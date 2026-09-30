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For Virology and Genetics:

Several prominent channelers for the “Galactic Federation” claim that Arcturians and Pleiadians speak about up to 12 strands of DNA and dormant potential in these → not even two exist → these “aliens” are government agents instead, using voice to skull through A.I. for an enchanted enslavement and bio-electric messing with our mind / body and soul instead.

There is a massive movement that embraces the “Galactic Federation” globally, as the feel good solution to the mess we are in, yet there is clear evidence that the allegedly channeled messages come straight from the CIA and not from alleged aliens!

In this article: a clear warning by Greg Giles, who confirms all suspicions in regards to the infiltration of the spiritual scene with BCI (brain-computer interfacing technology).

How Timothy Leary became a 60’s counter-culture hero who literally wrote a book titled: 𐌔tar𐌔eed in that exact form. The exact same symbolism of our last “𐌔𐌔” movement simply got a spiritual rebranding! The enemies of life are orchestrating our world intentionally, by infiltrating and by shaping every movement: by taking over control in every way possible (and in this case- also by “supporting” Leary).

The Galactic Federation: How the repercussions of ubiquitous particle and signals poisoning has been turned into ascension symptoms for the next “evolutionary step”, facilitated through “starseeds” (and brain-interfacing technology):

“Don’t think, trust the plan, the truth-tellers only want to make you afraid, “to lower your vibration””…

If we do not stand up for our own dignity, no one is going to change this situation for us!

Another spiritual pyramid scheme has taken over the hearts of the gullible, an alternative to the dealing with our stuff: the promise of remote enlightenment!

The “truth is finally being revealed” (cointel psyops) like the biolab hoax- or the turning of bioelectricity interfacing into virological “gain of function” and “directed evolution” PsyOPS.

“The brain off heart, on mode” → no “superficial” information, just Biodigital Convergence bear-traps for the gullible, decorated as an ascension preparing featherbed- ready to devour, through “mass-ascension” (→ 5-6g brain frying). Tissue damage? “AsCenSion sYmPtoms”. High pitched interference? A sign of your awakening!

Those who are still into Arcturian derived guide messaging are due to a major Reality Check:

The Galactic Federation:

To recruit talented, intuitive and sensitive people as labrats for brain-interfacing, whilst they believe they are ascending back to their star family- is next level diabolical.

→ official mentioning of the hijacking of our biology: [64]

Starseed: a 1973 book by Timothy Leary- who was a CIA agent.

The actual term “starseed” was solidified in the early 1970’s- by Leary himself!

They literally went for SS again:

While H1tler has been pushed with amphetamines and other nasty cocktails, Leary had a “supervised” acid-free-pass into all fields of society. For every era, there are useful figures for the puppeteers and they leave their fingerprint every time:

Another army is forming so it seems, Sowilo has been seen in this way before!

Quite a rebranding:

For an army of spiritual 𐌔tar𐌔eeds!

See this article about Dr. Timothy Leary and his affiliations with the CIA: [71].

“The so-called ‘channeled messages’ I received claiming to be from my soul family from the stars were in fact simple radio waves sent by U.S. government agents, allegedly from an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense or the U.S. intelligence community, working in concert with volunteers, many of which are secret society members who help propagate enormous numbers of hoaxed news stories of UFOs and related space news, building a backdrop for a PSYOPS program that lures science and spirituality-minded individuals such as myself into their web.” Greg Giles

He continues:

