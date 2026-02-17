Do you remember when Yuval Harari proclaimed that we have “hacked the human being on a global scale”?

This article provides the evidence to this proclamation, through the correspondences of Jeffrey Epstein over the years, connecting the top end of Neuroscience and Psychopathy towards refining the deployment of our daily nanoparticle-cocktails, that are being sprinkled all over the sky and into our food and water systems…

Genetics is a Cypher for Bio-Electricity! The Great Confirmation from the Epstein Files.

Thanks to Jamie Andrews for the find! Well well well … Mr. James Watson

Genetics is a cypher for magneto- dielectric vortex motion :

Bio-electricity

The Evidence from the Epstein Files (Biology as a “Crypto System”).

Some emails as a starter:

Crypto Health, Digital Health Security and Neurotechnologies tightly packed together!

Well… when you have been involved in the encryption in the first place, it turns out to be easier the other way around!

Inside Epstein’s terminology: “Code-Breaking” and “Intercellular-Deception” means → “DNA Code” to Bio-Electricity (5g / 6g to biology and back).

This is my personal favourite find so far! In the beginning of last year, I have been investigating the fraud around DNA and put out my theory that genetics could be a cypher for bioelectricity, in order to hide the fact that the access to our body is quite simple, once you apply A.I. pattern recognition to read and write our magneto- dielectric vortex signals that are govered by our bio-electricity all over our body. We have discussed the fact that we are liquid crystalline beings and that EZ water charge around hydrophilic surfaces (all water loving biological surfaces, charged by infrared light, coming from matter directly, or the sun…) animates everything in nature, our muscles as much as the clouds in the sky! The Epstein Files were a goldmine and the confirmation for my theory came in with flying colours: DNA is regarded a cypher signal in the correspondences of Jeffrey Epstein. He also uses the phrase “applied virology” and “pre-living viruses” that “need a programming language”- so you can understand the way he is using these categorical deceptions around virology and healthcare to exploit us even harder!

Not only was Epstein involved in bringing people together for that job (the encoding and decoding of bio-signals), his language reveals everything we need to know and more, in order to confirm this idea (encryption, decryption, deception…)!

The coming paragraph is solely based on the results of the official Epstein Files, through the [Epstein Files Search]:

Jeffrey Epstein’s Unified Research Agenda:

Biology as an Encrypted Signals- System

(Encryption, Decryption & Deception)

Throughout a series of emails and messages spanning several years, Jeffrey Epstein articulated a singular, cohesive intellectual framework for understanding biological signals as naturally deceptive crypto-warfare (it could not be more blatantly obvious what that means… encoding and decoding of biosignals, while the entire world has been distracted with impossible complexities around non existing CRISPR CAS9 & co instead… a categorical deception).

At its core was the conviction that biological systems- encompassing “DNA”, cellular signalling (actually EZ water charge driven, charged by infrared and other light), neuronal networks, evolutionary mechanisms, “viruses” (code word for nanoparticles), and even pathological processes like cancer- function as sophisticated, encrypted, or deliberately “deceptive” information systems.

Epstein portrayed the road towards them being “broken,” “decoded,” or “unmasked” by applying advanced techniques borrowed from intelligence agencies, such as cryptography, codebreaking, and signal-processing methods pioneered by organisations like the NSA and proclaiming that something natural has been discovered (while the actual encoding to the DNA Code has been done artificially, of course).

Here it becomes obvious that Epstein is trying to drive the narrative that the encoding would have happened naturally and he justifies it through his own sick fantasies (you will see further down in the article…).

This agenda was not a fleeting interest but a recurring theme, reiterated across correspondences with scientists, journalists, collaborators, and influential figures. It positioned biology not merely as a field of natural science but as a domain of adversarial information warfare, akin to cryptanalysis in espionage.

Epstein’s vision drew explicit parallels between biological signals and cryptographic principles. He argued that these systems evolved to incorporate deception (this is what they have done, they encoded it from bio-electricity) - pretending that nature introduced it as a “survival strategy”, much like how computer-encryption protects sensitive data from adversaries, it is blatantly obvious at this point!

Epstein sought to pioneer a new paradigm by recruiting experts in code theory, pushing for interdisciplinary collaborations and proposing direct involvement from intelligence leaders. This new paradigm treats “life’s building blocks” as ciphertexts awaiting decryption. (Jackpot!)

Here are the key elements of this agenda, supported by direct evidence from his communications, demonstrating its consistency and depth.

Pay attention to Jeffrey’s way of presenting this sensitive topic and how he weaves it into healthcare, envisioning scenarios where his friends discover his ideas and get the Nobel Price for such efforts, basically orchestrating scientists to the point of decyphering the encrypted EZ Water Charge signals that Crick, Watson, Rosalind Franklin and others have turning into the infamous “DNA Code” 75 years ago!

1. Biological / Neuronal Signals as Highly Encrypted Systems

Epstein frequently described signals in biology- whether at the cellular, genetic, or neurological level- as inherently encrypted, requiring specialised decoding tools to interpret. He posited that these signals are not straightforward transmissions but complex, »obfuscated communications«, potentially unique to each organism.

In one message, he explicitly stated that “biological, cellular, neuronal signals are all highly encrypted,” which means that each organism employs “its own unique encoding algorithm.” He further noted that current maps of brain and cell activity are essentially “reading a complex ciphertext,” implying that without proper decryption, these maps remain inscrutable [1]. They are plotting and Epstein is laying out the scenario (when he says that our current signals are of little value, he is thinking about the way they are going to present the shift…): Optogenetics, Encoding algorithm… Encryption does that sound like signals or molecules to you?

This theme extended to neuronal systems, where he argued that signals are encoded in ways that “can’t be read from the outside or even the inside brain,” serving as a form of “self-protection” through deception [16]. → this way he introduces the encryption that is already in the DNA Code (from magneto- dielectric vortex motion) as a novel discovery (or he does not know about the encryption yet…).

Epstein speaks about the nature of biological signals- telling Joi Ito that “biology is more like a language, with grammar syntax rules,”… he is emphasising its structured, »encoded nature«, as opposed to the more predictable laws of physical sciences [11]. This encoding has been done by those who came before him… not by nature (which would be the underlying bio-electric / magneto- dielectric signal).

2. Applying NSA-Style Codebreaking to DNA, Cells, and Biological Systems

A central pillar of Epstein’s agenda was the direct transposition of intelligence-agency techniques- particularly those used by the NSA for signal intelligence and decryption- to decode our Electrome. He repeatedly advocated for this crossover, viewing it as a way to groundbreaking discoveries.

Epstein suggested that “the signal intelligence used by the various agencies… could be put to work on breaking the dna code or protein signal problems,” specifically invoking NSA expertise and foreign codebreaking methods [21]

In another instance, he queried whether NSA decryption methods could be applied “in biological systems,” highlighting the potential for adapting cryptographic algorithms to decode cellular communications. [8]

He pitched this idea to Tom Pritzker, explaining that the NSA “decodes signals… in many languages and math forms” and proposed using similar algorithms for “communication between cells” that “we cannot yet decode” (which is half a lie or he is not fully at the top yet at that point… or maybe it was still true that the data was not good enough… that changed, as evidenced in his correspondences) [5].

Epstein even discussed “future coordination with Keith Alexander and code breaking, used for breaking the “dna” biological code,” indicating plans to involve high-level intelligence figures like former NSA Director Keith Alexander and potentially Leon Panetta in this effort [26]. (The encoding has been done by the same people… this way of talking is deceptive, like one of his favourite phrases: “applied virology”.)

Epstein tried to naturalise encryption and decryption, so that nature is being perceived in the sick and distorted ways of his corrupted mind! He connects espionage and biology, by treating undecoded biological signals in the same way as intercepted enemy communications- which fits perfectly well to what we have been discussing last year!

3. “Genes”, “Viruses” , and Evolution as Cryptographic or »Deceptive Adversarial Systems« (… a clear sign for the fact that he used his own fantasies for this).

Epstein extended his cryptographic metaphor to evolutionary biology, portraying it as a dynamic “code war” where deception is a key “evolutionary tool”. He viewed “genes” (bio-electrical signals, reified magneto- dielectric signals) and “viruses” (nanoparticles) as engaged in perpetual cryptographic battles, with evolution itself generating misleading patterns to outmanoeuvre threats.

He described the “game of cat and mouse between “genes” and “viruses”,” where “ deception, deceit, camouflage, disinformation, misinformation abound .” (That sounds like an artificial encoding and decoding, because that is what is happening- these are thoughts from the computer paradigm, not nature). He directly compared this to “the Alice–Bob cryptanalysis that NSA uses,” a standard model in cryptography involving senders, receivers, and eavesdroppers [9].

In a 2012 email, Epstein elaborated on the “gene-virus struggle” as involving “code and code breaking,” with “DNA” structures featuring “monstrous amounts of junk combined with switches”- elements he likened to adversarial cryptography models like Alice-Bob-Mallory, where a malicious third party (a “virus”: nanoparticles that turn to hydrogels and eventually to fibers) attempts to interfere [9]. It could not be more obvious.

Earlier, he informed a journalist of his “beginning a study” on “evolutionary code dynamics,” which he defined as involving “the natural creation of deception in codes.” (These would be the NSA’s biologically encrypted biosignals, seamlessly specific to the person, through A.I. systems).



He argued that evolution produces solutions “designed to fool the opponent (with “viruses” → nanoparticles),” introducing “camouflage and false weaknesses” as deliberate implementations, marking a “subtle but substantial difference” from conventional evolutionary theory [12].

”False weaknesses” is a very humanised term, or may I say - a rather Philanthropathic term to be exact!

At this point, Epstein presents his dystopian vision as a natural occurrence, worthy of the next Nobel Prize. This is how they operate! The lower part : “You will have a nobel prize if you get it right. There is a bold move that benefits the world.” “The natural creation of deception in codes” is the next step in the deceptive genetics scheme, where the decoding will yield yet another batshit Nobel Price that they orchestrate like all the rest of our society, built on the silent screams of the victims… but not much longer!



This perspective is reframing evolution as an intentional system of deceptive information hiding and misdirection, ripe for cryptanalytic intervention from the NSA (and a Nobel Price for this great “discovery”)!

4. Instructions to “Unmask Hidden Biological Codes” Using Signal-Processing Techniques

Epstein was proactive in directing collaborators toward this decoding effort, emphasizing the use of NSA-like methods to reveal concealed biological information. He often highlighted the potential for Nobel-level breakthroughs if successful.

In communications with Peter Mandelson, Epstein asserted that both genes and the brain “engage in coding,” advocating for signal-processing techniques “like NSA for decoding and interception” to target “unmasking the hidden biological codes.” He reiterated the promise of a “Nobel-level discovery” through such approaches [8], [29].

He pushed for the recruitment of specialists, asking John Brockman to identify “a code theory expert on encryption de / encryption theory” to examine “how encryption methods are used in biological systems” [19].

In several instances, Epstein urged collaborators to involve mathematicians and signal-processing experts, reinforcing the need for interdisciplinary expertise to crack these codes.

These directives reveal Epstein’s role as an orchestrator, instead of merely a theorist, in pursuing this sick agenda!

Conclusion : A Consistent Vision of Biology as Decodable Cyphertext

Taken together, Epstein’s messages paint a portrait of a relentless, unified research agenda. He plots around the position that biological systems are encrypted or deceptive information architectures - genes as “adversarial codes” (wonderfully revealing!), cells as undeciphered signals, evolution as a deception engine (since the powers that shall not be have implemented the deception in the first place…), and even neuronal networks as “self-protecting ciphers”. By advocating for the application of intelligence-agency tools like NSA cryptanalysis, signal interception, and decryption algorithms, Epstein sought to “break” these systems, weaving the story of the discovery of “natural encryption”, that preceded his ramblings by 75 years and has been invented by Crick, Watson and Franklin already!

This framework was not scattered or merely opportunistic; it recurred across diverse correspondences, from casual exchanges to strategic proposals, often with calls for expert involvement and high-stakes collaborations. While controversial in its interdisciplinary leaps and ties to intelligence methods, Epstein’s ideas reflect a bold attempt to reconceptualise biology through the lens of information security and codebreaking, in order to evoke a paradigm shift and award the Nobel Price for such “revelations”, that he has plotted and planned with his vile friends!

WAVELET Analysis and elliptical logarithms: “be able to decypher all signals from which face does not belong in the crowd (already being done) to which cell has metastasizyd to the breast… “ (the last part of the sentence reads like a rushed trial to turn the focus deceptively towards healthcare…) Jeffrey Epstein to Tom Pritzker!

Striking Conversational details around Neurotech and Braininterfacing, 2012-2018

As you can see, the entirety of the correspondences circle around brain-interfacing, signals encoding and decoding, deceptions and “natural” exploitation… which confirms my theory that I released in the beginning of last year, when I explored the hoax around the “discovery” of the double helix! I hope you enjoyed this article, since it is packed with insights that confirm that “DNA Code” is nothing else than a signal, as Dr. Gerald Pollack has hypothesised already:

“If the critical information is already contained in the EZ water, then why bother creating DNA? Why not rely on EZ water itself to pass on information to progeny?” Dr. Gerald Pollack

Your Leon Karmameleon