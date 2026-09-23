handmade / typed

“Black is the color of night. White is the true color of death”

― Melissa de la Cruz When the human race learns to read

the language of symbolism,

a great veil will fall from

the eyes of men. Manly P. Hall

Nucleotides are fiction :: Viruses and Contagion are mythical inventions :: Bioelectricity is at the core of everything: Electromes instead of Genomes.

The rune Dagaz appears in the center of a Sator Square (instead of a single N)- one made of marble (discussed in this article)

Prelude:

Everything you are going to read here is an approach to truth- I am dedicated to decipher what can be understood and reveal the simplicity behind the obfuscation schemes that have turned such beautiful simplicity into high flown “sCieNcTific” twists that are meant to make your reasoning spiral into the lands of oblivion! Dagaz is the missing piece that connects my recent series about the Sator Squares with break-through findings in biology, physics and even math (it took Jain108 40 years of phi focus, to discover the inversion in regards to Water- that should have always been defined as: Ψ).

I am delighted to share this edition! This article, besides the exploration of Dagaz, will show how the roots of our words for Day and Goð are closely interwoven and that is a beautiful thought indeed (shining, burning, pouring and the experience of the entire day). Something so seemingly ordinary, like the experience of the day- is getting elevated to the divine, since the shining itself is evidence for magic occuring! The glowing of the day, the pouring through of beauty is what made our ancestors utter words that mean day, shining and goð (which has two roots, because of our two Worlds and two motions: the calling (invocation, centripetal, inward→ *gheu(e)-) and response (pouring, centrifugal, outward → ghu-to- "poured," from root *gheu-)! Another word deriving from the word Goð and root *gheu-is “found” (originally " to mix, mingle ," from Old French fondre "pour out, melt, smelt"). → founded, founding → Foundation.

Dagaz is the rune of day and contrary to its interpretation as a rune that would solely signify dawn- this rune unites all the opposites, so dusk is also included, and with it- a much more integral understanding of our two Worlds:

“Dagaz holds the energy of birth because it’s the transition from one space into another through a narrow passage and it holds the energy of death because it’s a transition from one space to another through a narrow passage.” Ingrid KinCaid [24]

“I know that what you call ‘God’ really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.”

― Wilhelm Reich

Continuous Creation

Ingressing minds into bodies: Dr. Michael Levin 2026

And yet, there are beings that create and it would be foolish to assume that our own shape right now- is what set everything in motion and yet- we are made of the same Light and Water as everything else! When I put this world into symbols, I am never reducing the beautiful realm of imagination to math or physics- on the contrary! Symbols are so beautiful, because they signify meaning beyond the limitations of language!

The same principles that make a spiral galaxy also create the structure of a seashell and the unfurling of a fern…

From my “We are Liquid Crystalline Beings article (bioelectricity explains non-local memory and the goal orientation of beings)”: “Most neuroscientists presume the brain neuron substrate underlies consciousness. But if you analyze the actual neuronal properties occurring in the brain, you find those same properties are present in every cell in your body. The time scales are different, but cells throughout the body have the same properties. ← through EZ Water (bioelectricity) and agency across scales. For the same reasons that many think that brains are associated with consciousness, you have to be open to that exact same thing elsewhere in the body.“ “We’ve underestimated matter... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “ Michael Levin (← go to his website)

When you slow down- you will be greatly rewarded, especially in this time of fast feeds!

“You can recognise a pioneer by the arrows in his back.”

Beverly Rubik

Dagaz

Dæg = Day and mæl = mark

The mark of the day (not a beast- something shining instead: our day, including dusk, dawn and the aetheric side)

One N and the one from the other side, as if rotated behind a glass plated door И together form

TINNIT → Sator Square → see Ken Wheeler’s interpretation (yet Atlantis is otherworldy and not a local place, likewise the eye of sahara (the Richat Structure) is symbolic (for its centripetal shape) → my decoding of the Sator Square → easiest explanation (article) In Berber, Tanit ( another written form of that same name ) means spring or stream. Note the double N of TINNIT: uppercase Ν, lowercase ν : Θε νν ειθ → …the Origin of the letter W:

Wynn Ƿ: While the earliest Old English texts represent this phoneme with the digraph ⟨uu⟩ or ⟨ vv of Thenneith: Θε νν ειθ⟩ , scribes soon revived the rune wynn ᚹ from Old English's native alphabet, Anglo-Frisian Futhorc, for this purpose. W as in Water → ω Omega → as in Opes. The letter W and the letter O (omicron and Omega) are clearly connected as well:

Hmolpedia → Libb Thims has done pheomenal work! The R stands for Rhea, Ops, the centripetal structuring, the return of the space creating torus of phi Φ → the Phoenician version looks like an inverted Wunjo rune!

W → νν → ᚹ (Wunjo) is the rune of Joy and Bliss (8th rune of the Elder Futhark). This rune is related to gold (ORO ASA in the Sator Square, to make gold) → the center

The double N of TINNIT are also νν (in miniscule form: Θεννειθ and stand for the two N from the two sides of the Sator Square)

W → νν → ᚹ (Wunjo) is the rune of Joy and Bliss

Dagaz is the rune of a thorough understanding of the Day (Daeg: relating to the entire 24h cycle, foremost as a measure of the experience of the day in time).

Dagaz comes in the shape of a Butterfly, which also symbolises a break through after the transformative chrysalis.

In this article you will find a deep dive into the roots of the ancient words Dæg, Goð & the origin stories and meaning of many important letters, which clarify how our two Worlds are composed, through Light and Water essentially (Water is not H2O). We will also look at ancient words for Water and that will reveal a lot about its important role in our world, which cannot be reduced to a product of Light at all!

There exists the Boustrophedon writing style in Ancient Greece, the writing of alternate lines in opposite directions, one line from left to right and the next from right to left. AREPO, the second row of the Sator Square is the mirrored form of OPERA, as if written behind a plate-glass door (indicating the CCW motion, O to A, syntropic → explained here). This relates to field dynamics, as I have explained here: [69]. Some Etruscan texts are written in boustrophedon style, as are some Greek ones of about the 6th century B.C.E. The word is from the Greek boustrophēdon, meaning literally “to turn like oxen” (in plowing). ← relates perfectly to the Sator Square

You will not find a conclusive decoding of this ancient palindromic enigma anywhere else, yet it is logical and makes sense in regards to Occam’s Razor, once you compare it to the conjecture out there in the wild, which has never seen AREPO for what it is. This is why I hope that you can find the time to get into this material here on Telestai Nexus! [26]

More information about INANNA and TINNIT (Θεννειθ)

The Center of TENET ( the principle, the absolute ): the letter N

N for the Neverending Story:

Vega is also a fluctuating star, whose brightness changes all the time!

The name of the letter is νῦ (nû, [nŷː]) in Ancient Greek.

Two Worlds, the center leads to the inside, the other side: N&И

The word nous starts with N (Ancient Greek: νοῦς, also spelled noûs).

→ pure divine intellect for the Neoplatonists “Nous is the Classical Greek term for mind, intelligence, or intellect — specifically the highest cognitive faculty, the one capable of grasping first principles, essences, and truths that are foundational to all reasoning but cannot themselves be demonstrated through further reasoning.” [77]

Then there is the word numinous (meaning “divine, spiritual, of or pertaining to a numen," from Latin Numen: "divine spirit”) and we feel nostalgia for the beauty of forgotten times!

