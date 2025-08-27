“Water is not a bystander, it is the protagonist” ( Dr. Gerald Pollack )

I am really excited to share these revelatory findings with you!

Caveat: The following is a radical shift from our indoctrinated understanding and Dr. Pollack is well aware of the ramifications of his claims!

Liquid crystals are truly everywhere, and the fourth phase of water is the missing link in our understanding of voltage gradients and neurotransmission. This phase is modulated by biophotons (and any infrared / uv light source). These biophoton emissions in infrared are carrying information, they are signals- and the water reacts to these profoundly! Water transforms into a structured, gel-like liquid crystal phase around water loving surfaces (hydrophilic).

Dr. Gerald Pollack (with more than 250 published papers) about missing knowledge around water:

Gerald H. Pollack, a bioengineering professor at the University of Washington, has pioneered a paradigm-shifting theory on water's behavior, proposing a fourth phase beyond the traditional solid, liquid, and vapor states. This phase, characterized by exclusion zones (EZ water), exhibits ordered, gel-like properties that exclude particles and generate charge separation. This phase is characterised by a hexagonal lattice, negative charge, and the ability to exclude particles, which play a critical role in cellular functions such as ion distribution, charge separation, and processes like vesicle transport or muscle contraction. This EZ water is greatly affected by the Infrared and UV signals, produced by our chromosomes (that are coiled resonators and antennas), as evidenced by Georges Lakhovsky. Therefore, it is our biophotons that are involved in the creation of voltage gradients (charge potentials)- by modulating the structure of EZ water around hydrophilic elements in and outside of our cells, rather than channels and pumps.

“If we are right, pretty much all of biology is wrong”

How electrical energy is stored in the liquid crystal phase of water (Dr. Gerald Pollack):

Remember, Bioelectricity governs virtually all of our biological functions (greatly affected by biophotons)

Occam’s Razor “So there we stand. Driven by the notion of simplicity, I suggest that much of cell biological function may be governed by a single unifying mechanism—the phase-transition. This is a heady notion, which should be met with due skepticism. Nevertheless, it is a course that follows naturally, if the cytoplasm and its working organelles are gel-like (liquid crystals!), for the phase-transition is the gel’s central functional agent. Whether ordinary gels and cytoplasmic gels operate by the same working principle is the theme of this book.” Dr. Gerald Pollack In his groundbreaking work Cells, Gels and the Engines of Life, Pollack shatters the membrane-pump theory, which posits that lipid bilayers and ATP-driven pumps maintain cellular ion gradients / potentials. He argues this model is energetically implausible, as pumps would consume excessive ATP without explaining observed gradients in damaged cells. Pollack states that hydrophilic zones exist not only at the plasma membrane but also around intracellular structures like organelles, actin filaments, and other proteins, as the cytoplasm is a gel-like matrix rich in hydrophilic surfaces. These zones structure the cell’s water, influencing processes like ion distribution, charge separation, and mechanical movements (during mitosis or vesicle transport).

It is the EZ water that holds the charge, highly sensitive to UV / IR radiation - which happens to come from our chromosomes!

The Charge Forces of the Liquid Crystal phase of Water!

This is a great interview with Dr. Gerald Pollack, who has kept his integrity until this day:

At 18:40 Dr. Gerald Pollack explains the effect of light on the liquid crystal state of EZ water.

19:40 : Infrared can profoundly alter the exclusion zone of water!

Mind that Dr. Gerald Pollack has nothing to do with the commercialisation of his ideas. He is entirely dedicated to finding the truth about water!

In order to grasp the magnitude of Pollack’s paradigm shift, it is important to reflect on Michael Levin’s findings, namely that agency exists all the way up and all the way down in biology:

Dr. Gerald Pollack falsified the ion channel and pump psyop experimentally:

Evidence against ATP’s role (revealing the guiding role of bioelectricity):

The Origin of the Pump and Ion Channel PsyOP

Deliberate obfuscation!

