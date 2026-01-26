Syntropy & Water: The great Attractor of Purpose: DO WHAT YOU WISH!
Self propulsion in water- from the University of Bath! Syntropy: Di Corpo and Vannini argue that water acts as the bridge between micro/"quantum level" (the Aether) and our macroscopic World (Φ)!
“We are living through a Galileo Moment”
Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini about Syntropy
“To struggle against a fault increases its power, keeps our attention riveted on its presence, and bring us a battle indeed […] to forget the failing and consciously to strive to develop the virtue which would make the former impossible, this is true victory.”
(Bach, Heal Thyself, 1931).
This edition means a lot to me,
I put a lot of effort into it!
So I would thank you,
when you can find the time to read through it!
Experimental Evidence for Self Propulsion of Water Droplets:
The Leidenfrost effect at the University of Bath (& Michael Levin brings forth evidence about agency in “matter” in his lab): [234]
Intelligent self propulsion of hot water droplets:
This video is absolutely worth watching… it is lunacy to assume that water would consist of molecular lego bricks of gases! Water is Irreducible & the Inversion of Light!
“We’ve underestimated “matter”... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “
(Dr. Michael Levin)
Michael Levin’s reasoning around the sober certainty of a Platonic Space1
»Get to the Michael Levin Starter Pack« (A good introduction into his work)
Water’s essence (CW and CCW Vortices) is as irreducible / incommensurable, as magneto- dielectric Light
One cannot be without the other
And there is always an aspect of one in the other,
the reciprocal in everything
our internal now
that inverts fully when the inverse mirror flips
Continuous Creation
“Symbols are the language of a higher dimension; they convey truths that words cannot contain, acting as silent messengers of the Absolute.”
- Ouspensky, P. D. (1931). A New Model of the Universe
✤
What does that mean?2 More about the history of ψ: [13]
This one is based on my previous article:
Water is not "H₂O"- it is irreducible and archaic! Photo"Synthesis" is simply the purification of "CO₂" in Plants, no Water is being split!
Water is the Aetheric Element! Light and Water are both irreducible and inversions of each other!
One Vortex: The stunning Simplicity of Reality, the Rodin Coil that brings Zero Point Energy & Rudolf Steiner about Time Reversal in the Aether
Telestai Nexus
Syntropy & Entropy
The Dual Dyad
Aether & Reality
❂ & ❅
Ice & Firelight
Lucifer, the Bringer of Firelight &
Sophia, the Wisdom of Water
…or simply apply the principle, since:
»Everything is Conscious«
(Dr. Michael Levin’s first Platonic Space Symposium)
For an Archaic Revival of the Beauty of the Old World!
All handwritten.
••●••
“We do not possess imagination enough
to sense what we are missing”
(Jean Toomer)
Remember who you are!
Summary of the entire article3
Greetings to you, wondrous biped!
The concept of Syntropy is a great way to see goal orientation as the inversion of Entropy, without the non-sensical framework of atomism (atomism is simply the reification of the magneto- dielectric vortex of light). This article will dive deeper into the connection of Water with Syntropy and the Aether!
Syntropy Part II:
Syntropy is the charging of the Aether, the structuring of water through light and the attractor from the future… but it is also our pull towards the realisation of a vision in our heart and mind!
In this article I will show you how Schrödinger discarded Syntropy, which is implied in the negative time solution in Fantappiè’s quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation E=mc².
Fantappiè identified the attractor of Love, the goal orientation of beings, which makes us feel meaning and purpose.
Schrödinger vehemently rejected the fantastic work of Fantappiè and later misused the symbol for the feminine soul ψ intentionally (because this concept of inversion of causality runs contrary to the foundations of the powers that shall not be).
ψ is the reciprocal of the blooming life force discharge that is our torus / dual fountain of reality, not some variable for probability in the “quantum realm”. Schrödinger deceived us intentionally! Then Wikipedia exchanged the page of Syntropy with Negentropy, while researchers have been subdued and ridiculed.→4
The dual dyad includes the Inversion of the Inside towards the time reversed Beyond
(… the zero point in the center of everything)
Everything consists of centrifugal ↻ and centripetal ↺ fields5, which invert towards the inside- through the zero point, where the entire magnitude, mass and therefore time inverts. We do not perceive the time inversion now, therefore the internal feels different than during the complete flip of the mirror of Reality towards the Aether (during death or entheogenic journeys)!
Water is irreducible and the Aetheric Medium, charged by Light. The entire Electricity of Life comes from EZ Water Charge, the movement of clouds, weather, bodies and our minds! → The Fourth Phase Of Water Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor by Gerald H. Pollack PhD
We are unceasingly searching a connection to the beyond in religious conjecture, while that very portal lies in the center of every»thing« in existence, as shown under the Ferrocell of Ken Wheeler’s experiments with magnetism.6
Our internal Experience is the Space we are searching and when the mirror flips, the micro of that internal will flip to the macro of our external. The dual inversion has not been recognised as such in our modern era and ancient egyptian symbolism hints at the lost wisdom of the tetrad between Reality and Aether (like the shamrock leaf, two fountains of “N” and “S” and the aetheric inversion).
The “blackholes” (the two sinks) are the doorway beyond Reality, towards the first inversion internally and when we die Reality flips entirely. The recharging of the Aether, after the entropic discharge- has been vastly ignored in physics, biology and everywhere else… the entire inversion of that feminine reciprocal towards the Aetheric, as a mirror flip, is the logical next step- a direct consequence of the dual solutions / equations of Fantappiè, the descriptions by Rudolf Steiner and kept in our ancient myths, which we can decypher- by thinking simply and clearly!
Syntropy is the Inversion of Entropy,
as I have explained in my previous article.
The vortices of life are leaning either towards Syntropy or Entropy (“atoms” with zero points instead of an“nucleus”, are rather balanced), towards centripetal ↺ charging or centrifugal ↻ discharge- and their orientation and intensity, their mingling with each other, brings the cascades of life around and inside of us! The internal brings the reflection of everything that comes from the Outside…
“The anomalous properties of water allow syntropy to flow from the micro to the macro level, turning water into an essential molecule for life; water is the lymph of life, feeding life with syntropy. Water is the most important “molecule” for life, which is necessary for the origin and evolution of any biological structure; if life could ever start on another planet, water would certainly be present”
(Ulisse Di Corpo and Antonella Vannini, 2010).
Syntropy and Water
Who is Dr. Antonella Vannini?7
“The law of life is therefore the law of love and differentiation. It does not move towards levelling and conforming, but towards higher forms of differentiation. Each living being, whether modest or famous, has its mission, its finalities, its individuality, which, in the general economy of the universe, are important, great and beautiful.”
Fantappiè’s work establishes syntropy as a counter principle to entropy.