The title of a book about the Otherworld! N is a miraculous letter and the beginning of the word Netherworld, Neverending!

The Egyptian «N»etherworld starts with an N- and continues with “eth”- the sound of ð (eth) from Old English. The letter eth (the hissing sound th, through the teeth → related to S and Z of course (S&Z are geometrically rotated versions of N&И by 90°). The ð (eth) appears in Old Norse goðr (a neuter word for god):

Old Norse

“n. pl. [all the Teutonic languages have this word in common; Ulf. guþa, n. pl., Gal. iv. 8; guda, id., John x. 34, 35; and Guþ, m.; A. S. godu, n. pl., and God, m.; O. H. G. Cot: in mod. languages masc.; Engl. God; Germ. Gott; Dan.-Swed. Gud ].” Source

Possible runic inscription in Younger Futhark: ᚴᚢᚦ

The Poetry in Everything

Goð “HISTORICAL REMARKS.—In heathen (hæðen) times this word was neuter, and was used almost exclusively in plur. , as were also other words denoting Godhead, e. g. regin or rögn = n umina, q. v.; and bönd, höpt, prop. = bonds, and metaph. gods :—this plur. usage seems not to refer to a plurality of gods, but rather, as the Hebrew אלהים, to the majesty and mystery of the Godhead (→Φ王Ψ: explained in this article ). it points to an earlier and purer faith than that which was current in the later ages of the Scandinavian heathendom; thus the old religious poem Völuspá distinguishes a twofold order of gods,—the heavenly powers (regin or ginn-heilög goð) who had no special names or attributes, and who ruled the world, like the Μοιρα or Αισα of Gr. mythology;—and the common gods who were divided into two tribes, Æsir (Ases) and Vanir, whose conflict and league are recorded in Vsp. 27, 28, and Edda 47.”[69]

II. after the introduction of Christianity, the masculine gender (as in Greek and Latin) superseded the neuter in all Teutonic languages, first in Gothic, then in Old High German and Anglo-Saxon , and lastly in the Scandinavian languages; but neither in Gothic nor in Icel. did the word ever take the masc. inflexive r or s , so that it remains almost unique in form.” Old Norse Dictionary

In the German word for god, there are the two TT’s as in TNT / TINNIT as well: Gott- which also used to be a neuter word before Christianity: Gótt ). →Proto Germanic: Gudą (neuter) → Old Norse Goð (neuter). Old Danish: goþær (with the thorn letter from the same Futhark rune and ash, the ligature æ which stands for the Ash Tree, the World Tree).

The tribal name Goth comes from Proto-Germanic gutô / gutaniz, which is derived from the verb geutaną ( to pour ).

The word God has two roots: The word / spell (to call) and the deed / response (to pour).

God / gudą → from PIE ǵʰew- “ to pour ” and a second root: PIE ǵʰewH- to call, invoke) , meaning that which is invoked.

Call and Response

Simplicity

In 174A (1781), Antoine Gebelin , in his Primitive World Analyzed, Volume Eight , wrote on the Tarot cards and how they held the key to the Egyptian language; Gebelin’s Tarot cards 13 (M), 14 (N), 15 (Ξ), and 16 (Ο)

Woden and Frige

The children of Frig g Ψ and Odin Φ in clude the gleaming god Baldr in Old Norse ( Bældæg in Old English → Dagaz, Dæg (Day) (Baldr: lit. ‘bold’; ‘brave, defiant’; also ‘lord, prince‘, shining).

«Bældæg, the god of beauty and light: His tragic fate and resurrection» “Balder by Micha F. Lindemans The god of light, joy, purity, beauty, innocence, and reconciliation. Son of Odin and Frigg, he was loved by both gods and men and was considered to be the best of the gods. He had a good character, was friendly, wise and eloquent, although he had little power. His wife was Nanna (→ connects to ancient INANNA ) daughter of Nep, and their son was Forseti, the god of justice. Balder’s hall was Breidablik (”broad splendor”). Most of the stories about Balder concern his death. He had been dreaming about his death, so Frigg extracted an oath from every creature, object and force in nature (snakes, metals, diseases, poisons, fire, etc.) that they would never harm Balder. All agreed that none of their kind would ever hurt or assist in hurting Balder. Thinking him invincible, the gods enjoyed themselves thereafter by using Balder as a target for knife-throwing and archery. The malicious trickster, Loki, was jealous of Balder. He changed his appearance and asked Frigg if there was absolutely nothing that could harm the god of light. Frigg, suspecting nothing, answered that there was just one thing: a small tree in the west that was called mistletoe. She had thought it was too small to ask for an oath. Loki immediately left for the west and returned with the mistletoe. He tricked Balder’s blind twin brother Hod into throwing a mistletoe fig (dart) at Balder. Not knowing what he did, Hod threw the fig, guided by Loki’s aim. Pierced through the heart, Balder fell dead. While the gods were lamenting Balder’s death, Odin sent his other son Hermod to Hel, the goddess of death, to plead for Balder’s return. Hel (Ψ) agreed to send Balder (Φ) back to the land of the living on one condition: everything in the world, dead or alive, must weep for him. And everything wept, except for Loki, who had disguised himself as the witch Thokk. And so Balder had to remain in the underworld. The others took the dead god, dressed him in crimson cloth, and placed him on a funeral pyre aboard his ship Ringhorn, which passed for the largest in the world. Beside him they lay the body of his wife Nanna, who had died of a broken heart. Balder’s horse and his treasures were also placed on the ship. The pyre was set on fire and the ship was sent to sea by the giantess Hyrrokin. Loki did not escape punishment for his crime and Hod was put to death by Vali, son of Odin and Rind. Vali had been born for just that purpose. After the final conflict (Ragnarok), when a new world arises from its ashes, both Balder and Hod will be reborn. In some versions it was his mother who had these disturbing dreams about his death. Old Norse: Baldr”

Bæl-: from Old English bæl = “fire, blaze, funeral pyre” (shining).

heiðinn adj. [A. S. hæðen; Engl. heathen; Possible runic inscription in Younger Futhark :ᚼᛁᛁᚦᛁᚾᚾ [37] Dæg (also dēah), inherited from Proto-Germanic Dagaz = day (the entire cycle) … deah is literally so close to dea dia (the goddess of growth and daylight → Demeter) Ψ, the goddess Ψ and death (which brings another shining again… when we cross the zero point tunnel of our Life). Day, Radiance (shining) and Goð Pokorny sees clear connections between the words for god, shining and day! (in German) English: u-extension: deieu- ( : dieu-, diu-, diu-) – the radiant, divinely revered sky and the radiant day: /// second part (right side) : in the sense of ‘day’, Latin *dies* (see above; masculine; as feminine in the sense of ‘date, deadline, time’ presumably derived from *now*), but alongside this, the older d’Sue nominative is still found in *nu-diüs tertius* ‘now is the third day’, and also *don* ‘by day’ (loc. *dieu or *diöu), ‘throughout the day’, hence ‘long’. Diminutive: Latin diēcula ‘a short period’, Ostro-Saxon [d]itkülüs ‘days’, zicolo m. ‘day’; The Origin of the Alphabet There are three Norns (Old Norse: “Nornir”) in Norse mythology and they live at the well Urd in Asgard (home of the Gods and Goddesses). Their names are Urd “What Once Was” (Old Norse “Urðr”), Verdandi “What Is Coming into Being” (Old Norse “Verðandi”) and Skuld “What Shall Be” (Old Norse “Skuld”), the three Norns are the Goddesses of fate in Norse mythology. The rooster is abraxas head (shown further below)- and he stands for History, the cause and effect direction of time and initiation. Φ

