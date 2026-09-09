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New discovery: OPERA connects directly to the Pagan Goddess OPES (OPS, Ancient Greek: Ωψ for voice, word, Yin, Syrinx). She is the Wife of Saturn (Sator, Satyr, Pan: meaning All):

The Mother of Gods with her animals, she is the Earth Goddess and can be equated with Isis, Demeter, Rhea, Syrinx and others!

OPS (Opes) is a genuine archaic & Pagan / pre-hellinistic Goddess, related to italian Paganism!

Greetings wondrous biped,

Opera (Opus) from the 2000 plus years old Sator Square does not only connect to the Feminine and Music in general (to the weavings of Syntropy). OPUS (a creative composition, especially a musical one) and the Goddess OPS are directly linked. OPS is the Magna Mater (the Great Mother): the Pagan Goddess of Abundance, Fertility and Agriculture. She is identical to Rhea in Greek Mythology, who stands for the flowing of Water! This is quite exciting- to say the least! This connection has never been made before… yet it is clear, undeniable and easily confirmed!

Ancient sources explicitly link OPS ψ to OPUS (OPERA: regarded as feminine singular) :

Varro (De Lingua Latina 5.64) states that the Earth is called Ops "because all work (opus, genitive operis) originates here, and because the Earth provides everything necessary for life". She is also called "Mother" because the Earth is the mother of all things. [76]

Ops Ψ = the Goddess of harvesting, bringing the dielectric return (get Ken Wheeler’s free ebook), the lossless (re-)charging- of the centrifugal torus of Light that creates our World.

Opus Ψ = the work that produces that abundance (syntropic, as opposed to the entropic seeding of Light of Sator). Opera underlines the effort, the attention to the goal, to purpose.

The Opera of Ops Ψ 🎵 Ops or Rhea in Greek Mythology: Magna Mater

Ironically, Roman tradition credits Titus Tatius, a Sabine king, with establishing the veneration of Ops (… since Titus Flavius has turned his bloody melee into a pacifistic tale, set back 40 years in time to sound prophetic). “This decision proved to be a wise one, for Ops soon became a beloved matron – the very embodiment of prosperity and abundance. Her influence extended far and wide, ensuring bountiful harvests and overflowing granaries. As a testament to her importance, a grand temple dedicated to Ops graced the prestigious Capitoline Hill, a powerful symbol of her role in the heart of Roman life.”

Riddle me this: the Band Opeth (sounds exactly like OPES) plays a tour exclusively in Theater and Opera Halls: Outstanding poetry about autumn, winter and Hel, the Realm of the Goddess, yet misunderstood as Hell, the fiery purgatory… it is beautiful to witness these “coincidences”! The inner World is not only defined by Darkness- but Soul and therewith Water! The inner realms are very bright in fact, since the roles of Light and Water simply flip when we cross over to the other side of the zero point tunnel… (or when we use our inner vision). Goethe already made this association between our Soul and Water! Darkness is just the absence of visible Light… the Nature of the Feminine is not Darkness, it is Water! She is OPES, which sounds like Opeth:

There is a striking connection between Opeth and OPES (the goddess of abundance, fertility and agriculture). Both sounds, the th and s are hissing sounds and snake like. Opeth is poetry of Darkness, may I say Hel (the Otherworld), often mistaken for Hell (even in this case… yet there is the poetic connection to the Feminine. Darkness lies in the depth of the Ocean, yet the inner Earth is then flooded with Light again…). The inner Earth is the internal Aether of everything!

The poetry of Darkness, unconsciously about the Feminine OPES maybe? It surely does connect perfectly well to OPETH (and Thenneth, since she is directly related to OPS / OPES). The original idea for the name came from a novel that is set in ancient carthage.. how interesting!

Mikael Åkerfeldt, the singer of Opeth- explains that they got their inspiration for the name from the Novel The Sunbird (1972 by Wilbur Smith).

The Story of the book: Archeologist Benjamin Kazin with the aid of his assistant Sally searches Botswana for what he believes to be the remains of the ancient Phoenician city of Opet (“City of the Moon”).

The connection is striking, even if unconsciously chosen: yet OPES is about more than the moon, OPS stands for the internal Aether, the Feminine, the aetheric reciprocation of the fields from the external Reality, which alternates the seasons we experience here: our aetheric body rejuvenates while we are growing older! You can find many articles about this here on Telestai Nexus:

OPES stands for the inner reflection, sensations, aetheric Water and Sight to the Light of the external Reality!

Ops, seated on throne holding two corn-ears, depicted on an Aureus of Pertinax. (c) American Numismatic Society [ 22 ] Symbols: Lions, tambourine 🎵 , crown, grains and cornucopia

“Ops occupied a paradoxical position: she was central without being prominent. She did not dominate myths or monuments, yet her influence permeated daily life.”

Festus (1st century B.C.E. - 1st century C.E.): “Ops is said to be the wife of Saturn; by her they meant to signify the earth, because the earth bestows all resources (opes) on the human race.”

Macrobius (5th century C.E.): “Ops is the earth, from whose bounty (ops) the sustenance of human life is sought, or else her name derives from toil (opus), which causes fruits and grains to grow.”

Festivals dedicated to Ops

→ Opiconsivia (25. August) is the end of harvest.

→ Opalia (17. - 23. December), a festival during the Saturnalia period, celebrating the harvest in the name of Ops.

Interestingly, Livy mentions the temple of Ops on the Capitol being struck by lightning…

OPS Ψ primarily means:



Force, Wealth and Abundance,

Help, Aid, Service She is the aiding Force,

through the charging suction of Water! He is the Discharge into Space,

the seeding of Light to compose and charge Water- Pollack(2022). ὄψ (Ops) → ὄ = greek small letter omicron with psili (it is literally called that and written with psi: ψιλή) and oxia Psili (ψιλή) refers to a diacritical mark in Ancient Greek that indicates the absence of the voiceless glottal fricative /h/ at the beginning of a word. It is also known as smooth breathing and is used in the polytonic orthography of Greek. The Telestic Reunion: Sophia & Lucifer (through the Aether & Reality) Telestai Nexus · November 1, 2025 Read full story

What does this mean?

OPS / OPES → OPUS → OPERA is the Feminine suction of Water, the charging recomposition of the discharging fields of Reality!

We do not only experience entropic discharge (Masculine) until every flame burns out… everything that emanates into this world recomposes towards the Aether (see LaViolette’s & Ken Wheeler’s work). Internally, these fields bring the orchestra of our sensations, our feelings! The fields of Reality restructure, accelerate and then “disappear” through the zero point in the center (see the Ferrocell findings by Ken Wheeler)- driven by the suction of aetheric Water (the “5th element” is part of the PsyOPS we have to endure…).

Technical point (it will get easier again and it’s worth to put ones mind to it, imho): I argue that all fields reciprocate aetherically and the ROTAS form Sator Square is direct evidence for this idea, since it shows both the fields in our external Reality through the 90° rotated SATOR form (by rotating the square!) and the ones in the internal Aether, that we experience retrocausally (under an inverted stream of time, the aetheric Snake counter-coils with our external Reality → see Fantappiè’s realisation of Love (also called Syntropy, the inversion of Entropy, based on a formerly dismissed inverse time solution to quadratic equations we find in math), since time is simply the perception of the spin of the toroidal vortices of everything:

There is an ancient palindromic 5x5 square that explains this fundamental interaction of Light and Water between our two Worlds, the dynamics of pressure and suction and with them, the reflection of it all in the internal realm: the ROTAS form of the Sator Square:

From the Temple of Artemis, the Goddess of the Wilderness and Hunting:

The Sator Square with greek letters. Mind the C that becomes Ↄ when you write this on glass or hold the paper reversed into the sun- the inversion is the Aether to the fields in the external Reality. Psi Ψ has been adopted as the antisigma in latin, often written as ↃC or Ↄ . Today, it is known as lunate (anti-)sigma (uppercase Ϲ , lowercase ϲ ), because of its crescent -like shape F or M=1000 in Roman Numerals System, the ancient Romans also used the symbol CIƆ or CƆ which looks like the infinity symbol.

This example has the dual N in the center, as in TINNIT and they form the separatrix pattern (scroll down) from plasma physics. This version stands for the fields in the external Reality and the ROTAS form shows the inversion, the aetheric complementation of that (the internal Aether).

This is the reason for the inverted N we see in some of the Squares, hinting at the dual nature of the ROTAS OPERA square (another name for the Sator Square). The Goddess connects to TINNIT as well, often written with two N for the two sides, the two Worlds, the external World of Light and the internal World of Water (the Aether)!

ᛞ “Dagaz (Dæg)

“There are some rune books that refer to the Dagaz rune as the rune of daybreak.

I say, look at its shape. Dagaz is a rune of wholeness. It holds the energy of extremes. It is daybreak and nightfall. To name it daybreak is to speak of only half of it.

It’s a balanced rune. It’s even, and there’s a place in the middle, the still point, where the two extremes come together and at that point neither of them exists; they are both nothing.

Dagaz contains both sunrise and sunset, the power of night and day, dark and light as well as the point of intersection, the still point, the threshold, the liminal space.

It’s interesting that in the English language the word day is used to include both day and night. Have you ever thought about that? We’re all familiar with using the expression ‘an entire day’ to describe a 24-hour period. Why don’t we say instead, ‘an entire night’? Is it because we fear the dark?

(…)

Dagaz holds the energy of birth because it’s the transition from one space into another through a narrow passage and it holds the energy of death because it’s a transition from one space to another through a narrow passage.” Ingrid KinCaid [24]

N rotated 90° brings S for Sigma from SATOR!

Separatrix pattern:

an artistic interpretation of the Sator Square, showing the Tree of Life!

The Sator Square with Greek letters, before 1100 C.E. Cotton MS Julius A VI (11th century, Canterbury)

The Sator Square has never been openly recognised for what it really is: a miniature microcosm that explains the simplicity of the motion of Energy, Orgone, Chi- the motion of Light and Water between two Worlds (the external Reality, the SATOR form of the square and the internal Aether, the ROTAS form of it, the complementation / inversion).

Our world is fully alive and not at all merely mechanical (see Michael Levin’s work). For thousands of years, we have been lulled into abrahamic delusions, conjecture about Masculinity, while the Feminine counterparts have been turned into ghosts, veiled, condemned or forgotten.

There is not only Light, without aetheric Water it could not even radiate! Light and Water are inversions of each other (Ψ = 1/Φ), which means that they complement each other (Winter found a superfluid with high predictive power, Occam’s Razor: it is Water).

About the 137 in the Square (see the coming footnote) and about the nature of Water as the inversion of Light (video by Jain108 below):

There is a Mind in Everything: Scientific evidence for Souls and another World (the Platonic Space), Dr. Michael Levin, Tufts University.

A groundbreaking publication from today:

Here on Telestai Nexus, we are dealing with several conceptual shifts and the Overview article will help you to get into the material. In the end, it is about simplicity that has been concealed deliberately!

The beautiful simplicity of Nature:

Eeverything breaks down to Light Φ (Entropy) charging and structuring Water Ψ, while Water pulls in Light (Syntropy):

Inside Out : S A T O R and Outside In: O PER A (next to S on the respective other side of the Torus / Square → explained here: [69]). → the Opera motion starts at the O of the SATOR seeding outward (always in pairs to indicate centripetal & centrifugal motion).

This cave is in the forest where I grew up and it fits perfectly well to describe the dual motion from Alpha to Omega and back from Omega to Alpha. The positions of the letters in the Sator Square indicate the type of motion, when reading Sator (cause to effect, A to O) or Opera (effect before the cause, O to A- and likewise with Arepo as the rotated version behind a glass door):

The Alpha and Omega at the threshold: The opening of the cave provides the internal Realm, while the external world, seen from the inside, is also an Omega point: The entrance marks the central plane with the zero point, separating inside (which would be our internal Space with reflections, feelings, sensations and inner vision) and outside (the external World of Light). When standing outside, we are in the external Omega / opening and syntropy would be the motion towards the cave as the internal space (Omega to Alpha: Opera). When we are inside the internal realm looking out, the motion is Alpha to Omega: SATOR, the discharge of Light into the World… always through a hole!

One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other!

The Sator Square has been found all over the ancient world and nothing comparable exists.

The connection to OPS is historically significant and links directly to OPUS and OPERA:

OPERA links directly to the goddess OPS, or Opes - Rhea in Greek Mythology, to flowing: Water ! What a time to be alive!

In short:

OPS / OPES / OPIS (Ancient Greek: Ωψ for voice, word): the Goddess of Abundance, Fertility (Water) and Agriculture- is directly related to OPUS / OPERA Ψ (Syrinx), the Wife of Saturn / SATOR / Satyr / Pan.

The name Opis (Ὦπις) or Oupis (Οὖπις) is commonly etymologised from ὄψις (ópsis), meaning “sight,” “sighting,” “view,” “appearance,” or “aim.” → Syntropy , the composing motion of Life, Cells, Beings- towards Purpose (Effect before the Cause, the inversion of Entropy ): ψ

Opsis (Ancient Greek: ὄψις) is the Greek word for spectacle in the theatre and performance. Its first use has been traced back to Aristotle's Poetics.

One of the minor figures named Opis is a Nereid (a sea-nymph, daughter of Nereus). Varro conflated Opis with Isis (the Eye of Re, connected to the Nile and therewith Water).

Also in this article: the erasure of æsh and other ligatures and with it: the understanding of our two Worlds (two sides: external & internal)

TINNIT

Many feminine names begin and end with "t" and "n" in the Berber languages and Tanit means spring or stream in Berber!

Θινιθ

θ Theta stands for a spinning wheel, spinning the Sound-Spheres, the Music of Life!

ν = N

TINNIT (TNT): The arrows point downwards. The raised arms connect to the Psi figurenes that Marija Gimbutas restored. She is the OPERA here in our external Reality, the centripetal and dielectric return of the centrifugal torus of Light!

Stela depicting Tanit (TNT, TINNIT), 1st-2nd c. AD. British Museum. She gives in abundance, plentiful!

Θινιθ (Thinith) / Θεννειθ (Thenneith, TINNIT, TNT) ψ of Ancient Carthage has also been appropriated as Juno (Queen of the Gods, the force ψ), daughter of Ops (the voice, word in Ancient Greek: Ωψ → Rhea) → directly linked to Ops / Opus / Opera (effort / service, but also the musical composition- since that is the basis of Life through Cymatics).

R = Rho (ρω) a liquid consonant used to describe densities in air for example …

→ the greek verb ῥέω (rheō), meaning to flow, to stream, or to gush.

The word liquid seems to be a calque of the Ancient Greek word ὑγρός (hygrós 'moist'), initially used by grammarian Dionysius Thrax to describe Greek sonorants. WP

The vibration of the rolled R sound is connected to liquidity:

“In linguistics, a liquid consonant or simply liquid is a consonant class that consists of rhotics and laterals,[1] which are also respectively described as "R-like" and "L-like" sounds. Liquids have also been defined as "non-nasal sonorant consonants"[1] (although this definition often includes semivowels as well).[2] The word liquid seems to be a calque of the Ancient Greek word ὑγρός (hygrós 'moist'), initially used by grammarian Dionysius Thrax to describe Greek sonorants.” WP

Ops / Opes, the Goddess of Agriculture, Harvesting, Abundance, Fertility (Water) and the Earth (ea) = Rhea, Rhia → flowing → conflated with Isis and Terra! Rhea’s animal is a lion, like that of Inanna…

The Mother of Gods (Water)

In Romanian folklore, Ops , the earth-mother and goddess of children, looked upon newborns. According to the old custom, Romanians placed a new-born child on the ground to honour the earth-mother.

