Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey
4h

I have to catch up on these last few...

Dismayed early on, cause TAROT wasn't in there...

You know Keith Critchlow? His easiest to acquire for a decent price book Islamic Patterns is excellent. Has the magic number squares at one point, similar to this thing...

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