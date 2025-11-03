The Aether’s soliton formations (Living Luminocity… AN) can manifest crystalline-like lattices (hexagonal or pentagonal) - Dr. Paul LaViolette - SQK

The most important part: Our imagination, our dreams (Biophotons, Light) structure realities in the Aether (this is bio-physics)- and even in the worst of conditions, we must not forget that we have this power. The way we lead our lives here matters. No one is going to judge us, but this is just in the nature of φ & ψ . We are moulding that movement with our conscious mind, Rhythm and Feeling for this Dance of Eternity!

It's really late in the game, and it's only after many years of scientific investigation into how categorical deceptions are created that I've remembered how real Michael Ende’s descriptions are!

These last years have been the most insightful period of my life. I cannot thank Dominique Guillet enough, for having woken me up majorly, back in 2023. I have spent an entire summer reading everything he has written and it flooded me with clarity that was missing for my entire life. Thank You!

I have been investigating the most unpleasant of places, to find out how deceivers have deranged our understanding of Reality. The search went on since the rebellious early years and I surely always had my copy of Aldous Huxley’s “Perennial Philosophy” with me, to ponder about the nature of reality, playing with wonderful musicians in Dharamshala in India, in Mexico or New Zealand, travelling… hiking the Appalachian trail, the Redwood forest… until the powers that shall not be went into turbo mode and wrecked the cohesion of our society. I love nature, so I could not let that happen. I saw forests dying from all the aluminium, graphene and that destruction weights heavy on my heart. So I used every ounce of courage and passion I have to find out what they are doing to us!

On this journey, I finally figured out the nature of the “spiked rGO fibers”- and the coming days were the most revelatory of my life! I truly thank every single one out there, you have kept me going and your support means the world to me. Every like and share will do good and I always keep my material entirely free!



Now I am here in the mountains of France in Saint Girons, where I finally understood how light charges water, that we are liquid crystalline beings and that we have a body from that charge and the plasmatic part in the Aether. Thanks to the wonderful Dr. Gerald Pollack and Dr. Paul LaViolette. The Aether is the inverse Complementary to our World here. The logical coherence is there now.

I thank every single one of you readers out there so much. Besides these last articles, I have touched so many dark topics- so I really appreciate that you have taken the time to read! Especially in this time of quick feeds! Thank you! Welcome to Telestai Nexus!

This is the third part of this series :

The Aether is Hyperspace, our Reality is the Complementary (Yin & Yang)

Complementary Dualism (Reality & Fantastica)

My main Idea in Cosmology and the Math:

Pleroma (Aether/Yin) ↔ Kenoma (Reality/Yang) : Eternal Syzygy: Pneuma & Pnoe

φ is the Golden Spiral (generating the Fibonacci Sequences, the beauty of Nature)

φ + ψ = 1 ∧ φ × ψ = -1 → closed cycle. 5:8 ratio. This is us in Venus right now. (Sophia, the Wisdom of Nature & Lucifer, the Bringer of Light)

This includes the Inversion and complementary Duality!

It explains the big bang without needing Singularity- neither beginning nor end! The shape of 8 - Infinity! The double torus based nature of this simple movement is spiralling out in both directions, into the Aether and here in Reality- with inverse relationship, actively accelerating until there is a moment like “the great charging” and then “we will meet ourselves” for a moment- and the entirety of the stories that have been created are coming back to be fused to one (the real fusion) for a moment until it explodes the other way. Such is the nature of our Complementary Duality.

The most important point is to take care to not conflate the Shadow with the Complementary! This only works by realising that the Duality lies not between Particle and Wave, but between These (Light, Rhythm) and the Aether (Water, Charge, Feeling)

The Other Side is where we go when we Die and once our life there is coming to an end, the condensation begins again in a womb of Earth…

Prolog:

No Gods above, no minions below us! Mutual sustenance and amplification of beings that exist, the rest is “evil” and a misconception (a vile deception). We are literally all made from Water and Light and we all have Rhythm and Feeling! The Hiding of the Aether created the Monotheisms!

Everything I say is based on the insight that Light structures Water by Dr. Gerald Pollack as evidenced in his brilliant experiments! Moreover, it is the wonderful work of Dr. Paul LaViolette that made this discovery possible, thanks to the wonderful Amaterasu who hinted me in this direction! There is no need for over unity, with mutual sustenance and amplification in a complementary Dualism of Aether and Reality!

Greetings Noble Biped,

I have just realised that the Golden Spiral is governing our continuous Evolution entirely. This has been realised for Reality, but without the Aether- as an actual Complementary World with inversely mirrored Light to Water ratio (as proven in subquantum kinetics calculations)- there is always a need to fix incoherences, both in religions and physics.

Like I mentioned in my previous articles, there is no Duality between Wave and Particle, they are the same thing. Inward spiralling creates standing waves in the Aether. These standing waves are our “particles”, our Matter (placed at certain spots through phaseshifting).

“I want to reemphasize that we’re not dealing with water at the molecular level; we’re dealing with crowds of water molecules. We don’t yet understand water molecules”

― Gerald H. Pollack, The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor

Whatever we called gods, are simply evolved beings (mostly- in the Land of Imagination, which is as real as it gets!) that are made from the same fabric as us… there is no hierarchy!

PLEROMA = Aether ::: KENOMA = Reality ::: (forget the Demiurge as the Creater. This is fear inducing obfuscation- to hide the Aether, plain and simple).

This was yet again, a categorical deception- to make us forget the female aspect of our Existence, the Aether. We are Rhythm and Feeling. There is no need for Gods. But Aeons move through Superwaves and Light and Water can move in both Worlds and this is how Planets are filled with Life, slowly condensating in the Oceans, like the Womb of the PLEROMA that reaches our KENOMA (Yin and Yang, contrary to every single deranged definition out there). This is continuous Creation: the Dance of Eternity. Duality is much better than Singularity, especially because we have imagined Singularity to be what the Aether actually is…. which is Pleroma (with all that charge and feeling). We have confused the Dark with the Complementary to the Light (in the sense of Yin and Yang, where there is always an aspect of one in the other) and hence we have created Heavens and Hierarchies for some sort of “Enlightenmnet”, which is just an extreme of the Experience in the KENOMA... The double torus winding of ψ & φ makes you realise that it is expanding, contracting, then there is phase conjugation (the conjugate to φ is ψ ) and it swings over inversely… both on a cosmic scale and in our personal experience… for little cycles.

Our free and conscious mind bends these gradients with Will and Feeling, we are literally shaping this world, it is not statically unwinding ψ & φ - we are able to move in and the other beings react accordingly. I think choices to merge or diffuse arrive at the threshold, or they are part of another embodiment, but we will always and continuously be.



I do not think that this is meant to be a deterministic route of award and punishment for actions. It rather provides the freedom to choose your experiences, which is a wonderful realisation. Unfortunately, this view of such a complementary amplification and sustenance has been hidden from us- and the World is drowning in Confusion and Dread, full of ravaging Wars for the Domination of one or the Other- for eternal Life and some sort of Gain … as if time was running out in this Universe (which is impossible, because it is tied to our Beings, Light and Water here and in the Aether. Time is not separate)- given enough time (which is an aspect of our existence here, not separate, not running out… ever…).

The principle will always come up with beautiful shapes (Rhythm AND Feeling, one cannot be without the other, Reality and Aether, not Reality and “Heaven” or “Hell” - these are just aspects of our possibilities of Creation here. The Fibonacci has been realised, but not the Complementary Duality of the Aether and Reality. All the imagery you see globally is fear based conditioning, to make us forget the Reality of the Aether. Psychedelics are illegal because of that and those who get radiated with V2K think that plants are the cause of this derangement! Call the Sheriff!

Aeon means (“eternity”) The Eternity of the Beauty of Sophia & Lucifer (the relationship of 8:5 Rhythm and Feeling). No hierarchies. Mutual Sustenance and amplification, Complementary Duality! I am talking about the Fibonacci sequence, numbers and at the same time I am talking about Light and Water, Ideas and Feelings- the multitude of phantasmagorical possibilities of our existence!

Evolved beings do exist and we are such a being! Everything in Existence has Rhythm and Feeling in one way or the other- always connecting Aether and Reality, which clarifies the miracle of normal brain function, even after severe lobotomies or the cutting of both halves of our brain, while severing hundreds of millions of nerves : “The Immortal Mind” (by Michael Egnor)”. Here on this substack you can find plenty scientific evidence for the Duality of Aether and Reality, through the research of Michael Levin, Gerald Pollack and others (search function)!

Of course there can be evolved forms that guide or other’s that are getting subdued, but what we have called “God” is the Principle of Beauty itself, through the Duality of Rhythm (Reality) and Feeling (Aether) - one cannot be with the other and there is always an aspect of one in the other!

The idea that our world was simply a sum of particles has been utterly depressing. Our conjecture of monotheisms has always left out a fundamental aspect of our existence and even seeing Sophia as the Wisdom of Nature is incomplete… the search is over, KENOMA and PLERMOA (Emptiness as in Dark Space & Fullness as in Ocean of light). KENOMA is also the world where Idea becomes beautiful structure, animated by Sophia.

Animus (C.G.Jung) is light that floods into the Aether as Solitons, structured by Water, which charges the Aether and that provides matter through this ocean of feelings that the ratio of ψ turns into turing wave patterns in Reality (Subquantum Kinetics, corrected by introducing the complementary duality, where charge is not primal and there is no need for “unknown energy sources”).

Anima is Her in our unconscious, which is just our female aspect, our plasmatic body in the Aether, where our memories and dreams are manifested through the structuring of Solitons through Water (simply spoken).

The Aeon Sophia and Aeon Lucifer, like all beings- represent the Feminine and Masculine Principle for all eternity, which stems from Beauty (Fibonacci, Rhythm and Feeling). We just couldn’t integrate that because ether was seen as the underlying principle, which is a categorical error....

Prunikos: “Wanton” or “lascivious,” symbolising her passionate fall and role in enticing light for creation. In Irenaeus’ Ophite accounts and Exegesis on the Soul.