The Feminine governs our Destiny and that is related to our existence on the other side of this World of Light Ψ “They spend most of their time spinning the threads of life, to decide the fate (since there is History, cause and effect and the aetheric inversion, which brings the attraction to our Destiny: fate) of all living beings. The three Norns does this by sitting at the root of Yggdrasil and weave the faith of every living being into a web or thread. The three Norns starts every morning by placing a rooster at the top of Yggdrasil. The sound of the rooster is a wake-up call for all the Gods and Goddesses in Asgard. Every morning the Norns also carry water from Urd’s well and pour it over Yggdrasil which is the tree of life. The water from this well is very important to keep Yggdrasil green and healthy.” Old Norse Óðinn: Woden historically held a place of honor among the gods of the West Germanic peoples, particularly the Saxons. This continues to be the case in the present day. He is revered by many Heathens as the foremost, or among the foremost, of all the gods. His name means (‘furious’) or possibly (‘Wind’) [ 37 ]

Eye of Woden Amulet : depicting the god’s eye in a well.

“It is likely that the mythological motif of Óðinn/Woden sacrificing “himself to himself” by hanging on a tree is indeed a reference to the god passing through a liminal state into the Underworld , to seek the knowledge that could only be found in this altered state, “dead” but not dea d . Indeed, one recorded byname for Óðinn is Hangi, the Hanged God, and another is Heimþinguðr hanga, (‘visitor of the hanged’) in reference to his ability to make the dead reveal their secrets.” [91]

“Legends of Óðinn’s travel through this world and the Otherworld, seeking knowledge or upon other mysterious errands, may have contributed to his connection with the spectral “Wild Hunt”, a ghostly procession attested in Medieval times, and even into the early Modern Era. This frenzied procession of ghosts and elves was said to occur at the darkest and coldest point of the year, and the motif is to be found in the folklore of Scandinavia, Germany, England and elsewhere. To the Anglo-Saxons, this procession was sometimes called the Herlaþing, after its mysterious leader, King Herla, who is often stipulated by folklorists to be Woden in disguise. This myth in turn may have inspired the stories of Herne the Hunter, a specter said to haunt Windsor Forest. The exact provenance of this myth remains uncertain, but in the earliest written account of Herne, The Merry Wives of Windsor, the Bard himself writes: There is an old tale goes, that Herne the Hunter

(sometime a keeper here in Windsor Forest)

Doth all the winter-time, at still midnight

Walk round about an oak, with great ragg’d horns;

And there he blasts the tree, and takes the cattle,

And makes milch-kine yield blood, and shakes a chain

In a most hideous and dreadful manner.

You have heard of such a spirit, and well you know

The superstitious idle-headed eld

Receiv’d, and did deliver to our age

This tale of Herne the Hunter for a truth. “ → Ingwina Ferræden Go to a translation of the Old English Rune Poem (beautiful)

The N relates to the center, the snake and to the transmigration of our souls. What a time to be alive! Gótt (god in pre-Christian German: also neuter)

G relates to Sigma, especially in cursive form (G was formerly a C→ as evidenced on Greek versions of the Sator Square, where the cursive form of Sigma looks like c). G and its ancestor C relate to the Snake as initiation, the seeding of Light and the restructuring into Water ends there through OPERA (two 90° angled ones indicate the centripetal motion towards S on the Sator Square).

Γ (gamma) → the 90° (erection of an…) angle of the toroidal mingling, of the magneto Φ dielectric Ψ : Liquid FireLight:

Ferrocell visualisation of magnetic fields, or electricity or anything else: the lines are interference peaks between pressure and suction and the center features the zero point (a nucleus does not exist)- proven for the first time, 10 years ago by Ken Wheeler

See my toroidal-vortex paradigm article to understand this better:

O relates to OPS and Opera, the motion back: the dielectric return of every field, which is syntropic (the opposite of entropic: structuring) → one is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other.

Ð (Eth, the th as in Goth, the) : ⟨þ⟩ → the cross

The TT of pre-christian Gótt relate to the Zenith, the turning towards harvesting… the doubling is interesting and reminds me of TINNIT…

The Magnum Opus (Opera, Opes, OPS) Ψ is the Great Work, the Alchemical creation of the Philosopher’s Stone.



As I have described in the last articles, N stands for both affirmation and negation and one and its inverse form (N&И) fused bring the rune Dagaz (the rune of the letter D):

ᛞ

There exists a Sator Square with Dagaz ᛞ in the center ( further below) . You can form Dagaz by superimposing the two N, one from the Sator form and one from the ROTAS form / other side (which is inverted physically, since all fields invert at the zero point)- both N together form Dagaz in this way. Moreover, there is a well known Sator Square with inverted N, which is a clear sign for the inversion!

This article finalises the discoveries related to OPS, the Pagan Goddess and her presence in the Sator Square (the ancient Pagan Goddess, represented by Opera in the Sator Square- from Opus: a composition, a work of art)- that I described in my last article:

Besides Dagaz ᛞ /Dæg (the ancient word for the entire 24h cycle, including the night and the understanding of our two Worlds)- there exists Xi ≡ (a sign for congruency instead of just “equal to”, which has only two bars: =), another very meaningful sign, with a variant that features a central division that is based on Xi:

Phoenician Samek: Support

王 (Xi turned Wang: through the central line) (for royalty, supreme authority → categorised as radical 96 in Chinese… this sign resembles both genders , a symmetrical balance- yet it is mainly being used for King…). 王 is traditionally understood as “the unification of Heaven, Earth, and Man.”

The choice of 96 reminds me of dæg, the ligature æ- just written in numbers. A stands for initiation (the Light ) and E for Energy (→ the Charge of Water ).

I utilise that given logic in the following way, in order to lay out the relationship between (Fire-)Light (Art, Pressure, Beauty, external) and her Majesty: Water (Music, Suction, Love, internal):

Φ王Ψ

王 (wang) relates to the Phoenician Samekh as well, which means support:

… mutual sustenance and amplification!

Rhythm (Structure, the external World of Light: Beauty) & Feeling (Animation, the internal Aether of Feelings and Imagination: Love)

One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the Other:

The Xi can be interpreted as “congruent with”, as opposed to simply saying “equal to”. The vertical line makes it the Wang, a character used in the Chinese Language (also called the Phoenician Samek, it is quite similar to that ).

