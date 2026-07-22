the same centripetal motion is indicated through two pairs of OPERA per square

See the Telestai Nexus overview for the basic framework to understand this idea:

What is a Sator Square?

«Few puzzles have captivated the imagination quite like the Sator Square. This enigmatic word square, composed of five interconnected words - SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, and ROTAS - has long been a subject of fascination for scholars, mystics, and occultists alike. While its origins remain shrouded in mystery, tantalizing connections to Hermeticism, the philosophical and esoteric tradition attributed to Hermes Trismegistus, have been proposed by some researchers.»

Greetings wondrous biped,

The inverted Otherworld (the internal aether while we are alive) has been described by the Inuit, in Egyptian symbolism and through dozens of other myths- yet there has never been much evidence beyond the myths of old, except for the phenomenological reports of entheogenic voyageurs, Steiner and near death experienced people. I have watched Ken Wheeler’s interpretation of one single Sator Square and have realised that it is actually depicting the interaction of Light (SATOR, sowing, structure, space, discharge, outward motion) Φ and Water (OPERA, centripetal return, inner reflection) Ψ as the suction that pulls the field back into the zero point in the center. This happens through the OPERA’s, the work from Omega to Alpha and CW, in reading direction- while CCW for the rotated AREPO, the mirror image (also O to A motion) → for the structuring of Life! See Pollack’s 2022 publication that explains how Water and Light are the basis of everything).

AREPO → Also REPO, to crawl and A inverts so counter-coiling!

This inversion happens between our World of Light (first square, S from Sator NW and another S SE) and the internal Aether (second and inverted square), when you include the second square that exists (it already matches the ferrocell findings, depicting real magnetic field pressure and suction)! Rudolf Steiner confirms the idea that our internal Space harbours our aetheric body and that this is inverse to our physical one. I have written a substantial amount of articles that confirm this idea from multiple angles and you can find them all in the archive!

See the Fakipedia entry with all the other theories in comparison. Occam’s Razor!



Ken Wheeler could not see the forest for the trees and did not recognise this! I will explain all of that as clearly and logical as possible. When you form the Wheels of Life from these two squares, the two TT, OO and AA hint directly at (TNT, the ancient Goddess, also known as OIVIO and her consort BAAL ). → shown further below. The actual Couple of Lovers is Dumuzi and Inanna:

This is congruent with the ferrocell findings and you will see that the inversion makes sense there as well: the second square reciprocates all motion (which is like giving the complementary colour, like they occur in after images that Goethe described).

I have published this idea for discussion here: [69]

This has never been recognised before. What a time to be alive!

See Ken Wheeler’s free Ebook for the basics of the unification of Magnetism, Electricity & Gravity: [16] and as a video: [26]

Testimonials (regarding the first article of this series):

Amaterasu is the daughter of the coworker of Thomas Townsend Brown and a visionary writer here on substack A note from the desk of Browns daughter: [26]

The two Sator Squares are mini torus map of Reality and the Aether, Light Φ as pressure in Reality (SATOR Φ) and then suction of Water Ψ (through OPERA) that brings the sight and the reflection, our feelings and the internal Realm Ψ!

Ken Wheeler claims to be the first person to explain the Sator Square entirely, yet he could not see the forest for the trees and stopped with “5” elements and a meaningful sentence, that did not explain the toroidal vortex dynamics that are part of this magical square (with the golden angle and the inner reciprocal in the gematria, in addition to the golden angles: ORO in the corner of the square). I have written about the integration of the aetheric inversion here: [69]. Ken Wheeler did not recognise the mirrored AREPO for the rotating return from the southern discharge and the two S as the zero point portals north and south, congruent with the ferrocell findings. See my discovery article: [26] So Ken Wheeler showed that a zero point with a northern and southern tunnel access exists in a magnet and in everything else, where all fields converge and accelerate towards. A nucleus does not exist. See Dr. Paul LaViolettes work as well! I argue that all fields invert there at the zero point and the two Sator Squares confirm that idea (the two S stand for the northern and southern access portal- more to that in the overview further below). The two Sator Squares are a palindromic key to the understanding of the simple and yet intricate vortex dynamics between the surface Reality and the internal Aether: Light ɸ (SATOR) and Water Ψ (OPERA, driven by the Feminine and aetheric SATOR agent of the second square). Nothing comparable exists.

