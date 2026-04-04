Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
11h

Check out the work of Veda Austin! https://www.vedaaustin.com/

The images of water that she captures are amazing.

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1 reply by Telestai Nexus
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

An excellent explanation! Thank You so much for the work You do!

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