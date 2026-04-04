All handwritten and pondered about during long walks, in depth research and sauna sessions! The A.I. does not give you new insights into anything… it is a bit of a false prophet ;)

This is the first time that all these ideas feel congruent and occam’s razor has been slicing away quite a bit of distractions!

Greetings!

This article will integrate all of our recent findings and show how simple the interfacing of our bio-electricity really is- and that is precisely the reason for all the falsified and complex concepts that were only meant to derail our understanding of that simplicity!

I encourage every reader to keep an open mind and to explore the possibility that most of the scientific concepts we are being fed with are deliberate lies. The biggest task is to unlearn these lies and to make way for the splendid simplicity of nature to pour through. There is a lot of make-believe around the readings of charge patterns happening (PCR etc..), which are the basis of biology. Once a machine gives you a definition, we often “magically” believe it, without questioning its veracity!

How particles & fibers are powered by EZ water and sharply amplify our bio-electricity for monitoring (”energy harvesting”)!

Particles: The smaller they are, the higher the charge storage and they blink with information from our body.

Other liquid crystals (rGO+polymers+metals) turn voltage into magnetic “attraction” that can be monitored.

This article explains this as simply as possible.

Ladies and Gentlemen, real liquid crystals (phase shifting & refraction of light… to see beauty):

The basics (skip if you understand the interaction of Light and Water, Reality and Aether already):

A complete travesty of such inversions are being used by the enemies of life with great success, by giving us “anti-viral” medication or “slow acting vitamins” with nanoparticle shells for “healing” and because it is actually the complete opposite→ poisoning, almost no one has recognised the magnitude of the deceit so far! This behaviour is what is being taunted as diabolic in religious contexts! And here we notice that our philanthropaths are the actual spell-casters of this travesty of our natural inversions!

We are not meant to be deceived naturally, contrary to the assumption of J. Epste1n:

Light (in Reality) Φ charges and structures Water Ψ (in the Aether)!



Water turns into the Light of Reality and Light turns into the aetheric Medium (and syntropic agent, explained further below in the article), because the fields of it are seamlessly connected through the zero point and this is precisely the moment where we depart from the “accepted mainstream science” (delusion).

When we look at the zero point or the dielectric inertial plane of galaxies, or into “black holes” for that matter (they are all the same)- we are looking into the lens that inverts Reality into the Otherworld.

The Otherworld (“the platonic space”) is Real - Michael Levin: “the final step of calling it a space is minimal” 0:00 -0:30 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Get to his platonic space symposium!

We can feel the effects of the retrocausality (since time is just the motion of the vortices and hence, the inversion of it is the inversion of that motion, our internal reflections / sensations / feelings in this moment), when the field “lines” invert (they are just pressure gradients, like the scattered light beams that align to peaks of that pressure Φ (0.1618…) and suction Ψ (0.618…)- but we cannot measure the aetheric side or experience the other direction, without entheogenic break through’s or death.

Our World of Generation is split into a dyad between Light (Reality) and Water (Aether)! The friction of the two Worlds brings refraction, reflection, feelings, imagination and dreaming!

The centripetal structuring that we see is actually centrifugal in the aether (through the principle of inversion):

De Divina Proportione - Leonardo DaVinci SPACE and COUNTER-SPACE (Reality & the Aether… the space creation is the inversion of what we see of the ather… when we die we experience this structuring (right side image) as centrifugal! The principle of conjugation that permeates the entire Universe has been misunderstood and misrepresented on purpose, for millennia of monotheistic conjecture. Ψ (0.618… centripetal )& Φ (1.618… centrifugal) in everything!

Main Section:

Breakdown

Particle & Polymer Poisoning for Interfacing:

»Smaller particles blink stronger and they naturally form structured and charged water to power that in our body, effectively creating a battery.«



What powers this battery, is literally Light charging and structuring Water, which comes from the particles, from our water loving surfaces in our body and from the outside (infrared comes from every material in existence)→ from a source of Light.

Infrared is also (not always) Warmth (Duncan developed the infamous voice to skull technology based on this). V2K works through EZ Water Charge interfacing with Infrared / “Warmth”.

A combination of inward suction (voltage, also “magnetic attraction”) and outward pressure (amperage, magnetism pushing out) in vortices creates our biofield.

“How particles and polymers amplify and transduce two basic motions that make up everything we are, feel and think!“

We are composed of a fusion of countless vortices made with these two motions, and the formation of liquid crystalline lifeforms from Light on Water has been turned into the molecular and atomic paradigm. There is no hard-core in anything, the center is the zero point and beyond it lies the aether.

Molecules and atoms are simply pressure fields, all electricity is that- but including the aether! The pressure mediation paradigm makes sense when we see the inverted otherworld. The bioelectric paradigm makes a lot of sense in the simple way that Pollack explains it, but we need to see the aetheric inversion and syntropy, in order to understand the proven goal directedness of all lifeforms!

So when Pollack speaks about “negative charge”, think inward motion (centripetal) negatively charging (it is always a dynamic process), vortical acceleration towards the aether through syntropic structuring (all explained in this article and referenced all over Telestai Nexus).

Outward pressure (Φ Light) and inward suction (Ψ Water)!

Pressure or suction weighting of vortices are the language of everything in existence. Our consciousness (perception, reflection, sight to the light) and that of every other life-form does exactly that, we mould this World through pressure mediation (fire, masculine, centrifugal) and aetheric suction (water, feminine, centripetal)- we put our will (the push of intent) and feelings (the pull of purpose) to it and none of that is mechanical in nature, simply based on the golden ratio and vortical pressure mediation. Everything is conscious!

Particles, some in liquid crystalline form, are growing EZ Water layers that are facilitating the dreaded brain-interfacing over a distance, and no one said a word- we are being shown incomprehensible graphics and even Michael Levin will not reveal the simplicity of it all!

So how does it work?

This is essentially it:

Some particles turn their inward suction into visible light and others into amplified magnetism (the magnetic “attraction” we have witnessed since 2021…). The smaller they are, the stronger they blink in infrared that moves through our bodies easily.

Smaller sized particles = more Signal

There is a lot of groundbreaking scientific evidence from the EZ-Water science, which can help you understand the way solids and liquids create a battery together.

The most important aspect is the amplification of our natural signals into sharp magnetism or light that can be red by our magnetometers or face id cameras and countless other sensors.

Magnetism is both the space creating push (amperage) and the dielectric acceleration (voltage) towards the aether, which brings the “attraction” (that is just the voidance / suction / syntropy from the aetheric water).

270 nm of infrared is the most efficient wavelength for biosignals into our body! → changing our EZ Water charge → changing our biology (morphology, cognition, sensations…).

These particles have certain properties and these have been tested during “gene sequencing”, in combination with the EZ water charge readings from the biological materials- always in conjunction with polymers and metals that are giving the powers that shall not be information beyond the cyphering into the “genetic code”.

Face ID Camera reads Infrared. Particles give off Infrared. Infrared forms EZ Plasma (EZ Water). EZ Plasma governs all Bio-Electricity!

Particles in our body are powered by EZ water charge (infrared induced, also from the particles themselves). That charge is our bioelectricity and contains all the signals for our biology and our cognition to function. The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance (the infrared blinking).

Amperage into magnetism (naturally pushing outward) and voltage into fluorescence (the amplified dielectric voidance also creates excessiv “attractive magnetism”- as we have seen in 2021, which cannot be explained by magnetic materials alone at all- it is EZ water charge and the size and composition of the particles that makes this possible)!

Contagion is a myth. All of the occurrences in our body that have falsely been labelled viruses are present in virus free samples. Franklin and other pseudo-elite folks have carefully crafted a narrative, that allows liquid crystals to be labelled viruses, since a lot of the interfacing materials are basically that: liquid crystalline particles and fibers (besides titanium, aluminium, “graphene” and so much more…).

Dr. Gerald Pollack explains Water Fluorescence (that you can apply to the fluorescence of the particles for the interfacing of our biology)!

“Water is colorless. So is EZ water. However, EZ water fluoresces. Thus, waters containing substantial amounts of EZ may appear to have fluorescence-based color. The exact color will depend on the wavelength of the ambient light that hits the water, but most commonly the color will lie somewhere between blue and green.” Dr. Gerald Pollack

0:00 -0:25

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The basics in 5 minutes:

The main cause of our mental health issues and chronic disease:

Particles, Polymers and excessive unnatural Signals in our environment.

The repercussions of the particle based disruption of natures consonances and dissonances (these resolve naturally if they are not artificially disrupted), are beyond anyone’s wildest imagination… I firmly believe that when we stop the global poisoning projects, the contamination of our food, air land and water- then we will recover from the current era of soul dissociation, which means a blocked voidance, inhibited suction and fainted aetheric charging in our body (disrupted internal reflections).

