition from one space to another through a narrow passage.”
Ingrid KinCaid [24]
“I know that what you call ‘God’ really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.”
―Wilhelm Reich
Continuous Creation
Ingressing minds into bodies: Dr. Michael Levin 2026
And yet, there are beings that create and it would be foolish to assume that our own shape right now- is what set everything in motion and yet- we are made of the same Light and Water as everything else! When I put this world into symbols, I am never reducing the beautiful realm of imagination to math or physics- on the contrary! Symbols are so beautiful, because they signify meaning beyond the limitations of language!
Agency across Scales, through bioelectricity and electromes that govern our body in the way the genome was supposed to do that job (and beyond)!
The same principles that make a spiral galaxy also create the structure of a seashell and the unfurling of a fern…
From my “We are Liquid Crystalline Beings article (bioelectricity explains non-local memory and the goal orientation of beings)”:
“Most neuroscientists presume the brain neuron substrate underlies consciousness. But if you analyze the actual neuronal properties occurring in the brain, you find those same properties are present in every cell in your body. The time scales are different, but cells throughout the body have the same properties. ← through EZ Water (bioelectricity) and agency across scales.
For the same reasons that many think that brains are associated with consciousness, you have to be open to that exact same thing elsewhere in the body.“
“We’ve underestimated matter... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “
Michael Levin (← go to his website)
When you slow down- you will be greatly rewarded, especially in this time of fast feeds!
The Background: Light is the complete inversion of Water ( «Water is not H2O»- likewise pressure is to suction, what the Masculine is to the Feminine (the Nature of Water (← Jain 108 about the math) as the inversion of phi (as Light)). All of that happens in toroidal vortex motion (no linear journey from “big-bang” to “enlightenment”, it is all dynamic and the moment of union is the crossing of the zero point- with our awareness…) between the Outside (the World of Light) and Inside (our feelings, sensations, imaginations, the World of Water) of everything (separated through the zero point / central plane in the center, the TENET principle)→ ferrocell findings and logic) and since there is agency across scales, as evidenced by Dr. Michael Levin recently- we can come to see that Life (all bio-electricity) is fundamentally based on Light charging and structuring Water (Pollack, 2022) and Water that pulls in Light for that syntropically (finalistic: effect before the cause, through the Aether → Fantappiè). In the center of every field there is a zero point, instead of the non-existing nucleus. Radioactive particles (which are portrayed as extremely dangerous on purpose) are excellent for EZ Water formation (and for the tracking of bio-signals unfortunately…) and through steam and heat, we can have virtually infinite energy. It is not about energy or its price, but full fledged control systems based on lies to steer history. Nucleotides have been an elaborate fairy tale. Genetic readouts are cyphered bioelectricity: charge. Please see my overview article for the basics: [81]. Let’s go:
“You can recognise a pioneer by the arrows in his back.”
Beverly Rubik
Dagaz
Dæg = Day and mæl = mark
The mark of the day (not a beast- something shining instead: our day, including dusk, dawn and the aetheric side)
TINNIT → Sator Square → see Ken Wheeler’s interpretation (yet Atlantis is otherworldy and not a local place, likewise the eye of sahara (the Richat Structure) is symbolic (for its centripetal shape) → my decoding of the Sator Square → easiest explanation (article)
In Berber, Tanit (another written form of that same name) means spring or stream.
Note the double N of TINNIT: uppercase Ν, lowercase ν : Θεννειθ
→ …the Origin of the letter W:
Wynn Ƿ: While the earliest Old English texts represent this phoneme with the digraph ⟨uu⟩ or ⟨vv of Thenneith: Θεννειθ⟩, scribes soon revived the rune wynn ᚹ from Old English's native alphabet, Anglo-Frisian Futhorc, for this purpose. W as in Water → ω Omega → as in Opes. The letter W and the letter O (omicron and Omega) are clearly connected as well:
W → νν → ᚹ (Wunjo) is the rune of Joy and Bliss (8th rune of the Elder Futhark).4 This rune is related to gold (ORO ASA in the Sator Square, to make gold) → the center
The double N of TINNIT are also νν (in miniscule form: Θεννειθ and stand for the two N from the two sides of the Sator Square)
Dagaz is the rune of a thorough understanding of the Day (Daeg: relating to the entire 24h cycle, foremost as a measure of the experience of the day in time).
Dagaz comes in the shape of a Butterfly, which also symbolises a break through after the transformative chrysalis.
In this article you will find a deep dive into the roots of the ancient words Dæg, Goð & the origin stories and meaning of many important letters, which clarify how our two Worlds are composed, through Light and Water essentially (Water is not H2O). We will also look at ancient words for Water and that will reveal a lot about its important role in our world, which cannot be reduced to a product of Light at all!
There exists the Boustrophedon writing style in Ancient Greece, the writing of alternate lines in opposite directions, one line from left to right and the next from right to left. AREPO, the second row of the Sator Square is the mirrored form of OPERA, as if written behind a plate-glass door (indicating the CCW motion, O to A, syntropic → explained here). This relates to field dynamics, as I have explained here: [69].
Some Etruscan texts are written in boustrophedon style, as are some Greek ones of about the 6th century B.C.E. The word is from the Greek boustrophēdon, meaning literally “to turn like oxen” (in plowing). ← relates perfectly to the Sator Square
You will not find a conclusive decoding of this ancient palindromic enigma anywhere else, yet it is logical and makes sense in regards to Occam’s Razor, once you compare it to the conjecture out there in the wild, which has never seen AREPO for what it is. This is why I hope that you can find the time to get into this material here on Telestai Nexus! [26]
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The Center of TENET (the principle, the absolute): the letter N
N for the Neverending Story:
The name of the letter is νῦ (nû, [nŷː]) in Ancient Greek.
Two Worlds, the center leads to the inside, the other side:
N&И
The word nous5 starts with N (Ancient Greek: νοῦς, also spelled noûs).
→ pure divine intellect for the Neoplatonists
“Nous is the Classical Greek term for mind, intelligence, or intellect — specifically the highest cognitive faculty, the one capable of grasping first principles, essences, and truths that are foundational to all reasoning but cannot themselves be demonstrated through further reasoning.” [77]
Then there is the word numinous (meaning “divine, spiritual, of or pertaining to a numen," from Latin Numen: "divine spirit”) and we feel nostalgia for the beauty of forgotten times!
The Egyptian «N»etherworld6 starts with an N- and continues with “eth”- the sound of ð (eth) from Old English. The letter eth (the hissing sound th, through the teeth → related to S and Z of course (S&Z are geometrically rotated versions of N&И by 90°). The ð (eth) appears in Old Norse goðr (a neuter word for god):
Goð (neuter)
Old Norse
“n. pl. [all the Teutonic languages have this word in common; Ulf. guþa, n. pl., Gal. iv. 8; guda, id., John x. 34, 35; and Guþ, m.; A. S. godu, n. pl., and God, m.; O. H. G. Cot: in mod. languages masc.; Engl. God; Germ. Gott; Dan.-Swed. Gud].” Source
Possible runic inscription in Younger Futhark: ᚴᚢᚦ
The Poetry in Everything
Goð
“HISTORICAL REMARKS.—In heathen (hæðen) times this word was neuter, and was used almost exclusively in plur., as were also other words denoting Godhead, e. g. regin or rögn = numina, q. v.; and bönd, höpt, prop. = bonds, and metaph. gods:—this plur. usage seems not to refer to a plurality of gods, but rather, as the Hebrew אלהים, to the majesty and mystery of the Godhead (→Φ王Ψ: explained in this article). it points to an earlier and purer faith than that which was current in the later ages of the Scandinavian heathendom;
thus the old religious poem Völuspá distinguishes a twofold order of gods,—the heavenly powers (regin or ginn-heilög goð) who had no special names or attributes, and who ruled the world, like the Μοιρα or Αισα of Gr. mythology;—and the common gods who were divided into two tribes, Æsir (Ases) and Vanir, whose conflict and league are recorded in Vsp. 27, 28, and Edda 47.”[69]
Jailbreak yourself through fearful indoctrination, it is most definitely meant to subdue your beautiful soul!
χριστός (christos) is used to translate Hebrew māšîaḥ (anointed), applied to kings, priests, and occasionally others:
Christos / khristós is a title, 400-500 years older than christianity:
(used by Aeschylus, the Father of Tragedy & Hippolytus):
the anointed / entitled one:
Masculine Christos χριστός: anointed, rubbed on
Feminine Christos χριστή: anointed (feminine), rubbed on
Neuter Christos χριστόν: anointed (neuter), ointment, salve
The Poetic Crusade of Elitists: Two Thousand Years of Civilisation are based on a mocking Satire (Christianity) & the "Dark Lady" Emelia’s Jewish Revenge (Shakespeare).
In pre-Christian times, some coins of Ptolemy III Euergetes (r. 246–222 B.C.) were marked with a Chi-Rho
Goð
II. after the introduction of Christianity, the masculine gender (as in Greek and Latin) superseded the neuter in all Teutonic languages, first in Gothic, then in Old High German and Anglo-Saxon, and lastly in the Scandinavian languages; but neither in Gothic nor in Icel. did the word ever take the masc. inflexive r or s, so that it remains almost unique in form.” Old Norse Dictionary
In the German word for god, there are the two TT’s as in TNT / TINNIT as well: Gott- which also used to be a neuter word before Christianity: Gótt7). →Proto Germanic: Gudą (neuter) → Old Norse Goð (neuter). Old Danish: goþær (with the thorn letter from the same Futhark rune and ash, the ligature æ which stands for the Ash Tree, the World Tree).
The tribal name Goth comes from Proto-Germanic gutô / gutaniz, which is derived from the verb geutaną (to pour).
The word God has two roots: The word / spell (to call) and the deed / response (to pour).
God / gudą → from PIE ǵʰew- “to pour” and a second root: PIE ǵʰewH- to call, invoke), meaning that which is invoked.
ἔπος (épos, “word, speech, utterance”) → Opes, Sophia, Syrinx…
complements
ἔργον (érgon, “deed, work, action”). → The Demiurge, Pan, Bældæg…
Call and Response
The children of Frigg Ψ and Odin Φ include the gleaming god Baldr in Old Norse (Bældæg in Old English → Dagaz, Dæg (Day) (Baldr: lit. ‘bold’; ‘brave, defiant’; also ‘lord, prince‘, shining).
frīġdæġ (Friday)
From Proto-West Germanic *Frījā (Frigg) dag, a calque of Latin diēs Veneris (Friday, literally “day of Venus”).
Frīġeǣfen (Thursday evening).
Bældæg → Dæg (Day, the 24h cycle)→ Shining… Invoking (Call) & Pouring (Response)→ Goð
His wife was Nanna (see → INANNA- the myths of this world are all interwoven) daughter of Nep, and their son was Forseti, the god of justice. Balder's hall was Breidablik (broad splendor).
The fruit of the Bæl tree:
Bæl
bonfire, funeral pyre
fire, flame, blaze
«Bældæg, the god of beauty and light: His tragic fate and resurrection»
“Balder
by Micha F. Lindemans
The god of light, joy, purity, beauty, innocence, and reconciliation. Son of Odin and Frigg, he was loved by both gods and men and was considered to be the best of the gods. He had a good character, was friendly, wise and eloquent, although he had little power. His wife was Nanna (→ connects to ancient INANNA) daughter of Nep, and their son was Forseti, the god of justice. Balder’s hall was Breidablik (”broad splendor”).
Most of the stories about Balder concern his death. He had been dreaming about his death, so Frigg extracted an oath from every creature, object and force in nature (snakes, metals, diseases, poisons, fire, etc.) that they would never harm Balder. All agreed that none of their kind would ever hurt or assist in hurting Balder. Thinking him invincible, the gods enjoyed themselves thereafter by using Balder as a target for knife-throwing and archery.
The malicious trickster, Loki, was jealous of Balder. He changed his appearance and asked Frigg if there was absolutely nothing that could harm the god of light. Frigg, suspecting nothing, answered that there was just one thing: a small tree in the west that was called mistletoe. She had thought it was too small to ask for an oath. Loki immediately left for the west and returned with the mistletoe. He tricked Balder’s blind twin brother Hod into throwing a mistletoe fig (dart) at Balder. Not knowing what he did, Hod threw the fig, guided by Loki’s aim. Pierced through the heart, Balder fell dead.
While the gods were lamenting Balder’s death, Odin sent his other son Hermod to Hel, the goddess of death, to plead for Balder’s return. Hel (Ψ) agreed to send Balder (Φ) back to the land of the living on one condition: everything in the world, dead or alive, must weep for him. And everything wept, except for Loki, who had disguised himself as the witch Thokk. And so Balder had to remain in the underworld.
The others took the dead god, dressed him in crimson cloth, and placed him on a funeral pyre aboard his ship Ringhorn, which passed for the largest in the world. Beside him they lay the body of his wife Nanna, who had died of a broken heart. Balder’s horse and his treasures were also placed on the ship. The pyre was set on fire and the ship was sent to sea by the giantess Hyrrokin.
Loki did not escape punishment for his crime and Hod was put to death by Vali, son of Odin and Rind. Vali had been born for just that purpose. After the final conflict (Ragnarok), when a new world arises from its ashes, both Balder and Hod will be reborn.
In some versions it was his mother who had these disturbing dreams about his death.
Old Norse: Baldr”
Bæl8-: from Old English bæl = “fire, blaze, funeral pyre” (shining).
heiðinn adj. [A. S. hæðen; Engl. heathen; Possible runic inscription in Younger Futhark:ᚼᛁᛁᚦᛁᚾᚾ [37]
Dæg (also dēah), inherited from Proto-Germanic Dagaz = day (the entire cycle) … deah is literally so close to dea dia (the goddess of growth and daylight → Demeter) Ψ, the goddess Ψ and death (which brings another shining again… when we cross the zero point tunnel of our Life).
Day, Radiance (shining) and Goð
The rooster is abraxas head (shown further below)- and he stands for History, the cause and effect direction of time and initiation. Φ
The Feminine governs our Destiny and that is related to our existence on the other side of this World of Light Ψ
“They spend most of their time spinning the threads of life, to decide the fate (since there is History, cause and effect and the aetheric inversion, which brings the attraction to our Destiny: fate) of all living beings. The three Norns does this by sitting at the root of Yggdrasil and weave the faith of every living being into a web or thread. The three Norns starts every morning by placing a rooster at the top of Yggdrasil. The sound of the rooster is a wake-up call for all the Gods and Goddesses in Asgard. Every morning the Norns also carry water from Urd’s well and pour it over Yggdrasil which is the tree of life. The water from this well is very important to keep Yggdrasil green and healthy.”
Old Norse Óðinn:
“It is likely that the mythological motif of Óðinn/Woden sacrificing “himself to himself” by hanging on a tree is indeed a reference to the god passing through a liminal state into the Underworld, to seek the knowledge that could only be found in this altered state, “dead” but not dead. Indeed, one recorded byname for Óðinn is Hangi, the Hanged God, and another is Heimþinguðr hanga, (‘visitor of the hanged’) in reference to his ability to make the dead reveal their secrets.” [91]
“Legends of Óðinn’s travel through this world and the Otherworld, seeking knowledge or upon other mysterious errands, may have contributed to his connection with the spectral “Wild Hunt”, a ghostly procession attested in Medieval times, and even into the early Modern Era. This frenzied procession of ghosts and elves was said to occur at the darkest and coldest point of the year, and the motif is to be found in the folklore of Scandinavia, Germany, England and elsewhere. To the Anglo-Saxons, this procession was sometimes called the Herlaþing, after its mysterious leader, King Herla, who is often stipulated by folklorists to be Woden in disguise. This myth in turn may have inspired the stories of Herne the Hunter, a specter said to haunt Windsor Forest. The exact provenance of this myth remains uncertain, but in the earliest written account of Herne, The Merry Wives of Windsor, the Bard himself writes:
There is an old tale goes, that Herne the Hunter
(sometime a keeper here in Windsor Forest)
Doth all the winter-time, at still midnight
Walk round about an oak, with great ragg’d horns;
And there he blasts the tree, and takes the cattle,
And makes milch-kine yield blood, and shakes a chain
In a most hideous and dreadful manner.
You have heard of such a spirit, and well you know
The superstitious idle-headed eld
Receiv’d, and did deliver to our age
This tale of Herne the Hunter for a truth. “
Go to a translation of the Old English Rune Poem (beautiful)
The N relates to the center, the snake and to the transmigration of our souls.
What a time to be alive!