Winged Sun-disk in Ancient Egypt The Sun Disk is the Eye of Ra, the Sight to the Light Φ, like Sophia Ψ that makes the blind demiurge see! Both Sophia and the Demiurge Φ have been labelled arrogant, that is due to the fate of the world, were these two inversions of each other are not in mutual sustenance… it is also meant as a story that portrays the balancing of the one force (pressure) and its inversion (suction)! The Snake that is circling the sun is Wadjet Ψ (Feminine: the Eye of Horus). There exists a Ra-Horakhty , " Ra, who is Horus of the Two Horizons " There is even the Sekhmet Ψ form of the snake, the fierce lioness form → TANIT is shown in this way (in the end of this article). The eye of horus is much more than a symbol over RA’s head- it represents the reflection of Light, the reception of it- and it literally works like that in our Universe: the radiation is received, charges and structures our Water and that makes us see and turns us into the Life-forms we are (Pollack, 2022)! Water itself also pulls in Light → goal orientation, Syntropy (evidenced through structure waves). Two Worlds ᛃ We live in our World of Light & the Aether beyond the central zero point tunnel (our internal space, until death switches the roles of Light and Water) → see also Rudolf Steiner’s work until he lost his mind with the redeemer complex.

«Dagaz (Dæg) (ᛞ): the 7th Rune of the 3rd Ætt : a word for the twilight of day that includes the night and all opposites, focussing on dægmæl, the measuring of Life-time.»

The root of this word branches in many directions for the divine, yet it is grounded in the beautiful experience of the Day, of Life. Dei & deus are closely related to this every-day experience.

As a reminder: the simple System of Life- including the internal Aether that reciprocates all fields from the external Reality (everything is completed internally and the weighting of the toroidal motion towards the centrifugal or centripetal directions bring solve & coagula), which brings our internal reflection, imaginations and feelings- the entire inner world that can turn external, when we traverse the zero point tunnel in the center → see the ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler and dozens of articles about that here on Telestai Nexus: [69]).

There is no reductionism here, feelings and imaginations are included in the internal realm!

The rune Dagaz is the last rune of the Elder Futhark and it merges the opposites. As mentioned earlier, it describes the moment of twilight, the fusion of our two Worlds. It can be formed through two N (Nun → N&И, symbolising the snake and an inversion) in the center of the Sator Square. In fact, there exists a version of the square with Dagaz ᛞ in the center (hinting at the understanding of our two Worlds and evidencing the connection to N, since that is at its place in most of the other squares that have been found).

Further below, we will also look at the Phoenician roots of our Alphabet, which will clarify the main dichotomy between an outward pressure and the inward suction (which brings our feelings, inner reflections) in our Universe- the beautiful and fundamental simplicity of our existence that has been forgotten in the ivory towers of deceit and instead of the zero point portal towards the Aether, our deranged science books teach us about the non-existing nucleus (“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” - Dr. Paul LaViolette). I have written this article to reconnect the lost threads of simplicity and by journeying to the roots of our Alphabet, we can find evidence for the crime.

Upsilon Y for example, has existed right next to phi in the times of Ancient Greece and further back in time, during the Phoenician era. Yet Psi itself has only been added later and it has been placed apart from phi in the alphabet. Yet, upsilon has later been defined with the letter psi (ύψιλον ýpsilon). The role of the Feminine, of Water- has been deranged for millennia and this project is meant to uncover the subdued simplicity underneath these obfuscations. The correct understanding of our cosmology erases all justifications for master race ideologies and this is precisely why it has been tinkered with so thoroughly.

When Ken Wheeler speaks about the two Lights and two Darknesses, we can apply that to the external Reality and the internal Aether, yet we have to substitute Darkness with Water. Darkness exists in the depth of Water, yet the internal side of it is flooded with Light again. Darkness is just the absence of visible Light and it is not the complementation of Light… that is Water. I say this with sober certainty: The dichotomy between Light and Darkness is misleading to say the least. Here on Telestai Nexus I have uncovered evidence for an active concealment of the role of Water- for millennia and throughout the religious and scientific landscape.

Once you exchange darkness with Water (complementing Light), everything naturally falls into place (since Light charges and structures Water, not Darkness → Dr. Gerald Pollack and Water pulls in Light syntropically, which means that all of Life is created through this process).

«comprehensive rune database»

Christopher Nolan’s TENET movie was formerly titled TENƎꓕ!

“When the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet came along, it arrived with a simple, slick title logo that inverted the last two letters in the title, referencing the “time inversion” that’s at the center of the movie’s plot. However, that logo looks almost exactly the same as one used by a bicycle components company based out of Washington, and since they were first on the scene with the logo design, Warner Bros. Pictures has changed the film’s logo, as evidenced by the end of the recent trailer.” [81]

Dagaz below… the diagonal incision / line forms it!

The movie itself does not crack the Sator Square for the public entirely, yet the mirroring and time inversion aspects of it have been incorporated (wether that was an association from the nature of the square or real understanding remains questionable, since no decoding of the square exists online, which explains AREPO for what it is: the mirrored version of OPERA, as if rotated behind a plate glass door (indicating the CCW motion of the inward turning of the field) … A negates REPO (that is common in Greek: “to crawl, to coil” → counter-coiling): the lower TENƎꓕ hints at DAGAZ in the center: ᛞ.

Our letters signify through their geometry, their accredited meaning- and not at last through the sound of them! When you look at letters and words, or listen to them in this way, your understanding of the World will transform profoundly! Take our common word “day” for example. The word day has been written with a ligature before:

Dæg

Beauty; Prettiness

Majesty; Nobility

Seriousness

→ dogor From Proto-Germanic *dōg- (“day”). Proto-West Germanic: *dag

Dagaz, Daeg, D, ᛞ : twilight, dusk / dawn, morning and evening star [23] → A Video about Dagaz

the center of TENET

two Serpents

two Worlds

everything moves through a hole in the center

N&И

ᛞ

Dagaz

(Dæg, Day)

the Aether & the World of Light

the Goddess & the God,

One in essence

aetheric Water & all Light

including two directions of time

through two motions:

suction and Pressure

Syntropy & Entropy

(one in essence)

Regarding the Sator Square and Oneness: From a numerological perspective, it is worth noting that, using digital roots & reduction, the sum of the letters in each term of the square equals!

Dagaz / Dæg appears in the center of the Sator Square, when you superimpose both N (seen from one and the other side on top of each other):

In 2180A (-225), Eratosthenes reported that the N-bend of the Nile is the shape of the ancient backwards Greek letter N:

A pouring woman in connection with N (to pour is also one of the roots of Goð).

The letter N is widely being recognised for its serpentine origin (just like S, yet here the tooth-story dominates, for the hissing sound that comes through these snake teeth).

Libb Thims has thoroughly investigated our alphabet and, contrary to the official distraction-tales, he clearly links the Snake and our S. About Libb Thims: [17] The evolution of the alphabet: [18]

Marija Gimbutas underlines the benevolent nature of the Snake in connection to Psi Ψ, lines in S shape and Life Force in general.

There are several runes with a mirroring nature that can be constructed with Sowilo / Sigma or S:

“Libb Thims, after decoding the Phoenician Kition script “horned O” letter, made the following so-titled Evolution of The AlphaBet poster”:

Source The author clearly links S and the Snake! I personally would connect R to Rho as in Rhea (OPS) → Water . I connect E with Psi instead of seeing it as deriving from sowing. Energy has both parts: Charging and Discharging (in toroidal vortex motion: EZ Water charge separation).

