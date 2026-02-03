The Integration of the Inversion between the Demiurge and Sophia. The Nature of the Beast: sin666°+cos(6×6×6) = −ϕ (Water), no Evil in Sight!
About our Water-Body (Ken Wheeler)! The Sophic Hydrilith is Sophia's Water Stone! (Water, Internal, Feelings / Sensations). The story of Pan & Syrinx is a metaphor for Tesla's realisations!
“Everything said about Lucifer is a hoax, or operates like one”. (John Lamb Lash)
The 《 Demiurge》 is neither Evil nor deficient (he is simply part of the basic dyad)!
This article reads the best with a tea and in printed form (or as PDF on a reader)-
next to a fire, preferably at a lake! There are links to chapters for comfort!
The following written essay is the outcome of many years of in depth investigations, a fundamental integration of recent scientific breakthroughs in water science, physics and biology with introspective perspectives, which allow us to “radically” reinterpret cosmology (recognising the fact that Light charges Water, everywhere in Nature… the duality (or dual dyad as I call it)- involving the platonic space, is actually a very ancient idea, as Dr. Michael Levin states. We just have to think clearly…).
❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢
all handwritten of course
§
There is a fundamental dynamic that weaves the fabric of our Existence, which is not the pair of Darkness vs. Light, nor Evil against Righteousness:
It is ▽ Water ☰ -(△ Light), in all simplicity! (the triple bar means “is congruent with” here).
Based on:
Water is not "H₂O"- it is irreducible and archaic! Photo"Synthesis" is simply the purification of "CO₂" in Plants, no Water is being split!
Water is the Aetheric Element! Light and Water are both irreducible and inversions of each other!
Prologue: Ken Wheeler about the Ether-Body and the Water-Body & “Pan is Dead”
⬳ A real gem by (Ken Wheeler): ⟿
The following extracts constitute a congruent confirmation for my idea that water is the aetheric medium and that there is an aetheric body, and a “water body” here in Reality (Ken Wheeler’s words). Ken Wheeler mentions Oxygen and Nitrogen as the mediums for sound in the air, but we know from our recent discoveries that it is Light on Water (real charge separation), eventually- and these distinctions into gases have just reified vortex motion into molecules and chemistry as we know it (which is tumbling).
Fundamentally, it is all Light and Water (while the irreducibility of it consists of the centrifugal and centripetal field at every scale).
(Described as perceived from Reality, the a-temporality and non-locality comes from the centripetal nature in our perception while we are alive, the negative solution of the quadratic equation of Fantappiè brings the complete inversion. For now, we experience this as our inner world, our transient feelings. The entire inversion of causality and direction of motion, which inverts time- can only be perceived during entheogenic break-through’s or after death, as Terence McKenna & Rudolf Steiner confirm. The non-locality of our memory / mind has been proved by Dr. Egnor and Dr. Michael Levin respectively.
The “anti-place” we are going to might seem “weird” (as proclaimed in the audio above), but when we realise what Fantappiè is talking about and apply it on the Aether, while keeping Rudolf Steiner’s reasoning and Near Death Expriences and Entheogenic Journeys in mind, we can see that: The “anti-place” is the Otherworld, with full inversion of the centripetal motion into centrifugal bloom (which is our internal experience at the moment). This dual dyad clarifies the mysterious nature of our internal sensations and the fact that the aetheric body is inverted and growing younger, while we are aging here in reality (Rudolf Steiner’s words, which fit perfectly to Fantappiè’s mathematical reasoning). He was very close to realising the inversion between Reality and the Aether. Without the Aether, it is only natural to make the categorical error of seeing the basic dyad between darkness and light, when it is between aetheric water as the medium and light as the inducer!
Ken Wheeler with another highly relevant extract (17:30):
He mentions the Water Body and the Aetheric Body (which are just phase shifts of Water and Light, wether physical or not).
The following extract constitutes a confirmation for my idea that Water is primal and the fundamental Medium of the Aether [69] (Light is on par with Water):
He mentions: FM (Frequency Modulation) & AM (Amplitude Modulation)
→ Rhythm (Intensity) & Feeling (Intensity)
He already sees the centripetal inversion and now we just need to apply what follows from the negative solution of Fantappiè’s quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation (and here: [13]) with retrocausality (instead of anti-time) - which inverts Reality, so that the centripetal charging becomes centrifugal discharge / blooming in the Aetheric Otherworld (with a perspective shift due to the inversion of the motion at the zero point). That completes the picture. What a time to be alive!
I personally consider the connection to our feelings fundamentally important, yet it is good to prepare for the end of what we are, of course, but we are imprinting our etheric body and world as we speak (not mechanistically… because of the conjugation of all fields in one conscious field / mind and body, inside and outside with countless electromes / souls). More about the aetheric body and the water body:
He goes on explaining how all ancient traditions of thought and introspection saw the aetheric body and the so called water body (Ken Wheeler’s words):
Water… charged and structured by Light. The Beauty of the Light of Reality glisters on her aetheric Waterbody (the image on the water)… one cannot be without the other!
When you realise that death brings the full inversion and that there is no trapping in a linear progression that would end in a state of eternal boredom… everything gets much clearer! There is this kinetically active composition of beauty. through water and light and the variations of the dance come from our own making!
When we think about Yin and Yang, we naturally come up with oppositions like day and night, love and fear, happiness and despair or moral measures. But what if we have misunderstood this basic duality fundamentally ? (Day and night together is one part and the aether is another, all feelings are water and internally, so splitting negative ones into the feminine section and positive ones into the masculine section is a mistake, confusing the role of the masculine and feminine, where the masculine induces the charge for all feelings).
・゜゜・．.｡ ❅ * ⋆ ⍋ * * ｡
What if Darkness is just the absence of visible Light ? There is so much more Light than we think… nothing is ever fully lightless.
What if pure bliss and perfect despair are strangely connected? … and Heaven and Hell are Intensities of our Experiences here that are fundamentally governed by free will (without psychopaths in control of the world…) and Evil is simply consent free Excess? The pair is Light as the Inversion of Water between Aether and Reality (congruent with each other).
Everything in Nature naturally works towards Syntropy (the inversion of Entropy), if it wasn’t for the Biodigital Convergence blanketing our Planet in biocidal GO & metal particle cocktails that make us forget who we are. and we have fried our souls for decades around isolating technological gadgets and we have just forgotten how our attention can make anything bloom, when we direct it away from these machines into something we want to see growing in this world (fuelled by our true Will)!
I do not endorse any religion or arbitrary rules and I am exploring every angle with an open mind (from biology to cosmology) and it would be wonderful if I could invite you to do the same! This article is packed with topics that might trigger very strong emotional reactions initially, which make us feel exactly the way we are supposed to feel. The more I learn, the more I realise that most of the scary imagery is rooted in fundamental geometric concepts or ways to describe the way our universe works and we have been conditioned that way in order to stay away from a clearer understanding of our situation in the cosmos, in order for them to control us even harder!
Our existence is not fundamentally flawed and Geometry is not evil. It was in fact trauma based mind control that has prevented us from seeing clearly and the powers that shall not be have introduced such confusion especially in regards to important concepts that would help us to understand this life we are living better, to overcome confusion and stand our ground with dignity!
Philanthropaths are roaming the Earth, sucking up our inner visions and life force with particle dust and brain frying radiation hardware and it is time that we regain a sense of dignity and integrity, to defend our sovereignty against this intrusion of soulless technology, that is poisoning our minds, air, land and water!
In an environment of patriarchic dominance around the victim-perpetrator collusion of salvationism, it is easy to vilify the masculine aspect of creation, when it has been abused so horrendously worldwide (…while the feminine has been expelled at the same time). The entire Old World of Europe has been annihilated by salvationist conjecture.
“Thamus from the stern, looking toward the land, said the words as he had heard them:
“Great Pan is dead.“
Even before he had finished there was a great cry of lamentation, not of one person, but of many, mingled with exclamations of amazement.
As many persons were on the vessel, the story was soon spread abroad in Rome, and Thamus was sent for by Tiberius Caesar. Tiberius became so convinced of the truth of the story that he caused an inquiry and investigation to be made about Pan; and the scholars, who were numerous at his court, conjectured that Ehe was the son born of Hermes and Penelopê [26]
◥✥◤
§
“First, the identity of Sophia has been kept from human imagination for centuries. Her story was eradicated, almost to the point of total destruction of evidence or trace. (…) She is a plume of Pleromic luminosity in material immanence in the body of the earth. With the annihilation of the Mysteries and the murder and exile of the telestai, that statement became transgressive, placed under a taboo.
It was forbidden to speak of it, or to speak of those who would have known it to be so from direct experience. Indeed, it even became taboo to mention that they, the telestai, had ever existed.”
╚⏤⏤⏤╗ John Lamb Lash╔⏤⏤⏤╝
In the name of Light, Φ (Phos φῶς)- our inner Vision has become blind, without her embrace through Water (our inner life, sensations, reflection, the Otherworld). It is impossible for Light or Water to create in solitude though- the vortices of life would collapse. Only the perfect conjugation can bring this Orchestra of Life and we are deciding the course of our History, as much as our syntropic Attractors of our Destiny- one cannot be without the other, our heart draws in syntropically and our Will creates in ordinary causality!
Causality has an Inversion: Syntropy and both interact at all times!
The article in short:
The Demiurge (Firelight, the Physical) might be blind and imperfect, but Sophia (Water, the Internal) remedies that with insight (Epinoia & Wisdom)!
╚══▣ One cannot be without the other ☐═══╗
There is no defect in the physical world, the “deficiency” is rather a metaphor for the fracture of the Monad into the dyad, which recurs in countless mythical stories, in this continuous creation process. This article will shed light on this dynamic.
The aching around the romantic chase of Pan & Syrinx is fundamental to most mythical stories about Love (which is Music), through the nature of the primal dyad! In fact, it's a beautiful story, and the alleged excess and evil has been fabulated onto the clean myth later on… I am sure that there has been substantially more reverence of Pan than we find in the history books…
The complete Decoding of the Number of the Beast: 666 relates to Geometry. No Evil in Sight!
sin666°+cos(6×6×6) = −ϕ (Water, Internal, Feelings / Sensations) → explained in this article!
The Sophic Hydrolith (the Sophianic Water-Stone is the true Philosopher’s Stone): Water and Solids - just like Dr. Gerald Pollack sees it, Water charged by Light and that (Infrared) Light comes from everything that is matter and matter is just high frequency Light…).
Approaching Truth beyond Religion & Scientific Dogma
The Idea (if you are new to Telestai Nexus): The Aether is not the Ground and Charge is not primal (Light charges Water). Aether and Reality are a conjugated pair, for one is the negative mirror of the other (both carry a part of each other, oriented around the Golden Ratio)! I derive this understanding from a lifelong investigation, a combination of Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work, Fantappiè’s realisations, the reports from near death experiences, Rudolf Steiner, Terence McKenna, Dr. Michael Levin, Neuro-Surgeon Dr. Egnor, Dr. Gerald Pollack, Ken Wheeler (where I apply Fantappiè’s thoughts) and my own introspections and thoughts.
Throughout history, we have confused this simple relationship, which results in awkward hierarchies and religious mayhem, dominator cultures about one gender or the other and much worse occurrences...
What is being portrayed as deficiency (“imperfect creation”), is in fact the only way existence could work out in the way it does. The vortices of Life are not fuelled by a reservoir of endless potential, this is a misperception resulting from the impossibility to perceive both streams of causality, as Luigi Fantappiè states. Any impulse results in a conjugated reaction that is Aetheric, while the masculine and feminine aspect of all fields cannot possibly be defect in any way. On the contrary: Only because of the perfect conjugation does everything exist the way it does! There is free will and everything will have a reaction, which has been mystified around the concept of the Shadow.
Evil is simply acting against the principalities of Life, the aeons and imagery of the world snakes might be terrifying, they are not vile beasts or evil though- they stand for the miraculous fact that we are living in complementary duality between the Aether and Reality and everything related to death does naturally stir both awe inspiring feelings and dread!
╔⏤⏤⏤╝❀╚⏤⏤⏤╗
We can see that all fields return centripetally towards the zero point of inversion (the nothing that is everything), in the center of everything.
╚⏤⏤⏤╗❀╔⏤⏤⏤╝
We are alive and conscious and what we call the external world, is conscious too (in a different way of course). This realisation is not merely philosophical conjecture, but based on the actual findings of Dr. Michael Levin, that he discusses in his Platonic Space Symposion: [36]
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
HENRY MORE’S “SPIRIT OF NATURE” AND NEWTON’S AETHER (Historic Precursors of Syntropy):
“ the Aether is a spirit, yet so gross it is almost a body; and a body but one so subtle and so rare, it is almost a spirit”
┉┈◈ Index ◈┈┉
About the fundamental pair, which is not Darkness vs. Light, but Water and Light (as inversions of each other), between Aether and Reality!
Chapter II: The Decoding of the Number of the Beast (the Beauty of Φ and the Beast Number 666)
Chapter III: About the The Sophic Hydrolith: The Water-Stone (Ψ&Φ) of the Wise
Chapter IV: The Great Beast (Snakes evoke awe, indeed). The knowledge of Good and Evil is really the knowledge of Duality between Light (Inducer, External) and Water (Absorber, Internal), which are inversions of each other.
Chapter V: Pan & Syrinx A Romance of the Dance of Polarities
Chapter VI: The Inversion of Water & Light: from Ancient Greece to Today
In the end of the article we will look at how Water and Light have separately been recognised as irreducible since Ancient Times!
┏━━━ The Basics:1━━━┓
The Missing Secrets of Magnetism (the first real depiction of the magneto- dielectric field of light and electricity and everything else under the sun!). Forget their depiction of particles, they are just vortex motion, everything else is top notch!
“I repeat: every thought and every feeling is a reality, and for anyone with astral vision it is often much worse to see someone harbouring bad thoughts about another than to see him inflicting physical harm.
When we make this truth known we are not preaching morality but laying a solid foundation for it. If we speak the truth about our neighbour, we are creating a thought which the seer can recognise by its colour and form, and it will be a thought which gives strength to our neighbour. Any thought containing truth finds its way to the being whom it concerns and lends him strength and vigour.
If I speak lies about him, I pour out a hostile force which destroys and may even kill him. In this way EVERY LIE IS AN ACT OF MURDER.
Every spoken truth creates a life-promoting element; every lie, an element hostile to life. Anyone who knows this will take much greater care to speak the truth and avoid lies than if he is merely preached at and told he must be nice and truthful.”
- Rudolf Steiner
❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢
◢✥◣
There is agency in Everything!
The Great Attractor of Syntropy complements Entropy.
(see Dr. Michael Levin’s research).
The Fracturing of the Monad,
the Creation of the Conjugated Dual Torus,
Aether and the Material Realm
is not a mistake
it brings the wonderful World of Impulse and Reflection,
Rhythm and Feelings (Sensations / Gravity etc.).
◥✥◤
Chapter I : The Dyad
Sophia complements Samael the blind
with her soul’s spark that makes him see!
Allowing authenticity in feelings to appear,
cracks open the tension of too much single minded willpower
(of the demiurge)
Light without a Medium cannot propagate
Water is on par with Light!
The Correction is an ongoing process,
balancing through imbalanced movement
(a Capoeira wisdom of the Ginga)
Water and Fire
integrating the Physical (Reality) and our Internal (the Aether)
in the kinetically active Golden Ratio
There is no reason to abandon neither Mind (definition, will, induction) nor Body (formed by the Soul, feelings, reflection, sensations), the Soul or the Physical, Call or Response…
Integrating the feminine and the masculine means accepting creation and destruction, reality with it’s blooming and the autumnal withering and decay, death as the inversion of birth and the aether (the realm of forms beyond & the internal inside in this moment).
..and Beauty always keeps on piercing through the Pain!
let’s start with…
William Blake:
╚▣Φ▣╗
Divine Proportion
The artist’s & architect’s work
╚════▣◎▣════╗
Sophia is the Medium for the Light (Water)
(Light and Sight, Fire and Water)
╚⏤⏤⏤╗◥ ✥ ◤╔⏤⏤⏤╝
◢ ✥ ◣
The Eternal Syzygy
(dyadic breathing between Aether and Reality, mutual sustenance and amplification)
between
Light (external, structure, will) and Water (internal vision / reflection / sensations):
The Woman that is Clothed with the Sun is a beautiful image, the feminine clothed in the masculine embrace, the firelight to the water of the feminine- and the Great Red Dragon above, animated by anima, the Feminine!
A different perspective on the demiurge, as another story about half of the complementary dyad between Water and Light!
A misunderstanding of this dyad leads to patriarchal tyranny, or the lack of any structure or guidance respectively!
Plato elevated the Greek term “dēmiurgós” (δημιουργός, craftsman, artisan2) to a philosophical concept.
In the Timaeus, the Demiurge is portrayed as a benevolent divine craftsman, who organises and shapes pre-existing chaotic matter (that is Water → Thales, more about that in the end of this article) into an ordered living cosmos.
For Philo of Alexandria, this Demiurge is God Himself in His creative aspect (as always: the masculine aspect is highlighted and the sensual and feminine aspect shunned or worse, demonised).
Philo implies matter is eternally generated by God (eternal creation). He is avoiding the awkward idea of ex nihilo creation explicitly, while emphasizing God’s sovereignty (Opif. 8–9, 21).
“He (the demiurge) was good, and the good can never have any jealousy of anything.” Plato
The structuring of Water through the demiurge: phos φῶς = Light (deficient only in Water without Sophia… completed through the conjugated inversion principle).
Phi (1.618… as the golden Ratio) is the centrifugal force (outward) and ῶ is the Resistance on the Aetheric Water, since the Liquid Crystalline EZ water is pure and has a very high resistance and all solutes and protons are excluded. This way life can define lifeforms and we can be distinct beings like we are… Dr. Gerald Pollack confirms this idea, through his groundbreaking research).
It is the basis of all Bio-Electricity, all weather, movement of muscles, circulation in our body through EZ water undulations (the heart would need 1 million times more force for that job… according to Dr. Gerald Pollack).
Demiurge directly translates to artisan or craftsman, the principle behind this name is not guilty of the way humans corrupt this Φ centrifugal aspect of creation! What Light is and what we attribute to it are two entirely different worlds, most of the time!
Light has a centripetal part to the centrifugal radiance as well, as much as Water can phase-shift from expanded solid, over liquid crystalline to liquid / vapour!
The Demiurge structures, according to Plato. This is the role of the masculine inducer, Light on Water (it structures water, which is the feminine, as proven in Pollack’s experiments).
Plato presents the Demiurge as unreservedly good and motivated by pure benevolence.
According to Plato, imperfections in the world arise only from the limitations of chaotic matter (I identify Water as the Medium!), not from any malice on the part of the creator.
The world’s flaws would allegedly arise from the pre-existing “chaotic matter” (which is water) or “necessity” (anankē, the feminine cohort of Chronos3) which imposes limits on what the Demiurge can achieve. This is not due to any malice or deficiency in the creator but from the material’s inherent disorder and resistance (Water!)
The masculine part of the dyad has been portrayed as flawed (the demiurge), as much as the female aspect (anankē in this case)- so my conclusion is this:
All of these moral judgements of one aspect of the dyad or the other, hint at the misunderstood complementary duality between Water and Light as the Inside and the Outside.
Everything that flourishes according to its nature moves with syntropy and disturbing that would be evil! Naturally, there is decay, pain and death- to remedy it is our nature and working against that nature, inflicting it ignorantly is evil.
About Chronos and Ananke - the first dyad in ancient greece! (go directly to the part):
No one claimed that life would not be perilous, but the realisation of the intricacy of our complementary duality eases the pain. Our fate has to do with our aetheric body beyond the mirror, which has not only been recognised by Rudolf Steiner and countless of entheogenic voyageurs alike, but also in the laboratories of Michael Levin, that sees a “platonic” world with real physical laws, where the beautiful compositions of our bodies are layed out.4 But naturally, there is a harmony, even in the relationship between predators and prey. This relationship has been severed by psychopathic movements within humanity, which have misunderstood the way Water and Light bring harmony, when understood as the complementary dyad in life, which brings reason and feelings back together- where neither the masculine nor the feminine dominate, since both are inversions of each other, at every scale!
There exist countless beautiful stories about the tension between the masculine and the feminine, which are naturally never fully resolved in this dance of eternity! But the stories always evolve forward… until the mirror flips and everything inverses! This is not a deterministic flip, since everything is conscious and hence, everything has a certain type of magnetism and dielectric in this world, bringing our Electricity, through Light on Water (through real charge separation that can light an LED in Pollack’s experiments)!
We have been disconnected from the beautiful fabric of Reality and the Aether in a very profound way and now it is time for us as a species to rediscover the splendour of this planet, before the machine culture succeeds blindly in erased every last bit of our insect kingdom (as much as our own brains)… Nature is deeply disturbed by the signals overkill through 5 and 6g insanity, the particles against “co2”, to allegedly “block the sun”, are enhancing the interfacing of our magneto- dielectric vortex signals (our Bio-Electricity, that governs everything), forming hydrogels and eventually fibers that peak 3:1 with Carbon to Oxide, which is just an indicator for Graphene oxide. But the 5D enlightenment narrative was like opium:
(What if) The entirety of Genetics is an obfuscating Cover Up for Bioelectricity- the all encompassing Electromes of Life!? (I)
◥◤
Click on the image to access my interview with Unbekoming, in which I outline my findings regarding the Biodigital Convergence and deceptions in science in general:
The Demiurge in Plato’s Timaeus is benevolent!
In the Timaeus Plato presents an elaborately wrought account of the formation of the universe and an explanation of its impressive order and beauty. The universe, he proposes, is the product of rational, purposive, and beneficent agency. It is the handiwork of a divine Craftsman (“Demiurge,” dêmiourgos, 28a6) who, imitating an unchanging and eternal model, imposes mathematical order on a preexistent chaos to generate the ordered universe (kosmos). The governing explanatory principle of the account is teleological: the universe as a whole as well as its various parts are so arranged as to produce a vast array of good effects. For Plato this arrangement is not fortuitous, but the outcome of the deliberate intent of Intellect (nous), anthropomorphically represented by the figure of the Craftsman who plans and constructs a world that is as excellent as its nature permits it to be. (Plato, Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy).
A gem to ward off demons… (contrary to the stories about an evil creator).
The fiery nature and the discharge can be interpreted as destructive (since the potential is being transformed entropically) but also space creating, constructive in this sense. When we do not see how Light charges Water, there will be a deranged hierarchy, like seeing the Aether (the Pleroma) as primal and hence the material world as flawed. Sophia sends luminous Epinoia (creative reflection, insight) into the inert Adam (the feminine and centripetal charging brings the animation of nature, the EZ water charge and structuring). Yaldabaoth is being displayed as a lion-faced and serpentine god.
The Story of the Dyad is a Romance (in endless variations and conjecture about wether body or mind are more important… the inside or the outside, Water or Light… this is the absurdity of our religious dialogue / warfare of the last milennia).
Abraxas or Abrasax (ἀβραξάς, romanized: abraxas:
SVG trace of an image of the Abraxas Stone or Gem from The Gnostics and their remains by Charles W. King, 1887. The letters are "ΙΑΩ" or "Iao" and "ΣΕΜΕΣ ΕΙΛΑΜ", "Eternal Sun".
Archē (ἀρχή) = “first principle” / source / Water (Thales) Archōn (ἄρχων) = “to originate” / command (primacy). χ & ω are both aspects of Yin ( Ψ with χ charge, chi) and Yang (Φ through ω resistance, definition). 5 There surely is corruption… but not principally!
❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢
The story about being “trapped” in matter…
One constantly falls into the other! The fall of Lucifer… as Reality (Kenoma) - the Fall of Sophia… as the Aether (Pleroma) there is nothing wrong about this in the Stereoma
Matter is just very high frequency light in circular harmonics!
The “trapping of Light into Matter” is literally the centripetally dominant trapping of radiant light, high frequency.6 (The feminine in the masculine creates matter, see Ken Wheeler’s research). But nothing is forever stuck, everything follows the laws of the kinetically forward driven attractor of beauty as much as the centrifugal splendour of the fountains of the fields of life (one field essentially)!
The orchestra of life happens through vortex / gyroscopic weighting towards CW or CCW motion! Aetheric Water-Perturbations! Countless of these vortices fuse into beings and our magnificent nature!
Light = dielectricity-lite (transient, “propagating” / aetheric undulations, perturbations).
Matter = dielectricity-heavy (“standing waves”, condensed).
Matter forms via dielectric termination into stable forms.
This solid matter gives off radiant energy, builds / structures EZ Water Layers for the animation of Life. Through Water, the solid becomes liquid crystalline and Life can happen!
The Lion headed Serpent Chnoubis, a charm for healing!
*= “In the beginning, earth (matter is high frequency light) and water, to mud condensing, united. Afterwards a third principle was born, a serpent with the heads of a bull and a lion, and in the midst the face of a god; it had wings on its shoulders, and was called Xporot nyriparog.” — Teste Hellanicus, quoted in Creuzer’s Symbolik, pp. 81-4. See also King, C. W., The Gnostics and their Remains, -plates V. and vii.”
The lion-headed serpent known as Chnoubis (also spelled Chnoumis, Chnuphis, or Χνουβις) — the coiled snake body with a radiate lion head, often encircled by seven rays (symbolising the seven planets).
Used almost exclusively as protective and medical amulets, especially for digestive / stomach ailments, poison, evil eye, demons, and generally for good health. → to destroy internal enemies (like stomach ailments! Because the lion headed snake stands for phos, light, phi, the sun).
Inscriptions often include long vowel strings, the Chnoubis sign (☧☧☧), and formulas like “protect the bearer” or invocations linking to solar/creator power.
Based on : Agathodaimon7 (”good spirit” serpent, protective house / snake deity in Hellenistic Egypt).
The Demiurge (Light) might be imperfect (without Water, the Internal, providing sight, sensual reflection and feelings), but Sophia (Water, the aetheric Medium) complements him!
╚══▣━━◎━━▣══╝
We are mistaking the Light of matter for something flawed, but it is in fact high frequency light. Our mythical stories are interwoven with the understanding of physics at that given time and they have frequently been misinterpreted, especially when you do not see the Aether as a complementary beyond that is balancing Reality.
There is no need to redeem anything, this dyad is governed by the Golden Ratio and the Inversion principle between the inside and the outside that flips during the moment of death (as described by Rudolf Steiner and countless cultures that I have described in my recent articles, [23] [24])… redemption is not necessary (the mending of the fracturing), since death brings an inversion of the inside out and outside in, which means that there is a sort of reflection of our entire experience, a conjugated negative that is not meant as a moral judgement like “bad” - it is in fact the inversion of the outside world to the inside (feelings, sensations / our body, always under free will and regenerating forward while nothing is ever lost) and the inside of our feelings to the outside (which is not a 50:50 mirroring at all) … which balances everything out in the Golden Ratio, while everything is conscious in one way or the other…
The more I learn about Reality and the Aether, the more I realise that it is about living and that everything is naturally aiding life, as in collaborating- the rule of psychopaths has corrupted that understanding and it is time that we rediscover that simplicity. What I wish to convey is how wonderful it is that this idea is much more than merely conjecture. There are so many confirmations from so many angles at this point that the evidence is truly life changing!
The demiurge is only false in the sense that duality comes from the Monad (1) and gives a world of mirrors and there is the dual dyad of the two fountains of magneto- dielectric light (on the aetheric water as the medium), that return as the dielectric sinks into the zero point at the dielectric inertial plane of life (like the zero point in the center of galaxies, or of our body in the stomach area… this recurs at every scale), for a full aetheric inversion with retrocausality (as proven in syntropy research).8 Duality is nothing to overcome and it was always forever here. We are living in cascades of neverending stories, woven through Water and Light!
“It may perhaps be difficult to understand this, but the etheric body does not in any way grow older; the etheric body grows younger and younger, in the same degree in which the physical body grows older, until it reaches, as it were, a certain childlike stage of etheric existence, when the human being passes through the portal of death after having reached a normal age.”
Rudolf Steiner (Chance, Providence and Necessity- GA 163).
When you grasp the inversion of Water as the internal and Light as our external now, there is no more confusion about the morality of light in relation to water. The intensity is good when consentual and evil when not, simple as that!
Valentinians stress that the Demiurge’s ignorance (that we forgot our home beyond the mirror…) does not make “him” malicious. Ptolemy’s Letter to Flora (a key Valentinian text preserved by Epiphanius) describes the demiurge as “neither good nor evil and unjust, but can properly be called just”.
The story of the demiurge can be interpreted positively and then it is simply a description of the motion from the monad (the true creator) to the dyad (the feminine and masculine field that has centrifugal and centripetal lines that invert towards the inside, which brings sensations and feelings…)9, which is the basis of everything in the Universe and even our internal feelings and sensations, at every scale as fractals of what we see under the ferrocell.
Evil is reckless excess; deception, dominance and duplicity and that is the corruption of our nature in my view- the psychopathic ignorance and lack of compassion for the depth of our being on a grand scale. But nothing about the Light aspect of Creation is imperfect in a sense of lacking anything.
The Light Bringer Lucifer10 is not evil and neither is the version as Baphomet11, the symbolic depiction of the hermaphrodite nature of the fields in our Universe (solve & coagula, like the water - stone of the wise that I explain further down in the article). These moral judgements stem from the personification and confusion of the inversion principle and the misrepresentation of the roles of water and light, where Light is the ultimate goal of some sort of linear journey. The aeons exist and everything is conscious, galactic superwaves do bring life and as Dr. Gerald Pollack states, the condensation of water, charged and structured by light, is the origin of life itself.
The Reflections in the Water…
The Waters of Life and the Dialogue with the Light, the Origin of Hermeticism:
Sophia tries to escape the “rulers”, she transforms into the tree of Knowledge / Life: 12
He finds the mythical Tree of Life:
“She, pitying his exhausted condition, and anxious to aid his further progress, gives him heavenly bread, with supernatural virtues of sustenance”
“This dialogue presents a most remarkabe resemblance to the dialogue prefixed to the books given by the Alexandrian Greeks as translations of the ancient religious writings of Egypt, between Thoth (Hermes Trismegistus) and the Light, the latter explaining to Thoth the most sublime mysteries of nature. This portion is certainly one of the best and grandest of the Ritual and is doubtless the source of all that is mystical and profound in the so-called Hermetic books of the later Platonists.” From the Serpent Myth of Egypt.
The Water is involved but yet again: the focus on light and the lack of the aether brings all sorts of deranged views…
◤Chapter II: The Decoding of the Number of the Beast!
Actual evil appears righteous and well-dressed!
Let’s start with the actual rothschild driven “beast system”: Hitler, Stalin, Trotsky, Freud (eugenicist) & Franz Joseph all lived within a couple of miles of each other on the eve of WW1.
From Fritz Freud’s insightful article about the history of Hitler:
This seems unbelievable, until you see this greatly insightful clip: [34]
The following part of this article will explain the connection of 666 and Geometry, as it appears here:
Or here:
Everything in nature is governed by the Golden Ratio / Spiral / Vortex: Φ (and the reciprocal Ψ of course).
In the following part of this article you will come to realise that 666 is nothing else but a value that fits the geometry of our universe for certain shapes like the Pentagram.
Don’t worry if you do not understand much about math. The math of our Universe is actually quite simple and all the complex abstractions have merely led us astray from the stunning simplicity of nature. You can dive into it or skip this section, all it shows is that 666 majorly relates to Geometry (and these findings are extremely interesting):
The Role of 666 in Geometry
666 has been imprinted into our subconscious through trauma based mind control, just like the name Lucifer.
sin666∘+cos(6×6×6)∘=−ϕ (phi as the golden ratio, golden spiral, vortex dynamics) - the negative Phi as in Phos (φῶς = Light). Whoever proclaims to be the Light (Phosphorus is the Lightbringer too):
sin666°+cos(6×6×6) = −ϕ13 (Water, Internal, Feelings / Sensations)
24 hours (2+4=6), 60 minutes (6+0=6), 60 seconds (6+0=6) → 666
666 is the 36th triangular number: The sum of the first 36 naturals = 666 (1 + 2 + ... + 36 = 666).
Far from anything evil, the Sin(666°) = -φ/2 !
-φ/2 would be the nested aetheric offspring, a halved centrifugal movement in the Aether, when perceived inversely from there (that means the retrocausality of the negative will be cause to effect again).
A value under 1 (-φ/2= -0.809…) is centripetal in reality and the negative of that inverts to a centrifugal blooming, when the mirror flips… just scaled down). I call this the full aetheric inversion, the perceived “break-through” in entheogenic terms or the perspective shift during the moment of death, as it is being reported in near death experiences. For now, everything with the negative sign like -φ/2 is aetheric in nature (a nested / scaled aetheric inversion).
The sine (abbreviated sin) of an angle is a mathematical function that describes a specific ratio or position related to that angle. It always outputs a number between -1 and +1.
A rotating ball casts a shadow that perfectly matches a mass on a spring, revealing how circular motion and simple harmonic motion are linked. A visual proof of sine-wave physics in action:
Sin(666°) = -φ/2 exactly
φ = -2 sin(666°)
For those into Math: (sin(666°) ≈ −0.809016994374947…) 666° → 306° in Quadrant IV, where sine is negative).
Explained in simple words:
That’s right: the “number of the beast” 666° produces a sine value that’s precisely half the negative Golden Ratio (negative due to angle wrapping). Source
One of the most notable appearances is through the sine function in degrees:
sin(666°) = -φ/2
(approximately -0.8090169943749475, which matches exactly within floating-point precision)
This arises because trigonometric functions are periodic with period 360°:
666° ≡ 666 - 360×1 = 306° (mod 360°)
sin(306°) = -sin(54°)
And sin(54°) = cos(36°)
It’s a known exact identity that cos(36°) = φ/2
The central angle in a regular pentagon is 360°/5 = 72°, and many inscribed or related angles are 36° (half of 72°).
So -φ/2 is the negative of that, where causality inverts as well (the inversion happens aetherically, through the center, the zero point of inversion, where a centripetal motion becomes centrifugal and vice versa). Since the value is below 1, the inversion will turn this centripetal flow centrifugal again (−0.809…to a positive blooming, imagine how this value contracts and how the inversion of time perception will make that a centrifugal outward motion. We do perceive all of this as our internal experience now, as our sensations and feelings. We do not perceive the inverted causality in this moment, since we are living our life rather “linearly” in our perception in Reality. But as I have outlined in my previous two articles, Fantappiès integration of the negative solution to the quadratic version of Einsteins stolen e equals m times c squared equation implies retrocausality, syntropy, the gathering of energy towards goals, being attracted by them.
The Peacock's Tail: Syntropy is the missing puzzle piece, completing Entropic conjecture!·
The Aetheric activity is an inverse mirror World to Reality, that we feel as our body and internal in this moment!
The Dual Dyad:
Our bodies are mirrored at a central axis, like everything in nature. All fields propagate through two fountains and two sinks at the respective other side, forming a torus and hyperboloid inversion14 for the centripetal return towards the zero point where everything inverts. Death is basically the turning of the hourglass : Inside Out and Outside In, as Rudolf Steiner and Terence McKenna lay it out with with sober certainty and investigative brilliance!
At the basis of all motion in the universe, there is Φ and the reciprocal Ψ.
The beast number has several interesting properties which numerologists may find particularly interesting (Keith 1982-83). In particular, the beast number is equal to the sum of the squares of the first 7 primes
and satisfies the identity
where Φ is the totient function.
Emanouilidis (1998) also gives additional more obscure connections between 666 and the numbers on a roulette wheel. The number 666 is a sum and difference of the first three 6th powers,
Φ Phi is intrinsically related to the number 5 (Pentagram).
The appearance of the golden ratio in examples of five-fold symmetry occurs because phi itself is intrinsically related to the number 5, mathematically and trigonometrically.
A 360 degree circle divided into five equal sections produces a 72 degree angle, and the cosine of 72 degrees is 0.3090169944, which is exactly one half of the reciprocal of Phi, or 0.6180339887.
Phi itself is computed using the square root of five, as follows:
5 ^ .5 * .5 + .5 = Phi15
And finally, using trigonometry to see the relationship of phi, which is the expression of external growth (1.6180339) to 666:
sin (666°) + cos ([6 x 6 × 6]°)
(-.80901699437) + (-.80901699437) = -Φ(Inverse phi) or -1.6180339887. (while -Ψ becomes cetrifugal, the time inversion will turn -Φ into the reciprocal of blooming Ψ in the Aether)
The cosine of 216 degrees (6×6×6 degrees) equals exactly the negative of half the golden ratio φ (-φ/2).
This means: »Structural completion«(6x6x6) cubed (6³=216) produces the same inverted halved Φ (cosine of 216°). Multiplication in the material realm cycles invariantly to the complementary inward pole→ fractal consistency across scales (plus time inversion, the contractive and centripetal will become centrifugal when perceived from the other side…).
Halving and scaling naturally lead to nesting (pentagons shrink by 1/φ², pulling toward the center).
666 (as the angle 666° or related forms like 216° = 6×6×6°, also the cube) logically functions as a generative turning point, a precise mathematical switch that forces the outward golden harmony (φ) to halve, invert (negative sign), and reflect inward.
This creates balance and enables infinite renewal, through self-similar scaling. → You can apply Fantappiè’s Syntropy research, that I have discussed here [1][2] (the contractive will become centrifugal blooming through the time inversion, that is simply the inversion of the motion of the vortices when inverting through the zero point in the center of every field).
Everything mirrors everything else, no matter how small, small fractal offspring mirrors the big procession, inward holds up outward, beauty (Φ) never ends.
666 ≈ 7³ × π × (φ-1) or sums in magic squares17):
7³ (7 cubed) = 343 (completeness)
π (pi) ≈ 3.14159, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, often associated with infinity
φ (phi, the golden ratio) ≈ 1.61803, which appears everywhere in nature φ - 1 ≈ 0.61803 (also known as the reciprocal of φ that I define as ψ).
(36 × 37) ÷ 2 = 666
A 6×6 magic square is a grid that uses each integer from 1 to 36 exactly once. The “magic” property is that every row, every column, and both main diagonals add up to the same constant number- called the magic constant.
The total sum of all numbers in the grid (1 + 2 + ... + 36) = 666.
Since there are 6 rows, and the sums must be equal, each row must sum to 666 ÷ 6 = 111.
The same applies to columns and diagonals: all sum to 111.
A peculiar fact about 666 (related form: 216° = 6×6×6°, as the cube):
There is coherence in the visions from the Otherworld:
The Zodiac constellations, which are at least 12,000 years old- encode with phi & 666:
Spiral Motion (the 1° progression… explained below) clearly reveals the Vortex Nature of it all:
666 & Phi directly tie in to our Cosmology:
The following conversation is well worth reading in full:
please take your time for this epic thread:
Where 6x6x6 =216, cos(216°) combined with sin(666°) = a perfect negative Golden Ratio. Source
The Shape of Phi (Φ) is the fundamental ratio required to construct a Pentagon.
This confirms that the number 66618 is intrinsically woven into the geometry of the Pentagon (resembling our human body proportions, also: 2 arms + 2 legs + 1 head) and the Golden Ratio.
φ/2 = cos(36°) exactly: The golden ratio appears halved in the cosine of 36° (one of the core angles in a regular pentagon / pentagram).19
The body: 2 legs, 2 arms 1 head. 5 Senses.
So as you can see, 666 is directly related to cosmology, geometry and the negative of a fraction of phi.
The Phi Star: A fractal of the Macrocosmos
The pentagram is a natural map of the human as a microcosm, the relationships are governed by the Golden Ratio and the Inversion principle that I have been writing about recently!
The fundamentals of the Geometry of our Universe are encoded in the Pentagram and it is possible to construct it with Phi:
The complete picture:
◤Chapter III: The Philosophers Stone is the Water-stone of the Wise!
╔════▣◎▣════╗
Sophic Hydrolith (the Sophianic Water-Stone)
╚════▣◎▣════╝
Caveat: I do not endorse the Redeemer Complex, which has ravaged the world for thousands of years (the son was actually the child, which is the EZ water fusion zone that creates Life, the offspring of Water and Light). I do not see anything flawed about this world that would require fixing. The Aether and Reality are perfectly Complementary, one cannot be without the other! Everyone to their own devices! The idea of the Water-Stone is phenomenal though, fitting everything we have been discussing recently, here on Telestai Nexus.
The dyad is between Water and Light, the third is the offspring, us and all of nature, the dielectric inertial plane at every scale, the mirror: the EZ water area that is both responsible for all movement, charge and memory in our brain (see Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work).
(”Water) + lithos (Stone → Solids (= hard Light, Ken Wheeler).
“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids. Without that dance, there could be no life.”
Solids are “hard light”, high frequency, centripetally non-propagasting- “standing-light” as Matter! EZ Water, the charge Therewith we conclude : What is meant is Light and Water, all over again!
❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢
Prima Materia
“For by the light of Nature, and Divine revelation, they intuitively perceived that the Almighty, in His love to men, must have concealed in the world some wonderful arcanum by which every imperfect, diseased, and defective thing in the whole world might be renewed, and restored to its former vigour.”
This Water-Stone of the Wise, for me personally, is the insight that our etheric body rejuvenates while autumn winds bring withering of our weathered skin, until the hourglass turns. The tunnel is the zero point of transition.
“They bear us onward to Sophia (Wisdom), who is bright like Phœbus.” - the Author had a bright moment there and then got lost in his ravings about the son (that is actually the child, the fusion zone of life, the dielectric inertial plane, the mirror, our awareness… the third after the dyad…). But nonetheless, the water-solid conjugation is rather interesting here, the sophianic water stone of the wise… blurred in a patriarchic / religious environment but nonetheless mentioned as just that:
The anonymous author, described as a simple and unsophisticated layman enlightened by Nature and God.
It references a lineage of adepts, including Hermes Trismegistus, Pythagoras, Plato, Avicenna, Geber, Raymond Lully, and contemporaries like Bernard of Trevisa and Paracelsus.
◥✥◤
Sages call it mercurial water, or water of the sun, or mercury of the sun, or mercury of the wise.
Sulfur is centrifugal decomposition, Salts are the alkaline EZ Water formation, structuring into liquid crystalline form / the phase shifting of water- which is structured and charged by Light.
According to Carl Gustav Jung, the philosopher’s stone (Latin: lapis philosophorum) is not primarily a literal substance for turning base metals into gold or granting immortality, as in traditional alchemy. Instead, it is a profound psychological symbol, representing the goal of the individuation process- the journey toward psychic wholeness and the realisation of the Self.
Simon Magus says: “And it is always one and the same, that which is living in us, that which lives and is dead, and which is awake and asleep, and is young and old. When it changes, the latter is the former, and again the former, when it changes, is the latter.”
In Catholic demonology, inversion is seen as a Satanic tactic in spiritual warfare: mimicking holy rites but twisting them to profane or mock God… but the inversion principle is at the core of the way our Universe works! On the contrary, inversions were part of shamanic rituals (← the inuit saw the inversion, not just upside-down… the entire concept)
As I have portrayed in my recent articles here on Telestai Nexus, the Aeons do always appear in pairs, act as emitters (induction, definition) and absorbers (charging, sensations, reflections), while they always carry an aspect of the other, like the phase shifting of water into liquid crystalline anti-clusters through light (even the infrared from matter is light, most of the Light is in fact invisible…)20 that exclude solutes and bring resistance, while the protons are excluded, which brings real charge separation, the electricity for natures animation!
Including the Aether, the Platonic Space beyond the Mirror, the balance through inversion- prevents endless cascades of cognitive dissonance!
The opposite is not evil, but either Water or Light. The intensity is a choice and part of the Neverending Stories of our Existence!
Sophia tames the blind power of the Demiurge, her soulful reflection makes him see… one cannot be without the other!
Body (as internal, feelings, aether, incorporation, also matter) and Mind (will, intellect, external, reality, definition).
He structures her Watery chaos with Light → Dr. Gerald Pollack found evidence for this in his lab and it has been called the biggest breakthrough of the century.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Carl Gustav Jung about the Monad:
“(The monad) is the play of colours in the cauda pavonis and the division into the four elements.
(The Monad) is the Hermaphrodite that was in the beginning, that splits into the classical brother-sister duality and is reunited in the conjunctio, to appear once again at the end in the radiant form of the Lumen Novum, the stone. He is metallic yet liquid, matter yet spirit, cold yet fiery, poison and yet healing draught - a symbol uniting all the opposites.”
-- Carl Gustav Jung, ‘Psychology and Alchemy’
The Serpent was immersed in Water
Carl Gustav Jung:
These are philosophical definitions of the prima materia which are very characteristic. In one treatise, for instance, it is called “unum” (the One). This is an expression which is always used of God, so the prima materia in this passage must directly coincide with the Deity.
And it is also called “unica res” (unique thing), “omnes res” (all things), “monas” (the monad), or “Ens reale” (the real being); and all these are expressions which are also used for the Deity in philosophical language.
It is also said to contain all the mysteries “in virtue et in actu” (in potentiality and in actuality). It is in fact the secret of secrets, the unrecognisable efficacy which contains, so to speak, all the secrets of the world.
On the same page of the Musaeum Hermeticum it is called the “chameleon”, a peculiar definition but to the point, because the prima materia has many colours and always a different one.
You see what peculiar symbolism is used to express the prima materia; but, as it is the mystery which carries the whole world and which brings everything to pass, it must be the primal cause, and, according to the old definition, the Deity is the primal cause.
We find a thoroughly philosophical formulation in a very old treatise, which was probably originally Arabic and in consequence goes back to Alexandrian ideas.
This is the so-called “Treatise of Aristotle”, a treatise written in the form of a letter from Aristotle to Alexander [the real Aristotle was the teacher of King Alexander) .
But of course it was not written by the real Aristotle, the name is a pseudonym used to give added weight to the text.
We find the following peculiar sentence in this treatise:
“The serpent... As a quasi-hypostatised matter, it forms itself as if immersed in water through illusion.”
The meaning of this is:
The serpent is the hypostatic, underlying materia (the essence of matter), which sinks into the water, or is as it were in the water, and, through illusion, it deceives the senses.
The sentence indicates that this serpent was enclosed in fluid matter, that is, in the water or the solution which the alchemists had in their flasks or retorts, and that it appeared to them there, as if through illusion or hallucination.
“The Grail is most certainly the jewel light from Lucifer’s crown, that is to say, the primary substance luminosity of the Aeonic Mother, not who fell to earth, but who plunged from heaven and became the earth.”
(John Lamb Lash)
That primary substance is Water, charged by Light, glistering with the iridescence of the beyond!
Trevrizent to Parzival in Chapter 9: Those in the Company of the Grail: live by a stone who nature is most pure. If you know nothing it shall be named to you here: lapsit exillis... That stone is also called the Grail.
(468-9)
Medieval legend, alluded but not specifically repeated in Wolfram’s Parzival, held the Grail / Stone to be a jewel that fell from the crown of Lucifer when he was cast down from heaven (I see cast down from heaven as allegorical for the complementary dyad of Water and Light, External and Internal World, Rhythm and Feelings). Lapsit exillis is corrupt Latin that suggests “a stone fallen from heaven.” By “stone” read: a luminosity of material immanence, dense as stone. That pearly stream across the midnight floor is radiance that casts no shade, where Mystery remade time and again returns the world to wonder.
The healing thrill laid right into sensation, the rapture of knowing how it’s done: all that a mind can be and still be mindful of what it’s going under.
Suchness, on touch alone, porosity immense, each organ and each sense in radiant suspense, the immanence like stone.
“The Grail is most certainly the jewel light from Lucifer’s crown, that is to say, the primary substance luminosity of the Aeonic Mother, not who fell to earth, but who plunged from heaven and became the earth.”
John Lamb Lash
The term “Satan” has to do with an inversion. And we have been focussing on the false dichotomy between darkness and light, the vilification of the inversion principle as dark and evil- conjured up through all the fear inducing imagery around Baphomet in movies, while pan was originally simply a tale about the Tango of Lover’s and the impossibility for the feminine and masculine to reunite in the same realm. Yet field lines cross at the zero point of inversion- so in the end, Pan and Syrinx do meet and unite through Music- Light is nothing else but Music (a sound wave) in the Aether (where Water is the medium of propagation)… I cannot stress this often enough. This is not a story about sin and punishment. Rather, it is about how the pain of longing is transformed into music; about the impossibility of complete fusion; and about the great chase of lovers (the deeper meaning is that her realm is always separated, first as the inside and then as the beyond, while there is an aspect of her with us and that is the animation of nature, of gaia and he is the inducing light that brings the beings in this world to cherish the beauty that is all around:
The real complementary inversion principle functions between Water and Light, as the Inside and Outside (Syntropy and Entropy). We have been searching between Darkness and Light instead,
lost in linear and mechanistic thinking!
◤Chapter IV :
“The Devil”, “the Great Beast”, has two Faces: Sophia & Lucifer (or Phosphorus) - Water and Light, they are different Phases of Each Other!
Dragons, Beasts and Snakes are the essence of our complementary Duality! Snake / Dragon symbolism recurs across cultures and in contemporary visionary art alike!
Inevitably, the youthful bloom of life will fade and that turning of the tides might feel like a betrayal that has to be overcome, since death is often inevitably connected to pain and suffering, which is neither good nor evil. Naturally, all beings are driven towards relieving that pain and transforming it- this syntropic drive is intrinsic to all life forms and nothing could exist if life was just a linear journey from chaotic and evil darkness into blissful and loving illumination- this is a very naive perspective and would require an endless repetition of that journey. In Reality, the journey from birth to death brings countless moments of embodiment and enlightenment, where our narrowed down perspective on the World cracks open and floods of the beyond reveal the hidden depth of it all (through the mysterious nature of water). The principle of inversion brings a reflection of our entire experience, which derives naturally from the quadratic version of “Einstein’s” the stolen equation E=mc^2 (Fantappiès work), which shows the reality of a negative of the reciprocal to phi, which brings the aetheric and time reversed blooming, that Rudolf Steiner identifies as the time-reversed etheric inversion as well.
The nature of EVIL is compassion free ignorance in morally numb and violent excess, a total disregard of the effects of ones actions for others and the web of life! Actions that act against Life, like the current poisoning of everything for the Biodigital Convergence:
╚════▣◎▣════╗
Phosphorus, the Morning Star, the Bringer of Light and his Creation of Space (“Emptiness”, Kenoma) for the splendour of Sophia’s Nature- is not evil and “he” is not the Devil!
The inversion principle has been profoundly misunderstood and the repercussions of that have been utter mayhem to our body and mind!
An Inversion is not satanic, it is fundamental to the way Reality and the Aether interact!
The Aeons are shapeshifters, since everything is based on one field (the centrifugal part of the vortex becomes centripetal).21
When the supernatural and irrational are banished from consciousness, they are not destroyed, rather, they become exceedingly dangerous. The victims held beliefs compatible with the major features of the hoax, and that made them vulnerable.
George Hansen The Trickster and the Paranormal
In his excellent book, Hansen covers a wide range of hoaxes and scares, including accusations of witchcraft.
The second citation could well apply to the citizens of Salem, not to mention modern-day Christians who believe they are exposing the Satanic and Luciferic forces in the world. Due to disinformation, suppression, and distortion,
“Everything said about Lucifer is a hoax, or operates like one”.
What’s worse, those who would expose the hoax don’t know it is one, and they themselves share the same beliefs held by those who foster the hoax!”
John Lamb Lash
The Shadow is not the Opposite of Light! It is simply the Absence of Light. The opposite of Light is Water, as the complementary Aetheric Inversion and Medium!
There is a dual dyad : the reciprocal and the full aetheric negative inversion (also mathematically, see Fantappiè’s work).
The Awareness of Good and Evil is really the dyad of Water and Light, which brings the reflection of the induction through Light on Water (internal, sensations, feelings, gravity) beyond the Monad (with Levels of Intensity, from creeks to roaring riverbeds, from the morning light to flame induced cataclysm → levels of intensity of Water charged and structured into Life by Light):
The Great Confusion of Water ≡ (-Light) with Darkness ≠ (-Light).
In simple words:
Water is congruent to the Inversion of Light.
But! Darkness is not the Inversion of Light!
The Eternal “Shadow-Projection”: The Vilification of the Otherworld, the Other Side, the turning of her realm Hel into something “bad”. The negative is not a moral judgement- it means the inversion of the fields of Reality!
The centrifugal field lines return centripetally- the blooming space creation disintegrates in entropic depression and consequently gathers coherence again, towards the zero point of inversion, where everything inverts and creates a torus with two fountains and drains on the aetheric side as well.
→ Countless stories have been conjured up about the above mentioned dance of Water and Light, Sophia (the Wisdom of Water) and Lucifer (Phosphorus, the Light-Bringer22).
The destructive part of the vortices can be interpreted as evil and abuse of power is that, as excess, which is consent free violence (the essence of evil). It is all a question of consent and intensity.
Sophia’s “mistake” is a metaphor for the creation of duality- there is nothing wrong about the way Light reflects itself in Water, through the kinetics of the golden ratio and how she forms life charged by Light on her Body (Water), one cannot be without the other!
There is no distortion in the inversion of Light and Water, the ratio is always in the Golden Ratio, moulded by our conscious intention (since everything is conscious and fusing or dissociating constantly, through our Electromes).
It is rather impossible to imagine centrifugal discharge without charge, Aetheric Water would be lifeless without the induction through Light and Light itself could not propagate if the blooming of phi would not return as centripetal psi, through the zero point and invert beyond the mirror… The only way for the material realm to exist is through the vortex dynamics that we can observe under the Ferrocell of Ken Wheeler. These dynamics recur at every scale and thus we can see that the story about the demiurge and sophia is simply an intense version of the romantic chase of Pan after Syrinx (the centrifugal field and the conjugated centripetal return… which never meet but are one in essence, when seen with the inversion through the aether), where one cannot be without the other and there is always a tension between the Feminine and Masculine, resolving in this beautiful metaphor where she becomes the reed for his Flute!
Light plays Music on Water in the Aether!
This is what is actually happening, even in physics, which is very beautiful to realise. Tesla clearly states that “Light cannot be anything else than a sound wave in the Aether”. Water is the aetheric Medium for Light to play Music in the Aether!
It is a categorical mistake to see the complementary pair as Darkness and Light (Darkness is just the absence of Light, which is much more than visible light… it is also our matter, infrared and so much more) which involves moral judgements and the rather arbitrary separation of emotions into positive and negative (fear and anger can help in dangerous situations at times, warm feelings can also be empty and deceiving and “feeling good” is sometimes a cover-up for deeper trouble), which is alright but when we treat these extremes as the complementary dynamic of yin and yang , which happens in virtually all major religions and approaches to spirituality- we are turning the Dance of Water (as in diving into it, feelings. internal reflection, imagination) and Light into a linear journey from Darkness to Light, from “bad to good”, where darkness needs to be shunned and the other is desired.
This happens even in cabalistic circles, where fear is feminine and love masculine. This constitutes a fundamental confusion of the way feelings are produced, through the inversion of our blooming torus of life, through the dielectric and by charging the inside, the aether. When we anesthesize that charge the feelings in our body disappear.
Now imagine completing this alleged linear journey from darkness to enlightenment and imagine the resting in undifferentiated oneness forevermore... This notion is terrifying, to be honest! It would equal to eternal boredom in a state of undifferentiated being, without reflections, without surprises… Doesn’t it make much more sense that there are neverending streams of stories, ebbing and flowing, pulsating in this Stereoma between the Pleroma and the Kenoma?
It is much more beautiful to see the stunning simplicity of nature and the living luminosity of Water charged by Light into the splendour of Nature, the World that we call our Home!
✺✳ ┅ ◇─◇─◇ ┅ ✳✺
The Great World Serpents & Dragons, even the Megas Drakon, the Old Serpent Ophis Archaios, the Devil and all the rest of the Serpents are the mythical depictions of the everlasting interaction of Reality and the Aether!
The Inversion Dance of Water and Light is rooted in Freedom & Reciprocity!
Serpents Everywhere! (← go to a part of my Vortex Paradigm article about the symbolism and gematria of the world serpents, the double ouroboros).
The great Dragon MEGAS DRAKON, that old serpent: OPHIS ARCHAIOS23, called “the Devil”: DIABOLOS, and Satan: SATANAS, there are so may terms for the great world snake of the Otherworld (and the inversion for Reality, the Red Dragon). The nature of the snake does indeed shine through, seeing all these extreme reactions to its symbolism in the narrow minded conjecture of religious and historical texts.
The Misunderstanding of the Inversion of the Aether brings us Hell as a Negative place, instead of the Otherworld that Hel truly is!
The mystery of the Great Double Ouroboros can be lifted when realising what Ken Wheeler showed under the Ferrocell, when applying what Fantappiè discovered in the negative solution of the quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen Equation E=MC^2 … diving into the realms that both Rudolf Steiner and Terence McKenna are enamoured by!
We simply have to think clearly about what we are being presented with here and apply Occam’s razor. There is the erasure of mass and magnitude at the zero point - of the dielectric in the magneto- dielectric of Light. Nothing is ever lost though and everything transformed, thus we can apply the logic of the negative solution of the quadratic equation of Fantappiè.
World devouring lies in the nature of the pulsation between Aether and Reality, the two Realms that Dr. Michael Levin discusses in his Platonic Space Symposium.
Christianity was an Invention of the Romans, done to pacify their subjects:
Psi → Ψ Psychological Warfare (internal, mind / soul attacking).
How Christianity was invented for control!24
“The Bible scholars deconstruct the Gospels and the character Jesus, showing that they are based on archetypes found in the ancient pagan mystery schools and in earlier Jewish literature. Much of the teachings of Christianity are traced back to the writings of Philo of Alexandria, who was combining Jewish scripture with Greek pagan beliefs, and Stoicism, a philosophy promoted by the Flavians.”
“Bible scholar Joseph Atwill noticed many parallels between this historic account of the war and the events in the life of Jesus in the Gospels. Through his study of the ancient Greek texts and his discovery of an antiquated Hebrew literary genre, he found dozens of parallels between the Jesus story and the war history that occurred in the exact same sequence. This shows that the events of Jesus’ life which supposedly took place forty years earlier, were actually all dependent on the events in the military campaign of the Roman Caesar Titus Flavius. Ancient texts were much more allegorical, multi-layered and complex than today’s writing, and when you read the Gospels and the histories of Josephus side by side, a new meaning arises which reveals the authors of the Gospels to be the Roman Flavian Caesars, their co-conspirators, and their literary team.”
Source: Covert Messiah
In Genesis 1, the Soul, Light and Water appear and have simply not been recognised as the complementary parts of the same prima materia that is distributed between Aether and Reality. Our internal experience, the reflection of the world, has to do with the Aether, Water and the Inversion at the Zero Point in the Center of every Field.25
The Spirit (psyche (ψυχή)) in Water, charged and structured into Life by Light. See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s study about the Origin of Life in EZ Water condensation, through charge induced by Light! It really is that simple. He remarks that the great medicines of ancient China work through negative charge, which is an acceleration of the dielectric towards counter-space / the aether / the zero point. This charge helps our cells to connect to our Electrome.
Our corporality has been vilified, body and mind belong together though. The great beast is in reality mother earth.
Benedict resigned at the very moment that the Italian version of Not in His Image (John Lamb Lash) appeared on the bookstands in Italy. “How you are fallen - like lightning - from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! Isaiah .” 14:12.
The “fall” of Lucifer (the motion of awareness through the zero point, from Aether to Reality) has often been compared to a lightning strike (the discharge that brings Light, Phos: Φως).
◤ Chapter V: Pan & Syrinx
There is Pan and Syrinx, Phosphorus, Lucifer, the Demiurge and Sophia, Isis, Demeter … she is Water, he is Light.
Light / Pan is playing music on Water (“Light is a Sound Wave in the Aether“ Nikola Tesla. Water is the aetheric medium). He made his pan flute from the reed that Syrinx metamorphosed into, like the Syrinx of birds- that developed separately to breathing, simply for the beauty of music).
“To great-hearted Pan, master of the woodland,
I offer my praise. Wise and knowing god,
older than old, holder of the earth’s secrets,
teacher of prophecy to shining Apollo,
generous one who gifted fair Artemis
with the swiftest of coursers, joyous son of Hermes
who plays upon the pipes, who leads the dances
of the nymphs, who joins with the maenads and satyrs
in Bacchus’ wild band, I call to you with my thanks.
Great Pan who is as simple and as enigmatic
as nature itself, whose voice we hear in the wind
behind our backs, to you I give all honuor.”
Pan as a symbol of untamed nature, primal instincts, fertility, and the raw energy of the wild.
Pan is the god of the wilderness, shepherds, and flocks, often associated with woods and fields.
According to a myth, one day Pan came across an enchanting nymph called Syrinx, widely known for her beauty. Pan immediately fell in love with her, and competed for her with the vehemence of a god. Hairy all over his body like an animal, with his horns and goat legs, he terrified the delicate nymph. As a result, Pan pursued her with even more fervour (the Eternal chase of Lovers, instead of the hardcore version of the abrahamic religions, with sin and punishment: Light and Water, Body and Mind- as in the Inside and the Outside, where one part of the field is literally beyond the Zero point of Inversion).
Into the Wild!
He was believed to roam lonely or remote places, playing his panpipes (syrinx) peacefully, but if disturbed (especially during his midday nap), he could let out a sudden, terrifying shout or create eerie, mysterious sounds in the wilderness.
The “panic” he evokes is sometimes interpreted as a transformative awe or the sublime terror of encountering the divine, akin to an ontological shift where boundaries blur and one confronts the unknown, rather than mere dread!
The term entered English in the early 17th century via French “panique” and Greek “panikos,” meaning “pertaining to Pan.”
In rituals, Pan is invoked for vitality, creativity, and sexual liberation (in the sense of Wilhelm Reich). The degrading depiction of Pan and Paganism in General has been propagated with malice.
The chorus of the primitive performances from which tragedy developed appeared as satyrs, clad in goat-skins. Hence the name tragôidia (goat-song). The adjective tragikos may mean either "goat-like" or "tragic.
“The reeds sing Pan’s desire, and her form gives voice to melodies.”
Suidas s.v. Haliplanktos ff :
“Haliplanktos (Sea-roaming) : Thus Pan is called . . . because he is in love with Ekho (Echo); the sea is noisy.”
Propertius, Elegies 1. 18 (trans. Goold) (Roman elegy C1st B.C.) :
“If trees known any love, Beech and Pine [Pitys] beloved of the god of Arcady [Pan].”
In classical Greek mythology, Syrinx26 was an Arcadian nymph and a follower of Artemis, known for her chastity. Being pursued by Pan, she fled into the river Ladon, and at her own request was metamorphosed into a reed from which Pan then made his panpipes.
Nature is a place of great adventures and the story of Pan and Syrinx depicts the windy adventures of Lovers, the courting rituals of all beings in nature (and it explains the forces between the feminine and masculine beautifully)- the affirmation of the great and poetic dance between the genders (and the centrifugal and centripetal vortex motion in nature), contrary to the derangements of abrahamic religions, that have vilified Pan and deranged this beautiful story from the Old Europe.
Orphic Hymn 11 to Pan (trans. Taylor) (Greek hymns C3rd B.C. to 2nd A.D.) :
“To Pan, Fumigation from Odours. Strong pastoral Pan, with suppliant voice I call, heaven, sea, and earth, the mighty queen of all, immortal fire; for all the world is thine, and all parts of thee, o power divine. Come, blessed Pan, whom rural haunts delight, come, leaping, agile, wandering, starry light. Throned with the Horai (Horae, Seasons), Bakkhanalian (Bacchanalian) Pan, goat-footed, horned, from whom the world began; in endless dance and melody divine.
“In thee a refuge from our fears we find, those fears peculiar to humankind. “
Thee, shepherds, streams of water, goats rejoice, thou lovest the chase and Ekho’s (Echo’s) secret voice : the sportive Nymphai (Nymphs) thy every step attend, and all thy works fulfil their destined end. O all-producing power, much-famed, divine, the world’s great ruler, rich increase is thine. All-fertile Paian (Paean), heavenly splendour pure, in fruits rejoicing, and in caves obscure. True serpent-horned Zeus, whose dreadful rage, when roused, ‘tis hard for mortals to assuage. By thee the earth wide-bosomed, deep and long, stands on a basis permanent and strong. The unwearied waters of the rolling sea, profoundly spreading, yield to thy decree. Old Okeanos (Oceanus), too, reveres thy high command, whose liquid arms begird the solid land. The spacious air, whose nutrimental fire and vivid blasts the heat of life inspire; the lighter frame of fire, whose sparkling eye shines on the summit of the azure sky, submit alike to thee, whose general sway all parts of matter, various formed, obey. All natures change through thy protecting are, and all mankind thy liberal bounties share; for these, wherever dispersed through boundless space, still find thy providence support their race. Come, Bakkhanalian, blessed power, draw near, enthusiastic Pan, thy suppliants hear, propitious to these holy rites attend, and grant our lives may meet a prosperous end; drive panic fury too, wherever found, from humankind to earth’s remotest bound.”
“In a reed-choked marsh, a nymph steps toward rescue that is also transformation; a god reaches, about to lose the object of desire and gain a new instrument; birds scatter; lilies gleam; and air gathers itself to sing. “Pan and Syrinx” is Rubens’s poised breath between touch and sound, an image so saturated with weather, texture, and motion that the viewer seems to hear it. The painting understands that some stories cannot end in embrace; they must resolve as music. What remains, after the rustle and splash, is the voice of cattail reeds bound together- the memory of a refusal turned into song.”
Please see Dominique Guillet’s brilliant essay about the Syrinx in the Appendix27 (or here), that developed for the pleasure of singing (separately to breathing), simply for the beauty of the expression of music, not merely for mating or reproductive efficiency. Moreover, he explains that whales have entire themes and eras of their songs and they learn and carry songs from each other- very much like the way we deal with music in human terms… Life is not just there to survive or reproduce, the beauty, of music or nature in general are an essential part of our Existence and we shrink towards Oblivion without it! You can search and find more and more precise definitions, but poetry and beauty are another mode entirely! Both our intellect and our feelings are fundamentally important.
