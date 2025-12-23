Everything: Gravity, magnetism, light of every color, every smell / taste and feeling- is united through one conjugated field, bringing our internal experiences through the Aether (yin), while the yang side, the fountains and sinks of light (magneto- dielectric) brings the magnetic torus of Reality and its dielectric inversion, the hyperboloid. Magnetic creation and dielectric destruction and the inversion of that in the aether, are mutually sustaining and amplifying, yet ultimately on one field. Fractals of this vortex exist at every scale. The depiction of our biofield has been fraudulent everywhere on the internet! This article will explain this as simply as possible (the entire world has been indoctrinated with lies).

Alex Grey - Dying. 1990, oil on linen. 44x60 in. You can see the centrifugal and centripetal field lines, realistically painted!

We have been told that there would be a north and a south pole (of magnets, of our planet etc.), that objects like particles and electrons would circulate and that water could deplete- none of this is true (trillions of tons of hydrogen is being formed in the center of blindly labelled “blackholes” and the center of earth does also produce these, within its “black sun”- that is rather a white sun).

“Once someone dreams a dream, it can’t just drop out of existence. But if the dreamer can’t remember it, what becomes of it? It lives on in Fantastica, deep under earth. There are forgotten dreams stored in many layers. The deeper one digs, the closer they are. All Fantastica rests on a foundation of forgotten dreams.” - Michael Ende

All motion, wether of light or our bodies, is Aether based. Nothing actually moves (it is like the waves on the ocean without any water leaving its place). Our Reality is the magnetic fountain that returns towards the Aether dielectrically (the centripetal part), through the zero point, where everything inverts (like images through a pinhole camera).

The center of everything is a portal towards the Aether (the zero point) and the entire Universe is composed of varied fractals of one field- where you can follow the field lines centrifugally and back centripetally and you would have one loop of Electricity (magneto- dielectric)- through Reality and the Aether! What a time to be alive!

The communication with the Aether happens through the zero point, the center of everything (“the blackhole”)!

This is how everything in the universe looks like and works, through the centrifugal and centripetal field:

Ferrocell: real magnetic field lines – Two opposed spin waves symmetry – standing waves of a real magnet, no projection … this is the first time in human history that the 3D vortex is visible as a conjugate pair (that connects through the aetheric inversion)

The following perspective is based on the brilliant work of Dr. Gerald Pollack, Michael Levin, Dr. Paul LaViolette, Ken Wheeler & Rudolf Steiner! Our biology is much more simple than we have ever anticipated! These articles help to understand it all:

The Human Biofield moves through the Aether- and back into Reality!

EZ Water is a liquid crystalline phase of water like liquid, ice and vapour- as much as the radiative, magnetic torus and the dielectric return are different phases of the same field. Fractals of this occur at every scale:

2 sinks and two fountains (and fractals of that at every scale)- everything moves through the zero point of inversion. The “inertial plane” (forward momentum) is only seemingly at rest, because of its centripetal nature. The primary zero point is the sacral chakra, for sexuality (see Wilhelm Reich’s work about Orgone)! Fractals of this exist at every scale, meaning that all chakras, every cell and part of our entire body has a center that connects to the Aether and back, with minor intensity, compared to this “primary” biofield- every field interacts instantly with every other field!

The human biofield does not only appear in Reality alone! There is a larger cycle instead, which includes the Aether (our etheric body).

The charging through the zero point brings back the magnetism for our magneto- dielectric Reality of “Fields”. Mutual breathing- the transmission is lossless and infinite! The aetheric side must be an inversion of what we perceive in reality, including every layer of our existence and the ratio of firelight to water, as the outside to the inside.

Feelings are the flooding of the aether with dielectric, centripetal chi Χ!

The center of everything is like a lens that connects our Reality to the Aether (Magnetism is 3D Space, our World of Light!). Our eye inverts as well and Goethe described complementary afterimages of colours, like a green tone to violette light…

The integration of our internal Experience, our Feelings and Imagination completes the vortex paradigm!

The perception of feelings, the beauty in colours- must have something to do with the nature of the time inversion in the Aether. What is centripetal charging inverts and that is our internal experience of everything… this also explains intuition and precognition at times.