Psy-”OP’s”…

… and the powers that ought not to be are the OPERATORs of Psy (Ψ → Ancient Greek: Psyche, Ψυχή) OP’s indeed, this is the modus operandi!

Mind that the oldest ROTAS form Sator Square has been found in Pompeii (before 62 C.E.) in Italy- OPERA performs in manifold ways! To work is operārī in catalan.

The ROTAS form indicates the 90° rotation that brings the fields in the external Reality (while the ROTAS form shows the internal Aether, which is also time reversed, meaning that the wheel of life turns to the left side: Retrocausality- the future cause and effect that is felt before that: Syntropy, Love).

OPERA (voice and word, like OPS Ωψ: a story and music) a musical composition, or the feminine inward return of the space creating torus of Light) !

All there is: Magneto Φ- dielectric ψ Liquid FireLight!

OPERA ψ simply is what animates the structure of the Demiurge Φ.

The origin of OPERA: Exactly the same PIE *op- root as Latin ops and opus, and therefore as the goddess OPS! Ops stands for abundance, plenty, the communal aspects of it (collaboration) and even sovereignty!

ἔπος (épos, “word, speech, utterance”)

complements

ἔργον (érgon, “deed, work, action”).

OPS, Opes, Opis

Roman empress Livia attired as the goddess Ops, holding a cornucopia and sheaf of wheat. She is associated with harvesting and stored grain, which is the dielectric return, the charging of Water through Light, simple as that! Ψ = 1/Φ.

This is clear evidence for the fact that OPERA from the Sator Square is connected to the Feminine, the great Mother, Rhea, Flow (Meter Megale: the Great Mother): Water!

“Opis was given royal rank and was thought to be a powerful goddess.” “Saturn (as Cronus) devoured his offspring one by one when they were born after learning of a prophecy that his children via Opis would defeat him. Opis was unable to just stand, so she fed a boulder to Saturn instead of their last kid, Jupiter, after wrapping it in swaddling cloths. Later, Opis raised Jupiter in secret before assisting him in releasing his siblings from their father’s tummy.” [37]

Satyrn → Satyr → Pan

Ananke (she is the same Goddess as Rhea, Ops, Lua, and Tanit / TINNIT) with the Moirai (Fates)- Illustration by Edmond Lechevallier-Chevignard, Magasin Pittoresque (1857):

The Norns spin the threads of fate at the foot of Yggdrasil , the tree of the world.

This symbol is connected to Rhea = OPS and neopaganism: [ 29 ]

One of the Fates holds the Dodecahedron in her hand. There is a striking connection between the three fates, the dodecahedron and the Sator Square: [333] Each of the 12 sides of the Dodecahedron, one of the 5 Platonic Solids, is a Pentagon! A dodecahedron is a three-dimensional polyhedron whose faces are pentagons that form a pentagram.

The Aether is not the ultimate source (it is the complementation, the breathing partner of our World of Light… the internal realm always remains Feminine though, even when we cross the zero point tunnel of inversion)- yet the roles of Water (Feminine) and Light (Masculine) switch during the moment of death (due to the inversion of every field at the zero point tunnel in the center of everything).

SATOR (the seeding of Light) Φ & OPERA (the flow of Water, service, effort, recomposition / transforming Art Φ into Music ψ)

Mind the R (Rho, for flow) in the Sator Square, which stands for flow…

Her Majesty: Music ψ!

“In other words, Light can be nothing else than a sound “wave” (Sound-Sphere) in the Aether." Nikola Tesla

Water is the aetheric Medium and syntropic Agent ψ (effect before the cause → Love). Water complements the entropic Agent Light Φ: ordinary cause and effect motion → Beauty).

Frequency is not everything, there is more to it than rhythm, there is touch and there are so many intensities of that! He is the Image (Beauty), she is the Word (Love)!

