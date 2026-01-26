“We are living through a Galileo Moment” Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini about Syntropy

Experimental Evidence for Self Propulsion of Water Droplets: The Leidenfrost effect at the University of Bath (& Michael Levin brings forth evidence about agency in “matter” in his lab): [234] Intelligent self propulsion of hot water droplets:

This video is absolutely worth watching… it is lunacy to assume that water would consist of molecular lego bricks of gases! Water is Irreducible & the Inversion of Light!

“We’ve underestimated “matter”... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “

(Dr. Michael Levin)

Michael Levin’s reasoning around the sober certainty of a Platonic Space

Water’s essence (CW and CCW Vortices) is as irreducible / incommensurable, as magneto- dielectric Light One cannot be without the other

And there is always an aspect of one in the other,

the reciprocal in everything

our internal now

that inverts fully when the inverse mirror flips Continuous Creation “Symbols are the language of a higher dimension; they convey truths that words cannot contain, acting as silent messengers of the Absolute.” - Ouspensky, P. D. (1931). A New Model of the Universe ✤ Ω = Definition Χ = Chi for Charge Triple bar (≡) means “congruent with” here! The most important thing to remember is the dual inversion: The reciprocal of Phi inverts to 1/phi, the centripetal return towards the zero point in the center of everything (the micro), that flips macro through the negative inversion of it (the second, “capital inversion”).

What does that mean? More about the history of ψ: [13]

Summary of the entire article

Greetings to you, wondrous biped!

The concept of Syntropy is a great way to see goal orientation as the inversion of Entropy, without the non-sensical framework of atomism (atomism is simply the reification of the magneto- dielectric vortex of light). This article will dive deeper into the connection of Water with Syntropy and the Aether!

Syntropy is the charging of the Aether, the structuring of water through light and the attractor from the future… but it is also our pull towards the realisation of a vision in our heart and mind!

In this article I will show you how Schrödinger discarded Syntropy, which is implied in the negative time solution in Fantappiè’s quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation E=mc².

Fantappiè identified the attractor of Love, the goal orientation of beings, which makes us feel meaning and purpose.

Schrödinger vehemently rejected the fantastic work of Fantappiè and later misused the symbol for the feminine soul ψ intentionally (because this concept of inversion of causality runs contrary to the foundations of the powers that shall not be).

ψ is the reciprocal of the blooming life force discharge that is our torus / dual fountain of reality, not some variable for probability in the “quantum realm”. Schrödinger deceived us intentionally! Then Wikipedia exchanged the page of Syntropy with Negentropy, while researchers have been subdued and ridiculed.→

The dual dyad includes the Inversion of the Inside towards the time reversed Beyond

(… the zero point in the center of everything)

Everything consists of centrifugal ↻ and centripetal ↺ fields, which invert towards the inside- through the zero point, where the entire magnitude, mass and therefore time inverts. We do not perceive the time inversion now, therefore the internal feels different than during the complete flip of the mirror of Reality towards the Aether (during death or entheogenic journeys)!

Water is irreducible and the Aetheric Medium, charged by Light. The entire Electricity of Life comes from EZ Water Charge, the movement of clouds, weather, bodies and our minds! → The Fourth Phase Of Water Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor by Gerald H. Pollack PhD We are unceasingly searching a connection to the beyond in religious conjecture, while that very portal lies in the center of every»thing« in existence, as shown under the Ferrocell of Ken Wheeler’s experiments with magnetism. Our internal Experience is the Space we are searching and when the mirror flips, the micro of that internal will flip to the macro of our external. The dual inversion has not been recognised as such in our modern era and ancient egyptian symbolism hints at the lost wisdom of the tetrad between Reality and Aether (like the shamrock leaf, two fountains of “N” and “S” and the aetheric inversion). The two sinks and field lines of the fountains, centrifugal ↻ and centripetal ↺ together The “blackholes” (the two sinks) are the doorway beyond Reality, towards the first inversion internally and when we die Reality flips entirely. The recharging of the Aether, after the entropic discharge- has been vastly ignored in physics, biology and everywhere else… the entire inversion of that feminine reciprocal towards the Aetheric, as a mirror flip, is the logical next step- a direct consequence of the dual solutions / equations of Fantappiè, the descriptions by Rudolf Steiner and kept in our ancient myths, which we can decypher- by thinking simply and clearly!

Syntropy is the Inversion of Entropy,

as I have explained in my previous article.

The vortices of life are leaning either towards Syntropy or Entropy (“atoms” with zero points instead of an“nucleus”, are rather balanced), towards centripetal ↺ charging or centrifugal ↻ discharge- and their orientation and intensity, their mingling with each other, brings the cascades of life around and inside of us! The internal brings the reflection of everything that comes from the Outside…

“The anomalous properties of water allow syntropy to flow from the micro to the macro level, turning water into an essential molecule for life; water is the lymph of life, feeding life with syntropy. Water is the most important “molecule” for life, which is necessary for the origin and evolution of any biological structure; if life could ever start on another planet, water would certainly be present” (Ulisse Di Corpo and Antonella Vannini, 2010).

Syntropy and Water

Who is Dr. Antonella Vannini?

“The law of life is therefore the law of love and differentiation. It does not move towards levelling and conforming, but towards higher forms of differentiation. Each living being, whether modest or famous, has its mission, its finalities, its individuality, which, in the general economy of the universe, are important, great and beautiful.”

Fantappiè’s work establishes syntropy as a counter principle to entropy. Water’s anomalous properties enable the flow of syntropy from the micro to macro levels, essential for life. The relationship between organisms (syntropic) and the environment (entropic) underpins everything. Homeopathy’s effects may be explained through retrocausality, challenging classical causality’s limitations. Syntropy in water suggests non-deterministic behaviour, complicating predictions in biological systems.

Get the entire document, where Dr. Gerald Pollack realised that EZ Water does everything the alleged nucleotides would do, because it contains the charge information that is used for “Gene Sequencing”

This study is interesting, because the “hydrogen” bonds and charge that is being mentioned, hints at the groundbreaking findings of Dr. Gerald Pollack regarding EZ Water. The research around Syntropy confirms the findings of Pollack, namely that Water has memory and that homeopathic methods work and in fact, billionairs trust this type of medicine and avoid pharma, which would be for the masses… [354]

“These retrocausal properties of water would allow a new explanation of homeopathy, a discipline which has always been refused by classical science because its effects cannot be traced back to a cause.”

“When attractors (syntropy) are inserted in chaotic systems, complex and ordered structures are generated: the fractal structures discovered by Mandelbrot. Fractals resemble in many ways the structures of life and probably guide the growth and evolution of living systems. Most likely, the anomalous and retrocausal properties of water, associated with attractors and fractals, cause life, and guide it towards higher forms of complexity.” (Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini, 2010).

Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vanini did fabulous work so far. When we integrate the Aether and the findings from Ken Wheeler and Rudolf Steiner, we can come to the conclusion that the syntropic inversion moves towards the zero point, where it charges the Aether and where the entire magnitude, mass and all the rest of that motion inverts towards that Otherworld that we perceive as our internal feelings. This is my main idea!

Albert Szent-Gyorgyi states that “it is impossible to explain the qualities, organization and order of living systems starting from the entropic laws of the macrocosm”. This is one of the paradoxes of modern biology: the properties of living systems oppose the laws which govern the macro level of reality.

The only mistake, when considering the concept of syntropy, would be to interpret the aetheric inversion as the oscillation between the poles of “big bang” and “big crunch” in Reality- without seeing the Aether as the complementary other realm. Creation and Destruction are just pulsations in a neverending story stream ! To forget the aether and model our Reality with atoms as reified magneto- dielectric fields is not a particularly fruitful endeavour!

The tetrad ✤, as seen by Aristotle and Pythagoras, the ancient concept of the number 4 - can explain the dual dyad of the two fountains of everything in reality that return through the zero point and create a full inversion world in the aether. This can be symbolised with the shamrock or the butterfly, through the 4 “bulbs” that are connected in one field, crossing over through the zero point of inversion in the center of everything. What a time to be alive! More about this further down in the article…

The Neverending Story

“Then he turned the amulet over and to his surprise found an inscription on the reverse side. It consisted of four words in strangely intricate letters:

DO WHAT YOU WISH “Wishes cannot be summoned up or kept away at will. They come from deeper within us than good or bad intentions.” Michael Ende The Auryn

Grograman (the Many-Colored Death) explains the deeper meaning:

“It means that you must do what you really and truly want. And nothing is more difficult.’

‘What I really and truly want? What do you mean by that?’