Pollack is oblivious to the depth of psychopathy at work, hence he cannot believe that “genetic proof” evaporates in the light of the genetic deception. It is very likely that these channels and pumps are fiction entirely, or they have another function that was explained wrong, to hide the way water changes, to hold charges- through its properties in the liquid crystal phase, the 4th state of water:

Pollack’s Findings shatter the Ion Channel and Pump PsyOP:

Energetic Implausibility of Ion Pumps:

Pollack argues that ATP-driven ion pumps, like the sodium-potassium ATPase, are energetically unsustainable. Maintaining ion gradients (high K⁺ inside, high Na⁺ outside) via pumps requires immense ATP consumption, estimated to exceed a cell’s capacity, especially in neurons firing frequently. He contends that cells, particularly in low-energy states or after damage, still maintain gradients, making a passive mechanism more logical. EZ water, formed near hydrophilic surfaces like membranes, naturally excludes Na⁺ while retaining K⁺, creating gradients without ATP. Charge Separation Without Channels:

The traditional model relies on ion channels to facilitate selective ion flow for membrane potentials. Pollack demonstrates that EZ water generates significant charge separation, with negative EZ zones and positive hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) in bulk water, producing potentials up to -200 mV. The cellular resting potentials arise from this (-40 to -90 mV) without requiring channel-mediated diffusion. His electrode experiments near hydrophilic surfaces confirm these potentials, rechargeable by light (especially infrared), showing EZ water as a primary driver. Membrane Permeability Overstated:

The conventional view assumes lipid bilayers are impermeable, necessitating channels and pumps. Pollack argues that membranes are sufficiently permeable to ions, as evidenced by historical studies showing ion leakage in damaged cells, yet gradients persist. He posits that EZ water’s exclusion properties maintain ion gradients across membranes, rendering pumps redundant. Phase Transitions for Dynamic Signaling:

Pollack posits that action potentials and other signaling events, traditionally attributed to channel-mediated ion fluxes, result from phase transitions in EZ water. Stimuli like electrical (and especially photonic signals that modulate the structure and charge of EZ water) signals trigger solid to liquid crystal phase shifts in the gel-like cytoplasm, collapsing EZ zones and allowing Na⁺ influx, then reforming to restore gradients. This was demonstrated in gel experiments where ion distributions changed dynamically without channels. Universal Applicability of EZ Water:

Unlike pumps and channels, which are specific to certain cell types, EZ water forms universally near hydrophilic surfaces, both inside and outside cells. → Occam's razor.

When you think about it, everything emits infrared light (this is why infrared photography works in the dark) and animals communicate through it, it gives us intuition and Lakhovsky wrote extensively about it. The most immediate source is, of course, within our own body- produced by our own chromosomes!

It is not only the story about neurotransmitters that is totally fraudulent- add to that the way our voltage gradients are produced. So UV and Infrared emissions from our chromosomes (and allegedly our mitochondria) are involved- the 4th state of water can be modulated by light (UV / Infrared), both internally and externally- which was likely the reason for the ion channel and pump psyop.

These deceptions are by no means accidental and I hope you can grasp the magnitude of what is being done to us, to our understanding of ourselves, to our institutions, that are all guided by the same forces

ATP is not needed for energy (according to Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Ion Pumps and Channels were a deception! The structure and behaviour of EZ water make up the Transistor!

Water has Memory too (Benvenistes / Steiner / Emoto / Levin → Memristor function)!

When they talk about “DNA fragments in water”, it can only mean a vibratory signature as described by De Loof (2016), the charge signature that is mediated through the Electrome. DNA is just a liquid, see my article about the genetic deception!

The memory must be mediated through the transmuting Aether, just as Michael Levin explains the origin of form and function in the coherent platonic world of forms. This notion is crucial to the understanding of enzymatic activity too- without a sip of the wisdom of Dr. Paul LaViolette, this is hard to grasp, namely his findings regarding subquantum kinetics and electrogravitics!

The Charge is held by the gel-like liquid crystal state of water, that influences ionic gradients, modulated by the infrared emissions of our chromosomes and guided by the Electrome.

No pumps and no channels: The mystery of neurotransmission is therewith solved.

The deception has been much deeper than I first anticipated.

When we talk about photonic emissions, the following explanation from Georges Lakhovsky provides a great metaphor, to understand the nature of those oscillations (of light signals):

Before going any further in our reasoning, it is necessary, in order to present the facts to the uninitiated reader, to imagine what oscillations really are. The motion of a pendulum will be used for this explanation. When a pendulum is displaced from the position of equilibrium, it moves back and forth producing what are known as synchronous oscillations, until the energy stored is entirely exhausted. By means of a motor, a spring, or an electro-magnet, it is possible to keep the motion of the pendulum of constant amplitude, producing un-damped oscillations. If, on the contrary, the source of power is removed, the oscillations die down and it is necessary not only to re-apply the power sustaining the oscillations, but also to furnish additional energy to start the pendulum in motion. This oscillation of a pendulum reproduces exactly what happens in the cells of a living being. Georges Lakhovsky

Final Words

In fact, everything is even simpler than I anticipated, when I realised that neurotransmitters do not act as lock-and-key pieces for receptors. So even the ion channels and pumps were a psyop to distract from the light modulation of EZ water that leads to changes in charge! Now think about Michael Levin’s exclamations about synthetic ion channels… this is obfuscation for us goyim, so we do not figure out what they are doing with infrared and uv signals, beam-steered into our brain, simple as that!

All in all, the ionic gradients are produced by the properties of EZ water, whose structure is being modulated by the biophotonic emissions of our chromosomes, which are resonators, coiled antennas and structural hubs. Structured water is highly sensitive to infrared and uv light!

Experimental Evidence

Microsphere Exclusion Near Hydrophilic Surfaces

Pollack’s team suspended microspheres (e.g., polystyrene beads) in water near polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) gels. They observed exclusion zones extending 100–200 μm where microspheres were repelled, indicating structured water formation. This experiment established the EZ’s ability to exclude solutes, a hallmark of the fourth phase. Solute Exclusion with Various Materials

Using hydrophilic surfaces like Nafion, ion-exchange beads, and collagen, Pollack’s lab tested exclusion of diverse solutes (dyes, proteins, salts). Results showed consistent exclusion zones, showingEZ formation is a universal property of water near hydrophilic interfaces, not specific to certain chemistries. Infrared Light-Induced EZ Expansion

Exposing water near hydrophilic surfaces to infrared light (especially ~3 μm wavelength) increased EZ size by up to 300%. This demonstrated that radiant energy, abundant in the environment, drives EZ formation and expansion, supporting the idea that cells could harness light energy. Charge Separation Measurement

Electrodes placed in the EZ and adjacent bulk water measured potentials up to -200 mV, with the EZ being negatively charged and bulk water containing positive hydronium ions (H₃O⁺). This “battery-like” separation was rechargeable by light, showing EZ water’s role in cellular potentials. Spectroscopic Analysis of EZ Water

Infrared spectroscopy revealed EZ water absorbs at 3.1 μm, while NMR showed restricted molecular motion, indicating a semi-crystalline structure. UV absorption at 270 nm and birefringence further confirmed EZ water’s distinct properties compared to bulk water. Ion Partitioning in Gels

Pollack’s team used gel-filled chambers to mimic cellular cytoplasm, observing that sodium ions were excluded while potassium ions were retained, mirroring cellular ion gradients. This supported the hypothesis that EZ water passively maintains membrane potentials without ion pumps. Viscosity and Flow Studies

Experiments with microchannels showed EZ water near hydrophilic surfaces has higher viscosity than bulk water, reducing flow resistance. This was applied to blood vessel models, demonstrating that EZ water aids blood flow with minimal heart pumping. Phase Transition in Cellular Gels

Pollack’s lab demonstrated that gels (mimicking cytoplasm) undergo phase transitions (sol-to-gel) when exposed to ions or light, driving mechanical movements. This was tested with actin gels (EZ water facilitates processes like mitosis or vesicle transport). Solute Separation for Purification

Using EZ water’s exclusion properties, Pollack’s team achieved solute separation ratios exceeding 200:1 in water samples, demonstrating potential for filterless purification. This was tested with salts and organic compounds, relevant to cellular detoxification. EZ Water in Biological Tissues

Experiments with muscle and connective tissues showed structured water layers around proteins and membranes, detected via spectroscopy and exclusion tests. These layers correlated with negative cellular charge, supporting EZ water’s role in cellular function.

Sources:

Dr. Gerald Pollack:

The Fourth Phase of Water (2013)

Cells, Gels and the Engines of Life (2001)