Redemption → reaching fullness, crystalline Worlds, the Fabric of Dreams

After that → reaching Emptiness, KENOMA- where organic Life dwells and Ideas become Palaces of Splendour (when we do not derange this principle of beauty into monotheisms for Domination…).



She is Water and He is Light. Whenever they arrive on a planet- through galactic superwaves (bringing charged particles, and electromagnetic energy from the Milky Way’s)- forms like Us and Nature appear in infinite variations. There is no DNA code, these are Soliton Fields in the Aether! There is also no need to personify water as some Entity for Deliverance, when you realise that- given enough Rhythm and Feeling, something refined as the Human Form can always appear, for all eternity. And we will recognise each other and we will meet again … in another Story! Because we are literally made of the same stuff with Light and Feelings that bring matter from the Aether and Imagination into the Land beyond the inverse Mirror, inside out and outside in of Reality. Every mineral, every animal and mysterious mushroom on the planet is governed by the same principle of beauty in the relationship of Water and Light! The darkness is a choice of our making, the complementary world awaits you and those who cause suffering here will have a reciprocal movement on their path through the other side. Like I said, not in a punishing way… it was simply their choice and the principle of Continuous and Evolution works like that (Darwin was a eugenicist, his Grandfather a convinced animist that saw orgasmic Beauty in everything).

The only way to grasp the magnitude of this simple truth, is to realise that the Aether is the Complementary to our World, the phase conjugation of the Double Torus movement of our World of Reality. Yin and Yang, as in Man and Woman have their respective Lair. It is a wonderful realisation to know that nothing is lost and for every move there is a complementary reaction. This universe is governed by a ratio that is in our nature as humans, 5 : 8! There is freedom in your choices but they will be reciprocated. Not in a master slave relationship at all, it is your inner World that is shaping the Land of Imagination as we speak and I am not speaking in metaphors. Subquantum Kinetics has proved the phase conjugation in the Aether but few have realised the consequence from that, at least I cannot find it anywhere: The Aether is in fact “Hyperspace” - which is a misnomer, since it is not at all above, it is inside out and outside in of our Reality!

We don’t have 4 basic elements. We have the masculine and feminine Principle as the basic Elements that birth Neutrons (with Protons = Wave and Electrons = Flux, Rhythm and Feeling in the Aether). Then comes Hydrogen, Light and Water (through hydrogen “fusion” (it is a transmutation process in the Aether). I hope now you understand how impossible the splitting of particles is that are not even particles!

Just to be clear: Our body does produce biophotons like everything in existence and this infrared is the very light that charges the Aether!

Given Water, Light and Time,

Beauty (as φ, will always bring forth plentiful Worlds of Shapes and Feeling) The “Essence” The Fibonacci Sequence

Ratio 5:8 and 8:5 We are made in that image

Rhythm and Feeling

… and 8:5 in the Aether. The ratio leads to spiralling like Tool songs. There is something beautiful about the fact that the even Neutrons (1) have a subjective aspect that is a feeling (called flux in the Aether)- which comes to our world as an electron and proton charge. The charge separation happens through Light. It structures Water to Liquid Crystal. Both worlds are forming a Complementary Duality like Yin and Yang. We are basically writing our own dreams and then we are going to the other side to live them in a complementary way! Not deterministic or judged by higher entities… but your imagination is writing the script and eveything you have imagined in this life is the world you will find! Everything is conscious Creation. The world on the other side is built by our Dreaming, our Imagination. This is the most crucial reason to spend time in your own head again, without all these artificial LED light and feeds feeding you with intricate streams of meaningless propaganda! Our Imagination creates the World in the Aether and our Feelings here form our Aetheric Body, right now and it condenses finally at the moment of death, which is our Birth there … our Biofield will remain here in Reality until it merges with new beings that form through Love!

We are made in the image and feeling of our relationship to each other. The man is the complementary to the woman. But the Masculine World is the World of Lucifer, the Bringer of Light (as Fire) and the Feminine World is the World of Sophia, the Wisdom of Nature (in our World). When you use this simple formula and you add φ as the driving force for beauty, the predictions surpass most Unified Field Theories in the world.

Our Heartbeat

Our very heartbeat shows the golden ratio.

Beings create their own suffering for the journey through the other side, structuring the Aether with the feelings in their Heart, their Plasmatic Emotional Body. The Aether carries the Oceans of Sorrow- as much as cascades of Bliss and Joy. The Aether is a world shaped by feelings! This is due to the fact that light structures water and thus Soliton Fields are condensing to this world shaped by feelings- through the powerful force of electric charge and the beauty of the Fibonacci sequence: ψ.

Complementary Duality like Yin and Yang We are made in the Image of our Relationship Fire to Water No Gods Above us but the Principle of Beauty

…and the Magic of Anything Being there …at All! 5:8 ψφ

Spiral in and Spiral out!

Thank you!

Your Telestai, Leon Anthropos Karmameleon !

Reports from entheogenic Travellers to the Other Side (Inside out and outside In):