Greetings to you! This article will bring forth stunning insights from Rudolf Steiner, Marko Rodin & Ken Wheeler, that confirm my ideas about the Aether and the simplicity of our Existence. Moreover, you will find a deeper dive into Snake symbology and a part about the Rodin Coil and how it shows that Life happens through one dimension (Ken Wheeler’s words, the vortex makes what we call “3D”). One vortex, in two directions and a inverse mirror image of that in the Aether (All matter, time, gravity, feelings, light, space and magnetism are on that vortex).

All handwritten. Towards better days!

The journey through deceptions led to a stunning discovery:



Marko Rodin measured how energy propagates in our Universe and applied it to his Rodin Coil that provenly brings Zero Point Energy (from the Aether, details and links to evidence further below).

All light, matter, magnetism (centrifugal)- then dielectric centripetal charging towards Aether → Reality (Masculine)

Then from that yin in the yang that is centripetal dielectric charging : Feelings and Imagination, Gravity (which is basically a feeling / movement too) from the Aether (bringing back the internal experience, Feminine) are ultimately on the same single vortex, neither atoms, photons nor particles actually exist. Two directions: Ψ (centripetal) & Φ (centrifugal). Ψ = 1/Φ (the Feminine is the Inversion of the Masculine). That’s it.

What excites me most about this new way of thinking, is how it simply makes sense, contrary to the bombardment with long equations and theories in our deranged academic goblin town. Ken Wheeler describes this brilliantly. Beyond the thick layers of deceptions, there is a beautiful simplicity that is breathtaking:

The Wings of Simplicity

The Aether is everywhere and it is the anti-field, the counter-space, the world of death, the land of imagination and our internal and external experiences flip when we die.

Rudolf Steiner described aspects of this in great detail, whereas he always tried to rescue monotheism through endless trials to undo the inevitable cognitive dissonance that such an endeavour brings with it (so he invented a third sphere…):

“In describing these things, especially in public, we must beware lest people be shocked by such unusual concepts. Speaking metaphorically, it could be said that we advance after death. In reality, however, we retrace our steps after death; we live our life in reverse. Time, as it rotates, returns to its starting-point.” Rudolf Steiner (We do not repeat our lives though (the kinetic movement is forward and towards renewal. Our life in the Aether will harmonise our earthly existence, for sure- always in the fibonacci ratio… there will simply be a ratio flip between water and fire, internal and external experience- the macro flips to the micro and vice versa.)

The Basics:

φ Phos - φῶς - Light / to shine or make manifest.

The Vortex of Light has a magnetic and centrifugal part towards Reality and a centripetal and dielectric part charging the Aether. Gravity, Feelings, Time and Space- are all part of this one Vortex with two opposing spirals: φ & :

ψ Psychē - ψυχή - Soul, Inner being,

φ (2, 5…) ῶ (from the word phos)

φ Phi and ῶ Omega (Definition, 3D World, Rhythm)

ψ χ ( (3, 8…) (from the word psyche)

ψ Psi and χ Chi (Charge, Aether Feeling))

ψ=1/φ (the feminine is the inversion of the masculine).

Time is just the motion of the vortex:

Yin = Aether Yang = Reality ::: forever Intertwined

Mutual Sustenance and Amplification: Light (infrared) charges Water and that charge brings Light (also matter, through vortex pertubations in the Aether and in Reality- Syzygy, mutual breathing).

The centrifugal- and the centripetal vortexes make up everything, from “atoms” over “particles”, the magnificent Surface of Reality, whereas in the Aether- this is all movement that arrives as the micro here in Reality (the small end of one side of the vortex):

This is a fractal of the interaction of Reality and Aether:

The Inside is Gravity, Charge, Movement, Water, Feelings, Aether

The Outside is magneto (dielectric) Light, Fire, Definition / Clarity, Reality

There are fractals of the whole in the parts, like the magneto part in the centrifugal magneto dielectric light, which is the centrifugal part.



Gravity and Light / matter, everything else and Time are on the same Vortex (through the two golden spirals, one outward, one inward- with the inverse mirror flip through the hole). Time is simply the movement of this vortex!

When it becomes the micro (seen from Reality)- it is impossible to measure (incommensurability), because of the inversion of everything, including time in the Aether. So the cause vanishes before we could register it at all- the effect will be in the past!

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe described inverted (or complementary) afterimages of colors in great detail in his Theory of Colours (Zur Farbenlehre, published 1810).



The White End of the Black Out ::: The Black Hole does not exist. There will be time inversion during the moment of death, and the inversion of the big into the small like this:



Gravity are just vortex movements in the Aether’s macro, that bring the end of their vortex into reality as feelings and movement. Seen from Reality, that is our micro, the inside!



The “black hole” is the mirror between our two worlds, Reality and Aether- the mirror of time that flips and brings us the inversion of masculine and feminine in the Aether and vice versa for Reality. Feelings will become the outside Space and Definition & Light will be the Internal experience. Our etheric body grows younger while we live and grow old here in Reality.

I share Steiner’s views on the Aether. He only drifted into the messianic realm and for no reason, since the Number Values (Gematria) of Messiah and Snake is 358- which is widely known… Snakes are everything, even a symbol for time itself:

Click the image to get to a great collection of quotes about the meaning of snakes by C. G. Jung, who I respect deeply.

Everything, including atoms and every so called particle is a vortex of Ψ & Φ (Psi is the Inversion of Phi: Ψ=1/Φ)

One end of the Vortex into Reality (both Aether and Reality are present, one is always micro, the other macro), centrifugal movement, brings our external World. The other end reaches into the small space and seemingly dissolves (charging the Aether). Gravity comes from the Aether and it is the same thing as feelings we carry inside. Gravity is like a feeling too, as the electrogravitic push and pull- and everything in the Universe is conscious in one way or the other (Dr. Michael Levin). The mirror is what is falsely being portrayed as something like a black hole. It is the center of the torus, but this is just the inverse mirror, which brings waveless gravity, feelings and our internal experience from the Aether- the Charge for our Electricity of Reality!

Death does not only bring an inversion of the Fibonacci ratios between Light and Water, Inside and Outside- this also implies that the big becomes the small and vice versa (since the projection of the outside is big and our body and our internal experience is rather small). This ratio will flip when we die and the time arrow too.

The Masculine as Space, Light, the External, Definition, Reality

The Feminine and Charge, Feeling, the Internal, Gravity, Aether

“Nothing is more fantastical and a travesty of how nature works than is quantum theory. Its very basis has no relationship to reality.” – Walter Russell

“Most so-called scientists today are NOT scientists, rather mathematicians… and fundamentally, if it can’t be quantified and counted by a mathematician, then it doesn’t really exist in their eyes.”

Ken Wheeler

Time Inverts on the Other Side!

Rudolf Steiner clearly states, that the etheric side is experienced as a time inversion and that our etheric body grows younger while we live here in Reality. This fits my own thoughts and this model like a glove… which he used to illustrate the mirror flip of inside out and outside in!

This is a verbatim quote:

“It may perhaps be difficult to understand this, but the etheric body does not in any way grow older; the etheric body grows younger and younger, in the same degree in which the physical body grows older, until it reaches, as it were, a certain childlike stage of etheric existence, when the human being passes through the portal of death after having reached a normal age.” Rudolf Steiner

(Chance, Providence and Necessity- GA 163).

This extract is a great example of many, that confirm the inverse nature of time in the realm of the inside, that becomes our reality while we sleep or at the moment of death.

