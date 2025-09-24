Light (radiant energy) drives Particles in our Body (through EZ Water Charge) ...and throughout the Realms of Biology!

This article about Brownian Motion is the third in my series about the findings of Dr. Gerald Pollack: »The Fourth Phase of Water Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor« (p.283 onwards)! I highly recommend to read his work. It is easier to understand than you think, since he does not intentionally confuse us, contrary to the masonic authors of “standard textbook knowledge”.

Caveat: I am not ruling out the existence of such bots in general, this is about the misinterpretation of the NP-swarms we are seeing in human blood!

Radiant Energy can induce & expand the EZ water charge and there is a direct link into our biology right there, through structured water in our body, in the 4th state (as a liquid crystal with coherent structure even after phase shifting). This is why water research has been mocked and subdued relentlessly (as Pollack explains so brilliantly in his formerly mentioned book).

The Scottish Botanist Robert Brown discovered the jittery dance of tiny particles (biological and also nonbiological particles of dust, spores, pollen, even window glass fragments and of course- our dreaded nanoparticles). This seemingly self-animated motion is a universal feature of nature.

Einstein considered osmosis and friction the drivers of brownian motion. Pollack found many inconsistencies in his views. So what is truly fuelling the perpetuity of this movement? The common explanation does not consider radiant energy (like infrared), which is the main driver of EZ water charge (the pulsating and structured layering of liquid crystal water in our body, that creates the charge for our bioelectrical communication, which is the main driver for most of our biological functions), that I have discussed in my last two articles ([1][2]).

The focus on temperature driven movement is misleading. It is radiant energy that drives our EZ water charge and both influence brownian motion. Exclusion zones build everywhere around water loving surfaces (hydrophilic), literally all over our body and around these nasty nanoparticles for bio-imaging (99% of our molecular weight is water…).

When you understand that our whole body is creating these exclusion zones that pulsate everywhere- you can grasp the ubiquitousness and complexity of the brownian motion at play. The kinetic activity does not cease, not even months after taking the sample… this is the magic of EZ water charge and radiant energy driven Brownian Motion, not Nanobots (which surely do exist in other ways, but they are not the flakes and particles we are seeing here).

This is a short extract from dark-field / live blood microscopy:

(Extract from Dr. Ana’s work- more further below). EZ water charge builds up around all hydrophilic surfaces and especially many metals and graphene are great in this regard. All these charges interact and light (especially infrared) modulates these charges.

Voltage Gradient Communication: A constant growing and shrinking of the liquid crystalline exclusion zone (-) that separates protons (+) into the bulk water part, where they form hydronium ions with the water molecules.

Dr. Gerald Pollack’s findings can be enriched by Levin’s realisations, who showed us experimentally that a form of mind acts all the way up and all the way down in biology, that everything is conscious! His findings regarding bioelectricity render the non-existing genome basically useless, which is a logical conclusion, once you learn about the history of this deceit!

It is also good to know that the continuous creation process in subquantum kinetics (Dr. Paul LaViolette) can be a driver of the continuous movement in the dance of brownian motion, not only ambient radiant energy. Zero Point Energy is everywhere. Yes, in a closed system, this kind of energy would be impossible, but we are living in an open system of continuous creation! The reaction and diffusion of etheron gradients is what lies underneath our 3D experience. Subquantum Kinetics is a term coined by Dr. Paul LaViolette, who distances himself from the field of quantum mechanics, which he considers to be 'completely haywire'.

Light and EZ Charge orchestrate the Dance of (Nano)Particles!

Dr. Gerald Pollack explains the snake like motion / the streaming of our circulation, through the EZ formation. He points out that it is not merely the heart that is involved- but primarily the charged water-gels that form from water, which are driven by radiant energy while our soul conducts, through the electrome (the orchestration of the totality of our charges in our body that drive virtually all biological functions).

He explains every single one of the odd movements of these particles and how EZ water charge and radiant energy are their main drivers:

However, Chapter 7 offered evidence that room-temperature water continually absorbs electromagnetic energy from the environment. That absorbed energy builds order and separates charge — creating potential energy that can subsequently produce many kinds of work. By mediating this conversion of energy, water functions like all common working engines: out of equilibrium (like photosynthesis).

Enter: The Nanobot Psyop!

Microscopists have found countless particles in our blood that seemingly move on their own, rest in certain areas, just to continue moving, to eventually become part of the hydrogels and fibers that are forming. This behaviour seemed alien to us, especially the occurrence of bigger particles with very distinct movements (specific charge patterns and reactivity to the EZ charges and radiant energy, since they also form EZ water around their hydrophilic surface).

Charge of EZ water around all these hydrophilic surfaces and its interaction with radiant energy (infrared, NIR, RF, 5g, light and so on…) can fully explain this phenomenon and Pollack particularly refers to the jumping and resting in certain areas, which can be explained by the totality of the EZ water charges and radiant energy from the inside and outside!