Recap:

Imagine an aetheric and centrifugal shower of magnetic force that returns centripetally in sinks on the other side of the torus and inverts towards Reality, through the center. We perceive time flow in the opposite direction, hence the aether appears as pure potential, the charged inversion of centrifugal space. This means that there is surely a window of interference, where both directions of time meet. Interestingly, dreams about the immediate future are very common and could be explained by the superluminal soliton beam connections between everything in the aether (Dr. Paul LaViolette). In fact, I have experienced a few of those dreams myself, where something appeared clearly in the dream and happened later in Reality. When you include the Aether in the Yin and Yang model, this could not be any other way and in fact, as I have described in my former articles [55] [56]- Rudolf Steiner clearly sees that time inversion too & a rejuvenation of our etheric body, while we are growing older here in Reality:

When very young children die, those referred to in Faust as “the midnight-born,” their etheric bodies are very old, quite hoary in fact, but they are endowed with strong will- forces. Etheric bodies of this kind are able to work powerfully on the long-lived etheric bodies of those who grow physically old.

Rudolf Steiner

The young Rudolf Steiner, who described the etheric realm clearly but confused it with the spiritual and jesus stories later on. The complementary duality between Reality and Aether is the source of great confusion worldwide and brings religious wars and endless conjecture about our fate!

The time inversion aspect can explain the feeling of being supported from the other side.

Steiner sees a wise and large etheric body in the case of children and the inversion of time during our dreams- and when we die and inhabit the aetheric world.

As I have described before, he then adds a third realm that distorts this very profound insight into the inner workings of Reality and Aether. During his era, the luminiferous ether was static and our mindset rather mechanistic. So he had a split relationship with everything etheric. Interestingly, he often conflated the aetheric experience and the spiritual realm already. The search function on this Steiner archive-website is top notch to find tons of evidence for that: [43].

A fractal toroidal-hypertrochoidal - magneto dielectric field conjugation. Did you ever hear of the heart of mathematics? The Mandelbrot and Julia Sets?

When you understand the conjugated nature of centrifugal magnetism and centripetal dielectricity, that move through the zero point (the Zero-point in the center of everything is why there is “something” rather than “nothing” in our universe) and returns towards and from the aether- then it finally makes sense that there is the internal and the external experience, the surface and the depth, our reason and our feelings- the world of light and the aetheric waters- and that there is an entire world of death that is as real as our reality, as countless voyageurs of entheogenic expeditions report, like Terence McKenna. Moreover, it is the matching of those experiences with near death experiences that clarifies that there is much more to the idea of the other side, than it being some kind of test for hierarchical progression, towards some form of conditional unity, that would imply a beginning and an ending and this does not make sense in our universe of continuous creation! We are asleep during one third of the day and awake for two thirds, which is a perfect fibonacci ratio, the golden ratio… our dreamscape is internal, our waking time external and there is always the threshold, the moment where the mirror flips.

It was Dr. Michael Levin and Dr. Michael Egnor who made me realise that non-local memory storage is proven at this point and that our brains are rather transmitters and receivers. What are we transmitting to? The Aether has been here all along, obfuscated and banned, mislabelled, ignored and shunned- but it has always been here and it is the inversion of Reality (Ken Wheeler confirms this, even calls it the anode, but does not describe it any further though)! The nucleotide does not exist! Everything is conscious, down to what we call “ordinary matter”.

The Land of Imagination, Fantastica- is much more than an invention. It is the internal landscape, the Land of Death, the Underworld- that monotheistic religions have tried to subdue or pervert. I am speaking about the Feminine Aether Ψ- that has been expelled into fear based propaganda, or turned into a travesty of its beautiful nature, while our imagination voids towards these lifeless LED-screens that suck up all these beautiful inner worlds we could imagine in every moment of this precious existence!

Natures “standing vortex”: Two opposed spins, converging, diverging, in a pulse oscillatory equilibrium.

“Space is the complete opposite of the Ether. There is no Ether “in space”, rather there is a ‘bubble’ in the only ‘something’ that is, the Ether. Space replaces the Ether with pearls of matter. In the absence of Ether is manifest magnitude, whose only offspring is matter itself. Space has no properties and is to be seen rightly as the complete opposite of the Ether, which itself is power and inertia; space being impotency, force and magnitude.” – K. Wheeler

I see it like this: mutual sustenance and amplification, there is always an aspect of one in the other and one could not be without the other conjugated part of that one field that connects Aether (now the internal) and Reality (now the external), Yin and Yang.

Yin is the Aether (the internal now) and Yang is Reality (the external) Φ PHI (the masculine, centrifugal, surface, external) ::: Ψ PSI (the feminine, centripetal, depth, internal) ::: Χ CHI (Force) ::: Ω OHM (Resistance) → until the mirror flips and everything inverts (in the fibonacci proportions).

A great deal of confusion exists around “black holes” and “inertia”, regarding the inversion of everything aetheric and the logic behind it all!

The reason for this confusion lies in our incapability “to see life that moves in an inverted stream”. Time does not exist as a separate dimension. It is the movement of the vortices that are fundamentally every»thing« and every feeling, the internal and the external. The fulcrum of the zero point is the point of inversion and we can feel that movement internally (all movements are feminine, aetheric, like feelings, gravity and magnetism) but we cannot see it (we only see a black hole..).

As we unfurl our lives, we perceive the aetheric as the micro and internal, while Reality is the macro and external. Once we move through the zero point of death (and life… everything inverts)- the internal, centripetal, micro- will be perceived as centrifugal space, the macro (according to the yin and yang principle but including the Aether, which is crucial to avoid illogical traps).

The integration of our internal experiences, the feminine, the feelings and gravity as the micro that will flip macro once we die, makes it possible to mend the millennia old divide between the masculine and the feminine, by showing their perfect conjugation and harmonisation in this coaxial cycle through Reality and Aether. Everything in existence is a fractal of something at another scale and nothing ever repeats, while it always returns to the same place. Please take a look at Dr Paul LaViolette’s brilliant work on the reaction and diffusion dynamics of the aetheric landscape, and at the fact that it is a non-linear realm (Levin’s platonic world of forms). I personally see the Aether as the complementary other side beyond the inverse mirror, since radial dielectric return-energy charges water (Dr. Gerald Pollack) through the Aether, bringing our liquid crystalline body and the animation of gaia, of nature!

There is will and passion, logos and eros, the external and the internal, firelight and water, phi and psi- not only as the shadow of each other, but as the irreducible and complementary dyad that is driven by the golden spiral of beauty and its conjugate. One cannot be without the other.

In the light of the vortex paradigm, the role of nanoparticles becomes much clearer. The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance (for storing electrical charge). This is why “qdots” are labeled “quantum” dots- to obfuscate the vortex dynamics behind lies about nucleotides, ion channels and membranes. Our entire body communicates through centrifugal and centripetal vortex signals = Electricity!

The proportions of the inner and outer radii, it's n-fold symmetry and wire routing were all extracted from the information presented by a spiral water standing wave, not from the mind of man. They are objective in way that we typically do not achieve. The 2D cymatics photo acted as an orthographic projection of the torus, and hints at a true relationship and not just a mathematical coincidence. It translated perfectly. » Maker «

What is Electricity?

Electricity is a Mirror Entity

Electricity = Magnetism Φ (centrifugal, torus forming) & Dielectricity Ψ (centripetal, return to the center, hyperboloid geometry).

(aether “a” “e” are mirrored… BAPHOMET inverse mirrored in hebrew, through the atbash cypher- literally reads SOPHIA)

Ψ = 1/Φ (Psi is the Inversion of Phi, the Inside is the Inversion of the Outside- also quite literally in the vortex of both, where dielectricity is the centripetal return).

There is no outside to the vortices of magnetism that returns as dielectricity!

The torus of continuous creation is all there is!

Please don’t worry when you do not understand every term here. In fact, Ken Wheeler says that the entire world is misinformed and no one in physics can define “energy” or “fields” (because they are Aether modalities and “General Relativity” and “Quantum Physics” are obfuscation schemes entirely- to subdue our understanding of the simplicity of it all).

The internal experience of aetheric charge is a feeling, simple as that! When we take away the charge, we got anesthetised right there (this is literally what it is).

