Oath Skulls in Medieval Germany: N marks the Pineal Gland ::: Inspiration for the creation of the Internet (Video & Article)

One Vortex Field: The stunning Simplicity of Reality, the Rodin Coil that brings Zero Point Energy & Rudolf Steiner about Time Reversal in the Aether
Water at the End of the Tunnel of Light: Love (Music) is the inversion of Beauty (Art).
Water is not "H₂O"- it is irreducible and archaic! Photo"Synthesis" is simply the purification of "CO₂" in Plants, no Water is being split!
The Goddess TNT Ψ has been turned into Dynamite and her Liquid Essence (Water) into Explosive Gases!
This combination of an article and a video shows how the Sator Square is connected to the pineal gland and how it encodes the fundamental dynamics of our Nature, our Electricity, our Light and Water in mutual sustenance and amplification! The OPERA from the Sator Square (and the rotated CCW version AREPO, as if written behind a window of a door…)- has never been recognised for what it is before1!
« The decoding of the Sator Square led to an interesting realisation2: The Freischöffen (free-Schöffen), a secret society in medieval Germany used it and marked the Pineal Gland with N of TENET- on the Oath Skulls for their ceremonies! »
Greetings wondrous biped,
the last weeks have been extremely insightful and there have been astounding confirmations for the idea that the Sator Square is much more than an ancient palindromic charm: it is literally a miniature explanation of our Nature, of the dynamics of Electricity, including the internal Realm of sensations and reflections! What a time to be alive! This is why it was found in so many different places and prevailed! [37]
My Grandmother is from Münster, where the oldest Oath Skull (from the 16th century) has been found (with the more than 2000 years old Sator Square engraved on its head). [25].
The first ROTAS form Sator Square (the Feminine version Ψ: the aetheric dynamics of Light and Water) has been found in the ruins of Pompeii, proving that the square is not of Christian origin (Ken Wheeler agrees).
What this is all about:
(an introduction of important concepts regarding our Nature)3:
“Science is essentially simple” (Dr. Gerald Pollack)
A connection to our psyche (Ψυχή, Soul)
The fact that the N4 (Nun / Nu → related to Water) is right over the spot of the pineal gland, confirms the idea that it marks the center of awareness, the zero point tunnel of inversion. [7]
The pine cone is the symbol for the pineal gland and it is connected to a ritual with Water:
One of the great riddles in Mesopotamian sacred art concerns the image of the anthropomorphic Apkallu with wings, holding a mullilu (tree fruit) in one hand, and a banduddû - a container - in the other. The purpose of this container is rightly mysterious. It appears throughout Sumer and Babylon, and half a world away in Yucatan; six thousand years earlier, it was carved in relief upon Pillar 43 at Gobekli Tepe, one of the world’s oldest standing stone enclosures. But what exactly was the purpose of this container?
The mystery of fully explanatory texts regarding these objects are exceedingly rare, from written record it does seem highly likely that they were together employed in rituals of purification, as revealed by their Akkadian (also called Assyrian, Babylonian) names: Banduddû (”bucket”) and mullilu (”purifier”).
In this case the fir cone would be dipped in the bucket of Water Ψ before being shaken in order to sprinkle Water that ritually purified a person or object.
The Oath Skulls and the Feme (Vehmic) Courts in Medieval Germany
The word “oath” comes from the German word “Eid”. In the Middle Ages, especially in the context of Feme courts, such skulls were used. In these secret courts, initiates took oaths and were bound to absolute secrecy. The skull reinforced the sanctity and inviolability of the oath- it was a powerful, magically charged symbol.
There is an albanian version of the Sator Square and OPERA is ASENA, a she-wolf in turkish mythology (both OPERA and ASENA are female words in that sense). More about that further down in the article!
Satori (Japanese: 悟り) is a Japanese Buddhist term for “awakening“, “comprehension; understanding”. The word derives from the Japanese verb satoru.
