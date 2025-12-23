Telestai Nexus

Amaterasu Solar
10h

Well laid out!!! One thing You mentioned was "caesium 137." I had a chuckle. I have poked around a bit with numerology and know that 137 is the 33rd prime. And that 33... Well, Most know the relationship of 33 to the esoteric stuff.

In fact, I strongly suspect the reason They made the shortage item in Their plannedemic "toilet paper" is because, in English ordinal gematria, "toilet paper" = 137.

I hope Many read this and grasp better what's going on in Our electro-gravito-magnetic universe!

Neural Foundry
6h

Fascinating integration of Wheeler's work with Pollack's EZ water findings. The conjugate vortex model elegantly sidesteps the usual particle-based explanations by framing charge as aetheric pressure gradients rather than electron movement. What I find particuarly compelling is how this maps onto actual biological phenomena, I've seen similar centripetal-centrifugal patterns in neural oscillation data that never quite made sense under standard electrophysiology models.

