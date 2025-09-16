Gerald Pollack (more info further below)

EZ water and its charge is revelatory for the understanding of the changes in our blood, and it explains “gene sequencing”!

The Hydrogels in our body are likely crosslinks of graphene, PVA and metal particles (the substrate for the construction of the fibers).

Graphene Oxide in gel form is programmable with memory and forms EZ water around its surface, a structured form of water with the same capabilities.

Graphene »oxide« is very hydrophilic… EZ water loves it too!

And… Cell Membranes are a Deception!

EZ Water and the Origin of Life

Dr. Gerald Pollack is so close to figuring out that the double helix does not exist:

EZ Water is the missing link that explains gene sequencing (together with qdots) and the photonic information transfer from chromosomes to it (which modulates its charge just like the laser light…). It forms around hydrophilic surfaces and water makes up around 99% of our molecular weight, according to Dr. Gerald Pollack.

What is the origin of life? (see Lakhovsky’s answer)

Dr. Gerald Pollack is yet unaware of the Genetics Deception… but his thoughts basically render “DNA molecules” redundant (because they don’t exist)!

DNA Sequencing = EZ Water Charge Reading

Different methods provide the powers that shall not be with information about the interaction of our biological materials (chromosomes, charged EZ water around cells of any kind etc.) in interaction with primers, lasers and heat…

The laser modulates the charge with light!

Dr. Pollack, in his own words about experiments showing that EZ water is doing what alleged DNA molecules would do (that do not exist)… He does not know that yet, namely that the sequencing process is a deception. They are reading the voltage gradients from EZ water charge (the phase shifting over time), in interaction with chromosomes and other biological material, under the aid of the laser and qdots):

Knowing that DNA molecules do not exist, it is thus the charge of EZ water that has been sequenced all along! I hope you grasp the magnitude of our discoveries here, Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work is groundbreaking in terms of both our understanding of our biology and in regards to our knowledge of the biggest crime ever committed against humanity.

“If the critical information is already contained in the EZ water, then why bother creating DNA? Why not rely on EZ water itself to pass on information to progeny?” Dr. Gerald Pollack

Dr. Gerald Pollack’s findings are groundbreaking for our understanding, because we can apply the fact that the double helix has been invented, which clarifies that it has been the phase transition of structured water all along, modulated by the infrared emissions of our chromosomes (Lakhovsky, 1939), which leads to the same sequence when sequenced with or without the alleged “DNA molecule” (see extract from Dr. Pollack’s work above).

About Water Memory (in the 4th state / as a structured, liquid crystal)

“Dna steganography” and the stories about ion channels were deceptions:

Page 6 onward, go to Dr. Gerald Pollacks Paper

The article that I have discussed here concludes that DNA must be the more “solid” form of memory, which is not possible- because it does not exist as a molecule with a code. Michael Levin showed us clearly that memory is stored non-locally (by decapitating tadpoles that regrew brains with their old memories restored) and we know from Lakhovsky that chromosomes are resonators and coiled antennas, emitting infrared and uv, which both have a direct impact on EZ water charge. I think this is how it works, through the platonic “world of forms” (according to Michael Levin, Tufts University- I call it the Aether!). The Immortal Mind by Michael Egnor and Denyse O’Leary is also very revealing in this regard, which is discussing the findings of a brain-surgeon with a lifetime of experience.

Dr. Gerald Pollack:

CONCLUSIONS: The question of life's origin has stymied scientists for centuries. Until now, no widely accepted view has emerged. This work puts forth a fresh paradigm, based largely on the identification of a type of water that may acquire and store information: EZ water. EZ (otherwise known as “fourth-phase”) water may behave much like a computer memory, capable of storing biological information. Along with the notion of information acquisition comes evidence that EZ water may be impacted by subtle energies. Long known but only recently coming under serious study, those energies can demonstrably influence water. The impacted water is presumably its EZ fraction, whose crystal-like structure allows for informationstorage capability. Ordinary liquid water has no such capability: its randomly oriented, rapidly fluctuating molecules would be expected to show no capacity for retention of information. EZ water, on the other hand, seems practically “designed” to carry information. Thus, the information required for perpetuating life may have been stored initially in EZ water. The EZ may then have served as a template for the construction of today’s more stable, information-storing molecule, namely DNA. As a more durable molecule, DNA could ensure the perpetuation of information that is fundamental for all life. Yet, the abutting EZ, as the recipient of powerful enough information, could eventually pressure the DNA to revise its information, leading to evolutionary change. The considerations above all rest on the early existence of condensed matter; otherwise, no cell could form. With no obvious basis to presume the existence of condensed matter at the onset of Earth’s existence, a condensation mechanism is necessary. I argue that the mechanism lies in the so-called like-likes-like phenomenon, which brings dispersed substances together in a natural way. Although not widely appreciated, that lightdriven mechanism is essentially simple. It sets the stage for the existence of the cell as we know it. Any such understanding of life’s origin can of course never be proved, as nobody was present to witness the event. On the other hand, the framework outlined here may open the possibility of a more detailed, step-by step understanding. The current offering merely attempts to set the stage for such understanding.

The Membrane Deception

Dr. Gerald Pollack renders the lipid bilayer technology both energetically impossible and merely dysfunctional- accepting this paradox, because of his trust in readouts of “gene sequencing” for these proteins, that are simply EZ water charge readings, phase transitions and their charge over time, cyphered into the 4 base-code, whose alleged nucleotide-charge based origin is entirely made up, by LSD brewing “ scientists” ( I am not joking! )

In my last article I talked about the bamboozlement of the world with ion channels, that do not exist (Pollack ruled out their existence logically, but he was baffled by the results from genetic sequencing in this regard. Little did he know about the fact that the dna molecule story is completely made up).

The entire story about cell membranes is fraudulent too! Even damaged cells function just fine and maintain their gradients (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Membranes of cells do not exist as “phospholipid backbones”, it is the exclusion zone of liquid crystal water charge and its gel like structure that is keeping particles / solutes separated from the endoplasm of the cell (charge separation).

This charged structure is the “membrane” and it is communicating through voltage gradients (Michael Levin… lying about synthetic ion channels and all the rest of it) with multi layered memory (see Dr. Pollacks work about information storage on EZ water), modulated by infrared from our chromosomes and the outside world! When we lose that voltage, the cell is prone to illness and cancer. Without enough voltage for the clarity of its signals, it can easily dissociate from the Electrome, fall back to archaic functioning (“cancer”) in the now alien environment (see my article about cancer):

The entire narration around membranes, dozens, even hundreds of ion channels with very complicated functions - all of it has been a deception (Dr. Gerald Pollack, more than 250 publications in “Cells, Gels and the Engine of Life - A New, Unifying Approach to Cell Function /// highly recommended literature).

When you think about the synthetic biology literature and the preposterous assumption that they recreated artificial lipid bilayers… (which are the exclusion zone of the structured water charge, not phospholipid barriers)- considering the lies of virology and genetics- you can get an idea of the level of psychopathy at work! They are lying through their teeth, to cover-up the biggest crime against humanity ever committed, reaching far into our body, without our consent!

New Insights lead to fresh pondering:

No Graphene Razorblades: Think Liquid Crystal Graphene (forming "hydrogel puddles", substrate for the fibers)!

Graphene flakes can crosslink with PVA and metal particles, to form hydrogels, the gel like substrate in the blood- for the dielectric fibers, that we are seeing worldwide. When this process goes haywire, clots are a likely result!

When cooling down, nematic / liquid crystal phases of graphene oxide become solid. 3:1 carbon to oxide peaks have been reported in spectroscopy, which is a very strong indicator of graphene oxide (Dr. Nagase, Spectroscopy).

This could explain what we are seeing, without aliens or matrix nanotech!

We have been led astray massively!

From particles, over hydrogels, to dielectric fibers in our blood- through crosslinking

If you need to get up to date with what is going on in our blood, click the link:

The chemicals and metals, that are meant to end up in our bloodstream, are everywhere in the environment- they have been put in most industrial products and under false pretext. They are in the masks, injections, “medicine”, dental anesthetics… ad nauseam (see Dominique Guillet’s work for that- scroll down on his substack).

Graphene Oxide behaves like a hydrogel in the blood (liquid crystal state)- remember that the flakes and nanoparticles (propagated as “nanobots” to discredit us) are allegedly “constructing” the filaments close to these puddles. In reality, these materials phase shift and form hydrogels, interact electrochemically and form these fibers.

What if these “hydrogel puddles” contain structured, liquid crystal graphene oxide (among crosslinked substances), modulated to the liking of the psychopathic powers that shall not be?

This is what the machine mind spits out:

The archontic machine mind seems to confirm my thoughts!

Key Properties of Graphene, enabling Hydrogel-Like Behavior in Blood:

Liquid-like flow: Shear-thinning (viscosity decreases under blood flow), allowing injection and circulation.

Gelation in situ: Crosslinks with blood components (fibrinogen etc.) or polymers, forming stable hydrogels.

Graphene Oxide, contrary to pristine Graphene, can absolutely appear in the form of “hydrogel puddles” (see how they sneak it in):

“Graphene Oxide Loaded Hydrogel for Enhanced Wound Healing in Diabetic Patients - PubMed study on GO's promotion of keratinocyte migration and proliferation.” [44]

“Advances in graphene oxide-based polymeric wound dressings for wound healing” [77]

Just like EZ water, it can act as a memristor (store information), since liquid crystals, like graphene oxide and water (the 4th phase of matter)- are capable of storing information through their coherent structure, even when phase shifting from solid crystal to liquid crystal form. I think this is the reason for the invention of “dna steganography” and all the “chip” deceptions, totally meant to lead us astray into the abyss of over-complicated gibberish! This can also be the reason for the cooling of the “cocvide” injections, so that the process does not start before injection!

Click the image for the link to the study:

Inhaled flakes and particles can crosslink and form these hydrogels, the basis for the forming of the dielectric fibers (not exclusively)!

How does the graphene (3:1 carbon to oxygen peaks in spectroscopy) end up in the fibers that form in the blood?

"Where does it come from?

Because inhaling solid graphene alone, would not form such hydrogel substrates… but combined with these substances, this is totally feasible:

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA - found everywhere in our blood): It forms rubbery hydrogels (!!!!!), via hydrogen bonding or borate ions, seen in blood clots.

Metals (Iron, Cadmium, Aluminum etc.) are ionic crosslinkers for polymers like PVA; (EDTA breaks up these links, this is why there is such a massive backlash against it).

Certain Quantum Dots (Cadmium-Based) self-assemble into hydrogel clots.

Electrical Currents trigger filament growth in blood (basically a non-chemical crosslinker).

In a former article I provided you with an in depth analysis of these filaments. Every day I am learning something new, the realisation that membranes and ion channels are a deception is groundbreaking. The realisation that most of our body is composed of liquid crystals, not fully shaped molecular “beings”, that play lock and key or pump and channel games … is life changing. Dr. Pollack’s work truly changed my perspective on the biggest crime against humanity as well, as you can see in my recent articles that I put out for you, aspiring to help to eradicate this dark spell of lies, that leeches on our dignity- once and for all!

One deception at a time…

towards better days,

Your Karmameleon

Truly beautiful music by one of my favourite bands alive: