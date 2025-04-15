The path of the Gnostic Telestai, the initiates of the Mysteries.

Gnostics understood their path as an alternative to religion. The path of knowing, of approaching truth. They foreshadowed the archontic intrusion through technology! They tried to warn us and were overpowered by the abrahamic forces of destruction. These forces are not abstract but directly tangible in this world and Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein & Co. are fabulous examples.

It is all about Electromes !

Yaldabaoth = Jehova = The Lord of the Archons. They (Archons) are not the creators of this world and they are not in control. They are deceivers. The true gnostics described Sophias solitary act / fall from the Pleroma (Sophia from Philosophy, the Love of Wisdom; Pleroma as the Center of the Galaxy where Dr. Paul LaViolette sees 99% of matter in our galaxy created, through subquantum kinetics). She became part of her creation and we are meant to enjoy this life as an experiment, our feelings, our sense of beauty- everything points to life as self expression of beauty. She is mother earth, shakti in hinduism- with a name in more than 30 languages…

David Icke completely misrepresents the gnostic intel. 16,3% of DMT experiences lead to encounters with the “grey observers”… So before you falsely assume I would be so preposterous to waffle about moralistic doctrines of religions and other demented inventions to lead us astray, leading to violent victim-perpetrator collusions with off planet deities, punishment for unattainable moral ideals and master race ideologies that are inventing judgement and driving you to hell, in case of disobedience …. this is surely not where I am heading, you can rejoyce now - be relieved :)

I know that what you call 'God' really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.”

―Wilhelm Reich (I red his books and those of his student Alexander Lowen as a teenager, coming from my fathers library- hiking in the mountains of Andalucia in Spain… good times).

Wilhelm Reich was a true pioner of Life Force - the Electromes, Orgone energy that comes from the Aether (from a human standpoint, perceiving us as holistic organisms and the orgasmic beauty of life as something to enjoy, where the lack of such liberated energy leads to fascism, he says.

I love to explore life and test my theories on the go. I had to adjust my worldview a lot recently and it has been rather uplifting:

Total Horror and Total Beauty at the same Time! (Terence McKenna)

I am starting to really consider the following a very viable scenario:

There are electromes on every level and Michael Levin confirms agency, consciousness on every level too. We know from Near Death Experiences that out of body perception is possible and details about the astral projection can be confirmed later. This is a great confirmation for the existence of the Electrome, that Levin also confirmed with his frog and tadpole studies. So let the photonics be included in this model of the Electrome, to have a complete substitution for the lie of the genome and include the agency, the consciousness for the sake of integrity!

So the archontic intrusion is a splash of the Electrome of Sophia that was unintended and incomplete. Agency is missing, compassion - the biological qualities and subjective sensing of beauty! They operate hive minded and like insects, dissecting like them too and many archontically infused people are drawn to dissect frogs… are they not? Because I can see a nature cherishing side in Michael Levin too, he makes stunning photos and his thoughts are sometimes edging towards the philosophical and he does not let us down: he sees meaning as the name of the game in the “platonic realm” of shapes- of Electromes. Fair enough- his experiments are truly mind boggling though and his interviews are well worth the time as well (I linked a lot in the last article). Now this abortion like splash became a world on its own- that is now a curse on our world, our otherwise absolutely splendid, organic reality. They are turning the minds of people towards the transhumanist-technocracy, just like Levin shows how the bioelectric map reveals cell-communication. It shows how these cells are convincing each other, to form groups with common goals, which changes their function profoundly… and they do resonate with each others voltage and connect to cells with similar potentials.

Michael still explains this in a neo-darwinistic context, even though everything about his research screams animism, like the view of Erasmus Darwin, the grandfather of Charles. There is always a counter force and a sort of harmony but this harmony can very well be disturbed by the archontic, incomplete electrome of the former creation of Sophia, as described in the gnostic intel that survived through the Nag Hammadi Codexes, interpreted well by Robert H. Eisenman. John Lamb Lashs lifes work is connected to this exploration too: Not in His Image (… father where art though?).

The archontic Electrome is characterised by Duplicity, Deception and Domination - hive minded and insect like behaviour and Yaldabaoth is the Lord of the Archons (encountered by 16,3% of those who undergo DMT experiences)

The world soul / Electrome / Aeon- is mostly encountered as a feminine entity, this is just driven by empirical data and not my opinion per se (I just created the metastudy)! I have personally witnessed this in my perception but that is subjective! Now comes the interesting part, 17% of the encounters are with “deities” - also “cosmic kings” … so the counterpart “thelete” exists too, as John Lamb Lash identified it (or in the context of other world-views, with a different name for the same thing… we are eventually talking about the truth of the same thing… we only have been lied to massively by the abrahamically deluded and intentionally deluding ones- the Transhumanists of our time, basically). There is also space for pantheism, the pleroma has many Electromes and Dr. Paul LaViolette confirms that 99% of matter in our galaxy is created there, through alchemy and the subquantum kinetics. It is beautiful- he sees a Mother Star there, in the center of our galaxy, where the true gnostics saw the Pleroma. It all fits together. The Electromes, the Souls of all things- the hoax of the “genome” to lock us in mechanistic determinisms …

When ingesting a very ancient endogenous psychedelic called DMT, that we produce in our own body every day (Rick Strassman made legal studies about it)- these entities, “etheric beings” are being encountered:

From my ongoing series of “Electromes of the Old World”

To the whole article about yet another CYPHERED name - the name of the earth mother, Sophia - turned into Baphomet, into a travesty of her beauty and thus “Satanism” was created. Both as a way to mock us with this symbolism, they enjoy our frightened responses to the horror, but also to distort our real connection to nature and this huge part of who we are, that we are more and more disconnected from, both in our hearts and minds, but also physically- by separating ourselves more and more from her, by wearing shoes, being surrounded by artificial materials etc.

It is her, Sophia (from Philosophy, the Love of Wisdom) … we have been lied to… on such a massive scale )

Look what they did to her (the image of Baphomet)… this is mockery, inversion, not only literally - in a very dreadful way, existentially (I mean nothing against goats, they are great animals- I truly love them for their steadfastness and adventurous nature, while still sticking with their troubadours in the mountains… but here the powers that shall not be clearly infuse their tasteless archontic inversion-perversions with mockery! —...flooding us with this allegedly “evil” symbolism, turning 13 months with clean moon cycles into 12, the number 13 into an unlucky number … while perpetrating said evil acts and viciously attributing them to her- the aeonic mother. So we should worship their horrific abusive acts through our confused attraction to her …. like our tendency to notice what Israel is doing and they instilled this fear of “anti-semitism”, even though this is merely a description to a vast array of middle eastern and even african languages- it is a bag of languages, semitic countries….. it is sick to the core).

This is mockery of a truly connected high culture that was flourishing all over Europe and stretching far beyond those limits …

We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing (Jean Toomer)

What is Light?

Paul LaViolette, in his work on subquantum kinetics, describes light not as a purely electromagnetic phenomenon in the classical sense but as a dynamic process emerging from a subquantum ether—a reactive medium underlying physical reality. He views light as a wave-like pattern of electric potential within this ether, where photons are not discrete particles but rather localized, self-sustaining Turing wave patterns. These patterns arise from non-linear interactions in the ether, driven by gradients in electric potential fields, which he considers fundamental to all physical phenomena. LaViolette argues that light’s electric nature is tied to its propagation through this ether, where variations in electric potential create the oscillatory behavior we observe as electromagnetic waves. Unlike conventional physics, which treats light’s electric and magnetic components as co-equal, LaViolette emphasizes the primacy of electric potential as the source of both. Magnetic fields, in his model, are secondary effects resulting from ether dynamics. He also suggests that light’s energy can undergo "tired-light" redshift or blueshift due to interactions with the ether, challenging the idea of a fixed speed of light or purely relativistic effects. This perspective integrates light into a broader unified field theory, where its electric nature reflects the continuous, open-system dynamics of the cosmos, rather than isolated particle exchanges. go to Etheric.com - the homepage of Dr. Paul LaViolette

How are they hacking us again ?

From A.I. - to Phone - To Body reading, mapping and writing our voltage gradient language of our cells and also neuronal cells -> and Back 50.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

***Houston, we have a problem*** the great noticing is happening!

I hope you are going to have a great day, spread the word and let’s approach the truth together!

To beat the archontic force, it is said that the same force is necessary, the lion headed snake!