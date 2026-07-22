Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

I hope Others grasp this as viscerally as I do. Thank You for bringing this to...er...light! (Water? LOL!)

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2 replies by Telestai Nexus and others
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
3h

TALAL AMAGA LAVAL AGAMA LALAT

that is my SATOR square. I love the fact is proportion are 48% 24% 8% 8% 8% 4% of each letters. I was born in laval, When we do the mirror the central unique letter is double like a ....W.

I just wonder, when you do the gematria of that SATOR square, you using our alphabet of 26 letters, but back then in time of fibonacci there wasnt even a J. the numerals arent the same before and nowaday.

Unless you used one of the old cypher but then it can't be giving out these numbers. I kinda agree with many things writen here on the SATOR square, but those AA TT OO baal stuff... Why the Baal stuff ? Not really for me, cause syncretism from latin to greek to nowaday linguistic in english doesnt add up. It may do for us now, but it surely didnt for a guy in 1300.

All sator square have similar mirror property, building is own is super fun.

T A L A L

A M A G A

L A V A L

A G A M A

L A L A T

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