In the Zen Buddhist tradition, satori refers to a deep experience of kenshō,[4][5] “seeing into one’s true nature“. Ken means “seeing,” shō means “nature” or “essence”.
Freischöffen: Precursors of the Freemasons
By the middle of the 14th century these Freischöffen (Latin: scabini), sworn associates of the Fehme, were scattered in thousands throughout the length and breadth of Germany, known to each other by secret signs and pass-words, and all of them pledged to serve the summons of the secret courts and to execute their judgment.
Legend and romance have combined to exaggerate the sinister reputation of the Fehmic courts; but modern historical research has largely discounted this, proving that they never employed torture, that their sittings were only sometimes secret, and that their meeting-places were always well known (Chisholm, 1911).
This was their symbol:
Interestingly, the rock band Nine Inch Nails has incorporated both symbols in their work and the NN from the Sator Square in their logo.6 I might conjecture that they obtained that knowledge through some sort of initiation.…
“The immense development of the “Fehme” is explained by the privileges of the “Freischöffen”; for they were subject to no jurisdiction but those of the Westphalian courts: whether as accused or accuser, they had access to the secret sessions, and they shared in the discussions of the general chapter as to the policy of the society. At their initiation these swore to support the “Fehme” with all their powers, to guard its secrets, and to bring before its tribunal anything within its competence that they might discover. They were then initiated into the secret signs by which members recognized each other, and were presented with a rope and with a knife on which were engraved the mystic letters S.S.G.G.” [26]
James Skene (1824) proposed the etymology of “Fehm” as deriving from “Baumgericht” (“tree law”). He presented this as a remnant of a pagan “forest law” associated with the Wild Hunt and secret pagan societies.
The meetings were held under specific linden trees (Femelinde, the “Femeiche”, formerly “Rabenseiche”: raven’s-linden tree).
The movement is open to free-born men of good character (“pure Teutonic stock” in the language of the time).
Historians have noted that, although legends exaggerated the terror, the courts did hold real power for centuries.
“Free As a Bird”: the Freischöffen of the Vehmic Courts in Medieval Germany:
The femer courts reached their peak in the 15th century and evolved into strictly organized secret societies. The last “secret court” took place in 1806. Later, the skulls found their way into cabinets of curiosities and were collected as memento mori pieces.
It is beautiful to realise that the Sator Square has herewith a direct connection to the pineal gland… and the pentagram, a fundamental part of the geometry for everything:
The Sator Square is a part of the Oath Skulls, while the N marks the Pineal Gland:
As you can see: the cross and SS, together with the Sator Square and the pentagram!
This is the hebrew version of the Sator Square:
The cross and the Sator Square have been used by the Freischöffen in Medieval-Germany:
This cross has later been adopted for the creation of the internet:
The IEE started in Britain, founded 1871 as the Society of Telegraph Engineers that later became the IET.
Their original Logo is the Maltese Cross:
Bob Greenyer sees the Malteser Cross as the backbone of the SATOR square (the TENET, the principle). P+R+R+P in the gematria sums to 360, for the circle!
Unfortunately Bob does not see the entire field dynamics map, our nature- encoded in the Sator Square…
Now we have the IEEE= Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (worldwide), who are all about bioelectricity and the Electrome as well:
NETOPERA: Networking all of Life and that without full transparency or consent!
The word operator entered the English Language in the late 16th century (1590s–1598).
This 400 years old word already appears in the 2000 years old Sator Square:
The powers that shall not be are using the symbolism related to the Sator Square:
The Keepers of the Internet (IEEE) used the TENET cross as their Logo (”BAYER” likely got inspired too) + the Origin of the Word NETWORK
The Origin of the Word Network is connected to the Sator Square!
T
E
TENET
E
T
A NET is a web and work comes from OPERA7 (from PIE root *op- to work, produce in abundance)!
There is another Germanic root:
Proto-Germanic *werka- “work,” from a suffixed form of PIE root *werg- “to do.”
Isn’t it interesting that the origin of OPERA, as chiseled into stone for the sator squares that have been found all over the Old Europe (the inverted version is the oldest found in Pompeii) and Syria- a word that is older than 2000 years, appears 1640 in connection to the Muse- her Majesty, to Music:
Light is a Sound-Sphere in the Aether (Tesla, Pollack) - their collisions, their harmonies- create infrared (and all other) Light, that charges (loves) and structures (composes) Water!
Opera was first called “opera in musica” before it was shortened to opera.
opera(n.) Ψ
“a drama sung” [Klein], “a form of extended dramatic composition in which music is essential and predominant,” 1640s, from Italian opera, literally “a work, labor, composition,” from Latin opera “work, effort” (Latin plural regarded as feminine singular), secondary (abstract) noun from operari “to work,” from opus (genitive operis) “a work” (from PIE root *op- “to work, produce in abundance”). Explained in “Elson’s Music Dictionary” as, “a form of musical composition evolved shortly before 1600, by some enthusiastic Florentine amateurs who sought to bring back the Greek plays to the modern stage.”
No good opera plot can be sensible. ... People do not sing when they are feeling sensible. [W.H. Auden, 1961]
As a branch of dramatic art, it is attested from 1759. First record of opera glass “small binoculars to aid vision at the theater” is from 1738. Opera-house, “theater devoted chiefly to opera performances,” is from 1720.
The intended discharge of Φ gets attracted by the suction of the Muse (Music, Sound Spheres in the Aether, Water Ψ).
Opus
“a work, composition,” especially a musical one, 1809, from Latin opus “a work, labor, exertion” (source of Italian opera, French oeuvre, Spanish obra), from Proto-Italic *opes- "work," from PIE root *op- "to work, produce in abundance. [36]
As you can see, there is a striking connection to Music and between “toil”, suffering and Love for what we do, OPERA is a feminine word and stands for the dielectric return of the centrifugal (divergent) space creating Torus of Light in the Sator Square (the magneto- part of the magneto- dielectric Light or “electromagnetic”).
The entire geometry and symbolism of truth has been turned into something evil, in order to conceal the beautiful simplicity of our existence (like the nesting of pentagonal shapes as 666- through Ψ (Psyche, Ψυχή- 0.618…, basically the suction of aetheric Water…).
We have been made to believe that work is this arduous strive- that it is indeed merely “toil” and that alone (it is the opposite of that, and it is clear that it is so. We will come to that…).
Work is something entirely different: it is being attracted by a goal and the motion towards our purpose. This is not meant in the ordinary cause and effect sense, but as the complete opposite. We feel an effect and are drawn to the cause - a purpose for that premonition (a presentiment of the future; a foreboding), something for us that we are attracted to, when we use our true will!
That will is not an arbitrary choice based on the mood of the day- but a much deeper calling, that we can either follow or suffer to avoid.
There is an organisation born from the powers that shall not be (the IEEE) and they have used this concept, which has been called syntropy by the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè and which can very well also be called by its real name: Love!
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These grey men, in the words of Michael Ende, have turned the OPERA of TENET into an artificial NET-WORK(OPERA) and the syntropic part- the structuring of our life-force- has been concealed. Everyone alive knows what Entropy is, the history making and diffusion of energy, yet almost no one knows about the inversion: Syntropy (Love). That is, because the aether (our internal space, the realm of chi, negative charging and Love) has been erased from the scientific landscape, from the global discourse- in order to subdue Love / Syntropy in our world, simple as that!
In the Albanien version of the Sator Square8, OPERA is a she-wolf (a perfect fit with the idea that she stands for Music, Water, for the suction towards counter-space (the Aether):
“In Turkic mythology, Asena is known as the legendary she-wolf associated with origin myths and heroic symbolism. In the context of the sentence, Asena receives the “tepet” (mountain peaks), symbolizing elevation or distinction”
Here you can find more examinations of the Sator Square (yet AREPO has never seen for what it is): [26] [27]
Ψ
2500 B.C. ? This is all still fun and games… this is the oldest depiction of Psi we have found to date:
Link: »Marija Gimbutas and the History of Psi« Ψ (Orgone, Music, Love, Energy, the Feminine, Charging)
The oldest surviving Greek Text about Ψ was mockery of the Feminine (the origin of the shutting down of passionate expressions in our society, the “pssst”):
Ψ ψυχρόν, ψιλόν, ψόφον ἔχον, ψιλονόει,
ψεύστης, ψόγος, ψῖψι ψιψὶ ψιψί, ψιψί.
The fear of the truth as evil has been programmed into us!
“The accepted theory that the serpent is evil cannot be substantiated.
It has long been viewed as the emblem of immortality. It is the symbol of reincarnation, or metempsychosis, because it annually sheds its skin…It was also believed that snakes swallowed themselves, and this resulted in their being considered emblematic of the Supreme Creator, who periodically reabsorbed His universe back into Himself.” - Manly P. Hall
Greek versions of the Sator Square:
The Secret of the Sator Squares (see my discovery article: [37] and an easy explanation: [38]):
The oldest ones are always in ROTAS form, which means that the Feminine version has been preferred (the other one is just the inversion of it… just imagine it being written on glass), the one that describes the dynamics of the Aether, which are directly inverse (for the inversion at the zero point in the center of every field) to the actual ferrocell findings that Ken Wheeler revealed 10 years ago.
You reap what you sow…
The 137 from the Sator Squares (the sum of the gematria of ROTAS + TENET) is this specific angle of the nested pentagram (the phi angle inside the pentagram- the pink line):
Position 4:32 for the 137:
When you draw pentagrams inside of pentagrams (the nesting)- it creates a succession of upside down and upright ones by the factor of 0.618 and that is the inversion of the golden Ratio of Φ (1.618….) as the suction of Water Ψ (1/Φ). There is an ongoing oscillation.
Upright Pentagram:
And every iteration of nesting inverts Hygeia’s pentagram (one is surface one is depth, the roles of Light and Water switch). You can see the nesting at a rate of 0.618 (which is the reciprocal of phi and stands for the suction of aetheric Water: Ψ).
The 5 angles of the Pentagram spell the name Hygia- connecting sacred geometry intricately to health (at position 2:30):
I have just had a very fruitful exchange with Claudio and Caleb Cooper and ASA ORO → means to make gold (Claudio), forming the X (RP PR and SR RS) that Greenyer and some mathematicians mentioned (also Caleb Cooper) and that has a direct complementation aetherically (through the inverted sator square)- yet, there is no distinct ratio in the gematria of this cross, so it might very well just be the x to the TENET cross that indicates a switching.
The connection between the ROTAS OPERA square (another name for the sator square) and the pineal gland, is very telling. This is a beautiful confirmation for the recent decoding of the Sator Square here on Telestai Nexus. Moreover, the fact that the albanian version (RATAT ANESA TEPET ASENA TATAR) connects OPERA to a She-Wolf Ψ- fits wonderfully (ANESA in turkish Mythology, just like the feminine OPERA Ψ, the centripetal return of the centrifugal torus of Light…the suction of aetheric Water)!
That’s it,
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your Karmameleon
The Overview:
The Sator Square is an ancient palindromic artifact that does not belong to a particular movement ::: The constant vilification of the geometry of our existence must come to an end (it has been introduced deliberately, to make us afraid of the beautiful simplicity of it all)!
According to Thales, the soul is something that moves (in regards to the magnet that would be moving iron). What causes such magnetic attraction?
It is the charging motion, when the pressure of Light turns centripetal: the dielectric acceleration in Ken Wheeler’s mind, driven by the suction of aetheric Water, that brings both magnetic attraction and gravity!
For Thales, the soul is treated as the principle of motion. χ is that chi (Orgone, negative charging), seen from the external Reality. In the Aether, this is centrifugal blooming. For us, on the other side of the zero point, it is centripetal structuring of the field, that inverts beyond the zero point tunnel in the center.
About the Letter N
The N stands in the center and marks the central plane with the zero point tunnel!
