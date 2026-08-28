Oath Skulls in Medieval Germany: N marks the Pineal Gland ::: Inspiration for the creation of the Internet (Video & Article)

This combination of an article and a video shows how the Sator Square is connected to the pineal gland and how it encodes the fundamental dynamics of our Nature, our Electricity, our Light and Water in mutual sustenance and amplification! The OPERA from the Sator Square (and the rotated CCW version AREPO, as if written behind a window of a door…)- has never been recognised for what it is before!

« The decoding of the Sator Square led to an interesting realisation: The Freischöffen (free-Schöffen), a secret society in medieval Germany used it and marked the Pineal Gland with N of TENET- on the Oath Skulls for their ceremonies! »

Greetings wondrous biped,

the last weeks have been extremely insightful and there have been astounding confirmations for the idea that the Sator Square is much more than an ancient palindromic charm: it is literally a miniature explanation of our Nature, of the dynamics of Electricity, including the internal Realm of sensations and reflections! What a time to be alive! This is why it was found in so many different places and prevailed! [37]

My Grandmother is from Münster, where the oldest Oath Skull (from the 16th century) has been found (with the more than 2000 years old Sator Square engraved on its head). [25].

The first ROTAS form Sator Square (the Feminine version Ψ: the aetheric dynamics of Light and Water) has been found in the ruins of Pompeii, proving that the square is not of Christian origin (Ken Wheeler agrees).

What this is all about:

(an introduction of important concepts regarding our Nature):

“Science is essentially simple” (Dr. Gerald Pollack)

A connection to our psyche (Ψυχή, Soul)

The fact that the N (Nun / Nu → related to Water) is right over the spot of the pineal gland, confirms the idea that it marks the center of awareness, the zero point tunnel of inversion. [7]

The pine cone is the symbol for the pineal gland and it is connected to a ritual with Water:

Apkallu holding a mullilu (tree fruit) in one hand, and a banduddû - a container - in the other ::: The pine cone stands for the pineal gland, the center of awareness and the doorway of the Soul.

One of the great riddles in Mesopotamian sacred art concerns the image of the anthropomorphic Apkallu with wings, holding a mullilu (tree fruit) in one hand, and a banduddû - a container - in the other. The purpose of this container is rightly mysterious. It appears throughout Sumer and Babylon, and half a world away in Yucatan; six thousand years earlier, it was carved in relief upon Pillar 43 at Gobekli Tepe, one of the world’s oldest standing stone enclosures. But what exactly was the purpose of this container? The mystery of fully explanatory texts regarding these objects are exceedingly rare, from written record it does seem highly likely that they were together employed in rituals of purification, as revealed by their Akkadian (also called Assyrian, Babylonian) names: Banduddû (”bucket”) and mullilu (”purifier”). In this case the fir cone would be dipped in the bucket of Water Ψ before being shaken in order to sprinkle Water that ritually purified a person or object.

The Oath Skulls and the Feme (Vehmic) Courts in Medieval Germany

The word “oath” comes from the German word “Eid”. In the Middle Ages, especially in the context of Feme courts, such skulls were used. In these secret courts, initiates took oaths and were bound to absolute secrecy. The skull reinforced the sanctity and inviolability of the oath- it was a powerful, magically charged symbol.

There is an albanian version of the Sator Square and OPERA is ASENA, a she-wolf in turkish mythology (both OPERA and ASENA are female words in that sense). More about that further down in the article!

Satori (Japanese: 悟り) is a Japanese Buddhist term for “awakening“, “comprehension; understanding”. The word derives from the Japanese verb satoru. In the Zen Buddhist tradition, satori refers to a deep experience of kenshō,[4][5] “seeing into one’s true nature “. Ken means “seeing,” shō means “nature” or “essence”.

Sator Square basics :

Freischöffen: Precursors of the Freemasons

By the middle of the 14th century these Freischöffen (Latin: scabini), sworn associates of the Fehme, were scattered in thousands throughout the length and breadth of Germany, known to each other by secret signs and pass-words, and all of them pledged to serve the summons of the secret courts and to execute their judgment.

Legend and romance have combined to exaggerate the sinister reputation of the Fehmic courts; but modern historical research has largely discounted this, proving that they never employed torture, that their sittings were only sometimes secret, and that their meeting-places were always well known (Chisholm, 1911).