“ The electronic harassment operators are relentless , showing little or no mercy, keeping me under total surveillance, tormenting me, torturing me, and attempting to reprogram my mind as I sleep, turning my dreams into nightmares, effectively altering my behavior and free will choices as I continue through the mercifully final days of what was once my life. They have also in the past, and again very recently, scarred my body with their electromagnetic/microwave neuroweapon technology in a successful effort to control and negate my relationship with a woman who is now gone from my life. «There is no recourse I have been able to uncover to shelter from this evil program. Their weaponry envelopes us and follows us everywhere, sharing space with cell phone towers all throughout the U.S. and the entire globe, soaking our airwaves with the digital information of their hellish nightmare .» There exists endless documentation throughout the internet concerning government mind control programs and the technology used against the people, and it is advisable to familiarize yourself with this technology, as the spread of knowledge is our best and only defense against this despicable evil that will not stop until every last member of our society is a prisoner of his or her own altered mind. That is their sick and twisted plan – the construction of the dystopian nightmare forewarned by George Orwell throughout the pages of his prophetic Nineteen Eighty Four. My advice to all is to stay clear of all these stories of UFOs, extraterrestrials, channeled messages, and psychic mediums speaking to the dead, as these fictitious news accounts and dubious television programs are a direct part of, or at the least, stand as compliment to, the hugely encompassing plan to desensitize and familiarize the public to synthetic telepathic communication , a simple but very effective feat of technology essential to mind control reprogramming. (I personally believe we come from somewhere in this universe and we are also not alone, but this is a subject matter useless and dangerous to explore at this present time, as a vast majority of the related news stories are complete hoaxes devised solely for use as backdrop for these mind control programs. I also feel there may be a number of differing programs, though all earthly conceived by human hoaxers, that list among their tools so-called channeled messages, and not all may conceal mind control at the heart of their agenda. I can only speak of the program of which I became an unsuspecting participant.) I humbly and sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone who has followed my work as a so-called channel of the Galactic Federation and the Ashtar Command. There is no denying my complicity, and I accept full responsibility for my actions. Soon I will be judged by our true higher powers in this universe, and may God have mercy on my soul for helping steer so many of you so far astray and into the clutches of this devilish, life destroying mind control program. I am forever truly sorry.”

Greg Giles

Since we are all craving financial stability, that need can be exploited exquisitely- especially when catering to the narrative that a selected few commanders are in charge of a profound mission for the heart of humanity, so they willingly let their brains get fried and believe that the after-effects (which evidently occur) are ascension symptoms instead!

The real background story regarding the Pleiades:

The Seven Sisters

The oldest story of mankind speaks about the seven sister planets, where one disappeared over the ages… this story is potentially 100000 years old and comes from disparate cultures- and they all mention the missing seventh one:

Why are there Seven Sisters?

Abstract: There are two puzzles surrounding the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters. First, why are the mythological stories surrounding them, typically involving seven young girls being chased by a man associated with the constellation Orion, so similar in vastly separated cultures, such as the Australian Aboriginal cultures and Greek mythology? Second, why do most cultures call them “Seven Sisters" even though most people with good eyesight see only six stars? Here we show that both these puzzles may be explained by a combination of the great antiquity of the stories combined with the proper motion of the stars, and that these stories may predate the departure of most modern humans out of Africa around 100,000 B.C.E. [37]

“Hertzog (1987) describes this phenomenon as “the combined testimony of numerous societies, spanning continents and millennia, for a seventh easily visible ... Pleiad which subsequently dimmed.” [ 37 ]

“For example, Norris (2016) report an account in which ‘Seven sisters come back with turtle, fish, freshwater snakes and also bush foods like yams and berries. The stars come in season when the food and berries come out, They give Yolngu bush tucker, they multiply the foods in the sea - that’s why Yolngu are happy to see them.”

The channeling of 12 strain DNA delusions comes straight from the government, not from aliens- otherwise they would know that DNA is an obfuscation scheme to hide bioelectricity based on EZ Water. Pollack quietly falsified the existence of nucleotides 2022 and hence this is the next covid wave, now we are cheering on brain interfacing and those who sign up as galactic federation stewards and commanders, channelers etc are lured into the next world religion under pedo trump, all governed by israel... thousands of years of preparation :

“Arcturians” cannot be the source of the voice to skull radiation- because as an advanced civilisation you would know that the double helix is completely made up [83].