Rudolf Steiner mentions time reversal extensively, when we die and the fact that the etheric body grows younger during our lifetime:

“A contemplation of the relationship of the etheric body to the world as a whole brings us closer to this riddle. Everyone knows as a fact of experience that our physical bodies age; we grow older and older physically. And everyone understands what is involved in aging. But where our etheric bodies are concerned the opposite is true: we grow younger, ever younger. When we are very old, our physical bodies are old, but our etheric bodies have grown young. Some of you have already heard of this in my lectures, but I want to discuss it today in a different context. We have to develop our etheric bodies during an incarnation in such a way that when we have come to its close, our astral bodies will be so embedded in these etheric bodies that they feel themselves prepared for their appropriate entrance into the next life. It is really true that when an individual is old and gray and wrinkled, his etheric body burgeons with fresh life, for his astral body must accustom itself at this point to live in an etheric body already teeming with germinal potential. The way the astral body is to permeate and work in the physical body of a child in the following incarnation must already find some degree of expression in its connection with the etheric body grown young.” “Hence we may truthfully say that the human being, during every period of sleep, passes through in reverse what he has experienced during his last waking period” Rudolf Steiner

I think Steiner does not see that our biofield here in reality is directly connected to the Aether and these two worlds are always intertwined. This is due to his messianic drive in the last decades of his life, which is unfortunate- given how clear he is on the aether in general!

Nature does not move in straight lines, but in helical vortex motion! Centrifugal & Centripetal - that is it: Matter, Magnetism, Gravity, dielectric Light, Time - all of it. The centrifugal movements bring our vortex based Reality and the centripetal movements bring the feelings and gravity of everything internally. This is literally the basis of our Existence and the complication with all these disrupted and masonic theories was simply meant to obfuscate our lives, so that the powers that shall not be can learn everything about these vortex movements, our bioelectricity and light signals!

Not only virology, genetics and physics were brain-melting obfuscation campaigns, math as well:

Numbers are actually about relationships, not Quantities!

“If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6, and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.” Nikola Tesla

I have wondered what Tesla meant and through my journey into the double Ouroboros land, I have finally found the answer:

Mathematics as we know it today is only a tool to symbolise quantities. It simply and shamelessly helps the greedy king count his coins. Vortex based mathematics is completely different, because it is a dynamic math that shows the relationships. And that is the qualities of the numbers rather than the quantities. Source

“Ancient vedic yogis and egyptian philosophers conceptualized Number from zero to nine in deep meditation. Nine was the tipping off point, the number every civilization decided to start over with a new glyph, character, or symbol.” Source

Marko Rodin

Senior Microsoft researcher about Marko Rodio’s work:

Marko Rodin found Teslas Vortex based Universe would have exactly that shape of a torus, with our two opposing directions, and he developed a special type of Vortex Math (4th graders can apply it, because it does not use any broken numbers and uses digital roots), to depict the dynamics of the movements of real energy, which finds huge resonance among Tesla fans. So there is much more to it than I thought, top people from the industry are supporting and “guiding” him.

His concept for coils literally revolutionised the industry, so it is difficult to dismiss his work. Especially since Tesla himself claimed that 3 - 6 - 9 hold the key to the Universe (they have a special role in his vortex system).

“The main idea is to harness the natural ways of energy propagation and show that through Vortex Diagrams”

This shows the feminine and masculine polarisation. This is basically the representation of the inside and the outside, both are always present and it changes the way we see numbers fundamentally. Rodin says that his concept is not complicated and that 4th graders can understand it!

The torus has no outside, it is perfect to display helical / vortex like propagation. The double version is good as a symbol but the other snake (so to say) would actually only appear visually, when we dive through the center, the mirror! So the center of the torus is the zero point (our mirror of reality), as Marko Rodio points out. Time reverses here, this is why any measurement of the other side is utterly impossible (there is no singularity though, as some folks assume). Beyond this zero point mirror lies the other side- that Rudolf Steiner describes like the inside of our glove that turns to the outside.

So you can imagine the other arm of our ouroboros / double torus on the other side of that center now! The Aether is right beyond the mirror.

This helps to understand the inversion of time, the inversion of the phase of the waves we are riding, that are our time and feelings... nothing more and nothing less.

Like I often mention, Dr. Michael Levin confirms the existence of another physical realm, where our memories / thoughts and other aspects are “stored”/ existing. He thinks that because of his biological experiments, where he was able to condition a tadpole, cut off his brain, just to discover that it regrows with its old memories restored- proving that memories are transmitted to some other place wirelessly (Michael Levin confirms non-local memory and the existence of a World of Forms in the platonic sense).

“According to Marko Rodin, the coil represents the underpinning geometry of the universe, which draws its non-decaying energy from the vortex, the zero.”

So imagine going through that hole and then the relationship of these vortexes inverts, which is the complementary side to our Reality- this is my basic idea and Rodin confirms it, except that he sees a singularity on the other side, I see the complementary other to our Reality, which is basically a dive through the hole in the middle, which is the mirror to our reality. The moving lines are the fabric of reality, our feelings and also time, they give off fractals of vortexes that make up our beautiful world, all alive and all conscious in one way or the other (as Dr. Michael Levin confirms it in his Labs of Tufts University):

So this is why I have such a strong reaction to the Double Ouroboros symbol- it depicts the way energy moves naturally, always with the polarity of + and - and Marko points out that this has been seen in a false paradigm, that + would mean a movement out from the center and - the implosive complementary is -, just like I have outlined in my last articles.

I think that the fact that we don’t see this kind of torus shape and the aether energy philosophy more often, has to do with its use in “nuclear fusion”, for zero point energy (the nucleus itself is a vortex), since it shows the way nature moves energy and of course, we are getting the double helix nucleotide fairy tale about these signals instead (Marco Rodio clearly talks about magnetic signals from “DNA”).

“The geometry of force is the torus; the negative image of the torus is the hyperboloid, which is the geometry of inertia/rest/gravity.” Ken Wheeler

Reality is the reverse mirror of the Aether. The torus is reality and the hyperboloid is the Aether! BUT! Since the Aether is inversing everything, we will have the full double ouroboros arm, once we live there, meaning the inside will turn to the outside and the outside to the inside- it is just the nature of the Aether and the turning of the mirror. The hyperboloid is our internal experience now and once we live in the Aether, this shape is what our torus reality will be, meaning the inside of the torus of our life in the Aether. Both together are never visible, yet they form the beautiful image of intertwined double ouroboros, when you look at the fine patterns in the vortices / torrents.

So this shape is clearly being used for free energy devices and this is why we don’t hear about it. Laetus in Praesens is a master in geometrical things and points out both the difficulties in generating this form and also the possibly violent repercussions in religion and politics that such a symbol for mutual sustenance and amplification brings! But energetically, this concept appears more and more, so I think that this kind of wireless propagation through our body is happening in this way and that was the inspiration for the story about genetics. So maybe it was just a mistake that Bernoulli got the false spiral on his gravestone, but it was not a mistake that we do not hear about this lossless energy propagation, which has revolutionised the energy market. Rodin says it works so well, because they have mimicked the way energy propagates naturally.

So it is interesting to note, that Rodin speaks about registering magnetic signals from “DNA”- propagating in this helical way, since everything in our body is just that, vortex based propagation:

One Dimension: Time, Matter, Light, Gravity, Magnetism - all of it is in this vortex. Centripetal towards the Aether, where everything becomes incommensurable (impossible to measure). This brings us the feeling, the reflection of all these movements. The Vortex in direction of the Aether is charging and the Vortex out of the Aether brings dielectric light, matter, our Reality!

I have realised that this one is a much better depiction, because it directly shows the coiling and counter-coiling (one for electricity and one for the magnetic part) that leads to the double helix of energetic exchange, which is a great image for our vortex movement based universe. Energy moves helically and there is no outside / end of the surface. It is good for our head, to imagine how this mutual exchange between Aether and Reality can work. This schematic depicts the spiralling nature of everything. The hole in the middle is the zero point and on the other side of that there would be the inversion of all the waves from our Reality (also time).

Rodin says the Torus explains the shape of our Universe: [64] - another article about this: [34].

The toroid shows energetic movements and it is meant symbolically. We are not talking about literal snakes that are intertwining here- but the image for Reality and Aether, the exchange between our fundamental forces as inside and outside (which invert when we die). And when he winds his coils in this way, they stir that zero point energy! Because this is the natural way of energy propagation.

φ & ψ are beautiful symbols for this (the signs for the masculine and feminine), centrifugal and centripetal forces, Electric and Gravitational, the Golden Spiral outward and inward- and masculine and feminine as reality & aether. This is the basic pair, that we experience as the inside and the outside, always as a mix of both. As for what it could truly look like, we can at least keep this in mind symbolically, because while the Aether is surely not literally an ‘arm of a snake’, the image does help to explain the complementary duality of our existence though! Rodin uses the phase conjugate (for the counter coiling)- and it becomes exactly like our “double torus spiral”, with one arm that runs time reversed.

This is why this symbol is still good and why it is being used for nuclear fusion reactors, since it basically brings free energy, which means perfect reciprocal mirroring of the two parts. The other side is not really physically outside- it is the inside experience while we live in Reality- that becomes the outside when we die to the Aether. Rudolf Steiner confirms these ideas. He clearly depicts a time reversal and mutual feeding between Reality and Ether / the etheric Body! (The Search Function under »Etheric Body« yields great results there).

The Egyptians knew …

More signs of double helix propagation! The Secret Teachings of All Ages - Manly Hall! Dr. Paul LaViolette sees the same.

“We enrich the etheric world at death with what we have given our etheric bodies. It is therefore incorrect to describe the etheric body as dissolving into the surrounding ether.”

Rudolf Steiner

The Rodin Coil, Zero Point Energy

The principles of Vortex Math and the underlying ideologies of this forgotten science are resurfacing. This lost numerical art is a portal to understanding the nature of reality, and the psychological implications gained from such introspection are paramount to the evolution of the world soul.

“This reminds me of the way energy naturally flows in a dual torus, implosion and explosion, always balanced, and always spinning a certain direction. In this way VBM naturally aligns with the work of Walter Russell and Viktor Schauberger.”

“The ancients cared for numbers for a reason and any system they used was within the 3 - 6 - 9 boundaries.”

“9 is the center of the torus, the stable unity. 3 and 6 are dynamic and the system with 9 in general describes the torus vortex math behind the double helix of our universe” (after all, it is not that complicated, because there are no broken numbers):

This is the way energy moves naturally and the inverse is counter coiling from the Aether. So our balance of water to light so to say is in the golden ratio, like virtually everything, including movements, musical octaves, sea shells and everything else. This mix of Ψ & Φ brings the intertwining energies that Rodin finds with his Vortex math, which brought him the Rodin Coil that brings over unity Zero Point Energy.

This is a full course in Vortex Math (a fourth grader can understand it):

How energy really “moves” (in vortexes, pertubations of the Aether):

“Mathematics as we know it today is only a tool to symbolise quantities. Vortex-Based Mathematics (VBM) is completely different, because it is a dynamic math that shows the relationships and thus the qualities, substance and position in 3-D space of numbers rather than just the quantities of numbers.” (Source).

Helical math with conjugate, based on full numbers and 3 - 6 - 9 :

0:00 -0:38

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Yin and Yang is directly getting addressed, fitting my theory perfectly (negative draft counter space):

0:00 -1:15

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Marko Rodin talks directly about the false depiction of positive and negative in our mathematical systems. The positive is the emanation from the center and the negative is the inverse mirror, the true phase conjugation (as the Aether to Reality): »Article about Marko’s findings.«

Rodin Coil Website :::

Another great Introduction into Vortex Math. Caveat: When he talks about DNA, it is the cyphered cover story that hides EZ Water Charge reading (the interface between Reality and Aether). I explained this thoroughly here on this substack.

Rodin about the natural way Energy propagates:

0:00 -0:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

HP uses his coils for example !

0:00 -0:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Double Helix patterns in Fluid Dynamics, this is where Leonardo Davinci got his inspiration from:

And this is how they build the worlds largest superconductor - helical device:

This is a real extract from Rodin’s Vortex based Mathematics PDF. So the “Golden Spiral Helix” idea makes more and more sense (not as a nucleotide code, that was the cover up), not only symbolically but maybe quite literally … as an explanation for the behaviour of Reality and Aether, for the time inversion that Rudolf Steiner and others speak about, namely that the etheric body grows younger while we live. At the moment of death, energy condenses our life in the Ether. This is all backed by Rudolf Steiner’s teachings and fits the Double Ouroboros symbol perfectly. The idea about the gravitational mirror (through the aether / water) of the electric induction (through our will / light) is powerful and Rodin essentially talks about exactly this interplay as the basis of our Universe (while presenting the blueprint for coils that are in the “free energy” range, meaning bringing very efficient / lossless amplification that actually revolutionised the industry… this is the perfect image for the interplay of reality and the aether. Ken Wheeler confirms it. At death, the time arrow simply reverses… and our life story, composed of the waves moving outward- will inverse and we will experience the complementary other side. This is how it will likely feel like (unbroken forward experience):

M.C. Escher excels at conveying the impression of the endless spiralling motion of Ψ and Φ, the feminine and masculine (always mixed), the inside and outside. Death is an axis flip, so the feeling will always be forward. Time is part of the waves we are experiencing here. Time is not a separate dimension.

Another great introduction into this perspective that fits the idea of our complementary duality perfectly:

He points out something rather interesting, how our left and right side are mirror images of each other, which is such a simple insight, but we seldom think about it.

The pinecone resembles the pineal gland, our portal between Aether and Reality- the two World Snakes!

Serpents Everywhere!

Caveat- I personally do not endorse messianic or religious ideas (God and Goddess, yes- made from the same vortexes, because everything is conscious and everything feels in existence- so of course there are higher beings around but we are all made of the same vortexes: Ψ & Φ), but the history of these words is very interesting:

Adom Kadmon → the primordial torus (after an infinity of nothingness or as always been there)

Adam was created as male-female (androgynous = hermaphrodite).

This would be the first torus that folds into two energetic streams (I have seen an animation of this and cannot find it anymore… ), just like on the Rodin Coil:

Adam (אָדָם) and “red”:

Adam comes from the root אדם = red / reddish earth (אֲדָמָה = ground, because of its reddish clay in the region.

Red = Fire = Masculine

Eve (חַוָּה / Ḥavvah), which sounds like serpent (חִוְיָא / ḥivya)

Hebrew: “חוה כחויא הות” (“Eve was like a serpent”).

Aramaic ḥivya for serpent sounds like Ḥavvah.

Eve has been so frequently allied with the serpent and with the devil, as though they were all on the same plane of symbols. (C. G. Jung)

The demonisation of the complementary other, the inside experience as our feelings or the afterlife as hell is simply a consequence of a categorical error in thinking that the shadow of light would be the yin to the yang, but it is only an aspect of yin in the yang. The shadow is just an absence of light and the dark experiences are just on a spectrum of damnation and enlightenment, which are human experiences and not punishments or reward by external entities. You can move back and forth between the two as much as you want and you can experience the inversion in the Aether after death. It is also not about finding exact balance all the time, since the Fibonacci relationship is rather around 2/3 between fire and water, internal and external and this active movement is what makes life exciting. With full balance and endless enlightenment life would be eternally boring!

The name Ḥavvah (חַוָּה, Eve, meaning “life” or “living one” from the root ח-י-ה/ח-ו-ה, “to live”) and the Aramaic term for serpent ḥivya (חִוְיָא, from root ח-ו-י or ח-י-י, “to coil” or “living creature”) share essentially the same three consonant letters (ח-ו-י/ה), with vav (ו) and yod (י) are often interchangeable in ancient Semitic languages and Hebrew/ Aramaic morphology.

