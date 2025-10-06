This article builds on my previous investigation into nanoparticles and EZ Water Charge everywhere in Nature. You can find that investigation below. I wrote this article before the groundbreaking discovery of Dr. Pollack’s work, but I added some info already:

If you do not yet know what a Liquid Crystal is:

This topic is incredibly relevant… all these particles form hydrogels in our blood, through the graphene oxide with EZ Water around its hydrophilic surfaces (every layer of this 0.34 nm thick GO… stacked layers of liquid crystals in our body)- the substrate for the fiber growth!

What is EZ Water? →

In order to change anything, we first have to understand what the problem is!

It is surely not “Climate Change”! CO2 is the prana of plants, and we actually need more of it! HAARP has been used to steer the Charge of our Weather (explained in this article and that article explains charge → here).

The truth about our climate:

For the Love of Nature: Stop this Crime!

All the damage from these particles has been falsely attributed to “climate change”. In reality, it is caused by the spread of these toxic particles, which kill everything they come into contact with, in the turbo cancer mode… basically- especially our natural, bio-electric EZ Water Charge - Communication! They literally disrupt our cellular communication. Our dissociated cells, unable to connect to the electrome- revert to archaic goals (cancer):

Pristine Graphene is hard and not useful. It was a PsyOP!

Graphene Oxide is much more flexible and highly hydrophilic (due to the oxygen functional groups) and becomes a Liquid Crystal at Body Temperature !

Don't forget that Rosalind Franklin discovered it at the same time (1951) as Crick and Watson proclaimed that the fabulated double helix was the “secret of life” (1953 …collaborating with obfuscation - schemers like Schrödinger, while Lakhovsky wrote about the real »secret of life 1939«).

»Whole forests and insects are dying as a result of such invasions, yet it is “climate change” that is being blamed!«

GO interacts wonderfully with Water, forming powerful EZ layers with a hexagonal molecular structure (negatively charged) that excludes solutes and particles (into the positively charged bulk water / air zone), creating a charge through charge separation. The structure of GO and EZ Water can be modified by infrared light and other signals. Nanoparticles like Aluminium help with plasmonic coupling (superconducting resonators), amplifying photonic signals from our own charge and graphene qdots can transduce 5g signals amazingly into charge that our body understands as bio-signals (voltage gradients from the charge separation of EZ Water over space and time).

Caveat: The definition of graphene, based on the improbable ‘scotch tape’ fraud of 2004, is an easy-to-dismiss red herring. It is not about single layer isolations (PsyOP), but liquid crystals, composed of multiple layers of this 0.335 / 0.34 nm thick graphene…

Graphene Oxide PsyOP:

“Isolated monoatomic layers” like “razorblades”…

Reality:

Liquid Crystal Graphene Oxide at body-temperature and solid graphene qdots for bio-imaging!

Rosalind Franklin’s crystallography of graphene layers from graphite is real and correct, but we are NOT dealing with isolated single sheets of pristine graphene as razorblades (phew). The interlayer spacing of 0.34 nm has been used for the invention of the mythical “nucleotide”:

Graphene Oxide » in our Body « is a Liquid Crystal Hydrogel, crosslinked with Metals and Polymers, filled with EZ Water!

Graphene oxide becomes a liquid crystal at body temperature and crosslinks with metals and chemicals into a hydrogel, that builds EZ layers around its hydrophilic (water loving) surface.

Charge interactions + “seeding materials” (tiny fragments maybe, or the process is yeast based) lead to the growing / formation of mesogenic fibers and both are great for bio-imaging, the tweaking of neuronal or other charge and light based bio-signals, that our body interprets as its own.

Graphene Oxide Crystals form Clouds through EZ Water Charge in the Sky!

Today mornings Mayhem inducing Sky-Painting with toxic Graphene Oxide Crystals & Co that form EZ Water based Clouds

Two Concepts : 1) Special Coatings for GO going into Jet Fuel Additives for the Combustion 2) “Cloud Seeding” against “Climate Change” with special Tanks and Nozzles.