Gótt (god in pre-Christian German: also neuter)
G relates to Sigma, especially in cursive form (G was formerly a C→ as evidenced on Greek versions of the Sator Square, where the cursive form of Sigma looks like c). G and its ancestor C9 relate to the Snake as initiation, the seeding of Light and the restructuring into Water ends there through OPERA (two 90° angled ones indicate the centripetal motion towards S on the Sator Square).
Γ (gamma) → the 90° (erection of an…) angle of the toroidal mingling, of the magneto Φ dielectric Ψ : Liquid FireLight:
See my toroidal-vortex paradigm article to understand this better:
One Vortex Field: The stunning Simplicity of Reality, the Rodin Coil that brings Zero Point Energy & Rudolf Steiner about Time Reversal in the Aether
O relates to OPS and Opera, the motion back: the dielectric return of every field, which is syntropic (the opposite of entropic: structuring) → one is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other.
Ð (Eth, the th as in Goth, the) : ⟨þ⟩ → the cross
The TT of pre-christian Gótt relate to the Zenith, the turning towards harvesting… the doubling is interesting and reminds me of TINNIT…
The Magnum Opus (Opera, Opes, OPS) Ψ is the Great Work, the Alchemical creation of the Philosopher’s Stone.
As I have described in the last articles, N stands for both affirmation and negation and one and its inverse form (N&И) fused bring the rune Dagaz (the rune of the letter D):
ᛞ
There exists a Sator Square with Dagaz ᛞ in the center (further below). You can form Dagaz by superimposing the two N, one from the Sator form and one from the ROTAS form / other side (which is inverted physically, since all fields invert at the zero point)- both N together form Dagaz in this way. Moreover, there is a well known Sator Square with inverted N, which is a clear sign for the inversion!
This article finalises the discoveries related to OPS, the Pagan Goddess and her presence in the Sator Square (the ancient Pagan Goddess, represented by Opera in the Sator Square- from Opus: a composition, a work of art)- that I described in my last article:
OPS (the Pagan Magna Mater) links directly to OPERA from the Sator Square! OPS (=Rhea, flow ψ) is the Wife of Saturn (SATOR, Cronus: the Seeding of Light Φ)
Besides Dagaz ᛞ /Dæg (the ancient word for the entire 24h cycle, including the night and the understanding of our two Worlds)- there exists Xi ≡ (a sign for congruency instead of just “equal to”, which has only two bars: =), another very meaningful sign, with a variant that features a central division that is based on Xi:
王 (Xi turned Wang: through the central line) (for royalty, supreme authority → categorised as radical 96 in Chinese… this sign resembles both genders, a symmetrical balance- yet it is mainly being used for King…). 王 is traditionally understood as “the unification of Heaven, Earth, and Man.”10
The choice of 96 reminds me of dæg, the ligature æ- just written in numbers. A stands for initiation (the Light) and E for Energy (→ the Charge of Water).
I utilise that given logic in the following way, in order to lay out the relationship between (Fire-)Light (Art, Pressure, Beauty, external) and her Majesty: Water (Music, Suction, Love, internal):
Φ王Ψ
王 (wang) relates to the Phoenician Samekh as well, which means support:
Rhythm (Structure, the external World of Light: Beauty) & Feeling (Animation, the internal Aether of Feelings and Imagination: Love)
One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the Other:
The eye of horus is much more than a symbol over RA’s head- it represents the reflection of Light, the reception of it- and it literally works like that in our Universe: the radiation is received, charges and structures our Water and that makes us see and turns us into the Life-forms we are (Pollack, 2022)! Water itself also pulls in Light → goal orientation, Syntropy (evidenced through structure waves).
Two Worlds
ᛃ
We live in our World of Light & the Aether beyond the central zero point tunnel (our internal space, until death switches the roles of Light and Water) → see also Rudolf Steiner’s work until he lost his mind with the redeemer complex.
«Dagaz (Dæg) (ᛞ): the 7th Rune of the 3rd Ætt : a word for the twilight of day that includes the night and all opposites, focussing on dægmæl, the measuring of Life-time.»
The root of this word branches in many directions for the divine, yet it is grounded in the beautiful experience of the Day, of Life. Dei & deus11 are closely related to this every-day experience.
The ligature “æ” is called ash- as in Ash Tree (the World Tree in Norse Mythology: Yggdrasil) → see my section about this in my previous article about the Goddess Ops
As a reminder: the simple System of Life- including the internal Aether that reciprocates all fields from the external Reality (everything is completed internally and the weighting of the toroidal motion towards the centrifugal or centripetal directions bring solve & coagula), which brings our internal reflection, imaginations and feelings- the entire inner world that can turn external, when we traverse the zero point tunnel in the center → see the ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler and dozens of articles about that here on Telestai Nexus: [69]).
The rune Dagaz is the last rune of the Elder Futhark and it merges the opposites. As mentioned earlier, it describes the moment of twilight, the fusion of our two Worlds. It can be formed through two N (Nun → N&И, symbolising the snake and an inversion) in the center of the Sator Square. In fact, there exists a version of the square with Dagaz ᛞ in the center12 (hinting at the understanding of our two Worlds and evidencing the connection to N, since that is at its place in most of the other squares that have been found).
Further below, we will also look at the Phoenician roots of our Alphabet, which will clarify the main dichotomy between an outward pressure and the inward suction (which brings our feelings, inner reflections) in our Universe- the beautiful and fundamental simplicity of our existence that has been forgotten in the ivory towers of deceit and instead of the zero point portal towards the Aether, our deranged science books teach us about the non-existing nucleus (“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” - Dr. Paul LaViolette). I have written this article to reconnect the lost threads of simplicity and by journeying to the roots of our Alphabet, we can find evidence for the crime.
Upsilon Y for example, has existed right next to phi in the times of Ancient Greece and further back in time, during the Phoenician era. Yet Psi itself has only been added later and it has been placed apart from phi in the alphabet. Yet, upsilon has later been defined with the letter psi (ύψιλον ýpsilon). The role of the Feminine, of Water- has been deranged for millennia and this project is meant to uncover the subdued simplicity underneath these obfuscations. The correct understanding of our cosmology erases all justifications for master race ideologies and this is precisely why it has been tinkered with so thoroughly.
When Ken Wheeler speaks about the two Lights and two Darknesses, we can apply that to the external Reality and the internal Aether, yet we have to substitute Darkness with Water. Darkness exists in the depth of Water, yet the internal side of it is flooded with Light again. Darkness is just the absence of visible Light and it is not the complementation of Light… that is Water. I say this with sober certainty: The dichotomy between Light and Darkness is misleading to say the least. Here on Telestai Nexus I have uncovered evidence for an active concealment of the role of Water- for millennia and throughout the religious and scientific landscape.
Once you exchange darkness with Water (complementing Light), everything naturally falls into place (since Light charges and structures Water, not Darkness → Dr. Gerald Pollack and Water pulls in Light syntropically, which means that all of Life is created through this process).
Christopher Nolan’s TENET movie was formerly titled TENƎꓕ!
“When the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet came along, it arrived with a simple, slick title logo that inverted the last two letters in the title, referencing the “time inversion” that’s at the center of the movie’s plot. However, that logo looks almost exactly the same as one used by a bicycle components company based out of Washington, and since they were first on the scene with the logo design, Warner Bros. Pictures has changed the film’s logo, as evidenced by the end of the recent trailer.” [81]
The movie itself does not crack the Sator Square for the public entirely, yet the mirroring and time inversion aspects of it have been incorporated (wether that was an association from the nature of the square or real understanding remains questionable, since no decoding of the square exists online, which explains AREPO for what it is: the mirrored version of OPERA, as if rotated behind a plate glass door (indicating the CCW motion of the inward turning of the field) … A negates REPO (that is common in Greek: “to crawl, to coil” → counter-coiling): the lower TENƎꓕ hints at DAGAZ in the center: ᛞ.