This was their symbol:

The Symbol of the Freischöffen (free-Schöffen)

Interestingly, the rock band Nine Inch Nails has incorporated both symbols in their work and the NN from the Sator Square in their logo. I might conjecture that they obtained that knowledge through some sort of initiation.…

“The immense development of the “Fehme” is explained by the privileges of the “Freischöffen”; for they were subject to no jurisdiction but those of the Westphalian courts: whether as accused or accuser, they had access to the secret sessions, and they shared in the discussions of the general chapter as to the policy of the society. At their initiation these swore to support the “Fehme” with all their powers, to guard its secrets, and to bring before its tribunal anything within its competence that they might discover. They were then initiated into the secret signs by which members recognized each other, and were presented with a rope and with a knife on which were engraved the mystic letters S.S.G.G.” [26]

James Skene (1824) proposed the etymology of “Fehm” as deriving from “Baumgericht” (“tree law”). He presented this as a remnant of a pagan “forest law” associated with the Wild Hunt and secret pagan societies.

Symbols and Dagger of the Freischöffen

The meetings were held under specific linden trees (Femelinde, the “Femeiche”, formerly “Rabenseiche”: raven’s-linden tree).

Sacred trees in ancient Pagan cultures. The Celts believed trees were living ancestors connected to the Otherworld [ 26 ] Trees were mediators between the Worlds!

The movement is open to free-born men of good character (“pure Teutonic stock” in the language of the time).

the Linden Tree- meeting place of the Freischöffen

Historians have noted that, although legends exaggerated the terror, the courts did hold real power for centuries.

“Free As a Bird”: the Freischöffen of the Vehmic Courts in Medieval Germany:

A Vehm on a miniature in Herforder Rechtsbuch (ca 1375)

Femer Oak Tree : Albert Weskamp (1861–1931) - Weskamp, Albert: History of the Village of Erle and Its Oak Tree. ULB Münster

The femer courts reached their peak in the 15th century and evolved into strictly organized secret societies. The last “secret court” took place in 1806. Later, the skulls found their way into cabinets of curiosities and were collected as memento mori pieces.

It is beautiful to realise that the Sator Square has herewith a direct connection to the pineal gland… and the pentagram, a fundamental part of the geometry for everything:

The Sator Square is a part of the Oath Skulls, while the N marks the Pineal Gland:

These skulls are sold at auction from time to time. [ 26 ]

As you can see: the cross and SS, together with the Sator Square and the pentagram!

This is the hebrew version of the Sator Square:

The cross and the Sator Square have been used by the Freischöffen in Medieval-Germany:

This cross has later been adopted for the creation of the internet:

The IEE started in Britain, founded 1871 as the Society of Telegraph Engineers that later became the IET.

Their original Logo is the Maltese Cross:

Bob Greenyer sees the cross of the Order of Electrical Engineers deriving from the Sator Square’s TENET.

Bob Greenyer sees the Malteser Cross as the backbone of the SATOR square (the TENET, the principle). P+R+R+P in the gematria sums to 360, for the circle!

Unfortunately Bob does not see the entire field dynamics map, our nature- encoded in the Sator Square…

Now we have the IEEE= Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (worldwide), who are all about bioelectricity and the Electrome as well:

NETOPERA: Networking all of Life and that without full transparency or consent!

The word operator entered the English Language in the late 16th century (1590s–1598).

This 400 years old word already appears in the 2000 years old Sator Square:

The powers that shall not be are using the symbolism related to the Sator Square:

the good old days…

The Keepers of the Internet (IEEE) used the TENET cross as their Logo (”BAYER” likely got inspired too) + the Origin of the Word NETWORK

The Origin of the Word Network is connected to the Sator Square!

T

E

TENET

E

T

A NET is a web and work comes from OPERA (from PIE root *op- to work, produce in abundance)!

There is another Germanic root:

Proto-Germanic *werka- “work,” from a suffixed form of PIE root *werg- “to do.”

Isn’t it interesting that the origin of OPERA, as chiseled into stone for the sator squares that have been found all over the Old Europe (the inverted version is the oldest found in Pompeii) and Syria- a word that is older than 2000 years, appears 1640 in connection to the Muse- her Majesty, to Music:

Light is a Sound-Sphere in the Aether (Tesla, Pollack) - their collisions, their harmonies- create infrared (and all other) Light, that charges (loves) and structures (composes) Water!

Opera was first called “opera in musica” before it was shortened to opera.

opera(n.) Ψ

“a drama sung” [Klein], “a form of extended dramatic composition in which music is essential and predominant,” 1640s, from Italian opera, literally “a work, labor, composition,” from Latin opera “work, effort” (Latin plural regarded as feminine singular), secondary (abstract) noun from operari “to work,” from opus (genitive operis) “a work” (from PIE root *op- “to work, produce in abundance”). Explained in “Elson’s Music Dictionary” as, “a form of musical composition evolved shortly before 1600, by some enthusiastic Florentine amateurs who sought to bring back the Greek plays to the modern stage.”

No good opera plot can be sensible. ... People do not sing when they are feeling sensible. [W.H. Auden, 1961]

As a branch of dramatic art, it is attested from 1759. First record of opera glass “small binoculars to aid vision at the theater” is from 1738. Opera-house, “theater devoted chiefly to opera performances,” is from 1720.

The intended discharge of Φ gets attracted by the suction of the Muse (Music, Sound Spheres in the Aether, Water Ψ).

Opus

“a work, composition,” especially a musical one, 1809, from Latin opus “a work, labor, exertion” (source of Italian opera, French oeuvre, Spanish obra), from Proto-Italic *opes- "work," from PIE root *op- "to work, produce in abundance. [36]

As you can see, there is a striking connection to Music and between “toil”, suffering and Love for what we do, OPERA is a feminine word and stands for the dielectric return of the centrifugal (divergent) space creating Torus of Light in the Sator Square (the magneto- part of the magneto- dielectric Light or “electromagnetic”).

The entire geometry and symbolism of truth has been turned into something evil, in order to conceal the beautiful simplicity of our existence (like the nesting of pentagonal shapes as 666- through Ψ (Psyche, Ψυχή- 0.618…, basically the suction of aetheric Water…).

We have been made to believe that work is this arduous strive- that it is indeed merely “toil” and that alone (it is the opposite of that, and it is clear that it is so. We will come to that…).

Work is something entirely different: it is being attracted by a goal and the motion towards our purpose. This is not meant in the ordinary cause and effect sense, but as the complete opposite. We feel an effect and are drawn to the cause - a purpose for that premonition (a presentiment of the future; a foreboding), something for us that we are attracted to, when we use our true will!

That will is not an arbitrary choice based on the mood of the day- but a much deeper calling, that we can either follow or suffer to avoid.

There is an organisation born from the powers that shall not be (the IEEE) and they have used this concept, which has been called syntropy by the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè and which can very well also be called by its real name: Love!

These grey men, in the words of Michael Ende, have turned the OPERA of TENET into an artificial NET-WORK(OPERA) and the syntropic part- the structuring of our life-force- has been concealed. Everyone alive knows what Entropy is, the history making and diffusion of energy, yet almost no one knows about the inversion: Syntropy (Love). That is, because the aether (our internal space, the realm of chi, negative charging and Love) has been erased from the scientific landscape, from the global discourse- in order to subdue Love / Syntropy in our world, simple as that!

In the Albanien version of the Sator Square, OPERA is a she-wolf (a perfect fit with the idea that she stands for Music, Water, for the suction towards counter-space (the Aether):

“In Turkic mythology, Asena is known as the legendary she-wolf associated with origin myths and heroic symbolism. In the context of the sentence, Asena receives the “tepet” (mountain peaks), symbolizing elevation or distinction”

Here you can find more examinations of the Sator Square (yet AREPO has never seen for what it is): [26] [27]

Ψ

The connection to the masculine is misleading… E is Feminine → Psi → Marija Gimbutas (Old Europe)

2500 B.C. ? This is all still fun and games… this is the oldest depiction of Psi we have found to date:

The snake, PSI type of upright symbol and its inversion! A very ancient find! From Göbekli Tepe, estimated to be inhabited from 9000-8000 B.C.E. up to 2500 B.C.E.

Minoan Snake Goddess, Chthonic in Nature

Link: »Marija Gimbutas and the History of Psi« Ψ (Orgone, Music, Love, Energy, the Feminine, Charging)

The oldest surviving Greek Text about Ψ was mockery of the Feminine (the origin of the shutting down of passionate expressions in our society, the “pssst”):

Ψ ψυχρόν, ψιλόν, ψόφον ἔχον, ψιλονόει,

ψεύστης, ψόγος, ψῖψι ψιψὶ ψιψί, ψιψί.

Schematic female figurines with arms folded or raised in an attitude of supplication are the commonest types of Mycenaean cult objects. They are small in size, handmade and are called conventionally Phi-type, Psi-type and Tau-type because of their similarity to the corresponding letters of the Greek alphabet (Φ, Ψ and T). This particular example belongs to a late stage in the development of the Psi-type figurines. It bears a tall headdress (”polos”) and wears a garment which covers the abbreviated arms and the plastically rendered breasts. Mycenaean figurines made their appearance at the end of the 15th c. B.C.E. and continued to be used until the end of the 12th c. B.C.E.

The fear of the truth as evil has been programmed into us!

“The accepted theory that the serpent is evil cannot be substantiated. It has long been viewed as the emblem of immortality. It is the symbol of reincarnation, or metempsychosis, because it annually sheds its skin…It was also believed that snakes swallowed themselves, and this resulted in their being considered emblematic of the Supreme Creator, who periodically reabsorbed His universe back into Himself.” - Manly P. Hall

Greek versions of the Sator Square:

an artistic variation

The Secret of the Sator Squares (see my discovery article: [37] and an easy explanation: [38]):

The oldest ones are always in ROTAS form, which means that the Feminine version has been preferred (the other one is just the inversion of it… just imagine it being written on glass), the one that describes the dynamics of the Aether, which are directly inverse (for the inversion at the zero point in the center of every field) to the actual ferrocell findings that Ken Wheeler revealed 10 years ago.

You reap what you sow…

the sowing in this World of Light…

and the reaping is the rotation… SR RS This theoretical setup is so interesting (this is a non-ordinary inversion, meaning “unrealistic” → the wheels change direction normally. This could be a dream-state, where we perceive the aeetheric while being on this side of the zero point): The aetheric landscape is governed inversely to our World of Light, the Syntropy is now the leading motion

The 137 from the Sator Squares (the sum of the gematria of ROTAS + TENET) is this specific angle of the nested pentagram (the phi angle inside the pentagram- the pink line) :

at position 4:32 It connects to 4 iterations of the pentagram in…

Position 4:32 for the 137:

When you draw pentagrams inside of pentagrams (the nesting)- it creates a succession of upside down and upright ones by the factor of 0.618 and that is the inversion of the golden Ratio of Φ (1.618….) as the suction of Water Ψ (1/Φ). There is an ongoing oscillation.

Upright Pentagram:

And every iteration of nesting inverts Hygeia’s pentagram (one is surface one is depth, the roles of Light and Water switch). You can see the nesting at a rate of 0.618 (which is the reciprocal of phi and stands for the suction of aetheric Water: Ψ).

The 5 angles of the Pentagram spell the name Hygia- connecting sacred geometry intricately to health (at position 2:30):

I have just had a very fruitful exchange with Claudio and Caleb Cooper and ASA ORO → means to make gold (Claudio), forming the X (RP PR and SR RS) that Greenyer and some mathematicians mentioned (also Caleb Cooper) and that has a direct complementation aetherically (through the inverted sator square)- yet, there is no distinct ratio in the gematria of this cross, so it might very well just be the x to the TENET cross that indicates a switching.

This is photo emission spectroscopy of a super conductive nickel based material … lanthanides are also great for that and this is why they are now advertised as the vax 2.0 …

The hyperboloid shape & the x. The multiple rows remind of the patterning on the Sator Squares!

The connection between the ROTAS OPERA square (another name for the sator square) and the pineal gland, is very telling. This is a beautiful confirmation for the recent decoding of the Sator Square here on Telestai Nexus. Moreover, the fact that the albanian version (RATAT ANESA TEPET ASENA TATAR) connects OPERA to a She-Wolf Ψ- fits wonderfully (ANESA in turkish Mythology, just like the feminine OPERA Ψ, the centripetal return of the centrifugal torus of Light…the suction of aetheric Water)!

That’s it,

all my material is entirely for free, so share and like as freely as you wish to support this work as well!

your Karmameleon