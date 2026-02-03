Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

A long read, but well worth it! Thank You for Your enlightening work!!!

Reply
Share
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
1d

Eternally yearning for his countpart,

The blind King sails the waters of life, a voyage of maiden for the dance of romance,

forever searching for his long lost love.

Through galaxies and galatia, the embrace of completeness he seeks,

Marveling at the piroette of mother nature, longing to be entwined in her arms forever.

A romance that never dulls, the edge that never blunts, the heart that never tires, the song that never fades.

Eternal romance, to be as one, to author and be, the never ending story.

God Bless and protect.

Michael.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Telestai (Leon Karmameleon) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture