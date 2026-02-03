“Everything said about Lucifer is a hoax, or operates like one”. (John Lamb Lash) The 《 Demiurge》 is neither Evil nor deficient (he is simply part of the basic dyad)! This article reads the best with a tea and in printed form (or as PDF on a reader)-

There is a fundamental dynamic that weaves the fabric of our Existence, which is not the pair of Darkness vs. Light, nor Evil against Righteousness:

There is a fundamental dynamic that weaves the fabric of our Existence, which is not the pair of Darkness vs. Light, nor Evil against Righteousness:

It is ▽ Water ☰ -(△ Light), in all simplicity! (the triple bar means “is congruent with” here).

Based on:

Prologue: Ken Wheeler about the Ether-Body and the Water-Body & “Pan is Dead”

⬳ A real gem by (Ken Wheeler): ⟿ The following extracts constitute a congruent confirmation for my idea that water is the aetheric medium and that there is an aetheric body, and a “water body” here in Reality (Ken Wheeler’s words). Ken Wheeler mentions Oxygen and Nitrogen as the mediums for sound in the air, but we know from our recent discoveries that it is Light on Water (real charge separation), eventually- and these distinctions into gases have just reified vortex motion into molecules and chemistry as we know it (which is tumbling). Fundamentally, it is all Light and Water (while the irreducibility of it consists of the centrifugal and centripetal field at every scale).

(Described as perceived from Reality, the a-temporality and non-locality comes from the centripetal nature in our perception while we are alive, the negative solution of the quadratic equation of Fantappiè brings the complete inversion. For now, we experience this as our inner world, our transient feelings. The entire inversion of causality and direction of motion, which inverts time- can only be perceived during entheogenic break-through’s or after death, as Terence McKenna & Rudolf Steiner confirm. The non-locality of our memory / mind has been proved by Dr. Egnor and Dr. Michael Levin respectively.

The “anti-place” we are going to might seem “weird” (as proclaimed in the audio above), but when we realise what Fantappiè is talking about and apply it on the Aether, while keeping Rudolf Steiner’s reasoning and Near Death Expriences and Entheogenic Journeys in mind, we can see that: The “anti-place” is the Otherworld, with full inversion of the centripetal motion into centrifugal bloom (which is our internal experience at the moment). This dual dyad clarifies the mysterious nature of our internal sensations and the fact that the aetheric body is inverted and growing younger, while we are aging here in reality (Rudolf Steiner’s words, which fit perfectly to Fantappiè’s mathematical reasoning). He was very close to realising the inversion between Reality and the Aether. Without the Aether, it is only natural to make the categorical error of seeing the basic dyad between darkness and light, when it is between aetheric water as the medium and light as the inducer!

Ken Wheeler with another highly relevant extract (17:30):

He mentions the Water Body and the Aetheric Body (which are just phase shifts of Water and Light, wether physical or not).

The following extract constitutes a confirmation for my idea that Water is primal and the fundamental Medium of the Aether [69] (Light is on par with Water):

He mentions: FM (Frequency Modulation) & AM (Amplitude Modulation)

→ Rhythm (Intensity) & Feeling (Intensity)

He already sees the centripetal inversion and now we just need to apply what follows from the negative solution of Fantappiè’s quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation (and here: [13]) with retrocausality (instead of anti-time) - which inverts Reality, so that the centripetal charging becomes centrifugal discharge / blooming in the Aetheric Otherworld (with a perspective shift due to the inversion of the motion at the zero point). That completes the picture. What a time to be alive!

I personally consider the connection to our feelings fundamentally important, yet it is good to prepare for the end of what we are, of course, but we are imprinting our etheric body and world as we speak (not mechanistically… because of the conjugation of all fields in one conscious field / mind and body, inside and outside with countless electromes / souls). More about the aetheric body and the water body:

He goes on explaining how all ancient traditions of thought and introspection saw the aetheric body and the so called water body (Ken Wheeler’s words):

Water… charged and structured by Light. The Beauty of the Light of Reality glisters on her aetheric Waterbody (the image on the water)… one cannot be without the other!

When you realise that death brings the full inversion and that there is no trapping in a linear progression that would end in a state of eternal boredom… everything gets much clearer! There is this kinetically active composition of beauty. through water and light and the variations of the dance come from our own making!

When we think about Yin and Yang, we naturally come up with oppositions like day and night, love and fear, happiness and despair or moral measures. But what if we have misunderstood this basic duality fundamentally ? (Day and night together is one part and the aether is another, all feelings are water and internally, so splitting negative ones into the feminine section and positive ones into the masculine section is a mistake, confusing the role of the masculine and feminine, where the masculine induces the charge for all feelings).

・゜゜・．.｡ ❅ * ⋆ ⍋ * * ｡

What if Darkness is just the absence of visible Light ? There is so much more Light than we think… nothing is ever fully lightless.

What if pure bliss and perfect despair are strangely connected? … and Heaven and Hell are Intensities of our Experiences here that are fundamentally governed by free will (without psychopaths in control of the world…) and Evil is simply consent free Excess? The pair is Light as the Inversion of Water between Aether and Reality (congruent with each other).



Everything in Nature naturally works towards Syntropy (the inversion of Entropy), if it wasn’t for the Biodigital Convergence blanketing our Planet in biocidal GO & metal particle cocktails that make us forget who we are. and we have fried our souls for decades around isolating technological gadgets and we have just forgotten how our attention can make anything bloom, when we direct it away from these machines into something we want to see growing in this world (fuelled by our true Will)!

I do not endorse any religion or arbitrary rules and I am exploring every angle with an open mind (from biology to cosmology) and it would be wonderful if I could invite you to do the same! This article is packed with topics that might trigger very strong emotional reactions initially, which make us feel exactly the way we are supposed to feel. The more I learn, the more I realise that most of the scary imagery is rooted in fundamental geometric concepts or ways to describe the way our universe works and we have been conditioned that way in order to stay away from a clearer understanding of our situation in the cosmos, in order for them to control us even harder!

Our existence is not fundamentally flawed and Geometry is not evil. It was in fact trauma based mind control that has prevented us from seeing clearly and the powers that shall not be have introduced such confusion especially in regards to important concepts that would help us to understand this life we are living better, to overcome confusion and stand our ground with dignity!

Philanthropaths are roaming the Earth, sucking up our inner visions and life force with particle dust and brain frying radiation hardware and it is time that we regain a sense of dignity and integrity, to defend our sovereignty against this intrusion of soulless technology, that is poisoning our minds, air, land and water!

In an environment of patriarchic dominance around the victim-perpetrator collusion of salvationism, it is easy to vilify the masculine aspect of creation, when it has been abused so horrendously worldwide (…while the feminine has been expelled at the same time). The entire Old World of Europe has been annihilated by salvationist conjecture.

“Thamus from the stern, looking toward the land, said the words as he had heard them:

“Great Pan is dead.“

Even before he had finished there was a great cry of lamentation, not of one person, but of many, mingled with exclamations of amazement.

As many persons were on the vessel, the story was soon spread abroad in Rome, and Thamus was sent for by Tiberius Caesar. Tiberius became so convinced of the truth of the story that he caused an inquiry and investigation to be made about Pan; and the scholars, who were numerous at his court, conjectured that Ehe was the son born of Hermes and Penelopê [26]

◥✥◤ §

“First, the identity of Sophia has been kept from human imagination for centuries. Her story was eradicated, almost to the point of total destruction of evidence or trace. (…) She is a plume of Pleromic luminosity in material immanence in the body of the earth. With the annihilation of the Mysteries and the murder and exile of the telestai, that statement became transgressive, placed under a taboo. It was forbidden to speak of it, or to speak of those who would have known it to be so from direct experience. Indeed, it even became taboo to mention that they, the telestai, had ever existed.” ╚⏤⏤⏤╗ John Lamb Lash╔⏤⏤⏤╝



In the name of Light, Φ (Phos φῶς)- our inner Vision has become blind, without her embrace through Water (our inner life, sensations, reflection, the Otherworld). It is impossible for Light or Water to create in solitude though- the vortices of life would collapse. Only the perfect conjugation can bring this Orchestra of Life and we are deciding the course of our History, as much as our syntropic Attractors of our Destiny- one cannot be without the other, our heart draws in syntropically and our Will creates in ordinary causality! Causality has an Inversion: Syntropy and both interact at all times!

The article in short:

The Demiurge (Firelight, the Physical) might be blind and imperfect, but Sophia (Water, the Internal) remedies that with insight (Epinoia & Wisdom)!

╚══▣ One cannot be without the other ☐═══╗

There is no defect in the physical world, the “deficiency” is rather a metaphor for the fracture of the Monad into the dyad, which recurs in countless mythical stories, in this continuous creation process. This article will shed light on this dynamic.

