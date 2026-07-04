…all typed / handwritten.

“If everyone is thinking alike, then nobody is thinking.”

George S. Patton

For Truth and Freedom,

Wisdom and Understanding!

based on:

The first breakthrough realisation (gene sequencing is studying the interactions of biological materials with artificial particles, the “nucleotide packs”):

As a starter (if you have not subscribed already): Viruses don’t exist! →

Greetings wondrous biped,

I have written this article to distill the most important realisations regarding the (Corona) “Virus” and “Spike Protein” deception in the clearest way possible.

After this article, you will understand what the mysterious protein corona of viruses, particles or spike proteins really is, which was a fundamental part of the biggest and most violent deception that humans had to endure in the course of our recorded history! Viruses don’t exist, there are no nucleotides neither! We are electric!

The first part of this short article will give you a clear overview, while the second part goes into the history of the discovery and the full story of how our beautiful mechanism for charge has been obscured through the chemistry around so called “protein coronas”.

Beyond the molecular fairy tales, it is all about charge separation in (biological) fluids (also the air…) and signals- facilitated through polymeric and metallic particles, that can self reduce to fibers and transduce our bio-signals sharply & amplified and receive external ones. These are no “nanobots” though, the jumps and brownian motion can be explained without them.

Once you grasp the simplicity beyond the complexity-lies / red herrings- it is easier to convince those that have never thought about this possibility, that the particles that poison us in every possible way could be linked to the interfacing of our biology (just like the 5-6g towers and smart tech all around us).

Caveat: the advanced nanotech narrative, the nano-network tales, the alien invasion story and every last bit of the Q narrative are meant to keep you in the dark, as submissive “bats in their bat-caves”, who swallow the ivory towers excellent excrements!

In a nutshell:

A Corona crowns EZ Water around charged Particles- no Viruses or “Spike Proteins” in sight: the hijacking happens through Signals!

Our body creates a battery with particles we inhale, drink or eat: These are our (Corona) “Viruses/Spike Proteins.” They resonate with inner and outer Signals. In the past, lead and aluminium were used predominantly and recently there are new cocktails that bring sharper signals (the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance, Ken Wheeler). We have been told that our maladies derive from viruses instead!

In between the particle and the corona, there is the “hydration layer”, which is actually the negatively charged EZ Water zone that constitutes the mechanism for our bio-electricity, for everything alive (which excludes nothing, in the mind of Dr. Michael Levin). The protein corona itself is then positively discharging (sticking to the negatively charging EZ zone). → all toroidal vortex motion.

If you do not know about EZ Water yet:

These particles send and receive infrared and magnetic signals easily (our body produces them- the entire spectrum, while NIR and infrared are absorbed best), through their resonance with voltage, that turns it into Light or magnetic attraction (in the case of the fibers).

Our body works through bioelectricity, amperage into the centrifugal motion outward and voltage back into the dielectric charging centripetally, inward!

The fluorescent imaging of BioElectricity Signals of a Zebrafish (through particles)

Relaxation in muscles for example, brings negatively charged EZ (which we feel as Love) and contractions bring the (+) for centrifugal discharging, for the motion of our Life!

Particles stick to our “membranes” (which are the negatively charging EZ Water zone…).

The bioelectric EZ-Nanoparticle Corona

This is the official lie:

The Obfuscation: The “Corona Virus” or any other “viral agent”… The RNA is the reification of the infrared signals that can be beam-steered from a great variety of signals generators, directly onto the ez / biological / particle area, to change biological functions → See Michael Levin’s research.

Closer to the truth:

The Zeta potential around positively charged particles. You can see the negatively charged layer that Dr. Gerald Pollack later identified as the EZ water zone (and he recently suffered a stroke, because he explained anti-gravity devices for kids and graduated “professionals” alike [32]).

And the truth (instead of nafion, you can think about the self-reducing fibers with rGO and other metals / polymers or just particles):

This is where Pete&Peter’s criticism falls short: external IR extends the EZ and a nafion tube creates endless streaming in water as well. The negatively charged part has the charge / Orgone on the aetheric side (Pollack did not see the Aether).

The infrared can be beam-steered, it can come from our phones, virtually from all the 6g installations in our house and the environment- for the ongoing biodigital convergence. All these signals disturb our cells profoundly and cause cancer and decay of course (this is the very reason for the invention of pandemics and viruses)!

