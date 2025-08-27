Telestai Nexus

Jeffrey Pitts
6h

Thanks for this. So many rabbit holes to explore.

I read The 4th Phase of Water about the same time I was binging Nick Lane. I remember thinking Pollock’s work was very important. I just didn’t know what to make of it.

Little did I know it would smash headlong into mitochondria, proton pumps, ATP and the Krebs cycle.

I understand very little in this world.

Angie
3hEdited

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerridae

Click on the green links under the video. 👇

https://rumble.com/v6xwjr6-biophotonics-and-neurophotonics-live-1.html