RHEIA (Rhea) was the mother of the gods (→ Cybele and the phrygians, who worshipped her, the Magna Mater), and goddess of female fertility, motherhood, and generation. Her name means "flow" and "ease. " As the wife of Kronos (Cronus, Time), she represented the eternal flow of time and generations; as the great Mother (Meter Megale), the "flow" was menstrual blood, birth waters , and milk. She was also a goddess of comfort and ease, a blessing reflected in the common Homeric phrase "the gods who live at their ease (rhea)." [37] Her name actually means "ease" as "at ease" and therefore this was probably the reason she was interpreted and worshipped as a goddess of comfort and ease.

Her sign is Ψ, as Marija Gimbutas discovered in her passionate quest to find the remains of the Goddess in Old Europe.

Marija Gimbutas

TNT (Tinnit) = Juno (Hera in Greek Mythology)= OPS (Opes) = Rhea, flow, ease, Water, the internal Realm, the Goddess of the Otherworld and Underworld of Mesopotamia, the Feminine, the Water Ψ!

Agency Across Scales (the Mind in Everything) → Dr. Michael Levin.

Juno Sospita, a plaster cast based on an original in the Vatican Museums

The word ops is also etymologically related to the words opulenti ("opulence", as a sign of abundance) → Marija Gimbutas found many opulent Psi figurenes. Her book: [777] Also: abundance.

Varro connected the name Ops directly with opus: “work,” specifically the working of the earth. Macrobius, writing in the 5th century, similarly identified her with the work required to grow crops (again using opus), and claimed that men prayed to the goddess before beginning to work the earth in order to honor her as “mother of mortals. (fakipedia).

OPS (Opes) (Ancient Greek: Ὤψ”): She is Yin (the Feminine), the Wife of Saturn, Yang (the Sower of Light: SATOR Φ). The goddess OPS (conflated with Rhea, who shares many letters with Opera) is directly linked to OPUS (work of Music) / OPERA ψ: What a time to be alive!

In Latin, opera is a singular feminine noun (1st declension: opera, operae).

SATOR (Satyr, Pan, Seeding Light, Yang) & OPES (Ancient Greek:Ὤψ → Syrinx, the Composing of Music, Yin)

…«One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other»

«He is Sator Φ, the Seeder of Light and she is Opes ψ, the Goddess of Abundance and Fertility (her Majesty: Music, Water). She is the aetheric Sator as well, the inversion as the ROTAS form of the Sator Square (the oldest one found is in ROTAS form).»

Interestingly, the Ancient Greek word for “oops” is “ωχ” (och). This word contains the Omega from OPERA and χ chi for charge.

This expression is used similarly to convey surprise or a mistake. χ, chi is her Charge, Orgone, Soul: through OPERA (He is the discharging side, the positively discharging bulk water to Her negatively charging EZ Water zone):

Remember: Light Φ charges (loves) and composes (structures) Water Ψ (Dr. Gerald Pollack):

opus(n.) Ψ

“a work, composition,” especially a musical one , 1809, from Latin opus “a work, labor, exertion” (source of Italian opera, French oeuvre, Spanish obra), from Proto-Italic * opes - “work,” from PIE root *op- “to work, produce in abundance. ” The plural, seldom used as such, is opera .

Opus Ψ is related to Ops Ψ through the identical Proto-Indo-European root: op- (to produce in abundance, force )!

Ancient etymologies associated Juno's name with iuvare, "to aid” (OPERA) , “benefit", and iuvenescere, "rejuvenate"(the structuring of Water through Syntropy , which is another word for Love, for the inversion of Entropy → structure Waves on Water) , sometimes connecting it to the renewal of the new and waxing moon, perhaps implying the idea of a moon goddess. [23] → Opes of Opet → Opeth (Thenneth: Θεννειθ, Θινιθ)

OPERATE and OPERATOR, closely related words- are both readable in the Sator Square. → also: ARATOR {Ploughman} or TENERA {Tender}:

He Φ is the motion from Alpha to Omega, She Ψ is the return from Omega to Alpha (the centripetal motion inward, on the respective other end of the torus), from one side to the other, from the external Reality to the internal Aether and back and the roles switch during the moment of Death!