Water’s anomalous properties enable the flow of syntropy from the micro to macro levels, essential for life.
The relationship between organisms (syntropic) and the environment (entropic) underpins everything.
Homeopathy’s effects may be explained through retrocausality, challenging classical causality’s limitations.
Syntropy in water suggests non-deterministic behaviour, complicating predictions in biological systems.
“These retrocausal properties of water would allow a new explanation of homeopathy, a discipline which has always been refused by classical science because its effects cannot be traced back to a cause.”8
“When attractors (syntropy) are inserted in chaotic systems, complex and ordered structures are generated: the fractal structures discovered by Mandelbrot. Fractals resemble in many ways the structures of life and probably guide the growth and evolution of living systems. Most likely, the anomalous and retrocausal properties of water, associated with attractors and fractals, cause life, and guide it towards higher forms of complexity.” (Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini, 2010).
Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vanini did fabulous work so far. When we integrate the Aether and the findings from Ken Wheeler and Rudolf Steiner, we can come to the conclusion that the syntropic inversion moves towards the zero point, where it charges the Aether and where the entire magnitude, mass and all the rest of that motion inverts towards that Otherworld that we perceive as our internal feelings. This is my main idea!
Albert Szent-Gyorgyi states that “it is impossible to explain the qualities, organization and order of living systems starting from the entropic laws of the macrocosm”. This is one of the paradoxes of modern biology: the properties of living systems oppose the laws which govern the macro level of reality.
The only mistake, when considering the concept of syntropy, would be to interpret the aetheric inversion as the oscillation between the poles of “big bang” and “big crunch” in Reality- without seeing the Aether as the complementary other realm. Creation and Destruction are just pulsations in a neverending story stream9 ! To forget the aether and model our Reality with atoms as reified magneto- dielectric fields is not a particularly fruitful endeavour!
The tetrad ✤, as seen by Aristotle and Pythagoras, the ancient concept of the number 4 - can explain the dual dyad of the two fountains of everything in reality that return through the zero point and create a full inversion world in the aether. This can be symbolised with the shamrock or the butterfly, through the 4 “bulbs” that are connected in one field, crossing over through the zero point of inversion in the center of everything. What a time to be alive! More about this further down in the article…
The Neverending Story
“Then he turned the amulet over and to his surprise found an inscription on the reverse side. It consisted of four words in strangely intricate letters:
DO WHAT YOU WISH
“Wishes cannot be summoned up or kept away at will. They come from deeper within us than good or bad intentions.”
Michael Ende
Grograman (the Many-Colored Death) explains the deeper meaning:
“It means that you must do what you really and truly want. And nothing is more difficult.’
‘What I really and truly want? What do you mean by that?’
‘It’s your own deepest secret and you yourself don’t know it.’
‘How can I find out?’
‘By going the way of your wishes, from one to another, from first to last. It will take you to what you really and truly want.’
‘That doesn’t sound so hard,’ said Bastian.
‘It is the most dangerous of all journeys.’
‘Why?’ Bastian asked. ‘I’m not afraid.’
‘That isn’t it,’ Grograman rumbled. ‘It requires the greatest honesty and vigilance, because there’s no other journey on which it’s so easy to lose yourself forever.”
Michael Ende - The Neverending Story10
The Water of Life
“The motionless bodies of the snakes glistened like some unknown metal, the one black as night, the other silvery white. The havoc they could wreak was checked only because they held each other prisoner. If they let each other go, the world would end. That was certain.
But while holding each other fast, they guarded the Water of Life.”
Michael Ende
Read a section of the neverending story about the Water of Life here: 11
The Neverending Story
“I am the Water of Life,
Out of myself I grow.
The more you drink of me,
The fuller I will flow.”
Water - charged and structured by Light!
mutual sustenance and amplification
around hydrophilic surfaces,
everywhere in Nature!
Create your own Ritual!
Aristotle & non-material causation / purpose:
The Eidos!
“[I]t is absurd to suppose that purpose is not present because we do not observe the agent deliberating. Art does not deliberate. If the ship-building art were in the wood, it would produce the same results by nature. If, therefore, purpose is present in art, it is present also in nature” (II, 8, 199 b26-30).
Of course, in all arts purpose is present because the agent acts towards an aim. In other words, conscious action is only a seldom special case of purposeful end directed action. Aristotle’s understanding of teleology confirms Thomas Nagel’s and Mark Bedau’s position that one may talk of teleology only in connection with entities to which one can ascribe values, since an experiencing being is only directed towards something if that something is experienced as something valuable [Nagel, 2012, p. 97; Bedau, 1998, p.272f.].
In the first clearly formulated theory of teleology, as presented in the works Physics and On the Soul, the concepts of ‘aim’ or ‘goal,’ ‘end’ and ‘purpose’ denote inseparable aspects of one and the same thing: they designate essential elements of the ‘eidos’ (εἶδος), or the form or the biological species to which a single living being belongs. In Aristotelian metaphysics ‘eidos’ is considered to be formal causality that is a non-material causal factor.
In his seminal work De Anima (On the Soul) Aristotle says both that all processes occurring in a living being are determined by its soul (psyche) and that the soul is the ‘eidos’ or the formal cause of a “natural body having in it the capacity of life” (II, 1, 412 a 19-21). By ‘life’ Aristotle means “the power of self-nourishment, independent growth and decay” (ibid. a 14-15). [56]
As I have discussed in my previous article, Syntropy is a wonderful concept (unfortunately replaced by negentropy). The word syntropy and telestai are closely related, more about that later. Let’s continue with this magnificent italian gentleman:
Luigi Fantappiè Part II
Fantappiè associates the final attractor with Love (like Adolf Portmann’s Perspective on Beauty and self expression), and states that:
“Today we see printed in the great book of nature - that Galileo said, is written in mathematical characters - the same law of love that is found in the sacred texts of major religions.”
In his “Unitary Theory of the Physical and Biological World” Fantappiè shows that all the laws of the universe derive from one equation . But he also notices that the equations which can yield a coherent universe are infinite.
Why is our universe governed by an equation based on a dual solution and not by other equations?
According to Fantappiè the answer to this question implies the existence of a theological plane (meaning, purpose, goals), external to our universe, in which the choice of the equation took place.
Water is the Aetheric Element! Light and Water are both irreducible and inversions of each other!
The aetheric Element is Water and it has always been Water, the Light of Reality and the Aetheric Water in a multitude of phases, from solid, over liquid crystalline to liquid and vapour:
The “hydrogen bridge” story has been introduced to obfuscate the role of Water as the bridge between the realms, the aetheric medium:
Water is the Aetheric Medium for Memory
Molecular obfuscation par excellence (“molecules” are vortices spinning in conjunction, either centrifugally or centripetally dominant):
The description above is clearly a way to hide the memory function of water, how the structuring of water through light brings the fusion for non-local memory storage and in fact, Dr. Gerald Pollack has confirmed this in his lab (together with Montagnier). Water is the Aetheric Medium for Light and both are eternally intertwined!
