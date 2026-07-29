to understand the basic conceptual shifts:

0.00% A.I. - handwritten / typed / drawn

“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick. This is what all these teachers and philosophers who really counted, who really touched the alchemical gold, this is what they understood. This is the shamanic dance in the waterfall. This is how magic is done. By hurling yourself into the abyss and discovering it’s a feather bed.”

―Terence McKenna

“Before 1955, the only attestations of the goddess's name were in Punic, which is written without vowels as Tanit, TNNT or TNT”

Part I: A recap of Telestai Nexus and an important personal message.

Part II: The unequivocal Synchronicities around the realisation that the two Sator Squares encode the field dynamics between two Worlds (the World of Light and the internal Aether).

Part III: The Goddess TNT has been turned into dynamite

Part IV: An easy to understand board and overview that will help you to finally understand what the two Sator Squares are telling us (it is essentially very simple… we have only been indoctrinated with lies).

Part I

Greetings wondrous biped!

I would love to share an undeniable cluster of synchronicities with you and start with a personal recap regarding this Project, which is very important to me at this point.

«I hope these words help you understand what the two Sator Squares are trying to show you.… the amount of relief and joyous fascination that comes from this understanding is absolutely worth every last bit of effort!»

The daughter of the coworker of Thomas Townsend Brown (who developed the anti-gravity devices that Dr. Gerald Pollack mentioned in his recent book charged), Amaterasu- said the following:

”If You choose to look, You will find a perspective on things I give very high probability of being the real truth of things. I hope You choose to spend Your time with this!”

- Amaterasu Solar

I put this discovery up for discussion in this group here: [32]

There is no personal conjecture in this- this is about the understanding of the way Light and Water move between two Worlds, our external Reality and the internal Aether (encoded in this wondrous palindromic square and its inversion that exists physically) - which can help to shift our monotheistic understanding of the World beautifully and clearly so, which has fuelled a tremendous amount of raging master race ideologies- away from such conjecture and towards mutual sustenance and amplification: the understanding that everything is conscious, across scales and that we live between two Worlds !

The internal realm has never really had its proper place in the scientific discourse and the aether has been subdued deliberately through Einstein’s General Dementia and other models of deception. There is a zero point in the center of every field instead of a nucleus and this is why there are no nuclear weapons or energy- this is all zero point energy technology (heat and water)!

“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” (Dr. Paul LaViolette).

It can gift those with an understanding of existential matters, who do not want to believe that there is one all controlling entity- since there is agency across scales and Light and Water are literally those agents.

Then we all conduct bodies through our so called electromes (souls) that conduct all the EZ Water charge in our body. What a time to be alive!

There is no more conjecture needed, because all the magic is contained in these wondrous elements that are inversions of each other. Lifelong I have been searching for something and personality cults have not done it for me- be it around “enlightened” people (they are all going to burn out without some watery relief…) or promises from Religions- all of that has always been deeply uncomfortable to me.

To complicate affairs, I have always despised the empty and grey halls of “established” science as conducted- until I have figured out that the perpetrators are using complexity and elegance to fool the entire planet!



I would like to tell you a little bit about myself- in order for you to understand that this discovery is not just a random event- but it is deeply engrained into the History of my Life (and I had no idea…):

In the last years, I have burnt through all of the monetary reserves I had- in order to approach the truth about the bioelectric-particle poisoning of the planet here on Telestai Nexus (besides my travelling and playing music). When 2020 happened and the first reports from human blood came out, I felt a deep urge to investigate and find the truth about all these matters…

I have made sure that I don’t waste any money, so that I can continue this project- full dedication and everything that came in through my Music has been used for this.

I had no idea that all these insights were coming along- regarding the use of particles in gene sequencing, the fraud of genetics in general and how the interfacing of our biology really works- much simpler than displayed in all these psy-ops. I hope that you can take some value from these insights!

I have always intended to help to lift this thick veil of confusion from our beings!

To know that there are EZ Nanoparticle Corona’s that form an electric gel in our body to send and receive signals and to reduce to fibers- is tremendously helpful!