In Ancient Greece, the names of deities were sometimes followed by an epithet, similar in concept to a surname. In this context, the purpose of an epithet was to describe a characteristic or association of a deity. The epithets 'chthonios' and 'chthonia' would follow the name of a god or goddess to reference their relationship either to the underworld (… World of Water, Aether, internal ) or agriculture (.. World of Light, Space, external) : [37] TINNIT = Juno = Hera There are several ancient suggestions no longer considered plausible: One was to connect it with Greek ὥρα (hōra, season), perhaps to be interpreted as "ripe for marriage"; another, put forward by to Plato, was to connect it with ἐρατή (eratē, "beloved"), as Zeus is said to have married her for love. According to Plutarch, Hera was an allegorical name and an anagram of aēr (ἀήρ, "air" → the connection of Air to the Feminine and therewith Water, the Aether and internal Realm Ψ. See my article about the Nature of Air: Air does not contain any (Oxygen) molecules & "Oxygenation States" conceal the charging and memory of EZ Water! Telestai Nexus · Jun 2 This article is based on: Read full story

The terms chthonic and chthonian are derived from the Ancient Greek word χθών (khthṓn) meaning 'earth' or 'soil'. The Greek adjective χθόνιος (khthónios) means 'in, under, or beneath the earth', which can be differentiated from γῆ (gê), which refers to the living surface of land on the earth. In Greek, χθόνιος (khthónios) is a descriptive word for things relating to the underworld, which was in antiquity sometimes applied as an epithet to deities such as Hermes, Demeter, and Zeus.

The chthonic signifies the landscape beyond the zero point tunnel in the center of every field - the eyes of yin and yang, perceived from the respective external Space of our two Worlds!

What I mean with that is that we feel the eye of yin as Water, our internal space now and for the Aether, that is the eye of yang. Both eyes stand for the chthonic, one is Feminine, the eye of Yin and one is Masculine, the eye of Yang.

The lost ligatures

Sator Square with æ ligatures found in Sweden! [ 36 ]

Æ (lowercase: æ) is a character formed from the letters a and e, originally a ligature representing the Latin diphthong ae. It has been promoted to the status of a letter in some languages, including Danish, Norwegian, Icelandic, and Faroese. It was also used in Old Swedish before being changed to ä.

Ä is frequently replaced with the two-letter combination "Ae".

The prefix æþel- formed part of the name of several Anglo-Saxon kings, for instance Æthelberht of Kent, Æthelwulf of Wessex and Æthelred of Wessex, and was used to indicate their noble birth.

The OE ligature, Œ, is a vowel that is used in some French words such as cœur and sœur. It is sometimes replaced by the letters o and e, but if you want your written French to be correct it is better to use the œ.

The inner Earth is always Feminine. The Outer- becomes Inner- and the Inner-the Outer World!

What does æ mean in math?

It is useful to allow for the possibility of a set with no members; this set is called the empty set, and is denoted by the symbol Æ.

Transcription. The symbol [œ] is used in the International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) for the open-mid front rounded vowel. This sound resembles the “œu” in the French œuf or the “ö” in the German öffnen.

A diphthong (pronounced "DIF-thong" or "DIP-thong") is a vowel where the speaker has to move their mouth into two different positions to make it. It is a vowel where two different vowel qualities can be heard. Examples are: waist, die, noise, road, house, fierce, bear, sure. Each of these is a different vowel sound. https://simple.wikipedia.org › wiki › Diphthong

This symbol “died out” by about 1300, when it was replaced in new spellings by “a,” “e,” or “ee.”

æ 1. a digraph in Latin representing either a native diphthong, as in æquus, or a Greek αι (ai) in Latinized spellings, as in æschylus:

Aeschylus (c. 525 - c. 456 B.C.E.) was one of the great writers of Greek Tragedy in Classical Athens. Known as 'the father of tragedy',

Æ æ

Æ stands for Φ&Ψ

ÆON

(The living and agentic galactic superwaves that are seeding Life through EZ Water. The memory is “stored” aetherically- it comes from the other side of the zero point and is alive there.)