“The fact that homeopathic remedies are based on water suggests a new type of explanation based on retrocausal mechanisms. It is plausible that the active substance, once it is inserted in water, establishes retrocausal links, with causes located in the future. Removing the substance, thanks to dilution, the retrocausal links remain; however they are no longer bound to the active substance and are now free to act on other structures. Furthermore, as this mechanism is based on retrocausality, the substance which causes the symptoms in the future would eliminate them, healing in this way the subject” (Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini, 2010).
Schrödinger (demented atomist and orchestrator of lies) removed the retrocausal solution for Syntropy and obfuscated the role of the feminine in “quAntUm” physics Ψ:
In 1925 the physicists Oskar Klein and Walter Gordon formulated the first equation which combines quantum mechanics with the energy / momentum / mass equation of special relativity and found themselves faced with two solutions: one that describes waves that propagate forward in time (retarded waves) and another that describes waves that propagate backward in time (advanced waves).
In 1926 Erwin Schrödinger »»»removed the energy / momentum / mass equation from Klein and Gordon’s equation««« and formulated his famous wave equation (Ψ).
Ψ is not the reciprocal for the growth in nature in Schrödingers equation, nor is -Ψ the aetheric inversion of that in his use of the letter for the feminine. (he used it for the "probability amplitude").
He ignored and attacked the repercussions of the second solution of the quadratic equation and later deranged the role of Ψ, the true sign for the feminine, as it has been recovered by Marija Gimbutas (← go to my article about her incredible work, she did that relentlessly and wrote her book about the Goddess culture in the Old Europe… someone else needed to finish her book for her).
When it comes to controlling human beings, there is no better instrument than lies. Because you see, humans live by beliefs. And beliefs can be manipulated. The power to manipulate beliefs is the only thing that counts.
Michael Ende
As I have mentioned in my previous article, Schrödinger has obfuscated the findings of Lakhovsky regarding our Chromosomes too, which are antennas & resonators for signals, they do not hold any reified magneto- dielectric signals in a “code of life” as “nucleotides”.
In 1927, Klein and Gordon formulated again their equation as a combination of Schrödinger’s wave equation and the energy / momentum / mass equation of special relativity.
Retrocausality was unacceptable…
…and in 1928 Bohr and Heisenberg met in Copenhagen and suggested an interpretation of quantum mechanics (known as the Copenhagen interpretation) based on Schrödinger’s wave equation which treats time in essentially the classical way (only moving forward). They stated that matter propagates as waves which collapse into particles when observed. Consequently, the act of observation creates reality. This interpretation supported the idea that men are endowed with powers of creation. When Erwin Schrödinger discovered how Heisenberg and Bohr had used his equation, with ideological implications, he commented: “I do not like it, and I am sorry I ever had anything to do with it.”
“Fantappiè noticed that syntropy and entropy are »complementary«, since they stem from the same equation.”
Fantappiè recognised the complementary nature of Entropy and Syntropy, but he did not see the Aether yet- which leads to a categorical error, like the recognition of “negative” emotions as the complementary and hence entropic. But all strong emotions need syntropic charging of chi (only depression is true entropy) and the spectrum between Light and Darkness is not the complementary inversion that is Water to Light (the shadow is just the absence of light), the Inside to the Outside, the Aether to Reality.
“At the cosmological level this implies that diverging and converging phases should alternate. Consequently, Fantappiè supported the Big Crunch hypothesis. This hypothesis is exactly symmetrical to the Big Bang and maintains that the universe will stop expanding and begin collapsing on itself because of the strength of gravitational forces.”
This is where I disagree with Fantappiè. Gravity is just on the other end of magneto- dielectric of light, beyond the zero point- the central axis. Please see Ken Wheeler’s wonderful work about this.
I absolutely love Fantappiè’s brilliant insights and I will simply extend on them. It is a mistake to think that this complementary nature between Entropy and Syntropy would mean that big bangs would constantly follow crunches of the entire universe though, this view does not recognise the sober certainty of the transmuting Aether, the realm beyond the mirror- which pulsates in unison with Reality and in cascades of endless renewal, with the golden ratio kinetics of love, which will always recycle our pain into beauty, forevermore! The lack of syntropic charging is what brings shadow-dominance, the de«pression» that is always getting confused with the complementary to Reality, the Aether- which is our internal experience in this very moment (which can invert fully as -Ψ)!
The Yin and Yang does not only depict the day and night cycle- our entire Reality (our External now) is conjugated with the Aether (our Inside now).
Therefore Fantappiè sees the yin and yang between darkness and light, day and night, positive and negative emotions, whereas I see all feelings coming from the internal that then flips to the full aetheric inversion when we die. This makes more sense logically and brings a coherent picture of complementary duality, where one cannot be without the other. No big bangs necessary! Everything was always forever here, death is not the opposite of life, death is the opposite of birth. Life is eternal!
There are stories being woven but the entire universe will not collapse and recreate itself constantly, it is rather the continuous flow and ebbing of those phases of creation and death, which are the heartbeat of life!
Birth is the opposite of Death!
The masculine is the inversion of the feminine.
There is no opposite to Life…
Since the findings of Ken Wheeler under the Ferrocell, it is clear that “blackholes”, the access towards the aetheric realm, exist in the center of everything (the “nucleus” of atoms for example) and when we see the Aether as the realm that it is, we can go beyond Einstein’s atomistic delusions and realise what Fantappiè already saw coming, in his very sensitive, visionary and brilliant mind. The big bangers and neo-darwinists were too loud for the real complementary duality to shine through though… There is no ultimate journey from beginning to end, it is rather an eternal dance of mutual sustenance and amplification of neverending stories and lifetimes, always in transmutation, while nothing is ever truly lost, everything is transformed (Michael Ende’s words).
Fantappiè: “I could see the interplay of entropy and syntropy in metabolism, where syntropy concentrates energy into increasingly smaller spaces, increasing order and organization, but since energy concentration cannot increase indefinitely, at a certain point, the system must release energy and matter, activating the opposite process of entropy and an exchange of energy and matter with the environment.
Where catabolic processes are entropic and transform higher-level structures into lower level structures, and anabolic processes are syntropic and transform simple structures into complex structures.” Liquidarismo
The Mirage of our Reality without the Aether!
Clearing up the “negative electron / energy” confusion!
The atomists try to explain retrocausality without the Aether… which is mission impossible!
Paul Dirac, tried to settle the dispute by applying the energy / momentum / mass equation to the study of the electron.
