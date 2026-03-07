Caveat: I value truth more than comfort (through compelling evidence), so if you are a hardcore monotheist, please take a deep breath… what you are about to learn is irrefutable at this point!

What is better: uncomfortable truth or comfortable lies?

Every truth is a kindness, even if it makes others uncomfortable.

Every untruth is an unkindness, even if it makes others comfortable.

—Liz Gilbert

Joseph Atwill’s brilliant insight: How the Flavians invented Jesus, for the narcissistic Caesar to become God ::: The real reason for the abysmal human flesh roasting ritual of Epstein (this has not been recognised anywhere so far (I have not heard anyone talking about this! After this article you will understand what I mean.)

The 25. December is the celebration day for the return of the Sun,

…let the truth finally set us free!

This article will explain the real reason for the perverted flesh roasting ritual of Epstein (this has not been seen anywhere so far!) → the part about Mary further down…

This article completes the recent series about the context of our current era:

How the Flavians invented Jesus, for Caesar to become God, the Dark Lady’s jewish revenge (Shakespeare) & God’s Wife Asherah, demonised into Asteroth!

Joseph Atwill:

“This imperial family, the Flavians, created Christianity, and, even more incredibly, they incorporated a skilful satire of the Jews in the Gospels and Wars of the Jews to inform posterity of this fact.”

What this article is all about (from Joseph Atwill’s Caesar’s Messiah, the entire movie is here further below in this article):

The nature worship that she is talking about, can only be complete when Light and Water are seen as fundamental and consciously complementary as they are, as inversions of each other (see Dr. Gerald Pollack’s brilliant work to understand how Light charges and structures Water (around water loving surfaces- for life, movement, memory… for everything!): Water is the aetheric medium.

The Aeons are the galactic superwaves and the origin of life (in accordance with Pollack’s perspective). Everything is conscious… through Electromes- but there is agency and there are two worlds (see Dr. Michael Levin’s platonic symposium).

Destiny (Ψ Syntropy) is complementary to History (Φ Entropy) (one cannot be without the other).

No more Lies!

“The worst part about being lied to is knowing you weren’t worth the truth.”

— Jean-Paul Sartre After reading this article, you will see how the most power hungry, narcissistic and demented imperialists of the world, the Flavians, have distorted our religious and historical understanding deliberately, infecting all the great architects and musicians with their distorted appropriations, which led to poetical warfare in the religious mode!

The Flavians are not alone, this behaviour can be traced back to the earliest origins of messianic appropriations (the tales from Sumer are describing our cosmology, not master race ideologies).

Everyone got the best and greatest messiah (coming) and / or the biggest number of virgins waiting, preferably slaves of the respective religious opponent… this is the degree of dementia we have reached, in our global misunderstanding and deliberate misrepresentation of the ancient dyadic Gods of the Old World.

In this Article:

“Asherah was the only major goddess surviving in Palestine.”

Gods, Goddesses and Images of God in Ancient Israel

»The goddess Asherah, the Wife of Yaweh has also been erased, her pole from the temple of solomon has been smashed to bits and pieces.

»The Flavians wrote the Gospels to turn Caesar into God [65], mocking the outcome of the Wars of the Jews (recorded by Josephus) and Emilie wrote the Shakespeare sonnets as the raging revenge of the Jews!

Even the torah consists of appropriated tales from ancient Mesopotamia, turned into a zealous messianic master race ideology, due to the missing or deranged feminine element: aetheric water! The Feminine does not contain the negative emotions alone (as proclaimed in the Kabbalah), it is the internal reflection of Light’s impulse, it is the aetheric water and complement to our World of Light! What a time to be alive!

I have found compelling evidence that cannot be ignored (Atwill’s brilliant work)- for the fact that ever since the appropriations of the old testament (and before…), dyadic stories (involving male and female) from ancient times have simply been distorted, to fit patriarchic fantasies (while the mother, Asherah for example, has been erased).

The last two thousand years of western civilisation are built on a high flown religious satire, on accounts of monumental narcissism and distorting appropriations of the ancient tales of creation (which were free of the messianic layer). The zionists want the arabic islamists and christians to clash, so that they can bring forth their demented age of A.I. messiah!

I will explain the perverse ritual that the Epste1n “class” introduced, namely the roasting of human (children) flesh and how this story derives from a tale that Josephus recorded in the Wars of the Jews (where a starving mother ate her child and offered from it), turned into the passover tale appropriation by the Flavians who invented christianity (“eat the flesh”), to mock the jews. This is dark and sarcastic humour, that Joseph Atwill discovered with sober certainty [85]. This might come as a shock to some but the evidence is clear and this clearly explains the spitting (the messianic jews were as zealous of course and now they make all the “goyim” who want to become famous eat human flesh, corrupting their souls for fame and power… another not so subtle, yet so far unrecognised revenge on us (we are basically forced into this battle, even when I side with the Old World and Pagan Landscape)… after this article you will understand what I mean).

Power driven vesicles of vanity have corrupted most of the arts, religions and even brilliant architecture with their narcissistic outpouring, in order to serve their boundless exuberance (false symbols, emperors instead of visionaries as statues and religious music that is based on lies).

The literature of the losers has been rewritten by the Flavians (or the authors of the other respective master race movements.) & the destruction of the Library of Alexandria was the last flickering of the Old World… whose embers are still glowing in my Soul!

The Pagan Landscape of the Old World has been eradicated in the crossfire of monumental messianic lies! Both the old and the new testament can be traced back to their origin, to stories of the Enuma Elish and the cuneiform translations from Mesopotamia in general (without redemption through human messianic figures… the fall is the alteration between the two worlds, which has simply been misunderstood and misrepresented…)- and I will show how the erasure of Asherah (… the Goddess in general) marked the end of our balanced connection to our creator in this creation (alive and conscious in everything), when the asherah pole was dragged out of the temple of Jerusalem, trampled upon and burnt (the Old World- like the pagan landscape of Old Europe, has always seen the feminine and the masculine in conjunction, when it comes to the gods).