The center, as in the center of everything, or the center of the Dagaz rune- is the only place without magnetism or gravity:

Stillness

“The center always holds in all things of natural order”

Ken Wheeler

«Instead of an emanation from “the one", we are experiencing lossless bidirectional transmission: with two directions of time!». → the mingling of the double ouroboros.

Everything internal is inverted. This is due to field dynamics. Therefore, that which we feel as Water internally, will be external Light (the centrifugal dissolution: solve to the coagula of structuring Water… Simplicity) - when we cross the zero point and perceive the Aether as the external Reality! Bear with me. This inversion has recently been recognised by Jain108 in Math, where he references the wonderful Victor Schauberger: [700].

Toroidal fields centripetally structure into coagulation (condensation): liquid crystalline beings, Life! When the weight lies on the centrifugal part, dissolution occurs… it really is that simple!

The restructuring of fields (structure waves), as seen under the ferrocell, is driven by an aetheric pressure that creates that suction, which comes from the internal Space beyond the zero point, where all fields invert. This inversion lets us feel the effect before the cause, which is finalism and also called Syntropy (another word for Love). Light and Water are two agents that are one in essence, the only difference appears because of the Nature of our two Worlds, where there is a central plane of life and a zero point in the middle: N, with two access portals north and south (marked with S in the Sator Squares). Eventually, it all comes down to pressure and suction. But Life is not mechanical at all. Everything moulds through conscious acting and we feel the internal reflections of it all. Michael Levin proved that there is agency across scales in our physical World, which excludes nothing [84]

Yet paradoxically, these two snakes are one, since they connect through the zero point- yet there are these sudden shifts like they exist between waking and dreaming state and of course, between our two genders, which are distinct. Everything is clearly dualistic (inside and outside, day and night…), yet one in essence and fused within those boundaries!

The internal realm of feelings is not at all just a side hustle of existence- it is in fact half of the entire story and this entire composition turns into an external world, which is all logical, based on toroidal vortex dynamics and confirmed through the work of Rudolf Steiner, for example (you can find many articles about him through the search function). I do not endorse his redeemer complex though.

The Dagaz rune is part of a Sator Square (in the center of one, instead of the single N):

→ TNNT (a punic form of Thenneith: Θεννειθ)

I cannot help but seeing the W for Water in the center → Wynn for Joy, Bliss → Ψ (Slavic dъnъ ("day")[ or Slavic Poludnitsa ("Lady Midday"),

Phoenician for Θ (th →eth Ð, ð):

The ionian version is the TENET cross that we see on the Sator square… which is quite stunning to realise… since that letter is the third of the Old Norse word Goð:

It appears in Old Norse Goð and Thenneith:

TINИIT (two N for both sides) form Dagaz:

Two superimposed and mirrored NИ form this rune. Seeding is S, motion is from S through A over T to O from NW to SE (and SE to NW), there is a 90° angle of two SATOR’s outward on each side and at the O it starts to move towards the A of Opera, the last letter of Sator, the R, stands for the rotation and Water! It is all depicting toroidal vortex motion between our two Worlds and it is beautiful!

The rune Dagaz is shaped like two triangles joined at a central point.

Ingrid Kincaid (“The Double Edge Of Dagaz”) explicitly argues that Dagaz “is daybreak and nightfall”: [24]

“There are some rune books that refer to the Dagaz rune as the rune of daybreak.

I say, look at its shape. Dagaz is a rune of wholeness. It holds the energy of extremes. It is daybreak and nightfall. To name it daybreak is to speak of only half of it.

It’s a balanced rune. It’s even, and there’s a place in the middle, the still point, where the two extremes come together and at that point neither of them exists; they are both nothing.

Dagaz contains both sunrise and sunset, the power of night and day, dark and light as well as the point of intersection, the still point, the threshold, the liminal space.

It's interesting that in the English language the word day is used to include both day and night. Have you ever thought about that? We're all familiar with using the expression ‘an entire day’ to describe a 24-hour period. Why don’t we say instead, ‘an entire night’? Is it because we fear the dark? (…) Dagaz holds the energy of birth because it’s the transition from one space into another through a narrow passage and it holds the energy of death because it's a transition from one space to another through a narrow passage.” [24]

At the center of Dagaz (or every field), there is the zero point of stillness, the place of the:



liminal (adj.)

“of or pertaining to a threshold,” 1870, from Latin limen “threshold, cross-piece, sill” (see limit (n.)) + -al (1). Related: Liminality.” [26]

Day(n.): Daég

Old English dæg “the entire 24h period” also “lifetime, definite time of existence,” from Proto-Germanic *dages- “day” (source also of Old Saxon, Middle Dutch, Dutch dag, Old Frisian di, dei, Old High German tag, German Tag, Old Norse dagr, Gothic dags), according to Watkins, from PIE root *agh- “a day.” He adds that the Germanic initial d- is “of obscure origin. ” But Boutkan says it is from PIE root *dhegh- “to burn” (see fever).

→ Bosworth-Toller Anglo-Saxon Dictionary (19th–early 20th century) lists Latin dies (“to shine”) and Sanskrit div / dyaus in the etymology section for Old English dæg. → Latin dies (which is from PIE root *dyeu- “to shine”- which is connected to “ diena” → day, Russian den “day” ).

Thusly Dæg is the Old English (Anglo-Saxon) word for day. It originally means the whole cycle of day and night and may I conjecture, that it must have included the awareness of the aetheric reciprocation, through the lost ligatures → æ → discharging Light through A and charging aetheric Water through E together!

All English weekday names except Saturday are built on ‘-dæg’ — Mōnandæg, Tīwesdæg, Wōdnesdæg, and so on.

(dieu-, diu-, diu-) leuchtender, göttlich verehrter Himmel und leuchtender Tag (radiant, divinely revered heavens and a radiant day in Proto-Germanic) (Pokorny, P.185)

Dia is the name of several Goddesses and a Moon

“While the Greek goddess Pandeia or Pandia (Ancient Greek: Πανδία, Πανδεία, “all brightness” ) may have been another name for the Moon Goddess Selene, her name still preserves the root *di-/*dei-, meaning “to shine, be bright” WP

Daeg

Beauty; Prettiness

Majesty; Nobility

Seriousness

Dagaz, Dæg → Bældæg (Baldr: lit. 'bold'; 'brave, defiant'; also 'lord, prince, the god of Light). “Yet Rudolf Simek has noted, however, that this etymology would suggest a warlike or forceful character, a portrayal not clearly supported by the mythological sources.”

Bældæg (also spelled Baldæg or Beldeg):

Bæl- / Bæl-: from Old English bæl = “fire, blaze, funeral pyre” (related to brightness / shining).

-dæg: = “day”.

Old Norse also shows the usage of the word as an honorific in a few cases, as in baldur î brynju (Sæm. 272b) and herbaldr (Sæm. 218b), in general epithets of heroes. In continental Saxon and Anglo-Saxon tradition, the son of Woden is called not Bealdor but Baldag (Saxon) and Bældæg, Beldeg (Anglo-Saxon), which shows association with "day", possibly with Dagr personified as a deity. This, as Grimm points out, would agree with the meaning "shining one, white one, a god" derived from the meaning of Baltic baltas , further adducing Slavic Belobog and German Berhta .

Everything in the universe moves through the zero point tunnel hole, from or towards the Feminine Aether (one is surface, the other depth- and the roles switch during the moment of death)!