To his great disappointment, he obtained two solutions:
The electron (e- ) and the “neg-electron” (e+ the “anti-particle” of the electron), which moves backward in time.
Heisenberg reacted violently and wrote to Wolfgang Pauli: “I regard the Dirac theory ... as learned trash which no one can take seriously” (Heisenberg, 1928). However, in 1932 Carl Anderson observed in cosmic radiation Dirac’s “neg-electron”, which he renamed positron, thus opening the way to the study of “antimatter”.
“Antimatter” and “neg-electrons” are the mental acrobatics of physicists lost in Reality without the feminine Aether, without Water as the Aetheric Medium and without seeing that “atoms” do not even exist!
Neg-electron & antimatter are all trials to explain the superposition of two realms that interact (or exist at the same time- as the outside and inside, which will turn inside out and outside in during entheogenic journeys or after death), Reality and the Aether- and without realising this relationship and by reifying the magneto- dielectric vortex motion, there is no way to grasp the inversion of everything beyond the zero point in the center of everything and hence there is the need to reify everything without the Aether that is the complementary other and that is a vain endeavour altogether!
The inversion of centripetally dominant matter (high energy light vortex) is both our internal experience of the aetheric and can be perceived as centrifugally dominant, when the mirror flips!
There is no Omega End Point (the omega works in all and everything and all the time, it is the definition of the boundless water charge in the aether, which is getting charged and phase shifted by light relentlessly, in endless cascades of wondrous renewal) - the hierarchical progression from beginning to end stems from the mental-dementia of the big bangers and the opposite of that, through the idea that we would all move towards one end state, which would be incredibly boring after a while and which justifies master race ideologies.
We live in continuous creation, in the kinetics of Love and we will always regenerate upward and forward, while nothing is lost and everything is transformed- switching between the two Realms of Reality and Aether (the Otherworld, our inside now).
…this lies in the beautiful nature of the motion of the golden spiral vortex of life!
In 1941 the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè (1901-1956), while working on the properties of the equations that combine quantum mechanics with special relativity (Klein-Gordon’s equation and the d’Alembert operator), found that the forward in time solution describes energy and matter that diverge from a past cause and tend towards an homogeneous and random distribution, whereas the backward in time solution describes energy and matter that converge towards a future cause (an attractor / absorber) and increase differentiation, complexity and the concentration of matter and energy.
How Fantappiè discovered Syntropy
“I saw the Water droplets falling into the sink gave me an epiphany. There must be convergent energy!”
Fantappiè: “On April 19, 1977, Alessandra, my girlfriend, called me and told me she had a new boyfriend and that our relationship was over. I felt my life shatter. I went to wash my face, and as I saw the Water droplets falling into the sink gave me an epiphany. There must be convergent energy! I could see it in the force of gravity.
“In addition to the divergent energy we all know well, such as light and heat, there is convergent energy!”
Everything suddenly transformed into the interaction of these two energies: one divergent and one convergent, governed by the law of entropy, and the other governed by a complementary law that I called Syntropy, combining the Greek words syn, meaning convergent, and tropos, meaning tendency. I could see that entropic energy implies causality forward in time, while syntropic energy implies causality backward in time (retrocausality) and that the former is visible while the latter is invisible, since the future is invisible to us. I immediately thought of gravity, which is invisible.”
I can totally feel him here, something very similar happened to me some month’s ago when I saw how Lucifer, the Bringer of Light and Sophia are inversions of each other and that there is the Aether and Reality as two complementary realms and that there is the first inversion as our internal realm and the second full inversion with time inversion, which turns the centripetal reciprocal of the diverging / centrifugal blooming back into such centrifugal blooming- just with inverted relationship between firelight and water. That’s it!
I love Fantappiè’s work, because it is full of rightful enthusiasm. Mechanistic ideas have kept us far too low. Syntropy brings the charge, the Chi that animates our liquid crystalline bodies!
This hypothesis was first published in the volume “The Unitary Theory of the Physical and Biological World.” (Fantappiè, 1944)
More about Fantappiès experiments: [23]
Listing the mathematical properties of the law of syntropy, Fantappiè was faced with the properties of life and formulated the suggestive hypothesis that:
“Life is caused by the future!”
There is no ultimate completion though, this has been yet again- a categorical error, which occured through the reification of magneto- dielectric fields of Electricity in the atomistic paradigm and through the erasure of the internal Realm (our imagination requires a turning inwards) and the feminine Aether beyond!
Fantappiè’s classification of time recalls the ancient Greek division in: kronos, kairos and aion:
Kronos describes the sequential causal time, which is familiar to us, made of absolute moments which flow from the past to the future.
Kairos describes the retrocausal time. According to Pitagora kairos is at the basis of intuition, the ability to feel the future and to choose the most advantageous options.
Aion describes the supercausal time, in which past, present and future coexist.
I have written an entire article about Kronos, Ananke and Kairos:
There is a lot of chatter about balancing the polarities, but I do not hear much about the aetheric inversion and the doubling of the reciprocal to the golden spiral growth as life force, that turns to the inversely timed Otherworld- which brings a tetrad of the dual fountain torus of life that appears at every scale (the double dyad). The negative reciprocal to the centrifugal growth is a complete inversion. Even the ratio between firelight and water inverts, which is the golden ratio, like the cycle of day and night, or 2/3 of dream and waking state, etc.
The main idea (for the sake of completion) :
BAPHOMET reads SOPHIA, inversely mirrored- through the Hebrew alphabet in the atbash cypher. Read how Lucifer is the Bringer of Light and in fact, the inversion of Sophia): [63]
This ratio appears everywhere in Reality. The balance lies in that conjugated imbalance, through the inversion in the aether- this is the true balance (in the golden ratio, 1.618…), beyond the 50:50 conjecture, that is being discussed, where the complementary other is not seen as aetheric water and the inside to the light and outside of Reality- but where the shadow is confused with the conjugate to light, when it is just the absence of light.
Aristotle’s concept of purpose is built on the conviction that the final state of a particular natural process is something good for that very process: “[T]he Good is that at which all things aim (τἀγαθόν, οὗ πάντ’ ἐφίεται)” [Nicomachean Ethics, I, 1094a 1], “the Supreme Good seems to be something final (τὸ δ’ ἄριστον τέλειόν τι φαίνεται).” [ibid., I, 1097a 25-30] Accordingly, final states at which the soul of an organism aims are good for that very organism. Each organism is something good in itself because thanks to its soul and essence it has intrinsic value. From Aristotle’s perspective the purpose of being able to learn to read is not about producing numerous offspring but to contribute to a person’s happiness (εὐδαιμονία) which is a value in itself rooted in the noetic soul of the human [32]
“In this context, it looks as though the disciples of Empedocles and Parmenides and just about the majority of the sages of old followed the Pythagoreans and declared that the principle of the monad is situated in the middle in the manner of the Hearth, and keeps its location because of being equilibrated; and Euripides too, who was a disciple of Anaxagoras, mentions the Earth as follows: “Those among mortals who are wise consider you to be the Hearth.” (Waterfield, 1988)
The Tetrad
Double Dyad: The aetheric doubling of the mirror reality of ours! 4 eyed beings… 4 headed and winged snakes in egyptian mysticism- and no one has ever wondered why?
