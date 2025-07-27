We have been lied to!

Hormones, Psychedelics, Proteins and many Enzymes (those that exist) can be turned into crystals!

There is no "lock and key” action anywhere, no aperiodic chains of molecules, no characteristic form in the way it is portrayed!

Proteins don't have code-like molecular "structures! In “liquid crystal / organic” form, these entities (such as hormones) exhibit agency (Levin), which manifests itself in charge patterns, governed by electromes.

Rudolf Steiner was right with his idea, that plants carry a certain charge imprint / information (in medicine for example)- we can argue about the details, but the basic principle has been proven by Dr. Masaru Emoto and Michael Levin respectively! Without this, complex biological entities could not function. It is not only genetics that is totally fraudulent:

Protein Sequencing, the whole idea of aperiodic and code like structures of proteins- is horsepaste!

Our chromosomes are coiled antennas in the nucleus of our cells! Crystals are antennas too! There are mitogenetic rays coming from our cells! The electric dimension of life has been cyphered into the molecular communications paradigm- which has bamboozled the world for decades over decades!

Our understanding of reality has been deranged!

They are using A.I. models, because all of their fairy tales- like virology and genetics- are built that way! »See how they are lying«

When you want to understand, how our cells hold our body together, you need to get into electrogravitics instead. Dr. Paul LaViolette has truly cleared up the masonic lies around Einsteins ideas and the constant bamboozlement of every physics PHD, perpetrating false concepts like the big bang, the second law of thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, quantum electrodynamics, string theory, worm holes (this works without any waveform collapse, through soliton beam connections in the Aether), black holes … and so much more can go to the bin. Thank you Paul! (14 of his predictions came true, Einstein only had 3 correct).

(Frozen) water is a crystal with agency!

Our body is 60% water and our collagen is a gel like liquid crystal too (held together by electrogravitic forces, not “triple helixes”). There is carbon in our body, which is an allotrope of diamond- another crystal. I seldom think about that! Pretty stunning, how virtually everything can morph between crystal and “liquid / mesogenic / organic” form in our body!

Emoto showed us, that water exibits memory and agency. He described the structural changes, when frozen in certain environments and its responsiveness to emotions, which can be explained by the electrome (the totality of (ionic) charges & agency / consciousness). Through the electrome, a form giving entity can act through the aether, likely the soul aspect of our body, or the respective crystal.

Most hormones can be dried into crystal form too and others just require some additional solvents and processes. The difference between a diamond and the carbon in our body is only structural. Diamond, like coal- is an allotrope of carbon!

Michael Levin, Tufts University (bioelectricity, morphology studies) agrees with the idea, that there is agency all the way up and all the way down.

Psychedelics are literally crystals in their pure form. Crystals are ancient life forms and they have their own oscillations, a kind of fingerprint of their nature. Plants produce these alkaloids / tryptamines. Crystals also break light- and since we know that biophotons are capable of passing through the translucent synapse, they can modulate that signal (for sure). Crystals are wonderful modulators of signals. And there is always a connection to the Aether, the realm of forms, that has coherence and structure, just like our world (Michael Levin). There is cognition in this realm and the form giving entity resides there (however that is taking place). When we die and when that aspect ceases to orchestrate our cells, some of them continue to follow their own electromes, which constitutes the duality of death, that I have described in a former article. Maybe the soul is to our body like the potter to his clay, it is the conscious director, a part of our electrome and we experience an aspect of this agency consciously as our self, filtered through our senses.

Just like a prism breaks light (photons), crystals like hormones and dried psychedelics are crystals. In our body they become “liquid crystal” like, since aperiodic chemistry is a hoax). They influence biophotonic communication, through the information that oscillates through them.

The structure of these crystals or “charge driven enitities” in our body (hormones, psychedelics like endogenous dmt, proteins, water, enzymes) changes our bioelectric signalling and creates harmonics with action potentials and biophotons, contributing to the whole orchestra of our body, conducted by our Electrome (parts of our bodies have smaller electromes too).

Since hormones, psychedelics, enzymes and proteins can be turned to crystals, they exist otherwise in some sort of liquid crystal form / morphed under certain conditions and their charge pattern is always guided by their Electrome. Through the charge pattern, these entities act with agency and in the case of water, provenly with memory (Emoto’s studies). I think we can infer the agency aspect from Michael Levins findings, namely that everything- even ordinary “matter”, displays agency in certain situations.

Beyond mere emergence, there is a form giving entity driving our morphogenesis, or that of crystals- or any other entity here on this planet- through the Aether.

What I mean is that our body is not just the sum of its parts, of the individual cells. The prompt to follow bigger goals, as to create a whole human body, these are given from elsewhere, not through the non existing genome or allegedly complex and aperiodic arrangements of molecules! Our form and function are mediated through bioelectric signals. These charge signals do not originate here in 3D, they come from a coherent realm elsewhere, which is called the Aether / Hyperspace or “the realm of forms”.

They are telling us that psychedelics would hijack our alleged “systems” for the hormones that are sold as “neurotransmitters”, to obfuscate the bioelectric and photonic nature of signalling in our brain and whole body- since all cells communicate through ion channels and there is no reason why the neuron would make an exception. The insertion of neurotransmitters serves the goal to distract our attention away from charge / bioelectricity and towards molecules and matter as some sort of coded entity. But psychedelics are all crystals in dried form and they dissolve in our body and act upon our biophotonic and bioelectric signalling in the brain. They also store a type of information as oscillation from the realm of forms / the Aether.

Tryptamines like DMT are alkaloids and in dried form, they are crystals. There is plant consciousness in these and even the synthetic ones derive from tryptophan, which is an alkaloid. These substances are very bitter and deter herbivores, protect against pathogens, or attract pollinators (bees seem to like it, just like humans when they make Ayahuasca ceremonies, to connect to plant consciousness, radiating through these liquid crystals, when they act in our brain). Psychedelics are basically brain hormones, they modulate the signals processing and also seem to open a deeper perception, a change in the reception, a tuning of the antennas.

Basically, all cosmic rays and electric activity have frequency- let me remind you that the difference between seeing light and hearing a sound is not that big and we only perceive a tiny bit of what is going on around us.

It all boils down to the illusion that the enemies of life want to make us believe: That we would be merely the sum of our parts, of molecules in aperiodic and complex code like arrangements… this is not how we function. Our Electromes are guided by our souls and you can also talk about plant souls in that way. There is more then mechanical motion and more than reaction and diffusion matters. The realm of experience is marked by qualities like smells and beauty in music, which cannot be reduced to chains of molecules. The miracle of our perception evaporates every reductionism- the findings of Emoto and Michael Levin show clearly that there is a type of mind acting through everything we have called “matter” or “things”.

They stoke the illusion that they could create from scratch, while they always need to base their synthetic compounds on something that exists, like alkaloids in the case of psychedelics (they are in nicotine, caffeine, opium, certain mushrooms and the Bufo Alvarius can make DMT directly, crystallizing when dried). It is alchemy with agential material!

This is a very informative interview with Michael Levin, in which he discusses the role of agency in bodily processes where we least expect it:

The invisible realm.

Agency all the way down and up, is also the reason why the powers that shall not be cannot simply create another human “from scratch” or through “genetic” engineering (which is bioelectric). But in reality, the soul or mind in the thing, acts through the Aether and without that form and function giving entity that guides from there, our body would not even emerge. How would our cells know what to form ? They come from 2 haploid forms of cells and before forming a complex being, they were simply cells. So there is an external pulse necessary, to instruct the formation and there needs to be a set of instructions that guides that process. And this set of instructions is nowhere here in 3D. I think that the form and function of enzymes, psychedelics and hormones are also guided in that way. Without the charge pattern, without this oscillation, that is guided by our soul / an “entity” / cognition in the Aether- we would just be a bag of trillions of cells. The quality of a feeling is not just an oscillation though! Our senses make us experience nature in profound ways and this experience is our life and “we are not just here to survive” (Soen)!

So all in all, there are no aperiodic lock and key events happening at the nanoscale, in gels or solutions- where erratic brownian motion causes simple nanoparticles to look like robots racing around ;-). Now imagine what must be going on around the synapse, with allegedly hundreds of “neurotransmitters”… It is all horsepaste!

Let’s see what the archontic machine mind thinks about my ideas:

Sounds good to me!

Final Words

As you can see, the electrome can encode information without relying on complex protein chains. The liquid crystal analogy makes sense, because hormones and psychedelics for example, are dynamically modulating bioelectric patterns, akin to how liquid crystals respond to external fields. The psychedelic state results from a “retuning” of our brain’s bioelectric network, leading to the reception of different signals and a change in the processing of those.