The letter N (Greek: nu, from Phoenician nun) traces to Nun & Naunet, the egyptian Water God and Goddess (since the external Reality is always centrifugal around Φ and the internal Space is Ψ based (1/Φ → Water).
Written by someone who has spent his entire Life thinking about the meaning of letters and the connection to numbers:
“The letter N is so much more than just a common consonant. It’s got character, history, and even a bit of an attitude if you really look closely. I’ve been fascinated by letters since I was a kid tracing them in sand, and letter N has always stood out to me as something special.
So in numerology (my aunt’s absolute obsession since her divorce), each letter has a corresponding number, and N gets matched up with 5.
Here’s something weird about n: it’s simultaneously used for both affirmation and negation. On one hand, we have positive words like “necessary,” “nurture,” and “novel.” On the other hand, n gives us the building block for almost all our negative terms: no, not, never, none.
In linguistic terms, “n” often serves as a negation prefix across Indo-European languages. Yet the letter itself is anything but negative- it’s essential, productive, and central to language function.
This duality has always fascinated me. I remember having an argument with a friend where I kept hearing “no,” but what they really meant was “I need more information.” The letter n contained both the rejection and the path forward in the same conversation. The Letter N and connection to Snake”
Never-ending N: The Letter of Infinity
This is a beautiful thought, because the decay is beautiful and it hints at the invisible Aether, where the decomposition becomes rejuvenation (due to the principle of inversion).
The Hebrew word נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) starts with N and means “snake.” An apparent onomatopoeia, the easiest way to remember נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) is to listen to the sound as you press the air out of your mouth while you complete the shhh sound (the S…) at the end of the word. You can almost hear the snake hissing right behind you.
Overview:
TENET → the Principle that holds, the absolute
SATOR → centrifugal discharge / entropic / “seeding” of Light (Φ, external Reality → motion is Alpha to Omega, A to O) (Satyr / Pan)
Light charges and structures Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack).
ROTAS (Sator backwards) → centripetal return / harvesting / wheels / rotation (indicating Ψ as centripetal motion, two ROTAS in a 90° angle pointing towards S, describing the rotating nature of that return), towards zero point North as S in the top left corner and South as S in the bottom right corner. skinshedding → renewal
Sigma is most famous in math as the summation symbol (Σ).
OPERA Ψ (CW) / AREPO CCW)& ⇅ → “work” dielectric return, converging / syntropic, the pull of purpose, feeling, reflection (Syrinx)
AREPO → Rēpō means to crawl, snake like undulations, “a” inverts: counter-coiling → helical→ direction of motion is CCW, the O to A) also: repó=rest »a«repo=restless → motion AREP»O«(mega) to Alpha: the motion is Omega to Alpha! Reading direction is “Opera” in AREPO → CCW motion Ψ for the suction of aetheric Water. This is the rotated and mirrored version of OPERA and therewith depicting toroidal motion (as if rotated behind a window)!
Central N (Nu / Nun, snake / inversion, gematria sums to 1+4=5 for pentagonal geometry, composed through the golden ratio) + S (North / South access to zero point tunnel)
ORO → golden angles in the corner. φ phi forms the torus (now just imagine the inclusion of the inversion at the zero point)
ASA ORO cross X : to make gold (the SR RS / RP PR cross and the aetheric complementation)
Gematria: 73 (SATOR)+ 64 (TENET) = 137(1/137 = fine structure constant in physics) → 137,5° = Φ. ROTAS alone is also 73, for the golden reciprocal inward 73° → 73,5°= Ψ (the centripetal angle). It fits real world observations and the indication is clear, together with ORO in the corner, for the golden ratio.
T marks the middle point / zenith and divides the areas equally → towards harvesting
E for Energy = Charge = Orgone (gematria reduces to 5)
Nine inch Nails:
OPERA means motion from Omega to Alpha CW (the inverse of AREPO, which is CCW motion, O to A): Syntropy; finalism: attracted by a Goal: Love- Fantappiè.