The insufficient dichotomy between Light and Darkness leads to all sorts of misconceptions: the sufficient complementation for Light is Water instead (and Darkness exists in the depth of it, beyond that lies the Otherworld, illuminated like our World of Light).

Once we include the Aether beyond the zero point, where everything, including our time alternates (meaning that the internal realm is governed by reverse time: retrocausality)- the enigma of Dagaz and Daeg resolves. When we see that all of our seasons are reciprocated aetherically, that our aetheric body rejuvenates while we are growing older- then we can understand Dagaz for what it really is.

ᛞ Dagaz = N&И relates to the Pineal Gland in the center of our brain (Nous):

x

The internal Aether is retrocausal, since all fields from the external Reality invert at the zero point tunnel in the center (time is simply the perception of the toroidal vortex motion of everything). We perceive everything external in ordinary cause and effect direction, yet our internal realm is governed inversely, through the effect before the cause: finalism (Syntropy- or another word for it: Love). Speaking of Love:

The Origin of Psi Ψ

…as in Psyche (Ψυχή) or ὕδωρ = hydōr (Water), since (Υ υ)→ ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón).

Old Norse goðr (god) → γωδρ in Greek, or ΓΩΔΡ in capital letters.

In A44 (1999), Kieren Barry, in his Greek Qabalah, said the following about psi:

“The letter psi (Ψ), together with the other letters in psyche (ΨΥΧΗ), is analyzed in terms of its shape and value by Theodorus of Asine, in a passage from Proclus, set out later in this book in the chapter on the Neoplatonists. It also appears as a magical name ‘PSEE’ in a long list of words and names of power in a Coptic ritual text produced sometime between the fourth and sixth centuries.

— Kieren Barry (A44/1999), Greek Qabalah (pgs. 83-84)

710 = psi (ψι), name of letter Ψ, the 25th letter of the Greek alphabet.

710 = Pnevma Agion (Πνευμα Αγιον)

710 = prothumia (προθυμια), meaning: “willingness, desire”. Source An inverted Tiwaz ᛏ (T rune) downwards…

H, Eta is a vowel in Greek and it has been substituted with E in the Sator Square at times, while E itself also shares a very similar shape to ψ.

There is an Epsilon and the Upsilon… yet the Upsilon exists without central line, while Psi has been added separately later on. Upsilon is missing the line that would turn it into ψ. Epsilon has originally been written similar to psi, just 90° rotated! The gematria of Psi fits with 700 though… Psi and Upsilon are deeply connected though.

ὕδωρ = hydōr = Water … ὗ is the small letter upsilón (Υ υ)→ ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón)

→ Archē (ἀρχή) = “first principle” / source / Water (Thales) ::: Archōn (ἄρχων) = “to originate” / command (primacy).

Interestingly, upsilon had the sound of Psi before the “inVeNtiOn” of Psi as an allegedly separate letter (since it has been the sign of the Goddess all over the Old World, as evidenced by the wonderful Marija Gimbutas).

The phonetics of Upsilon contain ψ, whereas ψ has been added later as a separate letter (7-6th century B.C.E.).

The inversion of Water has been recognised by Jain108 recently, through Schauberger’s ideas- he explains the simple math of Water beautifully… its Nature is the inversion of phi, of Light and that is slowly getting the recognition it deserves:

The next letter of hydor (ὕδωρ) is δ = Delta and the Phoenician version was ∇, not Δ (capital Delta in Greek)! It is a crime to not write Water in capital letters- or at least start it with its proper symbol: Ψ!

Recap: We have Υ as the first letter (ὗ ψιλόν = u psilón) and ∇ → Υ∇ΩΡ (ρ=Ρ=rho (ῥῶ).

The Ρ should not be confused with the P of OPERA. The Ρ (rho) is in fact our R, the R (related to the centripetal shape of the horns of a ram, which is related to the Feminine) of OPERA → Rhea → Ops! The P is written Π (lowercase π, cursive ϖ) in Greek, Pi! The motion is O → A, also in the CCW form AREPO (O→A). This is the motion of Syntropy (the dielectric return of the space creating pressure of the torus of Light, see Ken Wheeler’s work), the Nature of Water, another word for Love! Light is Beauty and Water is Love. Images (the toroidal World) and Words (Sensations, Feelings) flip their roles during the moment of death or during entheogenic break through experiences! We are always travelling through holes and every field bears such a hole in the center of the TENET, the Absolute Principle of Life!

A Greek Version with a 4x4 square next to the Sator Square in Greek

As you can see, alternation and mirroring were part of the roots of our writing styles and the Alphabets and Numbers.

LIGHT: φῶς (phos)

phlox: flame, blaze: φλόξ

φ= φεῖ

ψ=psi

WATER : ψ→ὕ∇ΩΡ (hydor)



ὕ = υ (U+03C5 GREEK SMALL LETTER UPSILON) + ̔ (U+0314 COMBINING REVERSED COMMA ABOVE = dasia) + ́ (U+0301 COMBINING ACUTE ACCENT = oxia).

λήθη = Lḗthē: The river of oblivion; forgetfulness

OPS: Ωψ (for voice, word) the Magna Mater:

→ The eye of Ra, the sun disk, the right wedjat-eye, an independent Goddess in Egyptian Culture.

→ Opsis (Ancient Greek: ὄψις) is the Greek word for spectacle in the theatre and performance. → meaning sight ψ to the Light (Φ).

The inverted N&И together form Dagaz. Imagine seeing both sides superimposed, Dagaz appears from both N together (N&И): ᛞ:

Before Delta was Δ, it has been ∇, the nabla. Likewise, He is used for the Masculine, yet Eta in Greek is the sound of Energy (a long ee), also Orgone, Charge, Psi, the Feminine as Charge and Masculine as Discharge- two sides of the same coin!

The nabla is a triangular symbol resembling an inverted Greek delta: ∇

The name comes, by reason of the symbol’s shape, from the Hellenistic Greek word νάβλα for a Phoenician harp ∇. The greeks have turned it around: Δ. The same happened to the Sator Square, that has been found entirely in rotas form (the instruction “rotas” leads to a rotation away from the aetheric, internal and therewith Feminine form. The rotated ROTAS form Sator Square then reveals the emanation dynamics of our external reality, namely with two 90° angled SATOR pairs, discharging from NW to SE and vice versa (both S “fold to” N in the Sator Square, they stand for the zero point tunnels and therewith the source and destination of our fields). One square is enough, when seen from both sides (as if written on one side of a plate-glass door).

Psi Ψ, or its Arcadian variant

or

was adopted in the Latin alphabet in the form of “Antisigma” (Ↄ, ↃC) during the reign of Emperor Claudius as one of the three Claudian letters. However, it was abandoned after his death. This is also ж Zhe from the Cyrillic Alphabet. Zoe is a feminine first name of Greek origin, meaning "Life."

Eth has been used for the currency of the virtual, yet the aetheric is everything but that:

eth(n.) Ð, ð

name of an Anglo-Saxon runic character (Ð, ð) representing the sound “-th-,” 1846, from th + e, “the usual assistant vowel in letter-names” [Century Dictionary].

