Destiny (Ψ Syntropy) is complementary to History (Φ Entropy) (one cannot be without the other).

“To this day God is the name by which I designate all things which cross my wilful path violently and recklessly, all things which upset my subjective views, plans and intentions and change the course of my life for better or worse.” Carl Gustav Jung

(from the red book)

The feminine al-Lat & the masculine al-ilah (allah) are 1000 years older than the islamic (or any other) master race propheteering!

Al-Lāt (the Goddess) is literally the feminine grammatical mirror of al-ilāh (allah, the God).

Al-LaT derives straight from the Great Lady of the Sea & Inanna.

The notion of the (triple) goddess has been erased, to raise another master race ideology from the ground… that is now wreaking havoc in the world, alongside zionism and christianity (the crusades were brutal and their doctrine was forced upon peaceful peoples).

When you erase the feminine counterbalance, the pull from beyond the zero point in the center of everything (the aetheric side, with inverted motion and therewith time), you elevate patriarchic fantasies to undisputed monadic dominance (allegedly genderless, yet full of dyadic traits), by tearing apart the ancient dyadic cosmology and replacing it with “the one”- mission impossible! This article will explain all of this in great detail.



The Goddess used to stand right beside the God! Only a black veil is left of her presence in our world…



The living dyad between Allat (al-Lat) and Allah (al-ilah) has been forcefully broken up and appropriated into yet another monotheistic and moralistic master race ideology.

This collapses the living Dyad (Light & Water) of God & Goddess into a sterile Monad, while the feminine part has been labeled “satanic” by the same alleged prophet that first acknowledged it.

In the end of this article: Hitler is a Zionist and was paid by the Rothschilds (evidence from the Epstein files & great Astrophotography of dielectric intertial planes and the planet Jupiter in great detail!

Al-Lat Ψ is a treasure find (after the Smoking Gun confirmation about genetics as bio-electricity last week): the erased feminine counterpart of Allah (who was part of the basic dyad, before the deranged hijacking and twisting into the monad)! It could not be more fitting, that she derives straight from the Great Lady of the Sea (Water)… and originally Inanna… what a time to be alive!

No more redeemers, no more saviours, you have your own free will wondrous biped! Do what you truly wish! (Michael Ende) Religion has falsely taught us to give up our will to some entity… God is alive and conscious in all things, as evidenced by Dr. Michael Levin and your own experience!

Caveat: I use the same discernment for faith related and mythological subjects that I use for water science and physics. I know that this might elicit some heavy feelings in hardcore monotheists, but I always make sure that I keep my perspective grounded in reasonable evidence (applying Occam’s razor for example, which helps to avoid complexity-traps). By acknowledging both the Light and Water, we can regain a much clearer perspective on our history and it finally starts to make sense, when you see the repercussions of patriarchic dominance as a direct result of the erasure of the feminine counterpart and idea about destiny, the pull of our purpose. The erasure of the syntropic and feminine attraction principle, the retrocausal aether (our internal space and the otherworld of imagination) as a counterbalance to masculine rationality (will driven dominance) has led to incommensurable damage over the last two millennia.

It is important to be open for new ideas, especially because of the intricacy and depth of intentional deceptions that we have accepted as our scientific or religious reality. The ash experiment is still the best demonstration of our gullibility in social situations.

I do not think that the current Epstein Files drop was wanted in this extend and a lot of the material is extremely revealing, so this is honestly a chance for us to catalyse these horrors, as a phoenix from these ashes and change the rules of the game towards sanity for once, before the coming chaos is being instrumentalized yet again. I urge everyone to step out of the role as a passive consumer of the “revelations” from the enemies of life (like the Q or Starseeds program, the Galactic Federation etc…), that have been exposed in their trial to conduct the resistance (since Chopra and the entire 5D starseed narrative is preparing everyone for the 5-6g brain-interfacing dystopia).

Decentralised control of the controllers is the only way forward and if we want bees / pollenating insects and real food, we have to massively reduce the amount of signals generators that are subduing all the beauty and peaceful and visionary internal experience that will only recover when that amount of signals noise will subside!

Do not fall for project bluebeam!

Project Bluebeam is being prepared! It might arrive in various forms (5g and 6g driven), but it will surely include the “extraterrestrial element” (the UFOs have been built through the genius insights from Thomas Townsend Brown… they are not alien technology) and some pseudo-religious and surely it will include a technologically impressive spectacle!

I personally do not endorse the redeemer complex at all and I consider the fall simply part of the dyad between the inversion of the World of Light (Reality, History, Masculine, External) and the World of Water (the Otherworld, Destiny, Feminine, Internal).

Definitions

Ψ al-Lāt (Allat / Alilat / “the Goddess”) is first explicitly named in the historical record by the Greek historian Herodotus around 440 B.C.E. where he calls her the Arabian “Heavenly Aphrodite.” Her worship is attested even earlier in South Arabian, Lihyanite, Dadanitic, and Safaitic inscriptions from the 5th–4th centuries B.C.E. onward - temples, amulets, theophoric names (Taym-al-Lāt), and rock graffiti across North Arabia, Nabataea, Palmyra, and the Hejaz. Comparative Semitic studies affirm al-Lāt as the feminine counterpart or original wife, later demoted to “daughter” in Meccan tradition alongside al-ʿUzzā and Manāt. Φ Allah (al-ilāh / “the God”) appears in the same period - Lihyanite inscriptions from the 5th century BCE already use forms of the name, and it becomes widespread in Safaitic and Nabataean graffiti from the 1st century B.C.E. onward and earlier in theophoric personal names like ʿAbd-Allāh, which was already common centuries before Muhammad. Pre-islamic Allāh (Giver of Light): Al-Jallad’s Safaitic and Paleo-Arabic inscriptions show nomadic Arabs invoking Allāh as creator: Giver of Light: al- is the definite article (the).

ilāh (إله) means “god” or “deity,” from the Proto-Semitic root ʾil - (or ʾ el -), meaning “god” or “strong one / powerful being.”

This root appears across Semitic languages:

Hebrew: ʾĔlōah (singular form of Elohim), ʾĒl (God).

Aramaic/Syriac: ʾAlāhā or Alaha (used by Aramaic-speaking Jews and Christians for God).

Ugaritic (ancient Canaanite): ʾIlu (the high god El).

Akkadian: ilu (god).

They are one and the same Ψ!

Left: Al-LaT (Allat) Middle : Ishtar (the same as:) Right: Inanna

As you can see… the master race ideologies have used elements from ancient cultures like Mesopotamia and appropriated it (deranging the original dyad between Allah and Allat).

The depiction of al-LaT is strikingly similar to Inanna / Ishtar of Mesopotamia and it shows the ancient roots of all the monotheistic appropriations. The gods are part of the story of creation and when we erase the feminine part or turn it into the monad, we are also deranging the meaning of these beautiful tales. Death has always stirred the strongest of emotions and hence the most intense of stories and interpretations. The fact that monotheistic crusades have been blindly perpetrated with zealous violence, justifying awful deeds through believe systems that have to be seen clearly first and foremost- to not end up conquering the world and erasing countless beautiful cultures for insanely demented ideas, for misunderstood myths and appropriated religions that fit the insatiable vision of power hungry imperialists! I argue that only when we see the dyad between Light and Water as the external masculine history (entropy, discharge) and internal feminine destiny that mingle (syntropy, charing) can we stop the gender wars and endless dominance of one over the other. There is a time for will and to make history (cause and effect, reality) and there is a time for passion and a pull towards our destiny (retrocausality, aetheric)- both always interact!

The Monad (the One, genderless) cannot act with mercy or passion, because it is not the Dyad in motion. It brings both the physics and the inner realm but it is neither of those. The Dyad, Light and Water, is where creation dances. Light (Reality) charges Water (Otherworld, Aether) around hydrophilic surfaces (water loving); Water reflects and brings the charge for the propagation of Light… Eternal Dancing / Syzygy!