The powers that shall not be have carefully crafted that synthetic biology narration, in order to delegitimise our concerns and render us “insane”, when we call these particles bots, that are allegedly constructing things... When you learn about the cross-linking of liquid crystal graphene into hydrogels (liquid like at body-temperature) with metals, PVA and other substances- there is no need to consider this the work of advanced Matrix-Nanobots. Graphene does not come as razor-blades and the phase shifting is the missing element for the realisation that we are dealing with liquid crystals at body temperature, hydrogels and solid crystals during microscopy!

Pollack falsified the cell membrane too, as I have shown in my last article. The synthetic biology literature has been plastered with assumptions of “synthetic lipid bilayer technology”, “synthetic ion channels” and all the rest of our categorical deceptions, that distract from the realisation that we are driven by Electricity (voltage gradients that govern biology) and Light (mostly Infrared, especially from our chromosomes / EZ water charges). What they have called the membrane, has always been the EZ layer of water, the charged liquid crystal state of this wondrous element!

This is an extract from dark field microscopy of Dr. Ana Mihalchea, showing the jittery motion of nanoparticles (not nanobots). This erratic brownian motion is not solely driven by temperature, which cannot explain all the observed movements. It is driven by radiant energy, both from the inside of our bodies (Lakhovsky found that chromosomes emit infrared, EZ water emits infrared too) and also from the environment (from the sun and virtually from everything… this is why infrared photography works so well at night). This radiant energy creates EZ water charge!

When we understand the phase shifting of materials from solid to liquid crystalline, the mystery of the formation of hydrogels and fibers becomes easier to understand. Fungi / Yeast is also very electrosensitive and could be involved in the formation of the fibers. Pollack explains this simply through charge interactions, the involvement of EZ water charge in our body.

This is a second example of the particles and their motion, driven by EZ charge and radiant energy, emanating from biological materials and of course, the sun and other cosmic influences! This is a crime against humanity nonetheless, but we have to think clearly and avoid traps that are set up by the powers that shall not be, in order to delegitimise us.

Regarding Enzymes:

P.422: “Catalysts also present themselves in biological contexts, in the form of enzymes. Enzymes are large proteins that accelerate biological reactions. The catalytic mechanism is presumed to reside in enzyme-specific interactions with reactant molecules. Up to the early 20ch century, however, the prevailing view differed: it was supposed that enzymes induced changes in the surrounding water, which then accelerated reactions in molecules nearby. Enzyme surfaces commonly bear substantial negative charge (as do most protein surfaces); hence, those surfaces should contain EZ layers. If so, then, biological catalysis may resemble generic catalysis, involving little more than high concentrations of EZ-generated protons”

Final Words

It is totally feasible to steer those particles- but Occam’s razor tells us that Brownian Motion, as seen by Pollack (not Einstein), explains what we are observing, without the need for advanced technology and ubiquitous beam-steering of these particles 24/7 … they can reserve this energy for specific tasks, like the beam-steering of signals that transduce to biological signals, which our brain mistakes as its own. A.I. is the missing link that helps to interpret and mimic those signals coming from our body, that metamaterials amplify (the nanoparticles, which give off EZ modulating infrared through plasmonic properties… then hydrogels, mesogenic fibers etc.).

The modus operandi is deception!

The enemies of life use multiple deceptions like “optogenetics” with “synthetic ion channels”, to obfuscate this direct access to our bioelectricity through the EZ water formation that can be modulated with radiant energy, infrared and magnetic pulses alike! I am certain that our knowledge around charge in the structured phase of water in our body has been deliberately kept from us, to not expose this “vulnerability”. Please do not forget that there is a reason for all the streaks in the sky and it is not the dimming of the sun for the non-existent CO2 crisis (we actually need more of this prana for plants, due to the coming cooling period). Nanoparticles like aluminium are excellent amplifiers of infrared emissions and others can transduce electricity to light, they can make our charge visible (Exclusion Zones have a negative charge)- and they can help to transduce signals from the outside into bioelectricity (Levin’s work is great to understand how voltage gradients steer virtually all of our biology).

We have to truly focus on EZ Water charge and its structure that allows memory storage, in order to understand all the psychological operations that have been inflicted on us to subdue this understanding (“Chipping”, “Synthetic Bilayer Technology”, “Alien Technology”, “Ion Channels, Membranes and Pumps”, “Molecular Communication”, “Genetics”, “Virology” and many more). This kind of psychopathic behaviour, namely to drive these narratives and deceive us regarding or own nature, is beyond the scope of most people’s imagination for evil (demented psychopathy), yet we are clearly dealing with it, here in reality!

In order to change this situation, we first have to understand the problem… and I hope that these findings can brighten our minds- because we need courage and clarity, in order to stand up for ourselves at last!