This article is still extremely relevant and deserves far more attention:

3:1 Carbon to Oxygen Peaks in Spectroscopy, everywhere, indicating Graphene Oxide:

The usecase for GO is always a lie:

Hydrophilic (water loving) Nanoparticles (like GO crystals) attract charged EZ water layers, which form artificial clouds. This is due to charge interactions, the like-likes-like principle, as explained by Dr. Gerald Pollack. Then they dissipate slowly and we breathe them in….

At body temperature, Graphene Oxide becomes a liquid crystal that crosslinks with the metals and polymers (plastics) from the sky. This mixture forms a hydrogel (liquid crystalline graphene + metals + chemicals filled with EZ water) that live blood microscopists find everywhere in human blood.

Eventually, electrosensitive fibers form or “enlarge themselves” through charge interactions, or from “templates” that come through the Artificial Clouds held by EZ Water Charge for Nanoparticle Rain…

» Graphene Scented Humidity! «

the otherworldly reflections of Graphene Crystal Clouds hit by Sunlight

Dr. Klinghardt about Aluminium & Chemtrails (he mentions “lyme”- which is actually an umbrella term for all sorts of cerebral damage from all these particles).

It’s not so much about “ice crystal nucleation” (around nanoparticles)- but about EZ water that creates artificial clouds in the sky, through the like-likes-like principle, until they slowly dissipate and drop right into our lungs (to create respiratory “viral” disease).

The deranged display of false definitions and red herrings like silver iodine is meant to distract from the fact that toxic metals like aluminium and even caesium 137 are found in rain samples- besides the “organic” graphene oxide (3:1 Carbon to Oxide peaks in Spectroscopy).

GO / EZ water hybrids form around all these highly hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces and act as an amplifier of bio-signals that can be changed from the outside, through HAARP and 5g towers, bluetooth devices and the LEDs for our brains. This works through beam-steering of signals, precisely into parts of our body, where the EZ Water charge gets modulated, which is the basis of our bioelectric communication (See Michael Levin’s work. Keep in mind that ion channels are a total fabrication; thus, “optogenetics” is simply an obfuscation scheme. He does not use synthetic ion channels, but he clearly uses signals. He is probably forced to lie…).

Do not forget that injected folks were “magnetic” (the magnetism part was a psyop. It happens “electrostatically” (through charge)- the aunt of my ex had it powerfully and they laughed, until she had a brain surgery for an aneurysm shortly afterwards).

GO + Coating can survive the Combustion process and GO is added into spraying-tanks, for cloud seeding / “ice formation”… allegedly against “climate change” !

Again and again: The key to explain all of it is EZ Water and its charge interactions!

Lying some more:

GO nanoparticles (GNP) and CuO as nano-additives in PME-Jet A1 blends (20–30% PME) improved turbojet engine performance (e.g., thrust, SFC) and “reduced emissions” (CO, NOx… great cover up!!!); optimal at 15–30% GNP loading. Used SEM/DSC for stability analysis.

Deleted Study:

Zou et al. (2019): The study develops GO-based hybrids (e.g., GO/SiO2) for ice nucleation in clouds, achieving efficient ice formation at -8°C (warmer than natural thresholds). They use hydrothermal synthesis for composites, testing via droplet freezing assays. Key finding: SiO2 coating enhances GO’s surface defects for nucleation sites, with potential for geoengineering.

SiO2 is a stabiliser, so that GO can survive the combustion process! Otherwise the spraying needs to be done with separate installations (for “cloud seeding”)

The Interaction of Graphene Oxide with EZ Water

This is what the archontic machine mind comes up with:

The expansion under IR light is critical- this means that infrared (and NIR + other signals) can directly modulate the charge (more layers = more negative), which is the basis of our bioelectric communication that steers all of our biology (see Michael Levin’s findings). Graphene Oxide (as a liquid crystal) amplifies the signals, both from the outside and coming from our bodies through charge interactions of its EZ water layer. They are hijacking the way biology communicates through engineered materials that are added into the biosphere. Our entire body communicates in that way:

We have been lied to about Weather based on “pressure”!

It is Charge in Everything that explains Weather!

EZ water charge is the electrical Heart of Nature, the basis of our bioelectric Communication (see Levin’s work, he is lying about the usage of synthetic ion channels though, these have been falsified by Pollack and the findings around EZ Water charge).

SECTION III: Weather (from his book Charged)



Forecasters know a lot about weather, yet they have often failed to predict monumental events such as New England’s massive snowfalls in 2014 and 2015. Even forecasts for rain the next day sometimes come with only a 50 percent probability. What additional variables might help us improve those forecasts? How can we understand weather? Consider our emerging protagonist: electrical charge. Lightning reveals that clouds may bear charges. Hence, charge could conceivably serve as a useful lens through which we can examine the genesis of weather. Current weather hypotheses remain vague. They leave unresolved questions such as the following: How did those charges get into the clouds in the first place? And how might the clouds’ charges interact with the earth’s charges? Seemingly ignored by many mainstream scientists, evidence originating from decades ago shows that it’s not just thunderclouds that bear charge, but all clouds. That includes even those gentle-looking, puffy, white, fair-weather clouds. Evidence from our own laboratory concurs: A cloud bears negative charge because each one of the tiny water droplets that make up the cloud bears a net negative charge. But, wait a minute! We know that negative charges repel one another, leaving us with a paradox: How could these like-charged droplets draw together to form a cloud? How do they “condense”? And once formed, why do clouds remain suspended? Suspension seems entirely illogical: Clouds mainly comprise water droplets, but garden-variety water droplets routinely fall to the earth. Yet clouds don’t fall; they stay aloft. It’s been calculated that the water contained in a large cumulonimbus cloud may weigh up to a hundred million pounds. Nevertheless, those hefty clouds rarely plummet to the earth. Could the cloud’s negative charge repel the earth’s negative charge strongly enough to keep those clouds aloft? Is that why clouds float? And if so, then why does it rain? You’d think that gravitation might do the trick. But, if charge repulsion keeps the cloud droplets suspended, then how would gravitation suddenly take over and pull those drops down to the earth? And further, a dark cloud will hold its water sometimes, while at other times releasing its contents in a downpour. What turns the faucet on? Finally, when the rain does fall, why does its intensity vary so much? We may experience anything from a gentle sprinkle to torrents of rain accompanied by driving winds that leave you chasing your hat down the street. How does this happen? And why do rainclouds sometimes grow into typhoons, or spawn tornadoes that can twist to such catastrophic effect? Could some of the answers lie in an unrecognized role of electrical charge?

The answer is YES of course, the pressure theory is a red herring to cover up the electrical nature of weather (great to steer with charge inducing facilities like HAARP- especially with electrosensitive nanoparticles in the sky…).

Click the image to get to Dr. Gerald Pollack’s groundbreaking Book about the 4th state of Water: The Fourth Phase Of Water Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor

EZ Water presence is crucial for ice formation, while hydrophilic nanoparticles increase the rate. More EZ water means more hexagonal EZ water structure, which is basically the template for ice crystal formations. All based on electrical charge!

… these are not ordinary clouds!

GO / EZ Streaks everywhere! Jet fuel additives are a great way to abuse the combustion process, to yield nanoparticles for the EZ Water formation (not only “ice crystals”, which are also EZ Water based… but these hazy clouds that form through charge interactions, the like-likes-like principle, as explained by Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Reduced GO (rGO) as emulsifier in H2SO4-catalyzed synthesis from cyclopentanol/methylcyclopentane yielded 71.8% jet fuel blend (C10–C16) with high density (0.90 g/mL), low freezing point (<-72°C), and thermal stability (195°C onset).

Mik Andersen: Therefore, if it is true that graphene oxide spraying in the troposphere exists, it could pursue several objectives: a) cloud formation and seeding; b) precipitation and water harvesting; c) weather modification/geoengineering. These are the veneers for the use of Graphene Oxide as a Liquid Crystal, to form Hydrogels with Metals and Polymers, the substrate for the fiber growth, accelerated by EM Signals. All of it is very hydrophilic, leading to EZ water charge that has memory!

Sunblocking is a PsyOP

I hope nobody had to hear this at this point, but it has to be said! This is why studies like this are brain-melting deceptions… they want that material there so that we breathe it in and for it to spread out into our ecosystems (a crime against all of life):

In fact (Liang, H.; Möhler, O.; Griffiths, S.; Zou, L. 2019) in their study they state the following conclusion: “When observing ice nucleation in PrGO-SN (porous graphene oxide and silica dioxide) composites under E-SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope), we found that the porous PrGO-SN composite demonstrated the onset of ice nucleation at a higher temperature (-8°C). EZ Water is crucial for ice formation! Ice formation means EZ water presence, according to Pollack’s findings. EZ Water is a necessary step for that! Melting ice releases lots of charged EZ Water!

So both the combustion process (with heat resistant coatings - grok will lie to us of course) and the “cloud seeding” deception to “block the sun” are ways to graphenize us (this is the best falsification of the Causality Hypothesis of CO2 to Temperature).

Forget “monoatomic graphene razorblades (PsyOP)” and the Ice Nucleation focus (the graphene oxide does not come in isolated layers, but stacked ones, as a hydrophilic liquid crystal, attracting EZ water formations in our body).

It is about the 4th state of Water: As liquid crystals, which are like an antenna for the nanoparticles, to communicate with ground stations like HAARP or 5g towers, inside our body or anywhere else in the charge based atmosphere and wherever the demented powers that shall not be want to manipulate our world, through weather warfare and mind control alike.

Fighting for clear skies to regain our paradise lost- quite literally. This poisoning is destroying nature as we know it and “climate change” is getting blamed for it!

This Crime against all Life-Forms has to stop!

The ice nucleation narration is a red herring. It is all about the EZ Water charge, that leads to Artificial Clouds that can be steered by HAARP, which makes Weather Warfare a Reality. Later, they end up in our lungs and entire system, call the sheriff!

EZ water (negative charge) interacts with GO in the sky through the like-likes-like principle (also negatively charged), forming stacked sheets with EZ layers in between.

Like - likes - like - attraction of like charges (contrary to the textbook “knowledge”)!

In experiments, negatively charged microspheres in water, near a hydrophilic surface (like Nafion), cluster together- despite their mutual repulsion. This is due to the exclusion of cations / protons into the positively charged bulk water (it works the same in the air). This layer (positively charged) in between the negatively charged EZ water zones attracts the microspheres. This contradicts classical electrostatics, where like charges repel!

Grotte du Mas-d’Azil, France

You can see a graphene / EZ Water streak in the upper left corner. Soon to be a Liquid Crystal Hydrogel in our body… forming fibers!

Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s spectroscopy findings of rain samples:

Her spectroscopy work is flawless, she only fell for the “distributed nanonetwork” and alien deception (no one has it all):

Graphene Oxide (GO): IR peaks at 1000–1200 cm⁻¹ (C-O), Raman D/G bands (1350/1580 cm⁻¹); forms conductive filaments in blood, increases conductivity 2–5x, linked to clotting.

Heavy Metals ( Aluminum, Barium, Strontium, Cadmium, Mercury, Lead ): EDX detects Fe/Al; causes neurotoxicity, Mesogenic fibers; chelated by EDTA/Vitamin C (not medical advice).