→ Welsh

⟨Ð⟩ has also been used by some in written Welsh to represent /ð/, which is normally represented as ⟨dd⟩.

dydd (day) → sounds like “deethe”

Theta (th) Θ

uppercase Θ or ϴ; lowercase θ; cursive ϑ

→ the th hissing sound, also described with the rune Thurisaz ᚦ.

In classical Athens, it was used as an abbreviation for the Greek θάνατος (Thanatos: death) and as it vaguely resembles a human skull. → Thenneth (Θεννειθ)

“In ancient times, Tau was used as a symbol for life or resurrection, whereas the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet (ninth in the archaic form anciently used for numeration), theta, was considered the symbol of death. According to Porphyry of Tyros, the Egyptians used an X within a circle as a symbol of the soul; having a value of nine, it was used as a symbol for Ennead. Johannes Lydus says that the Egyptians used a symbol for Kosmos in the form of theta, with a fiery circle representing the world, and a snake spanning the middle representing Agathos Daimon “ (Fakipedia). (literally: good spirit → the demiurge - connected to vineyards → pouring, like the word goð).” A Celtic relic in Portugal: The Demiurge: from *werg- → “to do” “We visited Vilar de Perdizes, Cualedro and the surrounding area.” → (see demotic) → from root *da- " to divide. The demiurge divides (→ see the symbol phi in regards to that : Φ) In Greek, -th- at first represented a true aspirate. But by 200 B.C.E. the Greek letter theta was in universal use and had the modern “-th-” sound. Latin had neither the letter nor the sound, and the Romans represented Greek theta by -TH-, which they generally pronounced, at least in Late Latin, as simple “-t-” (passed down to Romanic languages, as in Spanish termal “thermal,” teoria “theory,” teatro “theater”). In Germanic languages it represents a sound common at the start of words or after stressed vowels. To indicate it in alphabetic writing, Old English and Old Norse used the characters ð “eth” (a modified form of -d-) and þ “thorn,” which had been a rune. Old English, unlike Old Norse, seems never to have standardized which of the two letters represented which of the two forms of the sound (”hard” and “soft”).

→ Scandinavian discovery: sator are(b)o teneþ o(b)era rotas [89] tænæt [90] ← a Sator Square with ash instead of E.

Tænæt: This is beautiful and it constitutes another merging of the two Worlds, like the Sator Square with the Dagaz rune in the center!

The Sowilō rune is the s-rune (ᛊ, ᛋ), which stands for the sun, discharge, radiation outward. → sigma! but there exists a reciprocation aetherically, retrocausal (the other snake that circles this World inversely). I explain this here: [12]

“In the system of Greek numerals, sigma has a value of 200. In general mathematics, Σ is used as an operator for summation. The Latin letter S derives from sigma while the Cyrillic letter Es (С) derives from a lunate form of this letter.

(…)

In handwritten Greek during the Hellenistic period (4th–3rd century B.C.E.), the epigraphic form of Σ was simplified into a C-like shape, which has also been found on coins from the 4th century B.C.E. onward” [29]

Sigma also derives from Shin (also spelled Šin (šīn) or Sheen)- ultimately S comes from the snake, regardless of how many stories about teeth are out there. The sound and the shape are clear, Occam’s Razor.

The second and third ones are clearly snake shapes, not “teeth”.

Sigma's original name may have been san, but due to the complicated early history of the Greek epichoric alphabets, san came to be identified as a separate letter in the Greek alphabet, represented as Ϻ. Herodotus reports that "san" was the name given by the Dorians to the same letter called "sigma" by the Ionians.

Interestingly, Sigma is a 90° rotated version of M and W! This 90° shift from the magnetic to the dielectric, inverts the roles of Light and Water, which is what takes place at the zero point in the center of every field! More about that further down in the article!

Water has been written with ash ligature as well (from the Ash World Tree):

Proto Germanic Roots for Wet, Water:

Old English: wǣt - wætan & Wæter Proto-West Germanic *watar.

wed- Meaning “to wet, to be moist”

“PIE root meaning to wet or be moist.‌​‍​‍​‌​‌​‍​‍​‍​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‍​‌​‍​‍​‍​‍​‌​‍​‍​‌​‍​‌​‍ Source of English “water,” “wet,” Latin unda, and Greek hýdōr. The root *wed- (”to wet, to be moist”) is treated in Pokorny (IEW 78–81) and LIV².‌​‍​‍​‌​‌​‍​‍​‍​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‌​‍​‌​‍​‌​‍​‍​‍​‍​‌​‍​‍​‌​‍​‌​‍ The simple CeC- structure lacks a laryngeal, as confirmed by the short-vowel reflexes across branches. The root underlies one of the most fundamental semantic fields: water and wetness. The most productive descendant is the noun *wódr̥ (genitive *udéns), “water,” which gives an extraordinary cognate set: English water (from Old English wæter, from Proto-Germanic *watōr), Greek húdōr (ὕδωρ, “water”), Sanskrit udán- (”water, wave”), Latin unda (”wave”), Old Church Slavonic voda (”water”), Hittite wātar, and Lithuanian vanduõ. The English-Greek pair water/hydro is a classic demonstration of Grimm’s Law (*w preserved, *d > *t in Germanic). Greek húdōr generated the productive combining form hydro-, giving English hydrate, hydraulic, hydrogen, hydrophobia, dehydrate, and hundreds of scientific terms. Latin unda (”wave”) yields English undulate, inundate, abundant (”overflowing”), and redundant. In Germanic, beyond water itself, Old English wǣt (”wet”) and the verb wǣtan continue the adjectival derivative. Winter may ultimately derive from a form meaning “wet season” (*wed-en-, “watery time”), though alternative etymologies from *weyd- (”white”) exist. The root’s ablaut pattern (*wed-/*wod-/*ud-) is fully regular, and its preservation across every major branch confirms that this is core PIE vocabulary of the highest antiquity.” [77]

Wæg: from Proto-West Germanic *wāg (“wave”). Cognate with Old Norse vágr (“sea”), Swedish våg (“wave”), German Woge (“wave”).

The Phoenician Alphabet:

SH is the origin of the 90° rotated Sigma, similar to S for Sadhe, the Fishhook (the Masculine). M or Mem, stands for Water. It is the Feminine- as you can see, it is formed like a W as in Water, with a line downwards, which forms the M.

E comes from the Phoenician He for Window (Light comes inside, into the internal realm: Charge, external Light charges and structures internal Water)→ Sight to the Light, the Energy and Waw is the origin for Psi (regardless of the official story):

Waw is the origin of Greek Psi and Ϝ (digamma → see also the Ansuz rune & Yodh for “hand”) and Υ (upsilon); Latin F, V and later the derived Y, U, and W; and the also derived Cyrillic У, Ѵ, and other Cyrillic letters.

Izhitsa misses only the two ↃC and we have:

Remember: M=1000 in roman numerals and C is 500.

S out and M Mem in …. Water in

S of SATOR, for the Seeding of Light, N for the Center and the W with line down for Water as M (both Mind and Water start with the same letter, simply inverted vertically). Water (Mem) is almost the mirrored version of Sadhe. Yet, both directions are written into one runic form of the Sator Square, while they both indicate Sowilo, the discharge of Light (Mem has a slightly different shape of course). The aetheric version of the Square (the ROTAS form) is experienced as Water and our internal Realm (while one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other, meaning that there is always Light in the Aether, yet we experience it as the internal Realm of Water while we are alive here in the World of Light).

M is similar to waw but called Mem in th Phoenician Alphabet, even though it looks like a W as well. Music, Myth, Mystery- they all start with M … World, Water, Wisdom- the same letter flipped vertically. Once we turn it 90° to the right (a rotation, ROTAS), we get Sigma for the Masculine, as in SATOR.

Sator in Phoenician:

TƎИET

or:

Θ王ᛞ王Θ

Opera in Phoenician:

OPERA in Phoenician. OPS: ὄψ (Ancient Greek: voice, word. Forms like ὀπ- ( op- ) are from Proto-Indo-European *h₃ekʷ- (“to see” ). The eye of Ra, the voice through the mouth and Window (H is a vowel in Greek as well, Eta) that let’s Light flood in to charge and structure the Feminine ψ. Resh relates to Rho and it ends at Aleph, from Omega to Alpha,.

ὄψ (Ops) → ὄ = greek small letter omicron with psili (it is literally called that and written with psi: ψιλή) and oxia

Psili (ψιλή) refers to a diacritical mark in Ancient Greek that indicates the absence of the voiceless glottal fricative /h/ at the beginning of a word. It is also known as smooth breathing and is used in the polytonic orthography of Greek.

ψ appears in the 7th century B.C.E. in the Greek Alphabet, expressing pronounced as //ps// in the Eastern alphabets, but pronounced as //kʰ// in the Western alphabets (the sound expressed by Χ in the Eastern alphabets).



OPS also refers to a female figure who is the mother of Eurypylus by Euaemon. ὄψ.

ψ Psi was occasionally used for writing native words as well like Russian (psy, "dogs"). This is interesting, since Dog is God backwards and dogs are considered pure Love. Psi ψ is the sign for Water, the Feminine and therewith Love (which is another word for Syntropy: Luigi Fantappiè, a visionary mathematician agrees).

Wisdom and Ear are the same word in Sumerian! The Goddess is about Hearing and Reception… which implies a message from a sender. Just like the eardrum is the medium for sound-spheres to vibrate in our ear, Water is the aetheric medium for the occurence of Light (scientifically through sound-sphere collisions). The story of Inanna, the Goddess of Love- reaches even further back in time than gnostic tales!

The Sumerian term is ŋeštug (often transliterated as ĝeštug). It literally means:

“ear” (physical organ; also “hearing”)

“wisdom”, “understanding”, “intelligence”, “reason”, or “wits” (in an abstract / metaphorical sense).

Sophia Ψ, the Wisdom Goddess embodies that.

Sumer refers to the early Civilization (roughly 4500–1900 B.C.E.) in southern Mesopotamia, where people spoke the Sumerian language and developed the earliest known writing system.

The Origin of Phi Φ:

Interestingly, Q is being used for “Quantum” obfuscations of the Feminine (the Aether and everything related to it and the lossless reciprocation of the toroidal energy vortices of our World), while phi appeared miraculously. Q is being used for a lot of topics that are actually related to Ψ!

Rho has been related to male origins sometimes, but this is misleading. All the confusions about FireLight and Water stem from the switchable roles of both between the external Reality and the internal Aether!

The Sator Square with greek letters:

The H (Eta) instead of E is interesting, since it looks like a consonant but is actually a vowel, namely a long ee as in see (sight to the Light: through Water, the Feminine).

Mind the C that becomes Ↄ when you write this on glass or hold the paper reversed into the sun- the inversion is the Aether to the fields in the external Reality. Psi Ψ has been adopted as the antisigma in latin, often written as ↃC or Ↄ. This is very important, because it shows the meaningful connection between phi and sigma, as the antipodes to Psi, since that has been chosen as the antisigma. Today, it is known as lunate (anti-)sigma (uppercase Ϲ, lowercase ϲ), because of its crescent-like shape.

For M=1000 in Roman Numerals System, the ancient Romans also used the symbol CIƆ or CƆ, which looks like the infinity symbol. When you merge S and Ƨ you get 8 as well, just 90° rotated, compared to ᛞ → CIƆ.

The sigma C would be the sum of all fields in the external Reality then and anti-sigma Ɔ (equal to Psi Ψ) is the aetheric complementation.

M is very close to ᛞ. → Ancient Greek: Θινιθ (Thinith: The face of Baal) central V → Θεννειθ (Θεννειθ (Thenneith).

Sator Dune Bowl with runic engravings.

These are runic engravings on the bowl above. Mind the mirrored placement of Sowilo NW and SE!

The 90° angle shift, the transmigration to the other side: through ROTAS (the 90° rotation).

The oldest Sator Square has always been found in ROTAS form, which depicts the alternation of all fields that you can see under the ferrocell, with the exact directions of discharge (SATOR) and dielectric return (OPERA). I have explained this at length here [26] and shorter, yet comprehensively explained here: [27].

Jain108 explains how the 90° shift , like the one from magnetic to dielectric of Light, brings a fundamental change in the perception of Reality (Inside out and outside In). I consider this transition the transmigration to the other side (with sober certainty):

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→ Jain108 (THE SACRED GEOMETRY OF 100: How Cubes Create a Perfect Square)

The 90° relationship lies between the magnetic Φ and dielectric Ψ part of Magneto- dielectric liquid FireLight!

It gets a bit tricky to describe it in 2D, since both C and Ↄ appear in the Sator Square. The discharge in our external Reality is clockwise C, Σ north and counterclockwise south Ↄ and the aetheric version is the inversion of that (the ROTAS form square). The directions of the sigma have not been made correctly in the Sator Square and that maybe due to ignorance or purposeful obfuscation.

Copper statuette of the god Sarapis Amun Agathodaemon: the Demiurge as the Masculine Principle- that had to endure countless smear campaigns!

The demiurge or agathodaemon is being portrayed as a lion-headed snake, likewise TNNT is the lion headed Goddess:

Statue of Tanit with a Lion’s Head, 1st c. AD. Bardo Museum. (c) AlexanderVanLoon

N Z S are very similar visually…

For the Z, the N is rotated “on its back”!

Zorya is the Pagan Goddess of Dawn (The Slavic word zora "dawn, aurora"comes from the same root as the Slavic word zrěti ("to see, observe", from PS *zьrěti)).

Sight Ψ to the Light Φ

The 7 and Z connect to Ψ- Water and the Goddess primarily, not “evil”. The gematria of Ψ reduces to 7 as well…

Phoenician Zayin

ж Zhe

In gematria, zayin represents the number seven, and when used at the beginning of Hebrew years it means 7000 (זתשנד in numbers would be the future date 7754).

Some Ukrainian scholars argue that it represents the shape of a beetle, since Zhe is the first phoneme in the Slavic word жукъ (žuk), meaning “beetle”.

The Ancient Egyptian Beetle with the Sun Disk, the Eye of Ra Ψ. R as in Rho for Water and A as in Initiation of Alpha: one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other.

In the Early Cyrillic alphabet the name of Zhe was живѣтє ( živěte ), meaning live! (imperative).

And that is the main purpose for everything in existence!

To be.

You have reached the end of the beginning- until next time!

That’s it.

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Your Karmameleon