John Lamb Lash about Dominator Culture:

“From its inception patriarchy has relied on salvation narrative to underwrite its program of genocide, ecocide, sexual repression, child abuse, social domination, and spiritual control. This script works beautifully for the dominator agenda because it was deliberately written for it. How can a story about love, forgiveness and divine benevolence endorse the perpetration of evil? This seems impossible and against all reason, until we realize that the story is not what it appears to be. The salvation narrative of the Bible is a story of perpetration, conceived to support and legitimate the dominator agenda.

History shows that the religious ideals attached to salvation narrative have consistently been used to legitimate violence, rape, genocide, and destruction of the natural world…In the final balance the people who commit and promote violence and murder in the expression of religious beliefs may be a minute fraction of the faithful, but they are the ones who determine the course of events, shape history, affect society, and threaten the biosphere…To dissociate from the salvation narrative would be the most effective way for peace-loving people to end their complicity in the dominator agenda.”

― John Lamb Lash, Not in His Image



Instead of turning towards the other extreme, a matriarchy (which would simply invert the mistakes towards the feminisation of masculine traits) we can see that creation is only possible through the beautiful balance of Light and Water (governed by the miraculous force of the golden Ratio), which has just not seen clearly (due to the relentless obfuscation in biology and physics):

Two Worlds: Water and Light (not just Light)

The syntropic pull of Water and connection to our destiny within has been made peripheral, while patriarchic dominance is glorified with radical single mindedness, around the symbolism of Light alone!



Water Ψ , structured by Light Φ, is literally the clay of ancient creation tales:

Link to the entire study from Dr. Gerald Pollack The information storage is aetheric, which is a national security issue… hence we are being bombarded with reifications of vortex motion (aetheric compressions and rarefactions → see Ken Wheeler’s work) into molecular language

The finest musicians and architects have all been fooled by the fantasies of those wretched imperial microbes, who mould everything to their degenerate likings. Titus Flavius turned himself into the son of God, by inverting the genocidal brutality of the Wars of the Jews into a prophetic and pacifistic tale of jesus, the “son of god” (written 40 years later than proclaimed of course…), where the fishing of dart ravaged soldiers became the pacifistic fishing of men… satirical mockery, black humour- and evidently so… the basis of our modern western civilisation. Imperialism appropriates all genuine spirituality, the outcome is messianic justification for atrocities!

Then came the Inversion of that Inversion of Josephus’ Wars of the Jews: Emelia’s revenge (Shakespeare)

Emilia, the Dark Lady behind the veneer of “Shakespeare”- poetically and polemically countered this satirical mockery of the jews with yet another inversion, meant to subvert the epic deception of the gospels. For thousands of years, this has not been recognised- until Joseph Atwill wrote his brilliant books “Caesar’s Messiah” and the sequel “Shakespear’s Secret Messiah”. But even the entire jewish narration is based on the erasure of the goddess and the appropriation of the Enuma Elish as “genesis”, for example.

Only the liberation of the natural capacity for love in human beings can master their sadistic destructiveness. Wilhelm Reich Wilhelm Reich , who coined the term Orgone, for the life force that floods our being through our Electrome) “The Flavians were the best known tax collectors in Roman history.”

― Joseph Atwill, Caesar's Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus: Flavian Signature Edition

The biggest genocide in human history happened against the Pagans of the Old Europe and that ancient and beautiful understanding of our dyadic integrity within nature is what is worth defending against all these messianic movements, since all of them have broken up that ancient dyad (masculine and feminine) to turn their faith into a raging master race ideology, through crusades or eased back conversion- always demonising our intuitive understanding that there is a feminine counterpart to what we call god and that is the goddess, an understanding that comes through the yin and yang logic as well, when you see the entire cycle between Reality and the Aether!

Asherah, the erased Wife of Yaweh!

Basics (for those new to Telestai Nexus):

The Dyad of breathing in (Ψ) and out (Φ)

What a dyad is can be understood very intuitively: masculine and feminine, outward pressure and inward pull, breathing out and breathing in (see Ken Wheeler’s brilliant findings regarding fields and the ferrocell hologram).

The part that is constantly being misunderstood, is that our internal landscape (governed by the medium water… complementary to the external light, aetheric in nature)- the internal connects to the otherworld (also called hyperspace, the realm beyond what we call a “break through” / the snake that moves in the inverse direction to our normal causality, one is Reality, one is the Aether…)

See this double torus spiral animation for a visual demonstration of the retrocausality on the other side: [65].

See also my articles about syntropy: [1] [2]).

The Otherwold, what is that? It has been called hyperspace and the underworld, the land of imagination, the realm beyond the mirror or Hel- the realm of the goddess in norse mythology (or however you want to call that realm, Dr. Michael Levin calls it the platonic space).

The retrocausal pull of our «destiny« is the complementary to causal »history»!

The internal draw from beyond the zero point in the center of all things brings the warmth in our chest when we are in touch with our purpose… it is the inversion of cause and effect as we feel it in our will driven World of Light (it pulls from the internal Realm of Water so to speak). Light and Water are both absolutely fundamental to life and all things… which is a very beautiful realisation:

Everything is composed of centrifugal and centripetal fields / electricity / outward and inward motion, in the golden spiral dynamics: fundamentally aetheric pressure mediation!

Our bodies as well:

And unfortunately these are getting interfaced:

The entire modern western civilisation is built on a satire of the flavius family, narrated as a type of the War of the Jews histology, turning the caesar into the messiah and therewith into god! (the roman conspiracy to invent jesus).

Three messianic master race ideologies are now fighting each other for the desert throne of blinding-light (basically two, since the christian landscape is in zionist hands anyway)… but pure Light is nothing without Water, it could not even move at all, there would not be any life whatsoever. Dr. Gerald Pollack sees liquid crystalline water, charged by light as the basis of life and his scientific output is monumental, with more than 250 published papers. See his 2022 paper about this [13]. He discovered the basis of our bio-electricity, movement, cognition and life in general: EZ Water (charged and structured by light)! See his master-work, The Fourth Phase Of Water Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor [75]

Inside and beyond the center lies our forgotten inner realm, in all its mysterious splendour! When you go deeply into it, you can get as glimpse of the beyond, even while you are alive in this body. Every dream is a glimpse into that realm- but dreams are rare in this age, since they require time and space to receive them from the other side… When Rudolf Steiner was speaking about injections to cut us off from our spiritual inclinations- he could not even foreshadow the intricacy of our devices and how they complement all these injected and aerosolised particles (for the assassination of our spiritual inclinations, reading and writing of bio-signals), since they keep our mind busy with external feeds… so that we cannot connect to our complementary other side, which is where our purpose pulls us in- through syntropy!

“Perception is reality to the one in the experience.”

― Danielle Bernock

She signified the return of the centrifugal bloom, the centripetal inward motion… the pull comes from beyond the zero point… it really is that simple. He moves outward and she returns inward, where she blooms aetherically (the negative in math…) and returns back… this would be the eternal cycle at every scale, while our lives weave coherent stories in an infinite sea of possibilities, charged by light (which is really what it is).

Asherah & the demonised Feminine

This is my basic idea here on Telestai Nexus, pretty straightforward: Ψ (feminine) = 1/Φ (masculine) → Psi Ψ is the reciprocal of Phi Φ (the golden ratio / golden spiral force), the feminine Ψ goes inward and the masculine Φ outward- simple as that!

But monotheistic master race ideologues had a different idea, they erased the goddess as the representation of the feminine, our inner realm, the syntropic pull of our destiny and turned the male aspect into a patriarchic monad (the one, the lord, the father):

Astaroth derives directly from the Phoenician / Canaanite goddess Astarte (the biblical Ashtoreth, which is a mockery- a wordplay in hebrew with the word for “shame”), herself syncretised with Asherah and the Arabic al-Lāt (the Great Lady of the Sea). This goddess stands for water, the feminine principle- she is the protector of sailors, consort of the light- giving sky god. Phoenician iconography shows her standing on the prow of ships (this is very likely the inspiration for that titanic moment…).

In the Hebrew scriptures she is already attacked as a “false god”; by the Middle Ages, Christian demonologists had turned her into a male (sometimes androgynous or foul-smelling) arch-demon who teaches sciences and rides a dragon! The Faust grimoire simply slots this former goddess into the Christian infernal bureaucracy as a “Governor… (of the Imperium Magnum)! All of that is viscous and poetical warfare!

As you can see, the feminine waters have not only been vilified, but outright demonised!

Blessings involved Yaweh and Asherah:

Kuntillet ʿAjrud (800 B.C.E.): “I bless you by Yahweh of Samaria and his Asherah” / “Yahweh of Teman and his Asherah.” (Meshel excavations, Dever).

Khirbet el-Qom (750 B.C.E,): “Blessed be Uriyahu by Yahweh. From his enemies by his Asherah he saved him.”

“As much as the ruling elite tried to inhibit Asherah and Yahweh’s marriage, their union appears solidified in an ancient blessing seen with some regularity at a number of excavation sites in the region. The inscription reads: “I have blessed you by Yahweh....and his Asherah.” Not only was this engraving found in the 9th-8th century B.C. Israelite caravanserai, Kuntillet Ajrud, the same text was found in a number of sites thought to be Yahweh sanctuaries, such as in Samaria, Jerusalem, Teman, and in the Biblical kingdom of Judah, at the ancient burial site of Khirbet el-Qom, dating to 750 B.C.” [67]

A great deal of suppressed material has ended up as “the shadow” and darkness, like the “chaos waters” that are so uncomfortable to deal with (the inner realm of imagination that becomes the otherworld after death... imprints it now organically, while everything is conscious and moulding with our awareness) ! This is due to the false reception of the essence of the feminine, or the lack thereof.

The feminine is not darkness but water, darkness is just the absence of visible light!

While the masculine is like history, cause and effect driven, the feminine is rather a pull of our destiny from the internal realm.

This is due to the inverse motion beyond the zero point in the center of all things and therewith due to the inversion of time (time is the motion of the vortices of life and hence, it inverts when that motion inverts).

What I mean are the tori of life in our reality (all the fields) and those beyond the zero point in the aether (where an inverse version of this world exists, the realm of imagination, which is the watery complement to this very structured world of light).

Two lions are currently fighting over whose definition of the god of light is the true one (two lions, like the masculine part of the dyad, the demiurge) .... both erased the goddess of water, the internal and realm beyond ... god’s wife! The living dyad of the Old World between the male and female aspects of our beings has been collapsed into a patriarchic monad, sprinkled with messianic ideas. It really is that simple.

Pride and hubris were the downfall of many and our cuneiform tales have it that both our Demiurge and Inanna allegedly succumbed to their arrogance, before the great harmonising of the cycles (while these are still being misunderstood, when you do not see the other realm, the aether- as I have explained in regards to the Yin and Yang principle in my previous articles [23]).

This arrogance would be the outcome of the ignorance of Light's conjugation with Water!

When you see the Demiurge as masculine Light and Inanna as feminine Water, where Light charges and structures Water into Life around hydrophilic surfaces, their story finally makes sense and we can understand how that happens everywhere in Nature.

Aeons (galactic superwaves), the Gods & Goddesses- all beings in the universe, are essentially Φ & Ψ: Light and Water (everything is conscious)!

While Life force pushes forth in the golden ratio, weaving coherent stories- it is by no means merely mechanical at all. This is the beauty of the two worlds of fields, the inside and the outside- where imagination can pull us towards our purpose and where we can mould reality with our will in every moment… and the miracle that anything exists at all will always remain!

The two motions, the male outward and female return- bring both the beauty of the external world and a charging and inversion at the zero point in the center of all, which provides all the sensations and feelings. Everything is made of vortex motion and the Otherworld is moving backwards in time (which is only motion of the vortices).

What helped me a lot to see this clearly is the work of Michael Levin, which shows that everything that is alive has a form of agency, a connection to the aetheric other side- where everything that has been related to the genome takes places, through organic signals, through bio-electricity and over our so called electrome (which comprises all of our EZ water charge all over our body, not the non-existing inner workings of alleged “ion channels”, which have been falsified by Dr. Gerald Pollack’s brilliant work).

Since everything is conscious, the outward and inward motions that make up the fields of everything at every scale bring both the external world and the internal reflection, which is our perceivable form of the otherworld, as our inner experience.

Everything in Nature is animated through Light that charges Water around the Exclusion Zone!

It seems to be a conundrum, how our bodies energise themselves! We have outsourced the energy production to mitochondria and the published literature describes fictive channels and pumps for alleged molecular beings called ions to pass through… That entire narrative is meant to overload our brain with refined complexities (dozens of fictive channels and pumps), in order to distract us from the simplicity of EZ water around hydrophilic surfaces (water loving solids): Literally gel like water, structured by light: Light charges water around water loving surfaces- everything is made from that!

Everything that moves is being animated through Light that could not even propagate without aetheric Water as its medium. And still, the entire world is stuck with narratives of Light, since Water has falsely been condemned as a composite of an explosive gas “hydrogen” (rather pyrogen) and the reaction amplifier oxygen- and thus we falsely assumed that it is part of fire, when it is the absolute inversion (the complementary) of that, in a sense that Light is the external World in Reality and Water is the internal reflection of Feeling, the Otherworld that brings an inside out and outside in of everything when we die (not mechanically, consciously breathing and moulding, with magnetic pull and push, which is all aetheric pressure mediation… also the pull of our destiny, our purpose… meaning in our life)!

Rhythm (outside world) and Feeling (inside world)

Our perception can flip (break through / death) and then we see the macro as micro and micro as macro (inside out and outside in)!

Light is nothing without Water as its Medium, charged and structured into Life as we know it. This is true everywhere in nature: from the movement of the wind, over the clouds and our own muscles and thoughts- everything is based on this fusion of Light and Water. [54] We have simply been lied to on a massive scale, about ATP and ion channels, about complex and confusing models that leave us in the dark about the real source of energy in our body: Liquid crystalline Water, charged by Light!

Water is feminine, the internal realm… mistaken for darkness, when the inversion of Light is actually Water! Before the messianic takeovers, Yahweh stood next to his Asherah (later demonised, over the astarte route- as explained further below in this article):

Ancient carvings proving Yahweh and his Asherah (Φ & Ψ) were depicted together (outlines):

The Asherim Poles (Asherah’s place in the temple of Solomon)

“However, as the book religion solidified, Asherah became increasingly marginalized in the scriptures to the point of being reduced to her cult object—the stylized tree or wooden pole which became known as asherah or asherim. Trees were revered as symbols of life and nourishment in arid regions and so became associated with Asherah and her cult. Many scholars believe that Asherah’s tree functioned in the Garden of Eden parable. The ruling elite propagandized against goddess worship by integrating the story of the fall of mankind to the tree which was clearly associated with Asherah.” [67]

2 Kings 23:6 (Josiah grinds Asherah pole) :

“4: The king ordered Hilkiah the high priest, the priests next in rank and the doorkeepers to remove from the temple of the Lord all the articles made for Baal and Asherah and all the starry hosts. He burned them outside Jerusalem in the fields of the Kidron Valley and took the ashes to Bethel. 5 He did away with the idolatrous priests appointed by the kings of Judah to burn incense on the high places of the towns of Judah and on those around Jerusalem— those who burned incense to Baal, to the sun and moon, to the constellations and to all the starry hosts. 6 He took the Asherah pole from the temple of the Lord to the Kidron Valley outside Jerusalem and burned it there. He ground it to powder and scattered the dust over the graves of the common people. 7 He also tore down the quarters of the male shrine prostitutes that were in the temple of the Lord, the quarters where women did weaving for Asherah.”

Tikva Frymer-Kensky (In the Wake of the Goddesses, 1992): “The goddesses’ functions were either arrogated by the male deity or simply lost”… creating a desexualized, masculine God. William G. Dever – Did God Have a Wife? Archaeology and Folk Religion in Ancient Israel (2005) Dever states that ordinary Israelites worshipped Yahweh and his Asherah as a divine couple (the inscriptions and thousands of pillar figurines prove it). The Deuteronomistic editors and post-exilic writers then produced “revisionist history”: they “divorced” Asherah from Yahweh, burned her symbols, and created a strictly monotheistic, masculine-only God. He explicitly calls the process “Yahweh’s Divorce” from the goddess and notes that the Bible as we have it is the product of men who “couldn’t tolerate a divine feminine. Monadic patriarchy … another categorical error, that elevates masculine traits to a sexless monadic god in all abrahamic religions, ignoring the pull of meaning, the visionary internal space and relying entirely on causa and effect based imperialism… (religious ideas are simply being instrumentalized). Mark S. Smith – The Early History of God (1990 / 2002) and The Origins of Biblical Monotheism (2001) Yahweh began in a Canaanite-style pantheon with a consort (Asherah formed a “dyad” with him, just as she did with El). Over time the masculine high god absorbed all other powers (including Baal’s and some of Asherah’s attributes) while the feminine principle was systematically eliminated. The shift from henotheism (a tolerated divine pair) to exclusive monotheism is framed as the creation of a lone, transcendent, masculine deity. Smith repeatedly shows how the biblical writers edited out the earlier dyadic reality.

A Goddess has been worshipped in the Temple of Jerusalem!

Asherah - the Great Lady of the Sea

From female Goddess to male Demon!

Statue of goddess Astarte from Museum of Sevilla. While the origin and names of female figurines differ, they tend to always circulate around the ocean, water, the otherworld, the “inner earth” / the underworld etc.

Tikva Frymer-Kensky – In the Wake of the Goddesses: “this is not a masculinisation of the Divine, but, rather, an ‘attempt to desexualize religion entirely.

The Goddess Becomes Demon (an actual gender flip and Infernalisation)

Inanna (Sumerian) → Ishtar (Akkadian/Babylonian) → Astarte (Canaanite / Phoenician or Ashtoreth in the Bible) → Demon…

This is analog to our common understanding of the underworld as the “shadow”, which would only be the suppressed aspect of our inner realm… but the feminine stands for all the beautiful inner reflection, all feelings and eventually for the otherworld, the beyond when we die, when our macro (external) becomes micro (internal) and vice versa.

Astaroth is a male demon of the highest ranking. He is the Duke of Hell, whilst being pushed aside into oblivion, as a rather shadowy character:

A male demon, Astaroth ruled the kingdom of hell together with Beelzebub and Lucifer. He represents a danger to humans, leading them astray by tempting them to misuse the sciences and mathematics. But his origins emerging from a pagan goddess is testament to how older deities were appropriated and demonised. This shift of Astarte to Astaroth is not a simple name change but represents deeper religious, cultural, and even political changes over centuries.” [46]

In medieval Christian demonology: Ashtoreth (biblical spelling of Astarte / Asherah) is transformed into Astaroth, a male “Great Duke of Hell” in the Lesser Key of Solomon and Collin de Plancy’s Dictionnaire Infernal (1818). The once-nurturing feminine consort is now a horned, satanic parody…

In 1469, Johann Georg Faust mentioned Astaroth as one of the rulers of infernal kingdom in his work, "Faust’s Miraculous Art and Book of Marvels, or the Black Raven”. → they are all demonising the feminine principle …. wittingly and unwittingly!

Concordantiae Caritatis, a chart written by Ulrich von Lilienfeld, depicted Astaroth as one of the seven archdevils representing “Seven deadly sins”. In this chart, Astaroth represents sloth, with a symbolic form of donkey (so the feminine has been degraded to sloth and “stupidity”…). Ulrich was borrowing the iconography from Zoroastrianism.[17]

Zoroastrianism is a classical Good vs. Evil tale, where the feminine water is suddenly darkness (which is just the absence of visible light and still part of the realm of light).

Christian demonology routinely inverted feminine pagan deities into male (or monstrous) demons, to fit patriarchal theology and

→ vilify pre-Christian worship.← “The interpretation of First Epistle to the Corinthians verse 10:20 in Christian theology, which equates pagan sacrifices with offerings to demons, contributed to the broader demonisation of deities like Astarte (biblical Ashtoreth), later transformed into the demon Astaroth. Scholarly sources suggest that Paul’s statement provided a theological framework for viewing “Gentile worship”, including that of Astarte, as demonic, though no direct reference to her appears in the verse. Commentaries, such as Barnes’ Notes on the Whole Bible and Coffman’s Commentaries, argue that Paul’s demonology implicitly includes deities like Astarte, particularly in Corinth’s Hellenistic context, where her worship resembled that of Aphrodite. The World History Encyclopedia and Encyclopedia of Demons in World Religions and Cultures note that Astarte’s transformation into Astaroth, a male demon, occurred in medieval demonology, influenced by this New Testament perspective. By the early 11th century, Ælfric of Eynsham’s sermon explicitly depicts Astaroth as a demon, reflecting the culmination of this demonizing trend rooted in earlier Christian thought.” In the Kabbalah system, Astarte’s demonization is explained as the process of transformation from a pagan goddess into a male demon, in which Astarte (as Ashtaroth or Astaroth) becomes the negative manifestation of the Sephirah Chesed ((the fourth Sephirah, representing mercy, generosity, and the expansive flow of the divine).[31] Furthermore, Astaroth also featured as an archdemon according to later Kabbalistic texts, who rules over the qlippa of Jupiter, known as Gha’agsheblah.[9] French occultist Jacques Collin de Plancy wrote an entry of Astaroth in his work, Dictionnaire Infernal. The artistic depiction of the demon, which was illustrated by Louis Le Breton, was described as a nude man with reptilian claws punctuating long hands and feet, feathered wings, wearing a crown, holding a serpent in one hand, and riding a lupine demon with dragon-like wings and a serpent-like tail. Collin de Plancy himself described the demon as “a very ugly angel,” his bushy hair kept under the crown of “a very powerful grand-duke.” (Fakepedia → but this part is acceptable)

Astaroth also makes an appearance in the book of Grimorium Verum (True Grimoire), as the infernal principality which rules the Americas.

Astaroth … from the Great Lady of the Sea to… this … the Duke of Hell, a parody of her splendour!

Astaroth was mentioned in Grandier's satanic pact and during the exorcism of a nun named Ursuline. Aldous Huxley (even he has been fooled) refers to a court transcript in which Astaroth is described as a seraphim demon who spoke through the abbess Jeanne des Anges, whom the demon possessed. (as you can see, the feminine great lady of the sea asherah became a masculine demon… perfect obfuscation of the principle of water as something satanic, as I have explained in my article about the demiurge and sophia).

At this point I am certain that the entire demonisation and thus the summoning of such demons are actually about the feminine principle depicted as something evil, the demonisation of water, the feminine, the inner reflection, sensations and feelings, the syntropic pull of our destiny!

The name of Ashtoreth was also known as one of the island in Erythia. Samuel Bochart then deduce the etymology of “Astaroth” must be “Asta Erythes” (the city of Erytha).[12]

The Feminine Goddess Al-Lat is “shaitan” / satanic in Islam

According to Jeffrey Burton Russell, the Islamic belief system implies that female deities such as Al-Lat are manifestations of Shaitan deception (“satanic”), based on classical interpretations. Russell refers to the epigraphic evidence from Palmyra and Taif presented by Ignaz Goldziher to identify al-Lat with Astarte.[13]

“All life, of whatever kind, in its soul-composition and innate-substratum, is One. Thus, there is no higher or lower life. At the Beginning and at the End, in self-realization, all's found to be only an infinite indivisibility of eternity, of That Which Is. One.”

― Fakeer Ishavardas

Caesar’s Messiah

Not too long ago, every legitimate king and high priest was a messiah- while he held the job. It was like calling the king “Your Majesty” today- a title for whoever was sitting on the throne at that moment. Caesars had a habit of claiming the status of god as well and virtually all world religions rely on material that has been appropriated from ancient cuneiform or folk tales, like the story of the pleiades constellation, the 7 sister planets, where one went missing- or the creation tale of marduk and tiamat that has been turned into the tale of moses.

»Joe Atwill: The Angels of Revelation Revealed«: “In fact, Revelation is Flavian vanity at its highest level and is therefore cryptic but readers of my analysis will understand that its symbolism is really quite obvious and should have been decoded centuries earlier”

Joseph Atwill’s Caesar’s Messiah argues with compelling evidence that Christianity was not born of divine inspiration or Jewish roots. Rather, it was a carefully orchestrated Roman intelligence operation, directed by the Flavian emperors Vespasian, Titus, and Domitian, to pacify Jewish resistance. As Atwill states in his own words:

“I shall show that intellectuals working for Titus Flavius, the second of the three Flavian Caesars, created Christianity. Their main purpose was to replace the xenophobic Jewish messianism that waged war against the Roman Empire with a version of Judaism that would be obedient to Rome… ‘turn the other cheek,’ ‘love your enemies,’ and above all, ‘render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s’. ”He further explains:

“This imperial family, the Flavians, created Christianity, and, even more incredibly, they incorporated a skilful satire of the Jews in the Gospels and Wars of the Jews to inform posterity of this fact.” The Gospels are effectively pro-Roman propaganda, to pacify zealous and messianic jews. Jesus’ ministry is presented as a deliberate, point by point allegory of Titus’ military campaign through Judea, as described by Josephus. Every miracle, movement, and prophecy parallels the Roman legions’ victories. The militant Messiah anticipated by the Jews - a warrior who would defeat Rome - was recast as a pacifist teacher who instructs followers to “turn the other cheek,” “love your enemies,” and above all, “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s” → submissive taxpayers under rome. In this framework, the Flavians fashioned a savior figure whom the conquered population would ultimately worship- a veiled representation of Titus Flavius himself, the “Son of God” who encircled Jerusalem, destroyed the Temple, and suppressed the revolt. This encompasses the most effective psychological operations in recorded history, and its impact must have far exceeded the expectations of its imperial architects… I think that a lot of the made up stories that

One example of the black humour in the inversion of the violent tale into a pacifistic and messianic / prophetic one (Joseph Atwill found countless):

The connections between Jesus and Titus are made up of parallel concepts, locations, and sequences:

Moreover, these parallels must be viewed in conjunction with the historical parallels between Jesus and Titus. Jesus predicted that a Son of Man would come to Judea before the generation that crucified him had passed away, encircle Jerusalem with a wall, and then destroy the temple, not leaving one stone atop another. Titus was the only individual in history that could be said to have fulfilled Jesus’ prophecies concerning the Son of Man. He came to Jerusalem before the generation that crucified Christ had passed away, encircled Jerusalem with a wall, and had the temple demolished.

The overlaps between Jesus’ prophecies and Titus’ accomplishments make the “fishers of men” parallel more difficult to accept as random. And this is just the beginning of the uncanny parallels between the two men who called themselves the “son of God” and whose “ministries” began in Galilee and end in Jerusalem. [35]

If you want to skip to the most interesting part of the movie → (1:08:45) It is absolutely worth it… the Flavians encoded a secret message into the Gospels, which we can now understand in a new light: “you shall know the truth- and the truth shall set you free”!

»More Videos about this«

“…why so many members of a Roman imperial family, the Flavians, were recorded as being among the first Christians. The Flavians would have been among the first Christians because, having invented the religion, they were, in”

(…) “the system and its documents were written after the war was over”

― Joseph Atwill, Caesar's Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus: Flavian Signature Edition

Extract from the movie above :

The deification of Vespasius, which makes Titus effectively the Son of God:

The Romans encircled Jerusalem with a siege, raised a wall and when the population was starved, the temple was destroyed (not one stone left on top of another…). Treasures have been seized!

The Arch of Titus in Rome, celebrating that victory over the Jews

The Symbolism of Judaism & Paganism (also from mithraism, which spread remarkably far from Persia over Rome into Germany and France… shrines were found 80 C.E.) was transferred to the Christian Church (without the feminine consort…):

The Pagan Symbolism is still hidden in gothic cathedrals (I have seen it present in Germany on markets and especially medieval markets:

»See my article about Pan, the nature spirit and his Syrinx«

Evangelion = Good News of Military Victory (in this case of the roman military victory, turned into the pacifistic tales of Jesus).

A pacifistic messiah, to lead the resistance:

The historical Jesus never existed:

40 years in the wilderness vs. 40 days in the wilderness for example… all fitting perfectly.

The ironic twist: No Child sacrifice in Mesopotamia- but Cannibalism of the starving Mary in Wars of the Jews turned into Jesus’ flesh eating ritual (the christian passover twist) & Emelia’s revenge (Shakespeare).



Skeletal Remains from Punic Carthage Do Not Support Systematic Sacrifice of Infants

“In an attempt to restore the historical reputation and heritage of his country, Tunisian scholar M’hamed Hassine Fantar has vociferously argued that charges of Carthaginian child sacrifice are “propaganda.”



Because Carthage was definitively defeated and destroyed by the Romans in 146 B.C., Fantar contends that the Romans distorted history to show us as barbarians...”

I am certain that Epstein & co are letting those corrupted, power / fame hungry souls eat the flesh of our children, based on the Flavian’s twisting of the tale of the starving and desperate Mary, who ate her own roasted child during the invasion of the romans (recorded by Josephus in the Wars of the Jews). The Flavian’s turned this tale into the passover of Jesus for all of humanity (the black humour is the origin of the idea for flesh that is being eaten…) as a revenge against Rome (us) that virtually no Westener understands yet!

The Cannibal Mary episode is the grotesque, literal version of the Last Supper / Eucharist, during the final Passover siege of Jerusalem (the exact calendar date the Gospels set for the Last Supper), a woman named Mary (daughter of Eleazar, from Bethezuba - “house of hyssop”) is driven mad by famine. She kills her nursing infant son, roasts him, eats half, and hides the other half. When the rebels smell the meat she offers them the rest with the immortal line:

“This is mine own son, and what hath been done was mine own doing! Come, eat of this food; for I have eaten of it myself!”

Atwill points out the deliberate fits:

“Take, eat; this is my body” (Matthew 26:26 / Mark 14:22 / Luke 22:19 / 1 Corinthians 11:24).

The child is explicitly a human Passover lamb (Josephus calls the act a “myth for the world” meant to curse and pacify the Jews forever.

Hyssop, roasting, Passover timing, mother named Mary, son of Mary - every detail is mirrored.

This is Josephus documenting the horror story from the Wars of the Jews first (or simultaneously) and then having the Gospels present the inverted, “take, eat; this is my body” version. The joke is on the Jews: “your messianic zeal led you to literally devour your own children at Passover”; now accept our new “messiah” who offers you symbolic cannibalism instead - and stop rebelling. Atwill calls this passage a “clear-cut description of the invention and intent of Christianity, which was a curse the Romans put on the Jews for their constant rebellion. It’s a confession, really.”

Atwill repeatedly stresses this is Roman gallows humour at the highest literary level:

Titus (the real “son of God / son of man”) destroys Jerusalem at Passover while the fictional Jesus predicts it.

The Jews end up eating their own “Passover lamb” (Mary’s son) while Christians are given a ritual that looks like the same act but is “peaceful.”

The Flavians even named the woman “Mary” and timed it to Passover so no one could miss the satire.

This has been turned into the passover lamb story of the flesh of jesus for the entirety of the human population and I am certain that Epstein & co are using these roman inventions as a macabre mockery of the weaving of the anti-jewish new testament, a kind of revenge for those who participate in his demented rituals do not even recognise as such (they let people eat sacrificed human meat for positions of power, compromising human souls, driven by their own volition). This is especially important in regards to the propaganda against the pagan landscape, due to the abuse of their symbols through these elitist powers that have reigned with their masculine conjecture for far too long. The answer is not feminism but the understanding of the reciprocity of centrifugal (outward, masculine ) and centripetal (inward, feminine) motion… where the internal landscape is the feminine otherworld, a glimpse of the beyond…

So “Jesus” “Take, eat; this is my body” (at the Last Supper) is prefigured by the historical Mary from the Wars of the Jews, who was forced to share her roasted son’s flesh during the starvation period of the Passover siege. This is the level of black humour we are dealing with… The different messianic religions are creating these mocking satires about each other everywhere:

“When our Messiah comes, every Jew will have 2800 non-Jewish slaves”



-Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi (the highest number I have seen so far- equal to the ultimate coming bluebeam / A.I. / biohacking “messiah”): 0:00 -0:25 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The entire genesis plot has been appropriated from ancient tales as well, mostly from the cuneiform tablets of Mesopotamia.

Late scholars like Martin Bernal considered some of the epic stories of Homer’s Odyssey were in part Greek versions of the Egyptian Book of the dead (see Black Athena Volume 1. P.87). [66]

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

[87]

And I see what Epstein & co are doing as just that: a mockery of life in the most psychopathic way… there is nothing serving any higher forces in this, other than superstition and utter mayhem to the beauty and general dignity of life. Wounding and revenge, demented domination and tyranny (… without water).

The Flavians wrote the prophecies so that, when their Son of Man (Jesus = Titus) appeared and crushed the Jewish revolt as predicted, believers would recognise Titus as the divine fulfilment and worship him. It was a long-term propaganda trick designed to turn Messianic Jews into unwitting worshippers of the Flavian emperors, and it worked too well. The insider revelation never fully materialised (Vespasian and Titus died soon afterwards, later emperors like Domitian had their own agendas, and the emerging Church had every incentive to perpetuate the literal, future eschatology narrative). Consequently, the masses absorbed the surface story: Jesus as a future returning saviour, while the coded meaning (Titus = the son of God who had already come) remained hidden. Christians today are still waiting for the second coming because they don’t recognise the Flavian satire; they are living inside the religion that the Flavians created!

Shakespeare: The Anti-Flavian Revenge

Written by the “Dark Lady” of the Sonnets (who worked as a court musician/poetess under Elizabeth I.).

Behind Shakespear’s mask there is the brilliance of Emilia, who used inversion to rebel against the deceptions of the Gospels

“Measure for measure”: A poetic war of fictive and messianic fundamentals through satirical punch lines (poetical inversion…).

Atwill (see his blog) continues his earlier exposé in Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah, bringing forth evidence for the fact that the letters of Paul and the Book of Revelation were written during or after Domitian’s reign, as part of the same Flavian / Roman project. The second half of the book argues Domitian (the third Flavian) “upgraded” the religion to make himself as part of a Trinity (Vespasian = Father, Titus = Son, Domitian = living “Lord God”)… the others died shortly afterwards. The epistles of “Paul” were edited or expanded in Domitian’s era to fit the new imperial Trinity theology and emperor-cult messaging.

The Flavians set a satire as the basis of modern western civilisation and Shakespeare (by a women: Emilie) countered that with her inversions (I am not making this up- they did).

She wrote a complete reversal of the Flavian Gospel typology, in the finest poetry of revenge (the parallelism of turning the Wars of the Jews stories into pacifistic tales about jesus).

The plot flips the Romans’ own comic system (Gospels + Josephus) back on the Gentiles / Catholics:

Jewish royal line is pruned (instead of the Jewish Messiah being pruned).

Romans / Goths are tricked into cannibalising their own bipeds (Tamora eats the pie made from her sons’ bodies → a direct reversal of the Gospel’s flesh-eating story (twisted from the starving mary in the Wars of the Jews).

Book Review: Shakespear’s secret messiah, how Emilie wrote the works of Shakespeare as a rebellious inversion against the false doctrine →

“The Lie said to the Truth-

"Let's take a bath together,

the well water is very nice.



The Truth, still suspicious,

tested the water and found out

it really was nice.



So they got naked and bathed.



But suddenly, the Lie leapt out of the water

and fled, wearing the clothes of the Truth.

The Truth, furious, climbed out of the well

to get her clothes back.



But the World, upon seeing the naked Truth,

looked away, with anger and contempt.



Poor Truth returned to the well and disappeared

forever, hiding her shame.



Since then, the Lie runs around the world,

dressed as the Truth, and society is very happy.

Because the world has no desire to know

the naked Truth.”

― Jean-Léon Gérome

The Integration of the Inversion between the Demiurge and Sophia. Telestai Nexus · Feb 3 Chapter I : The Dyad

About the fundamental pair, which is not Darkness vs. Light, but Water and Light (as inversions of each other), between Aether and Reality!

Chapter II: The Decoding of the Number of the Beast (the Beauty of Φ and the Beast Number 666)

Chapter III: About the The Sophic Hydrolith: The Water-Stone (Ψ&Φ) of the Wise

Chapter IV: The Great Beast (Snakes evoke awe, indeed). The knowledge of Good and Evil is really the knowledge of Duality between Light (Inducer, External) and Water (Absorber, Internal), which are inversions of each other.

Chapter V: Pan & Syrinx A Romance of the Dance of Polarities

Chapter VI: The Inversion of Water & Light: from Ancient Greece to Today Read full story

How Jung mistakes the Shadow of Light (the contrasted external) for the Essence of Water (internal)!

Carl Gustav Jung writes: “Modern man does not understand how much his ‘rationalism’ (which has destroyed his capacity to respond to numinous symbols and ideas) has put him at the mercy of the psychic ‘underworld.’

He has freed himself from ‘superstition’ (or so he believes), but in the process he has lost his spiritual values to a positively dangerous degree. His moral and spiritual tradition has disintegrated, and he is now paying the price for this break-up in worldwide disorientation and dissociation.”

To see the psychic Underworld as the Shadow, makes it nothing else than the part that is not enlightened by visible light. We are searching a complementary negative to our World of Light and the Shadow is surely tempting, but that ignores the internal landscape in its essence as the Realm of Water! There is still light in darkness, like infrared- that charges water around water loving solids (hydrophilic biological surfaces). Water is the aetheric medium of propagation for Light! Seeing the Underworld as our subdued and unwanted aspects alone is a misrepresentation of that realm entirely. The Underworld is rather the Otherworld and Hyperspace in general, namely the realm beyond the threshold (the zero point in the center of all fields that make up our World of Light). Our memories are literally our Electrome’s Signals, Light & Bio-Electricity flooding the aetheric water!

The psychic underworld is, in fact, the very spiritual realm that we are seeking elsewhere. It is not only a realm for the dark and unwanted, Hel (the Otherworld in norse mythology) is so much more than that! It has simply been expelled into the demonic and satanic corner on purpose, to expel the entirely misunderstood feminine, which is the inner conjugation of everything that Light brings forth in this world!

As you can see, not only has the Wars of the Jews been used to turn the violent tales into a pacifistic story that makes Titus virtually the “Son of God”- the spiritual scenes have also been inspired by the ancient tales of Mesopotamia, like the entire torah and all the rest of the abrahamic religious ideas!

As you can see, there is an ongoing messianic arms race about the brightness of light under the desert sun… Light is nothing without Water though and this simple fact can restore the balance between the Feminine and Masculine, without drifting into one extreme or the other!

That’s it,

thank you for being here and all of my work is entirely free, so feel free to like and share, when you have taken something from this!

your Leon Karmameleon!