The high pitched frequencies we are perceiving come from signals, they are not ascension symptoms! [27]

Reaching the “4th density” → creating “superheroes”…

The Great Awakening is a trap

«The UFO’s that are attributed to alien tech have been built by humans, with the plans of Thomas Townsend Brown for example.»

Thomas Townsend Brown made experiments with discs and later they built UFO’s in black projects. Their impressive presence is being used to drive narratives. These UFO’s appear at special gatherings in Costa Rica for example, in order to solidify the presentation of the Biodigital Convergence as a mass ascension ritual for humanity and to make those participants feel important in that process (besides testing the equipment on willing and, of course- totally deceived participants).

What if we could not only make people not care about the Biodigital Convergence and the signals-overkill… what if we could actively make them cheer it on as the ascension into the New Earth and select gifted channelers to receive voice to skull instructions from “arcturians” who talk about 12 strand DNA activation (whilst nucleotides are fiction entirely)! A perfect plan and more people than expected fell for it.

Particle & self reducing fiber poisoning effects, radiated with beam-steered signals into infrared emissions (liquid crystalline, metallic and polymeric) = ascension symptoms, “trust the plan”!

A new World Religion in the making (the Galactic Federation of Light)- through social contagion, incentives and a narrative that turns the search for the uncomfortable truth into something that has to be avoided by all means. Rather than “overloading you with information”, the Galactic Federation would work from the heart- which is a perfect indoctrination plan, in order to conceal the deceit and to make the world cheerfully run into the knife of the biodigital convergence, governed by bio-hacking A.I. that can use all sensor networks ubiquitously to channel these Arcturians into the brains of those who signed up as commanders, leaders and in other ways- to polish the fragile egos of those sensitive souls who long for this kind of recognition... I wholeheartedly agree with the path of Love, but keep your eyes wide open: this is a mass movement: 𐌔tar𐌔eed

Think about every single smart device you own, even the LED’s as a means to that end of complete governance. Signal-generators imitate biological signals and these technologies have been constantly refined over the years! We are all governed by electromes that do the job the non-existing genome was supposed to do.

The current global takeover is being presented as the dismantling of repressive power structures. Everything is turned around and called the opposite, et voilà!

“The claim here is that humans allegedly had 12 active strands of DNA, capable of higher perception, telepathy, regeneration, multidimensional awareness, etc. → advanced alien civilisations allegedly told this to the selected few chosen ones (stoking their egos to the max)… and this movement has avoided truth-tellers like the plague (that also did not exist naturally…). Only 2 strands (the double helix) are allegedly fully expressed; the rest are dormant, suppressed, or “unplugged.”

The problem with that: Genetics is a hoax entirely, so these are no advanced alien civilisations speaking, but those in charge of the Biodigital Convergence: call the sheriff!

I argue that the derangement of our body is the reason for our stunted skills, the deliberate destruction of our natural abilities.

Pollack & Montagnier have sequenced radiated signals into EZ Water and got the same results as the sample with alleged nucleotides for that purpose [26]

Famous Channelers who claim that the extraterrestrials told them about dormant DNA strains…

→ Dr. David Clements, formerly deluded by the “string theory” at Harvard (complete bollocks), now radiated by the CIA and converting non-believers to his heart centered denial of everything truthful in order to embrace the Biodigital Convergence with Love and without any resistance… hermetically sealed from the truthtellers who would be merely low vibrational and keeping you “in the fear”. Barbara Marciniak is one of the most influential and earliest channelers. In her classic channelings, notably Bringers of the Dawn (1992) and public sessions from around 1990, the Pleiadians describe the original human DNA as having 12 strands / helices. Laarkmaa (Pleiadian collective)

They discuss the 12 strands of DNA, how only 2 are currently active, and the would be a process of opening the other 10 for multidimensional access and “balance”. Daniel Scranton (channel for the 9D (9!WOW!) Arcturian Council) Dimensions are quite impressive… even though Ken Wheeler showed that even our three dimensions are actually simply three vortical vectors for the toroidal motion. Lorie Ladd (channeling for the “Galactic Federation of Light”) has publicly described Trump as a “massive and powerful lightworker” whose role is to help dismantle old systems and support the collective awakening / ascension process. She framed it as a consciousness mission rather than ordinary politics. Viviane Chauvet