Hydrogels (Polymers): IR amide bands (1650/1550 cm⁻¹); self-assembling, causes rubbery clots in 80–90% of blood samples. She did not make the connection with the like-likes-like principle and went for the “nanobot” deception instead, that portrays the formation of fibers from these hydrogels as the work of smart machines, when it is in fact a charge based endeavour! R.I.P. Nanobot Psyop! Radiant Energy Driven Brownian Motion explains the erratic Movement of Nanoparticles! Telestai Nexus · Sep 24 Read full story

Metal Nanoparticles (Iron, Silver, Aluminum): IR metal-oxygen peaks (500–700 cm⁻¹); Fe₃O₄-GO hybrids enhance charge, linked to skin “magnetism” (electrostatic).

Mesogenic Fibers / Filaments (called “CDB” or “Morgellons”- but I stick with mesogenic fibers): FTIR C-O/C-N bonds; self-assemble under EMF, infect blood/skin, cause itching/fibers.

Quantum Dots (Cd/Se): Fluorescence at 500–600 nm; enable charge-trapping biosensors.

Dr. Klinghardt’s Detox Tips! ← ← ←

They want Graphene Oxide in everything, while they are lying about its use-case (of course):

GO (0.01–0.1 wt%, varying oxidation levels) in ethanol increased burning rate by up to 8.4% via enhanced atomization and reduced ignition delay; promising extension to Jet A noted.

Graphene powders in Jet A suspension ignited via optical tweezers; reduced ignition delay and enhanced vaporization via bubble formation; five-stage combustion identified.

Follow-up to 2018 study: GO crumpling in Jet A-1 vapor accelerated linear burning rate and shortened ignition delay; ReaxFF MD simulations showed catalytic pyrolysis/oxidation.

All of these stories about improving combustion are simply deceptive. The real use-case is bio-imaging and the writing of bio-signals. Graphene Oxide based Hydrogels are lowering the threshold of necessary infrared / signals strength! They sharpen our own signals and that simplifies the interfacing of us- welcome to the Biodigital Convergence!

The right coating let’s these particles survive, or they are sprayed directly with tanks against “climate change”!

The use of graphene oxide in aviation fuels could explain the presence of graphene oxide in the atmosphere, together with soot as a result of (induced by a special coating) “incomplete pyrolysis” in aircraft jet engines, as observed by (Pöschl, U. 2005).

Eventually, Nanoparticle Rain occurs (with the graphene crystals that become liquid crystalline at body-temperature)- through the principle of charge induction. … or it becomes part of the humidity… scented with graphene and metals!

All hail to the Archaic revival! Let the archontic machine mind eat itself. We need global oversight that prevents any further experimentation on our charge based nature. 5g towers and 6g tech has to be taken down. These systems are too dangerous and this idea was demented. We the people are going to make this happen, no saviour is doing this for us.

The molecular communication paradigm has been used to cover up the interfacing of the charge of everything… which steers biology! These lies are monumental in their scope! It is really happening though. It is time that we bring this topic into the global dialogue and it helps to explain the method of deception to those who are still lost in the predefined narratives, be it mainstream or the red herrings for rebels.

All the deceptions are interacting and only awareness of the lies can help us to unwind this deliberate obfuscation of the simple truth that these materials are being distributed daily, end up in our ecosystems, kill entire forests and destroy our fine bioelectric communication.

Once these towers are gone, we can relax this overstimulated system of ours and there is no other rational way out of this catastrophic situation, than the downgrading of this ubiquitous networking mess, that has never been controlled by any reasonable entity. On the contrary, it is driven by the most demented philanthropaths on the planet! The price of all this technological overkill is cataclysmic, yet it is being blamed on “cLiMaTe ChAnGe”!

Once we reclaim this world, out of the clutches of guilty criminals- there will be a great recovery!

We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing Jean Toomer

Your Leon Karmameleon!

PDF Version:

Graphene Oxide Clouds Ez Water Forms Artificial Clouds For Weather Warfare & Nanoparticle Rain! 29MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Some beautiful music to brighten this darkened horizon: