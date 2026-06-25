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“To know the wave is to know the secrets of creation”

Walter Russell

Waves are for graphs- we are talking about aetheric Sound Spheres, about Music- and their collisions birth infrared Light, charging and structuring Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Greetings wondrous biped,

I love to dismantle this deception with a passion.

Get high paid professionals and put them in institutions, talking about non-existing viruses and other profound trivialities / deranged concepts, while the entire planet is getting plastered with signal-generators and monitors, for the all encompassing next step of philanthropathically driven evolution, through bioelectricity and not through non-existing viral research! All these biolabs are either a distraction or have been studying the interaction of particles, polymers and biology, like the testing of the particle - biology interaction through “gene sequencing”.

All these stories about gain of function are hiding bio-electricity research!

Dr. Michael Levin reveals how they are actually conducting biofield research at Tufts University (the orchestration of nature through our electromes, which do what the fictional genomes cannot do), while still trying to dodge the question a bit and separate the biofield from bioelectricity research (a separation only meant for us goyim).

Q = Quantum after all and the negative charge of our EZ Water lies in the Aether.

«Directed evolution and gain of function are terms used in bioelectricity research and everything quantum is meant to conceal the Aether and the access to that “platonic Space” (in the mind of Dr. Levin) as another World!»

This article is a sequel:

When Yuval Harari famously proclaimed that the time of the “soul” and “free will” would be over now- what he means is that our entire nature is based on ez water charge and electromes that govern it and that we have found simple ways to hack this.

How?

Through magnetic / light signals that change the negatively charged EZ size (there aren’t only neurons for cognition, all cells have these bioelectric properties- just at different time scales, according to Dr. Michael Levin).

The entire world has been infused with lies about genetics, virology and allopathy, so that no one realises that directed evolution and biohacking happen through bio-electricity, from the platonic space, the “qUanTuM ReaLm”- but as the aether, beyond the zero point.

Q = Quantum = Obfuscation of the Aether = the Platonic Space / World of Levin = Subquantum Kinetics of LaViolette (to avoid the masonic fraud science of quantum mechanics).

Dr. Paul LaViolette (honorably mentioned in Dr. Gerald Pollack’s recent book charged) created his groundbreaking Subquantum Kinetics to avoid the masonic fraud domain of “quantum mechanics” altogether (because it is a PsyOP).

Anthony Fauci is said to have used US taxpayer money to fund an artificial “virus” through “gain of function” research in the “wuhan lab”. → “Gain of Function” is bioelectricity talk though, straight from the lab of Dr. Michael Levin of Tufts University (explained in this article).

Dr. Michael Levin speaks about directed evolution, the gaining of functions of organisms, by fusing and changing them- through “free lunches” from the platonic space of forms, where agentic electromes ingress into the Life of Bodies.

When you understand this, you will realise that the official stories about gain of function based on “physical / synthetic viruses” are deliberate lies to distract you from the groundbreaking bioelectricity research that is applied to us globally like to rats in their “kill boxes” (our houses- through our digital twins in the biodigital convergence) and against our will (the 2020 era was all about this kind of experimentation, with different cocktails to test the interactions of particles and polymers through “gene sequencing”.

If you have followed Telestai Nexus over the last years, you know that it is all about bioelectricity (amperage and voltage), which comes through magnetism and infrared light signals and across the entire magneto- dielectric spectrum. The negative charge for our sensations, feelings, muscle movements, thoughts, secretion of hormones… you name it- this negative charge, lies in the Aether (the “electrons”). “Quantum Dominance”, as proclaimed by Trump, means controlling / messing with the real Aether, while we are being presented the “qUanTuM” goyim version:

The “Q” PsyOP is about “quantum” after all- a narrative for the inclined rebel, catering deceptively to our expectations, to experience the encroaching enslavement as an act of liberation instead!

The entire literature regarding random ”quantum” interactions and even the double slit experiment is fraudulent! Ken Wheeler clarified this through his ferrocell findings, proving the zero point and the aether, which changes everything. Through my work on Telestai Nexus, I was able to gather evidence from multiple fields, that confirm the inversion of all fields at the zero point, incorporating the negative solutions of quadratic equations, the solutions with inverted time, which is congruent with converging structure waves in water science and the phenomenology of our internal experience as layed out by Rudolf Steiner, that can only appear through an inner reflection of the vortical, lossless and toroidal fields that make up our external and internal Reality [67]

General Relativity has been invented to hide the retrocausal Aether, that solves the problem of electrons, anti-matter.

The “Q” psyop is deeply tied to the erasure of the Aether, the zero point and the invention of nuclear- and therewith hard”core” physics that ignore the mutual reciprocity of our external World with the so called platonic Space!

6g & co are for bio-hacking, officially!

“Quantum computing” has nothing to do with fictional computational states and everything with the oxygenation states of structured EZ water, the mechanism of charge in nature (Dr. Gerald Pollack). See my article about this: [77]. Dr. Gerald Pollack already foreshadowed the usage of Water and Light for memory and energy storage “in the future”. The entire planet has been dumbed down with elegant complexity lies in science!

The official admittance to the usage of 6g, to get a “better “look under the skin” exposes the official “truth tellers” negligence, to even mention the interfacing and the possibility thereof, amplified through the particles and polymers that are being found everywhere (under a myriad of excuses for their deployment). The particles and polymers that are being distributed through multiple vectors, into medicine and our skies, babyfood and cornflakes- are the ez water forming powerhouses, especially radioactive ones (the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance). Positively charged particles attract negatively charged EZ and that is our bio-electricity, across scales and across life-forms (for the formation of clouds, circulation and wind alike)! [36] We have been fooled with all the other mechanisms!

A.I. makes it possible to exponentially accelerate innovation and it can read and write biology through Light and Water [Pollack’s humble realisation of the mechanism of Life].

The next phase is about the merging with A.I. that acts through biological systems and changes them. Some of the “data centers” are getting constructed by the military, because they are based on the revolutionary capabilities of Water and Light technology (concealed as photonic & “quantum” tech over the years).

Every now and then we hear about a revolutionary Water based battery, and then there is silence...

I have spent the last years at the pulse of these developments and I am certain that the oxygenation states of Water are being introduced to conceal the memory function of it [46], which exists with sober certainty. Dr. Gerald Pollack explains this over-simplified concept (oxygenation states for water-memory) in the false molecular paradigm (without the Aether).

«The erasure of the Aether led to the introduction of the “quantum realm”- which is like “mRNA” tech- an obfuscation scheme (which justifies the deployment of particles forming ez-gel to send out sharp magnetic and infrared signals for bio-monitoring and to simplify the hacking, Levin style- but with signals, not with imaginary light sensitive ion channels and chemicals…).»

DARPA & co do not like that we mess with their speciality: Control!

The final stroke of the philanthropaths plan:

The normalisation of bio-hacking,

through false or obfuscating depictions of their methods!

Please remember that the programmability of cells is now an inscription into law, that happened during the “covid” era under “Biden”. From my article, the Final Stroke: Categorical Deceptions Exposed.

5-6g signals, or any other signal can be beam-steered precisely, in order to change our EZ water charge and therewith our bio-electric state (this is how we get our videos so flawlessly in the forest… or anywhere else).

You will never officially hear about the simplicity of it all!

“Quantum” = Concealment of the Aether and technogies based on the charging and structuring of “quantum” Water through Light (infrared for example).

See Pollack’s 2022 publication that evidences that, quietly and gracefully falsifying nucleotides, ion channels, membranes, ATP, the heart as the pump and explaining the nature of muscle movements, besides the motion of clouds, wind and even subtle energies for our biofields, that he considers real, with sober certainty.

What do we need for the interfacing of everything ?

Signals, particles & polymers (for amplification and sharper signals).

If particles and polymers were not necessary (Pollack used nafion in his experiments successfully)- we would not have decades worth of poisoning from the skies and the entire CO2 narrative around it that is also meant to enslave us. At this point humans have to truly collaborate and get to the simple truth of it all: We are getting told false stories, while towers and monitors are being erected, for the self amplifying modification of all of Life, through A.I.- steered by the most demented and philanthropathic humans in existence! What a time to be alive!

Qdots = Simply particles reducing to fibers from gels (see my article about their usage during gene sequencing)- forget the complex stories around them, which are meant to delegitimise our concerns, when we call the engineered dust in the air “qdots”. The letter “Q” is the core of the “Great Awakening” psyop as well, that makes us run into the knife of digital enslavement and erasure of our free will through boundless ways to get to our ez water communication (which is our bio-electricity).