And why two?

The inverted version (right side) complements all “fields” (Light and Water, pressure and suction mediation) from our external Reality! It is actually the allegedly oldest one that has been found (I am certain there have been earlier ones around… allegedly from 62 C.E.). N is the central plane of inversion and the two S for each Square stand for the zero point tunnel access. There is lossless reciprocity, mutual sustenance and amplification between two inverted Worlds! See Dr. Michael Levin’s platonic Space symposium that discusses the existence of another World, where the form and function for our body are decided.

These two Squares show the toroidal vortex dynamics of Light and Water and that completes the ferrocell findings with an aetheric inversion.

Light Φ charges and structures Water Ψ (Dr. Gerald Pollack). Water pulls in Light syntropically (converging toward complexity, a goal and purpose).

When you put the second square on the other side of a card, it beautifully displays the complementing (inverse) interaction of our World of Light and the Aether (the World of Water). One is always part of the other and one could not be without the other (through Yin and Yang: the eye of one in the other). We feel the centrifugal discharge from north and south in the Aether as our internal realm of feelings and the reflection from the external fields too (the mathematician Fantappiè saw the convergence of “waves” towards an attractor from the future as the proof of Love). This purpose pulling discharge in the right square (World of Water) comes from the charging and structuring of the left (World of Light). The motion is contrary to our time here in the external Reality and the motion of the right wheel appears as the OPERA work, the centripetal return of every field through the zero point in the center. I will explain all of that as clearly as possible. Please bear with me:

When you construct the wheels of Life from these two squares, RR OO TT AA SS appears, or SS AA TT OO RR for the next turn. OIVIO = TNT are the oldest names for the Feminine and AA fits to BAAL for the initiating Masculine motion. Forget all the propaganda around these ancient representations of the Feminine and Masculine, Water Ψ and Light Φ, suction Ψ and pressure Φ. The two snakes will be kissing each other, when the direction of the S is in the direction of the centrifugal field. This direction has been messed with, either on the historical squares or on the digital versions of them, in order to prevent that from happening. Ancient censorship par excellence! All the important information is clearly there anyway (the directions of the sowing of Light, the discharge of the two pairs of centrifugal SATOR- and the return of the same field as the centripetal return: OPERA, in a 90° angle towards the zero point tunnel S, the suction of Water: OPERA.

Overview:

TENET → the Principle that holds, the absolute SATOR → centrifugal discharge / entropic / “seeding” of Light (Φ, external Reality → motion is Alpha to Omega, A to O) (Satyr / Pan) Light charges and structures Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack). ROTAS (Sator backwards) → centripetal return / wheels / rotation (indicating Ψ as centripetal motion, two ROTAS in a 90° angle pointing towards S, describing the rotating nature of that return), towards zero point North as S in the top left corner and South as S in the bottom right corner. skinshedding → renewal Sigma is most famous in math as the summation symbol (Σ). OPERA Ψ (CW) / AREPO CCW)& ⇅ → “work” dielectric return, converging / syntropic, the pull of purpose, feeling, reflection (Syrinx) AREPO → Rēpō means crawl, snake like undulations, “a” inverts: counter-coiling → helical→ direction of motion is CCW, the O to A) also: repó=rest »a«repo=restless → motion AREP»O«(mega) to Alpha: the motion is Omega to Alpha! Reading direction is “Opera” in AREPO → CCW motion Ψ for the suction of aetheric Water, the dielectric return! This is the rotated and therewith mirrored version of OPERA and therewith depicting toroidal motion! Central N (Nu / Nun, snake / inversion, gematria sums to 1+4=5 for pentagonal geometry, composed through the golden ratio) + S (North / South access to zero point tunnel) ORO → golden angles in the corner. φ phi forms the torus! Gematria: 73 (SATOR)+ 64 (TENET) = 137° → 137,5° = Φ. Sator alone is also 73, for the golden reciprocal inward 73° → 73,5°= Ψ (the centripetal angle). It fits real world observations and the indication is clear, together with ORO in the corner, for the golden ratio. OPERA : 55 is a Fibonacci number (the 10th: …34, 55, 89…). Fibonacci numbers converge toward the golden ratio φ. T marks the middle point / zenith and divides the areas equally → towards harvesting E for Energy = Charge = Orgone (gemtria reduces to 5) The existence of the physical inverted square confirms lossless reciprocity between the two worlds, dyadic breathing / amplification, congruent with the inversion of the fields we see under the ferrocell, that “accelerate towards counter-space” (pulled by aetheric Water).

Shape of the Otherworld, Ink on Paper

Gematria:

SATOR = 73 (S=19 + A=1 + T=20 + O=15 + R=18)

AREPO = 55 (A=1 + R=18 + E=5 + P=16 + O=15)

TENET = 64 (T=20 + E=5 + N=14 + E=5 + T=20)

OPERA = 55 (O=15 + P=16 + E=5 + R=18 + A=1)

ROTAS = 73 (R=18 + O=15 + T=20 + A=1 + S=19)

This video is a great introduction into the real vortex dynamics of our toroidal fields: [69] (just forget about the particle fantasies… they misunderstood Ken Wheeler there, yet it is the best video out there).

Why has no one recognised this before?

It was a well kept and millenia old secret. Not only has the feminine Goddess TNT (Tanit or rather Tinit) been turned into dynamite, just like Water has been turned into a composite of an explosive gas (hydrogen) and a reaction accelerator (oxygen).

For thousands of years, the powers that shall not be have subdued our understanding of this World, in science and religion- and fooled us with elegant lies, crafted through mind boggling complexity and by inflicting awe in the eye of the beholder. Over-payed virologists started to believe that these critters would actually exist, trillions of those bacteriophages, per square inch my dear! Nucleotides, ion channels and membranes and even the heart as a pump have all been quietly falsified by the wonderful Dr. Gerald Pollack, who made groundbreaking discoveries that crossed the plans of the enemies of life, namely by describing how everything is based on the structuring and charging of Water through Light (which led to his isolation, academically). [37]

The understanding of the two Sator Squares evaporates master race ideologies and hierarchical dominance of any kind, through the fully balanced reciprocity between a kinetically phi driven World of Light Φ and the suction from the World of Water Ψ(=1/Φ).

An infinite TENET (web) of mandelbrot and julia set type of fractal landscapes with agency and coherence and decoherence, through Love and Beauty! Luigi Fantappiè discovered the converging syntropic motion that we see as structure waves in Water. He was working on this type of theory of infinity before his death as well.

When you understand that there is agency across scales and how electromes conduct our bodies from the Aether (the World of Water), it is all finally starting to make a bit of sense! Without the Aether: Mission Impossible (Einstein, “Quantum” Mechanics etc…).

Light moves outward and returns through the suction of aetheric WAter that is like Light retrocausally (the flip of cause and effect through the inversion of the perception of the vortices by crossing the zero point and seeing the central plane from the side beyond).

The Two Sator Squares explain the way everything is made, with toroidal fields that we call Magnetism, Electricity and Gravity- yet they are all the simple interaction of pressure and suction, Light and Water: Life is the Sophic Hydrolith (EZ Water around water loving solids). These two Squares are historical evidence for the understanding of the inversion principle that is fundamental to the interaction of our external Reality and the internal Aether (while one is surface and the other depth and that relationship can flips during the experience we call death).

When we think about physics, it is all very confusing. This has happened by design. The boards full of equations by Einstein were there on purpose, in order to completely erase the zero point and explain everything without the World of Water beyond it.

Mostly, we want to avoid this difficult topic and when we dive into it, it is hard to get a clear answer about Magnetism, what Electricity really is and this is due to this fundamental deception that has been woven into our lives over thousands of years, namely the erasure of the internal Realm, the Aether and Water as the inversion of Light!

Our two Worlds are essentially composed of pressure (Light Φ) and suction (Water Ψ), BAAL, Pan, Lucifer and TNT, Syrinx, Sophia. The Aeons are living beings made of Water and Light (“agency across scales”, Dr. Michael Levin).

The Sator Square is also referred to as “Rotas Opera”

Satori (Japanese: 悟り) is a Japanese Buddhist term for “awakening“, “comprehension; understanding”. The word derives from the Japanese verb satoru. In the Zen Buddhist tradition, satori refers to a deep experience of kenshō,[4][5] “seeing into one’s true nature “. Ken means “seeing,” shō means “nature” or “essence”.

This seeing happens through the inner reflection, our internal realm: the Aether and through the second Sator Square.

She is OPERA (Syrinx), the Muse for SATOR’s splendour (Sator, the sowing of Light → Satyr → Pan)!

The mystical depth of Water: OPERA (Syrinx)

OPERA has never been seen for what it is in the Sator Square: Syrinx, Music Ψ and I mean that for the dielectric / charging return of the centrifugal discharge (through the hyperboloid, the inversion of the torus)- the syntropic suction of aetheric Water, the centripetal motion from Omega to Alpha, indicated in the word OPERA itself. The connection to Sound-Spheres in the Aether is obvious- this charging motion creates them and when they collide, they bring infrared Light in the World of Light again, which charges and structures Water (pulled in by it through structure waves, effect before the cause: syntropy Ψ, charging Ψ- the inversion of entropy Φ, which is discharge Φ).

Learn about Luigi Fantappiè and Syntropy Ψ: [12]

Syntropy is the charging, composing of aetheric water, the life-forming principle, the agentic convergence towards a goal that Levin is talking about, which he recognises in his lab at Tufts University through his bioelectricity research.

AREPO is CCW and also Omega to Alpha. This is the return of the centrifugal field from the respective other side and everything rotates (ROTAS) in vortex motion. When you understand the legend (the overview article in the beginning) and Ken Wheeler’s ferrocell revelations plus my extension [69]- then the two Squares will reveal their intricacy and beauty more and more. Not only because of the fact that both the golden angle 137° and the reciprocal 73° are in the words (SATOR & TENET for 137° and ROTAS alone 73° in the gematria). The ORO is the golden angle in the corner… when you look at the two squares as mini toroids it will all get clear, like warping the edges, the zero point tunnels to the center in your mind and then the SATOR motion starts centrifugally already in that 3D imagination in your head!

You can see that I have already written about this idea before, but I have not heard about the Sator Square yet and Ken Wheeler claimed to be the first person to have revealed its meaning- yet he has interpreted it as a sentence and not toroidal vortex motion between two Worlds!

If you have been following Telestai Nexus for some time, you will see that the two Sator Squares are the missing link that explains the idea of two Worlds and how they interact in this wonderfully intricate and yet elegant way. There is no comparable artefact from the Old World and it tells us that humans had a profound understanding of the Nature of Reality and the Aether thousands of years ago. When you understand that the inversion of Entropy, our Syntropy is in the OPERA (Omega to Alpha motion), you will already begin to understand. Syntropy is simply the inversion of history making in our ordinary cause and effect sense. It is the pull of our purpose from the Aether and this definition of work is contrary to the way we perceive it, as strenuous and tiresome. Everything in existence reciprocates, brings a so called voidance! Yet there is no void: On the other side, there is the Aether and everything beyond the zero point of inversion in the center of every field becomes our internal experience, since we cannot perceive it as an external Reality while we are alive (those fields are inverse to ours and beyond the zero point). It is in fact no voidance, it is the pull of aetheric Water.