Everything that I saved “for the future” has been poured into this project and it is entirely for free. This was a deliberate and passionate life-choice that felt dangerous in many ways… yet I knew in my soul that it was important and I felt that I am doing what I am supposed to do with my Life, against all the odds in these heavy years…

I have spent the last years full time for this and it has been something that cannot be explained with personal gain of any kind, since getting into these dark topics so intensely was very isolating and I am also putting all my findings out here in the open for you! So it must have been about something else and on the 08.07.2026 I have finally realised what:

Part II :

The Synchronicities

When I was preparing materials to explain the two Sator Squares (after the discovery), I have realised that the digital roots of my birthday and the discovery day reduce to 7. All the more peculiar is the fact that my friend Marcia told me weeks earlier that I would be fulfilling my mission around 7! And here it comes: in November I had a major realisation around PSI Ψ and its role for the internal realm, for the simplicity of Nature…

Interestingly- that letter Ψ has been separated from Φ in the greek alphabet. This story has been buried! [26]

The gematria of Psi is 700 and reduces to 7 as well- this literally stands for Water- as the inversion of Phi, since it is the suction of aetheric water: the reciprocal of Phi (Jain 108- a master in sacred geometry agrees). There was a foreboding butterfly with 7 dots on each wing as well a week earlier- and another dead one with 7 golden dots on each other side after the discovery! I know that the understanding of the two Sator Squares eradicates every last justification for master race ideologies or monotheistic conjecture. Everything we experience reflects in a way and returns.

The facts:

My birthday is the 25.12.1986 - that is 2+5+1+2+1+9+8+6 = 34 reduces to 3+4 = 7

The discovery day was the 08.07.2026 - that is 0+8+0+7+2+0+2+6 = 25 (the Sator Square is 5x5) and that reduces to 2+5 = 7

The gematria of Ψ Psi is 700 and reduces to 7. Psi=1/phi, which stands for the suction of Water! The second sator square is fundamentally the internal Aether and therewith the Realm of Ψ (the Goddess, Atlantis, the Underworld and Otherworld, Levin’s platonic Space).

This is some cosmic humour, like a synchronicity-twinkling of Carl Gustav Jung in the stars right there!

I needed to recount and could not believe it! Yet there was a glowing feeling that gave me reassurance. These years are so dark and I want to convey to you how much relief can come from the understanding of these two Sator Squares that encode the field dynamics of Light and Water between two Worlds. This has never been conclusively recognised before, since AREPO has never been seen for what it is. I have always loved ancient things and helping to solve this enigma has been a real pleasure.

I have been driven by Will so tremendously and it was also in my surname RAABE, which is German for Raven (abraxas, the two Worlds…)- it almost burnt me (literally). The balancing and healing of an intense armouring from past pain and a very patriarchic upbringing happened at the same time internally- as the external realisations came pouring in… There are these two elements (Water & Light) that are inversions of each other and I have developed a way to fuse Water and FireLight in my Music as well- more than a decade before that… (Liquid Flamenco- or continuous Music, where the bass and melody communicate through this polarity). I had no idea what was about to happen.

A week before the discovery, I met a brown Satyrinae butterfly (sator…) on the pumpkin field, with 7 golden dots on each wing and two ⊙⊙ on each side and two additional golden silhouette ◯◯ each… I wrote a diary entry after years of neglecting that about it…. it was a long encounter and deeply meaningful and I knew that something profound was about to happen! The two ⊙⊙ from ⊙IVI⊙ (TNT, Tanit → when you form the Wheels of Life from the two Squares) were literally on the back of that butterfly… When I counted the dots I was certain that this meeting was going to end and something would happen, a courageous step or change, transformation / insight, something… and the butterfly fluttered off into the distance!

This forest of pumpkins flourished from just two plants- after that foreboding meeting with the butterfly on a leaf. Snails kept marching in during the early days that I have luckily expelled.

A week later, on the 08.07.2026 I saw Ken Wheeler allegedly explaining the Sator Square conclusively for the first time- and have realised that these two Squares (everyone just mentions one but there is an inverted version of it that exists physically) are a miniature version of toroidal field dynamics between two Worlds (including the second Sator Square)- that AREPO Ψ (CCW motion, O to A) is OPERA Ψ (CW motion, O to A), simply rotated to the back… which stands for work that is syntropic and finalistic: effect before the cause, reading O to A, standing for Imagination, Feeling (Michael Ende explained something like that to children in the beginning of the Neverending Story and there is even an image of a mirrored sentence on a door in the book, right in the beginning- mind that it is about two Worlds, written in two colours and considered the most brilliant and fantastic work of imagination that has ever been written).

In the beginning of the book, the letters of Carl Conrad Coreanders Old Books shop appear behind a window, when Bastian Baltasar Bux entered the shop and I have just remembered that this was a clear hint:

Isn’t it peculiar that the book is written in two colours for our two Worlds and he also chose two snakes instead of merely one Ouroboros for the cover.

Fantastica is the Otherworld, the inner Aether, the Underworld of Egypt and Hel in norse mythology, the realm of the Goddess. It is obvious that he knew this well kept secret and taught it to children in this beautiful way.

The mysterious AREPO is the only word in the 5 worded Sator square that does not mean anything on its own. That is, because it needs to be seen as if rotated behind a window and then it reads OPERA Ψ for the return of every centrifugal field (in the toroidal vortex paradigm): Imagination, Love, the syntropic suction of aetheric Water. Explanation and Overview in Part IV!

Michael Ende chose two Snakes for the Auryn of the Neverending Story:

If you have never red this book in your life, I absolutely recommend it! This is not a book that diminishes children to teach them a moral lesson in any way. This is a genuine display of splendour, brought forth by the magnificent inner visions of Michael Ende, whose father was a very talented surrealist painter. This is a book that children and adults like to read. Michael’s father pulled the visions for his paintings from the inside, sitting in a dark room and when they appeared- he had to sketch them quickly, to not lose their clarity!

After the discovery there was a dead butterfly on the table outside (a bit different than the living one) with 7 dots each side on the inside of the wings on the table:

Before the discovery of the meaning of the two Sator Squares, I met a butterfly with 7 dots on each side of the wings like this one that was on the table after the discovery. The living one had a pair of ⊙⊙ and OO on each side as well, on the back of the wings and below. When I counted the 7 golden dots on each side of the living one it was the moment it fluttered off

The living one had the dots on the other side…

The living butterfly had 4 more dots on each side for good luck (I need that now… all the silver and gold is gone, sacrificed for this discovery… I have literally dedicated my entire Life to this and all the money I have made for it came through my Music)!

During many uplifting walks through the old Forest I have realised that Psi Ψ as aetheric Water must be the direct inversion of Phi as Light Φ! Yet it was still very difficult to share these ideas. Then came the discovery:

The two Sator Squares are a beautiful gift to the World from ancient times, since they show that there are two Worlds, the Masculine Light Φ (pressure) and the Feminine Water Ψ (suction): Liquid Love and the Will of Fire!

And it is fascinating to see how we all converge now: Jain 108 realised the role of the reciprocal of phi in math (which is the suction of Water, also in his mind now- he recently posted this video): [27].

Dan Winters sees a superfluid called charge in the Aether as I have mentioned before- Occam’s Razor: that charged superfluid can be nothing else but Water!

Caveat: Every claim is based on first principles and logic. There is no wild conjecture or moralistic doctrine in these ideas presented here and that is very important to me! The most beautiful part of the Simplicity of Nature is that there is equality without parity- through the golden ratio and its complementation (the suction of Water: 1/phi- that took Jain 108 as a master sacred geometry teacher 40 years to realise, while he was revolving around phi.

It really is as simple as that: pressure Φ and suction Ψ: and that suction from aetheric Water brings our Gravity!

Magnetism, Electricity, Gravity, Feelings, Imaginations, Light and Matter are ultimately all on the same toroidal vortex spectrum and there is just one unified field between two Worlds!

Our lack of Imagination is erasing the Beauty of Fantastica, the World Inside Out and Outside In of Reality (the Aether and platonic Space of Dr. Michael Levin).

“Every real story is a never ending story.”

Michael Ende

This is all very beautiful if we had the chance to simply live our lives… yet the powers that shall not be know about our Electromes and want to take over, by orchestrating lies into the narrative and through bioelectric warfare:

Yuval Harari: “the driver of history are stories and they don’t necessarily need to be true”:

Part III:

The Goddess TNT has been turned into Dynamite!

TNT Ψ (Tinnit, Tanit, TINIT), the ancient goddess- has literally been turned into dynamite!

“Early references to her name were written in Punic, a language that didn’t use vowels. So you’d see it as “TNT” or “TNNT.” The actual pronunciation, based on Greek transcriptions like Θινιθ (Thinith), was likely something like Tinnīt. Despite this, the name “Tanit” stuck and is still commonly used.” TNT “Tanit was more than a goddess—she was an icon of a civilization, a spiritual mother to millions across centuries, and a bridge between cultures.” TNT

Water, the most mystical and wonderful liquid there is, should be a composite of an explosive gas and a reaction accelerator? [26]

And the watery Otherworld is now all about purgatories in “Hell” (through the addition of an l): a fiery pit of suffering, for those who are stepping out of line, herding us all through shame.

But as I mention frequently, hel is in fact the name for the goddess in norse mythology and also a name for the internal Aether (the Underworld, Atlantis, the platonic Space, the side beyond the mirror, the other side, the Otherworld, the “hyper”space… it is there on the other side of everything, where every field inverts).

There is no linear journey from Darkness to Light, everything moves in toroidal vortex motion and there are central planes of Life where our planets are, or the seeds of an apple appear and our lives have these too and they polarise everything in density layers of the interaction of Light that charges and structures Water (Pollack) and Water that pulls in Light syntropically (Occam’s Razor, Fantappiè, Schauberger, Ken Wheeler’s findings that prove the zero point).

The two Sides of the Force in Star Wars

In many religious fantasies, the ordinary way to generate progeny is getting messed with.

In Star Wars, there is the allegedly balancing force as the Father, with a daughter and son as the Light and Dark side.

Yet, real balance would come from a mother Ψ and a father Φ together- and instead of Light vs. Dark (the blame and condemnation games) it would be Light fusing with Water to create Life and the entire spectrum of Heaven and Hel (Atlantis, the Underworld and Otherworld, the Aether, the platonic Space of Levin) is within our reach.

This is not about a winner and spotless perfection at all,

but about authenticity: counter-coiling,

the mingling of the two snakes:

Beauty (all the visual splendour through the Will of Φ) and Liquid Love (the internal sound-spheres and negative charge, orgone Ψ)!

It is Trauma that creates that battle of Light versus Dark and the most vile battles are fought for dominance, when Love is lacking- in constant fight and flight mode- reinforced by the demented orchestrations of world events… the constant spraying and distribution of particles that become hydrogels and fibers in our blood… We long for the centripetal openness in our chest, which is armoured by old pain & frozen fear that we need to melt to tears of Beauty!

Love is the simple connection to our internal being, which is Water:

The Feminine is not just passive and receptive: she is the aetheric (and inverted / complementary) SATOR and Water Ψ!

Star Wars again: The Father as the Keeper and “the one”, who has likely expelled the Mother.

Again: real balance would come from the interplay between Light Φ and Water Ψ.

The Father orchestrated both sides of the clone wars.

The dark side is the conscious or unconscious entanglement in Trauma!

The sith reminds me of the gnostic seth… just for the name.

Love & Beauty: real Power is a consequence of their fusion! The Will of Φ and liquid Love Ψ!

There is not just a Light and a Dark side of the force (as the shadow), there is a Light and Water side (the fundamental pair that is complementary, meaning fulfilling each others field in a lossless manner) and we need to nourish both in each and every single one of us!

Our entire history has been driven with a machinery that creates Reality-hollywood and that through false dichotomies, it is concealing the beautiful simplicity and interplay of Light and Water (God and Goddess)- since everything has agency and Dr. Michael Levin has found proto-cognitive capabilities even in what we formerly deemed “matter”! What a time to be alive!

When we fight this battle of male against female, that is already game over- both motions, the centrifugal discharge ϕ and centripetal charging Ψ are absolutely essential for everything: one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other. All Beauty is Masculine and all Love is Feminine! It lies in the nature of the space creating motion of ϕ as the Masculine and therewith Light (all Light, the entire magneto-dielectric spectrum) and the inward return of Ψ as the Feminine and Water (=1/ϕ, the inversion), which brings all reflections, feelings, Love (which is another word for syntropy or finalism: effect before the cause).

«It is important to have a basic grasp of Syntropy, in order to understand the role of OPERA Ψ, the return of the opening torus field inward, our imagination, our love, our reflection, our Water → the suction of aetheric Water»

Darkness is not an agent like Water… Water incorporates depth, no need to separate it and make it a false dichotomy with Light, moralising a hierarchical journey towards some kind of end state that way… waste of time. We should rather be dreaming a different Life into existence.

The dichotomy is not between good and bad neither, the qualities of the experiences through Light heaviness and Water heaviness differ and there are wild variations of them through Trauma. When we consider one realm evil, we dismiss either the clarity of Light (structure) or the depth of Water (feeling). I am beginning to grasp that the pain we have to work through in our body, is very likely connected to the karmic-remains of other lifetimes! The reward is that radiating safety instead of constant fight and flight!

The inner world, hel…

Martina Hoffmann

… has been turned into hell- a fiery place of damnation:

Hieronymus Bosch : Hell

And this type of vision is also the result of social engineering- of orchestration going wrong… Electromes govern everything and some humans are trying to be the electrome of the entire planet, through signal-generators! And now they are propelling this dementia exponentially until we say enough is enough and reclaim our human nature!

This entire spectacle is missing the point. All the artificial particles in the sky damage our dreaming and we are blank internally in front of flickering screens…

Part IV :

This article is important to understand where Ken Wheeler was right and where he could not see the forest for the trees:

The Secret of the Two Sator Squares

The understanding of the two Sator Squares, this miniature display of the fusion of Light and Water- shows that OPERA Ψ is our Imagination (Love, Syntropy: effect before the cause). OPERA is the centripetal part of the field you are seeing below and on the other side of the magnet or anything else, there is another zero point tunnel access in the center (these are the two S in the Sator Squares). The part that Ken Wheeler did not see is that this motion inward is syntropic and pulled by aetheric Water that Dan Winter almost saw when he realised that his aetheric“superfluid called charge” has high predictive power with phi…

The Aether is not “the one”- the TENET principle is the absolute… the Aether is Atlantis, the Otherworld and the World of Water Ψ.

Occam’s razor: That superfluid is Water and there is a complete inversion of the entire torus field beyond the zero point of inversion in the center.

The two Sator Squares are explaining exactly that and with all the connotations for our lives- SATOR is the seeding every letter has meaning and number values- that entire thing is absolutely wonderful! This inner inversion brings our internal landscape of feelings and imaginations, sensations and reflections, resonance to the inducing Will of Φ- which is OPERA Ψ - driven by aetheric Water (the SATOR in the second square: the agentic Water, the Goddess- Liquid Love).

I absolutely recommend Ken Wheeler’s videos to grasp what I am talking about here!

What is a Sator Square?

From the Hermeticism Forum: «Few puzzles have captivated the imagination quite like the Sator Square. This enigmatic word square, composed of five interconnected words - SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, and ROTAS - has long been a subject of fascination for scholars, mystics, and occultists alike. While its origins remain shrouded in mystery, tantalizing connections to Hermeticism, the philosophical and esoteric tradition attributed to Hermes Trismegistus, have been proposed by some researchers.» «These numerical correlations hint at deeper layers of meaning embedded within the square’s structure, aligning with Hermetic concepts of cosmic harmony and hidden wisdom. A Portal to Alternate Realities The Sator Square serves as a kind of “reality anchor” in Hermetic practice. The palindromic nature of the square - readable in multiple directions - might symbolize the Hermetic axiom “As above, so below.” In this interpretation, the square acts as a focal point for meditation, allowing the initiated to perceive multiple layers of reality simultaneously. ”

Asa Oro : to make gold!

Easiest breakdown:

Overview TENET → the Principle that holds, the absolute SATOR → centrifugal discharge / entropic / “seeding” of Light (Φ, external Reality (Beauty, Adolf Portmann) → motion is Alpha to Omega, A to O) (Satyr / Pan) Light charges and structures Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack). Water pulls in Light syntropically (defined as Love by the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè, suction -> Schauberger). ROTAS (Sator backwards) → centripetal return / harvesting / wheels / rotation (indicating Ψ as centripetal motion, two ROTAS in a 90° angle pointing towards S, describing the rotating nature of that return), towards zero point North as S in the top left corner and South as S in the bottom right corner. skinshedding → renewal Sigma is most famous in math as the summation symbol (Σ). OPERA Ψ (CW) / AREPO CCW)& ⇅ → “work” dielectric return, converging / syntropic, the pull of purpose, feeling, reflection (Syrinx) AREPO → Rēpō means to crawl, snake like undulations, “a” inverts: counter-coiling → helical→ direction of motion is CCW, the O to A**) also:** repó=rest »a«repo=restless → motion AREP»O«(mega) to Alpha: the motion is Omega to Alpha! Reading direction is “Opera” in AREPO → CCW motion Ψ for the suction of aetheric Water. This is the rotated and mirrored version of OPERA and therewith depicting toroidal motion (as if rotated behind a window)! Central N (Nu / Nun, snake / inversion, gematria sums to 1+4=5 for pentagonal geometry, composed through the golden ratio) + S (North / South access to zero point tunnel) ORO → golden angles in the corner. φ phi forms the torus (now just imagine the inclusion of the inversion at the zero point) Gematria: 73 (SATOR)+ 64 (TENET) = 137° → 137,5° = Φ. ROTAS alone is also 73, for the golden reciprocal inward 73° → 73,5°= Ψ (the centripetal angle). It fits real world observations and the indication is clear, together with ORO in the corner, for the golden ratio. T marks the middle point / zenith and divides the areas equally → towards harvesting E for Energy = Charge = Orgone (gematria reduces to 5) The existence of the physical inverted square confirms lossless reciprocity between the two worlds, dyadic breathing / amplification of all of Light’s Φ pressure fields that return through the suction of aetheric Water Ψ***,*** congruent with the inversion of the fields we see under the ferrocell, that “accelerate towards counter-space” (pulled by aetheric Water).

when you form the wheels of Life from the two Squares, the ancient names of God (Light) and Goddess (Water) become unequivocally clear!

When you learn about the two Sator Squares here on Telestai Nexus, you will be able to see the toroidal vortex motion with two phi fountains and two psi suction sinks into the zero points S in the squares. More about the vortex paradigm: [ 23 ]

She is Sophia, the Wisdom of Water Ψ- he is Lucifer Φ, the bringer of Light- she is Syrinx Ψ and turns into a reed for Pan Φ to play his music- inspired by Her, his Muse! She is TNT and he is BAAL, she is al-Lāt, the Great Lady of the Sea and he is Al-ilāh, the Giver of Light- she is Asherah and he is Yawe

She is the Water and He is the Light! they are complementing each other

through inversion one is always part of the other

and one could not be without the other evaporation (solve) & condensation (coagula) …and they fuse, love and compose Life, while one World paints the other-

through our internal reflection!

All my material is entirely for free, so feel free to like and share!

Your Karmameleon

“In an attempt to restore the historical reputation and heritage of his country, Tunisian scholar M’hamed Hassine Fantar has vociferously argued that charges of Carthaginian child sacrifice are “propaganda.”



Because Carthage was definitively defeated and destroyed by the Romans in 146 B.C., Fantar contends that the Romans distorted history to show us as barbarians...”

The 《 Demiurge》is neither Evil nor deficient (Sophia provides him sight to his Light)!

The Nature of the Beast: sin666°+cos(6×6×6) = −ϕ (Water), no Evil in Sight