In simple words:

There are no viruses (and the story about their hijacking of our “DNA” through RNA is a categorical deception that I explained here: [67]. Genetics is another deception altogether, reifying bioelectricity). All these stories about spike and proteins are distracting from the fact that we are blanketed in tiny materials that amplify our bio-electrical signals (all the signalling for our brain, body and circulation / motion). When these materials enter our body, they form a negatively charged layer and exclude other materials into the so called bulk water, which is positively charged. This effectively creates a battery and then external monitors can capture the sharp magnetic and infrared light signals from these particles.

The published literature about our biology leaves out the simplicity of our bioelectric functioning and replaces it with deliberately complex stories (like this one about the alleged function of the “spike protein”: [54].

There are countless narratives out there, from the “lab leak theory” based on falsified “viral critters”, to the turning of our world into a “tech matrix" like “silicon quantum code” (I have exposed that narrative here: [26]. We have discussed the mysterious nature of the alleged “spike protein” on end and the repercussions to our health ranged from sticking spoons to clot-surgeries and chronic ailments that are beyond bearable. It was not just about eugenics- our skies are getting sprayed daily, whilst 5-6g + HAARP do the interfacing work- and a great efforts are undertaken to get these tiny particles & polymers into our body (the CO2 lie & co), that form an electric gel, which sends and receives signals from and to our body!

«Once we know what is happening to us, we can talk clearly about it and resolve the issues at hand. The particles in our body are toxic and meant for interfacing. To use these materials to block the sun is simply a lie [67]. As long as we are lost in fantastic tales between “alien-tech” and denial- we cannot unify. This is why I so eagerly explore the underlying simplicity beyond all the deceptions!»

The Spike & Viral Stories hide real charge separation in blood or in the air, through particles & polymers

The well established “hydration layer” (the EZ Water Zone) & “protein corona” conceal the EZ Water mechanism for Charge around water loving biological surfaces, particles and polymers, that Dr. Gerald Pollack discovered! This mechanism also conceals the memory function of Water, through the “oxygenation states”.

“These interfacial hydration states influence the initial interactions with proteins and cells, shaping downstream biological responses. Intermediate water plays a key role in controlling protein adsorption/desorption/denaturation and cell adhesion at biointerfaces, thereby contributing to enhanced biocompatibility.” → What they do not say is that it is all about charge and the attraction and repulsion are based on that [ 75 ]. The size of the EZ Water layer (the “interfacial hydration zone”) makes up our bioelectric signalling in general and throughout nature [ 64 ].

The “Protein Corona” (+) forms, because of the charged / hydrophilic nature of the particles that form EZ Water in our body (-), simple as that. Other particles are getting attracted too and EZ water forms naturally around all these positively charged, water loving areas. The Full Story The entire world has debated the mysterious “spike proteins” that spread “like a gas”, since the particles that are being delivered under false premise, are rather small (the “lipid nanoparticle shell”- it isn’t a shell, it is the entire payload…) We are talking about particles at the nanoscale (50-300 nm for example). We have discussed a myriad of ideas that have turned these little fellas into everything from genetic alien hybrid breeding grounds to advanced nanotech quantum portals (all the technology is based on materials that aid the interfacing. There is no processing in these, since the charge separation in our blood is basically a “free lunch” and the negative charging reaches the aetheric side, so external signals can mimic that natural process from within our body). Dominique Guillet discovered that these particles look like the alleged “spike protein” as it is being displayed and the published literature mentions “protein coronas” around particles & “viruses” without explaining the mechanism for charge that leads to their formation. This is effectively creating a battery in our body (“energy harvesting”) and before Dr. Gerald Pollack, we have never been told this. The powers that shall not be knew it all along though and hence we have heard countless stories that leave out that crucial fact. The entirety of the viral orchestration of the last centuries is meant to cover up the damages from the deployment of these particles & polymers for the interfacing of our magnetic signals (magnetic attraction and infrared Light for example…).

The turning of simple Bio-Electricity (toroidal vortex motion: centrifugal + and centripetal - ) into something chemical and molecular!