What if it is not Darkness but Water that complements Light? And what if this Water Ψ comes from the Aether Ψ and everything you know is either coagulation Ψ (alkaline, forming salt), charging Ψ of it through Light Φ or dissolution (solve, acidic), discharge Φ?

This simple truth has been obfuscated for millennia and we have not worried enough about the deliberate gender confusion of the sun for example- which the enemies of Life literally turned Feminine in German (die Sonne). But the Sun is the structuring force, Light Φ charges Water Ψ. Water is correctly Feminine in most languages, yet it is Masculine in Arabic: Māʾ (ماء). When our awareness switches to the side beyond the central plane as surface, the ratio between Light and Water inverts too.



Water is the Feminine suction from beyond the mirror plane and the ancients knew about it and put it into this wondrous palindromic square for that understanding. It really is the case and when you take the time for this and read my discovery article [16] or the overview [33]- when following all the references… you will understand that this is nothing to dismiss! During this discovery, I have come across many insights that will simplify that understanding. We are entering new territory here…

The Sator Squares show toroidal vortex fields and how the Feminine and Masculine interact, the centrifugal and centripetal motions, Light and Water!

The square’s bilateral and rotational symmetry fits to a torus (the doughnut-shaped field with inward / outward flow): centrifugal outward motion

Left Square (World of Light): The motion starts centrifugally CW north and CCW south, moves rotating outward and returns on the respective other side centripetally CW south and CCW north through the OPERA’s in all four directions, indicating⇅ and CW and CCW centripetal return of the field and inversion through the zero point, which brings the right square (World of Water).

The center piece is the N- which is the central plane and the N letter also inverts at the diagonal axis, signifying the zero point inversion. N comes from the snake and the germatria sums to 5 (1+4), the two world snakes, one in the entropic direction of discharge and the other in the syntropic direction of charging (literally) and they mingle in helical motion… virtually in everything and according to phi Φ as Light (explained by Jain 108) and its inversion psi Ψ as Water (Jain 108 about Water). In the center there is the zero point tunnel and the two S from SATOR are the northern and southern portal to it, simple as that!

The easiest way to see this:

The S spreads as two 90° angled SATORs, indicating centrifugal discharging motion (over the ORO, golden angles) from Alpha to Omega respectively and then centripetally towards the southern S through the pair of OPERAs, the dielectric return, charging. This happens through ROTAS (rotations) and the mirrored OPERA as AREPO indicates that this is indeed rotating like wheels in toroidal vortex motion. The direction of work, of motion, of charging- is from O to A in reading direction, describing syntropy (the convergence of structure “waves” on water, rather aetheric sound-spheres). The aetheric side (the right square) is the inversion of our external World of Light through Φ.

When the SATOR motion moves east and south from Alpha to Omega in the SATOR word over the Zenith T → the motion turns towards centripetal with the two Omegas that point in a 90° angle. That is the easiest explanation I can come up with so far. When you then include the ROTAS rotation and the mirrored OPERA (as AREPO) and the vertical one in the 90° angle to it… you can see the torus forming. The two S portals are in the center around N, just like in the ferrocell findings:

The centripetal charging is indicated by the OPERAs after the T for the turning of SAT ORO TAS towards south, ending centripetally through the two OPERAs in a 90° angle. Both centrifugal discharges return as centripetal on the respective other side. When you spend some time with Ken Wheeler’s explanations, you will eventually understand it! Video: [27]

This shows interference peaks of pressure Φ and suction Ψ mediation, basically phi and psi (as the suction of aetheric Water Ψ =1/Φ). You can see the outward motion as centrifugal and the inward motion as centripetal- these lines are just the peaks of the interference through Light scattering… the field is just a field! The second square is the complete inversion of these fields. As you can see- our internal Realm, the Aether has finally found its rightful place again!

The two Sator Squares represent a mini Torus: The motion starts centrifugally NW CW and SE CCW and turns centripetal on the respective other side indicated through the vertical OPERA & AREPO and CW OPERA and CCW AREPO. Always: Omega to Alpha with OPERA / AREPO = the direction of motion (reading direction)

Ancient chariot from Serbia (unknown age). The wheels of Life and two ⊙⊙ for the mirror planes or the feminine - since the double TT is the fusion zone

The right Wheel pulls in Light syntropically, through this motion you can see! That means that the suction that is created through that is the dielectric return of Light, the pull of Water from the Aether!

This is a good demonstration of the aetheric on the flipside and how the second Sator Square is a mirror inversion of the first one! The zero point tunnel in the center does that to every field! And mirrors invert depth!

Light & Water

SATORROTAS



AREPOOPERA



TENETTENET



OPERAAREPO



ROTASSATOR

The external Reality (World of Light Φ) and the internal Aether (World of Water Ψ)

This is a magnet on a ferrocell with Light scattering that shows the toroidal vortex nature of everything:

What you are looking at are interference peaks of pressure and suction mediation, made visible through a light scattering technique with particles through the so called Ferrocell that makes the magnetic field visible, which is the field of everything- not just of magnets! See Ken Wheeler’s revelations for more information : [ 26 ]

The ferrocell findings from 10 years ago revealed the toroidal vortex Nature of everything in Nature for the first time (a prove of the existence of the zero point with tunnel access north and south and therewith: a prove of the Aether), through a magnet on a cell, where tiny particles light up at interference peaks of the interaction of simple pressure (of Light) and suction (of Water). Light and Water are inversions of each other, all there is:

Ken Wheeler explains how there are two fountains bringing centrifugal discharge North and South and two suction sinks that draw in the return of the field into the Aether. This is clearly described in the Sator Square, through the interaction of the sowing of Light / Phi through SATOR in the 90° angle NW and SE and the respective return into the 90° angled OPERA pairs. You will get there with time. See some videos from Ken Wheeler and immerse yourself, it will be worth it!

The two Sator Squares describe the same motion and the inversion at the zero point.

What you see in the left Wheel + the dielectric return (of the same field…) of all that Magnetism of Beauty, OPERA, the work, the feeling / the inner reflection (Fantappiè identified the syntropic motion with Love). The right Sator Square is the inversion of this!

What do the two Sator Squares mean for my Life?

First and foremost, nothing is lost and everything transformed (Michael Ende). There is justice for all eventually, since our external Reality is composed of sceneries that were our internal body before (also see Steiner’s interpretation, yet it can be understood from first principles and the field through the ferrocell and by seeing the internal reflection and feelings through the right Square) and it is a forward motion without repetition, where everything interacts with agency and through the orchestration with electromes, the representations of our aetheric bodies / Souls in the external Reality. They have the key dynamics between Light and Water described in this ingenious palindromic way and it gives us a fundamental map of the sophic hydrolith [26] (Pollack’s groundbreaking realisation that Light charges and structures Water), of how Life works!

When you grasp this, it becomes more evident that the powers that shall not be are trying to evade karmic repercussions by externalising conflicts and letting the shame of blackmailed folks do their job for them. Since there are clear synchronicities that involve other beings and sceneries, I argue that this is eventually not possible to maintain and everyone will finally reap what they sow in one way or another…

You can find the discovery article with all details here:

This one is another distilled overview (click the headline for the article):

Solve (centrifugal discharge: Φ) & Coagula (centripetal charging: Ψ)

Justice, Beauty, Love & Equality: the two Sator Squares.

I think that trauma work is all the more important when understanding the two Sator Squares and how they interact. When we work through the depth, there will be more Love and Clarity, instead of reactions from old pain. Everything is registered and will be reflected to us: inside out and outside in!

The orchestration of our abrahamic religions is meant to conceal the knowledge about the interaction of Entropy and Syntropy, the history making of our Will and the attraction of our Purpose through Love and the internal Aether. General Relativity has literally been invented to make us believe that everything aetheric would be going on here in the external Reality (mission impossible).

When you are aware of your dreaming in a dream, you are about to wake up. I am about to wake up. Maybe this fire is nothing else than the ray of morning Light of another Reality. Michael Ende

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Your Karmameleon