A connects to Initiation, Beginnings → Φ (Masculine, Alpha to Omega → Entropy). It is also the retrocausal endpoint (syntropic, meaning Love: effect before the cause, in the mind of Fantappiè) → Omega to Alpha → in OPERA!

E Epsilon (έψιλον) is about Energy, Orgone, Charge → Ψ (the greeks allegedly invented psi, yet Marija Gimbutas found it all over ancient Europe, the sign of the Goddess (the Feminine, for Water)!

O (Omega) connects to Endings: the Effect before the Cause, the Inversion of Cause and Effect: Syntropy (Love, Retrocausality)! Omega as in OPERA (O per A, Omega to Alpha → Syntropy). Yet it is also the sun, the eye for the aetheric Yin.

N also stands for the inversion, yes and no. N as in TENET.

The Anglo-Saxon Rune for æ is ᚨ; , which is also put for æsc, an ash-tree, the name of the letter.

The long or accented ǽ has the sound of ea in meat, sea. The ǽ is found in the following words, which are represented by English terms of the same signification, having ea sounded as in deal, fear; Dǽl, fǽr, drǽd, lǽdan, brǽdo, hǽto, hwǽte, hǽþ, hǽðen, clǽne, lǽne, sǽ, ǽr, hǽlan, lǽran, tǽcan, tǽsan, tǽsel, wǽpen. [65]

the story about the man is misleading, it is a woman: the psi figurenes

Go to the website with more of these: the origin of the alphabet!

I argue that the origin is Feminine, based on the work of Marija Gimbutas who showed the clear connection of Ψ to the Feminine, the Goddess in Old Europe. The greeks did not invent Psi!

A for initiation (Masculine: Φ), the external world (Entropy), discharge but also for the syntropic goal (Omega to Alpha in OPERA).

E (Energy)= Ψ (the Feminine, Soul, inner reflection, Love…not “He”).

Schrödinger has also obfuscated the findings about our Chromosomes by Lakhovsky, in order to hide the simplicity of our biology, the role of Light and Electricity, while contributing to the ridiculous nucleotide fairy tale. Therefore it is clear that he has written Ψ into the “quantum mechanics” equations, to obfuscate the powerful nature of this symbol as the inversion of the masculine Φ (phi).

The snake, PSI type of upright symbol and its inversion! A very ancient find! From Göbekli Tepe, estimated to be inhabited from 9000-8000 B.C.E. up to 2500 B.C.E.

Marija Gimbutas restored the role of the Goddess in Old Europe. This is her sign: Ψ (in Greek it appears in Psyche=Ψυχή)

“It is this inextricable union of passion and knowledge that is Marija Gimbutas’ legacy to us.”

Ψ(▽)+ Φ (△) = ✡

Last Words

The Sator Square, when written on Glass and seen from both sides- depicts ultimate equality and justice. Everything reciprocates and reflects forward, in relentless cascades of lossless emanation. Since we have established the connection between OPERA and the Goddess OPES, who is the Wife of Saturn (SATOR)- we can finally understand that the Masculine is the centrifugal discharge of pressure of Light and the Feminine is the centripetal charging, through the suction of aetheric Water!

Spirit Song Over The Waters

(Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe)

The soul of man

Resembleth water:

From heaven it cometh,

To heaven it soareth.

And then again

To earth descendeth,

Changing ever.



Down from the lofty

Rocky wall

Streams the bright flood,

Then spreadeth gently

In cloudy billows

O’er the smooth rock,

And welcomed kindly,

Veiling, on roams it,

Soft murmuring,

Tow’rd the abyss.



Cliffs projecting

Oppose its progress,--

Angrily foams it

Down to the bottom,

Step by step.



Now, in flat channel,

Through the meadowland steals it,

And in the polish’d lake

Each constellation

Joyously peepeth.



Wind is the loving

Wooer of waters;

Wind blends together

Billows all-foaming.



Spirit of man,

Thou art like unto water!

Fortune of man,

Thou art like unto wind! Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

That’s it!

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Your Karmameleon

PS: We do not live in a Simulation: