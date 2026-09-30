Telestai Nexus

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Sep 30

I know They mess with Me. I learned in My 20's not to choose to depress. 45+ years ago. It took 6 months of asking Myself why I was choosing to depress and if there was a better choice to get to the point where I stopped doing so - from One who was chronically depressed.

For 45+ years I never felt depression, and on the, maybe 5 times I felt it start, I asked why and if there was a better choice and away it went.

But lately... Since the major targeting started, with EMF vibrations that start up just as I drift off to sleep - whether at night, napping or drifting off in My seat - waking Me up, and then continuing until I get up, I have to conclude They are remote neural monitoring Me. And I keep having strong feelings of depression.

But now, I just say in My head, I do not choose to depress so get that out of here. Get out of My body, get out of My mind. I am not in Your jurisdiction, so make restitution, and then leave Me alone!

It works for the depression stuff. The feelings back off. The rest... Not so much, but what do You expect from Ones so ignoble, unEthical, wretched, psychopathic, and scummy?

But yeah, I always had odd feelings about the "Galactic Federation," and other "Do nothing and You will be saved!" approaches.

Indeed, I am sure I am targeted because I am NOT doing nothing.

Seeking an Interview with The Free Thought Project (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/seeking-an-interview-with-the-free

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
Sep 30

I wonder if David Wilcock was coming around to the same sort of confession about Corey Goode's BS when he... Y'know.

Strange mixed up character he was. Edgar Cayce look alike.

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