The depiction of al-Lat and that of Inanna have a mutual origin:

al-Lat:

Al-Uzza, Al-LāT & Manat - This is strikingly similar to the depiction of Inanna with her lion under her feet, the goddess of love

Inanna / Ishtar:

The ancient Ishtar / Inanna has been depicted in the same way!

This video is a great introduction of the moment, where Muhammed (after initially acknowledging the triple goddess) turned the Feminine from a Goddess to a meaningless name and a satanic idea dictated by Satan:

The Lion is the Symbol for the Masculine like the Bull and it occurs everywhere and throughout history in this way. Inanna and al-Lat tamed their animals:

The Lion of Al-Lāt - with a goat to its feet. A lion, like the lion to the feet of Inanna in Mesopotamia!

Light and Water:

Language and Feelings (Structure and the Reflection / Sensations):

The Story of the Erasure of al-Lat

The feminine Goddess of Ancient Arabia

(Ψ Destiny, Otherworld, Internal)



…the syntropic partner of the masculine God al-ilāh (Φ History, Reality, external).

Pre-Islamic Goddess al-LaT depicted with a leaf from the Huluppu Tree of Life, with her Lion just like the depictions of Inanna / Ishtar … can you see how all major cultures have once talked about the same essential dynamics?

The crucial moment that changed the history of Arabia:

Muhammed of Arabia was asked about the Triple Goddess (around al-Lāt): “Have you thought upon al-Lāt (Ψ) and al-ʿUzzā

and Manāt, the third, the other?”

Quran 53:19-20: أَفَرَأَيْتُمُ اللَّاتَ وَالْعُزَّىٰ وَمَنَاةَ الثَّالِثَةَ الْأُخْرَىٰ. This phrase does not appear in the Quran itself- not in any version, manuscript, or recitation. It is reported only in early Islamic historical sources (sira and tafsir literature) as words that Satan supposedly cast onto Muhammad’s tongue, right after verses 19–20: “These (the goddesses) are the exalted high-flying cranes (gharāniq al-ʿulā),

and verily their intercession is to be hoped for / approved / desired.”

The Pagans rejoice and prostrate and many accept Islam because of that! Some arabic folks who had emigrated to Abyssinia began to return.

Muhammed later vilified and expelled the triple goddess (the feminine goddess, counterpart to pre-islamic allah as part of the dyad, not the monad) as satanic and thus considered his previous decision a mistake:

Later (that evening or shortly after the praise for al-Lat), Gabriel appeared to Muhammad and directly rebuked him for including words that were allegedly not part of divine revelation, that they would in fact be “satanic”.

The “mistake” of acknowledging the Feminine Goddesses, allegedly came from Satan:

Angel Gabriel: “O Muhammad, what have you done? You have recited to the people that which I did not bring to you from God, and you have said that which was not said to you?” “Never did We send a messenger or a prophet before thee, but, when he framed a desire, Satan threw some (vanity) into his desire: but Allah will cancel anything (vain) that Satan throws in, and Allah will confirm (and establish) His Signs… Allah is Knowing, Wise.”

To consider the feminine “satanic”, is a textbook categorical error, namely to consider the inversion of light evil. The feminine is governed by water, while the masculine is governed by light (both carry an aspect of each other of course).

The inversion of Light is Water, the aetheric medium (imagine gyroscopic force leaning towards either the Light or the Water side of the vortices of life… it really is that simple).

The positive mention is removed and replaced with condemnation, calling the goddesses mere invented names with no power.

So the feminine soul is now considered “satanic”:

Audio extracts from the video, about the moment where the feminine goddess (as the triple goddess) was acknowledged, then vilified:

0:00 -1:23

Muhammad blames “Satan” for his “error”: “Satan put these words in my mouth”!

0:00 -1:15

This falsifies the notion that his dictate would be a flawless message straight from “God”, given the fundamental confusion about the role of the feminine, which has first been accepted and then been demonised.

