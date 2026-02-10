Wisdom and Ear are the same word in Sumerian! Sophia is about Hearing and Reception… which implies a message from a sender. Just like the eardrum is the medium for soundwaves to vibrate in our ear, water is the aetheric medium for the propagation of light (scientifically sound). The story of Inanna, the Goddess of Love- reaches even further back in time than Gnostic tales!

The more the world starts to grasp how tight the grip of visionless slaughter of Beauty is in this World of Light (currently substituted by harsh LED bulbs flickering everything to death and transmitting infrared brain signals), through the abysmally vile intentions of the few (who also provide fertile ground for the revelation of the immoral abyss in those who rather voluntarily chose to corrupt their own souls in order to gain mundane power and exuberance in this world), the more eagerly I wish to restore the soulful purity of these ancient forgotten tales of the Old World …where the actual love making is explained in great detail and the violence is not left out neither, describing the build up of the raw forces of nature that bring the liquid crystalline lifeforms that we are!

For example, the dismembered body of the primal Ocean Tiamat through Marduk is meant to be taken metaphorically as structuring division, but that is barely happening. Then we have fallen for the appropriations into monotheisms and while they are raging at the moment, everything in my soul feels that it is something much more ancient that we have to defend against the intentional destruction of the West, that is ongoing in this moment! The history worthy to defend reaches back into the Old Europe, more to that in the end of this article. But let us start even further back in time:

Marduk and Tiamat are Light and Water, towering and clashing, soothing and burning, evaporating and comforting, like our longing for each other, that we can remedy in everything alive (which excludes nothing). So burn, all-seeing technological eye- that has been imposed on our landscape and our minds! Burn to the ground and only leave ashes of this millennia old spell of corruption on our race, where the visionless few have given the ugliest deficiencies mainstage worldwide, where they have selected those that are the most corruptible and controllable as self policing manchurian candidates or worse. It is time that we give the stage to those who have something worthwhile to share and value that more than their ever inflating zeroes on computer screens… before the last bees have fallen, which is pretty soon! What a time to be alive!

The more our pseudo-religious world dominance zealots proclaim superiority, the more I want to reveal how these ancient tales are talking about our two parts in eternal mingling, two worlds that appear throughout history, as the two intertwined snakes on scandinavian rune stones for example, as the story of Pan & Syrinx (who turns into a reed for his flute) or Ningikuga (the sumerian reed lady), where the inspiration for Syrinx stems from. The polytheistic ideas around Marduk (as Light) and Tiamat (as Water) fit recent scientific breakthrough’s in water science better than the monotheistic appropriations of the bible, imho.

The composers of the bible have often stolen and appropriated their ideas from sumer and later myths from the Mesopotamian era (turning the polytheistic creation myth into a monotheistic idea- which erases water as the inversion of light). This will all be revealed in this article!

He IS of two worlds wherever he goes. Ron Suskind

Inanna & Dumuzir 2000 years before the Bible…

The story about Inanna, the Goddess of Love, is a story where bread and the water of life is being shared (appropriated much later in abrahamic stories…). During her last supper with Enki, who freely gifts her the »me« under the influence- which are divine decrees, providing her with the powers of civilisation (including truth, kinship, sexuality and crafts). She then embarks on a journey through the Underworld.

To enter the realm of the dead, she must pass through seven gates (like the seven archons governing the seven planets in Gnosticism). At each gate, a guardian forces her to remove one piece of her royal regalia (crown, jewelry, clothing, etc.), stripping her of symbols of power, status, and identity until she arrives naked and vulnerable before Ereshkigal (death makes no compromises), where she is being judged (by the Anunnaki) killed, and her corpse hung on a hook / peg like meat (the inspiration for the cross story (from the dead tree of life).

Eventually she is resurrected by Enki, after 3 days- to become part of the cycles of seasons, but also the big cycle between Reality and Aether, where there is a full conjugation of everything entropic to the syntropic attractor that brings back coherence.

This story explains the changing of seasons, of tempers and the primal interaction of the feminine and masculine that weave the oldest love story that explains our cosmos!

This tale is strikingly similar to those about the Gnostic-Demiurge (the Light to the Water of Sophia). Inanna is being judged by Ereshkigal, the queen of the dead (her aetheric side), for excessive pride, overreach and hubris (just like the Demiurge…in later gnostic tales).

Both the feminine and masculine motions are deeply congruent and irreducible. Too much Light leads to dry deserts, while floods sweep away entire civilisations with raw and relentless force! The violence of these tales is related to the wildness of nature, from the stillness of a moonlit lake to cataclysmic floods

While the Otherworld is being depicted as perilous and dark here, during this construction phase of the cosmos that the story of Inanna is part of, near death experienced people report the contrary about the actual transition after death. The experience of the other side fills those who come back from that experience with deep gratitude and most did not even want to leave that place (but their time has not yet come). Inanna literally spent three days in the Underworld, before resurrection and later the Ocean of Tiamat is being separated by Marduk!

This story has been the inspiration for later gnostic tales… and distortions by the church!

Inanna & Dumuzi

Inanna

Diane Wolkstein has restored the oldest love story of mankind, which is also part of the creation story that explains the basic composition of our Universe- from Sumer.