Mind that the Atbash cyphering preceds the depiction of Baphomet- Pan is a much more friendly depiction to be honest…
The following extract fits perfectly well to my recent article:
Two Worlds (Conjugated in Unison like Yin and Yang)! One Breath & bidirectional Causality
◤Chapter VI: Integration
The Inversion of Water and Light,
the Dance of Lovers-
is not a linear journey from Darkness to Light!
Water and Fire have been recognised as primal separately…
Enlightenment is nothing without the reflection of it in Water: Our body is a fusion of Light and Water: Liquid Crystalline!
Water and Firelight belong together:
Water is not "H₂O"- it is irreducible and archaic! Photo"Synthesis" is simply the purification of "CO₂" in Plants, no Water is being split!
Water is the Aetheric Element! Light and Water are both irreducible and inversions of each other!
Aetius (1st–2nd century C.E.):
“Thales said that water is the beginning of things [...] All things are from water and all things are resolved into water.” → archē (ἀρχή in greek, a feminine noun, the originating principle). χ = chi as in Ψυχή!
Hippolytus (Refutation of All Heresies):
“nothing at all of the things that are, immortal or mortal ones, animate or inanimate ones, is capable of being formed without [water].”
Cicero (On the Nature of the Gods, 1st century B.C.E.):
“Thales said that water is the beginning of things, but that god is the intelligence capable of making all things out of water.”
Thales (624–546 B.C.E.) saw Water as the originating principle, archē: “Everything arises from, is nourished by, and returns to water”.
For Heraclitus (535–475 B.C.E.)- this was Fire, for constant flux, and the underlying logos (rational principle / order). He emphasised process over a static substance, but fire was central as the ever-living, transformative element.
As you can see, both Fire and Water have been recognised, but never seen in their rightful conjunction, since Thales and Heraclitus did not see what Dr. Gerald Pollack saw in his lab:
Light charges Water (the EZ Water Zone, real charge separation and structuring, vertex anti-clusters).
When we integrate the findings of Ken Wheeler, Dr. Paul LaViolette and Dr. Michael Levin, we can see the Aether, the Otherworld, where Water is the medium for the charging and structuring of Life through Light (in our perception from Reality until these roles invert through the tunnel of death / transformation / the zero point of inversion).
See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s 2022 study: “EZ and the Origin of Life”.
ὕδωρ hydōr = water
ω = the Resistance (de»finition«, defining, structuring) of the Water, when Light structures and charges water. The exclusion zone brings high electrical resistance by excluding the solutes and protons around hydrophilic (water-loving) solids, our biology! This layer is literally the “membrane” for life, because the “lipid bilayer” membrane of the schoolbooks is fiction entirely. Everything can be explained through the EZ water layering /structuring through Light. This is a major breakthrough both for science and cosmology, when you think clearly about this!
The electrical resistance of pure EZ water (impurities, protons and solutes are excluded) helps defining our beings for the bio-electric animation of our bodies in nature and for internal sensations / feelings!
The masculine induces the charge of the feminine.
The high resistance of pure water is what marks the EZ water zone and brings charge separation by excluding positively charged protons (the solutes and protons are excluded into the bulk water, causing real charge separation that can light an LED in one of Pollack’s experiments), it is the masculine in the feminine, just like the dielectric feminine part of the magneto- dielectric of Light (see Ken Wheeler’s work). This is why the word hydōr (ὕδωρ) is written that way. Unfortunately the psi does not appear in the word, but it would fit nonetheless. The connection of the feminine with water is congruent throughout history and across cultures, yet we can recognise the erasure of the feminine in the last millennia of human existence.
The EZ water zone is an inverted anti-cluster area (an actual inversion in the water, a vertex cluster inversion… thank you Mick, see the study below)- which animates Gaia, moves our muscles and everything in our body, the weather and clouds: through Light on Water (the 4th phase of water)!
Sophia’s Opalescent Luminosity, infinite Density and Zero mass, exactly like the Zero Point, the Threshold between the Realms, the Nature of Aeonic and Aetheric Water, Illuminated by Light.
In Arques, France, in May 2000, JLL stabilized perception of the OL, so that he could consistently and deliberately access it, and on Infinity Ridge in Andalucia in 2004, forty years after the incident with the Cambodian girl, he confirmed that it was a substantial opalescent luminosity of infinity density and zero mass pouring from the material body of the earth - hence, locally sourced in the planet but not limited to it.
In Not in His Image (November 2006), he explained:
The secret luminosity [of the earth] might be called the primary substance body of the Goddess, as distinguished from her planetary body, the earth.
“The center always holds “
Ken Wheeler
§
Visionary Art, expressed in this way, faithfully portrays a glimpse of the Otherworld, the beyond the inverse mirror in the center of everything. These depictions have consistency across artists and the reports from entheogenic journeys map a real World. Dr. Michael Levin confirms this in his groundbreaking research around bio-electricity.
When you think about the Inversion of Water and Light,
Life becomes a stage for Creative Self Expression-
we are the living canvas of this World!
“They worship Lucifer.”
“Hollywood is run by Satanists.”
“They are Luciferian Jews who worship Satan.”
etc, ad nauseam...
How many times have you heard such accusations and claims?
This talk is the blather of ignorant dupes who merely hype and mystify that they purport to expose. They never present tangible proof for these accusations. They are like Puritans in Salem, making false and hysterical allegations of witchcraft.”
“Couldn't the 'Beast' of the Apocalypse be Gaia in all her splendour as the Planetary Animal Mother? Wouldn't the Apocalypse be the Correction of Gaia-Sophia in the process of orgasmic emergence? And who, then, is riding the 'Beast'?” Dominique Guillet
John Lamb Lash:
“The works of Jeffrey Burton Russell are unexcelled on this topic.
He proves that Christians invented the Devil by inverting the Pagan nature god Pan and adding the wings. In that way, they enforced their psychotic belief that the natural world is evil and throbbing with demons who want to torture human animals, or seduce them into committing sin - mainly, sexual pleasure.
Again, I submit that this attitude, which is to this day massively subscribed and enforced at the global level, belies biophobia which itself is due to the inability to surrender to the beauty and power of “Mother Nature,” the Aeon Sophia in material immanence. She, the greatest witch of all.
But that deceit is over, and there is an emergent force of revelation operating on the planet and breaking into the social mind, the exopsyche, due to the eruptive force of Sophia’s Correction:
Revelation 13:
[11] And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
[12] And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
[13] And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men.
[14] And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
[15] And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
You see, Revelation itself says that those who do not worship the Great Beast - Matrix of Animal
Powers, whose image (ikon) is the Shakti Cluster - should be killed.
That assertion stands writ large in holy scripture.
Figure it...
Daemonic Delight
In conclusion, consider the following terms:
• Lucifer: light bearer. Another name for the Aeon Sophia who brings Pleromic luminosity to the earth and who endowed the Anthropos with the luminous epinoia.
• Devil: any radiant entity, related to deva, Sanskrit dyaus
• Diabolos: adversary, opponent. A title or role, not an entity.
• Satan: adversary, opponent - a role, not an entity: i.e., lawyer
• demon: according to Christians, an infernal supernatural creature in the service of Lucifer / Satan/Devil, thought to inhabit the interior of the material planet
• daemon or daimon: in the Pagan classic world, a guiding spirit, one who inspires and advises, as the daemon of Socrates. comparable to a tutelary deity in Tibetan Buddhism, i.e., dakini.
Recall that the OT Greek in Isaiah uses the word anthropos for the fallen angel: as if to say, not that it was a man, a single member of the male gender, but it was humanity itself. But clearly mankind is not the fallen angel. In Gnostic teaching, humanity does not fall from heaven or from grace.
Sophia does. Yes, but in doing so she carries with her the image of humanity she held in divine conception when she and Thelete designed the human genome.
It is as if the Aeon is an architect who holds in mind the complete, detailed image of a building to be constructed, or a composer, like Mozart or Scriabin, who could hold the entirety of a symphony in mind, note for note, before composing it on paper.
The presence of the anthropos is a mytheme associated with Lucifer even in the distorted and appropriated materials such as the Koran. With the FGS, Sophia and the anthropos are always associated, sharing the same fate - here and now, the same planet.
It follows that elucidation of the Sophia/Lucifer identity would be attained in close parallel to the identity of the Anthropos, PETELIOS RHOME in Coptic, “ultimate humanity”.
To conclude, I cite from The Gnostic Avenger, a long essay consisting in part of a refutation of Karen King’s Christian spin on the The Gospel of Mary of Magdala, a study of a brief, fragmentary Gnostic text attributed to Mary Magdalene.
(You can find it in the NHLE, pp 523 - 527, tucked in at the end.)
“The image of the true Human within” is not, and has never been, copyrighted to Christianity.
I would argue that the term “true Human” (Coptic PETELEIOS RHOME) in King’s translation of the Gospel of Mary is an expression of the Anthropos doctrine of the Gnostics, the Mystery teaching on the pre-terrestrial origin of humanity, not the divine redeemer.
“Scholars who use Gnostic material to revisit and revalorize Christian doctrines rarely acknowledge the originality of their sources. Marvin Meyer fares a little better than King in attempting to put Gnostic writings “into language that is meant to be inclusive… [using] nonsexist terms and phrases.”
Meyer uses “Child of Humanity” rather than the familiar “Son of Man.” The consequent shift of language can be startling.
For instance, The Secret Book of James says, “Blessed are those who have spread abroad the good news of the Son before he descended to Earth.” Meyer renders it: “Blessed three times over are those who were proclaimed by the Child before they came into being.”
»The Child of Water and Light is the Liquid Crystalline Flesh of the Beast (the third, the offspring), the animated Nature of Gaia!«
This language comes close to denoting the Anthropos, the numinous genetic template of the human species projected from the galactic core of the Pleroma, thus giving some idea of what Magdalene would really have been teaching.
(Note: Meyer also incorporates Mystery jargon, “three times over,” referring to the status of hierophant, e.g., Hermes Trismegistos; hence he implies that the identity of the Child or authentic humanity is a matter of initiated knowledge.)
“But Meyer almost loses the genuine non-Christian message he wants to capture. “The Son before he descended to Earth” is the Anthropos projected from the Pleroma before the Earth emerged, understood in Gnostic terms, but sounds dangerously like the Incarnation in Christian terms.
The substitution of Child for Son humanizes the language of the text but verges away from the Mystery teaching on the Anthropos.”
In their time and setting, the telestai of the Mysteries were not allowed to bring forth to the world at large the true pre-terrestrial identity of humanity.
They were suppressed, murdered, and driven into exile before they even had a chance to do so.
Perhaps now, in our time and setting, in this crucial moment (September 2015: Venus Lucifer rising in the east), that identity will emerge as the image of Lucifer is recognized, restored, and - at long last - liberated.
Death is the Road to Awe
The tunnel between the Worlds is the luminescent density at the zero point, in the center of everything, at every scale!
Thank you for being here!
Like always, everything is for free, so feel free as well to share this work when it is of value to you!
Your Leon Karmameleon
The following fields occur at every scale and for everything and they interact with each other. The zero point in the middle is the lens of inversion and Ken Wheeler states that when you understand this geometry, you understand the entire geometry / fields of the Universe:
The term “demiurge” (from ancient Greek dēmiourgos, δημιουργός) originally appeared as a common noun in pre-Platonic Greek literature, with its earliest attested uses dating back to around the 5th century BCE in works like those of Herodotus, where it simply meant “craftsman,” “artisan,” or “public worker” in a literal sense (a builder or maker of things).
“This positions Ananke as emerging from or closely tied to the primordial fluid / water element (Hydros), representing the chaotic, formless substrate that necessity compels into ordered structure.” → Water structured and charged by Light, as shown in Dr. Gerald Pollack’s experiments
Michael Levin:
A Very Simple Argument
1. There are specific facts of mathematics, let’s call them “patterns” (a.k.a., forms). Examples: value of e, Feigenbaum’s constant, facts of number theory and topology, symmetry of SU(2), amplituhedron, etc.
2. There are many specifics which are surprising, and forced on you, once you choose some basic assumptions (very few – just logic, apparently) –> you “get more out than you put in”. Start with set theory and get the specific value of e.
3. for some such patterns P,
- there are aspects of physics and biology that are explained by recourse to the specifics of P. If you ask “why” long enough, you end up in the Mathematics department.
- in contrast, there is no aspect of the physical world (physical events/laws), and no amount of history (biological selection), that explain/set the properties of P
- if P’s facts were different, biology and physics would be different.
- it doesn’t work in the reverse: there is nothing you can change in the physical world to make P be different.
- therefore, causality flows from these forms to the physical world (not in the temporal sense).
- therefore, these facts play important instructive roles. They cannot be ignored if you want to understand and tame evolution, bioengineering, etc.
4. Therefore
- physicalism is a non-viable theory: there are facts that are simply not “in” the physical world in any useful sense of “physics”.
Pythagoras knew this already. Let’s call the space of possible properties of P’s “the Platonic Space”.
5. Optional hypotheses: (optimistic metaphysical claim)
- P is drawn from a distribution that’s not a random collection but a structured space
- therefore, we have a research program: map the space, understand relationship between interface and which P it channels.
5. Skeptical position: we cannot assume that low-agency models of math encompass all the residents of this Space. Some may be better described by behavioral science tools.
- therefore, some of the patterns that ingress into physics and biology may be “kinds of minds”.
- therefore, Dualism is viable. We already knew it was true in physics and biology; this suggests it’s also relevant in cognitive science.
7. Skeptical position: we cannot assume that biological materials, evolutionary search, etc. have any monopoly on hosting those patterns.
- therefore, perhaps algorithms/robots should be searched for surprising ingressions that are not just complexity or unpredictability, but well-understood cognitive competencies.
In the context of linear response theory in physics- particularly for dielectrics, optics, or magnetic materials- the complex susceptibility χ(ω) effectively incorporates attributes akin to “charge” (via induced polarization or storage) and “resistance” (via energy dissipation or losses) as part of the underlying principles governing electromagnetic induction and absorption. The real part χ’(ω) relates to the dispersive or reactive response (induction of polarization without net energy loss), while the imaginary part χ’‘(ω) accounts for the absorptive response (energy absorption leading to heating or attenuation). → they are complementary
Think of χ(ω) like this: It’s a way to describe how materials react to wiggling electric or magnetic fields (at frequency ω):
The “charge” part is like a capacitor storing energy temporarily- that’s the real part of χ(ω), handling induction.
The “resistance” part is like a resistor turning energy into heat- that’s the imaginary part, handling absorption.
Can you see how this fits what Fantappiè saw ? The imaginary part is the complementary, like the negative solution to Fantappiè’s quadratic equation:
“Proto-matter is light, matter (=Hydrogen) is threshold-propagation light; it’s just THAT simple.” Ken Wheeler
Proto-matter is pre-threshold light in a “blinking torus” (coaxial circuit of light) with set frequency. When light hits the Aether’s propagation limit (ultra-high capacitance, beyond gamma-ray energies), it becomes “threshold light”—non-propagating, forming hydrogen as the base of all matter. All other atoms are compounded hydrogen.
The intersection points between the dielectric and the magnetic creates a special spherical volume where no induction can occur, no light can propagate, there is no medium to ‘soak into’, this rare geometry is a special counterspace where the Aether has been completely displaced.”
Light enters but cannot react or propagate, leading to circular frequencies and matter formation.”
X:
Scientific Evidence for Premonitions: Intuition & Signs from the Future:
See the double torus spiral for a visual depiction of how syntropy acts!
The following extract will demonstrate scientific evidence for our intuition, which lies around our solar plexus (as shown in Dr. Vannini’s research). I would place it a bit lower to the nable area…
Dr. Antonella Vannini
“The brain is not separate from the solar plexus, and the solar plexus itself is a brain, but with a reversed anatomy.”
She continues to write: “While the brain is made up of grey matter on the outside and white matter on the inside, the solar plexus is exactly the opposite. Gray matter consists of nerve cells that allow us to think, while white matter is composed of nerve fibers, extensions of cells, that allow us to feel.
The solar plexus and the brain are opposites of each other and represent two polarities: the emitting pole and the absorbing pole—the same duality found between entropy and syntropy.
The solar plexus and the brain are closely connected and from a phylogenetic perspective, the brain developed from the solar plexus. Between the brain and the solar plexus, there is a specialization of functions that are completely different and can manifest themselves only when these two polarities are integrated and work in harmony, producing results that are quite extraordinary.
Experiments show that syntropy acts mainly on the solar plexus and is perceived as warmth and well-being. Conversely, the lack of syntropy is perceived as emptiness and suffering.
Since syntropy propagates backward in time, feelings of warmth and emptiness help us to sense the future and orient our choices toward beneficial goals. The following examples provide some insight into the implications that this backward flow in time may have:
Scientific Evidence of Premonitions in the Solar Plexus before Major Events
The article “In Battle, Hunches Prove to be Valuable,” published on the front page of the New York Times on July 28, 2009, describes how experiences associated with hunches and premonitions helped soldiers save themselves: “My body suddenly became cold; you know, that feeling of danger, and I started screaming no-no!” According to the theory of syntropy, the attack occurs, the soldier experiences fear and death, and the feelings of cold and pain he feels spread backward in time. The soldier in the past feels these experiences as premonitions and is prompted to make a different decision, thus avoiding the attack and death. According to the New York Times article, these experiences have saved more lives than the billions of dollars spent on intelligence.
William Cox conducted studies on the number of tickets sold in the United States for commuter trains between 1950 and 1955 and found that in the 28 cases where commuter trains had accidents, fewer tickets were sold.[26] The data analyses were repeated, checking all possible variables, such as bad weather conditions, timetables of departure, day of the week, etc. But no intervening variable could explain the correlation between reduced ticket sales and accidents. The reduction in passengers on trains that have an accident is strong, not only from a statistical point of view, but also from a quantitative point of view.
According to syntropy, Cox’s findings can be explained in this way: when people are involved in an accident, the feelings of pain and distress propagate back in time and can be felt in the past in the form of premonitions and forebodings, which can lead to the decision not to travel. This propagation of feelings backward in time can therefore change the past. In other words, a negative event happens in the future and informs us in the past, through our inner experiences. Listening to our inner experiences can help us decide differently and avoid pain and distress in our future. If we listen to our inner experiences, the future can change for the better.
Among many possible examples: on May 22, 2010, an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 flying between Dubai and Mangalore crashed during landing, killing 158 passengers, with only eight surviving the accident. Nine passengers felt ill after check-in and were unable to board the plane.
In this regard, neurologist Antonio Damasio, who has studied people affected by decision-making deficits, has found that inner experiences contribute to the decision-making process and make advantageous choices possible without having to make advantageous assessments. Damasio observed that cognitive processes are added to emotional ones, maintaining the centrality of emotions in decision-making. This is evident in moments of danger: when choices must be made quickly, reason is bypassed.
Patients with decision-making deficits are characterized by knowing but not feeling. Their cognitive functions are intact, but their emotional functions are not. These patients are gifted with normal intellect, but they are not able to decide advantageously. Damasio observed a dissociation between rational abilities and decision-making abilities. The alteration of feelings causes myopia toward the future. The alterations can be due to neurological causes or the use of substances, such as alcohol and heroin, which mask the perception of our inner experiences.
Experiences of warmth and well-being point the way to well-being and to what is beneficial for life. It is therefore good to make choices based on these experiences. When we converge towards the Attractor, experiences of warmth inform us that we are on the right path; conversely, when we diverge from the Attractor, we feel emptiness and anguish.
Intuitions arise from the ability to sense the future and are based on inner experiences unpolluted by drugs, alcohol, habits, and fears.
Henri Poincaré, one of the most creative mathematicians of the last century, observed that when faced with a new problem whose solutions may be infinite, we initially use a rational approach, but when we are unable to arrive at a solution, another type of process is activated. This process selects the correct solution from among the infinite possibilities, without the aid of rationality. Poincaré called it intuition (from the combination of the Latin words in=inside + tueri=gaze), and was struck by the fact that it is always accompanied by experiences of truth, beauty, warmth, and well-being in the chest area:
“Among the large number of possible combinations, almost all are of no interest or use. Only those that lead to solving the problem are illuminated by an inner experience of truth and beauty.”
For Poincaré, insights require attention and sensitivity to inner experiences—experiences that connect us to the future, to the intelligence of syntropy.
Robert Rosen (1934–1998), theoretical biologist and professor of biophysics at Dalhousie University, writes in his book Anticipatory Systems:
“I was amazed by the amount of anticipatory behaviour observed at all levels of the organisation of living systems. (...) that behave like true anticipatory systems, systems in which the present state changes based on future states, violating the law of classical causality according to which changes depend exclusively on past or present causes. We try to explain these behaviours with theories and models that exclude any possibility of anticipation. Without exception, all biological theories and models are classical in the sense that they seek causes only in the past or present.”
Feelings are centrifugally expansive beyond the Mirror, perceived in one way from Reality (as the dielectric return of the expansive blooming of the torus, charing the Aether…) and in another way from the Otherworld (the Aether).
One of the earliest documented uses of Lucifer is in Cicero’s De Natura Deorum (On the Nature of the Gods), written around 45 BCE. Cicero equates the Greek term Phosphoros (Φωσφόρος : ”light-bringer”, for the morning star / venus in Greek).
Hesperus, the Twin - Evening Star, though the ancients once believed them to be two different beings. Together they formed the eternal rhythm of the sky: one bidding farewell to day, the other welcoming it again. Through Phosphorus, the Greeks celebrated the moment of transition - after the coldest hour of the day before sunrise, the boundary where night yields to hope.
Overview:
The rulers took counsel with one another and said, “Come, let us cause a deep sleep to fall upon Adam.” And he slept. – Now the deep sleep that they “caused to fall upon him, and he slept” is Ignorance. – They opened his side like a living woman. And they built up his side with some flesh in place of her, and Adam came to be endowed only with soul. And the spirit-endowed woman came to him and spoke with him, saying, “Arise, Adam.” And when he saw her, he said, “It is you who have given me life; you will be called ‘mother of the living’. – For it is she who is my mother. It is she who is the physician, and the woman, and she who has given birth.” Then the authorities came up to their Adam. And when they saw his female counterpart speaking with him, they became agitated with great agitation; and they became enamored of her. They said to one another, “Come, let us sow our seed in her,” and they pursued her. And she laughed at them for their witlessness and their blindness; and in their clutches she became a tree, and left before them her shadowy reflection resembling herself; and they defiled it foully. – And they defiled the stamp of her voice, so that by the form they had modeled, together with their (own) image, they made themselves liable to condemnation.
Inverse Φ Phi is the Aetheric Reciprocal, after the Inversion of Everything through the Zero Point! Inverse Ψ Psi is the Internal (micro) that becomes the External (macro) in the Aether (when time inverts too, with mass and magnitude, because it is the perception of that motion). Inverse Φ Phi is then the blooming torus that becomes the reciprocal for Ψ in the Otherworld, as a blooming Torus (inverted, the centripetal becomes centrifugal through the negative / inversion).
The Hyperboloid, the Inversion of the Torus:
5 ^ .5 * .5 + .5 = Phi is just a slightly rearranged (and very compact) way of writing the standard exact formula for Φ (phi), the golden ratio. First, let’s clarify the notation:
5 ^ .5 means √5 (the square root of 5) ≈ 2.236067977
Multiplying by .5 is the same as dividing by 2
Then adding .5 (which is 1/2)
So the full expression is mathematically identical to:(√5) × (1/2) + 1/2
= (√5 + 1)/2This is the most famous and standard definition of the golden ratio:Φ = (1 + √5) / 2 ≈ 1.6180339887…This version factors out the ½ in a different (but equivalent) way: Φ = ½ × √5 + ½
= ½ × (√5 + 1)
= (√5 + 1)/2 They all give exactly the same number.
Why does √5 appear here?
The golden ratio comes from solving a very simple proportion problem:
Divide a line segment into two parts so that
(the whole length) / (the longer part) = (the longer part) / (the shorter part)
Let the longer part = x and the shorter part = 1.
Then the equation becomes:
(x + 1) / x = x / 1
→ x² = x + 1
→ x² − x − 1 = 0
Solving this quadratic equation gives two solutions:x = [1 ± √(1 + 4)] / 2 = [1 ± √5] / 2
Fantappiè discovered Syntropy by looking at the negative solution.
What is a Sine, a Cosine and Tangent?
Magic squares are grids where numbers are arranged so that rows, columns, and diagonals sum to the same “magic constant.” For a 6×6 magic square (using numbers 1 through 36), the magic constant per row/column/diagonal is 111, and the total sum of all numbers is 666 (since the sum of 1 to 36 is n(n+1)/2 for n=36, or 666 directly).
The sine of 666 degrees equals exactly the negative of half the golden ratio φ.
Therefore, the golden ratio φ equals exactly the negative of twice the sine of 666 degrees.
The cosine of 216 degrees (6×6×6 degrees) equals exactly the negative of half the golden ratio φ.
Therefore, the sum of sin(666°) and cos(216°) equals exactly the negative of the golden ratio φ.
These identities arise because both 666° and 216° reduce modulo 360° to angles whose trigonometric values are determined by the exact cosine of 36 degrees.
The value cos(36°) equals exactly φ/2, a direct consequence of the regular pentagon’s diagonal-to-side ratio being φ.
Therefore, any angle that trigonometrically reduces to ±36° or equivalents (via periodicity and cofunctions) will yield multiples or negatives of φ/2.
The regular pentagon with side length 1 has diagonals of length exactly φ, and its internal intersections produce smaller identical pentagons scaled by 1/φ².
Therefore, repeating the diagonal-drawing process generates an infinite sequence of self-similar pentagons inward, each preserving the exact golden ratio in its proportions.
This infinite nesting demonstrates exact self-similarity at arbitrarily small scales within the pentagon’s construction.
The Pentagram
Solids emit infrared radiation- in fact, all solids (and essentially all matter) with a temperature above absolute zero (−273.15 °C or 0 K) continuously emits thermal radiation.
Centrifugal and Centripetal Spin:
I personally think that this inversion to evil is arbitrary, Lucifer just means Bringer of Light, Lightbearer- for the centrifugal magneto- dielectric of Light that moves on Water as the aetheric medium.
Ophis Archaios” (Ho Ophis ho archaios, Greek: ὁ ὄφις ὁ ἀρχαῖος) translates to: The ancient serpent or the primeval serpent.
In Ophite Gnosticism (named after ophis, meaning serpent in Greek), the serpent in the Garden of Eden is reinterpreted as a benevolent bringer of knowledge. It helps Adam and Eve gain gnosis (spiritual enlightenment) by encouraging them to eat from the Tree of Knowledge
Traditional accounts stress that “he” was a radiant angel of great beauty. With the Satanic inversion of this figure, Lucifer becomes a monstrous demon, often depicted in horror films.
The Numerology of Serpent & Messiah is identical: Nachash (נחש = serpent) = Mashiach (משיח = Messiah) = 358
Undisputed gematria.
Let’s get back to the bronze serpent and the Messiah. The first connection comes from the Hebrew Gematria. Gematria is the sum of the Hebrew letter’s numeric equivalent. In this case the word for serpent נָחָשׁ Nahash has the gematria value of 50 + 8 + 300 = 358. The same value as the word Messiah מָשִׁיחַ Mashiarch, which is 40 + 300 + 10 + 8 = 358. Words with the same Gematria values in Hebrew are deeply connected.
The word Eve is derived from the Hebrew Hevia of Evia which is interpreted as “female serpent” in Latin translations of the Bible. In earlier Greek versions, the word serpent would have simply read “worm.” Source C. G. Jung confirmed this!
For instance, the serpent very often represents the cerebro-spinal system, especially the lower centers of the brain, and particularly the medulla oblongata and spinal cord.
C. G. Jung
This would be the female serpent of the Aether, the beyond … The image of the serpent appears in countless cultures throughout our history that were all disparate and yet it pierced through.
The Seraphim are Snakes as well!
The snake is clearly a primordial archetype for the “prima materia” and I see the main interaction of masculine and feminine in this sense as the inside and outside duality and I see it between Reality and Aether.
The demonisation of the complementary part in the Yin and Yang of our Existence between Reality and Aether results from our misconceptions that have been inflicted on us for Millennia upon Millennia of monotheistic conjecture. The “Shadow” becomes the Complementary and thus the World Snake becomes a Demon and the decision will be between Heaven or Hell.
The depiction of the Double Ouroboros is a wonderful symbol, yet we have to realise that the other snake is actually the time reversed Aether. This is why the animation from procedual geometry is great, to show the movement of time. Of course, this can only result from the golden spiral and the conjugate when you also put in the time reversal. So it is virtually impossible to actually depict what it is like, because the Aether is literally the other side of the fabric of reality- like turning a glove inside out, as Rudolf Steiner states.
The wise and well intentioned Gnostic Serpent as super-natal manifestation of Sophia:
“When the alchemist speaks of Mercurius, on the face of it he means quicksilver (mercury), but inwardly he means the world-creating spirit concealed or imprisoned in matter. The dragon is probably the oldest pictoral symbol in alchemy of which we have documentary evidence. It appears as the Ouroboros, the tail-eater, in the Codex Marcianus, which dates from the tenth or eleventh century, together with the legend ‘the One, the All’. Time and again the alchemists reiterate that the opus proceeds from the one and leads back to the one, that it is a sort of circle like a dragon biting its own tail. For this reason the opus was often called circulare (circular) or else rota (the wheel). Mercurius stands at the beginning and end of the work: he is the prima materia, the caput corvi, the nigredo; as dragon he devours himself and as dragon he dies, to rise again in the lapis.
He is the play of colours in the cauda pavonis and the division into the four elements. He is the hermaphrodite that was in the beginning, that splits into the classical brother-sister duality and is reunited in the coniunctio, to appear once again at the end in the radiant form of the lumen novum, the stone. He is metallic yet liquid, matter yet spirit, cold yet fiery, poison and yet healing draught - a symbol uniting all the opposites.” ― C.G. Jung, Psychology and Alchemy
“The serpent is the earthly essence of man of which he is not conscious. Its character changes according to peoples and lands, since it is the mystery that flows to him from the nourishing earth-mother. The earthly (numen loci) separates forethinking and pleasure in man, but not in itself. The serpent has the weight of the earth in itself but also its changeability and germination from which everything that becomes emerges.” Carl Jung, The Red Book, Page 247.
“Originally the serpent was primarily the image of a person’s divine and immortal Spirit, but it could also be seen to signify any kind of spirit in a general sense. The reason for this was the belief that serpents came up from the Underworld, which was a mysterious place presided over by the Goddess deep within the Earth (may I add, beyond the mirror, in the Aether instead). In those days the Goddess alone ruled Sky and Earth and Underworld. It was in this place of the Underworld that souls, spirits and shades resided. Not only did the serpent seem to dwell in the Underworld, but it was also thought that serpents, like spirits, were very long lived, if not in fact immortal. It was thought that instead of growing old and dying, they shed their old skin (!!!). The serpents were thereby periodically reborn with slick new skin and extended life. It seemed to the ancients as though serpents and snakes had magical powers of regeneration. In addition to their powers of regeneration, the pupils of their eyes were vertical slits which gave rise to the belief that they, like cats, could see into the otherworldly places of the spirits. To the Ancients, snakes were denizens of the land of spirits and undying creatures of the Underworld with special powers. They were true messengers from the Underworld.”
Just as Apophis, the dragon of darkness and chaos, was overcome each morning by the Egyptian sun god Ra, so numerous other solar heroes and gods became champions. They represent the forces of creation, light, activity and order. Because manifestation requires order, they act to put a limit upon action itself. The dragon, which is sometimes identified as female in this combat, represents the forces of chaos. Its activity is without limit and tends towards destruction and death. Its insatiable appetite and voracious lust are but objectified characteristics of what is really a subjective state. The job of imposing objective order upon this condition falls to the Michaels, the Herakleses and those, like Beowulf, who descended into the mare to do terrible battle with the fiendish mother of the monstrous Grendel whom he pierced with his sword at the dawn of day. The hero is then able to take the great treasure which the dragon has guarded, the golden fleece, or apples, or the jewel, the precious cosmic materials or the wisdom withheld within a carefully watched tree. Tracing the struggle back in time reveals the fact that during the earlier dynasties of ancient Egypt, Set and Typhon were symbols of life and power. It is with the Twentieth Dynasty that they come to epitomize evil and join the ranks of the evil ‘serpents’. In the earliest world-cosmogonies there is no ‘Evil Dragon’. It was with the Semites and the later Chaldeans that “the fathomless deep of Wisdom” becomes gross matter. Thus it is that Ea (of the Akkadians), who personified Wisdom, is changed into Tiamat, the Sea Serpent, and eventually into the much hated Satan himself.
The relationship between the solar god and the dragon is delicately balanced in the mythical characters of Apollo and Dionysos. While Apollo reigned during most of the year at Delphi, Dionysos was supreme as god of winter and death for three months. Each year during this time Apollo was absent and men sang dithyrambs and addressed themselves to the python god. The Corycian cave on Mt. Parnassos above Delphi was believed to be the lair of Python (Typhon) in early times, and it was there that the first Delphic Oracle was established. With the ascension of the cult of the sun god, Dionysos retreated from the world and was ‘dead’ for nine months of each year. He was, however, intimately linked with spring and rebirth, which was evident in the enactment of the Eleusinian Mysteries. As Python, he is the spirit of both death and fertility combined, and closely linked in myth to Deukalion’s flood which was associated with Mt. Parnassos. Here, as in so many other places in the world, the great struggle between the watery primeval forces of chaos and the ordered universe of the solar god took place.
The Entire Documentary :
The dielectric part of the torus returns and concentrates into coherence, until the mass and magnitude suddenly “disappear”. Nothing is ever lost though and everything transformed, therefore this internalising of the vortex motion in Reality brings our feelings and reflection of the World!
See the following extract (in the appendix)
The Origin of the Syrinx in Birds: the Pan Flute? Dominique Guillet:
The syrinx is an organ, at the bottom of the trachea of birds, which allows them to express themselves, to vocalize - to sing. The French term is derived from the Latin “syrinx” (meaning reed, tunnel, cavity - hence the French terms “seringue” and “syringes”) itself derived from the ancient Greek “σῦριγξ” (meaning reed, tunnel). In these three languages, syrinx also means “the Pan Flute”. Hell, what a surprise!
Indeed, in Greek mythology, Syrinx - a chaste nymph in the wake of Artemis, the Goddess of the Pagans and the Mother of Witches [34] - to escape Pan’s pressing requests, implored the help of the river nymphs who transformed her into a reed. Pan then cut some reeds to make his Pan Flute. As he could not sow the Historical Channel of Femininity with his exalted bamboo, in order to spread his vital and telluric organic exuberance, he sowed the Living Atmosphere with another channel, musical.
So then. Who teaches the chicks the song of their species? The mother of the chicks, or the father? And who taught the song of the species to the mother of the chicks... and to the first mother bird of the said species? Pan with his flute, maybe?
Every gardener is well aware that a vegetable garden with birds is a much more productive and fertile garden. Why is that? Because the songs of the 10,000 species of birds on the planet - at least the 4,000 species of the singing group - constitute, in their entirety, the Pan Flute, animating, generating and regenerating. And it is these songs that sow the whole Living Atmosphere of our Mother Earth.
Here are some passages, under translations and underlining by Xochi, from a study entitled “The evolution of the syrinx: An acoustic theory” - by US doctors in biology, anatomy, statistics, computer science, but above all crooks - in neo-darwinist mode. It is a publication tinged with unconfessed randomness, with a translation as literal as possible so as not to be accused of tendentious interpretations. It is a scientific thesis, from February 2019, presenting an acoustic theory as to the evolution of the syrinx. “The present study highlights vocal capacity as an importantselection force that may have played a role in the evolution of the syrinx as a vocal organ . The precise timing of the transition from larynx to syrinx in the theropod clade is unknown during the period before 66/69 million years ago . Until new fossil data clarify this issue, the results of the present study allow some speculation as to a possible scenario and, consequently, as to the chronology of syrinx evolution.” [32] [33]
The oldest fossilized syrinx discovered dates from the period when dinosaurs simply vanished - 66 million years ago following the impact of a very large extraterrestrial bolide, probably in the Yucatan. The dinosaurs were around for a very long time because they arrived 250 million years ago, and it was probably the impact of another large bolide that gave them a “selective advantage” - as the neo- Darwinist Selectors say - 232 million years ago, during the Carnian Rainy Period. It is, in fact, from this period that dinosaurs settled on the whole planet - in the growing and concomitant company of lizards, turtles, reptiles and many mammals. In beautiful company. [37]
In fact, in such beautiful company that - contrary to all that the books, professors and lecturers affirm - we have just found a beautiful beast that is a kind of mixture between a turtle and a rhinoceros: a dicynodont named Lisowicia bojani. And size, 9 tons, 5 meters long and there were probably larger because the fossil discovered does not show a growth stop in the bones. [ 138] And this discovery upsets, once again, the received ideas (by whom, by the way?), as to the prevalence of very small mammals during the uncontested reign of the Dinosaurs, because this dicynodont dates from the end of the Triassic (240 - 200 million years). This makes a mess. And as all scientists agree, covertly or overtly, it only adds to the mystery of the gigantism of these animals at that time.
The operational neo-Darwinist syntax in this study is, to say the least, loose, if not entirely fabricative.
What would be the definition, according to the authors, of a “force of selection”? Can it be measured, precisely, as the force of electromagnetism? And why is this “force of selection” not tending towards the creation of a syrinx in all other animal groups - if it has such a privileged status of “force of selection”?
It is not easy to find a sketch of syrinx on the Web. The Academy of Nantes presents a very clear one with a magnificent presentation on the song of canaries. [38]
The authors ingenuously state that this was not the case because the anatomy of the other clades did not “lend itself” to it: indeed, “... the avian trachea is accoustically longer than that of mammals, non- avian reptiles and amphibians. “Accoustically longer” means that the length of the trachea is nearly a quarter of the wavelength of the fundamental frequency of the sound source. The first ancestral bird with a syrinx probably produced a low fundamental frequency that covered only a small frequency spectrum . The ancestral syrinx probably did not have intrinsic muscles so we assume that it resembled that of an ostrich, enu or cassowary. Substantial frequency modulation probably emerged only after the tension of the vibratory tissue could be adjusted by muscle control.” [32]
The point of this neo-Darwinist mumbo-jumbo is that the cult will have to wait a long time - “probably” Eternity, in fact, but that’s the time segment that best suits their evolutionary elucidations - before discovering fossils that never existed. This mumbo- jumbo invokes unknowns, potentialities, scenarios, speculations... and a “selection force” that is not intentional but since it is a “force”, well, it “forced” the theropods to mutate from a larynx to a syrinx - without any trace of this transition being found.
Should we play it to you on the Pan Flute, the transition, or on another more hidden mode?
Here is another passage from the same study: “This initial investigation of potential selective advantages of syringe positioning of the sound source also highlights the fact thatthe evolutionary origin of innovation can be addressed with specific hypothesis testing for selective scenarios .Our data show that a likely selective advantage of syringe positioning is increased efficiency.The ability to generate loud sounds is important for long-distance acoustic communication as well as in the context of courtship and territorial defense .Thus, both natural, and sexual, selection forces may have contributed to the evolution of the avian syrinx. It remains to be determined to what degree [of manifestation] an early syrinx may have coexisted with a laryngeal sound source.” [32]
It is not a matter of shooting the breeze, but of drawing coherent conclusions about the notorious incoherence that is intrinsic to the verbiage of neo- Darwinism and all its “fakirs”, “newsfakers” and other liars.
The above passage is a solid web of cognitive dissonance. The equation would be thus: Syrix = natural selection + sexual selection + hypothetical larynx. Moreover, what is, by Chance - if not by Necessity - the difference between a “natural selection force” and a “sexual selection force”?
Indeed, some would be inclined to imagine that Sexuality is frankly an expression of Nature. Others, like Erasmus Darwin, even go so far as to imagine that Nature is, fundamentally, a permanent apotheosis of Orgiastic Forces at work.
Neo-Darwinism is a great theater of military operations for social and academic lobotomization. Everything is based on Propaganda. Media Neo- Darwinism constitutes, in fact, “an evolutionary scenario” which is written and corrected, haphazardly and daily, by teams of fakirs, in laboratories or in publishing houses, or on the internet, subsidized by the State, by multinationals, by foundations, etc., etc. And this, in order to hide the misery of their ideology, in order to hide what they pretend to hide in geological strata: namely, missing fossils because they have never existed except in their pathological pretensions aimed at publicity and duplicity.
Neo-Darwinism is also a great theater of special psychological operations (psy-ops) in the sphere of Life Sciences - with many spillovers into physics, geophysics, cosmophysics, etc. Scientific Neo- Darwinism constitutes, in fact, “an evolutionary scenario”. For example, in the case of the theropod study, given that the syrinx exists and given that it is efficient and functional - there are about 4,000 species of songbirds, currently, each with its own “specific” song - the results proposed by its authors “allow some speculation as to a possible scenario” concerning the emergence of the syrinx.
This is indeed a collective hallucination endorsing perpetually circular reasoning: the syrinx evolved because a “selection force”, or a combination of selective forces, forced it to evolve. In short, the syrinx evolved because it evolved. However, the objective of the study was indeed to shed light on its origin, the source of its emergence:
“Our approach has addressed the origin of the syrinx as opposed to its diversification. It is, therefore, imperative to assume a simple sound source rather than the diverse morphologies found in birds of our time. Once the relocation of the sound source emerged in an asyet unknown ancestor of birds, subsequent diversification may have explored different avenues to increase vocal intensity, such as a dual sound source, different interactions with the upper vocal tract, etc. The different mechanisms of interactions suggest a potential - albeit speculative - scenario for the origin of the syringe sound source in birds.” [32]
One can note in passing that a “diversification can have explored”... Is the diversification, in itself, a vector subject of intentions? One can also note “Once the relocation of the sound source had emerged...”. But that is the big and only question: where did it emerge and when? And the rest of the paragraph is the same: pure nonsense. Why is that?
Because the neo-Darwinist verbiage is stuffed with unconfessed “teleological”. The fear of God... which is, in fact, the fear of Gaia, the fear of Nature, the fear of the Mother, the fear of the Feminine, the fear of the Historical Channel, the fear of Orgasmic Fusion, the fear of Conjugation and the fear of the loss of the ego...
During this Time, Gaia conjugates and syntaxes her Biosphere outside the parameters of linear Time - serenely, in her Dreamtime.
This is how I take care, scrupulously, to translate faithfully the “conjugation tenses” of the authors, because one of the fundamental tricks of the neo- Darwinists is to scramble the Eggs of Time in order to make people forget the primordial question of the primordial emergence of the Egg or of the Bird.
My grandson, Nayan, asked me this question yesterday and I told him that existentially, physically, it could only be the Bird. Moreover, from an archetypal point of view, it is much easier to distinguish a Nightingale from a Blue Jay, at first sight or at first song, than to distinguish the eggs of a Nightingale from those of a Blue Jay. It is quite possible that the eggs of certain species of birds have, moreover, according to certain patent researchers, the capacity to emit specific sounds, just as for the Turtles, but that remains an epiphenomenon because of the modes of human perception - at least such as they are commonly shared - that the Biosphere conferred us. It is, in fact, quite possible that some human animals have the ability to listen to the eggs of birds - or turtles.
And here is another small paragraph from the same study/study, below, and it is not relentless: it is an exposition of neo-Darwinist “reasoning” (with all due respect to Reason) attempting to exorcise one of Darwin’s Nightmares: the emergence of the syrinx, “ex nihilo”, in birds. In the case of the synthetic evolutionary rhetoric of the neo-Darwinists, and the emergence of entities or organs that appear to be all evolved, according to the fossil record, and of which no “intermediate” ancestral form can be found- the expression “ex nihilo” can, just as well, be replaced by the expression “ex Darwinia”. It may be noted in passing, also, that the notion of the (always sterile) search for (non-existent) intermediaries tends to imply, for the collective unconscious, that these intermediaries exist or have existed!!!
“Ex Darwinia” thus characterizes any entity of the Biosphere which would be the fruit of an evolution on neo-Darwinist mode: namely, the fruit (sometimes orphaned because without ancestors recognized by the so vile State) of a blind and non-intentional evolution operating by random mutations over an inexhaustible Time. This ideology is, truly, the fruit of an orphan brain, the fruit of an orphan human species - or at least one that believes itself to be an orphan because it has, really, disconnected itself from its origins, from its source, from Mother Earth.
The human brain remains an organic telluric brain but it has been infected by an extraterrestrial virus, that of Yaldabaoth.
The subject is not to inquire as to the origin of clades, as to the origin of species, as to the origin of the spontaneous emergence of a new organ, etc., the subject is to contemplate the clades, the species, the organic innovations - the entirety of the Biosphere - as Origin, as Emergence, as Emanation
This is the existential, and very physical, problem of a large part of the human animals with virile minds: they forget to imagine that they are characters in a Dream that is not their own: this is the Dreamtime of the Australian Aborigines. Animism is not the conception that the world is alive: it is the authentic perception that the world is alive. It is the Dreaming of the Planetary Animal Mother.
As for Sophianic Animism, it is not a conception of co-evolution with the Mother: it is a practice of it - magical-ritual.
“The modeling as well as the experiments conducted within this study are, deliberately, a test of a small, limited set of parameters rather than a physical replica of an avian vocal organ, endowed with all its complexity. While this minimalist approach can likely inform as to a potential selective advantage for the transition in source localization, it does not include a comprehensive test of alternative selective scenarios, nor does it explore other likely adaptations for increased efficiency in existing bird species. Therefore, future research should test whether the dramatic efficiency advantage of a syringe position is maintained for various syrinx matrices (design) or whether other variables emerge as primary targets of selection .The morphology of the syrinx shows remarkable diversity, including features such asa multiple sound source, such as a matrix (design) of multiple vocal cord levels , or such as metamorphoses in vocal tract movement and matrix (design). All these parameters affect efficiency and we do not know how they are influenced by exchanges between vocal efficiency and these other acoustic features. Nonetheless, our approach presents a first test and lays the groundwork for testing additional hypotheses correlated with the origin and diversification of the syrinx.
In the above passage, among other extravagances, the term “design” is used three times. This term can be translated into French as intention, drawing, matrix, structure, pattern, etc. It is amusing to note this abundant use of this terminology, because neo- Darwinists are the great enemies of “Intelligent Design”. The neo-Darwinists are scared to death because it is so easy for the human imagination to wake up to the fact that a design needs a Designer, that a matrix needs a Mother, that an intention needs an intentional Intentioner.
Let’s be good and close our eyes to the fabrication that the syrinx is the product of circumstantial and blind evolution, blah, blah, blah... But what about the specific song of each species? And what about the song specific - sometimes and sometimes always - to individuals within the species? Is all this also the product of a circumstantial, haphazard, blind and random evolution according to the circumstantial, haphazard, blind and random evolution of the muscles of the syrinx, of the tympanic membranes, of the cartilages, of the pessulus, of the regulation of breathing and of a big handful of neurons dopamine addicted?
Could the song of the canary, for example, be the product of pure chance? Katia Lehongre has studied this song and published her thesis, from 2007, entitled “Auditory properties of neurons in a structure specialized in song production in the canary: coding of individual vocalizations”. And it is simply disturbing and fascinating... as a neo- Darwinian fruit of Randomness and Necessity of Selective Force.
“An in-depth analysis of inter- and intra-individual variations in the fine acoustic parameters that characterize songs, as well as phonology (repertoire of syllables) and syntax (order of syllables in songs) was performed. This analysis (known as discriminant factor analysis or DFA) showed that it was possible to distinguish individuals on the basis of their songs.
On a set of 31 birds studied (K. Lehongre - 2007), it was found that 195 syllables were differentiated, each individual possessing only about 20 types of these syllables (16% of the 20 types of syllables in the repertoire are unique to the bird, the remaining 84% are sung by at least one other individual).
The individual signature of the canary song would be based on the sequence of syllables, since all 5- syllable sequences are unique to the bird and some occur frequently. Thus, songs composed of more than 5 syllables are unique to the bird that produces it, which means that most songs are individual.
This study also allowed us to better understand the structure of canary songs, which seems to be based on a double balance. The first is established between a strong inter-individual variability (cf. note) of the sequences which would make it possible to mark the individuality of the birds and a sharing of the repertoires which would make it possible to mark the belonging of the individual to a species or a group . The second is established between an important intra-individual variability in the composition of the songs, which would make it possible to increase the richness of the information to be transmitted during the communication, and a redundancy of the sequences which could rather allow an optimization of the transmission of the message. note: a strong intraspecific and interindividual diversity exists in many species in which the notion of dialect is evoked (e.g. starlings).” Katia Lehongre - 2007.
At this point of our presentation, may I ask the question of the difference between, on the one hand, the above-mentioned allegedly scientific passages of the study on the origin of the syrinx and, on the other hand, the song of a canary such as it is magnificently declined by Katia Lehongre? The song of the canary is composed and structured according to a design, with an intention: it carries a meaning, a message. And if, in canaries, “most songs are individual”, this means that each canary, which vocalizes, does so because it has something individual to sing in addition to something specific to its species. As for the above thesis on the origin of the syrinx, it is an incoherent sequence of concepts, suppositions, probabilities whose only intention is to continue to lead the popular masses into the collective hallucination of neo-Darwinism - while continuing to receive gigantic subsidies for bogus studies to expose the results that their Banksters masters ask them to produce.
Namely, the validation of the theory of slow and random evolution and the survival of the strongest and best adapted. The strongest and best adapted being, of course, themselves, the banksters and other Zionists - and their mafia-like squads of mercenaries, state stooges and proxies of all kinds.
On the level of improbabilities that one can invoke, and imagine, the song of the serins calls upon a minimal register of 195 syllables whose arrangement, the structuring, differs according to the intention of the vocal message and according to the individualized function of the bearer of the message, the vocalizer. Katia Lehongre evokes a strong inter-individual variability of the sequences as well as an important intra-individual variability.
One would be inclined to compare this situation to that of a protein composed of 150 elements (from a diversity of 20 amino acids) and of which only certain arrangements are stable and functional.
One can only ask a subsequent question: what is the origin of this selective pressure such that a canary possesses a song differentiated from that of its congeners while testifying, itself, of an enormous register according to its intentions? Is there a courageous neo-Darwinist in the room?
In order not to give the impression of having “selected”, for the origin of the syrinx, a team of laboratory wankers very protected from the impact of the Real in sterilized underground premises 50 meters deep in the depths of Utah, I went to investigate on the Web.
Another study has just, thus, been presented in California, in spring 2019, by Michael B. Habib - from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. It is entitled “New perspectives on the origins of the unique vocal tract of birds”. Here are some very notable and enlightening passages - under translations and underlining by Xochi. Right from the abstract, this paleontologist plunges his readership into the collective hallucination of neo-Darwinism - in a circular mode, and round and round little Patagonian: “... the avian syrinx is positioned at the base of the trachea and the bronchial branching to the lungs. It may be that this position makes the syrinx inherently more efficient, which may have been critical in the origin of this anatomical feature.” [ 39] Translation and underlining by Xochi.
In fact, blind Selection, by random mutations - in the course of a Time that never ends - seems to have a penchant for “efficiency”. Could we not ask the same question as for the song of the mother of the chicks? Is the inclination towards “efficiency” that characterizes Blind Selection - according to the seductive ideology of the neo-Darwinists - intrinsic or innate to it? If not, would Selection have been instructed to behave in this way?
The intention of Michael B. Habib, an “expert in paleontology”, is clearly to emphasize that if the syrinx has emerged in this precise and allegedly unusual position for vertebrates, it is undoubtedly because of increased efficiency. This is very commendable but one wonders how much such vain coquetries can cost the human community.
“Vocalization constitutes a complex behavior that involves a diverse range of anatomical structures. Most vertebrates use a larynx as the primary structure for the development and control of vocalized sounds. However, birds use a unique structure, called a syrinx, for the development of their vocalizations. The larynx, in birds, retains its function as a respiratory valve protecting the airways but lacks vocal cords capable of emitting sounds.
The syrinx is a complex structure that may have many more muscles than any larynx, however complex. The syrinx is a remarkable anatomical feature for many reasons. Unlike all other vertebrate vocal organs ,the syrinx is not derived from a known valve precursor. The larynx appears to have been a fully functional sound-producing organ when it was replaced by the syrinx. As a result, there was probably anextended periodof overlap between two functional sound-producing organs that were associated with the origin of the syrinx .This type of prolonged functional assembly is rare for new organs.” Translation and Emphasis by Xochi.
Rare or non-existent? It is a pleasure from the beginning to the end of the dissertation. Where, on the Planet, exist, or have existed, organisms with two organs with similar functions, for the trifle of a few million years, waiting for the first one (the larynx, in this case) fully functional to give way to the second one (the syrinx, in this case) which is supposed to be much more efficient but of which we know no ancestor? This is pure Science Fiction, in the original sense of the word.
So, “who” could have conceived, at a precise moment of the evolution of the Biosphere, that it was high time to put an end to this “experimentation” of larynx in solo, in Vertebrates, and to pass to a larynx-syrinx duo in birds?
“The origins of the syrinx are not well understood. Many features that have long been considered unique to birds, particularly those concerning flight with feathered wings, have been found in groups of dinosaurs that do not belong to pure avian lineages. The origins of avian flight wereprobably chaotic with multiple fully or partially avian dinosaur lineages existing throughout the second half of the Mesozoic Era - with living birds representing the last living lineage of this experiment. Translation and underlining by Xochi.
It is to be noted, without surprise, that this learned paleontologist evokes an “experimentation” in progress. Without naming “what” would be in supervision - the said experimentation. He then puts forward the hypothesis of the probable chaotic origins of bird flight. “Chaotic” in the sense of completely disordered or “chaotic” in the sense of the chaos theory as irreducible complexity?
Two researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen have just discovered a new way in which the cells of the body regulate themselves: namely, through chaos. [ 65] [67 ] This research, as well as some others, [68 ] is also innovative in the sense that it proves that chaos is a fundamental characteristic of the dynamics that drive the irreducible complexity inherent in all living entities. Thus, Rasmussen et al. proved that it is chaotic dynamics that regulate the transition between sleep and wakefulness. [66]
And, of course, these chaotic dynamics are programmed to act, thus, within the Gaian Biosphere- in a chaotic mode! It is Beautiful.
In fact, researchers have come to believe that the ability to fly in dinosaurs emerged on several occasions - at least four times according to their fossil findings.
Any person who has tried to fly - outside of his sleeping or waking dreams - by throwing himself off a cliff, knows very well the difference between “knowing how to fly”, namely “flying”, and “not flying”. A human animal can only be situated inside or outside this collective hallucination that constitutes the Selective Neo-Darwinism. As they are, at present, overtaken by the Real, the neo-Darwinists are in a fatal and inexorable plunge towards the bottom of the abyss of their pretensions and their vanities. So far so good, so far so good... Endgame. Next. Just like what they consider to be “evolutionary byways”.
Could it be, too, that the faculty of flight has no ancestral origin, strictly speaking? Couldn’t we ask ourselves the question of the nature of its origin... every time a chick launches itself and flies? The origin of flight is, perhaps, no more significant than the origin of the atmosphere - whose nature of flow is such that the bird flies. At every second of its life, it is, in fact, primordially, the Atmosphere that is the source, the origin of the bird’s flight.
The recent discovery ofAmbopteryx longibrachium, a small, non-avian dinosaur gliding/flighting from tree to tree with bat-like wings - in China 163 million years ago - further undermines the evolutionary theory of flight in birds. [ 57] Dr. Min Wang, of the National Academy of Sciences, writes: “These fossils prove that near the origin of flight, dinosaurs closely related to birds experimented with a variety of winged structures . This new discovery will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire of those who claim that birds did not descend from terrestrial dinosaurs but from flying pterosaurs - including the anurognathids.
One can appreciate the turn of phrase: it would be “dinosaurs experimenting with a diversity of winged structures”. For neo-Darwinists, there is no real alternative to name what cannot be named, since Evolution is blind, unintentional and unintended. As one neo-Darwinist commentator - a professional one, to be sure - says: “the discovery of a new bat- winged dinosaur shows that these ancient animals were perpetual innovators in the ability to fly”.
And if they were such perpetual innovators, what about an animal social culture, an animal technology? Like termites? Like dolphins? How can neo-Darwinism integrate and explain the incredibly complex and diversified linguistic repertoire specific to each dolphin species, but especially specific to each dolphin itself?
On the deck of our wooden house in the middle of the Oregon forests, hummingbirds are so blindly intelligent that they come to me - namely, flying 40 cm from my face - to warn me that there is no more sugar water in their bottles, or that it has gone bad. It’s beautiful.
Following primates, birds and even spiders, it is the turn of honey bees to have been trained to handle arithmetic: “This deployment of numerical expertise requires bees to acquire long-term rules and active short-term memory . Given that honeybees and humans are separated by more than 400 million years of evolution, our findings suggest that advanced numerical cognition may be more accessible to non-human animals than previously considered.” [58] Translation and Emphasis by Xochi.
So, if we “believe” the neo-darwinist ideology, the faculty of addition and subtraction was already present more than 400 million years ago in a common ancestor of bees and humans. And what about the dinosaurs, then?
The nightmare of the neo-Darwinists is that the only syrinx fossils are two and a half million years old, with the exception of one fossil, of the species Vegavis iaai, dated at 66/69 million years old, which is considered by some to be that of a “primitive” syrinx - whatever the validity of this concept and, perhaps, even the validity of this fossil discovery.
According to the study, “Fossil evidence of the avian vocal organ from the Mesozoic,” published in 2016, by Julia Clarke et all: “The new data demonstrating the fossilization potential of the avian vocal organ begs [beg for] the glaring question of why these remains have not been found in other dinosaurs. The absence of other Mesozoic tracheobronchial remains, as well as the poor mineralization condition in other Archosaurian taxa lacking a syrinx, may indicate that a complex syrinx was a late emerging feature in the evolution of birds, long after the innovations in flight and respiration. [33] Translation and underlining by Xochi.
The use of the verb “to beg for” by the authors is very telling of this begging that seems implicit in any publication of authentic results: the researchers, endowed with a grain of common sense, beg for recognition. They “beg” their hierarchies and their financiers, who are subservient to the neo-Darwinist sect, to wake up to the authentic reality of the Real, namely of “Intelligent Design “ - that is, of the Wisdom of Gaia-Sophia for the intimate.
Michaël Habib practices euphemism, with a great deal of stagnant water, as to the origins of the syrinx which are not only “not well understood”, but in fact are strictly and completely unknown. One really has to be a PhD in neo-Darwinist metaphysics to be able to apprehend the unknown - in saeculae saeculorum.
And speaking of unknowns, could we dare to imagine that researchers from aseptic laboratories, or from dusty museums, are trying to demonstrate that, frankly, Blind Selection, through random mutations, has completely erred and that such a protein, such an organ, such an organism, such an animal entity, such a botanical genus, such a clade, such a biotope, or such an ecosystem, is strictly pure nonsense that should never have been manifested, on Planet Earth? Because it is not functional...
Could one dare to imagine that these highly patent researchers in meta/physical neo-Darwinism - the black belts of the religious sect - would stop inquiring into the nature of Reality, as to its origins, in order to plunge, body and soul, into the reality of Nature, as Origin, as Source. It is, indeed, pathetically true that most neo-Darwinist experts, with a PhD, seem to be genetically programmed to function, very virtually, in “High Flow Claims” mode. Programmed by whom?
Like the ancient baker who plunges his hands into the heart of the bakery, could we advise biologists and other neo-Darwinist paleontologists to plunge their physical bodies into the heart of the Real of Living and Emanating Nature, i.e. to use their physical bodies - of which their minds are also a part, for the record - as measuring instruments, as sensitive and sensual antennae for listening to the Real? As a morning Dewdrop knows how to taste the nectars of wisdom of the last visible crescent moon- before the new cycle of the Dakinis stirs up the household and the great Carousel of the starry Zodiac.
“Biologists, in particular, need to be in direct sensory communication with the living things they study and about which they write. Reconstruction of evolutionary history through fossils, i.e., paleontology, is a valid approach, in my opinion, but paleontologists need to work, simultaneously, with organisms representing modern counterparts and with “neontologists,” i.e., biologists. Lynn Margulis.
Could one imagine Neo-Darwinism being declared, by the Peoples’ Courts, as a terrorist sect disseminating false toxic science with the aim of genocide and racial supremacy? Neo-Darwinism is a rotten fruit, a non-functional chimera, an abnormal hybrid, a non-operational and therefore mortifying mutation (because not adapted to survival) of the human mind’s capacity for innovation and imagination. Our human mind has been infected by the extraterrestrial virus of deception, illusion, grandiosity and duplicity - of which Virtual Reality constitutes the most lethal apotheosis. A deadly apotheosis that will be boosted to the power of 100 by the imposition of 5G technology, the most lethal technology ever invented by man - according to some scientists that neo-Darwinists certainly consider to be conspiracy theorists, enemies of Progress... The most lethal and dangerous, also, for the freedom of human animals on this planet who will become 100 times more supervised than before by the Authorities - who want us so much good, according to their genocidal hymn.
Let’s stop shooting the paleo pianist, Habib, and consult one more study for good measure. It’s titled “Identity and novelty in the avian syrinx,” published in spring 2018, and it aims to integrate developmental biology, paleontology, and vocal physiology in an attempt to elucidate the unknown origin of the syrinx. From the study’s introduction, the PhD attendants lay their cards on the table:
“In contrast to the laryngeal cartilages that support the vocal cords in other vertebrates, we find no evidence that the individual cartilage rings, which anchor the vocal membranes in the syrinx, possess any homology to specific elements belonging to outgroups. Furthermore, unlike the vocal organs of all other Vertebrates, the syrinx is not derived from a known valve precursor and its origin involves a transition from an evolutionary “tympanum” in the airway, the junction of the trachea and bronchi, to a target for innovative selection regimes .We find that the syrinx falls intoan unusual category of novel structures: those possessing consistent functional assembly/overlap with the structures they replace. It may be that the syrinx, like other evolutionary innovations in sensory and signaling modalities, may more commonly involve structural transformations that contribute to or modify an existing function, rather than structural transformations that generate new functions.” [40] Translation and underlining by Xochi.
The team of Evan P. Kingsley, et all., then declines the deficit of homologies of which here are some:
“The larynx and syrinx do not appear to be homologous, on any structural level, and there is no evidence of historical continuity between these two organs; and they are co-present in the same organism in different anatomical positions.”
“As potential serial homologues, on a structural level, the syrinx and larynx are strictly devoid of even superficial similarity criteria as to their components...”
“Attempts to discover homologies between individual syrinx cartilage elements within birds themselves have proven largely fruitless.” [41]
“The presence of these muscles [Musculus tracheolateralis and Musculus sternotrachealis] along with the laryngeal muscles confirms the absence of homologies between the muscles controlling laryngeal vocalization production and those controlling syrinx vocalization production. Within the outer groups, namely in the groups lacking a syrinx, no muscle extends to the tracheobronchial junction.”
“The syrinx appears to be unique among the vocal organs of Tetrapods in that no vibratory or valve-like membranes are known to exist in the tracheobronchial junction of any Tetrapod before the syrinx emerges. Moreover, in the only recorded examples of syrinx loss in birds, the labia, and tympanic membranes, in the airways are also lost.
This suggests that such structures have no function in regular avian respiration. Translation by Xochi.
The article then goes on to speculate and speculate, all of which are in dire need of subsequent hypotheses - themselves in dire need of subsidies from philanthropic organizations or “interested “multinational pharmaceutical companies. All this seems to be quite clear: the syrinx emerged from nowhere, from Darwinia, with no known ancestor and no homologies with anything in other groups as far as laryngeal structures are concerned.
To rebound on the use, by the first study analyzed above, of a past tense conjugation for a suppositional event: “Once the relocation of the sound source had emerged” and as a summary to be drawn from all these studies an unknown Therapod ancestor would have evolved, through an unknown number of phases, transitions or mutations, to metamorphose into a bird with a fully developed syrinx, as if emerging from nowhere, in an optimal positioning for a highly diversified vocal faculty and playing double duty with the anterior larynx - already fully functional.
And this vocal faculty is not only very diversified but it very often fills us with a song of enchantment by the Grace of the Blind Selection which endowed thousands of species of birds with a neuronal program allowing, thus, to each individual, to express itself on an extremely rich mode: namely, to express itself on a specific mode (specific to its species), on a clan mode (specific to its group) and on an individual mode (specific to its psyche).
Blind Selection seems to have a bat sonar that allows it to see through on the first try. Any sane person intuitively recognizes neo-Darwinism as a preposterous fabrication - if not a genocidal ideology.
Collective hallucination, in neo-Darwinist mode, is a form of Toxoplasmosis on a collective scale: a small gang of psychopaths plays cat and mouse with the Peoples of the human species whose minds are so strongly impacted by the extraterrestrial virus - by which this criminal gang has contaminated them - that these Peoples behave in a totally suicidal manner.
One must dive into the heart of the Chemistry of Life, into the heart of the Beauty and Irreducible Complexity of the Gaian Biosphere to become aware of the gigantic force of inertia of neo-Darwinism which - under the pretext of a theory of evolution - characterizes and founds this immense collective hallucination, stagnant and non-evolving, which currently has a hold on a very large part of the human species.
A long read, but well worth it! Thank You for Your enlightening work!!!
Eternally yearning for his countpart,
The blind King sails the waters of life, a voyage of maiden for the dance of romance,
forever searching for his long lost love.
Through galaxies and galatia, the embrace of completeness he seeks,
Marveling at the piroette of mother nature, longing to be entwined in her arms forever.
A romance that never dulls, the edge that never blunts, the heart that never tires, the song that never fades.
Eternal romance, to be as one, to author and be, the never ending story.
God Bless and protect.
Michael.