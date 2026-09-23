Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
Sep 23

I hear you Dornachin, but you can't come in🎼

sunrise, sunset🎼

veritable soundtrack coming out of The Aether...

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Sep 23

Most excellent work!

To see all with renewed eyes....I love a bit of visualization, it adds another dimension to words...

Perhaps...the double N is the twisted toroidal vertex , the Aetheral contruct, central.

The croz diagonal on the vertical.

The nn is the mountain tap, the Oxen

Inverted vv ( the double ewe)

Is the twin ramjet.

The Tau is the plane and limits. (bookends 😂).

E is the energy field.

Tiger, Tiger, burning bright....

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