The aching around the romantic chase of Pan & Syrinx is fundamental to most mythical stories about Love (which is Music), through the nature of the primal dyad! In fact, it's a beautiful story, and the alleged excess and evil has been fabulated onto the clean myth later on… I am sure that there has been substantially more reverence of Pan than we find in the history books…

The complete Decoding of the Number of the Beast: 666 relates to Geometry. No Evil in Sight!

sin666°+cos(6×6×6) = −ϕ (Water, Internal, Feelings / Sensations) → explained in this article!

The Sophic Hydrolith (the Sophianic Water-Stone is the true Philosopher’s Stone): Water and Solids - just like Dr. Gerald Pollack sees it, Water charged by Light and that (Infrared) Light comes from everything that is matter and matter is just high frequency Light…).

Approaching Truth beyond Religion & Scientific Dogma

The Idea (if you are new to Telestai Nexus): The Aether is not the Ground and Charge is not primal (Light charges Water). Aether and Reality are a conjugated pair, for one is the negative mirror of the other (both carry a part of each other, oriented around the Golden Ratio)! I derive this understanding from a lifelong investigation, a combination of Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work, Fantappiè’s realisations, the reports from near death experiences, Rudolf Steiner, Terence McKenna, Dr. Michael Levin, Neuro-Surgeon Dr. Egnor, Dr. Gerald Pollack, Ken Wheeler (where I apply Fantappiè’s thoughts) and my own introspections and thoughts.

Throughout history, we have confused this simple relationship, which results in awkward hierarchies and religious mayhem, dominator cultures about one gender or the other and much worse occurrences...

What is being portrayed as deficiency (“imperfect creation”), is in fact the only way existence could work out in the way it does. The vortices of Life are not fuelled by a reservoir of endless potential, this is a misperception resulting from the impossibility to perceive both streams of causality, as Luigi Fantappiè states. Any impulse results in a conjugated reaction that is Aetheric, while the masculine and feminine aspect of all fields cannot possibly be defect in any way. On the contrary: Only because of the perfect conjugation does everything exist the way it does! There is free will and everything will have a reaction, which has been mystified around the concept of the Shadow.

Evil is simply acting against the principalities of Life, the aeons and imagery of the world snakes might be terrifying, they are not vile beasts or evil though- they stand for the miraculous fact that we are living in complementary duality between the Aether and Reality and everything related to death does naturally stir both awe inspiring feelings and dread!

Chapter I : The Dyad

About the fundamental pair, which is not Darkness vs. Light, but Water and Light (as inversions of each other), between Aether and Reality!

Chapter II: The Decoding of the Number of the Beast (the Beauty of Φ and the Beast Number 666)

Chapter III: About the The Sophic Hydrolith: The Water-Stone (Ψ&Φ) of the Wise

Chapter IV: The Great Beast (Snakes evoke awe, indeed). The knowledge of Good and Evil is really the knowledge of Duality between Light (Inducer, External) and Water (Absorber, Internal), which are inversions of each other.

Chapter V: Pan & Syrinx A Romance of the Dance of Polarities

Chapter VI: The Inversion of Water & Light: from Ancient Greece to Today

In the end of the article we will look at how Water and Light have separately been recognised as irreducible since Ancient Times!



┏━━━ The Basics:━━━┓

The Missing Secrets of Magnetism (the first real depiction of the magneto- dielectric field of light and electricity and everything else under the sun!). Forget their depiction of particles, they are just vortex motion, everything else is top notch!

Rudolf Steiner , who saw the Aether clearly until his redeemer complex took over. “I repeat: every thought and every feeling is a reality, and for anyone with astral vision it is often much worse to see someone harbouring bad thoughts about another than to see him inflicting physical harm. When we make this truth known we are not preaching morality but laying a solid foundation for it. If we speak the truth about our neighbour, we are creating a thought which the seer can recognise by its colour and form, and it will be a thought which gives strength to our neighbour. Any thought containing truth finds its way to the being whom it concerns and lends him strength and vigour. If I speak lies about him, I pour out a hostile force which destroys and may even kill him. In this way EVERY LIE IS AN ACT OF MURDER. Every spoken truth creates a life-promoting element; every lie, an element hostile to life. Anyone who knows this will take much greater care to speak the truth and avoid lies than if he is merely preached at and told he must be nice and truthful.” - Rudolf Steiner ❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢

◢✥◣ There is agency in Everything!

The Great Attractor of Syntropy complements Entropy.

(see Dr. Michael Levin’s research).



The Fracturing of the Monad,

the Creation of the Conjugated Dual Torus,

Aether and the Material Realm

is not a mistake

it brings the wonderful World of Impulse and Reflection,

Rhythm and Feelings (Sensations / Gravity etc.).

◥✥◤



Chapter I : The Dyad

Sophia complements Samael the blind

with her soul’s spark that makes him see! Allowing authenticity in feelings to appear,

cracks open the tension of too much single minded willpower

(of the demiurge)

Light without a Medium cannot propagate

Water is on par with Light! The Correction is an ongoing process,

balancing through imbalanced movement

(a Capoeira wisdom of the Ginga)

Water and Fire

integrating the Physical (Reality) and our Internal (the Aether)

in the kinetically active Golden Ratio



There is no reason to abandon neither Mind (definition, will, induction) nor Body (formed by the Soul, feelings, reflection, sensations), the Soul or the Physical, Call or Response… Integrating the feminine and the masculine means accepting creation and destruction, reality with it’s blooming and the autumnal withering and decay, death as the inversion of birth and the aether (the realm of forms beyond & the internal inside in this moment).



..and Beauty always keeps on piercing through the Pain! let’s start with… William Blake:

The Ancient Days by William Blake

╚▣Φ▣╗ Divine Proportion



The artist’s & architect’s work ╚════▣◎▣════╗ Get to her Website Sophia is the Medium for the Light (Water)

(Light and Sight, Fire and Water)

╚⏤⏤⏤╗◥ ✥ ◤╔⏤⏤⏤╝ ◢ ✥ ◣ The Eternal Syzygy

(dyadic breathing between Aether and Reality, mutual sustenance and amplification)

between

Light (external, structure, will) and Water (internal vision / reflection / sensations): Water and Light Symbolism hidden in plain Sight! The Underworld and the “Heavens" Above” are actually both beyond the center in everything!

The Woman that is Clothed with the Sun is a beautiful image, the feminine clothed in the masculine embrace, the firelight to the water of the feminine- and the Great Red Dragon above, animated by anima, the Feminine!

A different perspective on the demiurge, as another story about half of the complementary dyad between Water and Light!

A misunderstanding of this dyad leads to patriarchal tyranny, or the lack of any structure or guidance respectively!

Plato elevated the Greek term “dēmiurgós” (δημιουργός, craftsman, artisan) to a philosophical concept.



In the Timaeus, the Demiurge is portrayed as a benevolent divine craftsman, who organises and shapes pre-existing chaotic matter (that is Water → Thales, more about that in the end of this article) into an ordered living cosmos.

For Philo of Alexandria, this Demiurge is God Himself in His creative aspect (as always: the masculine aspect is highlighted and the sensual and feminine aspect shunned or worse, demonised).

Philo implies matter is eternally generated by God (eternal creation). He is avoiding the awkward idea of ex nihilo creation explicitly, while emphasizing God’s sovereignty (Opif. 8–9, 21).

“He (the demiurge) was good, and the good can never have any jealousy of anything.” Plato

The structuring of Water through the demiurge: phos φῶς = Light (deficient only in Water without Sophia… completed through the conjugated inversion principle).

Phi (1.618… as the golden Ratio) is the centrifugal force (outward) and ῶ is the Resistance on the Aetheric Water, since the Liquid Crystalline EZ water is pure and has a very high resistance and all solutes and protons are excluded. This way life can define lifeforms and we can be distinct beings like we are… Dr. Gerald Pollack confirms this idea, through his groundbreaking research).

It is the basis of all Bio-Electricity, all weather, movement of muscles, circulation in our body through EZ water undulations (the heart would need 1 million times more force for that job… according to Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Demiurge directly translates to artisan or craftsman, the principle behind this name is not guilty of the way humans corrupt this Φ centrifugal aspect of creation! What Light is and what we attribute to it are two entirely different worlds, most of the time!

Light has a centripetal part to the centrifugal radiance as well, as much as Water can phase-shift from expanded solid, over liquid crystalline to liquid / vapour!

The Demiurge structures, according to Plato. This is the role of the masculine inducer, Light on Water (it structures water, which is the feminine, as proven in Pollack’s experiments).

Plato presents the Demiurge as unreservedly good and motivated by pure benevolence.

According to Plato, imperfections in the world arise only from the limitations of chaotic matter (I identify Water as the Medium!), not from any malice on the part of the creator.

The world’s flaws would allegedly arise from the pre-existing “chaotic matter” (which is water) or “necessity” (anankē, the feminine cohort of Chronos) which imposes limits on what the Demiurge can achieve. This is not due to any malice or deficiency in the creator but from the material’s inherent disorder and resistance (Water!)