Satan is being blamed for the mistake. Through the same strategy, clergy is rationalising their abuse of children as much as the enemies of life themselves with their bdsm ceremonies, where the only depth comes from the suffering that is imposed on those broken souls that participate further into this tasteless cult that cannot possible embellish the utter lack of substance, this plastic feast of meaningless exuberance but this will change now or never!

The deranged Dyad (the male part Φ without the female Ψ) has been turned into the Monad (the one)

He removed al-Lat from the dyad between her and al-ilah (allah) and turned him into the genderless monad (the one above the dyad between Φ & Ψ), while at the same time vilifying the feminine counterpart.

The result is a raging master race ideology next to all the others, fuelled by a fundamental misconception, namely the erasure of the conjugation and balancing between Firelight and Water, the extern and the internal, Language (structure) and Feeling (inner sensation / reflection)! One world is our visible World of Light and the other is our internal landscape, until the micro and macro flip of death happens!

Even further back in time, the origin of al-Lat:

The forgotten Great Lady of the Ocean

Asherah (Elat, al-Lāt: the Wife Ψ of pre-islamic allah / the Bull El Φ):

The Great Lady Athirat of the Sea ( Asherah) “. Al-Lat (the feminine conjugation to the masculine allah) was used as a title for the goddess Asherah or Athirat.”

She is literally tending goats!

The Goat is related to the Masculine, related to the Light, Fire, the Bull and Nun, Ra, Pan and Lucifer (who is simply the light-bringer in the literal sense). All “satanic” conjecture is a misunderstanding of the inversion principle or a deliberate derogation of the pagan landscape of the Old World (a distortion of their practices and worse). It is not neutral symbolism that is evil (geometry, gods of the old world) but the actions of Philanthropaths.

Water is always connected to the Feminine and Death, because it is the Aetheric Element of the Otherworld, the Medium for the Propagation of Light!

In Book of the Dead, Thoth (or Horus) pours the Water of Life over the deceased in libation rituals. The water flows as ankhs (symbols of life), washing away death’s corruption, rejuvenating the soul, and preparing it for the afterlife judgment before Osiris. This is eternal renewal…

Lady Asherah of the Sea Ψ (the feminine, water, aetheric, internal, sensations, gravity, feelings).

Asherah: The one whose presence turns barrenness into life.

Al-Lāt was used as a title for the above described goddess Asherah or Athirat:

“Seen through a broader mythological lens, the suppressed Goddess tradition (eve in Christian myth) becomes visible: (…) She was the Cosmic Tree and the Tree of Life. She was the Serpent of Wisdom (! just like Sophia). (…) She was the Goddess of the Ocean. (…) She was also cursed as an abomination and a corruption. Her worship would be specially shamed and condemned.



(The same story happened when al-Lāt, the feminine Goddess of ancient arabia was first acknowledged by Muhammed and later got erased and turned “satanic”- to make way for yet another master race ideology…). She was Asherah!



The derangement of the true dyad between Light and Water (between Reality and the Otherworld) is the reason for our major imbalances worldwide and for every gender based master race ideological conjecture! This is the story of Her greatness, exile and return:” [65]

The Origin of the Feminine Ψ and the Φ Masculine in Myth

Christianity turned the Father, Mother and Child into the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. which also a-signs a diminished role to the feminine field-conjugation between:



Ψ Mother, Sophia, Syrinx, Nunet, al-Lāt, Isis, Inanna… (Water, centripetal, internal, Destiny, retrocausality, the Otherworld, the medium)

&



Φ Father, Demiurge, Pan, Nun, al-ilāh, Ra, Ba’al, Dumuzi… (Light, centrifugal, external, History, cause and effect, Reality, the inducer).

The Fall was never from perfection into sin: The Otherworld’s macro (external) becomes micro (internal) and the micro the macro. Heaven and Hell are intensities between Light and Water!

A closer look, the origin of al-L ā t & al-il ā h:

The word al-Lāt (the feminine goddess of ancient arabia) comes from Allatu in Mesopotamia, from the Goddess of the Underworld, mentioned alongside Baal Hammon (the Chief God, who was in the hieros gamos with Anat, his female lover).

Ba’al never meant a specific / personified god- it was a title meaning “Lord” or “Owner,” given to the great storm and fertility gods across the semitic world.

The universal Origin of Φ & Ψ:

El → Il/Ilah → Allah (masculine)

Ilat / Elat/I lāh (at) → al-Lāt (feminine)

It is extremely difficult to keep both parents, especially in the realms of “world religions” (master race ideologies).

The Bull Φ and Ψ

Ba’al (no child sacrifices here… contrary to the Mayans). Ba’al = the ancient title of the lord = Hu-Ba’al Allah (in the pre-propheteering sense) = The Bull of Masculinity. Bucrania—bull-horn installations—adorned the houses of Çatalhöyük, the Neolithic proto-city in central Turkey (c. 7400–5600 B.C.E.). The bull, omnipresent across cultures, embodies the masculine pole: raw power, fertility, the vehicle of history. Minoan civilization (Crete, Bronze Age, c. 3000–1100 BCE): One of the most iconic cases of bull worship.

Bulls appeared everywhere in Minoan art, including frescoes showing bull-leaping (a ritual acrobatic performance over charging bulls), “horns of consecration” on shrines and palaces, and myths like the Minotaur. The bull simply stands for strength and fertility! Europa - the original Cowgirl! – George Frederic Watts (1817-1904). The oil painting by Watts reminds us that the bull and the feminine have always been partners, not adversaries… Europa riding the Minotaur, Nandi. Nandi- Shiva’s bull vehicle in Hinduism- the bull is omnipresent in ancient cultures worldwide, as a symbol for the masculine Ugaritic Athirat / Elat (c. 1400–1200 B.C.E.) The Baal Cycle In the Ugaritic Baal Cycle and pantheon lists, the high god El (ʾIlu) has as his consort Athirat, explicitly titled ʾIlat (the Goddess) or “Lady Athirat of the Sea.” (the connection to Water again, fitting perfectly) A variety of symbols have been associated with Asherah. The most common by far is a tree (Syrinx turned into reeds). She is called ʾElat, goddess, the feminine form of El- the female great one! She is “Mother of the Gods,” intercessor, and the fertile creatrix whose name is the precise linguistic ancestor of al-Lāt.

This is the original dyad: remote sky-father (El → later Allah) + immanent lioness-mother (Elat → Allāt). .. ʾIlat The dyad and triad with the child (EZ water zone) in ancient arabia has been turned into a montheistic monad, erasing the beauty of the pagan pantheon!

The reason why Epstein exists is not the symbol of Ba’al but the corruption of beauty and everything soulful through psychopaths that should never be in control. We have lived a life in a constant stream of psyop’s and it is time that we reclaim our place with dignity in the time to come. We simply cannot let them continue to run with their visionless slaughter of everything worthy living for. We can demand a control of the controllers, especially in this age of transparency! The tab is on the criminals that have leeched our lifeblood for the worst of visions!

So when the statue of Ba’al was burnt, it was a bit of a shadow-projection and shot in the foot! This article will explain why! The bull is simply a symbol for the masculine and deeply connected to the arabic history as well. I firmly believe that we cannot externalise evil. The crusades have brought abuse of little boys as well, all abrahamic master race ideologies have resulted in bloodshed and true balance does not come from the erasure of firelight or the moralistic subduing of the forces of water, but through a sane interaction of it all, with checks, balances & consent- that is based on common sense and not the psychopathic delusions of the rather semi-humanoid technocrats, the enemies of life and the powers that shall be no more (full of graphene oxide and bathed in LED light)! Do you remember Robin Hood? We have just witnessed the biggest crime in human history… getting our money back is not even a crime, it is our right, since we have been exploited to a degree that benumbs most people’s mind, before they can even grasp what really happened…

Muhammad’s mission dismantled polytheism: her idol in Ta’if was demolished on his orders around 630 C.E. after the conquest. Temples were destroyed or repurposed; inscriptions defaced or buried under sand.

Psychopathological Dominance

Evil is boundless excess, stealing and consent free violence- but also wilful blindness when atrocities happen, that are recently being revealed!

Adolf Hitler has been financed and elevated by the Rothschild’s EFTA02608106 :

It is not their faith that makes these people powerful. They abuse the magic of willpower to an extreme and we as humans can counter-balance that with our own energy directed towards a different vision. At this point in history we have all rights to demand our “money back”, which does not even begin to mend the wounds caused by outright psychopathy to a degree of global mayhem under the spells of psyop’s left and right!

This 10 minute clip is very revealing, evidencing everything!

Inversion instead of Ascension ::: Heaven and Hell are Optional Experiences :::

Inversion ≠ Evil

⊙ = ψ & φ = Electricity (Irreducible Water as the Aetheric Medium for Imagination and the magneto-dielectric Light of Reality).1

⊙ = The Stereoma-Torus (two “poles”) with Zero Point in the Center (for the aetheric inversion): Aether, Internal Experiences now. The surrounding circle is our Reality.

The Cube (like the white granite cube of the goddess) becomes the cross when “unfolded”… all in all 666° comes from geometry and describes the inversion of phi:

The complete Board (for now)

al-Lāt has been worshipped as a cubic white stone (opposed to the black stone)!

al-Lāt (Allāt / al-Lāt) was worshipped in her main central Arabian shrine at Ta’if (near Mecca) in the form of a white and cubic granite stone (baetyl)!

Early Islamic historian Hishām ibn al-Kalbi (d. 819 C.E.) in his Kitāb al-Aṣnām (Book of Idols), the main surviving catalogue of pre-Islamic Arabian deities and sanctuaries:

“Allat stood in al-Ṭāʾif, and was more recent than Manah. She was a cubic rock beside which a certain Jew used to prepare his barley porridge (sawiq). Her custody was in the hands of the Banū ʿAttāb ibn-Mālik of Thaqīf, who had built an edifice over her”.

The 6×6 magic square (a square grid with numbers 1–36) sums to 666 in every row / column / diagonal (total sum = 6 × 111 = 666).

A cube has 6 faces

sin(666°) + cos(216°) = sin(666°) + cos(6×6×6) = −φ (the negative of light / phos: water)

A peculiar fact about 666 (6×6×6, as the white granite cube):

6×6×6 cube (volume = 216) “unfolded” as a cross

The Inversion Principle is not Satanic (that would be a distortion of life principles, wrecking the world for demented and philanthropathic mayhem of “Transhumanism” for example), the complementary to Light is not Evil, it is Water… all the moral judgements have nothing to do with that dyad… the intensities are all a product of our own making (of course there are also influences from the cosmos, our destiny that is the complementary pull to our will driven history etc.).

I see evil as psychopathy, careless and demented acting against the laws of beauty, of nature, of true common sense! I do not externalise it or call our existence flawed anymore (see my short book / artice about this).

An ex muslim’s realisation:

Appropriated and deranged, like every other master race ideology on this planet! I personally see paganism as a time where our connection to the other side was more prevalent and part of our lived reality! I do not share the condemnations that have been introduced by the church or other conjecture!

0:00 -0:30

Since there are thirteen lunar months in a year, I would not trust that alleged flawless dictate from “God”.

Christianity & the Child (which has been turned into the son).

The Christian God became part of his creation, sophia as well- both are falling into each other- lucifer into sophia, while the morning and the evening star bare undivided→ inanna is the goddess of venus (the morning and evening star) as well - what a time to be alive! The true dyad lies between Reality and Otherworld, the Inside (our Micro, feelings) and the Outside (the Macro, structure) and the Inversion of Entropy (Reality) into Syntropy (Aether)!

Islam ignored the ancient dyad between al-Lāt and al-ilāh, turned the male aspect of the God & Goddess into the Monad (the one)- while proclaiming that the female aspect of the dyad would now be satanic (aetheric, water, internal, gravity, imagination, reflection the otherworld).