Whatever you hear about proteins and “mRNA” or fragments of RNA - be assured that your mind is being directed towards fantastic ideas about the physical, when it is all about the beam-steered signals into infrared to the “carrier” particles (bioelectric, not from non-existent “RNA” or “mRNA”) that form EZ Water gel around their hydrophilic surfaces, or directly onto the EZ. This “interfacial” layer is being recognised widely, yet the aspect of the charge separation and hence the entire field of bioelectricity remains obscure. If the scientific endevor was really about truth, one might ask why we conceal such a groundbreaking field.

Dominique Guillet discovered the deception of the Spike Protein 3 years ago!

I want to express my deepest gratitude for the brilliant work of Dominique Guillet, who exposed the deception around “mRNA”, called out the non existing “viral” bluff and identified nanoparticles that form protein coronas instead, that look identical to the alleged “spike proteins”.

We are talking about a great variety of materials, from aluminium, over caesium 137 to PEG and other polymers:

Not only do viruses not exist, artificial particles and polymers create a very similar effect under the microscope, similar to decaying biological materials and hence the “spike protein” narrative hides the interfacing of our biology as much as the entire field of virology. When you search images regarding spike proteins, viruses and nanoparticles, you will find a nearly perfect match of these three allegedly distinct fields!

The mechanism for the interfacing with these particles has still been obscure though, since we had to rely on the published literature.

I have thought about this issue extensively and for years and the published literature is full of expressions regarding the voltage fluorescence and electrochemical luminescence of these particles. This means that the smaller they are, the higher the capacitance for charge. The negative charge lies in the Aether and these particles can hold it and send out very sharp signals, resonating with our bio-electricity- through centrifugal and centripetal vortex motion of our liquid crystalline body (Michael Levin studies the biofield through CW and CCW motion on Water, by studying Solitons and Phonons).

When I found Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work, something finally clicked:

These particles form EZ water in the blood → the excluded solutes and particles form the “protein corona” (a negatively charged EZ part and positively charged bulk water part that is excluded. “Protein coronas” is the story for us goyim, of course- not mentioning / explaining the fundamental aspect of charge).

The “Protein Corona” means more positively charged particles that attach to the - EZ Water area, the “hydration layer” around the particle. This is how the gels are forming- that we see in darkfield microscopy, which then reduce to fibers electrochemically. Dried/ cooled liquid crystals can turn solid again, which does not make them “chips” (another Psy-OP). The way this works eventually, is very chip like though- yet driven by our own biology (hijacked).

These Particles are the agents for “energy harvesting”, by taking the “free lunch” of charge separation in our blood!

Forget all the stories about demonic quantum infiltration through these… the negative charging happens aetherically, through vortex motion (explained here: [26].

These particles and polymers resonate with everything that brings our thoughts, emotions and even our blood circulation. This language can be understood by A.I. pattern recognition and beamed back. We are not being told the truth at all and the noble intentions of the philanthropathic class is all about the hacking and artificial evolution of everything (since nucleotides are fiction… bioelectricity is enough for it all)!

Our body runs on bioelectricity (outward and inward motion on Water through Light).

We are radiating infrared and the EZ water layer vibrates in resonance! We can also use infrared that we make through our aetheric sound-sphere collisions, our feeling and thinking- which births infrared light through their harmonies (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Dr. Michael Levin:

Michael Levin is not allowed to explain the infrared interfacing of EZ Water charge simply. Dr. Gerald Pollack has quietly falsified nucleotides, ion channels and membranes: [ 26 ]

This output of the ivory towers is heavily deceptive or overly complex on purpose, so that the omission of the real mechanism is not missed.

In the scientific literature, we find chemical explanations for bioelectricity and these are deliberately high flown and obscure- while Dr. Gerald Pollack explained the mechanism of charge separation through the negatively charging EZ Water part (centripetal) and the positively charging bulk water part (centrifugal) brilliantly.

«The mysterious “spike protein”... what should that be ? «Metal & polymer particles, self reducing to fibers at times- liquid crystalline, plastic and metallic material. The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance and they are forming EZ water around their hydrophilic surfaces (the “protein corona”).»

Dominique Guillet:

Alleged particles with protein coronas are labelled as “spike proteins”. Dominique Guillet was the first to accuse Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone of being agents of the controlled opposition, when almost no one talked about this at all [34].

The following extract is from a paper about protein coronas and it shows that charge interactions are “intricate”… This mechanism has been obscured on purpose, so that we do not understand how we change peoples emotions, memories, preferences, hormonal activity… you name it!

Pollack explained that beautifully and suffered a stroke recently, after explaining anti-gravity levitation to kids and professional scientists alike, in his newest publication Charged.

This kind of “scientific” talk is still deceptive (virtually every concept in science is):

There is a “very thin interfacial zone” → that is the EZ Water Formation, excluding solutes, particles and protons to the bulk water

Here you can find the entire study, regarding the formation of protein coronas. [76] You can regard the molecular description as a cypher, invented to obfuscate the mechanism of charge in nature, namely through Light and Water.

The “Spike Protein” narrative did not only hide the deployment of particles and polymers (“qdots”, “mRNA”, “slow acting agents”, “anti- microbial agents” and so on and so forth…).

These particles form EZ gel in our body, effectively creating a battery for “energy harvesting” - simple as that. All the other stories about advanced alien nanotech are either red herrings (selective deployment to distract, like the tick campaigns so that we do not associate chronic brain inflammation damage with that kind of particle damage…).

Dr. Gerald Pollack has been isolated, since he identified the mechanism of charge in Nature, that changes physics and even our cosmology bottom up!

Differences in charge states changes this EZ water layer and the “protein corona” consists of the excluded solutes, protons and other particles (which then form EZ water around them again, which explains the attraction of + particles through the like-likes-like principle, as explained by Dr. Gerald Pollack).

This means that “spike protein” damage is really particle and polymer damage, when they form electric gels in our body that turn to fibers, for the transduction of magnetism and light signals into magnetic attraction and infrared, for example!

The story about viral spike protein shedding and all the rest of those are either covering up the repercussions of particle “shedding” from sweat for example or turn the damages from all the particles in the atmosphere into a personal issue, always using a viral scapegoat to divert the attention away from all the poisoning that is happening through our medications, wound dressings with particles, slow acting vitamins and all the rest of the titanium dioxide for chocolate and cornflakes alike!

We have grown up in an environment of constant radiation poisoning, for interfacing- first with lead and other particles, then through refined caesium 137 and aluminium, tiny graphite oxide (GO) particles and other menaces.

The narrative is deliberately only about proteins, whereas the charge based nature of the formation of that corona crown is left out (like the entire EZ water charge mechanism that has been known by the enemies of life have known about much longer than Pollack…):

Besides the size of the particle, it is the charge and bio-electric environment that changes the size of the Corona as well. In between the particle and the “protein” Corona there is a hydration layer, which is the EZ Water zone that Pollack evidenced in his experiments. You can put a cable into the EZ Water zone (-) (the “hydration layer” and another one into the excluded particle and solutes crown / corona (+) and it lit an LED in one of Pollack’s experiments with nafion (you can use metals too, or a PEG shell for example).

Water absorbs radiation (charging the Aether centripetally with Orgone, the “Electrons”).

Water shows a heat capacity by far greater than other liquids. Water can absorb large quantities of heat, which is then released slowly. The quantity of heat which is necessary to change the temperature of water is by far greater than what it is needed for other liquids.

Water absorbs infrared Light exquisitely, especially around 3000 nm. Dr. Michael Levin loves infrared photography, yet he allegedly uses “synthetically light sensitive ion channels” in his experiments and “no infrared”, “no magnetic signals”- because “they would go everywhere” (not mentioning the precise beam-steering…). I have realised that ELF might be a red herring as well, since that is the opposite end of the spectrum and we have heard from Pollack often enough that the absorption peak of Water lies in the near infrared / infrared spectrum…

On the other hand, the entire spectrum of signals has an influence on our biology and Dr. Gerald Pollack confirmed that subtle signals related to our biofield, our emotions have that influence too.

All in All

The mysterious protein corona around particles and polymers in our body is describing the excluded bulk water around the hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces of particles in our body. There is an “interfacial hydration layer”, which is the liquid crystalline EZ Water, negatively charging, while the excluded bulk water with the “protein corona” is positively charging. The smaller these particles are, the better the transduction of our own magnetism and infrared and even more so, when they reduce to these infamous fibers that have been sequenced with PCR (mission impossible)- in order to find out their nature. But the PCR, when examined properly, cannot even distinguish between life-forms. Hence I use Occam’s razor to realise that it is all about these materials that transduce our bioelectricity and the entire paradigms of virology and genetics are meant to obfuscate that. What a time to be alive!

All my material is totally for free, so feel free to share and like as well, cheers!

your Karmameleon