Our letters signify through their geometry, their accredited meaning- and not at last through the sound of them! When you look at letters and words, or listen to them in this way, your understanding of the World will transform profoundly! Take our common word “day” for example. The word day has been written with a ligature before:
Dæg
Beauty; Prettiness
Majesty; Nobility
Seriousness
→ dogor From Proto-Germanic *dōg- (“day”). Proto-West Germanic: *dag
Dagaz, Daeg, D, ᛞ : twilight, dusk / dawn, morning and evening star [23] → A Video about Dagaz
the center of TENET
two Serpents
two Worlds
everything moves through a hole in the center
N&И
ᛞ
Dagaz
(Dæg, Day)
the Aether & the World of Light
the Goddess & the God,
One in essence
aetheric Water & all Light
including two directions of time
through two motions:
suction and Pressure
Syntropy & Entropy
(one in essence)
Regarding the Sator Square and Oneness: From a numerological perspective, it is worth noting that, using digital roots & reduction, the sum of the letters in each term of the square equals!
Dagaz / Dæg appears in the center of the Sator Square, when you superimpose both N (seen from one and the other side on top of each other):
In 2180A (-225), Eratosthenes reported that the N-bend of the Nile is the shape of the ancient backwards Greek letter N:
The letter N13 is widely being recognised for its serpentine origin (just like S, yet here the tooth-story dominates, for the hissing sound that comes through these snake teeth14).
Libb Thims has thoroughly investigated our alphabet and, contrary to the official distraction-tales, he clearly links the Snake and our S. About Libb Thims: [17] The evolution of the alphabet: [18]
Marija Gimbutas underlines the benevolent nature of the Snake in connection to Psi Ψ, lines in S shape and Life Force in general.
There are several runes with a mirroring nature that can be constructed with Sowilo / Sigma or S:
“Libb Thims, after decoding the Phoenician Kition script “horned O” letter, made the following so-titled Evolution of The AlphaBet poster”:
The center, as in the center of everything, or the center of the Dagaz rune- is the only place without magnetism or gravity:
Stillness
“The center always holds in all things of natural order”
Ken Wheeler
«Instead of an emanation from “the one", we are experiencing lossless bidirectional transmission: with two directions of time!». → the mingling of the double ouroboros.
Everything internal is inverted. This is due to field dynamics. Therefore, that which we feel as Water internally, will be external Light (the centrifugal dissolution: solve to the coagula of structuring Water… Simplicity) - when we cross the zero point and perceive the Aether as the external Reality! Bear with me. This inversion has recently been recognised by Jain108 in Math, where he references the wonderful Victor Schauberger: [700].
Toroidal fields centripetally structure into coagulation (condensation): liquid crystalline beings, Life! When the weight lies on the centrifugal part, dissolution occurs… it really is that simple!
The restructuring of fields (structure waves), as seen under the ferrocell, is driven by an aetheric pressure that creates that suction, which comes from the internal Space beyond the zero point, where all fields invert. This inversion lets us feel the effect before the cause, which is finalism and also called Syntropy (another word for Love). Light and Water are two agents that are one in essence, the only difference appears because of the Nature of our two Worlds, where there is a central plane of life and a zero point in the middle: N, with two access portals north and south (marked with S in the Sator Squares). Eventually, it all comes down to pressure and suction. But Life is not mechanical at all. Everything moulds through conscious acting and we feel the internal reflections of it all. Michael Levin proved that there is agency across scales in our physical World, which excludes nothing15 [84]
Yet paradoxically, these two snakes are one, since they connect through the zero point- yet there are these sudden shifts like they exist between waking and dreaming state and of course, between our two genders, which are distinct. Everything is clearly dualistic (inside and outside, day and night…), yet one in essence and fused within those boundaries!
The internal realm of feelings is not at all just a side hustle of existence- it is in fact half of the entire story and this entire composition turns into an external world, which is all logical, based on toroidal vortex dynamics and confirmed through the work of Rudolf Steiner, for example (you can find many articles about him through the search function). I do not endorse his redeemer complex though.
The Dagaz rune is part of a Sator Square (in the center of one, instead of the single N):
→ TNNT (a punic form of Thenneith: Θεννειθ)
I cannot help but seeing the W for Water in the center → Wynn for Joy, Bliss → Ψ (Slavic dъnъ ("day")[ or Slavic Poludnitsa ("Lady Midday"),
Phoenician for Θ (th →eth Ð, ð):
The ionian version is the TENET cross that we see on the Sator square… which is quite stunning to realise… since that letter is the third of the Old Norse word Goð:
It appears in Old Norse Goð and Thenneith:
TINИIT (two N for both sides) form Dagaz:
The rune Dagaz is shaped like two triangles joined at a central point.
Ingrid Kincaid (“The Double Edge Of Dagaz”) explicitly argues that Dagaz “is daybreak and nightfall”: [24]
“There are some rune books that refer to the Dagaz rune as the rune of daybreak.
I say, look at its shape. Dagaz is a rune of wholeness. It holds the energy of extremes. It is daybreak and nightfall. To name it daybreak is to speak of only half of it.
It’s a balanced rune. It’s even, and there’s a place in the middle, the still point, where the two extremes come together and at that point neither of them exists; they are both nothing.
Dagaz contains both sunrise and sunset, the power of night and day, dark and light as well as the point of intersection, the still point, the threshold, the liminal space.
It's interesting that in the English language the word day is used to include both day and night. Have you ever thought about that? We're all familiar with using the expression ‘an entire day’ to describe a 24-hour period. Why don’t we say instead, ‘an entire night’? Is it because we fear the dark?
(…)
Dagaz holds the energy of birth because it’s the transition from one space into another through a narrow passage and it holds the energy of death because it's a transition from one space to another through a narrow passage.” [24]
At the center of Dagaz (or every field), there is the zero point of stillness, the place of the:
liminal (adj.)
“of or pertaining to a threshold,” 1870, from Latin limen “threshold, cross-piece, sill” (see limit (n.)) + -al (1). Related: Liminality.” [26]
Day(n.): Daég
Old English dæg “the entire 24h period” also “lifetime, definite time of existence,” from Proto-Germanic *dages- “day” (source also of Old Saxon, Middle Dutch, Dutch dag, Old Frisian di, dei, Old High German tag, German Tag, Old Norse dagr, Gothic dags), according to Watkins, from PIE root *agh- “a day.” He adds that the Germanic initial d- is “of obscure origin.” But Boutkan says it is from PIE root *dhegh- “to burn” (see fever).
→ Bosworth-Toller Anglo-Saxon Dictionary (19th–early 20th century) lists Latin dies (“to shine”) and Sanskrit div / dyaus in the etymology section for Old English dæg. → Latin dies (which is from PIE root *dyeu- “to shine”- which is connected to “diena” → day, Russian den “day”).
Thusly Dæg is the Old English (Anglo-Saxon) word for day. It originally means the whole cycle of day and night and may I conjecture, that it must have included the awareness of the aetheric reciprocation, through the lost ligatures → æ → discharging Light through A and charging aetheric Water through E together!
All English weekday names except Saturday are built on ‘-dæg’ — Mōnandæg, Tīwesdæg, Wōdnesdæg, and so on.
(dieu-, diu-, diu-) leuchtender, göttlich verehrter Himmel und leuchtender Tag (radiant, divinely revered heavens and a radiant day in Proto-Germanic) (Pokorny, P.185)
Dia is the name of several Goddesses and a Moon
“While the Greek goddess Pandeia or Pandia (Ancient Greek: Πανδία, Πανδεία, “all brightness”) may have been another name for the Moon Goddess Selene, her name still preserves the root *di-/*dei-, meaning “to shine, be bright” WP
Daeg
Beauty; Prettiness
Majesty; Nobility
Seriousness
Dagaz, Dæg → Bældæg (Baldr: lit. 'bold'; 'brave, defiant'; also 'lord, prince, the god of Light). “Yet Rudolf Simek has noted, however, that this etymology would suggest a warlike or forceful character, a portrayal not clearly supported by the mythological sources.”
Bældæg (also spelled Baldæg or Beldeg):
Bæl- / Bæl-: from Old English bæl = “fire, blaze, funeral pyre” (related to brightness / shining).
-dæg: = “day”.
Old Norse also shows the usage of the word as an honorific in a few cases, as in baldur î brynju (Sæm. 272b) and herbaldr (Sæm. 218b), in general epithets of heroes. In continental Saxon and Anglo-Saxon tradition, the son of Woden is called not Bealdor but Baldag (Saxon) and Bældæg, Beldeg (Anglo-Saxon), which shows association with "day", possibly with Dagr personified as a deity. This, as Grimm points out, would agree with the meaning "shining one, white one, a god" derived from the meaning of Baltic baltas, further adducing Slavic Belobog and German Berhta.