The masculine part of the dyad has been portrayed as flawed (the demiurge), as much as the female aspect (anankē in this case)- so my conclusion is this:



All of these moral judgements of one aspect of the dyad or the other, hint at the misunderstood complementary duality between Water and Light as the Inside and the Outside.

Everything that flourishes according to its nature moves with syntropy and disturbing that would be evil! Naturally, there is decay, pain and death- to remedy it is our nature and working against that nature, inflicting it ignorantly is evil.

About Chronos and Ananke - the first dyad in ancient greece! (go directly to the part):

No one claimed that life would not be perilous, but the realisation of the intricacy of our complementary duality eases the pain. Our fate has to do with our aetheric body beyond the mirror, which has not only been recognised by Rudolf Steiner and countless of entheogenic voyageurs alike, but also in the laboratories of Michael Levin, that sees a “platonic” world with real physical laws, where the beautiful compositions of our bodies are layed out. But naturally, there is a harmony, even in the relationship between predators and prey. This relationship has been severed by psychopathic movements within humanity, which have misunderstood the way Water and Light bring harmony, when understood as the complementary dyad in life, which brings reason and feelings back together- where neither the masculine nor the feminine dominate, since both are inversions of each other, at every scale!

There exist countless beautiful stories about the tension between the masculine and the feminine, which are naturally never fully resolved in this dance of eternity! But the stories always evolve forward… until the mirror flips and everything inverses! This is not a deterministic flip, since everything is conscious and hence, everything has a certain type of magnetism and dielectric in this world, bringing our Electricity, through Light on Water (through real charge separation that can light an LED in Pollack’s experiments)!

We have been disconnected from the beautiful fabric of Reality and the Aether in a very profound way and now it is time for us as a species to rediscover the splendour of this planet, before the machine culture succeeds blindly in erased every last bit of our insect kingdom (as much as our own brains)… Nature is deeply disturbed by the signals overkill through 5 and 6g insanity, the particles against “co2”, to allegedly “block the sun”, are enhancing the interfacing of our magneto- dielectric vortex signals (our Bio-Electricity, that governs everything), forming hydrogels and eventually fibers that peak 3:1 with Carbon to Oxide, which is just an indicator for Graphene oxide. But the 5D enlightenment narrative was like opium:

The Galactic Federation / Starseeds program is like the “freedom doctor” movement, meant to distract us from the 5-6g mayhem, while picking “leaders” and “mediums” that are instructed with v2k and other means, to portray the biodigital convergence as enightenment!

Click on the image to access my interview with Unbekoming, in which I outline my findings regarding the Biodigital Convergence and deceptions in science in general:

Interview of Telestai Nexus with Unbekoming

The Demiurge in Plato’s Timaeus is benevolent! In the Timaeus Plato presents an elaborately wrought account of the formation of the universe and an explanation of its impressive order and beauty. The universe, he proposes, is the product of rational, purposive, and beneficent agency. It is the handiwork of a divine Craftsman (“Demiurge,” dêmiourgos, 28a6) who, imitating an unchanging and eternal model, imposes mathematical order on a preexistent chaos to generate the ordered universe (kosmos). The governing explanatory principle of the account is teleological: the universe as a whole as well as its various parts are so arranged as to produce a vast array of good effects. For Plato this arrangement is not fortuitous, but the outcome of the deliberate intent of Intellect (nous), anthropomorphically represented by the figure of the Craftsman who plans and constructs a world that is as excellent as its nature permits it to be. (Plato, Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy).

A gem to ward off demons… (contrary to the stories about an evil creator).

The major religious movements have distorted the symbolism of humanity profoudly! The Snake has been turned into the devil more often than not, but it symbolises the world snakes, rejuvenation through “shedding of the skin”, the shedding of our body for new vessels…

The fiery nature and the discharge can be interpreted as destructive (since the potential is being transformed entropically) but also space creating, constructive in this sense. When we do not see how Light charges Water, there will be a deranged hierarchy, like seeing the Aether (the Pleroma) as primal and hence the material world as flawed. Sophia sends luminous Epinoia (creative reflection, insight) into the inert Adam (the feminine and centripetal charging brings the animation of nature, the EZ water charge and structuring). Yaldabaoth is being displayed as a lion-faced and serpentine god.

The Story of the Dyad is a Romance (in endless variations and conjecture about wether body or mind are more important… the inside or the outside, Water or Light… this is the absurdity of our religious dialogue / warfare of the last milennia).

Abraxas or Abrasax (ἀβραξάς, romanized: abraxas:

The Great Archon as a Charm … no Evil in Sight!

SVG trace of an image of the Abraxas Stone or Gem from The Gnostics and their remains by Charles W. King, 1887. The letters are "ΙΑΩ" or "Iao" and "ΣΕΜΕΣ ΕΙΛΑΜ", "Eternal Sun".

Archē (ἀρχή) = “first principle” / source / Water (Thales) Archōn (ἄρχων) = “to originate” / command (primacy). χ & ω are both aspects of Yin ( Ψ with χ charge, chi) and Yang (Φ through ω resistance, definition). There surely is corruption… but not principally!

❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢

The story about being “trapped” in matter…

One constantly falls into the other! The fall of Lucifer… as Reality (Kenoma) - the Fall of Sophia… as the Aether (Pleroma) there is nothing wrong about this in the Stereoma

Matter is just very high frequency light in circular harmonics!

The “trapping of Light into Matter” is literally the centripetally dominant trapping of radiant light, high frequency. (The feminine in the masculine creates matter, see Ken Wheeler’s research). But nothing is forever stuck, everything follows the laws of the kinetically forward driven attractor of beauty as much as the centrifugal splendour of the fountains of the fields of life (one field essentially)!

The orchestra of life happens through vortex / gyroscopic weighting towards CW or CCW motion! Aetheric Water-Perturbations! Countless of these vortices fuse into beings and our magnificent nature!

Light = dielectricity-lite (transient, “propagating” / aetheric undulations, perturbations).

Matter = dielectricity-heavy (“standing waves”, condensed).

Matter forms via dielectric termination into stable forms.

This solid matter gives off radiant energy, builds / structures EZ Water Layers for the animation of Life. Through Water, the solid becomes liquid crystalline and Life can happen!

The Lion headed Serpent Chnoubis, a charm for healing!

*= “In the beginning, earth (matter is high frequency light) and water, to mud condensing, united. Afterwards a third principle was born, a serpent with the heads of a bull and a lion, and in the midst the face of a god; it had wings on its shoulders, and was called Xporot nyriparog.” — Teste Hellanicus, quoted in Creuzer’s Symbolik, pp. 81-4. See also King, C. W., The Gnostics and their Remains, -plates V. and vii.”

Magical gem with Chnoubis, symbol and inscription. Roman imperial period, mid 2-3 century C.E. Link to another version: [ 55 ]

The lion-headed serpent known as Chnoubis (also spelled Chnoumis, Chnuphis, or Χνουβις) — the coiled snake body with a radiate lion head, often encircled by seven rays (symbolising the seven planets).

Chnoubis Charm

Used almost exclusively as protective and medical amulets, especially for digestive / stomach ailments, poison, evil eye, demons, and generally for good health. → to destroy internal enemies (like stomach ailments! Because the lion headed snake stands for phos, light, phi, the sun).

This aspet of creation was so evil, people used his image for protection and healing! 100-400 C.E. Mediterranen Area

Inscriptions often include long vowel strings, the Chnoubis sign (☧☧☧), and formulas like “protect the bearer” or invocations linking to solar/creator power.

Based on : Agathodaimon (”good spirit” serpent, protective house / snake deity in Hellenistic Egypt).

The Demiurge (Light) might be imperfect (without Water, the Internal, providing sight, sensual reflection and feelings), but Sophia (Water, the aetheric Medium) complements him!

╚══▣━━◎━━▣══╝

We are mistaking the Light of matter for something flawed, but it is in fact high frequency light. Our mythical stories are interwoven with the understanding of physics at that given time and they have frequently been misinterpreted, especially when you do not see the Aether as a complementary beyond that is balancing Reality.

There is no need to redeem anything, this dyad is governed by the Golden Ratio and the Inversion principle between the inside and the outside that flips during the moment of death (as described by Rudolf Steiner and countless cultures that I have described in my recent articles, [23] [24])… redemption is not necessary (the mending of the fracturing), since death brings an inversion of the inside out and outside in, which means that there is a sort of reflection of our entire experience, a conjugated negative that is not meant as a moral judgement like “bad” - it is in fact the inversion of the outside world to the inside (feelings, sensations / our body, always under free will and regenerating forward while nothing is ever lost) and the inside of our feelings to the outside (which is not a 50:50 mirroring at all) … which balances everything out in the Golden Ratio, while everything is conscious in one way or the other…

The more I learn about Reality and the Aether, the more I realise that it is about living and that everything is naturally aiding life, as in collaborating- the rule of psychopaths has corrupted that understanding and it is time that we rediscover that simplicity. What I wish to convey is how wonderful it is that this idea is much more than merely conjecture. There are so many confirmations from so many angles at this point that the evidence is truly life changing!