Personally, I will not wait for that day and I am doing everything to keep my body clear and it is working, when you eat rather raw and local and avoid contaminated products, when you build a lot of EZ through actual movement, cold and hot exposure and when you chelate (chlorella, polyphenols etc… not medical advice).

But we cannot let the enemies of life roam free, to continue to destroy everything!

In simple words: We don’t build enough charged EZ water anymore and / or that which is normally used for our natural communication in our body is now being amplified and transduced (turned into strong light or magnetism)- which confuses our body and disconnects our cells from our bioelectric orchestration (cancer), from our Electrome. Our body runs on that electricity / magnetism, but not in this way- these particles constitute an artificial disruption and even though our bodies get used to it, the staggering amount of chronic disease follows directly from the interaction of these materials and unnatural signals that are overloading our beautiful world!

At the same time, we get to see that there is goal orientation and meaning, a syntropic structuing that guides all life forms, that we are not mechanical and merely entropic beings at all. We do not just burn out, our aetheric body rejuvenates while we grow older, and Dr. Michael Levin shows how advanced our knowledge around these topics already is:

Click the image to get to the article

“[We] argue that current approaches to goal-directedness in biology cannot accommodate these results in a manner that helps us better understand how these systems work and fruitfully guides experimental work and practical applications in these areas of research. What is needed, therefore, is an approach to teleology in biology, informed by mentalistic concepts, such as intelligence, cognition, and intentionality. We describe and explain our mentalistic approach in greater depth, show how it can be applied to specific cases, and address some important objections to our view.”

This is a major statement that confirms the findings of Fantappiè that I have integrated with the findings of Steiner and my own insights:

“Intelligence and Teleology”

“The rapidity and breadth of Michael Levin’s “intelligence and teleology” revolution is astonishing. In the space of a few years, he has assembled a global community of like-minded investigators who openly advocate teleological arguments harking back to Aristotle and Plato. The neo-Darwinians, his opponents, are aging out of academia.” The Levin Teleological Revolution is here

The good news: our Teleological goals come from the aetheric side, the “platonic space” as Levin calls it, the Otherworld in many myths of this word- Hel, the realm of the goddess (there is “holla die Waldfee”, a saying in German, that connects her to the panic of pan stampeding in the woods, chasing his syrinx that turns into a reed for him to play is music→ “Light can be nothing else than a soundwave in the aether” - Tesla

I encourage every reader to use the search function here on Telestai Nexus, in order to get into this new perspective that avoids all these lies that have been introduced to erase the Otherworld, the Aether and its Retrocausality (the feminine suction of our syntropic purpose).

Luigi Fantappiè had a groundbreaking insight, when he looked at the negative solution of the stolen quadratic equation of Einstein (E=MC^2). He was enamoured by the realisation that all of nature is guided by both Entropy and Syntropy (bidirectional causality).

We have been had on a massive scale

No chips, no advanced alien architecture, or synthetic biology in the technical “matrix” style they portray (at least not at scale, that will come too) … just solidifying crystals in alkaline environments, bringing “electronegativity”, basically the centripetal charging of the aether (the aether is the inversion of all fields beyond the zero point in the center of them and water is both the medium and syntropic agent there) and the EZ water around all these liquid crystals and particles powers them, with our own bio-electricity, to transmit the way our body vibrates and these motions (pressure outward and suction inward) make up everything we need to know for A.I. to do unimaginable things, especially since the findings of Dr. Michael Levin (which are clearly surpassed by the powers that shall not be).

Nanobots, advanced alien architecture, where crystals for transduction are suddenly chips! This is not only how obfuscation works in the realm of synthetic biology, but also in the entire field of modern medicine.

What is happening is that materials are added to our body, that are water loving (hydrophilic)- which means that they form EZ Water (EZ Plasma) with very high dielectric capacitance. That means that the smaller these particles are, the bigger they light up with voltage from the vortices that make up our body, which is a mixture of solidified crystals and liquid phases of them. This is called fluorescence! Polymers, certain plastics help to crosslink into clusters that reduce. The reduction means that the oxide groups oxidise (the +), which means that there is dielectric structuring (the -). Dielectric structuring is basically the inward spiral motion towards the zero point in the center of every field / atom / galaxy / body etc… All fields always fuse instantly, interact in different ways of course. The reduction restores the structure of these particles which increases the amount of light they give off. That counts for mesogenic fibers too, which are often a result of that reduction process!

Concentric Singularity or more commonly known as a spike wave. The circular flow tank at FloWave in Edinburgh University”

The patterns in our water, the aetheric charge, our being is therewith amplified through these tiny particles, into Light and Magnetism that can be red by infrared monitors (face id for example).

We naturally function in this way, all these particles and self reducing fibers are doing is sharply amplifying them and turning them into another form of signal that can be easily red!

Dielectric capacitance: Water confined between graphene layers or in hydrated GO films exhibits dramatically reduced dielectric constants (down to ~2 near the surface vs. ~80 for bulk water). This enables applications like water-dielectric capacitors (the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance). What does that mean? Strong blinking and amplification of magnetism- when charged by our vortices, that are weighting (precession) towards either the dielectric or magnetic torus creating part! Magnetism goes both ways: a push and space creation and acceleration towards counter-space (the aetheric inversion, suction from the aether).

Dr. Gerald Pollack explains magneto- dielectric (“electromagnetic”) influence of Water:

The fourth-phase adsorbate, with its tightly packed, shifted ice-like lattice and expelled protons, generates a magnetic field due to the resulting charge separation and cooperative dipole alignment. This field then imposes long-range diamagnetic ordering on the surrounding water, generating the extensive solute-exclusion zone observed experimentally. Such a mechanism would also account for the observation that external magnetic fields induce exclusion zones in water (Shalatonin and Pollack, 2022).”

Graphite, Graphene, Polymers, Oxides and Reduction

(which restores the liquid crystalline lattice and brings very strong amplification of our bio-electricity into light and magnetism).

“GO’s hydrophilic oxygen groups promote thick EZ water shells (hexagonal, negatively charged vertex clusters) around the material. This excludes solutes / “protons” into positively charged bulk watr zones, creating charge separation and voltage gradients (functioning like an amplified natural dielectric capacitor or battery)→ The smaller, the better the signal! IR / radiant energy drives EZ growth and charge effects.” (This is why there are so many infrared beam steering devices everywhere now).”

The EZ water builds amazingly on these demented materials and that is precisely why they are sprinkled all over our dinner plates, medicine, air land and waterways alike.

Smaller particle = tighter dielectric compression = higher capacitance = more charge storage capacity (in the dielectric sense). These particles are champions at blinking in infrared and at amplifying our magnetism so that it can be monitored :)



This brings the fluorescence in the case of aluminium. The magnetic / amperage side (outward pressure) is the discharge of that capacitance.

If the interfacing was easily possible without all these particles, there would not be co2 reduction plans where companies pay for the distribution, in order to “up their co2” score. The entire co2 narrative is completely false of course.

The mesogenic fibers, rGO + other materials also amplify the dielectric voidance (acceleration towards counter-space, the zero point in the center of every field). This is being called “spintronics” and the obfuscation makes everything very complicated- when this basically means negative charging, structuring and a very strong amplification of our bio-electricity.

“In fact, Al-water reactions and Al-contaminant reactions have similar physicochemical mechanisms, both of which are based on the high reduction ability of metal Al.”

“In Aluminium-water reactions, the “electrons” (aetheric suction, “negative” charg»ing«) released from inner Al are captured by water molecules to generate hydrogen molecules through reductive reaction [Eqs. (1)-(2)].” (same study)

This means aluminium is a perfect amplifier of our biosignals into infrared for example!

EZ Water (EZ Plasma) structuring makes sprouts grow healthierly, when exposed to WIFI -

this is a clear sign that you can protect yourself by forming enough of that healthy EZ, through hot and cold exposure, saunas (infrared charges and structures water) movement, hydration and much more, discussed here!

Final Words

As you can see, EZ Water (EZ Plasma) can explain our biology, the interfacing of it and even the “energy harvesting” of particles and polymers, without drifting into alien architecture narrations that terrify every last person meant to feel at peace in order to work for solutions!

I feel honoured that my work has been referenced here and I am so glad to see that the dedication and sacrifices of some courageous people have helped to break the ice regarding the biggest deceptions of our time:

Thank you!

My work is entirely for free, so feel free to like and share and see you next time!

your Karmameleon!

the most beautiful way to put an unknown creation myth talking about light and water into music:

Three sparks

awakened

The blue of the sea

Eyes in the depths



With wings

flocks of clouds

Lift

Earth from water



Unfurl

your wings

Ashen wind

arise



Open

My eyes

Darkness watches

In the fire



Unfurl

your wings

Ashen wind

arise



Rumble forth

My grinding stones

In black tempest

Envelop all