Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Proton Magic
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Hi TN, the charged particles and EZ water concepts seem fine. My question to you would be, since the corona (and all) virus, incl the spike and mRNA are just fabrications, why and how would you/could you connect charged particles to something that doesn't exist. Ergo, there is no need to explain them except to show how they are fabrications on the news and in reports with no basis.

The EM photos in your post of corona looking objects are dead shadows on a detector plate. Shadows naturally cannot be isolated and characterized from EM radiographs. They are most likely cell fragments from dying cells, the surface of which are said to be carved out by the addition of trypsin that helps loosen cells from the container walls. Please explain why/how charged particles have anything to do with the fabricated Corona narrative anymore than it could relate to a fairytale.

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