See how Ken Wheeler effortlessly exposes Einstein and more!

De Divina Proportione (Luca Pacioli, 1509):

Excerpt from Ken Wheelers master-work : [ 23 ]

The inversion of the geometry of space looks like the “contraction” / concentration of the magnetic field lines of the aether to me…

Romanesco Broccoli showcases the centrifugal and centripetal conjugate of Φ & Ψ effortlessly!

The Interfacing of our Bio-Electricity means exactly this :

The amplification of magnetic (centrifugal) & dielectric (centripetal) signals.

The turning of dielectric signals into infrared light, for monitoring.

The manifestation of charge through these particles (hit by 5g, 6g infrared etc.) and self reducing, spiked rGO fibers (with lanthanides, aluminium, caesium 137 etc.).

What can we do? Replenish lost anti-oxidants (Glutathione, Nac, Glycine, Glutamine, Vitamin C) and chelate (not medical advice of course). Tony’s Bucket works with Sodium Citrate and Sea Salt (not medical advice).

This is a very important and thus far ignored field. Our entire vortex pressure communication is based on the centripetal and centrifugal movements of magneto- dielectric fields, a conjunction of Aether and Reality.

The powers that shall not be are using nanoparticles to mimic biological communication- our vortices that bring our Bioelectricity, our internal and external world. There literally is an internal, centripetal dielectric part of the vortex and an external magnetic and centrifugal one. Charge is being created through aetheric pressure gradients beyond the mirror- through compressions and extensions.

We are getting interfaced- through the alteration of the spin of our magneto- dielectric vortices (Electricity = Magnetism + Dielectricity).

These nanoparticles are creating the same centrifugal and centripetal vortices that our body uses for its bioelectric communication! They react to external signals and our body thinks that these signals are its own ones!



The Conjugate Geometry of the entire Universe

Two Showerheads and two Drains on the other side - the fountains for force dissipation of the water, the drains to let go of the water… The “inertial plane” is the mirror and beyond it lies the Aether, that we perceive as the internal now. This explains the paradox of the “black hole”, while aetheric perturbations are clearly releasing the charges for our magnetic tori that return towards the aether.

(And the invisible internal from the Aether). The Outside (the other) and the Inside (the I):

Gravity, Charge & Feelings are Aether based (internal), the magneto dielectric field brings our Physical World of Reality (external)- all forces are on the same vortex that moves through the zero point (without cartesian value, no mass or magnitude- it is rather the fulcrum, a portal) towards the Aether and “everything transforms, nothing is lost” (Michael Ende). The human body has sinks towards the Aether in every EZ Water structure in our body. This depiction is just the main torus and then you can imagine all the other vortices that make up our body at every scale!



There is a complete ecological cycle that includes the Aether & “the center always holds” (Ken Wheeler).

According to Ken Wheeler, 99% of Torus depictions are wrong. North and South poles do not exist, the zero point is in the center of everything, at every scale. It is the fulcrum towards the Aether!

Like Magnets repel each other, because of multiplicative force vectors that spin in opposing directions (the magnetic torus), not because of actual “magnetic attraction” from poles (Ken Wheeler). Unlikes (North and a South) are accelerating because of dissipation of space (voidance, vacuum creation, the dielectric pull towards the Aether).

How does it work ?

2 dielectric sinks & 2 magnetic fountains on every side (for the magneto dielectric field on the same vortex that connects Reality and Aether through the Zero Point in the Center)- a centrifugal (divergent) rise and centripetal (convergent) return on the respective other side, through the zero point of inversion- towards the Aether and back to Reality.

The "inertial plane” with the “black hole” in the center is only seemingly at rest, because of its centripetal nature. The zero point in the center inverts everything and we perceive the Aether as the inside from Reality, while we are alive and spinning as these magneto dielectric vortices (fountains and sinks, fractals at every scale, mouldable through will and passion) that invert when our life returns centripetally towards the Feminine Aether Ψ, during the moment of death- through the zero point in the center of everything. This explains the tunnel experience and the flooding with light and feelings (the high concentration of the centripetal dielectric in the center).

Galactic Jets for Hydrogen Generation

The magneto- dielectric torus is a fractal at every level and all fields interact instantaneously . Even the nucleus of atoms has this zero point in the center, instead of anything solid- the “protein folding” happens like the hydrogen creation in “black holes” (Ken Wheeler described such hydrogen production in detail- the basis of every other element, which would then simply be a compound harmonic of it). Ken Wheeler pointed out that the “iron core” theory is only a distraction from the way magnetism really works and that there would be a black sun in the center of earth (which is a white sun on the other side and once the mirror flips…).

Every atom has this portal towards the aether- instead of a nucleus!

“Black holes” create trillions of tons of hydrogen and even the center of earth is such a “black sun” - which is rather a white sun, when you see the pinhole camera like inversion of everything towards the Aether (like the complementary after image of green, when we see violette for example, but for all movements). A fractal of a black hole is the nucleus of every so called “atom”. The atomistic worldview, general relativity and quantum mechanics are means to lead us astray!

The Torus is a Conjugated Vortex (Ψ & Φ when Ψ=1/Φ)!

The movement starts centrifugally, a fountain of the magnetic torus that returns centripetally: [63]

Fractals of this appear at every scale and the “center always holds” (Ken Wheeler). Particles don’t exist! “The two greatest sins committed in so-called science in the past hundred years are convincing the ignorant many folk to believe that: 1. Space and time are genuine entities rather than conceptions and attributal abstractions; and that they mediate action at a distance and are the medium or field itself. 2. The fantastical invention of virtual particles, and massless beads that mediate gravity, light EM, and magnetism. Such nonsense offends the mind of even a drunkard and a child. Concepts and non-existent particles have no place in the mechanics of the cosmos or of rational physics. “A deep thinker (GR and QM) who cannot see clearly takes a sonar image of the turbid waters of the sea floor, recording its image, then moments later takes another image and seeing new masses on the bottom from the sonar image declares such bumps ‘evidence of sea-floor shifting, a possible newly forming volcano’. The clear thinker can see the remaining 99% between the surface and the bottom of the sea and informs the insane deep thinker that those bumps are whale shit.” - Ken Wheeler

The Masculine and the Feminine, the Centrifugal and Centripetal, magneto- dielectric Light & the Inversion through the Aether, that brings gravity, magnetism, feelings, imagination (epinoia). Sophia by Alex Grey

Electrons do not exist neither, the atomistic paradigm is toast!

The entire electric framework can be explained with aetheric perturbations & aetheric density and elasticity! The only “real” “particle” is the proton (Ken Wheeler).

Nikola Tesla » November 1928 interview «:

On the whole subject of matter, in fact, Dr. Tesla holds views that are startlingly original. He disagrees with the accepted atomic theory of matter, and does not believe in the existence of an “electron” as pictured by science. (Ken Wheeler).

“To account for its apparently small mass, science conceives of the electron as a hollow sphere, a sort of bubble, such a bubble could exist in a medium as a gas or liquid because its internal pressure is not altered by deformation. But if, as supposed, the internal pressure of an electron is due to the repulsion of electric masses, the slightest conceivable deformation must result in the destruction of the bubble! Just to mention another improbability...” - Nikola Tesla

Magnetic and electric fields are one and the same thing. In fact, there are no such things as “electrical fields” vs. “magnetic fields” vs. “gravity fields”; they are all just preturbative pressure modalities of the Ether. Likewise, there are no “electrically charged” discharge-particles: only permanent and equalized stable pressures of motion in the Ether. Ken Wheeler

“A straight line is an approach to death” - Hundertwasser

There are no straight lines in nature!

I remember hearing about this vividly when I was around 14 years old, back in arts classes. I remembered it ever since and it had a mystical depth to it that I can only fully grasp now, 25 years later.

These helical propagations of movements in the aether brings the magneto dielectric vortices that make up our Reality (the inverse of the aether). Vortices, not fictional codes in nucleotide arrangements... The torus is the geometry of the centrifugal part and the dielectric returns in the form of the hyperboloid (the diabolo with sticks…).

This completes a great cycle through the Aether and back to Reality and this has been shown for the first time through the Ferrocell!

Wield your liquid firelight wisely-

towards better days!

Your Leon Karmameleon