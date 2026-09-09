Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
Sep 16

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm...

I'm reading little Wooden Book by Hamish Miller on Dowsing.

Very versatile art.

Then I looked at my copy of the square, and wondered if anyone has used psychometry on it, or dowsed it like a Ouija board?.

Maybe I'll give it a go once I've developed the ability. Not there yet.

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The Mick
Sep 9

Outstanding work!

Love the mid vid.👍

Not the "Squatting Man" but the....😂

An energetic columned lattice of interconnected revolving twisted toroidal fields ...

Did you catch my vid on notes?

The Aether.

Loved the research on Ae.....

I concur........it's all about the sound.

The vocal "box" channel of the Aetheric and Mother Earth energies.

Produce "The Word" 😂🙏

Intent and nuture.

Simplicity in a nutshell.

Cheers,

Mick

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