“With good reason, love’s messengers, Eros and Kama, are armed with bows and long-distance arrows. No being, god or mortal, can choose love. Love comes despite ourselves; and then, if we have not already done so,

we have the task of becoming our selves so we may welcome love.” Diane Wolkstein

The Art of Storytelling- Diane excelled at the wonderful art of storytelling, which was also the basis of many cultures. The Grimm Brothers kept and restored the Germanic Mythology for example.

Inanna - the Goddess of Love

Inanna, the First Daughter of the Moon, the Sumerian High Priestess & her Descent to the Netherworld

Ishtar dominates her lion (her sacred animal), channeling its strength without being overwhelmed by it (mastery over pure 𝜱 power, like that of the demiurge).

Goddess Ishtar (Inanna) on an Akkadian Empire seal, 2350–2150 BC. She is equipped with weapons on her back, has a horned helmet, and is trampling a lion held on a leash.

“The world’s first love story, two thousand years older than the Bible- tender, erotic, shocking, and compassionate, is more than momentary entertainment. It is a sacred story that has the intention of bringing its audience to a new spiritual place. With Inanna, we enter the place of exploration: the place where not all energies have been tamed or ordered. Inanna’s scribe, Samuel Noah Kramer, gave me her words. I have sung them as best as I can. Now, we pass them on to you.” [13]

Diane Wolkenstein: “I went through the world’s anthologies in search of the names of moon goddesses: Ishtar, Mari, Diana, Isis, Hecate, Pasiphae, Selene, Brigit, Cybele, the Shekinah, Lilith, Persephone, Inanna ... I sought her by name, and at last I found mention of her and her stories in Samuel Noah Kramer’s most recent book, From the Poetry of Sumer. In this book, Kramer describes the goddess of the first civilization from which we have texts: “Female deities were worshipped and adored all through Sumerian history. . . . but the goddess who outweighed, overshadowed, and outlasted them all was a deity known to the Sumerians by the name of Inanna, ‘Queen of Heaven,’ and to the Semites who lived in Sumer by the name of Ishtar. Inanna played a greater role in myth, epic, and hymn than any other deity, male or female.” [78]

“So you love Inanna?” Kramer said, answering the telephone himself. “Well, then come and see me.”

He was giving a Jayne Lecture on Inanna in two days’ time at the Philosophical Society in Philadelphia and why didn’t I come then?

I arrived eager and full of questions: “In the first line of ‘The Descent of Inanna,’ ‘From the Great Above she set her mind to the Great Below,’ what exactly does ‘mind’ mean?”

“Ear,” Kramer said.

Cuneiform tablets are clay artifacts inscribed with the world’s oldest known writing system, cuneiform (”wedge-shaped”), invented by the Sumerians in ancient Mesopotamia (modern Iraq) around 3200–3000 BCE. Scribes pressed a reed stylus into soft clay to form wedges representing syllables, words, or ideas.

Continuation of the Conversion:

…“Ear?”

“Yes, the word for ear and wisdom in Sumerian are the same.“

But mind is what is meant.” “But- I could say ‘ear’?”

“Well, you could.” “Is it opened her ear or set her ear?”

“Set. Set her ear, like a donkey that sets its ear at a particular sound.”

As Kramer spoke, a shiver ran through me.

When taken literally, the text itself announces the story’s direction: From the Great Above the goddess opened (set) her ear, her receptor for wisdom, to the Great Below.”

The Sumerian term is ŋeštug (often transliterated as ĝeštug). It literally means:

“ear” (physical organ; also “hearing”)

“wisdom”, “understanding”, “intelligence”, “reason”, or “wits” (in an abstract / metaphorical sense).

His Word Φ is nothing, without Her Ear Ψ to hear it!



The Feminine stands for the reflection, the inner feeling and sensations, the refraction of Light, for Water as its Medium- both mythologically and scientifically! The feminine is the return of the centrifugal motion of the torus, towards the center and beyond, where it becomes our internal experience, which can turn inside out, while our external world turns outside in. This means that everything that is our external world, inverts towards the inside, our feelings become the external otherworld (Kur, the Netherworld) and since everything inverts, including time (which is the perception of the motion of the vortices)-

The Ψ as feminine (charge, aetheric, internal as chi χ: feelings, sensations, inner reflection… Water → the negative (-Ψ) turns the micro into the macro, the internal feelings and sensations towards the external, the aetheric bloom, the Otherworld- as I have explained in the last few articles).

The Hebdomad consists of seven archons (planetary “rulers”). This sevenfold structure recurs in the myth around Inanna. Both draw from ancient Eastern cosmology (seven visible planets / layers of “heaven” / the underworld… they are the same, while there is the possibility of astral travel in Reality of course). Both realms are always connected and the tale of Inanna shows that.

The gods decree Dumuzi spends half the year in the underworld (causing winter / dry season) and half above (spring / summer fertility), alterating with his sister Geshtinanna, explaining seasonal cycles.

When you understand that our internal realm is connected to the Otherworld beyond the Mirror, it is much easier to understand these ancient myths and they finally start to make sense! There are always two motions: centrifugal and outward 𝜱 and centripetal and inward return Ψ, that moves through the zero point in the center of everything and becomes our internal experience and that flipped is the Otherworld. You can find explanations in all my last articles, in order to understand this better. I also recommend Dr. Michael Levin (his first platonic space symposion about our dualistic world), Dr. Gerald Pollack, Dr. Paul LaViolette Dr. Egnor & Ken Wheeler.

Inanna quests for the me (divine decrees of civilization, including kingship, truth, descent / ascent, and perceptive insight) from Enki, the god of wisdom and the Abzu (primordial depths

The sacred marriage (known in Greek as hieros gamos, meaning holy marriage) was a central ritual in ancient Sumerian (and later Mesopotamian) religion, particularly associated with the Goddess Inanna (later Ishtar) and Dumuzi (later Tammuz). It was performed to ensure the fertility of the land, the prosperity of crops, the abundance of herds, and overall providence for the people and the land.

Inanna herself, according to Thorkild Jacobsen, is called “Lady of the Date Clusters” and represents the numen (guardian spirit) of the communal storehouse for the dates. Her spouse, Dumuzi, called Amaushumgalanna, “The one great source of the date clusters,”

“But none must forget that the wisdom of Inanna’s decree and its manifold ramifications have been attained for all of Sumer by Inanna’s response to, journey toward, and encounter with the fierce, forbidding, and terrifying queen, Ereshkigal-Inanna’s other self. “For whoever has not known himself has known nothing, but whoever has known himself has simultaneously achieved knowledge about the depths of all things. Holy Ereshkigal! Great is your renown! Holy Ereshkigal! I sing your praises!”

This is basically all about Light structuring and charging Water into Lifeforms, between the two worlds of Reality and the Otherworld (the Aether, a haven of sorts… where feelings, the internal- turn to external reality and vice versa).

In German, K.I. means artificial intelligence… The powers that shall not be have also used the “Sophia Robot” to mock the feminine essence of Creation! Nammu is the Goddess of Watery Deep, while Enki is the God of Wisdom and the Waters… “God of the Waters” as the Light charging them! [7 ]

Snake with Interlacing Coil Cylinder seal. Ur, Mesopotamia. The Royal Cemetery, Early Dynastic period, c. 2600-2500 B.C. Lapis lazuli. Iraq Museum. Photograph courtesy of the British Museum, U1 9080

“The majority of the pictorial surface is covered with the inter¬ twined coils of a serpent, forming a lattice pattern. To the right its tail 179 appears below the coils and its head above, with a bird perched upon it. Two snakes intertwined rather than one are shown on earlier representations of this motif. Snakes twist themselves together in this fashion when mating, suggesting this symbol’s association with fertil¬ ity. The close relationship between snakes and tree roots has been pointed out by Thorkild Jacobsen, especially in connection with the chthonic god Ningishzida, “Lord of the Good Tree,” whose symbol is the serpent. The underground source of the tree’s life, its roots, become the writhing serpent emblem of the anthropomorphic god. On this seal, the entwined serpent perhaps represents the subterra¬ nean sphere in which the tree’s winding roots exist and to which the snake returns to hibernate, just as the snake made its home in the roots of the huluppu- tree” [13]

The below (where Inanna directs her hearing / wisdom / receptivity) is really a beyond the center…

The Zero Point of Inversion lies in the Center of everything, at every scale. Beyond is our internal experience. Break-through’s bring you to the other side.

The connotation of the dark experiences with the Underworld has to do with the dread of the experience of death (which mostly comes with pain and suffering), patriarchic structures around power and war. The internal experience from near death experienced people is, contrary to that, very bright and warm, rather an embrace with loving arms than an ordeal. The reports from entheogenic journeys match that rather fulfilling outlook.

Wisdom comes from the interaction of Firelight and Water as the two parts of all fields (outward and inward return of vortex motion) and it is being received (feminine) and due to the corruption of the material into patriarchic ideas, the connection of Wisdom and the Feminine, through hearing and the Ear has been lost- while the masculine aspect of it is being amplified. Enki embodies that Wisdom in the ancient myth, while Inanna opens her ears receptively and voluntarily for the great below!

“From the Great Above she opened her ear to the Great Below.

From the Great Above the goddess opened her ear to the Great Below.

From the Great Above Inanna opened her ear to the Great Below.”

Enki is the God of the Waters (the structuring of water through light, in a scientific sense, according to Dr. Gerald Pollack’s findings), while Nammu is recognised as the Goddess of the Watery deep as primal (later Tiamat, Mamma). This is the oldest myth we know of!

Utu, the Sumerian sun god appears after the 7 day flood to bring life to the land (again)…

Inanna with a wand of Ψ

I found this brilliant book about Inanna, the Goddess of Love in Sumer, with a history dating back to 4000 B.C.E. (later known as Ishtar, spreading among Mesopotamia, Akkad, Babylon and Assyria). This book is a real treasure and the author, Diane Wolkenstein is passionate and on her wits (just like Marija Gimbutas).

The Wisdom Goddess Sophia is about the Reception through hearing as well, the ear- that brings Wisdom. Light is nothing without an eye, Sound without an Ear to hear it can never become Music!

The Sophic Hydrolith is Sophia’s Water-Stone of the Wise and we know that a stone is matter, which is just high frequency Light in circular harmonics! So there we have Water and Light! I do not endorse salvationist ideology. I see the fall and redemption as a part of the story of creation, where the two worlds arranged with intensity until livable conditions appeared (the dielectric inertial plane- where seeds grow in an apple or galaxies form on a bigger scale).

Alchemy Simplified!

And while the word wisdom (σοφία, sophía) has the φ in there, Sophia is the Female Wisdom Goddess of Hearing in that sense, the Reception and Transmutation of the Masculine towards the Inside- which blooms into a full torus in the now retrocausally perceived aetheric stream of the Double Ouroboros (the micro of internal will flip to macro, when perceived ordinarily as a second world: the internal will become the external). This is a great visualisation to understand the way Entropy and Syntropy interact).

The bull symbolism behind φ that recurs in the uruz rune from Old Europe (ᚢ)!

The original version of phi (φεῖ) is ΠΗ (Π (pi) + Η (heta, for the /h/ sound).

The Uruz (ᚢ) rune from the 2nd–8th century represents the wild ox, for primal masculine power, health and untamed energy.

In the Eridu Genesis, Ziusudra sacrifices oxen first after the flood!

The fall and death of either the masculine or the feminine stands for the turning of life-cycles from one to the other world, from Reality to the Otherworld (the aether) and back.

In Inanna’s Descent to the Netherworld (Sumerian myth), Inanna descends to the underworld to attend the funeral rites of her sister’s husband, Gugalanna (the Bull of Heaven). His death (Gilgamesh slayed him in the Epic of Gilgamesh) sets the scene for Inanna’s journey!

More about the Sophic Hydrolith, Sophia’s Water-Stone of the wise in my previous article:

Venus, the Planet of Love with Lucifer & Inanna both as Morning and Evening Star

The masculine and the feminine do always belong together. No vortex (everything is vortex motion) would move without their interaction as the Φ centrifugal outward and Ψ centripetal return inward.

Inanna, Queen of Heaven and Earth: Her Stories and Hymns from Sumer The whole book

Even for the making of this book, the masculine and the feminine principle came together:

INANNA QUEEN OF HEAVEN AND EARTH Her Stories and Hymns from Sumer

“He put his hand in her hand.

He put his hand to her heart.

Sweet is the sleep of hand-to-hand.

Sweeter still the sleep of heart-to-heart.” Source

Inanna is the first daughter of the moon and she is the morning and evening star, together with Lucifer the Lightbringer!

“Inanna, too, by her epithet Queen of Heaven and Earth, subsumed the many local cults to the goddess and combined the earlier, more peaceful Fertility Goddess with the attributes of the more directing and directive Goddess of Love.” [77]

Marduk split Tiamat and that has been appropriated to the tale about Jesus. But not only that, the resurrection story has been taken from Inanna’s tale as well:

She eventually gets revived by Enki, through the bread of life (food of life, life-giving plant or plant of life) and the water of life (life-giving water) are the magical substances that revive Inanna after her death in the underworld.

Inanna with Ψ

Inanna and Dumuzi. Sexuality was essentially Good for Sumerians.

Enki (the god of wisdom governs the Freshwater, while Nammu is the primal Goddess of the Watery Deep). Enki frequently grants ŋeštug (wisdom, hearing, ear) to kings or heroes, meaning both “a wide ear” (capacity to listen) and “understanding / wisdom.” Nammu, the Goddess of Watery Deep turns into Tiamat in babylonian tales…

Inanna, with one foot on her lion on a leash… taming the raw power of the lion (like the lion headed serpent… the demiurge).

It really is that simple:

Venus is our Planet of Love and Inanna is the forgotten Queen of Heaven and Earth, the Feminine Conjugation (Ereshkigal, KI, Sophia, Syrinx…) to the Light-Bringers of this World: Phosphorus, Pan, Marduk, the Demiurge, Lucifer….

It all boils down to Light charging and structuring Water to Life!

The Question of Evil

The question about moral Darkness as Evil is a question about Intensity and Consent! We talk about Light as Good but strong Feelings are as valuable as Light is and they can be equally destructive (both fire and water). Everything in nature works towards syntropy, since all entropic fountains return and gather coherence again towards the zero point in the center of the vortices of life. Everything heals forward, while nothing will ever be truly left behind. Even the coldest Winter will eventually pass and death brings an inversion that turns the inside out and the outside in. There is both the straightforward will driven causality (masculine, external, action, will, clarity and structure) here and the attraction of our destiny (feminine, internal, reflection, sensations, feelings, gravity, water), which is our will and purpose, a pull from beyond!

Dumuzi, the partner of Inanna, is the King of the Sheperd’s, similar to the story of the Great God Pan and Syrinx.

Ningikuga, the Reed Lady from Mesapotamia is strikingly similar to Syrinx, who turns into a reed for Pan’s Flute (see my Chapter about Pan and Syrinx in my previous article). Lucifer, the Light-Bearer appeared as the morning and evening star, just like Inanna- both are in Venus and that stands for Love, no matter how much all these ridiculous narratives are trying to frame that symbolism as evil…

This is an actual translation from a part of the cueniform tablets (mind the horn as the horn of an ox and the phallus):

“My vulva, the horn,

The Boat of Heaven,

Is full of eagerness like the

young moon.

My untilled land lies fallow.

As for me, Inanna,

Who will plow my vulva?

Who will plow my high field?

Who will plow my wet ground?”

As God of Wisdom, Enki Φ has powers to create and to facilitate. He knows the nature of the feminine kur (the Aether, the Otherworld), and of its rule by the “jealous, anguished” Ereshkigal Ψ.

As you can see, both her and the Demiurge, the masculine Φ have been called jealous or arrogant, which simply describes the way Reality and Aether are set up. Neither Light nor Water could exist without each other, since they are themselves composed of each other’s part of the vortex field. Since Water is rooted in the Aether, it appears differently than Light in Reality, which is rooted in Reality. Both are the roots of the quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation E=mc^2.

Enki is the God of the Waters as the structuring force, through the Light (Φ) that charges it!

“At the same time that Ereshkigal is moaning both for her inside and her outside, Inanna is dying. Ereshkigal had willed Inanna’s death; yet she can scarcely bear it, for Inanna is the other side of herself. “ After Inanna returns from the underworld, Dumuzi is already ruling as Φ and the tension and conflict between the inner world and the outer logic and structure is wonderfully woven into the tale at this point! [77] “Paradoxically, although Dumuzi (Φ) seems to be separated from Inanna six months of the year, he is actually wed to her all year, for in the winter as he rests with Ereshkigal, he is staying with the dark, instinctual side of Inanna. Since Dumuzi is married to the composite goddess Inanna-Ereshkigal, he is to experience all of the woman. Not only is he to “know” the love goddess, he is to “know” the Goddess of Death as well.”

This is because these tales describe the simple relationship of the two motions between Reality and the Otherworld (the Aether), centrifugal (outward) and centripetal (inward), then the “north” and “south” pole, where the north is CW centrifugal, while the southpole is CCW centrifugal (which brings the dielectric return from the same motion). The feminine is just the inversion of the motion of the masculine. The outward motion becomes an inward motion. It is really that simple and the composition of those gyroscopic vortices makes up our Universe!

The original Huluppu Tree of Life ‘The Huluppu-Tree is one of the world’s first recorded tales of genesis.

Eridu Genesis , a surviving part of the ancient Sumerian Flood Myth

Nintur The Mother Goddess Nintur Ψ was paying attention:

“Let me bethink myself

of my humankind,

(all) forgotten as they are;

and mindful of mine,

Nintur’s creatures

let me bring them back

let me lead the people back from their trails.”

(building civilisations, so she can “cool [herself] in their shade”).

Ninhursag’s name was initially “Ninmah,” which meant “Magnificent Queen.” However, when her son, Ninurta, made the mountains, he changed her name from Ninmah to Ninhursag. Her other names included Nintu which translated into “Mother of Creation” and Belet-ili which meant “lady of the gods.” In ancient Babylonia, she was referred to as Ninmenah and played a significant role in the crowning of the king. Mami… Mamma, Aruru! Ninhursag was also associated with Ki (reminds me of the egyptian word KA for the aetheric soul), the Sumerian goddess of the Earth. Ninmah was once a deity on her own with her own cult and temple of worship, and so was Ninmenna, who was a Babylonian deity. However, they were absorbed by the Ninhursag goddess as years went by and both cultures collided. Source

Ninhursag, the Mother of Creation holding two threads in her hands…

Please see Graham Hancock’s brilliant work in restoring the fact that a cataclysmic flood washed away an entire civilisation and that story appeared in ancient myth’s all over the Globe!

Irina Cumberland - Oil on Canvas Eridu Genesis

Segment A (approx. 36 lines missing at the start, likely covering initial creation/setup)[1-10]

…… sets up …….

“I will …… the perishing of my mankind; for Nintur (Ψ), I will stop the annihilation of my creatures, »and I will return the people from their dwelling grounds«.

Let them build many cities so that I can refresh myself in their shade. Let them lay the bricks of many cities in pure places, let them establish places of divination in pure places, and when the fire-quenching …… is arranged, the divine rites and exalted powers are perfected and the earth is irrigated, I will establish well-being there.”[10-14]

After An, Enlil, Enki and Ninḫursaĝa had fashioned the black-headed people, they also made animals multiply everywhere, and made herds of four-legged animals exist on the plains, as is befitting.( approx. 32 lines missing) Segment B[1-3] 3 lines fragmentary.

[4-5] “I will oversee their labour. Let …… the builder of the Land (Φ), dig a solid foundation.”[6-18]

After the …… of kingship had descended from heaven, after the exalted crown and throne of kingship had descended from heaven, the divine rites and the exalted powers were perfected, the bricks of the cities were laid in holy places, their names were announced and the …… were distributed.

The first of the cities, Eridug, was given to Nudimmud the leader.

The second, Bad-tibira, was given to the Mistress.

The third, Larag, was given to Pabilsaĝ.

The fourth, Zimbir, was given to the hero Utu.

The fifth, Šuruppag, was given to Sud.

And after the names of these cities had been announced and the …… had been distributed, the river ……, …… was watered, and with the cleansing of the small canals …… were established.(approx. 34 lines missing) Segment C[1-27]

……seat in heaven. …… flood. …… mankind.

So he Φ made ……. Then Nintur Ψ……. Holy Inana made a lament for its people. Enki took counsel with himself. An, Enlil, Enki and Ninḫursaĝa made all the gods of heaven and earth take an oath by invoking An and Enlil. In those days Zi-ud-sura the king, the gudug priest, ……. He fashioned ……. The humble, committed, reverent ……. Day by day, standing constantly at ……. Something that was not a dream appeared, conversation ……, …… taking an oath by invoking heaven and earth. In the Ki-ur, the gods …… a wall. Zi-ud-sura, standing at its side, heard: “Side-wall standing at my left side, ……. Side-wall, I will speak words to you; take heed of my words, pay attention to my instructions.

A flood will sweep over the …… in all the ……. A decision that the seed of mankind is to be destroyed has been made. The verdict, the word of the divine assembly, cannot be revoked. The order announced by An and Enlil cannot be overturned. Their kingship, their term has been cut off; their heart should be rested about this. Now ……. What …….”(approx. 38 lines missing) Segment D[1-11]

All the windstorms and gales arose together, and the flood swept over the ……. After the flood had swept over the land, and waves and windstorms had rocked the huge boat for seven days and seven nights, Utu Φ the sun god came out, illuminating heaven and earth. Zi-ud-sura could drill an opening in the huge boat and the hero Utu entered the huge boat with his rays. Zi-ud-sura the king prostrated himself before Utu. The king sacrificed oxen and offered innumerable sheep.[12-17] six lines fragmentary (approx. 33 lines missing) Segment E[1-2] “They have made you swear by heaven and earth, ……. An and Enlil have made you swear by heaven and earth, ……”[3-11] More and more animals disembarked onto the earth. Zi-ud-sura the king prostrated himself before An and Enlil. An and Enlil treated Zi-ud-sura kindly ……, they granted him life like a god, they brought down to him eternal life. At that time, because of preserving the animals and the seed of mankind, they settled Zi-ud-sura the king in an overseas country, in the land Dilmun, where the sun rises.[12] “You ……”(approx. 39 lines missing at the end)

Sumerian inscription on a ceramic stone plaque.

This myth was recorded on seven clay tablets (likely composed around the 18th–12th centuries B.C.E.

Marduk & Tiamat

This is the most ancient creation story that has survived, which shows the Battle for Love on a grand scale and can only be interpreted clearly with the dual dyad idea, namely the integration of Reality and Aether as a complementary pair of inside and outside. The violence in the story might derive from the actual flood that has found its way into countless tales of creation and hence it might have very well be the cataclysmic event that Graham Hancock talks about!

enūma = “when” (a common temporal conjunction introducing a clause about a past or primordial time).

eliš = “on high” (an adverb referring to the upper realm or sky / heavens, which is always leading to the aetheric…).

Enūma eliš lā nabû šamāmû - literally “When on high the heavens had not been named”

This sets the scene for a time before creation: no named heavens, no named earth, no gods yet formed, only the primordial waters of Apsu (fresh water) and Tiamat (salt water / chaos) mingling together.

Forward Causality (Reality / World) and the inversion, the Attractor of Destiny (Aether / Otherworld)!

There is no tale of creation more beautiful and cruel at the same time, than the Enuma Elish, where there is Apsu, freshwater (male) and Tiamat, salt-water ( female) in the beginning (while Tiamat explicitly appears radiant)! The dyadic pairs are very present in this tale and it is basically a Love story told as a tale of War, like so many times in human history, Marduk slaying Tiamat to create the cosmos, the structure of the Universe. The addiction to power has brought us the poetry of warfare… but when you see it as the elements, the raw force of the ocean and hurricanes, this imagery makes sense as well. Nature’s extremes are part of the tension between the elements, like the harmonies in music… where every note carries overtones of every other note and is complete on its own and where everything resolvers to the root note of each key.

Tiamat is the glistering / shining primal ocean. The glistering comes from the Light (in a primal form) that is charging and structuring it into Life!

Just like the Demiurge, Tiamat has been vilified and called arrogant. The intensity of nature finds its way into this contrast of extremes of a creation story!

The Demiurge has likewise been called arrogant, as I have described in my last article (which is a short-book, I have worked relentlessly on it)

Light was missing in this myth, there it is! It also appears as mud later, since matter is just high frequency light that stops propagating and creates circular harmonics (Ken Wheeler).

This has been used as a means to kill Hypathia too, the last High Priestess of the Gnostics in 415 C.E. …

In the Enuma Elish, Tiamat appears with a glistening water-body (the Glistening One). This epithet ties to her role as the primordial saltwater ocean- a radiant, luminous embodiment of the deep sea from which creation.

Our will drives our history, while our Destiny pulls us (Moirai in Greece, Parcae for the Romans and Norns for the Norse, the Goddesses of Destiny) towards our Fate, which is never fixed but has to do with our being and our place and time in the world! Nothing is mechanically set in stone and everything works towards syntropy when unscathed by ignorance.

To live in the heat of fire is not a sin, “don’t kill every flame cause you are scared to get burnt”… that which provides great pleasure has been subdued by abrahamic religions

Sexual desire has been called evil, but it is just the inversion of our Will, driven by our Aetheric body, which is complementary to ours here in Reality.

Daemon’s or Daimon’s are our helpful Guardian Spirits

Daemon’s or Daimon’s (this is the feminine, aetheric side- our inspiration, our guardian spirits, our inner voices). The muses are mythological personifications of the Daimons!

The ancient Greeks often experienced the muse as a daimonic influence- a divine spark or voice that descends upon or rises within the person (while there are “dark” forces as well of course).

The “counterfeit holy spirit” is always the negative Aetheric Conjugation that has spooked humanity with Retrocausality, the Attraction of our Destiny to the ordinary causality of Will in Reality!

As you can see, the power’s that shall not be have simply corrupted all symbolism for our nature with their actions.

In ancient Greek religion and philosophy (from Homer onward, through Plato, Socrates, etc.), a daimon (δαίμων- as you can see, there is omega for definition, structuring in this word) referred to a supernatural being or divine power- often a lesser deity, guiding spirit, tutelary genius, or intermediary between gods and humans. It could be benevolent, neutral, or sometimes mischievous, but it wasn’t synonymous with “evil spirit.

Where Dante & Norse and Germanic Mythology comes together, runes and Dante’s turning of “El” for God to “I” like the primal rune for Ice, ISAZ ᛁ:

In his Divine Comedy (c. 1308–1320), however, Dante changes his view to another that treats the Adamic language as the product of Adam. This had the consequence that it could no longer be regarded as immutable, and hence Hebrew could not be regarded as identical with the language of Paradise. Dante concludes (Paradiso XXVI) that Hebrew is a derivative of the language of Adam. In particular, the chief Hebrew name for God in scholastic tradition, El, must be derived of a different Adamic name for God, which Dante gives as I:

There are other traditions that have figured this out too, like the germanic and nordic tribes through their runes:

ᛁ

The ISAZ Rune (also written as Isa, Íss, Iss, or Is) is the name of the rune ᛁ in the Elder Futhark (the oldest runic alphabet used by Germanic peoples).

Literal meaning: Ice (Proto-Germanic īsaz, Old Norse íss or ís, Anglo-Saxon is).

Phonetic value: It represents the sound “i” (like the ‘ee’ in “see”).

Shape: A single vertical line ᛁ, one of the simplest runes.

This is where we know this sign from:

ᚲ

The Kenaz rune literally means torch. To give light to the darkness.

ᛋ

Sowilo ᛋ (Sōwilō) → sól, or saxon sigel)

It is like the ᛁ rune but basically expanding it, structuring it, making a division but keeping the pieces connected, it is an active transformation of the ᛁ rune for ice, which fits Dante’s view of the word for god: ᛁ. The melting of the ice, Electricity, Light, the Sun (Sowilo / Sol).

Sowilo (* sōwilō), meaning sun, is the reconstructed Proto-Germanic language name of the s - rune (ᛊ, ᛋ). The letter is a direct adoption of Old Italic (Etruscan or Latin) s (𐌔), ultimately from Greek sigma (Σ).

Fire and Ice in Norse and Germanic Mythology

In the very beginning there was nothing except Ginnungagap (Old Norse: “yawning gap” or “gaping void”)- an empty, bottomless abyss, a kind of primordial chaos or perfect nothingness.

North: Niflheim (or Niflhel)- the realm of ice, mist, frost, extreme cold, poisonous rivers (the Élivágar), and darkness. Heavy masses of ice, hoar-frost, and freezing winds flowed from there.

South: Muspelheim (or Muspell)- the realm of fire , heat, flames, glowing sparks, and intense burning. Guarded by the fire-giant Surtr, who wields a flaming sword.



The intense heat from Muspelheim began to melt the ice from Niflheim.

Steam, vapor, drips, and a seething mixture were produced.

From the melting, frothing drops the first living being emerged: the primordial giant Ymir (also called Aurgelmir, meaning roughly “the one who roars” or “screamer”).

Ymir is a hermaphroditic giant (he produces more giants from his armpits and legs), embodies raw chaotic matter, and is nourished by the milk of the primordial cow Auðhumla, who licks salty ice blocks to sustain herself.

The gods (Odin, Vili, and Vé) slay Ymir (the slaying is like the fall, connected to death and transformation, the mirror flip of our perception towards the Otherworld).

They shape the world from his dismembered body (the classic Indo-European “dismemberment creation” motif):

His flesh becomes the Earth, the blood becomes the seas and rivers. His bones turn to mountains, his hair to trees, the skull to the sky, the brain to the clouds and the sparks from Muspelheim become the stars!

Marduk did the same with Tiamat, this Battle of Love between Fire and Ice recurs among many myths!

The Germanic God Tuisto (twiz, two, double ).

“One such word, a better match in my humble opinion than the aforementioned, preserving most of the elements of Tuisto intact, is Proto-Germanic *twiz (in two, asunder, apart); which, in one form or another, academics have indeed hit on in the past, but only to immediately abandon in the “pursuit of Ymir”.” (Who is Tuisto?)

“Hence we find even Grimm reaching with his self-admittedly conjectural (alternate) proposition that Tuisto / Tuisco was a Roman corruption, as noted above, of a Proto-Germanic *Tiwisko; which itself is not an attested word, but rather Grimm’s hypothetical reconstruction, i.e. if this word (tiwisko) ever actually existed, Tuisto might stem from it.” (Who is Tuisto?)

The same symbolism, here around Inanna on sumerian remains- is very present on scandinavian rune stones…

“Beauty is eternity gazing at itself in a mirror.” — Khalil Gibran

There is an alternating Otherworld to Reality beyond the Lens of the Zero Point in the Center of Everything:

When Escher talks about three worlds, it makes me think about the dielectric inertial plane in the center of galaxies or in the center of our belly, where the two fountains and sinks for the tori of life meet (the hyperboloid inversion in the center). This is also the plane / mirror of our awareness at every scale.

We adore chaos because we love to produce order. M. C. Escher

In Three Spheres (II), from 1946, there are multiple realities at play again.

The Micro to Macro Inversion of Death

A mirror does invert depth, so the centripetal is also small in our perception and that will invert at the moment of death, including our perceptual orientation. Now that which was far will be close and close will be far, meaning that our internal and centripetal inward nature that brings sensations and feelings inverts to a centrifugal external bloom of a world. This is how the reciprocal inward motion becomes an aetheric negative, the conjugated inversion (what is our feelings and internal now, will become external reality) This aligns with math (Fantappiè’s negative solution of the quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen famous E=mc^2), physics and Rudolf Steiner’s accounts of the aetheric.

The Otherworld in Irish and Welsh Tradition: a Paradise!

Tír na nÓg (Irish / Gaelic tradition):

This is the most famous name for the Irish Otherworld, meaning Land of Youth (or Land of the Young). It is described as an island paradise or hidden realm (often across the western sea) a joyful place of eternal youth. Time passes differently there, a short stay can equal centuries in the mortal world. Famous tales include Oisín and Niamh, where Oisín is taken there by Niamh of the Golden Hair and ages rapidly upon returning to Ireland.

Annwn (Welsh / Brythonic tradition):

The name means “very deep,” “abyss,” or “inner world/otherworld” (from an- “in” + dwfn “deep/world”). It is the Welsh name for the Otherworld- a paradisiacal, magical realm of eternal abundance, feasting, beauty, and joy, with no aging, disease, or ordinary death. It is ruled by figures like Arawn or later Gwyn ap Nudd, and is often accessed through mounds, lakes, caves, or heroic quests!

Ffynnone

The waterfall and pool of Ffynnone in the Cych Valley, also in Pembrokeshire, is a place where anything might happen – as once it did when Arawn, King of Annwn, irrupted out of the Underworld with his baying pack of red-eared, white hounds, in the story of Pwyll, Prince of Dyfed. Pwyll ended up going down to Annwn which he found to be a most delightful place:

“He approached the court and inside he could see sleeping quarters, halls and chambers and the most beautifully ornamented buildings anyone had seen…The hall was set in order and then he could see entering a warband and hosts – the most splendid and best equipped troop that anyone had ever seen; the queen was with them, the fairest woman anyone had ever seen, dressed in glittering gold brocaded garment…And they passed the time in food and drink, with songs and entertainment. Of all the courts he had seen on earth, this was the court best supplied with food and drink, gold vessels and royal treasures.”

Rune Stones from Scandinavia with two Snakes & Tuisto, the Germanic God (meaning two, dual)

Æsir (Old Norse; singular: áss, female: ásynja, female plural: ásynjur) or ēse (Old English; singular: ōs) are gods in Germanic paganism (the english word for butt has surely been introduced to mock these…).

Swedish and scandinavian Rune Stones

Runes that were found in the Old Europe

The rune language is fascinating and you will already recognise the similarities to greek in ᛉ Azir (like psi Ψ in greek)! The second rune is ᛁ Isaz for Ice and then ᛏ Tiwaz for the God Tyr- who brings ᛋ Sowilō- the Light of the Sun, ᚠfor the initiation - the ᚷ gift of strenght ᚢ (Uruz), ᛗ man ᛁ ice and Ƿ for Joy and Bliss!

2 snakes or two dragons are a very prominent motif, while the cross hints at the tetrad.

2 distinct serpents, the ᛁ rune (ice), ᛋ for (sun) - ᚾ (necessity).

These two snakes are perfectly inverted:

2 snakes… two worlds (one has been subdued and forgotten, our internal and visionary experiences and the otherworld beyond the mirror).

The cross in the middle depicts a Tetrad as a geometrical shape (which I have explained in detail in a previous article, that you can find here).

The serpents are always connected with that ring, a binder… like the fusion zone of EZ Water, where Light charges and structures Water into Life!

Interestingly, the sequence starts with ANSUZ ᚨ in the middle and ends with ALGIZ ᛉ (the PSI)

Old Norwegian Rune Poem: “Ice we call the broad bridge; the blind need to be led.”

Tuisto, the Germanic God

If we look at the etymology of the word, we can see that Tuisto is connected to the proto-Germanic root twai which means two.

Some believe that the Greek Hephaestus is based on this figure.

We can see the distinction between Greek culture, which views Hephaestus with scorn as a blacksmith and Northern culture, which reveres Tuisto.

The Steppe Yamnaya, ancestors to the Greeks, were no slouches when it came to metallurgy, but did not hold craft in nearly the same esteem.

Tuisto Proto-Germanic *twiyes, P.I.E. *dwis-) and twin (P.Ger. *twinaz, P.I.E. *dwino-).

Germanic tribes were about embracing the extremes and seeing the polarities conjugated … Ravens were symbols of the two worlds, like Abraxas!

“Not Christian or Jew or Muslim, not Hindu

Buddhist, sufi, or zen. Not any religion or cultural system. I am not from the East

or the West, not out of the ocean or up from the ground, not natural or ethereal, not

composed of elements at all. I do not exist, am not an entity in this world or in the next,

did not descend from Adam or Eve or any origin story. My place is placeless, a trace

of the traceless. Neither body or soul. I belong to the beloved, have seen the two

worlds as one and that one call to and know, first, last, outer, inner, only that

breath breathing human being.” Jalaluddin Rumi

Another Version of the Poem

I hope you that you were able to take something away for you from these fascinating myths, especially in the light of Pollack’s brilliant findings! I hope that I was able to convey that beyond the moral indoctrination with sin and hellfire, there were tales about the forces of nature and how they composed our world and these stories are basically Love Stories between a Man and a Woman as Firelight and Water, Marduk and Tiamat, Pan and Syrinx, Sophia and Lucifer and of course, the oldest of them all: Inanna & Damazi, the Shepard!

towards better days!

your Leon Karmameleon