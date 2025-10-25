To say the least, these last few years have been quite an adventure, but there is some light at the end of that tunnel and I am very happy to share my recent findings with you! One of the most important realisations was seeing how the voltage fluorescence of nanoparticles turns electricity into light. Magnetism is next! Both magnetism and infrared transmit easily through human bodies. EZ water Charge (the bio-electricity of our body, see why genetics is just charge reading) turns into magnetic signals, through the electron spin of rGO fibers. This makes the sensing of our bio-electric charge very realistic. Let me explain….

Do you remember the well documented magnetism of people? How is this possible? So far, we have not had explanations that were sufficient. If it were simply caused by magnetic material, a large quantity would be required to make a spoon and other objects stick, which is unrealistic. There are a few magnetic metals in our blood, but not enough for such a strong effect. But since we are made with EZ-Water Charge, real charge separation, real bio-electricity, this electricity can excite these rGO fibers in our blood and cause the magnetism that can be registered by our phones. I have thought about this a lot over the years, and now it finally makes sense!

In order to convince people that do not trust our words, I documented every single step here and confirmed it with the machine, so anyone can use the archontic machine mind (Grok) to confirm this (do not trust A.I. blindly, it is preset to drive narratives and it has been lying multiple times- but charge to magnetism through fibers that are reduced (in vivo process with ROS) from GO hydrogels crosslinked with metals and polymers finally let it confirm the realism of the scenario)!

The key is the transduction of charge (EZ Water Charge / Electricity) into magnetism, through rGO fibers. The magnetometer and other sensors of our phone are capable of giving neuronal precision! This can transmit all important information from our EZ water charge, which is the basis of our bioelectric communication. Most of the rest is being transmitted in infrared and other ways, for higher frequencies- aided by aluminium nanoparticles for example, which amplify these signals by 10-1000x.

All other stories were meant to derail our understanding, pointing to high tech and blaming aliens! Believing the false stories in the synthetic biology literature is no the fault of faithful truth seekers but a deliberate plan to get us off track!

Bio-Electricity to Magnetism

All the important information of that charge signal with frequency (rhythm) and voltage resolves into a magnetic signal that our phone sensors can pick up!

No snake venom, no aliens, no nanobots, no fused life forms, reduced GO fibres with metals and polymers...

Caveat: The fibers are composed of many metals and polymers, this is due to the crosslinking of the graphene oxide into hydrogel puddles, easily explained through ez water formation by Dr. Gerald Pollack. See this fabulous evidence from electron microscopy and spectroscopy: [77]. In the conclusion they realise that Graphene Oxide is the only carbon material that is conductive (in its reduced form, as shown in live blood microscopy or in the microscopy of injections, medications etc.)

We have to be careful with PCR test results, because it cannot even distinguish between life forms, when you control it, see Jamie Andrews work: [69]. So when testing what these fibers are, keep in mind that background checks could not even distinguish between human and animal samples. Virologists, for example, confirm their delusions with those fraudulent tests …

The idea is, that charge turns into magnetism (electron spin on rGO fibers), which turns these little fibers that are everywhere in our blood, into a spin-based field-effect transistor (the reading of bio-electricity through little self reducing graphene oxide fibers…) . So they are basically acting like a piece of technology, while they are simply made from Graphene Oxide and other crosslinked materials from the hydrogel puddles in our blood, that reduce to these fibers in our blood. Like-Likes-Like, as explained by Pollack, shows how these materials are attracted to each other, even when we assume repulsive forces at first. This is the result of years of thinking about this, since the great orchestration of 2020. This transduction of our charge to magnetism changes everything. Our phone has all the sensors necessary to get a detailed image from our bio-electric communication like this, which steers everything (together with light communication that is directly intertwined with bioelectricity, since infrared fuels the EZ water charge in our body directly).

These fibers are basically field effect transistors and our phone reads the output wirelessly. This magnetism from charge- brings the necessary resolution.

At this point, I want to thank all the wonderful people who are involved in finding the truth. It is so difficult to get through all these categorical deceptions, false explanations and red herrings that are set for us and it is beautiful to see that some of us do actually care more for our souls liberation than for fixing our image on social media. And we are all coming up with our explanations and it is important to stay in contact and approach the truth together! So thanks to all the wonderful microscopists and spectroscopists, those who share the word- the passionate hearts who are helping relentlessly to create a different future for our children, a more beautiful story… while the grey-men, as described by Michael Ende, are taking over human creativity- with their efficiency and artificial intelligence. At least we can use the machine against these enemies of life!

These fibers turn charge into magnetism, easy to read by our phone sensors!

Thse fibers are now in everybody’s blood, they are being found in countless live-blood clinics. I see hundreds of them, visibly with a strong flashlight, after my pulsed foot baths with sodium citrate and celtic sea salts… in masses. They have been called different things for decades, and what was once sporadic is now everywhere. They form from GO in our blood, through a reduction process that starts with ROS. Only the stories about their origin are wild and this is why “no one believed us” so far:

Image by Ria No More Silence Live Blood Microscopy - a wonderful live blood microscopist and brave soul!

Electrical Bio-Signals (from EZ Water Charge) become magnetic, through the rGO fibers in our blood (from GO hydrogels, crosslinked with metal particles and polymers etc.).

The sensors in our phones are precise enough to pick up these signals (magnetometer, accelerometer, etc.) with neuronal precision of 5–20 μm and beyond! This is entirely backed by established science (I fed all the spectroscopy and microscopy results into GROK and asked about EZ Water Charge and rGO fiber transduction into magnetism and more through our Phones):

See the detailed report of fibers that can only be reduced graphene oxide, since that is the only conductive carbon material. Charge → Magnetism → Phone Sensors. Scientific questions are a great way to use the archontic machine mind against its creators, the powers that shall not be… because their lies cannot withhold the floods of truth coming in with wonderful minds like Dr. Gerald Pollack and other’s.

Your phone can detect rGO transmitted signals (electric to magnetic / vibratory) at neuronal resolution! From charge to magnetic signals:

This is how our Phone gives better resolution than neuronal, from our own bio-electricity!

5-20 μm precision! A typical neuron is 10–50 μm big! This makes it possible to detect the electrical signals from our body with a precision that is higher than necessary to capture the activity of a neuron! This changes everything. These signals originate in our EZ Water Charge, as explained by the wonderful Dr. Gerald Pollack.

Grok is telling the truth, after shifting the narrative to “EZ Water Charge” (which is what is being sequenced in “gene sequencing”) and how it can be transduced into magnetism / vibrations by these fibers. Every single claim has been backed by spectroscopy and microscopy results from several microscopists and scientists! This is why I document the whole process here, so you can check it for yourself!

These rGO fibers can turn bioelectricity (EZ Water Charge) into magnetism that can easily be detected by our phone sensors:

Charge can be turned into magnetism, through something called spintronics in the structure of rGO fibers (the nanotech narrative called this “computation", a completely deranged way of explaining it… on purpose, so that we do not find out that our charge is simply turned into magnetism here):

How do these fibers end up in our blood?

rGO has been portrayed as a mono-atomic layer on purpose, in all the graphics and the synthetic biology literature describes computation on the spintronics…but this is just the response of rGO to our bio-electrical charge, which turns into a magnetic signal like this that our phone can read easily.

There is an electrochemical / hydrothermal reduction process of graphene oxide in the blood. This means that the hydrogels we are seeing in live blood microscopy turn into fibers. They are reduced graphene oxide (+ metal particles + polymers) and our own anti-oxidants deplete during the process. “Reduced” sounds great at first, until you discover the electrochemical reduction process of GO, which forms these fibers that we are seeing everywhere in human blood now. External EM signals aid this electrochemical / hydrothermal process (Pollack would describe it through charge interactions). This has been falsely interpreted as a way that scares people away from anti-oxidants. This is a great misconception:

GO is being sprayed into our skies… for cloud formation … against “climate change”. Reduced Graphene Oxide means that we end up with these fibers in our blood, the reduction process forms them! They have some of the original lattice structure restored and are indeed conductive. They are the only carbon material that fits the results from spectroscopy everywhere (3:1 carbon to oxygen peaks, conductivity)!

So the reduction process depletes our master anti-oxidant glutathione! Anti-oxidants are our bodies main defence against oxidative stress, so we cannot keep our glutathione low. This would be a tremendously stupid mistake! The same anti-oxidants that form the fibers can eventually erode them and chelators and our body helps. I will not make medical recommendations here, this is physics! See for yourself:

It is about the transduction of charge into magnetism through these fibers here. The higher frequencies are transduced into infrared by nanoparticles. Bioelectricity drives everything (see Levin’s findings).

Oh great ….

Our Bio-Electricity originates in the charge separation of EZ Water everywhere around hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces in our body (virtually everywhere).

This is why water science has been ridiculed into oblivion, before Dr. Gerald Pollack came in and rescued us from all these deranged ideas (ion channels, pumps… membranes…), planted to distract us from realisations about fundamental aspects of our biology! Like the fact that it is our EZ Water Charge that is being gene sequenced. Montagnier took these signals, digitised them and played them back, for the DNA control experiments that Pollack described here.

Dr. Gerald Pollack brilliantly falsified the existence of membranes, ion channels and pumps:

From Dr. Gerald Pollack’s brilliant book: Cells, gels and the engines of life : a new, unifying approach to cell function.

He did not realise yet, that nucleotides are entirely fictional…

… but he is so damn close:

“If the critical information is already contained in the EZ water, then why bother creating DNA? Why not rely on EZ water itself to pass on information to progeny?” Dr. Gerald Pollack

The reason for that is, that it is exactly this EZ water Charge that makes up our “DNA information” and this very charge can be turned into magnetic signals by these rGO fibers (among other signals). Call the Sheriff!

A 3D magnetic fingerprint of our biology… of our bioelectricity. Levin and Pollack clarify this.

Great matches with Dr. Maria Crisler’s findings. I highly respect her wonderful work. We have all been fooled by the nanotech narration and there are traps set up everywhere! Her dedication is out of this world and her findings precise and helpful.

So as you can see, these are not nanobots that are eating our antioxidants (phew!)! The jiggly brownian motion of particles (charge based, as explained by Pollack) is part of the formation process of the fibers, from GO to rGO, which depletes our anti-oxidants that we need to defend ourselves against oxidative stress. But we should never have depleted glutathione / anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants and chelation will ultimately win the battle- but that is not enough. Fresh food from the source is crucial … to keep our anti-oxidants high- but we must also stop the spraying, whether in the skies or on our fields!

So this clarifies that our bio-electricity, our EZ water charge, can be transduced into magnetic signals- through these rGO fibers that form from the hydrogels in our blood (which stem from particles sprayed into the sky, food additives and other sources…). This explains the observed magnetism without aliens and without nano-bots, through a charge driven / chemically driven reduction process of graphene oxide (liquid crystalline hydrogels), crosslinked with metals and polymers. This depletes our anti-oxidants, which we need, to eventually break them down.

The rGO fiber converts our bio-electricity (charge) into a spin, and the magnetometer, in conjunction with the other sensors, can read with a precision of up to 5–20 µm. This is neuronal precision! From that signal they can restore our bioelectric signature and that drives all of our biology, as Levin has shown us.

Thank you for being part of the solution and for spreading the word!

Towards better days, your Leon!

For solutions (and Karl C’s find sodium citrate) :

The nanobucket with sodium citrate and celtic sea salt can pull a lot out and these are all food grade ingredients.