Channels the Arcturians and has specific teachings and sessions on “Quantum DNA – 12 Strands,” including visualizations, breathing techniques, and the DNA template in the context of ascension. Anrita Melchizedek

Works with the Arcturian Emissaries of the Light. Her Arcturian Stargate series focuses on activating the twelve-strand DNA through light-body work , axiatonal lines, crystalline grids, and dimensional stargates. Lee Carroll (Kryon) Source: Kryon (magnetic master / higher-dimensional being). Extensive teachings on the 12 interdimensional layers of DNA (not all physical chemical strands). Only one layer is the physical double helix; the other 11 are multidimensional energies that influence biology, consciousness, karma, healing, Akashic records, etc. Each layer has a sacred Hebrew name. Full book dedicated to this. Sheldan Nidle (Planetary Activation Organization / Ground Crew) Source: Galactic Federation (including Sirian and other contacts). Predicted Earth’s entry into the Photon Belt would transform human genetics from a double-helix DNA pattern to a 12-helix DNA pattern , restoring full consciousness, telepathy, self-healing, and galactic abilities. Ashayana Deane (formerly Anna Hayes) – Keylontic Science / Voyagers Source: Received teachings from higher-dimensional beings / Guardian Alliance Highly detailed model of the original 12-strand DNA Silicate Matrix. Humans originally had 12 active strands; 10 were deactivated. “Junk DNA” is the dormant archive. Focuses on reactivation for multidimensional consciousness and abilities. Solara An-Ra (Star Councils of Light / Family of Light) Source: Star Councils of Light. Messages on activating star codes and the 12 strands of DNA. Links activation to the 12-chakra system spinning in unison; visualizes light filaments coalescing into active strands. Melanie Beckler (Channeling the Council of Light) Source: Council of Light (Archangels, Ascended Masters, and Star Beings). Details: Guided meditations and transmissions for 12-Strand DNA Activation, including downloading a 13th (Christ-consciousness) and 14th (Source) strand. Adria Estribou Source: Angels Raphael and Ariel. Channeled book revealing that every person carries dormant DNA from 12 different types of galactic beings. Focuses on activation tools for embodying a 12-dimensional self. Shelly Dressel Source: Goddess of Creation. Channelings that work with DNA holograms, expanding from 2 strands to 4, 8, and eventually 12 strands, with support from universal / ascended energies. In these narratives, 2-strand (double-helix) DNA is presented as a limited, survival-oriented version that keeps humanity focused on 3D reality. The 12-strand version, on the other hand, is presented as the original, fully activated blueprint that reconnects humans with their multidimensional origins, higher consciousness and galactic family.

→ when you understand that nucleotides have been made up entirely, you can dismiss this narrative altogether!

Even former Israeli space official Haim Eshed endorses Trump on his “holy mission”: He is now officially the “Prince of Peace”- which is a few orders of magnitude beyond the “nobel price delusion” of recognition for non-existing nobility. Once they let him release the war-mongering pressure, many lemmings will gleefully join this false prophet puppet once again!

The next divination: Donald Trump (who is now meeting some kind of “arian alien race”, the next step into project bluebeam…).

As you can see, the Galactic Federation narration is a violent takeover of the most intimate parts of our biology, whilst the ascension lemmings flock together, getting indoctrinated to avoid all truthful information and to “trust the plan” and "stay in the heart”, while such innocence is getting exploited. The most sensitive souls are easily drawn to such a comfortable option, since looking beyond these prepared traps is uncomfortable and confusing. This is why I do the work I am doing for the last years of my life and I hope that clarity can lift us from this pit eventually! Thank you for being part of the solution!

That’s it,

all my work is entirely for free so you can say thank you with likes and shares!

Your Karmameleon

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