The Tetrad ✤: the underlying principle of field propagation between Reality and the Aether.
One Field
The Tetrad: Double Dyad (Duality) of 2 (dual fountains with dual sinks) x 2 (aetheric double) = 4
Two fountains that return at the respective other side and sink back into the aether through the zero point where everything inverses, so that the centripetal micro will turn into a centrifugal macro and vice versa… when you realise the Tetrad nature underlying everything in existence, the four winged serpents and other mythical creatures with two pairs of eyes, 4 heads etc. start to make sense! There is an aetheric inversion of both our body and the entire reality! Not in a mechanistical way of a projection, but as a consciously acting landscape of beings!
✤
The pyramid is a tetrad
Everything in the universe turns out to be completed in the natural progression up to the tetrad, in general and in particular, as does everything numerical- in short, everything whatever its nature. The fact that the decad, which is gnomon and joiner, is consummated by the tetrad along with the numbers which precede it, 1 2 is special and particularly important for the harmony which completion brings; so is the fact that it provides the limit of corporeality and three-dimensionality. For the pyramid, which is the minimal solid and the one which first appears, is obviously contained by a tetrad, either of angles or of faces, just as what is perceptible as a result of matter and form, which is a complete result in three dimensions, exists in four terms. (Waterfield, 1988).
“The monad of arithmetic, the dyad of music, the triad of geometry and the tetrad of astronomy, just as in the text entitled On the Gods Pythagoras distinguishes them as follows: “Four are the foundations of wisdom— arithmetic, music, geometry, astronomy—ordered 1, 2, 3, 4.”
Even during cell division, there is a Tetrad phase of our chromosomes (which are the antennas and resonators, nucleotides do not exist).
Egyptian Coffin Text: “One who becomes Two, who becomes Four, who becomes Eight.”
I found some fitting elements from the serpent depictions in the encyclopedia of the snake symbolism of ancient egypt, namely 4 winged serpents and 4 headed ones:
Alternating Syntropy!
Rejuvenation, Restauration, Providence, Synchronicities, Serendipity - the inversion of Entropy exists everywhere and in everything- at every scale!
There is not only a double of our etheric body, the entirety of our existence has an alternating and complementary other side that is being perceived as our internal experience, because of the time inversion aspect from the two roots of the quadratic equations, one with forward and one with retro- causality.
From the Coffin Texts (Middle Kingdom, ca. 2000 B.C.E.), specifically the Coffin of Petamon (Cairo Museum, item no. 1160): “I am One who becomes Two, who becomes Four, who becomes Eight, and then I am One again.”
This text is part of the Hermopolitan cosmology, where creation begins in primordial chaos (Nun) and involves the Ogdoad- eight deities (four male-female pairs).
Two fountains with returning sinks on the respective other side make two bulbs that invert towards the aether and that brings a shamrock type of picture, while the aetheric side is time inversed, meaning that it is perceived as our inside, while that part can actually be the inversion when there is a flip of inside out and outside in- during the moment of death, which is a transition, »a crossing« towards the other side, which is one field in the end, a connected 88 or rather ✤, like the shamrock (you can swing your arms in opposing 8 loops and when they cross, you will naturally feel a pull towards the completion of a second loop with that momentum towards the other direction (left-right symmetry)…).
“Chaos is divided into four elements; the sky into four parts or corners” - there are two bulbs making the torus, while the central dielectric inertial plane of life exists at the center of it (the aetheric side brings the time inverted double, which is our internal experience now).
Four winged serpents, four serpent heads on a human body
Symbolism of the Aetheric Inversion
8 Ogdoad
First cube (2³); evenly-even; solidity, steadfastness, material abundance. This is the 3D version of the Tetrad.
We are not just alive to survive!
The Great Attractor of Beauty and Love
Aristotle
In Aristotle’s biology, the agent of growth (and nourishment), the vegetative soul, is not reducible to something physically present- such as the material constellation of the growing organism. Thus, in sharp contrast to contemporary materialistic neo-teleologism, an essential feature of Aristotelian teleology is that teleological becoming is determined by a causal factor that is not reducible to what is physically present. [34]
There is another essential feature of Aristotle’s teleology that contrasts sharply with modern neo-teleologism, especially with the latter’s neo-Darwinistic and functionalistic version. Neo-Darwinism, etiological, and dispositional theory of BIOCOSMOLOGY – NEO-ARISTOTELISM Vol. 6, Nos. 3&4, Summer / Autumn 2016 function reduce the welfare of an organism to its mere physical maintenance (survival) and numerous descendants.
In contrast Aristotle’s concept of purpose is built on the conviction that the final state of a particular natural process is something good for that very process: “[T]he Good is that at which all things aim (τἀγαθόν, οὗ πάντ’ ἐφίεται)” [Nicomachean Ethics, I, 1094a 1], “the Supreme Good seems to be something final (τὸ δ’ ἄριστον τέλειόν τι φαίνεται).” [ibid., I, 1097a 25-30]
Accordingly, final states at which the soul of an organism aims are good for that very organism. Each organism is something good in itself because thanks to its soul and essence it has intrinsic value. From Aristotle’s perspective the purpose of being able to learn to read is not about producing numerous offspring but to contribute to a person’s happiness (εὐδαιμονία) which is a value in itself rooted in the noetic soul of the human [35].
The Telos of the Telestai
In Aristotle’s cosmos, all natural beings have an intrinsic nature which endows them with a genuine telos12:
“Telos: a final state that serves their own purpose that is rooted in their own essence (eidos).”
Not only is their being determined intrinsically but also their becoming is always oriented to an aim that is good for them. The final state of a natural process corresponds with its intrinsic value. Apparently, Aristotle’s metaphysics is firmly established on an indissoluble connection of ontological and ethical principles. Modern science is intrinsically and essentially grounded on the rejection of that very connection. This leads to the reduction of value to a quantity, such as the number of descendants. Obviously, other than modern biology, Aristotle’s metaphysics provides an appropriate basis for the elaboration of a bioethics and environmental ethics that ascribe intrinsic value to living nature itself − an urgently needed development in our century. [37]
As you can see, the negative time solution of the quadratic equations have been violently discarded, with the purpose to obfuscate the role of the Aether, to eliminate the complementary harmony between these realms and consequently, to disrupt the natural relationship between the feminine and masculine in general.