It has been proposed that Eve’s name conceals very different origins, for it sounds suspiciously like the Aramaic word for “serpent.” Robert Alter, “The Five Books of Moses,” 2004, commentary on Genesis.

The Numerology of Serpent & Messiah is identical:

Nachash (נחש = serpent) = Mashiach (משיח = Messiah) = 358

Undisputed gematria.

Let’s get back to the bronze serpent and the Messiah. The first connection comes from the Hebrew Gematria. Gematria is the sum of the Hebrew letter’s numeric equivalent. In this case the word for serpent נָחָשׁ Nahash has the gematria value of 50 + 8 + 300 = 358. The same value as the word Messiah מָשִׁיחַ Mashiarch, which is 40 + 300 + 10 + 8 = 358. Words with the same Gematria values in Hebrew are deeply connected.

Even our spine looks like a snake :

We all come from these primal vortex movements (centrifugal & centripetal), experienced as the inside and outside and everything in nature is conscious.

Here is some evidence, because this surely seems unbelievable but it is true:

Link to the study:

The word Eve is derived from the Hebrew Hevia of Evia which is interpreted as “female serpent” in Latin translations of the Bible. In earlier Greek versions, the word serpent would have simply read “worm.” Source C. G. Jung confirmed this!

For instance, the serpent very often represents the cerebro-spinal system, especially the lower centres of the brain, and particularly the medulla oblongata and spinal cord.

C. G. Jung

This would be the female serpent of the Aether, the beyond … The image of the serpent appears in countless cultures throughout our history that were all disparate and yet it pierced through.

The Seraphim are Snakes as well!

The snake is clearly a primordial archetype for the “prima materia” and I see the main interaction of masculine and feminine in this sense as the inside and outside duality and I see it between Reality and Aether.

The demonisation of the complementary part in the Yin and Yang of our Existence between Reality and Aether results from our misconceptions that have been inflicted on us for Millennia upon Millennia of monotheistic conjecture. The Shadow becomes the Complementary and thus the World Snake becomes a Demon and the decision will be between Heaven or Hell.

The depiction of the Double Ouroboros is a wonderful symbol, yet we have to realise that the other snake is actually the time reversed Aether. This is why the animation from procedual geometry is great, to show the movement of time. Of course, this can only result from the golden spiral and the conjugate when you also put in the time reversal. So it is virtually impossible to actually depict what it is like, because the Aether is literally the other side of the fabric of reality- like turning a glove inside out, as Rudolf Steiner states.

The wise and well intentioned Gnostic Serpent as super-natal manifestation of Sophia:

“When the alchemist speaks of Mercurius, on the face of it he means quicksilver (mercury), but inwardly he means the world-creating spirit concealed or imprisoned in matter. The dragon is probably the oldest pictoral symbol in alchemy of which we have documentary evidence. It appears as the Ouroboros, the tail-eater, in the Codex Marcianus, which dates from the tenth or eleventh century, together with the legend ‘the One, the All’. Time and again the alchemists reiterate that the opus proceeds from the one and leads back to the one, that it is a sort of circle like a dragon biting its own tail. For this reason the opus was often called circulare (circular) or else rota (the wheel). Mercurius stands at the beginning and end of the work: he is the prima materia, the caput corvi, the nigredo; as dragon he devours himself and as dragon he dies, to rise again in the lapis. He is the play of colours in the cauda pavonis and the division into the four elements. He is the hermaphrodite that was in the beginning, that splits into the classical brother-sister duality and is reunited in the coniunctio, to appear once again at the end in the radiant form of the lumen novum, the stone. He is metallic yet liquid, matter yet spirit, cold yet fiery, poison and yet healing draught - a symbol uniting all the opposites.” ― C.G. Jung, Psychology and Alchemy

“The serpent is the earthly essence of man of which he is not conscious. Its character changes according to peoples and lands, since it is the mystery that flows to him from the nourishing earth-mother. The earthly (numen loci) separates forethinking and pleasure in man, but not in itself. The serpent has the weight of the earth in itself but also its changeability and germination from which everything that becomes emerges.” Carl Jung, The Red Book, Page 247.

“Originally the serpent was primarily the image of a person’s divine and immortal Spirit, but it could also be seen to signify any kind of spirit in a general sense. The reason for this was the belief that serpents came up from the Underworld, which was a mysterious place presided over by the Goddess deep within the Earth (may I add, beyond the mirror, in the Aether instead). In those days the Goddess alone ruled Sky and Earth and Underworld. It was in this place of the Underworld that souls, spirits and shades resided. Not only did the serpent seem to dwell in the Underworld, but it was also thought that serpents, like spirits, were very long lived, if not in fact immortal. It was thought that instead of growing old and dying, they shed their old skin (!!!). The serpents were thereby periodically reborn with slick new skin and extended life. It seemed to the ancients as though serpents and snakes had magical powers of regeneration. In addition to their powers of regeneration, the pupils of their eyes were vertical slits which gave rise to the belief that they, like cats, could see into the otherworldly places of the spirits. To the Ancients, snakes were denizens of the land of spirits and undying creatures of the Underworld with special powers. They were true messengers from the Underworld.”

Just as Apophis, the dragon of darkness and chaos, was overcome each morning by the Egyptian sun god Ra, so numerous other solar heroes and gods became champions. They represent the forces of creation, light, activity and order. Because manifestation requires order, they act to put a limit upon action itself. The dragon, which is sometimes identified as female in this combat, represents the forces of chaos. Its activity is without limit and tends towards destruction and death. Its insatiable appetite and voracious lust are but objectified characteristics of what is really a subjective state. The job of imposing objective order upon this condition falls to the Michaels, the Herakleses and those, like Beowulf, who descended into the mare to do terrible battle with the fiendish mother of the monstrous Grendel whom he pierced with his sword at the dawn of day. The hero is then able to take the great treasure which the dragon has guarded, the golden fleece, or apples, or the jewel, the precious cosmic materials or the wisdom withheld within a carefully watched tree. Tracing the struggle back in time reveals the fact that during the earlier dynasties of ancient Egypt, Set and Typhon were symbols of life and power. It is with the Twentieth Dynasty that they come to epitomize evil and join the ranks of the evil ‘serpents’. In the earliest world-cosmogonies there is no ‘Evil Dragon’. It was with the Semites and the later Chaldeans that “the fathomless deep of Wisdom” becomes gross matter. Thus it is that Ea (of the Akkadians), who personified Wisdom, is changed into Tiamat, the Sea Serpent, and eventually into the much hated Satan himself.



The relationship between the solar god and the dragon is delicately balanced in the mythical characters of Apollo and Dionysos. While Apollo reigned during most of the year at Delphi, Dionysos was supreme as god of winter and death for three months. Each year during this time Apollo was absent and men sang dithyrambs and addressed themselves to the python god. The Corycian cave on Mt. Parnassos above Delphi was believed to be the lair of Python (Typhon) in early times, and it was there that the first Delphic Oracle was established. With the ascension of the cult of the sun god, Dionysos retreated from the world and was ‘dead’ for nine months of each year. He was, however, intimately linked with spring and rebirth, which was evident in the enactment of the Eleusinian Mysteries. As Python, he is the spirit of both death and fertility combined, and closely linked in myth to Deukalion’s flood which was associated with Mt. Parnassos. Here, as in so many other places in the world, the great struggle between the watery primeval forces of chaos and the ordered universe of the solar god took place.

Thank you so much for your time and I hope you enjoyed this article! This is all for free, so feel free to share it far and wide…

Until next time,

your Telestai, Leon Karmameleon