Everything in the universe moves through the zero point tunnel hole, from or towards the Feminine Aether (one is surface, the other depth- and the roles switch during the moment of death)!
The insufficient dichotomy between Light and Darkness leads to all sorts of misconceptions: the sufficient complementation for Light is Water instead (and Darkness exists in the depth of it, beyond that lies the Otherworld, illuminated like our World of Light).
Once we include the Aether beyond the zero point, where everything, including our time alternates (meaning that the internal realm is governed by reverse time: retrocausality)- the enigma of Dagaz and Daeg resolves. When we see that all of our seasons are reciprocated aetherically, that our aetheric body rejuvenates while we are growing older- then we can understand Dagaz for what it really is.
ᛞ Dagaz = N&И relates to the Pineal Gland in the center of our brain (Nous):
The internal Aether is retrocausal, since all fields from the external Reality invert at the zero point tunnel in the center (time is simply the perception of the toroidal vortex motion of everything). We perceive everything external in ordinary cause and effect direction, yet our internal realm is governed inversely, through the effect before the cause: finalism (Syntropy- or another word for it: Love). Speaking of Love:
The Origin of Psi Ψ
…as in Psyche (Ψυχή) or ὕδωρ = hydōr (Water), since (Υ υ)→ ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón).
Old Norse goðr (god) → γωδρ in Greek, or ΓΩΔΡ in capital letters.
In A44 (1999), Kieren Barry, in his Greek Qabalah, said the following about psi:
“The letter psi (Ψ), together with the other letters in psyche (ΨΥΧΗ), is analyzed in terms of its shape and value by Theodorus of Asine, in a passage from Proclus, set out later in this book in the chapter on the Neoplatonists. It also appears as a magical name ‘PSEE’ in a long list of words and names of power in a Coptic ritual text produced sometime between the fourth and sixth centuries.
— Kieren Barry (A44/1999), Greek Qabalah (pgs. 83-84)
710 = psi (ψι), name of letter Ψ, the 25th letter of the Greek alphabet.
710 = Pnevma Agion (Πνευμα Αγιον)
710 = prothumia (προθυμια), meaning: “willingness, desire”.
H, Eta is a vowel in Greek and it has been substituted with E in the Sator Square at times, while E itself also shares a very similar shape to ψ.
There is an Epsilon and the Upsilon16… yet the Upsilon exists without central line, while Psi has been added separately later on. Upsilon is missing the line that would turn it into ψ. Epsilon has originally been written similar to psi, just 90° rotated! The gematria of Psi fits with 700 though… Psi and Upsilon are deeply connected though.
ὕδωρ = hydōr = Water … ὗ is the small letter upsilón (Υ υ)→ ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón)
→ Archē (ἀρχή) = “first principle” / source / Water (Thales) ::: Archōn (ἄρχων) = “to originate” / command (primacy).
Interestingly, upsilon had the sound of Psi before the “inVeNtiOn” of Psi as an allegedly separate letter (since it has been the sign of the Goddess all over the Old World, as evidenced by the wonderful Marija Gimbutas).
The phonetics of Upsilon contain ψ, whereas ψ has been added later as a separate letter (7-6th century B.C.E.).
The inversion of Water has been recognised by Jain108 recently, through Schauberger’s ideas- he explains the simple math of Water beautifully… its Nature is the inversion of phi, of Light and that is slowly getting the recognition it deserves17:
The next letter of hydor (ὕδωρ) is δ = Delta and the Phoenician version was ∇, not Δ (capital Delta in Greek)! It is a crime to not write Water in capital letters- or at least start it with its proper symbol: Ψ!
Recap: We have Υ as the first letter (ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón) and ∇ → Υ∇ΩΡ (ρ=Ρ=rho (ῥῶ).
The Ρ should not be confused with the P of OPERA. The Ρ (rho) is in fact our R, the R (related to the centripetal shape of the horns of a ram, which is related to the Feminine) of OPERA → Rhea → Ops! The P is written Π (lowercase π, cursive ϖ) in Greek, Pi! The motion is O → A, also in the CCW form AREPO18 (O→A). This is the motion of Syntropy (the dielectric return of the space creating pressure of the torus of Light, see Ken Wheeler’s work), the Nature of Water, another word for Love! Light is Beauty and Water is Love. Images (the toroidal World) and Words (Sensations, Feelings) flip their roles during the moment of death or during entheogenic break through experiences! We are always travelling through holes and every field bears such a hole in the center of the TENET, the Absolute Principle of Life!
As you can see, alternation and mirroring were part of the roots of our writing styles and the Alphabets and Numbers.
LIGHT: φῶς (phos)
phlox: flame, blaze: φλόξ
φ=φεῖ
ψ=psi
WATER : ψ→ὕ∇ΩΡ (hydor)
ὕ = υ (U+03C5 GREEK SMALL LETTER UPSILON) + ̔ (U+0314 COMBINING REVERSED COMMA ABOVE = dasia) + ́ (U+0301 COMBINING ACUTE ACCENT = oxia).
λήθη = Lḗthē: The river of oblivion; forgetfulness
OPS: Ωψ (for voice, word) the Magna Mater:
→ The eye of Ra, the sun disk, the right wedjat-eye, an independent Goddess in Egyptian Culture.
→ Opsis (Ancient Greek: ὄψις) is the Greek word for spectacle in the theatre and performance. → meaning sight ψ to the Light (Φ).
The inverted N&И together form Dagaz. Imagine seeing both sides superimposed, Dagaz appears from both N together (N&И): ᛞ:
Before Delta was Δ, it has been ∇, the nabla. Likewise, He is used for the Masculine, yet Eta in Greek is the sound of Energy (a long ee), also Orgone, Charge, Psi, the Feminine as Charge and Masculine as Discharge- two sides of the same coin!
The nabla is a triangular symbol resembling an inverted Greek delta: ∇
The name comes, by reason of the symbol’s shape, from the Hellenistic Greek word νάβλα for a Phoenician harp ∇. The greeks have turned it around: Δ. The same happened to the Sator Square, that has been found entirely in rotas form (the instruction “rotas” leads to a rotation away from the aetheric, internal and therewith Feminine form. The rotated ROTAS form Sator Square then reveals the emanation dynamics of our external reality, namely with two 90° angled SATOR pairs, discharging from NW to SE and vice versa (both S “fold to” N in the Sator Square, they stand for the zero point tunnels and therewith the source and destination of our fields). One square is enough, when seen from both sides (as if written on one side of a plate-glass door).
Psi Ψ, or its Arcadian variant
or
was adopted in the Latin alphabet in the form of “Antisigma” (Ↄ, ↃC) during the reign of Emperor Claudius as one of the three Claudian letters. However, it was abandoned after his death. This is also ж Zhe from the Cyrillic Alphabet. Zoe is a feminine first name of Greek origin, meaning "Life."
Eth has been used for the currency of the virtual, yet the aetheric is everything but that:
eth(n.) Ð, ð
name of an Anglo-Saxon runic character (Ð, ð) representing the sound “-th-,” 1846, from th + e, “the usual assistant vowel in letter-names” [Century Dictionary].
→ Welsh
⟨Ð⟩ has also been used by some in written Welsh to represent /ð/, which is normally represented as ⟨dd⟩.
dydd (day) → sounds like “deethe”
Theta (th) Θ
uppercase Θ or ϴ; lowercase θ; cursive ϑ
→ the th hissing sound, also described with the rune Thurisaz ᚦ.
In classical Athens, it was used as an abbreviation for the Greek θάνατος (Thanatos: death) and as it vaguely resembles a human skull. → Thenneth (Θεννειθ)
“In ancient times, Tau was used as a symbol for life or resurrection, whereas the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet (ninth in the archaic form anciently used for numeration), theta, was considered the symbol of death.
According to Porphyry of Tyros, the Egyptians used an X within a circle as a symbol of the soul; having a value of nine, it was used as a symbol for Ennead. Johannes Lydus says that the Egyptians used a symbol for Kosmos in the form of theta, with a fiery circle representing the world, and a snake spanning the middle representing Agathos Daimon “(Fakipedia).
(literally: good spirit → the demiurge - connected to vineyards → pouring, like the word goð).”
→ (see demotic) → from root *da- "to divide. The demiurge divides (→ see the symbol phi in regards to that: Φ)
In Greek, -th- at first represented a true aspirate. But by 200 B.C.E. the Greek letter theta was in universal use and had the modern “-th-” sound.
Latin had neither the letter nor the sound, and the Romans represented Greek theta by -TH-, which they generally pronounced, at least in Late Latin, as simple “-t-” (passed down to Romanic languages, as in Spanish termal “thermal,” teoria “theory,” teatro “theater”).
In Germanic languages it represents a sound common at the start of words or after stressed vowels. To indicate it in alphabetic writing, Old English and Old Norse used the characters ð “eth” (a modified form of -d-) and þ “thorn,” which had been a rune. Old English, unlike Old Norse, seems never to have standardized which of the two letters represented which of the two forms of the sound (”hard” and “soft”).
→ Scandinavian discovery: sator are(b)o teneþ o(b)era rotas [89] tænæt [90] ← a Sator Square with ash instead of E.
Tænæt: This is beautiful and it constitutes another merging of the two Worlds, like the Sator Square with the Dagaz rune in the center!
The Sowilō rune is the s-rune (ᛊ, ᛋ), which stands for the sun, discharge, radiation outward. → sigma! but there exists a reciprocation aetherically, retrocausal (the other snake that circles this World inversely). I explain this here: [12]
“In the system of Greek numerals, sigma has a value of 200. In general mathematics, Σ is used as an operator for summation. The Latin letter S derives from sigma while the Cyrillic letter Es (С) derives from a lunate form of this letter.
(…)
In handwritten Greek during the Hellenistic period (4th–3rd century B.C.E.), the epigraphic form of Σ was simplified into a C-like shape, which has also been found on coins from the 4th century B.C.E. onward” [29]
Sigma also derives from Shin (also spelled Šin (šīn) or Sheen)- ultimately S comes from the snake, regardless of how many stories about teeth are out there. The sound and the shape are clear, Occam’s Razor.
Sigma's original name may have been san, but due to the complicated early history of the Greek epichoric alphabets, san came to be identified as a separate letter in the Greek alphabet, represented as Ϻ. Herodotus reports that "san" was the name given by the Dorians to the same letter called "sigma" by the Ionians.
Interestingly, Sigma is a 90° rotated version of M and W! This 90° shift from the magnetic to the dielectric, inverts the roles of Light and Water, which is what takes place at the zero point in the center of every field! More about that further down in the article!
Water has been written with ash ligature as well (from the Ash World Tree):
Proto Germanic Roots for Wet, Water:
Old English: wǣt - wætan & Wæter Proto-West Germanic *watar.
wed- Meaning “to wet, to be moist”
“PIE root meaning to wet or be moist. Source of English “water,” “wet,” Latin unda, and Greek hýdōr.
The root *wed- (”to wet, to be moist”) is treated in Pokorny (IEW 78–81) and LIV². The simple CeC- structure lacks a laryngeal, as confirmed by the short-vowel reflexes across branches. The root underlies one of the most fundamental semantic fields: water and wetness.
The most productive descendant is the noun *wódr̥ (genitive *udéns), “water,” which gives an extraordinary cognate set: English water (from Old English wæter, from Proto-Germanic *watōr), Greek húdōr (ὕδωρ, “water”), Sanskrit udán- (”water, wave”), Latin unda (”wave”), Old Church Slavonic voda (”water”), Hittite wātar, and Lithuanian vanduõ. The English-Greek pair water/hydro is a classic demonstration of Grimm’s Law (*w preserved, *d > *t in Germanic).
Greek húdōr generated the productive combining form hydro-, giving English hydrate, hydraulic, hydrogen, hydrophobia, dehydrate, and hundreds of scientific terms. Latin unda (”wave”) yields English undulate, inundate, abundant (”overflowing”), and redundant.
In Germanic, beyond water itself, Old English wǣt (”wet”) and the verb wǣtan continue the adjectival derivative. Winter may ultimately derive from a form meaning “wet season” (*wed-en-, “watery time”), though alternative etymologies from *weyd- (”white”) exist.
The root’s ablaut pattern (*wed-/*wod-/*ud-) is fully regular, and its preservation across every major branch confirms that this is core PIE vocabulary of the highest antiquity.” [77]
Wæg: from Proto-West Germanic *wāg (“wave”). Cognate with Old Norse vágr (“sea”), Swedish våg (“wave”), German Woge (“wave”).
The Phoenician Alphabet:
E comes from the Phoenician He19 for Window (Light comes inside, into the internal realm: Charge, external Light charges and structures internal Water)→ Sight to the Light, the Energy and Waw is the origin for Psi (regardless of the official story):
Waw is the origin of Greek Psi and Ϝ (digamma → see also the Ansuz rune & Yodh for “hand”) and Υ (upsilon); Latin F, V and later the derived Y, U, and W; and the also derived Cyrillic У, Ѵ, and other Cyrillic letters.
Izhitsa misses only the two ↃC and we have:
Remember: M=1000 in roman numerals and C is 500.
S of SATOR, for the Seeding of Light, N for the Center and the W with line down for Water as M (both Mind and Water start with the same letter, simply inverted vertically). Water (Mem) is almost the mirrored version of Sadhe. Yet, both directions are written into one runic form of the Sator Square, while they both indicate Sowilo, the discharge of Light (Mem has a slightly different shape of course). The aetheric version of the Square (the ROTAS form) is experienced as Water and our internal Realm (while one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other, meaning that there is always Light in the Aether, yet we experience it as the internal Realm of Water while we are alive here in the World of Light).
M is similar to waw but called Mem in th Phoenician Alphabet, even though it looks like a W as well. Music, Myth, Mystery- they all start with M … World, Water, Wisdom- the same letter flipped vertically. Once we turn it 90° to the right (a rotation, ROTAS), we get Sigma for the Masculine, as in SATOR.
Sator in Phoenician:
TƎИET
or:
Θ王ᛞ王Θ
Opera in Phoenician:
ὄψ (Ops) → ὄ = greek small letter omicron with psili (it is literally called that and written with psi: ψιλή) and oxia
Psili (ψιλή) refers to a diacritical mark in Ancient Greek that indicates the absence of the voiceless glottal fricative /h/ at the beginning of a word. It is also known as smooth breathing and is used in the polytonic orthography of Greek.
ψ appears in the 7th century B.C.E. in the Greek Alphabet, expressing pronounced as //ps// in the Eastern alphabets, but pronounced as //kʰ// in the Western alphabets (the sound expressed by Χ in the Eastern alphabets).
OPS also refers to a female figure who is the mother of Eurypylus by Euaemon. ὄψ.
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ψ Psi was occasionally used for writing native words as well like Russian (psy, "dogs"). This is interesting, since Dog is God backwards and dogs are considered pure Love. Psi ψ is the sign for Water, the Feminine and therewith Love (which is another word for Syntropy: Luigi Fantappiè, a visionary mathematician agrees).
Wisdom and Ear are the same word in Sumerian20! The Goddess is about Hearing and Reception… which implies a message from a sender. Just like the eardrum is the medium for sound-spheres to vibrate in our ear, Water is the aetheric medium for the occurence of Light (scientifically through sound-sphere collisions). The story of Inanna, the Goddess of Love- reaches even further back in time than gnostic tales!
The Sumerian term is ŋeštug (often transliterated as ĝeštug). It literally means:
“ear” (physical organ; also “hearing”)
“wisdom”, “understanding”, “intelligence”, “reason”, or “wits” (in an abstract / metaphorical sense).
Sophia Ψ, the Wisdom Goddess embodies that.
Sumer refers to the early Civilization (roughly 4500–1900 B.C.E.) in southern Mesopotamia, where people spoke the Sumerian language and developed the earliest known writing system.
The Origin of Phi Φ:
Interestingly, Q is being used for “Quantum” obfuscations of the Feminine (the Aether and everything related to it and the lossless reciprocation of the toroidal energy vortices of our World), while phi appeared miraculously. Q is being used for a lot of topics that are actually related to Ψ!
Rho has been related to male origins sometimes, but this is misleading. All the confusions about FireLight and Water stem from the switchable roles of both between the external Reality and the internal Aether!
The Sator Square with greek letters:
Mind the C that becomes Ↄ when you write this on glass or hold the paper reversed into the sun- the inversion is the Aether to the fields in the external Reality. Psi Ψ has been adopted as the antisigma in latin, often written as ↃC or Ↄ. This is very important, because it shows the meaningful connection between phi and sigma, as the antipodes to Psi, since that has been chosen as the antisigma. Today, it is known as lunate (anti-)sigma (uppercase Ϲ, lowercase ϲ), because of its crescent-like shape.
For M=1000 in Roman Numerals System, the ancient Romans also used the symbol CIƆ or CƆ, which looks like the infinity symbol. When you merge S and Ƨ you get 8 as well, just 90° rotated, compared to ᛞ → CIƆ.
The sigma C would be the sum of all fields in the external Reality then and anti-sigma Ɔ (equal to Psi Ψ) is the aetheric complementation.
M is very close to ᛞ. → Ancient Greek: Θινιθ (Thinith: The face of Baal) central V → Θεννειθ (Θεννειθ (Thenneith).
The 90° angle shift, the transmigration to the other side: through ROTAS (the 90° rotation).
The oldest Sator Square has always been found in ROTAS form, which depicts the alternation of all fields that you can see under the ferrocell, with the exact directions of discharge (SATOR) and dielectric return (OPERA). I have explained this at length here [26] and shorter, yet comprehensively explained here: [27].
Jain108 explains how the 90° shift, like the one from magnetic to dielectric of Light, brings a fundamental change in the perception of Reality (Inside out and outside In). I consider this transition the transmigration to the other side (with sober certainty):
→ Jain108 (THE SACRED GEOMETRY OF 100: How Cubes Create a Perfect Square)
The 90° relationship lies between the magnetic Φ and dielectric Ψ part of Magneto- dielectric liquid FireLight!
It gets a bit tricky to describe it in 2D, since both C and Ↄ appear in the Sator Square. The discharge in our external Reality is clockwise C, Σ north and counterclockwise south Ↄ and the aetheric version is the inversion of that (the ROTAS form square). The directions of the sigma have not been made correctly in the Sator Square and that maybe due to ignorance or purposeful obfuscation.
The demiurge21 or agathodaemon is being portrayed as a lion-headed snake, likewise TNNT is the lion headed Goddess:
N Z S are very similar visually…
For the Z, the N is rotated “on its back”!
Zorya is the Pagan Goddess of Dawn (The Slavic word zora "dawn, aurora"comes from the same root as the Slavic word zrěti ("to see, observe", from PS *zьrěti)).
Sight Ψ to the Light Φ
The 7 and Z connect to Ψ- Water and the Goddess primarily, not “evil”. The gematria of Ψ reduces to 7 as well…
ж Zhe
In gematria, zayin represents the number seven, and when used at the beginning of Hebrew years it means 7000 (זתשנד in numbers would be the future date 7754).
Some Ukrainian scholars argue that it represents the shape of a beetle, since Zhe is the first phoneme in the Slavic word жукъ (žuk), meaning “beetle”.
In the Early Cyrillic alphabet the name of Zhe was живѣтє (živěte), meaning live! (imperative).
And that is the main purpose for everything in existence!
To be.
You have reached the end of the beginning- until next time!
That’s it.
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Your Karmameleon
“Michael Yeadon has claimed that the concept of contagion (the transmission of infectious diseases from person to person via pathogens) is a modern invention which does not appear in the records of various cultures over the course of millennia and has only emerged in the last few hundred years.
He has repeatedly argued that acute respiratory illnesses (colds, flu-like illnesses) are not caused by viruses and are not contagious, that there is no scientific evidence for viruses in the form described, and that pandemics of this kind have not occurred. One specific phrase he uses is that in around 6,000 years of written tradition from all cultures, ‘there is no mention of contagion’ and that this term only emerged around the 1700s–1800s (in his view, in connection with early vaccination practices).”
Day in its entirety, including the Night and everything internal!
Likewise, quadratic equations in math have two solutions.
“Wunjo concludes the first runic aett (family) of the Elder Futhark and speaks of joy, fellowship, and fulfillment. Upright, it heralds happiness, harmony, and successful outcomes; reversed (also known as merkstave), it can warn of sorrow, alienation, or delays in gratification. Wunjo is often called the rune of joy, bliss, and community, marking a celebratory culmination of efforts and the contentment that follows.” [37]
“Nous (νοῦς, also spelled noûs) is the Classical Greek term for mind, intelligence, or intellect — specifically the highest cognitive faculty, the one capable of grasping first principles, essences, and truths that are foundational to all reasoning but cannot themselves be demonstrated through further reasoning. The word’s etymology is uncertain and ancient: it may derive from a Proto-Indo-European root meaning ‘to perceive’ or ‘to sense,’ but its philosophical development went far beyond sensory perception. In Homer and early Greek literature, nous names the quick understanding that grasps a situation — the alert, apprehending mind that sees what is happening and knows what to do. As Greek philosophy developed, nous became increasingly specialized: the faculty that perceives intellectual objects (Forms, first principles, mathematical truths) as directly as the eye perceives colors, but without the fallibility that accompanies sense perception.” [89]
That the neuter form in early times was gótt and not later gott is seen from rhymes (hendings) with words like dróttinn (“lord”).
“II. after the introduction of Christianity, the masculine gender (as in Greek and Latin) superseded the neuter in all Teutonic languages, first in Gothic, then in Old High German and Anglo-Saxon, and lastly in the Scandinavian languages; but neither in Gothic nor in Icel. did the word ever take the masc. inflexive r or s, so that it remains almost unique in form.” [Old Norse Dictionary]
BAAL AND DEMONISATION
“As religious traditions changed, many former gods of older cultures were reinterpreted as demons by newer religious systems. Baal was one of the most famous examples of this process. A deity once worshipped as a lord of rain and abundance became, in later Jewish, Christian and occult traditions, a fallen power and eventually a demon of the grimoires.
This transformation reflects the long struggle between religious systems. The gods of one people often became the demons of another. Baal’s demonic identity therefore carries traces of his earlier divine authority. Even as a demon, he remains a king, a ruler, and a spirit of great rank.
The text also preserves darker accusations against Baal’s worship. Canaanite devotion to Baal was associated in hostile biblical and later traditions with the sacrifice of children by fire. Whether understood historically, polemically, or symbolically, this accusation played a major role in Baal’s later reputation as a terrifying and forbidden power.” [26]
“Everything said about Lucifer is a hoax, or operates like one”. (John Lamb Lash)
Skeletal Remains from Punic Carthage Do Not Support Systematic Sacrifice of Infants
“In an attempt to restore the historical reputation and heritage of his country, Tunisian scholar M’hamed Hassine Fantar has vociferously argued that charges of Carthaginian child sacrifice are “propaganda.”
Because Carthage was definitively defeated and destroyed by the Romans in 146 B.C., Fantar contends that the Romans distorted history to show us as barbarians...”
”In handwritten Greek during the Hellenistic period (4th–3rd century B.C.E.), the epigraphic form of Σ was simplified into a C-like shape.”
“The one who unites Heaven, Earth, and Man” or “the one who sees/maintains the cosmic balance.”
In Chinese Philosophy, the Wang is the “Son of Heaven”- yet again, a masculine conjecture of something that represents total balance of the opposites. Nevertheless, “while a Western “king” historically ruled by “divine right” often tied to a specific lineage and church doctrine, the Chinese concept of 王 is more deeply intertwined with cosmic balance and moral responsibility. A Western king’s legitimacy was often a legal and hereditary matter, whereas a Chinese king’s legitimacy was a moral and philosophical one, constantly subject to the judgment of Heaven”. [37]
That “one” is Water as the inversion of Light, two agents- one in essence!
The misunderstanding of that fundamental dichotomy is the foundation for all master race ideologies!
Latin diēs (day) is related to deus through the shine / sky root, yet this connection does not exist officially for day to god in general (probably because of the church). Greek Zeus (there is also Diṓnē, lit. 'she-Zeus')→ the Ð (eth) as th sounds very similar to Z and S (the hissing sound…Thenneith). Older dictionaries still carry the connection to latin dies and Sanskrit div / dyaus:
The Sator Square with Dagaz:
The Letter N:
About the Letter N
The N stands in the center and marks the central plane with the zero point tunnel!
The letter N (Greek: nu, from Phoenician nun) traces to Nun & Naunet, the egyptian Water God and Goddess (since the external Reality is always centrifugal around Φ and the internal Space is Ψ based (1/Φ → Water).