The demiurge is only false in the sense that duality comes from the Monad (1) and gives a world of mirrors and there is the dual dyad of the two fountains of magneto- dielectric light (on the aetheric water as the medium), that return as the dielectric sinks into the zero point at the dielectric inertial plane of life (like the zero point in the center of galaxies, or of our body in the stomach area… this recurs at every scale), for a full aetheric inversion with retrocausality (as proven in syntropy research). Duality is nothing to overcome and it was always forever here. We are living in cascades of neverending stories, woven through Water and Light!

“It may perhaps be difficult to understand this, but the etheric body does not in any way grow older; the etheric body grows younger and younger, in the same degree in which the physical body grows older, until it reaches, as it were, a certain childlike stage of etheric existence, when the human being passes through the portal of death after having reached a normal age.” Rudolf Steiner (Chance, Providence and Necessity- GA 163).

When you grasp the inversion of Water as the internal and Light as our external now, there is no more confusion about the morality of light in relation to water. The intensity is good when consentual and evil when not, simple as that!

Valentinians stress that the Demiurge’s ignorance (that we forgot our home beyond the mirror…) does not make “him” malicious. Ptolemy’s Letter to Flora (a key Valentinian text preserved by Epiphanius) describes the demiurge as “neither good nor evil and unjust, but can properly be called just”.

The story of the demiurge can be interpreted positively and then it is simply a description of the motion from the monad (the true creator) to the dyad (the feminine and masculine field that has centrifugal and centripetal lines that invert towards the inside, which brings sensations and feelings…), which is the basis of everything in the Universe and even our internal feelings and sensations, at every scale as fractals of what we see under the ferrocell.

Evil is reckless excess; deception, dominance and duplicity and that is the corruption of our nature in my view- the psychopathic ignorance and lack of compassion for the depth of our being on a grand scale. But nothing about the Light aspect of Creation is imperfect in a sense of lacking anything.

The Light Bringer Lucifer is not evil and neither is the version as Baphomet, the symbolic depiction of the hermaphrodite nature of the fields in our Universe (solve & coagula, like the water - stone of the wise that I explain further down in the article). These moral judgements stem from the personification and confusion of the inversion principle and the misrepresentation of the roles of water and light, where Light is the ultimate goal of some sort of linear journey. The aeons exist and everything is conscious, galactic superwaves do bring life and as Dr. Gerald Pollack states, the condensation of water, charged and structured by light, is the origin of life itself.

The Reflections in the Water…

The Waters of Life and the Dialogue with the Light, the Origin of Hermeticism:

Sophia tries to escape the “rulers”, she transforms into the tree of Knowledge / Life:

He finds the mythical Tree of Life:

“She, pitying his exhausted condition, and anxious to aid his further progress, gives him heavenly bread, with supernatural virtues of sustenance”

“This dialogue presents a most remarkabe resemblance to the dialogue prefixed to the books given by the Alexandrian Greeks as translations of the ancient religious writings of Egypt, between Thoth (Hermes Trismegistus) and the Light, the latter explaining to Thoth the most sublime mysteries of nature. This portion is certainly one of the best and grandest of the Ritual and is doubtless the source of all that is mystical and profound in the so-called Hermetic books of the later Platonists.” From the Serpent Myth of Egypt.

The Water is involved but yet again: the focus on light and the lack of the aether brings all sorts of deranged views…

Graphic of the Ophians who were condemned as snake worshippers. There is strong evidence for the twisting of the gnostic message through the church fathers and this imagery reminds us that we cannot trust the history books written by those powers that have extinguished the old world.

◤Chapter II: The Decoding of the Number of the Beast!

Actual evil appears righteous and well-dressed!

Let’s start with the actual rothschild driven “beast system”: Hitler, Stalin, Trotsky, Freud (eugenicist) & Franz Joseph all lived within a couple of miles of each other on the eve of WW1.

From Fritz Freud’s insightful article about the history of Hitler:

This seems unbelievable, until you see this greatly insightful clip: [34]

The following part of this article will explain the connection of 666 and Geometry, as it appears here:

The Starfish

Or here:

Man inscribed in a pentagram, from Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa's De occulta philosophia libri tres. The five signs at the pentagram's vertices are astrological.

Fibonacci in Nature - the Golden Spiral!

Everything in nature is governed by the Golden Ratio / Spiral / Vortex: Φ (and the reciprocal Ψ of course).

In the following part of this article you will come to realise that 666 is nothing else but a value that fits the geometry of our universe for certain shapes like the Pentagram.

A peculiar fact about 666 (related form: 216° = 6×6×6°, as the cube):

6×6×6 cube (volume = 216) “unfolded” as a cross

There is coherence in the visions from the Otherworld:

What’s in the Bag ? One of the biggest Questions in the World Today!

see the whole conversation just below… Inverse Phi is Water while Phi is Fire, Aether when Phi is Reality.

Spiral Motion (the 1° progression… explained below) clearly reveals the Vortex Nature of it all:

666 & Phi directly tie in to our Cosmology:

The following conversation is well worth reading in full:

please take your time for this epic thread:

Where 6x6x6 =216, cos(216°) combined with sin(666°) = a perfect negative Golden Ratio. Source

The Shape of Phi (Φ) is the fundamental ratio required to construct a Pentagon.

This confirms that the number 666 is intrinsically woven into the geometry of the Pentagon (resembling our human body proportions, also: 2 arms + 2 legs + 1 head) and the Golden Ratio.

So as you can see, 666 is directly related to cosmology, geometry and the negative of a fraction of phi.

The Phi Star: A fractal of the Macrocosmos

The pentagram is a natural map of the human as a microcosm, the relationships are governed by the Golden Ratio and the Inversion principle that I have been writing about recently!

The fundamentals of the Geometry of our Universe are encoded in the Pentagram and it is possible to construct it with Phi:

φ/2 is the star angle in the Pentagram. Source .

The complete picture:

◤Chapter III: The Philosophers Stone is the Water-stone of the Wise!

╔════▣◎▣════╗ Sophic Hydrolith (the Sophianic Water-Stone) ╚════▣◎▣════╝

Caveat: I do not endorse the Redeemer Complex, which has ravaged the world for thousands of years (the son was actually the child, which is the EZ water fusion zone that creates Life, the offspring of Water and Light). I do not see anything flawed about this world that would require fixing. The Aether and Reality are perfectly Complementary, one cannot be without the other! Everyone to their own devices! The idea of the Water-Stone is phenomenal though, fitting everything we have been discussing recently, here on Telestai Nexus.

The dyad is between Water and Light, the third is the offspring, us and all of nature, the dielectric inertial plane at every scale, the mirror: the EZ water area that is both responsible for all movement, charge and memory in our brain (see Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work).

(”Water) + lithos (Stone → Solids (= hard Light, Ken Wheeler).

“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids. Without that dance, there could be no life.” Dr. Gerald Pollack

Solids are “hard light”, high frequency, centripetally non-propagasting- “standing-light” as Matter! EZ Water, the charge Therewith we conclude : What is meant is Light and Water, all over again!

❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢

Prima Materia

“For by the light of Nature, and Divine revelation, they intuitively perceived that the Almighty, in His love to men, must have concealed in the world some wonderful arcanum by which every imperfect, diseased, and defective thing in the whole world might be renewed, and restored to its former vigour.”

This Water-Stone of the Wise, for me personally, is the insight that our etheric body rejuvenates while autumn winds bring withering of our weathered skin, until the hourglass turns. The tunnel is the zero point of transition.

“They bear us onward to Sophia (Wisdom), who is bright like Phœbus.” - the Author had a bright moment there and then got lost in his ravings about the son (that is actually the child, the fusion zone of life, the dielectric inertial plane, the mirror, our awareness… the third after the dyad…). But nonetheless, the water-solid conjugation is rather interesting here, the sophianic water stone of the wise… blurred in a patriarchic / religious environment but nonetheless mentioned as just that:

I do not endorse the perspective regarding the redeemer-complex… but the Waterstone part is very interesting.

The anonymous author, described as a simple and unsophisticated layman enlightened by Nature and God.

It references a lineage of adepts, including Hermes Trismegistus, Pythagoras, Plato, Avicenna, Geber, Raymond Lully, and contemporaries like Bernard of Trevisa and Paracelsus.

Old German: Water Stone of the Wise

◥✥◤

Sages call it mercurial water, or water of the sun, or mercury of the sun, or mercury of the wise.

Sulfur is centrifugal decomposition, Salts are the alkaline EZ Water formation, structuring into liquid crystalline form / the phase shifting of water- which is structured and charged by Light.

Carl Gustav Jung about Serpents : [ 1123 ] and about Sophia : [ 216 ]

According to Carl Gustav Jung, the philosopher’s stone (Latin: lapis philosophorum) is not primarily a literal substance for turning base metals into gold or granting immortality, as in traditional alchemy. Instead, it is a profound psychological symbol, representing the goal of the individuation process- the journey toward psychic wholeness and the realisation of the Self.

Simon Magus says: “And it is always one and the same, that which is living in us, that which lives and is dead, and which is awake and asleep, and is young and old. When it changes, the latter is the former, and again the former, when it changes, is the latter.”

In Catholic demonology, inversion is seen as a Satanic tactic in spiritual warfare: mimicking holy rites but twisting them to profane or mock God… but the inversion principle is at the core of the way our Universe works! On the contrary, inversions were part of shamanic rituals (← the inuit saw the inversion, not just upside-down… the entire concept)

As I have portrayed in my recent articles here on Telestai Nexus, the Aeons do always appear in pairs, act as emitters (induction, definition) and absorbers (charging, sensations, reflections), while they always carry an aspect of the other, like the phase shifting of water into liquid crystalline anti-clusters through light (even the infrared from matter is light, most of the Light is in fact invisible…) that exclude solutes and bring resistance, while the protons are excluded, which brings real charge separation, the electricity for natures animation!

Including the Aether, the Platonic Space beyond the Mirror, the balance through inversion- prevents endless cascades of cognitive dissonance!

The opposite is not evil, but either Water or Light. The intensity is a choice and part of the Neverending Stories of our Existence!

Sophia tames the blind power of the Demiurge, her soulful reflection makes him see… one cannot be without the other!

Body (as internal, feelings, aether, incorporation, also matter) and Mind (will, intellect, external, reality, definition).

He structures her Watery chaos with Light → Dr. Gerald Pollack found evidence for this in his lab and it has been called the biggest breakthrough of the century.

Carl Gustav Jung about the Monad: “(The monad) is the play of colours in the cauda pavonis and the division into the four elements. (The Monad) is the Hermaphrodite that was in the beginning, that splits into the classical brother-sister duality and is reunited in the conjunctio, to appear once again at the end in the radiant form of the Lumen Novum, the stone. He is metallic yet liquid, matter yet spirit, cold yet fiery, poison and yet healing draught - a symbol uniting all the opposites.” -- Carl Gustav Jung, ‘Psychology and Alchemy’

The Serpent was immersed in Water

Carl Gustav Jung:

These are philosophical definitions of the prima materia which are very characteristic. In one treatise, for instance, it is called “unum” (the One). This is an expression which is always used of God, so the prima materia in this passage must directly coincide with the Deity.

And it is also called “unica res” (unique thing), “omnes res” (all things), “monas” (the monad), or “Ens reale” (the real being); and all these are expressions which are also used for the Deity in philosophical language.

It is also said to contain all the mysteries “in virtue et in actu” (in potentiality and in actuality). It is in fact the secret of secrets, the unrecognisable efficacy which contains, so to speak, all the secrets of the world.

On the same page of the Musaeum Hermeticum it is called the “chameleon”, a peculiar definition but to the point, because the prima materia has many colours and always a different one.

You see what peculiar symbolism is used to express the prima materia; but, as it is the mystery which carries the whole world and which brings everything to pass, it must be the primal cause, and, according to the old definition, the Deity is the primal cause.

We find a thoroughly philosophical formulation in a very old treatise, which was probably originally Arabic and in consequence goes back to Alexandrian ideas.

This is the so-called “Treatise of Aristotle”, a treatise written in the form of a letter from Aristotle to Alexander [the real Aristotle was the teacher of King Alexander) .

But of course it was not written by the real Aristotle, the name is a pseudonym used to give added weight to the text.

We find the following peculiar sentence in this treatise:

“The serpent... As a quasi-hypostatised matter, it forms itself as if immersed in water through illusion.”

The meaning of this is:

The serpent is the hypostatic, underlying materia (the essence of matter), which sinks into the water, or is as it were in the water, and, through illusion, it deceives the senses.

The sentence indicates that this serpent was enclosed in fluid matter, that is, in the water or the solution which the alchemists had in their flasks or retorts, and that it appeared to them there, as if through illusion or hallucination.

“The Grail is most certainly the jewel light from Lucifer’s crown, that is to say, the primary substance luminosity of the Aeonic Mother, not who fell to earth, but who plunged from heaven and became the earth.” (John Lamb Lash)

That primary substance is Water, charged by Light, glistering with the iridescence of the beyond!

Trevrizent to Parzival in Chapter 9: Those in the Company of the Grail: live by a stone who nature is most pure. If you know nothing it shall be named to you here: lapsit exillis... That stone is also called the Grail.

(468-9)

Medieval legend, alluded but not specifically repeated in Wolfram’s Parzival, held the Grail / Stone to be a jewel that fell from the crown of Lucifer when he was cast down from heaven (I see cast down from heaven as allegorical for the complementary dyad of Water and Light, External and Internal World, Rhythm and Feelings). Lapsit exillis is corrupt Latin that suggests “a stone fallen from heaven.” By “stone” read: a luminosity of material immanence, dense as stone. That pearly stream across the midnight floor is radiance that casts no shade, where Mystery remade time and again returns the world to wonder.

The healing thrill laid right into sensation, the rapture of knowing how it’s done: all that a mind can be and still be mindful of what it’s going under.

Suchness, on touch alone, porosity immense, each organ and each sense in radiant suspense, the immanence like stone.

“The Grail is most certainly the jewel light from Lucifer’s crown, that is to say, the primary substance luminosity of the Aeonic Mother, not who fell to earth, but who plunged from heaven and became the earth.” John Lamb Lash

The term “Satan” has to do with an inversion. And we have been focussing on the false dichotomy between darkness and light, the vilification of the inversion principle as dark and evil- conjured up through all the fear inducing imagery around Baphomet in movies, while pan was originally simply a tale about the Tango of Lover’s and the impossibility for the feminine and masculine to reunite in the same realm. Yet field lines cross at the zero point of inversion- so in the end, Pan and Syrinx do meet and unite through Music- Light is nothing else but Music (a sound wave) in the Aether (where Water is the medium of propagation)… I cannot stress this often enough. This is not a story about sin and punishment. Rather, it is about how the pain of longing is transformed into music; about the impossibility of complete fusion; and about the great chase of lovers (the deeper meaning is that her realm is always separated, first as the inside and then as the beyond, while there is an aspect of her with us and that is the animation of nature, of gaia and he is the inducing light that brings the beings in this world to cherish the beauty that is all around:

The real complementary inversion principle functions between Water and Light, as the Inside and Outside (Syntropy and Entropy). We have been searching between Darkness and Light instead,

lost in linear and mechanistic thinking!

◤Chapter IV :



“The Devil”, “the Great Beast”, has two Faces: Sophia & Lucifer (or Phosphorus) - Water and Light, they are different Phases of Each Other!

Dragons, Beasts and Snakes are the essence of our complementary Duality! Snake / Dragon symbolism recurs across cultures and in contemporary visionary art alike!

Inevitably, the youthful bloom of life will fade and that turning of the tides might feel like a betrayal that has to be overcome, since death is often inevitably connected to pain and suffering, which is neither good nor evil. Naturally, all beings are driven towards relieving that pain and transforming it- this syntropic drive is intrinsic to all life forms and nothing could exist if life was just a linear journey from chaotic and evil darkness into blissful and loving illumination- this is a very naive perspective and would require an endless repetition of that journey. In Reality, the journey from birth to death brings countless moments of embodiment and enlightenment, where our narrowed down perspective on the World cracks open and floods of the beyond reveal the hidden depth of it all (through the mysterious nature of water). The principle of inversion brings a reflection of our entire experience, which derives naturally from the quadratic version of “Einstein’s” the stolen equation E=mc^2 (Fantappiès work), which shows the reality of a negative of the reciprocal to phi, which brings the aetheric and time reversed blooming, that Rudolf Steiner identifies as the time-reversed etheric inversion as well.

The nature of EVIL is compassion free ignorance in morally numb and violent excess, a total disregard of the effects of ones actions for others and the web of life! Actions that act against Life, like the current poisoning of everything for the Biodigital Convergence:

╚════▣◎▣════╗

Phosphorus, the Morning Star, the Bringer of Light and his Creation of Space (“Emptiness”, Kenoma) for the splendour of Sophia’s Nature- is not evil and “he” is not the Devil!

The inversion principle has been profoundly misunderstood and the repercussions of that have been utter mayhem to our body and mind!

An Inversion is not satanic, it is fundamental to the way Reality and the Aether interact!

The Aeons are shapeshifters, since everything is based on one field (the centrifugal part of the vortex becomes centripetal).

When the supernatural and irrational are banished from consciousness, they are not destroyed, rather, they become exceedingly dangerous. The victims held beliefs compatible with the major features of the hoax, and that made them vulnerable. George Hansen The Trickster and the Paranormal In his excellent book, Hansen covers a wide range of hoaxes and scares, including accusations of witchcraft. The second citation could well apply to the citizens of Salem, not to mention modern-day Christians who believe they are exposing the Satanic and Luciferic forces in the world. Due to disinformation, suppression, and distortion, “ Everything said about Lucifer is a hoax, or operates like one”. What’s worse, those who would expose the hoax don’t know it is one, and they themselves share the same beliefs held by those who foster the hoax!” John Lamb Lash

The Shadow is not the Opposite of Light! It is simply the Absence of Light. The opposite of Light is Water, as the complementary Aetheric Inversion and Medium!

There is a dual dyad : the reciprocal and the full aetheric negative inversion (also mathematically, see Fantappiè’s work).

The Awareness of Good and Evil is really the dyad of Water and Light, which brings the reflection of the induction through Light on Water (internal, sensations, feelings, gravity) beyond the Monad (with Levels of Intensity, from creeks to roaring riverbeds, from the morning light to flame induced cataclysm → levels of intensity of Water charged and structured into Life by Light):

The Great Confusion of Water ≡ (-Light) with Darkness ≠ (-Light).

In simple words:

Water is congruent to the Inversion of Light.

But! Darkness is not the Inversion of Light!

The Eternal “Shadow-Projection”: The Vilification of the Otherworld, the Other Side, the turning of her realm Hel into something “bad”. The negative is not a moral judgement- it means the inversion of the fields of Reality!

The Galactic Butterfly of the Hunab Ku, representing the God and Goddess of Creation of the Mayas! This reminds me of a complete understanding of the dyad between Water and Light (which has been erased and lost of course). Only the Symbol remains…

The centrifugal field lines return centripetally- the blooming space creation disintegrates in entropic depression and consequently gathers coherence again, towards the zero point of inversion, where everything inverts and creates a torus with two fountains and drains on the aetheric side as well.



→ Countless stories have been conjured up about the above mentioned dance of Water and Light, Sophia (the Wisdom of Water) and Lucifer (Phosphorus, the Light-Bringer ).

The destructive part of the vortices can be interpreted as evil and abuse of power is that, as excess, which is consent free violence (the essence of evil). It is all a question of consent and intensity.

Sophia’s “mistake” is a metaphor for the creation of duality- there is nothing wrong about the way Light reflects itself in Water, through the kinetics of the golden ratio and how she forms life charged by Light on her Body (Water), one cannot be without the other!

There is no distortion in the inversion of Light and Water, the ratio is always in the Golden Ratio, moulded by our conscious intention (since everything is conscious and fusing or dissociating constantly, through our Electromes).

It is rather impossible to imagine centrifugal discharge without charge, Aetheric Water would be lifeless without the induction through Light and Light itself could not propagate if the blooming of phi would not return as centripetal psi, through the zero point and invert beyond the mirror… The only way for the material realm to exist is through the vortex dynamics that we can observe under the Ferrocell of Ken Wheeler. These dynamics recur at every scale and thus we can see that the story about the demiurge and sophia is simply an intense version of the romantic chase of Pan after Syrinx (the centrifugal field and the conjugated centripetal return… which never meet but are one in essence, when seen with the inversion through the aether), where one cannot be without the other and there is always a tension between the Feminine and Masculine, resolving in this beautiful metaphor where she becomes the reed for his Flute!

Light plays Music on Water in the Aether!

This is what is actually happening, even in physics, which is very beautiful to realise. Tesla clearly states that “Light cannot be anything else than a sound wave in the Aether”. Water is the aetheric Medium for Light to play Music in the Aether!

It is a categorical mistake to see the complementary pair as Darkness and Light (Darkness is just the absence of Light, which is much more than visible light… it is also our matter, infrared and so much more) which involves moral judgements and the rather arbitrary separation of emotions into positive and negative (fear and anger can help in dangerous situations at times, warm feelings can also be empty and deceiving and “feeling good” is sometimes a cover-up for deeper trouble), which is alright but when we treat these extremes as the complementary dynamic of yin and yang , which happens in virtually all major religions and approaches to spirituality- we are turning the Dance of Water (as in diving into it, feelings. internal reflection, imagination) and Light into a linear journey from Darkness to Light, from “bad to good”, where darkness needs to be shunned and the other is desired.

This happens even in cabalistic circles, where fear is feminine and love masculine. This constitutes a fundamental confusion of the way feelings are produced, through the inversion of our blooming torus of life, through the dielectric and by charging the inside, the aether. When we anesthesize that charge the feelings in our body disappear.

Now imagine completing this alleged linear journey from darkness to enlightenment and imagine the resting in undifferentiated oneness forevermore... This notion is terrifying, to be honest! It would equal to eternal boredom in a state of undifferentiated being, without reflections, without surprises… Doesn’t it make much more sense that there are neverending streams of stories, ebbing and flowing, pulsating in this Stereoma between the Pleroma and the Kenoma?

It is much more beautiful to see the stunning simplicity of nature and the living luminosity of Water charged by Light into the splendour of Nature, the World that we call our Home!

✺✳ ┅ ◇─◇─◇ ┅ ✳✺

The Great World Serpents & Dragons, even the Megas Drakon, the Old Serpent Ophis Archaios, the Devil and all the rest of the Serpents are the mythical depictions of the everlasting interaction of Reality and the Aether!

The Inversion Dance of Water and Light is rooted in Freedom & Reciprocity!

Serpents Everywhere! (← go to a part of my Vortex Paradigm article about the symbolism and gematria of the world serpents, the double ouroboros).

The great Dragon MEGAS DRAKON, that old serpent: OPHIS ARCHAIOS, called “the Devil”: DIABOLOS, and Satan: SATANAS, there are so may terms for the great world snake of the Otherworld (and the inversion for Reality, the Red Dragon). The nature of the snake does indeed shine through, seeing all these extreme reactions to its symbolism in the narrow minded conjecture of religious and historical texts.

The Misunderstanding of the Inversion of the Aether brings us Hell as a Negative place, instead of the Otherworld that Hel truly is!

The mystery of the Great Double Ouroboros can be lifted when realising what Ken Wheeler showed under the Ferrocell, when applying what Fantappiè discovered in the negative solution of the quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen Equation E=MC^2 … diving into the realms that both Rudolf Steiner and Terence McKenna are enamoured by!

We simply have to think clearly about what we are being presented with here and apply Occam’s razor. There is the erasure of mass and magnitude at the zero point - of the dielectric in the magneto- dielectric of Light. Nothing is ever lost though and everything transformed, thus we can apply the logic of the negative solution of the quadratic equation of Fantappiè.

World devouring lies in the nature of the pulsation between Aether and Reality, the two Realms that Dr. Michael Levin discusses in his Platonic Space Symposium.

Christianity was an Invention of the Romans, done to pacify their subjects:

Psi → Ψ Psychological Warfare (internal, mind / soul attacking). How Christianity was invented for control! “The Bible scholars deconstruct the Gospels and the character Jesus, showing that they are based on archetypes found in the ancient pagan mystery schools and in earlier Jewish literature. Much of the teachings of Christianity are traced back to the writings of Philo of Alexandria, who was combining Jewish scripture with Greek pagan beliefs, and Stoicism, a philosophy promoted by the Flavians.” “Bible scholar Joseph Atwill noticed many parallels between this historic account of the war and the events in the life of Jesus in the Gospels. Through his study of the ancient Greek texts and his discovery of an antiquated Hebrew literary genre, he found dozens of parallels between the Jesus story and the war history that occurred in the exact same sequence. This shows that the events of Jesus’ life which supposedly took place forty years earlier, were actually all dependent on the events in the military campaign of the Roman Caesar Titus Flavius. Ancient texts were much more allegorical, multi-layered and complex than today’s writing, and when you read the Gospels and the histories of Josephus side by side, a new meaning arises which reveals the authors of the Gospels to be the Roman Flavian Caesars, their co-conspirators, and their literary team.” Source: Covert Messiah

In Genesis 1, the Soul, Light and Water appear and have simply not been recognised as the complementary parts of the same prima materia that is distributed between Aether and Reality. Our internal experience, the reflection of the world, has to do with the Aether, Water and the Inversion at the Zero Point in the Center of every Field.

The Spirit (psyche (ψυχή)) in Water, charged and structured into Life by Light. See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s study about the Origin of Life in EZ Water condensation, through charge induced by Light! It really is that simple. He remarks that the great medicines of ancient China work through negative charge, which is an acceleration of the dielectric towards counter-space / the aether / the zero point. This charge helps our cells to connect to our Electrome.

Our corporality has been vilified, body and mind belong together though. The great beast is in reality mother earth.

Benedict resigned at the very moment that the Italian version of Not in His Image (John Lamb Lash) appeared on the bookstands in Italy. “How you are fallen - like lightning - from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! Isaiah .” 14:12.

The “fall” of Lucifer (the motion of awareness through the zero point, from Aether to Reality) has often been compared to a lightning strike (the discharge that brings Light, Phos: Φως).

◤ Chapter V: Pan & Syrinx

There is Pan and Syrinx, Phosphorus, Lucifer, the Demiurge and Sophia, Isis, Demeter … she is Water, he is Light.

Light / Pan is playing music on Water (“Light is a Sound Wave in the Aether“ Nikola Tesla. Water is the aetheric medium). He made his pan flute from the reed that Syrinx metamorphosed into, like the Syrinx of birds- that developed separately to breathing, simply for the beauty of music).

“To great-hearted Pan, master of the woodland,

I offer my praise. Wise and knowing god,

older than old, holder of the earth’s secrets,

teacher of prophecy to shining Apollo,

generous one who gifted fair Artemis

with the swiftest of coursers, joyous son of Hermes

who plays upon the pipes, who leads the dances

of the nymphs, who joins with the maenads and satyrs

in Bacchus’ wild band, I call to you with my thanks.

Great Pan who is as simple and as enigmatic

as nature itself, whose voice we hear in the wind

behind our backs, to you I give all honuor.”

Pan as a symbol of untamed nature, primal instincts, fertility, and the raw energy of the wild.

Pan is the god of the wilderness, shepherds, and flocks, often associated with woods and fields.

According to a myth, one day Pan came across an enchanting nymph called Syrinx, widely known for her beauty. Pan immediately fell in love with her, and competed for her with the vehemence of a god. Hairy all over his body like an animal, with his horns and goat legs, he terrified the delicate nymph. As a result, Pan pursued her with even more fervour (the Eternal chase of Lovers, instead of the hardcore version of the abrahamic religions, with sin and punishment: Light and Water, Body and Mind- as in the Inside and the Outside, where one part of the field is literally beyond the Zero point of Inversion).

In pagan practices, including Wicca and Neopaganism, Pan (Πάν in Greek) represents the instinctual, unbridled side of humanity and the natural world

Into the Wild!

He was believed to roam lonely or remote places, playing his panpipes (syrinx) peacefully, but if disturbed (especially during his midday nap), he could let out a sudden, terrifying shout or create eerie, mysterious sounds in the wilderness.

The “panic” he evokes is sometimes interpreted as a transformative awe or the sublime terror of encountering the divine, akin to an ontological shift where boundaries blur and one confronts the unknown, rather than mere dread!

The term entered English in the early 17th century via French “panique” and Greek “panikos,” meaning “pertaining to Pan.”

In rituals, Pan is invoked for vitality, creativity, and sexual liberation (in the sense of Wilhelm Reich). The degrading depiction of Pan and Paganism in General has been propagated with malice.

The chorus of the primitive performances from which tragedy developed appeared as satyrs, clad in goat-skins. Hence the name tragôidia (goat-song). The adjective tragikos may mean either "goat-like" or "tragic.

“The reeds sing Pan’s desire, and her form gives voice to melodies.”

Suidas s.v. Haliplanktos ff :

“Haliplanktos (Sea-roaming) : Thus Pan is called . . . because he is in love with Ekho (Echo); the sea is noisy.”

Depiction of the God Pan- with rose garden and lake

Propertius, Elegies 1. 18 (trans. Goold) (Roman elegy C1st B.C.) :

“If trees known any love, Beech and Pine [Pitys] beloved of the god of Arcady [Pan].”

In classical Greek mythology, Syrinx was an Arcadian nymph and a follower of Artemis, known for her chastity. Being pursued by Pan, she fled into the river Ladon, and at her own request was metamorphosed into a reed from which Pan then made his panpipes.

Nature is a place of great adventures and the story of Pan and Syrinx depicts the windy adventures of Lovers, the courting rituals of all beings in nature (and it explains the forces between the feminine and masculine beautifully)- the affirmation of the great and poetic dance between the genders (and the centrifugal and centripetal vortex motion in nature), contrary to the derangements of abrahamic religions, that have vilified Pan and deranged this beautiful story from the Old Europe.

Orphic Hymn 11 to Pan (trans. Taylor) (Greek hymns C3rd B.C. to 2nd A.D.) :

“To Pan, Fumigation from Odours. Strong pastoral Pan, with suppliant voice I call, heaven, sea, and earth, the mighty queen of all, immortal fire; for all the world is thine, and all parts of thee, o power divine. Come, blessed Pan, whom rural haunts delight, come, leaping, agile, wandering, starry light. Throned with the Horai (Horae, Seasons), Bakkhanalian (Bacchanalian) Pan, goat-footed, horned, from whom the world began; in endless dance and melody divine.

“In thee a refuge from our fears we find, those fears peculiar to humankind. “

Thee, shepherds, streams of water, goats rejoice, thou lovest the chase and Ekho’s (Echo’s) secret voice : the sportive Nymphai (Nymphs) thy every step attend, and all thy works fulfil their destined end. O all-producing power, much-famed, divine, the world’s great ruler, rich increase is thine. All-fertile Paian (Paean), heavenly splendour pure, in fruits rejoicing, and in caves obscure. True serpent-horned Zeus, whose dreadful rage, when roused, ‘tis hard for mortals to assuage. By thee the earth wide-bosomed, deep and long, stands on a basis permanent and strong. The unwearied waters of the rolling sea, profoundly spreading, yield to thy decree. Old Okeanos (Oceanus), too, reveres thy high command, whose liquid arms begird the solid land. The spacious air, whose nutrimental fire and vivid blasts the heat of life inspire; the lighter frame of fire, whose sparkling eye shines on the summit of the azure sky, submit alike to thee, whose general sway all parts of matter, various formed, obey. All natures change through thy protecting are, and all mankind thy liberal bounties share; for these, wherever dispersed through boundless space, still find thy providence support their race. Come, Bakkhanalian, blessed power, draw near, enthusiastic Pan, thy suppliants hear, propitious to these holy rites attend, and grant our lives may meet a prosperous end; drive panic fury too, wherever found, from humankind to earth’s remotest bound.”

“In a reed-choked marsh, a nymph steps toward rescue that is also transformation; a god reaches, about to lose the object of desire and gain a new instrument; birds scatter; lilies gleam; and air gathers itself to sing. “Pan and Syrinx” is Rubens’s poised breath between touch and sound, an image so saturated with weather, texture, and motion that the viewer seems to hear it. The painting understands that some stories cannot end in embrace; they must resolve as music. What remains, after the rustle and splash, is the voice of cattail reeds bound together- the memory of a refusal turned into song.”

Please see Dominique Guillet’s brilliant essay about the Syrinx in the Appendix (or here), that developed for the pleasure of singing (separately to breathing), simply for the beauty of the expression of music, not merely for mating or reproductive efficiency. Moreover, he explains that whales have entire themes and eras of their songs and they learn and carry songs from each other- very much like the way we deal with music in human terms… Life is not just there to survive or reproduce, the beauty, of music or nature in general are an essential part of our Existence and we shrink towards Oblivion without it! You can search and find more and more precise definitions, but poetry and beauty are another mode entirely! Both our intellect and our feelings are fundamentally important.

A marble statue of the Greek god Pan was found in "backfill" at an archaeological site in Istanbul that probably came from elsewhere in the ancient city.

Mind that the Atbash cyphering preceds the depiction of Baphomet- Pan is a much more friendly depiction to be honest…

The following extract fits perfectly well to my recent article:

◤Chapter VI: Integration

The Inversion of Water and Light,

the Dance of Lovers-

is not a linear journey from Darkness to Light!

Water and Fire have been recognised as primal separately…

Enlightenment is nothing without the reflection of it in Water: Our body is a fusion of Light and Water: Liquid Crystalline!

Water and Firelight belong together:

Aetius (1st–2nd century C.E.):

“Thales said that water is the beginning of things [...] All things are from water and all things are resolved into water.” → archē (ἀρχή in greek, a feminine noun, the originating principle). χ = chi as in Ψυχή!

Hippolytus (Refutation of All Heresies):

“nothing at all of the things that are, immortal or mortal ones, animate or inanimate ones, is capable of being formed without [water].”

Cicero (On the Nature of the Gods, 1st century B.C.E.):

“Thales said that water is the beginning of things, but that god is the intelligence capable of making all things out of water.”

Thales (624–546 B.C.E.) saw Water as the originating principle, archē: “Everything arises from, is nourished by, and returns to water”.

For Heraclitus (535–475 B.C.E.)- this was Fire, for constant flux, and the underlying logos (rational principle / order). He emphasised process over a static substance, but fire was central as the ever-living, transformative element.

As you can see, both Fire and Water have been recognised, but never seen in their rightful conjunction, since Thales and Heraclitus did not see what Dr. Gerald Pollack saw in his lab:

Light charges Water (the EZ Water Zone, real charge separation and structuring, vertex anti-clusters).

When we integrate the findings of Ken Wheeler, Dr. Paul LaViolette and Dr. Michael Levin, we can see the Aether, the Otherworld, where Water is the medium for the charging and structuring of Life through Light (in our perception from Reality until these roles invert through the tunnel of death / transformation / the zero point of inversion).