The erasure of the aether gives false reasons to justify dominator cultures in Reality. When there is no retrocausal attractor for our purpose, any kind of purpose can be overwritten into the ordinary mechanistic view of cause and effect. The side beyond the mirror is being systematically erased, our inner vision fades through the technological overkill that must find an end sooner than later. When there is no higher purpose or mission for us anymore, communist systems can take over. I hope that my work can help to clarify that our complementary duality is a wonderful universe that is way more beautiful than all the depressing conjecture in the monotheistic realm of single minded entropy could convey.
We are not just here to survive and Syntropy, the Telos of the Telestai- is our goal orientation that can overcome the current breakdown and depression, during the end of this orchestrated era... By rediscovering the Old World and our ancient wisdom that is buried under the rubble of modernity, we can regain clarity and reach through the rain!
“We have to create culture, don’t watch TV, don’t read magazines, don’t even listen to NPR. Create your own roadshow. The nexus of space and time where you are now is the most immediate sector of your universe, and if you’re worrying about Michael Jackson or Bill Clinton or somebody else, then you are disempowered, you’re giving it all away to icons, icons which are maintained by an electronic media so that you want to dress like X or have lips like Y. This is shit-brained, this kind of thinking. That is all cultural diversion, and what is real is you and your friends and your associations, your highs, your orgasms, your hopes, your plans, your fears. And we are told ‘no’, we’re unimportant, we’re peripheral. ‘Get a degree, get a job, get a this, get a that.’ And then you’re a player, you don’t want to even play in that game. You want to reclaim your mind and get it out of the hands of the cultural engineers who want to turn you into a half-baked moron consuming all this trash that’s being manufactured out of the bones of a dying world.”
― Terence McKenna
… until next time!
Your Leon Karmameleon!
Two Worlds (Conjugated in Unison like Yin and Yang)! One Breath & bidirectional Causality
A Very Simple Argument
1. There are specific facts of mathematics, let’s call them “patterns” (a.k.a., forms). Examples: value of e, Feigenbaum’s constant, facts of number theory and topology, symmetry of SU(2), amplituhedron, etc.
2. There are many specifics which are surprising, and forced on you, once you choose some basic assumptions (very few – just logic, apparently) –> you “get more out than you put in”. Start with set theory and get the specific value of e.
3. for some such patterns P,
- there are aspects of physics and biology that are explained by recourse to the specifics of P. If you ask “why” long enough, you end up in the Mathematics department.
- in contrast, there is no aspect of the physical world (physical events/laws), and no amount of history (biological selection), that explain/set the properties of P
- if P’s facts were different, biology and physics would be different.
- it doesn’t work in the reverse: there is nothing you can change in the physical world to make P be different.
- therefore, causality flows from these forms to the physical world (not in the temporal sense).
- therefore, these facts play important instructive roles. They cannot be ignored if you want to understand and tame evolution, bioengineering, etc.
4. Therefore
- physicalism is a non-viable theory: there are facts that are simply not “in” the physical world in any useful sense of “physics”.
Pythagoras knew this already. Let’s call the space of possible properties of P’s “the Platonic Space”.
5. Optional hypotheses: (optimistic metaphysical claim)
- P is drawn from a distribution that’s not a random collection but a structured space
- therefore, we have a research program: map the space, understand relationship between interface and which P it channels.
5. Skeptical position: we cannot assume that low-agency models of math encompass all the residents of this Space. Some may be better described by behavioral science tools.
- therefore, some of the patterns that ingress into physics and biology may be “kinds of minds”.
- therefore, Dualism is viable. We already knew it was true in physics and biology; this suggests it’s also relevant in cognitive science.
7. Skeptical position: we cannot assume that biological materials, evolutionary search, etc. have any monopoly on hosting those patterns.
- therefore, perhaps algorithms/robots should be searched for surprising ingressions that are not just complexity or unpredictability, but well-understood cognitive competencies.
My intention is to find a simple way to describe the interplay between Aether and Reality! It is a bit tricky because everything inverts at the zero point, so we need a new sign: ≡ - which can be used for congruency instead of just = as “identical”.
Φ = Golden Ratio, Golden Spiral, Phi ψ = Reciprocal) -> everything is a combination of centrifugal and centripetal vortex motion, two fountains and two drains and the aetheric inversion through the zero point as shown in the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler.
lowercase ψ = feminine / centripetal (ψ=1/𝞿)
lowercase φ = masculine / centrifugal
(uppercase) Φ= Magneto, dielectric Light (Reality, External, Definition)
(uppercase) Ψ= Aetheric Water (CCW and CW phases, Aether, Internal, Feelings)
Light is congruent to the inversion of aetheric Water (with time inversion: Water is one thing in Reality, perceived from here and another in the Otherworld, the inversion- macro to micro, internal to external, inside out and outside in).
The discarded negative root opens up the aetheric realm and this is why it has been discarded, to obfuscate it even more!
This ≡ (triple bar) denotes they are geometrically congruent after the transformation (aetheric mirror image in time/ direction), not numerically equal (= would be false).
(((In Reality, things either expand (macro) or shrink (micro- while “atoms” are balancing centrifugal & centripetal motion), the inversion (sign flip: -) happens aetherically and we need to always imagine the time inversion as well, so a -0.618… becomes a centrifugal blooming like 1.618…)))
So there are two inversions: the centrifugal torus blooms outward as Φ and Ψ = 1/Φ is the centripetal return here in Reality, bringing the dielectric for the charging of the Aether, for feelings, gravity, everything internal.
When this internal flips now, we have -Ψ , the full alternating aetheric inversion with time flip (everything flips, the entire magnitude etc. → this happens at the same time as we feel the micro… the “-” brings that full aetheric inversion that we do not perceive, only when we die…). So the tiny value that is contracting becomes a full centrifugal bloom… then the negative root of the quadratic equation finally makes sense!
There is the ≡ sign, the triple bar, which makes it possible to say that light is the inversion of aetheric water, the masculine is the inversion of the feminine, our body is the inversion of the aetheric double… this is really interesting- when thinking about Luigi Fantappiè’s findings when he turned E = MC² into a quadratic equation:
"Eggs break and we cannot repair them, cups smash into pieces, and the dominant force in the world is the breakdown of any order, leading to the growth of entropy as described in the Second Law of Thermodynamics.
That seemed to be part of the bedrock of physics, but now it is being challenged by researchers following up an insight by an Italian mathematician. His work developed out of rethinking the equation that is arguably the most famous one in the world, Einstein’s E = mc^2.
The man who looked afresh at the equation was Luigi Fantappié. Born in Viterbo, Italy on September 15, 1901, Fantappié was regarded as one of the greatest mathematicians in the world. He graduated, aged 21, from La Scuola Normale de Pisa, one of the most select Italian universities. He was a room-mate and close friend of the physicist Enrico Fermi. Fantappié won many prestigious mathematics prizes and taught in universities throughout Europe.
Fantappié had been working in the area of quantum mechanics and special relativity which both draw on Einstein’s equation, in the form:
E^2 = p^2c^2 + m^2c^4
This format, with squares, is a quadratic equation. Phyicists use one solution, but Fantappié realised that there had to be another one. A quadratic equation had to have both a positive and a negative solution – and the negative solution was missing.
The implications were great. The commonly-used solution of Einstein’s equation goes forward in time and describes energy caused by a source and emanating from it and dissipating outwards towards chaos and death. This forward-in-time solution describes the familiar situation of the law of entropy. But, Fantappié reasoned, there also had to be a negative or backwards-in-time solution describing energy which diverged backward in time from a future cause. Fantappié called this syntropy.”
by Mary Leonard
“It suddenly seemed as if the sky were falling apart, or at least the certainties on which mechanical science had based its assumptions. It appeared to me clear that these ‘syntropic’, finalistic phenomena which lead to differentiation and could not be reproduced in a laboratory, were real, and existed in nature, as I could recognize them in the living systems.The properties of this new law opened consequences which were just incredible and which could deeply change the biological, medical, psychological, and social sciences.”
Luigi Fantappiè
Core Thesis: The essay revives ancient wisdom through Syntropy as Entropy’s inverse, drawing from Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story where AURYN’s “Do What You Wish” urges pursuing deepest authentic desires, a dangerous self-discovery path!
Syntropy Concept: Luigi Fantappiè’s dual solutions from quadratic equations yield forward-time Entropy (divergence) and backward-time Syntropy (convergence via future attractors like love, purpose). Syntropy structures water via light, enabling order and goal-orientation.
Critique of Modern Science: Schrödinger discarded Syntropy’s retrocausality in his wave equation, misusing ψ (feminine soul symbol) for quantum probability to obfuscate Aether—a water-based medium bridging realms, charged by light for memory and fusion (per Pollack, Montagnier).
Aether and Inversion: Ken Wheeler’s ferrocell shows “blackholes” as Aether portals in all centers; centrifugal/centripetal fountains form torus doubled in Aether (Tetrad/✤ per Pythagoras, Aristotle). Reality (external, entropic) inverts to Aether (internal, syntropic, time-reversed), with Lucifer (light) and Sophia (water-wisdom) as complements.
Aristotelian Teleology: Purpose (telos) is intrinsic, not reducible to survival; eidos as formal cause links ethics and ontology, contrasting neo-Darwinism’s materialism.
Mythical Symbols: Egyptian serpents, Ogdoad, Baphomet (inverted Sophia) illustrate double dyad; rejects atomism, big bangs for eternal golden-ratio creation, urging syntropic alignment against mechanistic lies for beauty and meaning.
Proof:
A good example (while it is vortex motion of course):
We feel it as our internal reflection of the external impressions of the world. When you invert the feminine reciprocal of that masculine magneto- dielectric light, the -Ψ (negative uppercase Psi, the feminine, meaning inversion of everything, including time, which is the perception of motion).
“I enrolled in the faculty of psychology in 2001. My first thesis was “Entropy and Syntropy, from mechanical to life sciences” which was published in the Neuroquantology Journal , my master thesis was a continuation of this work and it is available in the issue n. 3 (2006) of the Syntropy Journal, I then conducted several experiments for my PhD dissertation, based on the hypothesis that if Syntropy is the life energy and since it is retrocausal, we should observe anticipatory reactions (effects before causes) in the systems which support vital functions, such as the autonomic nervous system. Measuring the parameters of the heart rate and skin conductance I could observe strong retrocausal effects when using stimuli with an emotional content. This effect has been confirmed by many other researchers using various types of experimental designs. When I started obtaining positive experimental results the reaction of the academia was violent: “you are a liar”, “it is impossible”, “we will not waste our time with this data”, “you are a disgrace”… and they tried to expel me from the university. But they did not succeed and when I had to discuss the dissertation in front of the national commission no one of my tutors was present, they were just terrified at the idea of being associated to this heretical vision of reality. I continued working on the Syntropy hypothesis in the school of ericksonian hypnosis, and I now work as a psychotherapist and a hypnotherapist. A short version of my PhD thesis can be found here.
“Homeopathy is a form of therapy formulated by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann (1755- 1843) in 1796. The system is based on the so called law of similar, according to which remedies are based on substances which cause similar symptoms in healthy individuals.
Homeopathic remedies are prepared by diluting the active substance. The higher the dilution the stronger is the remedy. This technique leads to the paradox that the stronger remedies are those in which the active substance has been diluted to the point that it is practically impossible that a single molecule is still present in the remedy. Consequently, having removed the active substance, through dilution, classical science states that the effects which are observed are placebo effects and cannot be attributed to the efficacy of the remedy, since no molecule of the active substance is present. The fact that homeopathic remedies are based on water suggests a new type of explanation based on retrocausal mechanisms. It is plausible that the active substance, once it is inserted in water, establishes retrocausal links, with causes located in the future. Removing the substance, thanks to dilution, the retrocausal links remain; however they are no longer bound to the active substance and are now free to act on other structures. Furthermore, as this mechanism is based on retrocausality, the substance which causes the symptoms in the future would eliminate them, healing in this way the subject. Classical medicine refuses homeopathy altogether since its effects cannot be traced back to a cause, and because the cause (the active substance) is removed from the remedy thanks to dilution. However the therapeutic effects of homeopathy are strong and homoeopathists have been searching for a model which could allow an explanation. However, the searched for these explanation is made in the field of classical causality, such as the model of the memory of water, in which causality moves forwards, from the past to the future. These models have proved to be inadequate and have not explained the effects observed in the clinical practice of homeopathy. The anomalous and syntropic properties of water suggest that it might be possible to fully understand the mechanism of homeopathy using retrocausal explanations, since water is essential for life and for the preparation of the homeopathic remedies.” (Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini, 2010).
The limit is between -1 and 1 of the log scales, never fully reaching the extreme of either water or light… while one can approach an extreme polarisation, the conjugate will be thin, but never absent!
These are straight from the book (chapter around Bastian’s time in the Southern Oracle region / with Grograman). Ende never gave lengthy public interviews reinterpreting the phrase beyond the text itself—he let the story speak—but he fiercely defended the original wording during the 1984 film adaptation, objecting when the director changed it to “Do what you dream,” calling it “the opposite of what my book means.
Bastian looked at Atreyu. Slowly he took the Gem from his neck and laid it at Atreyu’s feet. Atreyu rose and picked up AURYN. As he did so, the brilliance of the Gem lit up his face. And as though in response to it, a light gleamed far in the distance and came toward them. It too was golden, but not quiet and steady like that of the Gem. It seemed to be pulsing or flashing in some strange way. Bastian saw Atreyu and Falkor enveloped in a nimbus of golden light. He himself saw the same light around him. It became so bright that he had to close his eyes. He felt as if he were being lifted off the ground and gently set down again. When he opened his eyes, the three of them were standing at the entrance to a cave, and the golden light was issuing from it. The light was so strong that at first they couldn’t see anything. Only little by little did they make out the details. They were standing before a mighty arch, a portal hewn out of the rock. It was pentagonal, like the body of a starfish standing on two legs. Through it the golden light was pulsing. And through the rock there seemed to pass a quaking or trembling that was somehow akin to a distant sound.
The three friends entered the cave. And now the sound became clearer. It was like the beating of a heart, but a merry heart. It was a mighty, bronze-bellied laughter, which came pulsing through the rock like the breathing of a giant. It was the voice of the Water of Life.
They advanced, and as they advanced one after another of Bastian’s Fantastican gifts fell away from him. The strong, handsome, fearless hero became again the small, fat, timid boy. No matter! He had found his true wish.
At last they came to the end of the passage and saw the Water of Life. It sprang from a craggy wall of rock and fell into a large basin, which looked as if it were made of mother-of-pearl. The Water overflowed the rim of the basin and flowed into a channel, which led to a second basin somewhat lower down, and from there to a third, and so on. The basins were of different sizes and shapes, but all were beautiful. The higher ones were smaller, the lower ones larger. The lowest and largest of all was shaped like a seashell and rested on the floor of the cave.
The Water sang and laughed as it flowed from basin to basin. It sparkled and glittered with all the colors of the rainbow. It was so clear that one could see the golden sand at the bottom of the basins. And it gave off a fragrance that filled the three friends with pure joy. They stood silent, looking and listening and smelling.
But then they saw that this fountain was encircled by a wall of serpents. It was formed by two gigantic snakes, one light and one dark. They were intertwined like the snakes on Hermes’ caduceus, but a thousand times more terrifying. Their heads jutted far into the cave and they were holding each other’s tail in their jaws. Their eyes were as big as millwheels, and glittered like precious stones. They were motionless, but alive. And through this gate of snakes one had to pass to reach the Water of Life.
Falkor listened attentively to the sound of the Water. At length he said: “It speaks! It says words!”
“What does it say?” Atreyu asked.Falkor listened some more. Then he translated:
I am the Water of Life,
Out of myself I grow.
The more you drink of me,
The fuller I will flow.
The Water repeated this verse several times.Then it changed its tune and sang:
Drink! Drink!
Do what you wish!
But the snakes hissed: “The Water belongs to us. We are its guardians. No one can approach without our permission.”
Falkor listened again to the roaring of the fountain.”
Without memory,” he said, “he cannot come in. The snakes won’t let him through.
”Atreyu replied: “I understand. It’s all right, Falkor.”
Then he turned to Bastian: “Take off your mantle and your shoes. You must go to the fountain naked as when you came into the world.”
Bastian did so.
”Now,” said Atreyu, “climb through the gate. Don’t be afraid. The snakes will let you pass.”
Bastian climbed up to the snakes’ heads. The light one and the dark one looked at him with eyes like glowing embers. Then they slowly opened their jaws, releasing each other’s tail. The gate was open.
Bastian stepped between the heads and jumped down inside the circle. He waded through the lowest basin to the seashell and held his hands under the jet of Water. He drank. It tasted wonderful -- fresh and yet strong like wine. He felt it run through his veins like fire. He cupped his hands and drank again and again. Then he let the Water pour over his head and face and whole body.
He felt all weakness and weariness fall away from him. He felt as new and joyful as if he had been reborn. He laughed for happiness, for the first time since he had been in Fantastica. And his voice was the voice of a little boy.
Then he remembered Atreyu and Falkor. He filled his hands with Water and ran back to the gate. But the snakes hissed at him: “The Water cannot pass through us. It must stay inside.”
Bastian called out: “Please let me through. I want to give some to my friends.”
The snakes hissed: “They can come in if they like. But the Water stays here.”
Atreyu called out: “Never mind, Bastian. We’ve drunk from it before. Long ago.”
Bastian let the Water run through his fingers. Then he climbed back through the gate, which the snakes opened for him in the same way as before.
He went to Atreyu and hugged him. “Atreyu,” he said. “My dear friend Atreyu. What can I ever do to thank you for all you’ve done for me?”
Atreyu smiled. “You already have. You’ve made me your friend. What more could I want?”
Then Bastian went to Falkor and patted his muzzle. “Falkor,” he whispered. “My white luckdragon. I’ll never forget you.”
Falkor winked one ruby-red eye at him slyly.
The Water sang a new song, and Falkor translated:
Who drinks of me to slake his thirst
Must tell his name, his true name first.
Atreyu said: “It wants to know who you are, Bastian.”“But I don’t know my name anymore,” said Bastian. “I’ve forgotten everything about myself.”
“Then the snakes won’t let you out,” said Falkor. “Listen!”
The Water sang:
Without memory no one leaves this place,
For memory alone can open space.
Atreyu thought it over. Then he said: “In that case, I’ll tell the Water your name.”
He bent down and whispered into the seashell basin: “His name is Bastian Balthazar Bux.”
The Water bubbled and fizzed. Then it sang:
Thanks! Thanks!
To him who names the nameless!
”Now,” said Atreyu, “you can go out the other gate. The one we came in through is the entrance. The other is the exit. It will lead you straight to your world.”Bastian nodded. He went to the other side of the snake wall. The two heads opened their jaws, and the gate opened.
Bastian stopped on the threshold and turned around.”What about you?” he asked. “Won’t you come with me?”
“We can’t,” said Atreyu. “We have drunk of the Water before.”“But I’d so like to see you in my world.”
“Maybe you will,” said Falkor. “Who knows?”“Good-bye, then,” said Bastian. “And thanks, thanks for everything.”
He stepped through the gate. The snakes closed it behind him.
He heard the Water singing jubilantly, but didn’t know what it meant.
Teleology panteleology or universal teleology (Platon, Aristotle, Leibniz, Whitehead et al.) special or regional teleology (Aristotle, Leibniz, Whitehead, philosophers of biology) external special teleology inner special teleology non-psychic inner special teleology (Philosophers of Biology) psychic inner special teleology (Aristotle, Leibniz, Whitehead et al.) 425 BIOCOSMOLOGY – NEO-ARISTOTELISM Vol. 6, Nos. 3 & 4, Summer/Autumn 2016
Love your writings Leon. Thanks for all your effort.
How do you do your inks? They are remarkable!