Written by someone who has spent his entire Life thinking about the meaning of letters and the connection to numbers:
“The letter N is so much more than just a common consonant. It’s got character, history, and even a bit of an attitude if you really look closely. I’ve been fascinated by letters since I was a kid tracing them in sand, and letter N has always stood out to me as something special.
So in numerology (my aunt’s absolute obsession since her divorce), each letter has a corresponding number, and N gets matched up with 5.
Here’s something weird about n: it’s simultaneously used for both affirmation and negation. On one hand, we have positive words like “necessary,” “nurture,” and “novel.” On the other hand, n gives us the building block for almost all our negative terms: no, not, never, none.
In linguistic terms, “n” often serves as a negation prefix across Indo-European languages. Yet the letter itself is anything but negative- it’s essential, productive, and central to language function.
This duality has always fascinated me. I remember having an argument with a friend where I kept hearing “no,” but what they really meant was “I need more information.” The letter n contained both the rejection and the path forward in the same conversation. The Letter N and connection to Snake”
Never-ending N: The Letter of Infinity
This is a beautiful thought, because the decay is beautiful and it hints at the invisible Aether, where the decomposition becomes rejuvenation (due to the principle of inversion).
The Hebrew word נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) starts with N and means “snake.” An apparent onomatopoeia, the easiest way to remember נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) is to listen to the sound as you press the air out of your mouth while you complete the shhh sound (the S…) at the end of the word. You can almost hear the snake hissing right behind you.
Good short video about the origin of S:
The Mind in Everything
Michael Levin - Tufts University (Bio-Electricity):
“Just to be clear: all biological sciences is science of agential material, conscious entities! The separation into us and the rest of nature has to be buried in the light of our findings!”
“The idea that cognition just magically shows up at some biological step, and then humans gain a true self... that runs against everything we know about evolution and developmental biology.”
Bioelectricity is our cognitive glue!
“What’s important about bio-electricity is that it functions as a cognitive glue. We are an enormous collection of individual neurons, and yet those neurons come together to give rise to a new individual that has goals, preferences, and memories that none of the individual neurons have.”
“Most neuroscientists presume the brain neuron substrate underlies consciousness. But if you analyze the actual neuronal properties occurring in the brain, you find those same properties are present in every cell in your body. The time scales are different, but cells throughout the body have the same properties.
For the same reasons that many think that brains are associated with consciousness, you have to be open to that exact same thing elsewhere in the body.“
“We’ve underestimated matter... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “
Michael Levin (← go to his website)
By the Byzantine / medieval period, two digraphs had changed pronunciation and become identical to these letters:
The digraph αι came to be pronounced exactly like epsilon (/e/)
The digraph οι came to be pronounced exactly like upsilon (/y/ or later /i/)
This is important in relation to TENET, Thenneth, TINNIT- where the vowels change, yet they describe Orgone, Charge…
To distinguish the single letters from the digraphs, Byzantine grammarians added the word ψιλόν (psilón = “plain,” “simple,” or “bare”):
ἒ ψιλόν → è psilón → epsilon (“simple e”)
ὖ ψιλόν → ŷ psilón → upsilon (“simple u”)
So both names received the same descriptive suffix for the exact same practical reason: to mark them as the “plain” single letters as opposed to the digraphs that had merged with them in pronunciation.
By the Byzantine / medieval period, the single letters and the digraphs had become homophones. Grammarians therefore needed a way to distinguish them in writing and teaching, which is why they started calling the single letters “plain/simple e” (ἒ ψιλόν) and “plain/simple u” (ὖ ψιλόν).
Later, during the long process called iotacism (mainly in Koine and Byzantine Greek), several vowels and digraphs gradually merged toward the /i/ sound. Eventually, in Modern Greek, the following all sound the same (/i/):
ι (iota)
η (eta)
υ (upsilon)
…as an idea that fundamentally changes our understanding of the world, especially because Levin proved that there is agency across scales!
From the adverb "Arepu" i.e. "Forward", "at the end", "at the far end" (particularly of a field).
“Arepo: A hapax with an unidentified meaning; it is primarily this term that poses a problem for translators. It may be a word invented to make the square work by simply reversing the letters of ‘OPERA’; in the absence of a precise meaning, it could be regarded as a proper noun.
Nevertheless, its similarity to arripio {to seize}, derived from ad repo meaning ‘to crawl towards’, ‘to be humble’ or ‘to be down-to-earth’, and it has been suggested that it might be the Latinisation of a foreign term, notably arepennis, the Latinisation of a Gallic term denoting an area, from which we derive ‘arpent’.
↳ Carcopino points to this Gallic origin in the term: the word for ‘plough’ is written Arepos(2), and according to Pliny, the Gauls of the Lyon region are regarded as the inventors of this agricultural implement.
↳ This interpretation might therefore draw on a tradition of druidic origin, or at least a Celtic-Christian one, and allude to the turning point in life, to a shift in direction and to death, to the spinning motion and to the need to remain upright and confident despite this transformative movement – a movement, incidentally, illustrated by the circumambulation of SATOR-ROTAS within the outer enclosure of the square.” [37]
There is an eternal battle for the gender of Energy… the negative charging is Feminine and aetheric in nature and the discharge is Masculine and here in our external World of Light. Energy as in charge is Feminine, since Light charges and structures Water).
From my article about INANNA & DUMUZI:
Diane Wolkenstein: “I went through the world’s anthologies in search of the names of moon goddesses: Ishtar, Mari, Diana, Isis, Hecate, Pasiphae, Selene, Brigit, Cybele, the Shekinah, Lilith, Persephone, Inanna ... I sought her by name, and at last I found mention of her and her stories in Samuel Noah Kramer’s most recent book, From the Poetry of Sumer. In this book, Kramer describes the goddess of the first civilization from which we have texts: “Female deities were worshipped and adored all through Sumerian history. . . . but the goddess who outweighed, overshadowed, and outlasted them all was a deity known to the Sumerians by the name of Inanna, ‘Queen of Heaven,’ and to the Semites who lived in Sumer by the name of Ishtar. Inanna played a greater role in myth, epic, and hymn than any other deity, male or female.” [78]
“So you love Inanna?” Kramer said, answering the telephone himself. “Well, then come and see me.”
He was giving a Jayne Lecture on Inanna in two days’ time at the Philosophical Society in Philadelphia and why didn’t I come then?
I arrived eager and full of questions: “In the first line of ‘The Descent of Inanna,’ ‘From the Great Above she set her mind to the Great Below,’ what exactly does ‘mind’ mean?”
“Ear,” Kramer said.
Samuel Noah Kramer, The Sacred Marriage Rite, Bloomington, Indiana: University of Indiana Press, 1969- Robert Graves, The White Goddess, New York: Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, p. 386. XVI
Continuation of the Conversion:
…“Ear?”
“Yes, the word for ear and wisdom in Sumerian are the same.“
But mind is what is meant.” “But- I could say ‘ear’?”
“Well, you could.” “Is it opened her ear or set her ear?”
“Set. Set her ear, like a donkey that sets its ear at a particular sound.”
As Kramer spoke, a shiver ran through me.
When taken literally, the text itself announces the story’s direction: From the Great Above the goddess opened (set) her ear, her receptor for wisdom, to the Great Below.”
The Sumerian term is ŋeštug (often transliterated as ĝeštug). It literally means:
“ear” (physical organ; also “hearing”)
“wisdom”, “understanding”, “intelligence”, “reason”, or “wits” (in an abstract / metaphorical sense).
demiurge(n.)
“1670s, from Latinized form of Greek dēmiourgos, literally “public or skilled worker, worker for the people,” from dēmos “common people” (see demotic) + -ergos “that works,” from ergon “work” (from PIE root *werg- “to do”).
The title of a magistrate in some Peloponnesian city-states and the Achæan League; taken in Platonic philosophy as a name for the maker of the world.” [21]
I hear you Dornachin, but you can't come in🎼
sunrise, sunset🎼
veritable soundtrack coming out of The Aether...
Most excellent work!
To see all with renewed eyes....I love a bit of visualization, it adds another dimension to words...
Perhaps...the double N is the twisted toroidal vertex , the Aetheral contruct, central.
The croz diagonal on the vertical.
The nn is the mountain tap, the Oxen
Inverted vv ( the double ewe)
Is the twin ramjet.
The Tau is the plane and limits. (bookends 😂).
E is the energy field.
Tiger, Tiger, burning bright....