See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s 2022 study: “EZ and the Origin of Life”.

ὕδωρ hydōr = water

ω = the Resistance (de»finition«, defining, structuring) of the Water, when Light structures and charges water. The exclusion zone brings high electrical resistance by excluding the solutes and protons around hydrophilic (water-loving) solids, our biology! This layer is literally the “membrane” for life, because the “lipid bilayer” membrane of the schoolbooks is fiction entirely. Everything can be explained through the EZ water layering /structuring through Light. This is a major breakthrough both for science and cosmology, when you think clearly about this!

The electrical resistance of pure EZ water (impurities, protons and solutes are excluded) helps defining our beings for the bio-electric animation of our bodies in nature and for internal sensations / feelings!

The masculine induces the charge of the feminine.

The high resistance of pure water is what marks the EZ water zone and brings charge separation by excluding positively charged protons (the solutes and protons are excluded into the bulk water, causing real charge separation that can light an LED in one of Pollack’s experiments), it is the masculine in the feminine, just like the dielectric feminine part of the magneto- dielectric of Light (see Ken Wheeler’s work). This is why the word hydōr (ὕδωρ) is written that way. Unfortunately the psi does not appear in the word, but it would fit nonetheless. The connection of the feminine with water is congruent throughout history and across cultures, yet we can recognise the erasure of the feminine in the last millennia of human existence.

The EZ water zone is an inverted anti-cluster area (an actual inversion in the water, a vertex cluster inversion… thank you Mick, see the study below)- which animates Gaia, moves our muscles and everything in our body, the weather and clouds: through Light on Water (the 4th phase of water)!

Sophia’s Opalescent Luminosity, infinite Density and Zero mass, exactly like the Zero Point, the Threshold between the Realms, the Nature of Aeonic and Aetheric Water, Illuminated by Light.

In Arques, France, in May 2000, JLL stabilized perception of the OL, so that he could consistently and deliberately access it, and on Infinity Ridge in Andalucia in 2004, forty years after the incident with the Cambodian girl, he confirmed that it was a substantial opalescent luminosity of infinity density and zero mass pouring from the material body of the earth - hence, locally sourced in the planet but not limited to it. In Not in His Image (November 2006), he explained: The secret luminosity [of the earth] might be called the primary substance body of the Goddess, as distinguished from her planetary body, the earth.

The Zero Point of Inversion at every scale has zero mass and the highest dielectric density! In the galactic center as in the center of everything.

“The center always holds “

Ken Wheeler

§

Visionary Art, expressed in this way, faithfully portrays a glimpse of the Otherworld, the beyond the inverse mirror in the center of everything. These depictions have consistency across artists and the reports from entheogenic journeys map a real World. Dr. Michael Levin confirms this in his groundbreaking research around bio-electricity.

When you think about the Inversion of Water and Light,

Life becomes a stage for Creative Self Expression-

we are the living canvas of this World!

“They worship Lucifer.” “Hollywood is run by Satanists.” “They are Luciferian Jews who worship Satan.” etc, ad nauseam... How many times have you heard such accusations and claims? This talk is the blather of ignorant dupes who merely hype and mystify that they purport to expose. They never present tangible proof for these accusations. They are like Puritans in Salem, making false and hysterical allegations of witchcraft.” John Lamb Lash

“Couldn't the 'Beast' of the Apocalypse be Gaia in all her splendour as the Planetary Animal Mother? Wouldn't the Apocalypse be the Correction of Gaia-Sophia in the process of orgasmic emergence? And who, then, is riding the 'Beast'?” Dominique Guillet

John Lamb Lash:

“The works of Jeffrey Burton Russell are unexcelled on this topic. He proves that Christians invented the Devil by inverting the Pagan nature god Pan and adding the wings. In that way, they enforced their psychotic belief that the natural world is evil and throbbing with demons who want to torture human animals, or seduce them into committing sin - mainly, sexual pleasure. Again, I submit that this attitude, which is to this day massively subscribed and enforced at the global level, belies biophobia which itself is due to the inability to surrender to the beauty and power of “Mother Nature,” the Aeon Sophia in material immanence. She, the greatest witch of all. But that deceit is over, and there is an emergent force of revelation operating on the planet and breaking into the social mind, the exopsyche, due to the eruptive force of Sophia’s Correction: Revelation 13: [11] And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. [12] And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. [13] And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men. [14] And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live. [15] And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. You see, Revelation itself says that those who do not worship the Great Beast - Matrix of Animal Powers, whose image (ikon) is the Shakti Cluster - should be killed. That assertion stands writ large in holy scripture. Figure it... Daemonic Delight In conclusion, consider the following terms: • Lucifer: light bearer. Another name for the Aeon Sophia who brings Pleromic luminosity to the earth and who endowed the Anthropos with the luminous epinoia. • Devil: any radiant entity, related to deva, Sanskrit dyaus • Diabolos: adversary, opponent. A title or role, not an entity. • Satan: adversary, opponent - a role, not an entity: i.e., lawyer • demon: according to Christians, an infernal supernatural creature in the service of Lucifer / Satan/Devil, thought to inhabit the interior of the material planet • daemon or daimon: in the Pagan classic world, a guiding spirit, one who inspires and advises, as the daemon of Socrates. comparable to a tutelary deity in Tibetan Buddhism, i.e., dakini. Recall that the OT Greek in Isaiah uses the word anthropos for the fallen angel: as if to say, not that it was a man, a single member of the male gender, but it was humanity itself. But clearly mankind is not the fallen angel. In Gnostic teaching, humanity does not fall from heaven or from grace. Sophia does. Yes, but in doing so she carries with her the image of humanity she held in divine conception when she and Thelete designed the human genome. It is as if the Aeon is an architect who holds in mind the complete, detailed image of a building to be constructed, or a composer, like Mozart or Scriabin, who could hold the entirety of a symphony in mind, note for note, before composing it on paper. The presence of the anthropos is a mytheme associated with Lucifer even in the distorted and appropriated materials such as the Koran. With the FGS, Sophia and the anthropos are always associated, sharing the same fate - here and now, the same planet. It follows that elucidation of the Sophia/Lucifer identity would be attained in close parallel to the identity of the Anthropos, PETELIOS RHOME in Coptic, “ultimate humanity”. To conclude, I cite from The Gnostic Avenger, a long essay consisting in part of a refutation of Karen King’s Christian spin on the The Gospel of Mary of Magdala, a study of a brief, fragmentary Gnostic text attributed to Mary Magdalene. (You can find it in the NHLE, pp 523 - 527, tucked in at the end.) “The image of the true Human within” is not, and has never been, copyrighted to Christianity. I would argue that the term “true Human” (Coptic PETELEIOS RHOME) in King’s translation of the Gospel of Mary is an expression of the Anthropos doctrine of the Gnostics, the Mystery teaching on the pre-terrestrial origin of humanity, not the divine redeemer. “Scholars who use Gnostic material to revisit and revalorize Christian doctrines rarely acknowledge the originality of their sources. Marvin Meyer fares a little better than King in attempting to put Gnostic writings “into language that is meant to be inclusive… [using] nonsexist terms and phrases.” Meyer uses “Child of Humanity” rather than the familiar “Son of Man.” The consequent shift of language can be startling. For instance, The Secret Book of James says, “Blessed are those who have spread abroad the good news of the Son before he descended to Earth.” Meyer renders it: “Blessed three times over are those who were proclaimed by the Child before they came into being.”

»The Child of Water and Light is the Liquid Crystalline Flesh of the Beast ( the third, the offspring) , the animated Nature of Gaia!«

This language comes close to denoting the Anthropos, the numinous genetic template of the human species projected from the galactic core of the Pleroma, thus giving some idea of what Magdalene would really have been teaching. (Note: Meyer also incorporates Mystery jargon, “three times over,” referring to the status of hierophant, e.g., Hermes Trismegistos; hence he implies that the identity of the Child or authentic humanity is a matter of initiated knowledge.) “But Meyer almost loses the genuine non-Christian message he wants to capture. “The Son before he descended to Earth” is the Anthropos projected from the Pleroma before the Earth emerged, understood in Gnostic terms, but sounds dangerously like the Incarnation in Christian terms. The substitution of Child for Son humanizes the language of the text but verges away from the Mystery teaching on the Anthropos.” In their time and setting, the telestai of the Mysteries were not allowed to bring forth to the world at large the true pre-terrestrial identity of humanity. They were suppressed, murdered, and driven into exile before they even had a chance to do so. Perhaps now, in our time and setting, in this crucial moment (September 2015: Venus Lucifer rising in the east), that identity will emerge as the image of Lucifer is recognized, restored, and - at long last - liberated. John Lamb Lash

Death is the Road to Awe

The tunnel between the Worlds is the luminescent density at the zero point, in the center of everything, at every scale!

Thank you for being here!

Like always, everything is for free, so feel free as well to share this work when it is of value to you!

Your Leon Karmameleon