When I heard the word syntropy for the first time, I felt that it was a badly needed complementary to the depressing entropy, that everyone was so enamoured by. I did not yet understand my strange attraction to this word, until I rediscovered this subject twenty years later!

Syntropy is the Inversion of Entropy The following extract from Terence McKenna is a wonderful introduction into the nature of Syntropy (the strange attractor beyond the inverse mirror). Terence McKenna:

Get to a comprehensive archive of his spoken words with transcriptions:

Syntropy is the tendency toward energy convergence (concentration).

It is the centripetal charging, EZ structure formation of water), organisation, differentiation, and vitality, opposing entropy’s disorder and dissipation (the result of the blooming lotus of life)- driven by future attractors. The same strange attractor that Terence McKenna is speaking about!

Syntropy is the pull towards Beauty!

“At the End of History”, where “Space inverts back to Time” (Space is time and what inverts is just the phase of the vortical motion… because of the zero point of inversion, the lens in the center).

Time is just the perception of the motion of the vortices of Life!

The Peacock’s Tail, the Strange Attractor at “the end of history” - is the zero point lens in the center of everything, the alure of beauty from the feminine realm, the internal, our land of imagination, that exists as the Aether beyond that inverse mirror!

“Since entropy is the tendency towards death, whereas syntropy is the tendency towards birth, living systems in order to sustain themselves need to minimize entropy and to maximize syntropy (Ψ). When entropy is high, crises are experienced. When entropy is low, crises diminish and wellbeing is experienced. → Syntropic rules, which govern the invisible plane of reality and which Jung and Pauli named synchronicities” [87]

-Ψ (Feminine) = Φ (Masculine) means the »Negative of the Feminine in the Aether (a Feminine blooming)« is the Masculine Blooming in Reality (while the feminine in the inversion of the masculine Ψ=1/Φ)!

-Ψ = Φ implies a balanced opposition / inversion: the negative feminine (-Ψ), aetheric, is connected with the positive masculine (Φ, through the zero point of inversion).

In simple words: Syntropy is the Inversion of Entropy

Syntropy is the feeling of warmth and comfort (the connected state, connected to the attractor beyond the mirror).

Entropy and Syntropy are entirely complementary!

There is always an aspect of one in the other and one cannot be without the other (the Yin and Yang between Reality & Aether). There are times when deceit is all encompassing and empires fall and naturally- the pain will transform to beauty again, the kinetics of syntropy bring everything back towards the zero point of inversion, where the inverse lotus blooms into the Aether (the Otherworld).

Syntropy is the conjugate to the entropic splendour, of the discharge, the blooming lotus torus of life. Syntropy is the centripetal return of that torus, the coherence bringing charging of the Aether!

Light turns into centrifugal feeling, when inverted through the Zero Point in the Center (towards our inside) and irreducible Water becomes Matter in the World of Light, when it inverts centripetally (the feminine in the masculine → matter = high energy light on water as the medium, centripetal dominance)!

Vortices Everywhere!

Attracted by the cause in the future… Syntropy: The Peacock’s Tail!

Death is the opposite of birth, Life is Eternal- there is no opposite of life, the kinetic driver of the principle of the golden ratio (beauty) is the miracle that always remains- and how everything is reflected towards the inside, that we touch, feel, see and smell the world- besides trying to understand it!

Syntropy is “Negentropy”- but without playing into Schrödinger’s obfuscation scheme (that he introduced to subdue the genius findings of Lakhovsky, 1939 - The Secret of Life). Atomism at the heart of Quantum Mechanics leads to deranged conjecture! The realisations of Luigi Fantappiè fit into everything we have discussed recently, about retrocausality, the complementary duality and that “nothing is lost and everything transformed” (Michael Ende’s words).

Life is governed by charge and that lies in vortex motion, centrifugal and centripetal- all there is (… and the inversion towards the internal, our feelings, imagination… the aetheric water).

Real magneto- dielectric field lines, no projection, realised through the Ferrocell. You can see the diverging centrifugal and converging centripetal lines from either “black-hole’s”, the sinks that invert towards the Aether and back (formig two fountains with sinks on the respective other side), bringing the blooming lotus torus of our 3D World.

(Fire)Light is the Inversion of irreducible Water

The Masculine is the Inversion of the Feminine Reality’s Light has centrifugal and centripetal elements, just as Aetheric Water can phase shift, contract and expand. One cannot be without the other (Yin and Yang).

Oxygen (negative charge) is the polar opposite of Hydrogen (positive charge). Entropy (centrifugal) & Syntropy (centripetal)

These are real field lines, showing what has not been understood clearly for millennia:

You can see the real field lines under the ferrocell that is simply a drop between two glass plates that shows the real magneto- dielectric field lines through this real hologram of the field of a magnet underneath. Go to the video from Ken Wheeler : [ 11 ] The center is the “black-hole” that is the”white-hole” of Syntropic charging that will bloom beyond the inverse mirror that is that central lens / portal.

Luigi Fantappiè & Syntropy

“It suddenly seemed as if the sky were falling apart, or at least the certainties on which mechanical science had based its assumptions. It appeared to me clear that these ‘syntropic’, finalistic phenomena which lead to differentiation and could not be reproduced in a laboratory, were real, and existed in nature, as I could recognize them in the living systems. The properties of this new law opened consequences which were just incredible and which could deeply change the biological, medical, psychological, and social sciences.” Luigi Fantappiè

Everything moves in vortex motion, two dual fountains with two sinks on the respective other side, where the centripetal dielectric reaches towards the zero point of inversion. Luigi Fantappiè saw that inversion too:

Luigi Fantappiè refused to discard half the mathematical solutions (the negative ones). Instead, he analyzed their physical properties symmetrically:

“Organisms are drawn toward future states of higher organisation.”

In his unified theory (The Unitary Theory of the Physical and Biological World, 1942), syntropy acts as a bridge between “physics” (entropic, the discharging, blooming of the lotus torus) and biology (syntropic, the centripetal charging, the convergence towards the zero point in the center), with the zero-point-like “null” or convergence point representing a transition where disorder inverts into order.”

Great video explaing how Einstein stole his famous equation and how momentum was missing, which has been completed by Luigi Fantappiè: [21]. At 9:00 there is an interesting part about the connection of syntropy and the subjective, our feelings, the internal, which confirms my thoughts, everything we have been discussing here on Telestai Nexus!

Physicists have dismissed half the solutions about the nature of our Universe (the negative time solutions).

On 30 October 1942 Fantappiè presented his theory of syntropy to the Accademia d’Italia with a work entitled The Unified Theory of the Physical and Biological World (published in Spanish in 1943). His finding were that syntropic phenomena invert the second law of thermodynamics and [3]:-

a reduction in entropy and an increase in differentiation is observed; converging waves attract in smaller places energy and matter; concentration of matter and energy cannot be indefinite and entropic processes are needed to compensate syntropic concentration; in nature, syntropy and entropy interact constantly; scientific finalism, final causes, are introduced; a new scientific methodology is needed since the experimental method can only study causes located in the past.

He made a distinction between the inanimate and animate that falls in the light of Dr. Michael Levin’s research- he is simply describing how it seems, but when we realise the conjugation of Reality and Aether, there is nothing that is not conscious and nothing that isn’t alive, since we are all made from the same two motions, centrifugal and centripetal (ψ (feminine) & φ (masculine), ψ=1/φ (the feminine is the inversion of the masculine).

Read about the full story: [23] [24]

From Fantappiè in his own words, about this historical and wonderful discovery:

I have no doubts about the date when I discovered the law of syntropy. It was in the days just before Christmas 1941, when, as a consequence of conversations with two colleagues, a physicist and a biologist, I was suddenly projected in a new panorama, which radically changed the vision of science and of the Universe which I had inherited from my teachers, and which I had always considered the strong and certain ground on which to base my scientific investigations. Suddenly I saw the possibility of interpreting a wide range of solutions (the anticipated potentials) of the wave equation which can be considered the fundamental law of the Universe. These solutions had been always rejected as "impossible", but suddenly they appeared "possible", and they explained a new category of phenomena which I later named "syntropic", totally different from the entropic ones, of the mechanical, physical and chemical laws, which obey only the principle of classical causation and the law of entropy. Syntropic phenomena, which are instead represented by those strange solutions of the "anticipated potentials", should obey two opposite principles of finality (moved by a final cause placed in the future, and not by a cause which is placed in the past): differentiation and non-causable in a laboratory. This last characteristic explained why this type of phenomena had never been reproduced in a laboratory, and its finalistic properties justified the refusal among scientists, who accepted without any doubt the assumption that finalism is a "metaphysical" principle, outside Science and Nature. This assumption obstructed the way to a calm investigation of the real existence of this second type of phenomena; an investigation which I accepted to carry out, even though I felt as if I were falling in a abyss, with incredible consequences and conclusions. It suddenly seemed as if the sky were falling apart, or at least the certainties on which mechanical science had based its assumptions. It appeared to me clear that these "syntropic", finalistic phenomena which lead to differentiation and could not be reproduced in a laboratory, were real, and existed in nature, as I could recognize them in the living systems. The properties of this new law, opened consequences which were just incredible and which could deeply change the biological, medical, psychological, and social sciences.” [213]

“Syntropic phenomena, which are instead represented by those strange solutions of the "anticipated potentials", should obey two opposite principles of finality ( moved by a final cause placed in the future, and not by a cause which is placed in the past ) : differentiation and non-causable in a laboratory.” [ 9 ]

Syntropy has been applied in Bioenergetics concepts around Wilhelm Reich as well!

Entropy (divergence, disorder, energy spreading out → past causes → forward time flow).

Syntropy (from Greek syn = converging/ together + tropos = tendency): convergence, concentration of energy, increase in order / differentiation / complexity, attraction of energy / matter into smaller spaces, growth of structures → EZ Water Formation.

Syntropy: The Symmetric Counterpart, the Conjugate to Entropy syntropic (future-attracting, converging, structuring) EZ Water Formation is Syntropy in Action! The “physical world” (as matter, which is also alive, according to Michael Levin) follows entropy + forward causality (visible, diverging). The “biological / living world” follows syntropy (from Greek syn = converging + tropos = tendency) + retrocausality (invisible, converging; effects precede causes; future pulls the past). Often dismissed as “impossible” by physicists for implying future-to-past causation. Modern extensions by researchers like Ulisse Di Corpo link it to pre-cognitive phenomena (heart rate changes before special events), suggesting consciousness accesses, syntropic “future attractors.” Instead of perceiving two contrary streams at the same time, we experience one as our internal experience, the reflection of the other. This torque like charging will invert when we experience death, which exists at every scale and it is just the opposite of birth, not the opposite of life (which has no opposite). What is Syntropy? He described our universe as supercausal: governed by both causality (past → future) and retrocausality (future → past), with life arising from syntropic advanced “waves” (you can already apply what you know about the vortex and charge paradigm). Syntropy is literally the mathematical inverse/symmetric to entropy: Syntropy = 1 – Entropy (or vice versa). We can see the double ouroboros here (perception can switch from Reality to Aether, through Dreamstates, Death and Entheogenic Journeys): Retarded “waves” ( Reality ) ≈ entropic divergence ≈ outward / expansive / masculine/ Φ (forward time, past pushing) → the blooming lotus torus of life

Advanced “waves” (Aether) ≈ syntropic convergence ≈ inward / converging / feminine/ -Ψ (backward time, future pulling) → the bloom in the Aether (but backwards in time). Fantappiè’s refusal to ignore the “negative” (backward-time) solution mirrors the golden ratio conjugate perfectly! Just as mainstream math sometimes discards the negative root (φ’ ≈ -0.618 = -Ψ, when ψ = 1/φ), physics dismissed advanced “waves” (blooming vortices in the Aether)- yet both are essential for the Entirety of Life, as it has been recognised by countless cultures, Rudolf Steiner and my own introspections!

More about Syntropy:

Syntropy is the converging force which leads to life, order, and diversity, present in living systems (as opposed to entropy, the diverging force).

Get the entire document :

Fantappiè ended this work by stating how he believed syntropy was the essence of life [3] :

Let us conclude by looking at what we can say about life. What makes life different is the presence of syntropic qualities: finalities, goals, and attractors. Now as we consider causality the essence of the entropic world, it is natural to consider finality the essence of the syntropic world. It is therefore possible to say that the essence of life are final causes, syntropy. Living means tending to attractors ... the law of life is not the law of mechanical causes; this is the law of non-life, the law of death, the law of entropy; the law which dominates life is the law of finalities, the law of syntropy.

What Is Syntropy 383KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This study is a beautiful find and this definition of energy fits perfectly to the centrifugal and centripetal field of the vortices that we see under the Ferrocell of Ken Wheeler and throughout the entire Universe.

The closest expression of the beauty that lies within the understanding that beyond the center of everything, there lies the inversion of Reality, the Land of Imagination, Fantastica (Fantasien in German).

Since time does not exist as a separate dimension and since the conjugated otherworld fits more as the intertwined double ouroboros, where both are present at the same time, the complementary duality instead of this linear progression that stems from the mental acrobatic fails of atomism and aether-less thinking!

The “8” is actually a doubling of the dual fountains with the dual sinks, that we see under the Ferrocell. The other part is beyond the “black-hole”, that is just the lens of inversion. Everything inverts, including time, which is just the motion of the vortices we ride / are…

You can imagine it like this instead, the 8 (the “infinity shape”) suggests linearity, which is misleading: [89] - which gives a good idea of what retrocausality means and how it can work, when you see both moving snakes without head nor tail as the time arrows of the vortices of life and one side as the biofield and our physical body and the other as the aether, which is now our internal experience (the inversion of what it is when our mirror of perception flips towards the aetheric side).

The idea of a big bang is absurd, but the big bangers love to tell this story… The introduction of the complementary other is very good though and syntropy is a beautiful word for the forgotten conjugate to the depressing entropy (which is seen without the internal, without the aether). The depiction with the 8 shape works metaphorically. We know from the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler that the centrifugal and centripetal field blooms as fountains and returns at the respective other side CCW as dielectric charging, which fits into this syntropy - entropy model perfectly. The dual fountain with double sinks of everything, with the zero point of inversion in the center, brings the Stereoma of the Kenoma and the Pleroma.

A beautiful spot in Carrapateira, Portugal- a national park where I used to hike there a lot… there are almost no tourists ad this mountain has a very mysterious feeling to it! Great for bouldering too…

Water and Light, as our Inside and the Outside, Rhythm and Feeling, Aether and Reality, Centripetal and Centrifugal:

Hydration → Water condensates (exothermic, heat expelled) ::: + Water - Firelight

Dehydration → Water evaporates / (endothermic, stores heat) ::: - Water + Firelight

ψ Charging / Compression / Generation (inward, gravity, feelings, aether, water, centripetal, EZ water structuring / a fractal of the dielectric inertial plane of Ken Wheeler, syntropic)

φ Discharging / Expansion / Radiation (outward, reality, light, induction, centrifugal, magnetic lotus torus blooming (from excluded “protons”), entropic)

Syntropic → EZ water formation (centripetal / structuring / compression)

Light induces structuring → “oxygen-rich lattice” just means negative charge, which is centripetal CCW vortex motion (alkaline, charging of the Aether).

Entropic → “Proton expulsion” / positive charge (centrifugal/ blooming / discharge): positive H⁺ (hydrogen ions / positive charge) bloom into bulk → acidity, repulsion (but also like-likes-like attraction) space creation (radiative outward phase).

I loved to hike towards the peak there, which always required full concentration… I felt the mountain like a being, not like a dead piece of matter!

Syntropy ( inward structuring ) is conjugated to entropy ( outward dissipation )- eternal syzygy.

Our Souls are polarising these vortex motions, like gyroscopic force that we feel, with weight in one or the other direction and tilt, which is in fact identical to the gravity of our entire planet (those little gyroscopes for the hand are enough to demonstrate that ).

Water is an Aetheric Medium for Light, around hydrophilic / water loving body surfaces (our “carbon”)- the EZ water structuring by light brings the phase-conjugated dynamics of φ (centrifugal, minor) & ψ (centripetal structuring, dominant), like a charging dynamo / gyroscope / vortex :

expelling “hydrogen” (positive charge / centrifugal “bloom”) while structuring “oxygen-rich” negativity (centripetal / syntropic order).

The beckoning of the Wild: Divergent and Convergent Vortex Winding (at the same time- when we grasp and integrate the sober certainty of the transmuting Aether as the conjugation of everything we have here in Reality, the dual torus fountain with hyperboloid inversion).

Quantum Mechanics is still lost without the Aether as the Complementary Otherworld (besides the atomistic reification of the vortex dynamics), that is to say- a coherent space that has been identified by leading biologists, alternative physicists and clear thinkers like Rudolf Steiner (until he fell for the redeemer complex…), countless cultures and myths, whereas religious wars have been fought over the respective misunderstanding of the inversion principle between Reality and Aether and therewith the masculine and feminine, at any given time in the continuous vortex stream of creation that we are part of.

Retrocausality is a mathematical necessity- through this concept, mysticism, math and physics are finally reunited! Through the integration of the Aether, we can avoid the “haywire field of quantum mechanics” (Dr. Paul LaViolette’s words). We can leave atomism behind entirely, when we integrate the findings of Ken Wheeler from the ferrocell and especially those genius insights that Dr. Gerald Pollack brings forth from his laboratory: Pollack Lab.

“When Feynman diagrams are interpreted, they necessarily imply the existence of retrocausality.

“Feynman used the concept of retrocausality to produce a model of positrons that reinterprets Dirac’s hypothesis of a sea of “negative energy” (it is just the conjugate to the vortex we see here in reality) occupying all possible states. In this model, electrons moving backward in time take on positive charges”.

Feynman has been labeled a hollywood physicist by Ken Wheeler, since most of these folks including Schrödinger are atomists and many of them know better…

“Cramer’s mathematics is the same as the Copenhagen interpretation. The difference is only that the interpretation solves all the mysteries and puzzles of quantum physics, while also making it compatible with the requirements of special relativity (which has been falsified), This miracle comes, however, at the price that the “quantum wave” (rather vortex conjugate beyond the zero point…) can travel backwards in time (since time is simply the perception of the motion of the vortices of life).

This is in stark contrast to the mechanistic logic that says that causes must always precede their effects.”

“EPR has been presented as a thought experiment, to demonstrate the absurdity of the Copenhagen interpretation, by raising a logical contradiction. According to Pauli’s discovery that electrons have a spin, and that in an orbit only two electrons with opposite spins can fit (Pauli exclusion principle), the Copenhagen interpretation concludes that pairs of electrons that shared the same orbit, remain entangled. If in a pair of entangled particles one, regardless of the distance, starts to rotate in the opposite direction the other instantly changes its direction of rotation…

It is all connected to the same field you have seen here in this article! It really is that simple after all!

This action at a distance is simply the conjugation of the field that is instantaneous, magnetic - as seen under the Ferrocell with Magnets"- which inverts at the zero point and spreads centrifugally into the Aether (we perceive the motion of the vortex from our perspective in Reality as the internal experience, feelings, gravity, imagination).

“They appear to allow causality violation” (sending signals to the past). See how this can work: [13]

These signals are just those vortices inducing the Aether and moving backwards to the spin that we perceive, because of the zero point of inversion. As you can see, through the concept of syntropy, even classical quantum mechanics comes to realise that there must be the inverse mirror and they call it phantom and get confused with their double slit experiment, because they do not see the Aether clearly, as Ken Wheeler points out so brilliantly.

The thermodynamic realm spans the entirety between Reality and Aether and only when you see it clearly like this does the concept of syntropy and entropy make sense. Entropy sounds very depressing, but it is also the lotus blooming of life (don’t forget to cherish life), the beautiful centrifugal orchestra of the external and when that returns to charge the aether, it inverts invisibly into the internal in our perception at the moment. This inversion is now perceived from our existence in Reality but it can also flip and we perceive it from the Aetheric side, which is Hyperspace, the Otherworld, the Land of Death, the Complementary Other Side beyond the Center of Everything!

Syntropy is the Inversion of Entropy!

Very fitting to finish this article, from one of my favourite bands:

Leaving Entropia:

Conjoined twins can use each others eyes and brain but have distinct souls!

31:11 - conjoined twins Dr. Egnor - explains how these people are physically connected, but with distinct souls! His lifelong experience with brain surgery made him a faithful man and he clearly sees a duality between the physical and the soul, whereas I would see it as the physical and the “anti-physical”, the inversion of Reality: the Aether! Our soul body is coherent, because even when a part of our brain is removed, memories and information come from beyond the zero point in the center of everything and this is where the “mysterious” connection to the other side happens, through the zero point. We can literally follow the field lines and see how magnitude suddenly seems to disappear, since it is impossible to measure this inversion, where the effect precedes the causes that we want to measure.