‘It’s your own deepest secret and you yourself don’t know it.’

‘How can I find out?’

‘By going the way of your wishes, from one to another, from first to last. It will take you to what you really and truly want.’

‘That doesn’t sound so hard,’ said Bastian.

‘It is the most dangerous of all journeys.’

‘Why?’ Bastian asked. ‘I’m not afraid.’

‘That isn’t it,’ Grograman rumbled. ‘It requires the greatest honesty and vigilance, because there’s no other journey on which it’s so easy to lose yourself forever.” Michael Ende - The Neverending Story The Water of Life “The motionless bodies of the snakes glistened like some unknown metal, the one black as night, the other silvery white. The havoc they could wreak was checked only because they held each other prisoner. If they let each other go, the world would end. That was certain.

But while holding each other fast, they guarded the Water of Life.” Michael Ende

The Neverending Story “I am the Water of Life,

Out of myself I grow.

The more you drink of me,

The fuller I will flow.” Water - charged and structured by Light!

mutual sustenance and amplification

around hydrophilic surfaces,

everywhere in Nature! Create your own Ritual!

Aristotle & non-material causation / purpose: The Eidos! “[I]t is absurd to suppose that purpose is not present because we do not observe the agent deliberating. Art does not deliberate. If the ship-building art were in the wood, it would produce the same results by nature. If, therefore, purpose is present in art, it is present also in nature” (II, 8, 199 b26-30). Of course, in all arts purpose is present because the agent acts towards an aim. In other words, conscious action is only a seldom special case of purposeful end directed action. Aristotle’s understanding of teleology confirms Thomas Nagel’s and Mark Bedau’s position that one may talk of teleology only in connection with entities to which one can ascribe values, since an experiencing being is only directed towards something if that something is experienced as something valuable [Nagel, 2012, p. 97; Bedau, 1998, p.272f.]. In the first clearly formulated theory of teleology, as presented in the works Physics and On the Soul, the concepts of ‘aim’ or ‘goal,’ ‘end’ and ‘purpose’ denote inseparable aspects of one and the same thing: they designate essential elements of the ‘eidos’ (εἶδος), or the form or the biological species to which a single living being belongs. In Aristotelian metaphysics ‘eidos’ is considered to be formal causality that is a non-material causal factor. In his seminal work De Anima (On the Soul) Aristotle says both that all processes occurring in a living being are determined by its soul (psyche) and that the soul is the ‘eidos’ or the formal cause of a “natural body having in it the capacity of life” (II, 1, 412 a 19-21). By ‘life’ Aristotle means “the power of self-nourishment, independent growth and decay” (ibid. a 14-15). [56]

As I have discussed in my previous article, Syntropy is a wonderful concept (unfortunately replaced by negentropy). The word syntropy and telestai are closely related, more about that later. Let’s continue with this magnificent italian gentleman:

Luigi Fantappiè Part II

Fantappiè associates the final attractor with Love ( like Adolf Portmann’s Perspective on Beauty and self expression ) , and states that:

“Today we see printed in the great book of nature - that Galileo said, is written in mathematical characters - the same law of love that is found in the sacred texts of major religions.”

In his “Unitary Theory of the Physical and Biological World” Fantappiè shows that all the laws of the universe derive from one equation . But he also notices that the equations which can yield a coherent universe are infinite.

Why is our universe governed by an equation based on a dual solution and not by other equations?

According to Fantappiè the answer to this question implies the existence of a theological plane (meaning, purpose, goals), external to our universe, in which the choice of the equation took place.

The aetheric Element is Water and it has always been Water, the Light of Reality and the Aetheric Water in a multitude of phases, from solid, over liquid crystalline to liquid and vapour:

The “hydrogen bridge” story has been introduced to obfuscate the role of Water as the bridge between the realms, the aetheric medium:

Water is the Aetheric Medium for Memory

Molecular obfuscation par excellence (“molecules” are vortices spinning in conjunction, either centrifugally or centripetally dominant):

This is basically the obfuscation scheme for the liquid crystalline behaviour of water, namely the structuring when charged by light, like infrared ambient light.

The description above is clearly a way to hide the memory function of water, how the structuring of water through light brings the fusion for non-local memory storage and in fact, Dr. Gerald Pollack has confirmed this in his lab (together with Montagnier). Water is the Aetheric Medium for Light and both are eternally intertwined!

“The fact that homeopathic remedies are based on water suggests a new type of explanation based on retrocausal mechanisms. It is plausible that the active substance, once it is inserted in water, establishes retrocausal links, with causes located in the future. Removing the substance, thanks to dilution, the retrocausal links remain; however they are no longer bound to the active substance and are now free to act on other structures. Furthermore, as this mechanism is based on retrocausality, the substance which causes the symptoms in the future would eliminate them, healing in this way the subject” (Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini, 2010).

Schrödinger (demented atomist and orchestrator of lies) removed the retrocausal solution for Syntropy and obfuscated the role of the feminine in “quAntUm” physics Ψ:

In 1925 the physicists Oskar Klein and Walter Gordon formulated the first equation which combines quantum mechanics with the energy / momentum / mass equation of special relativity and found themselves faced with two solutions: one that describes waves that propagate forward in time (retarded waves) and another that describes waves that propagate backward in time (advanced waves).

In 1926 Erwin Schrödinger »»»removed the energy / momentum / mass equation from Klein and Gordon’s equation««« and formulated his famous wave equation (Ψ).

Ψ is not the reciprocal for the growth in nature in Schrödingers equation, nor is -Ψ the aetheric inversion of that in his use of the letter for the feminine. (he used it for the "probability amplitude").

He ignored and attacked the repercussions of the second solution of the quadratic equation and later deranged the role of Ψ, the true sign for the feminine, as it has been recovered by Marija Gimbutas (← go to my article about her incredible work, she did that relentlessly and wrote her book about the Goddess culture in the Old Europe… someone else needed to finish her book for her).

When it comes to controlling human beings, there is no better instrument than lies. Because you see, humans live by beliefs. And beliefs can be manipulated. The power to manipulate beliefs is the only thing that counts. Michael Ende

As I have mentioned in my previous article, Schrödinger has obfuscated the findings of Lakhovsky regarding our Chromosomes too, which are antennas & resonators for signals, they do not hold any reified magneto- dielectric signals in a “code of life” as “nucleotides”.

In 1927, Klein and Gordon formulated again their equation as a combination of Schrödinger’s wave equation and the energy / momentum / mass equation of special relativity.

Retrocausality was unacceptable…

…and in 1928 Bohr and Heisenberg met in Copenhagen and suggested an interpretation of quantum mechanics (known as the Copenhagen interpretation) based on Schrödinger’s wave equation which treats time in essentially the classical way (only moving forward). They stated that matter propagates as waves which collapse into particles when observed. Consequently, the act of observation creates reality. This interpretation supported the idea that men are endowed with powers of creation. When Erwin Schrödinger discovered how Heisenberg and Bohr had used his equation, with ideological implications, he commented: “I do not like it, and I am sorry I ever had anything to do with it.”

“Fantappiè noticed that syntropy and entropy are » complementary «, since they stem from the same equation.”

Fantappiè recognised the complementary nature of Entropy and Syntropy, but he did not see the Aether yet- which leads to a categorical error, like the recognition of “negative” emotions as the complementary and hence entropic. But all strong emotions need syntropic charging of chi (only depression is true entropy) and the spectrum between Light and Darkness is not the complementary inversion that is Water to Light (the shadow is just the absence of light), the Inside to the Outside, the Aether to Reality.

“At the cosmological level this implies that diverging and converging phases should alternate. Consequently, Fantappiè supported the Big Crunch hypothesis. This hypothesis is exactly symmetrical to the Big Bang and maintains that the universe will stop expanding and begin collapsing on itself because of the strength of gravitational forces.”

This is where I disagree with Fantappiè. Gravity is just on the other end of magneto- dielectric of light, beyond the zero point- the central axis. Please see Ken Wheeler’s wonderful work about this.

I absolutely love Fantappiè’s brilliant insights and I will simply extend on them. It is a mistake to think that this complementary nature between Entropy and Syntropy would mean that big bangs would constantly follow crunches of the entire universe though, this view does not recognise the sober certainty of the transmuting Aether, the realm beyond the mirror- which pulsates in unison with Reality and in cascades of endless renewal, with the golden ratio kinetics of love, which will always recycle our pain into beauty, forevermore! The lack of syntropic charging is what brings shadow-dominance, the de«pression» that is always getting confused with the complementary to Reality, the Aether- which is our internal experience in this very moment (which can invert fully as -Ψ)!

The Yin and Yang does not only depict the day and night cycle- our entire Reality (our External now) is conjugated with the Aether (our Inside now).

Therefore Fantappiè sees the yin and yang between darkness and light, day and night, positive and negative emotions, whereas I see all feelings coming from the internal that then flips to the full aetheric inversion when we die. This makes more sense logically and brings a coherent picture of complementary duality, where one cannot be without the other. No big bangs necessary! Everything was always forever here, death is not the opposite of life, death is the opposite of birth. Life is eternal!

There are stories being woven but the entire universe will not collapse and recreate itself constantly, it is rather the continuous flow and ebbing of those phases of creation and death, which are the heartbeat of life!

Birth is the opposite of Death!

The masculine is the inversion of the feminine.

Phi is congruent with negative Psi, when Psi is the conjugate to the centrifugal golden spiral motion, returning towards the center and inverting towards the full negative with retrocausality towards the Aether. You can say that Light is the inversion of Water, the feminine is the inversion of the masculine and the Aether is the Inversion of Reality

There is no opposite to Life…

Since the findings of Ken Wheeler under the Ferrocell, it is clear that “blackholes”, the access towards the aetheric realm, exist in the center of everything (the “nucleus” of atoms for example) and when we see the Aether as the realm that it is, we can go beyond Einstein’s atomistic delusions and realise what Fantappiè already saw coming, in his very sensitive, visionary and brilliant mind. The big bangers and neo-darwinists were too loud for the real complementary duality to shine through though… There is no ultimate journey from beginning to end, it is rather an eternal dance of mutual sustenance and amplification of neverending stories and lifetimes, always in transmutation, while nothing is ever truly lost, everything is transformed (Michael Ende’s words).

Fantappiè: “I could see the interplay of entropy and syntropy in metabolism, where syntropy concentrates energy into increasingly smaller spaces, increasing order and organization, but since energy concentration cannot increase indefinitely, at a certain point, the system must release energy and matter, activating the opposite process of entropy and an exchange of energy and matter with the environment. Where catabolic processes are entropic and transform higher-level structures into lower level structures, and anabolic processes are syntropic and transform simple structures into complex structures.” Liquidarismo

The Mirage of our Reality without the Aether!

Clearing up the “negative electron / energy” confusion!

The atomists try to explain retrocausality without the Aether… which is mission impossible!

Paul Dirac, tried to settle the dispute by applying the energy / momentum / mass equation to the study of the electron.

To his great disappointment, he obtained two solutions:

The electron (e- ) and the “neg-electron” (e+ the “anti-particle” of the electron), which moves backward in time.

Heisenberg reacted violently and wrote to Wolfgang Pauli: “I regard the Dirac theory ... as learned trash which no one can take seriously” (Heisenberg, 1928). However, in 1932 Carl Anderson observed in cosmic radiation Dirac’s “neg-electron”, which he renamed positron, thus opening the way to the study of “antimatter”.

“Antimatter” and “neg-electrons” are the mental acrobatics of physicists lost in Reality without the feminine Aether, without Water as the Aetheric Medium and without seeing that “atoms” do not even exist!

Neg-electron & antimatter are all trials to explain the superposition of two realms that interact (or exist at the same time- as the outside and inside, which will turn inside out and outside in during entheogenic journeys or after death), Reality and the Aether- and without realising this relationship and by reifying the magneto- dielectric vortex motion, there is no way to grasp the inversion of everything beyond the zero point in the center of everything and hence there is the need to reify everything without the Aether that is the complementary other and that is a vain endeavour altogether!

The inversion of centripetally dominant matter (high energy light vortex) is both our internal experience of the aetheric and can be perceived as centrifugally dominant, when the mirror flips!

There is no Omega End Point (the omega works in all and everything and all the time, it is the definition of the boundless water charge in the aether, which is getting charged and phase shifted by light relentlessly, in endless cascades of wondrous renewal) - the hierarchical progression from beginning to end stems from the mental-dementia of the big bangers and the opposite of that, through the idea that we would all move towards one end state, which would be incredibly boring after a while and which justifies master race ideologies.

We live in continuous creation, in the kinetics of Love and we will always regenerate upward and forward, while nothing is lost and everything is transformed- switching between the two Realms of Reality and Aether (the Otherworld, our inside now).

…this lies in the beautiful nature of the motion of the golden spiral vortex of life!

In 1941 the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè (1901-1956), while working on the properties of the equations that combine quantum mechanics with special relativity (Klein-Gordon’s equation and the d’Alembert operator), found that the forward in time solution describes energy and matter that diverge from a past cause and tend towards an homogeneous and random distribution, whereas the backward in time solution describes energy and matter that converge towards a future cause (an attractor / absorber) and increase differentiation, complexity and the concentration of matter and energy.

How Fantappiè discovered Syntropy

“I saw the Water droplets falling into the sink gave me an epiphany. There must be convergent energy!”

Fantappiè: “On April 19, 1977, Alessandra, my girlfriend, called me and told me she had a new boyfriend and that our relationship was over. I felt my life shatter. I went to wash my face, and as I saw the Water droplets falling into the sink gave me an epiphany. There must be convergent energy! I could see it in the force of gravity.

“In addition to the divergent energy we all know well, such as light and heat, there is convergent energy!”

Everything suddenly transformed into the interaction of these two energies: one divergent and one convergent, governed by the law of entropy, and the other governed by a complementary law that I called Syntropy, combining the Greek words syn, meaning convergent, and tropos, meaning tendency. I could see that entropic energy implies causality forward in time, while syntropic energy implies causality backward in time (retrocausality) and that the former is visible while the latter is invisible, since the future is invisible to us. I immediately thought of gravity, which is invisible.”

I can totally feel him here, something very similar happened to me some month’s ago when I saw how Lucifer, the Bringer of Light and Sophia are inversions of each other and that there is the Aether and Reality as two complementary realms and that there is the first inversion as our internal realm and the second full inversion with time inversion, which turns the centripetal reciprocal of the diverging / centrifugal blooming back into such centrifugal blooming- just with inverted relationship between firelight and water. That’s it!

I love Fantappiè’s work, because it is full of rightful enthusiasm. Mechanistic ideas have kept us far too low. Syntropy brings the charge, the Chi that animates our liquid crystalline bodies!

This hypothesis was first published in the volume “The Unitary Theory of the Physical and Biological World.” (Fantappiè, 1944)

Listing the mathematical properties of the law of syntropy, Fantappiè was faced with the properties of life and formulated the suggestive hypothesis that:

“Life is caused by the future!”

There is no ultimate completion though, this has been yet again- a categorical error, which occured through the reification of magneto- dielectric fields of Electricity in the atomistic paradigm and through the erasure of the internal Realm (our imagination requires a turning inwards) and the feminine Aether beyond!

Fantappiè’s classification of time recalls the ancient Greek division in: kronos, kairos and aion:

Kronos describes the sequential causal time, which is familiar to us, made of absolute moments which flow from the past to the future.

Kairos describes the retrocausal time. According to Pitagora kairos is at the basis of intuition, the ability to feel the future and to choose the most advantageous options.

Aion describes the supercausal time, in which past, present and future coexist.

There is a lot of chatter about balancing the polarities, but I do not hear much about the aetheric inversion and the doubling of the reciprocal to the golden spiral growth as life force, that turns to the inversely timed Otherworld- which brings a tetrad of the dual fountain torus of life that appears at every scale (the double dyad). The negative reciprocal to the centrifugal growth is a complete inversion. Even the ratio between firelight and water inverts, which is the golden ratio, like the cycle of day and night, or 2/3 of dream and waking state, etc.

The main idea (for the sake of completion) :

This ratio appears everywhere in Reality. The balance lies in that conjugated imbalance, through the inversion in the aether- this is the true balance (in the golden ratio, 1.618…), beyond the 50:50 conjecture, that is being discussed, where the complementary other is not seen as aetheric water and the inside to the light and outside of Reality- but where the shadow is confused with the conjugate to light, when it is just the absence of light.

Aristotle’s concept of purpose is built on the conviction that the final state of a particular natural process is something good for that very process: “[T]he Good is that at which all things aim (τἀγαθόν, οὗ πάντ’ ἐφίεται)” [Nicomachean Ethics, I, 1094a 1], “the Supreme Good seems to be something final (τὸ δ’ ἄριστον τέλειόν τι φαίνεται).” [ibid., I, 1097a 25-30] Accordingly, final states at which the soul of an organism aims are good for that very organism. Each organism is something good in itself because thanks to its soul and essence it has intrinsic value. From Aristotle’s perspective the purpose of being able to learn to read is not about producing numerous offspring but to contribute to a person’s happiness (εὐδαιμονία) which is a value in itself rooted in the noetic soul of the human [32]

“In this context, it looks as though the disciples of Empedocles and Parmenides and just about the majority of the sages of old followed the Pythagoreans and declared that the principle of the monad is situated in the middle in the manner of the Hearth, and keeps its location because of being equilibrated; and Euripides too, who was a disciple of Anaxagoras, mentions the Earth as follows: “Those among mortals who are wise consider you to be the Hearth.” (Waterfield, 1988)

The Tetrad

Double Dyad: The aetheric doubling of the mirror reality of ours! 4 eyed beings… 4 headed and winged snakes in egyptian mysticism- and no one has ever wondered why?

The Tetrad ✤: the underlying principle of field propagation between Reality and the Aether.

One Field

The Tetrad: Double Dyad (Duality) of 2 (dual fountains with dual sinks) x 2 (aetheric double) = 4

Two fountains that return at the respective other side and sink back into the aether through the zero point where everything inverses, so that the centripetal micro will turn into a centrifugal macro and vice versa… when you realise the Tetrad nature underlying everything in existence, the four winged serpents and other mythical creatures with two pairs of eyes, 4 heads etc. start to make sense! There is an aetheric inversion of both our body and the entire reality! Not in a mechanistical way of a projection, but as a consciously acting landscape of beings!

Oil on Canvas - Riapko- a name for fine fur, that is so delicate that you cannot even distinguish the pieces anymore (incommensurable). The dual eye symbolises the dual dyad between Reality and the Aether!

✤

The pyramid is a tetrad Everything in the universe turns out to be completed in the natural progression up to the tetrad, in general and in particular, as does everything numerical- in short, everything whatever its nature. The fact that the decad, which is gnomon and joiner, is consummated by the tetrad along with the numbers which precede it, 1 2 is special and particularly important for the harmony which completion brings; so is the fact that it provides the limit of corporeality and three-dimensionality. For the pyramid, which is the minimal solid and the one which first appears, is obviously contained by a tetrad, either of angles or of faces, just as what is perceptible as a result of matter and form, which is a complete result in three dimensions, exists in four terms. (Waterfield, 1988).

“The monad of arithmetic, the dyad of music, the triad of geometry and the tetrad of astronomy, just as in the text entitled On the Gods Pythagoras distinguishes them as follows: “Four are the foundations of wisdom— arithmetic, music, geometry, astronomy—ordered 1, 2, 3, 4.”

Even during cell division, there is a Tetrad phase of our chromosomes (which are the antennas and resonators, nucleotides do not exist).

Egyptian Coffin Text: “One who becomes Two, who becomes Four, who becomes Eight.”

I found some fitting elements from the serpent depictions in the encyclopedia of the snake symbolism of ancient egypt, namely 4 winged serpents and 4 headed ones:

2 Wings in one, two in the other direction!

Alternating Syntropy!

Rejuvenation, Restauration, Providence, Synchronicities, Serendipity - the inversion of Entropy exists everywhere and in everything- at every scale!

There is not only a double of our etheric body, the entirety of our existence has an alternating and complementary other side that is being perceived as our internal experience, because of the time inversion aspect from the two roots of the quadratic equations, one with forward and one with retro- causality.

From the Coffin Texts (Middle Kingdom, ca. 2000 B.C.E.), specifically the Coffin of Petamon (Cairo Museum, item no. 1160): “I am One who becomes Two, who becomes Four, who becomes Eight, and then I am One again.”

This text is part of the Hermopolitan cosmology, where creation begins in primordial chaos (Nun) and involves the Ogdoad- eight deities (four male-female pairs).

Two fountains with returning sinks on the respective other side make two bulbs that invert towards the aether and that brings a shamrock type of picture, while the aetheric side is time inversed, meaning that it is perceived as our inside, while that part can actually be the inversion when there is a flip of inside out and outside in- during the moment of death, which is a transition, »a crossing« towards the other side, which is one field in the end, a connected 88 or rather ✤, like the shamrock (you can swing your arms in opposing 8 loops and when they cross, you will naturally feel a pull towards the completion of a second loop with that momentum towards the other direction (left-right symmetry)…).

“Chaos is divided into four elements; the sky into four parts or corners” - there are two bulbs making the torus, while the central dielectric inertial plane of life exists at the center of it (the aetheric side brings the time inverted double, which is our internal experience now).

Four winged serpents, four serpent heads on a human body

Symbolism of the Aetheric Inversion

The four wings stand for the double dyad, the aetheric doubling, the negative to the reciprocal, a full inversion of mass and magnitude, into the fibonacci turn towards the Aetheric (inverse)!

Four snake heads for the two bulbs, two fountains and sinks doubled in the aetheric realm: 4!

Four loops between two poles

8 Ogdoad

First cube (2³); evenly-even; solidity, steadfastness, material abundance. This is the 3D version of the Tetrad.

We are not just alive to survive!

The Great Attractor of Beauty and Love Aristotle In Aristotle’s biology, the agent of growth (and nourishment), the vegetative soul, is not reducible to something physically present- such as the material constellation of the growing organism. Thus, in sharp contrast to contemporary materialistic neo-teleologism, an essential feature of Aristotelian teleology is that teleological becoming is determined by a causal factor that is not reducible to what is physically present. [34] There is another essential feature of Aristotle’s teleology that contrasts sharply with modern neo-teleologism, especially with the latter’s neo-Darwinistic and functionalistic version. Neo-Darwinism, etiological, and dispositional theory of BIOCOSMOLOGY – NEO-ARISTOTELISM Vol. 6, Nos. 3&4, Summer / Autumn 2016 function reduce the welfare of an organism to its mere physical maintenance (survival) and numerous descendants. In contrast Aristotle’s concept of purpose is built on the conviction that the final state of a particular natural process is something good for that very process: “[T]he Good is that at which all things aim (τἀγαθόν, οὗ πάντ’ ἐφίεται)” [Nicomachean Ethics, I, 1094a 1], “the Supreme Good seems to be something final (τὸ δ’ ἄριστον τέλειόν τι φαίνεται).” [ibid., I, 1097a 25-30] Accordingly, final states at which the soul of an organism aims are good for that very organism. Each organism is something good in itself because thanks to its soul and essence it has intrinsic value. From Aristotle’s perspective the purpose of being able to learn to read is not about producing numerous offspring but to contribute to a person’s happiness (εὐδαιμονία) which is a value in itself rooted in the noetic soul of the human [35]. Ink on Paper - Shapes of the Otherworld (by me, Karmameleon) The Telos of the Telestai In Aristotle’s cosmos, all natural beings have an intrinsic nature which endows them with a genuine telos: “Telos: a final state that serves their own purpose that is rooted in their own essence (eidos).” Not only is their being determined intrinsically but also their becoming is always oriented to an aim that is good for them. The final state of a natural process corresponds with its intrinsic value. Apparently, Aristotle’s metaphysics is firmly established on an indissoluble connection of ontological and ethical principles. Modern science is intrinsically and essentially grounded on the rejection of that very connection. This leads to the reduction of value to a quantity, such as the number of descendants. Obviously, other than modern biology, Aristotle’s metaphysics provides an appropriate basis for the elaboration of a bioethics and environmental ethics that ascribe intrinsic value to living nature itself − an urgently needed development in our century. [37]

As you can see, the negative time solution of the quadratic equations have been violently discarded, with the purpose to obfuscate the role of the Aether, to eliminate the complementary harmony between these realms and consequently, to disrupt the natural relationship between the feminine and masculine in general.

The erasure of the aether gives false reasons to justify dominator cultures in Reality. When there is no retrocausal attractor for our purpose, any kind of purpose can be overwritten into the ordinary mechanistic view of cause and effect. The side beyond the mirror is being systematically erased, our inner vision fades through the technological overkill that must find an end sooner than later. When there is no higher purpose or mission for us anymore, communist systems can take over. I hope that my work can help to clarify that our complementary duality is a wonderful universe that is way more beautiful than all the depressing conjecture in the monotheistic realm of single minded entropy could convey.

We are not just here to survive and Syntropy, the Telos of the Telestai- is our goal orientation that can overcome the current breakdown and depression, during the end of this orchestrated era... By rediscovering the Old World and our ancient wisdom that is buried under the rubble of modernity, we can regain clarity and reach through the rain!

