Telestai Nexus

Yeowoman
5h

I've always been able to see 'kundalini'/chakras .. tho I never really called it that. I assumed as a child this was what they were really refering to with 'dna' discussions, because it looked so similar . That bioenergy is very real and very significant. I understand it better than I understand normal biology , it makes every bit as much sense and more.

It worries me that a cabal could maybe directly target this stuff directly... tho my experiences in psi research make it seem pretty likely that if folks like me can target other people , animals , places specifically then a mechanical system could probably do the same thing . I find this so depressing.

Do you think there is any way our natural senses can counter or even stand up to this stuff ???

I'm certain their system will be more clunky and harmful than our natural experience of bioenergy. They are most likely to stuff it all up. Do you think we have natural defences somehow ??

This is all very scary :(

Telestai Nexus
3h

https://media-cdn.rollcall.com/epstein-files/EFTA01966370.pdf This one is interesting, it mentions brownian motion that I have discussed as the underlying principle that drives us to think that the nanoparticles would be nanobots ;) https://telestai.substack.com/p/rip-nanobot-psyop-radiant-energy