This constitutes a classic categorical error… evil is seen as the complementary to light, when the pair is in fact light (external, will) and water (internal, feelings, with negative sign flip toward the otherworld after death…

Christianity focusses on the triad - where the child (Meyer, as described by John Lamb Lash) became the son (3 days in the ground and resurrected, just like Inanna, the Goddess of Love, 4000 years earlier).

The child (the EZ Water Zone of Life, animating everything in nature) turned into the son, a masculine offspring (without a feminine counterpart). When we see the EZ water zone, the liquid crystalline body, where light charges water around hydrophilic surfaces- we can understand the true triad: Father (Light) Mother (Water) and Child (Liquid Crystalline Beings: US, every animated life form in nature where light and water fuse).

1) Mother 2) Father 3) Children. Incredible, it wasn’t even that hard.

See Pollack’s 2022 paper about this. And of course my article about charge based respiration about his genius insights!

The monad is genderless!

What happened here in Arabia, is that the feminine and pagan deity al-Lat that is commonly depicted with a lion like Inanna / Ishtar, a part of the basic dyad, has been turned into the monotheistic monad of allah (the erasure of the dyad and therewith of the feminine counterpart).

Pythagoras explained the monad, dyad, triad etc. very clearly and to read his words brings so much more clarity than the awkward and distorted stories of modern “world religions” could ever provide!

The Monad cannot have mercy, because it is not the dyad that is acting out (as life forms, which we are). The Monad is just the magical and inexplicable set of physics and feeling beyond it all (the Stereoma but not any manifestation in reality or aether… it is the formless form and feelingless feeling)!

The End of Flat Earth Theory, Confirmation from the Epstein Emails:

Amazing Astrophotography:

The Ultimate End of Flat Earth Theory:

Just get over it, the planets are real … not everything is a lie after all ;)

Welcome to Reality!

»About the Orion Nebula and how to photograph it correctly«

Hundreds of amateur astro-photographers are doing the same and get these images from outer space… because it is absolutely real!

After watching this young passionate man do what he loves, there is no way anyone can maintain that psyop of flat earth, where they plastered fake CGI all over and fool us with their space station crap… they won’t ever send anyone of their people up their with ancient rocket tech, so much is for sure and of course the moon-landing was fake. But the powers that shall not be are heavily banking on the gullibility of rebels, who are lured in by counter intelligence projects… space is real and planets are real…

Then there is the oldest story of mankind, about the seven sister planets (pleiades, not the anthropomorphic tale… simply the story about the seven sister planets) where one disappeared over the ages… this story is potentially 100000 years old and comes from disparate cultures that tell the same story about the missing seventh one)…

Authentic passion and small scale home made production- the absolute end of Flat Earth Theory:

Take as much time as you need for this…

If this does not convince you, this team actually went to the south pole and filmed continuously, accompanied by prominent flat earthers…

This man focusses o the Pleiades star cluster, that is simply that … the ancient tale was a story about these planets and it has been taken literally and turned into an extraterrestrial tale of origin… which is a massive stretch to say the least. Interestingly enough, as I have mentioned earlier, the disappearing of one of the sister planets has been woven into the myths of humankind, which evidences this physical phenomenon and shows how our stories reflect it:

But no matter the actual shape of the planet, or which version of the double snake you see or whatever name you give the basic dyad- I hope this article helps you to look beyond the psyop’s around faith and our basic understanding of the universe- that is being toyed with left and right! Before we fall back into redeemer complexes of other kinds, we should defend our sovereignty, stop to accept pedo captains of this wondrous ship, who are exploiting every last bit of this last part of the ride of our central banker’s ponzi scheme, who conduct behind all the seemingly opposing systems of communism or capitalism… for the first time everyone is close to grasping the magnitude of the deceit… I see a real chance in this and I do not see a full orchestration from this moment on, we only need to give our best version into the mix in these crucial times.