The word “quantum” is the magic spell hook, for every livid seeker of truth! Seemingly profound and mystical, the powers that shall not be display their virtually almighty capabilities. The “quantum” dots (just particles) are great for “gene sequencing”- to amplify biosignals and learn about the interaction with biological tissues- so that the A.I. can go to work when they are being sprayed everywhere to electrify the air and our bodies artificially:

When it is too complicated for us to understand, because it is totally made up, they call it QUANTUM - Correlation Signal TM

Get the entire patent PDF that has been erased from the thermofisher website just around the time of “covid”! In the patent you can read about the usecase of these particles for gene sequencing. We are talking about particles with a coating, the entire “quantum” narrative is only meant to complexify this in order to obfuscate.

These “qdot nanocrystals” are simply particles, that amplify and transduce our bioelectricity, because they form electric ez water gel around their hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces and that is then negatively charging, while the adjacent bulk water is positively charging (all toroidal vortex motion)- this is like a battery (Pollack put a cable into the - part and one into the + part and it lit an LED). All these complex explanations of “qdots” above are only meant to lead you astray!

My notion of this is based on my extension of Dan Winter’s thinking around the “superfluid” in the Aether, that is indeed: Water!

Water is the aetheric Element: [23] Water is not H2O neither : [24]. We are breathing negative charge, not oxygen and oxygenation states conceal the memory function of water: [25]

The Aether does not operate through “quantum randomness” but through the inversion of every field. Spaces beyond the zero point in the center of every field in “3D” polarise and vitalise our lives and there is lossless reciprocity. You can find an easy explanation of the Aether in my overview article.

The Aether is governed by finalism (the opposite of cause and effect). This has been the reason for the display of that realm as chaotic and random, when it is actually the platonic Space, the Otherworld and our internal realm- which has been erased from the scientific discourse (or it is being displayed as the source).

Dr. Michael Levin is reintroducing that very space back into the scientific dialogue, through his bioelectricity research. [26]

The magnetism (sensed as amperage) comes out of the Aether as our external Space and returns as dielectricity (sensed as voltage), simple as that! This is our bio-electricity!

More “QuanTuM” propaganda:

Quantum Crytography = cyphered signals, sent through the Aether (which is on the other side of everything).

Trump as the biofield “hero” (it is all about bio-electricity: liquid crystalline ez water gel ) :

Negative charging happens aetherically, the orgone brings our internal realm, our feelings and imaginations. What you are seeing here is the trial to corrupt our nature in a way that is beyond the scope of most peoples wildest imagination, yet it is happening as we speak. Dr. Michael Levin proved that bioelectric changes are possible without changing the fictional “genome”, which is part of another obfuscation campaign altogether [26].

This is not about some mysteriously disparate “quantum” soup, but the internal realm right beyond the zero point that contains everything that does not fit into a world without the Aether (anti-everything)! How would that internal realm connect to our fields otherwise? Occam’s razor. Here on Telestai Nexus, you can find dozens of articles that deal with this subject:

There is always an internal and an external part of our being. Our electrome governs our physical body and the inverted aetheric body lies beyond the mirror plane. The ferrocell findings proved the zero point and Occam’s Razor let’s us realise that it must be indeed that realm where all mass and magnitude / density suddenly disappears. Near death experienced people explain it that way.

“Quantum Mechanics is completely haywire” Dr. Paul LaViolette

Simple explanation of the interfacing:

Everything radiates infrared. Around those radiating and hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces, Water turns into a structured and electric Gel, with a negatively charged part and a positively charged area (like a battery). Our biology provides these water loving surfaces and artificial particles & polymers provide sharper, amplified signals! This is “energy harvesting”: The particles form EZ and that brings aetheric orgone (the aetheric charge), all based on exclusion zone water in a liquid crystalline state: the power to send out signals naturally (through voltage fluorescence) from our own bio-electricity! These particles and polymers self reduce to fibers that send out magnetic signals and sharp infrared.

«The confusion about the method(s) of interfacing is meant to purposefully conceal the fact that it is happening.»

While we are arguing about nanobots (brownian motion of particles caused by infrared and EZ motion) and chip technologies, our bodies are already full of tiny particles and polymers (lifelong… since they are added to virtually every product across sectors, always through false stories about their usecase, like “adjuvants” or “slow acting agents”) that amplify and concentrate our bioelectricity through EZ water gel.

What is Bioelectricity?

Bioelectricity is the magnetic torus and the dielectric return of the same field, the same centrifugal motion that becomes centripetal and returns towards counter-space, towards the Aether and that through the zero point tunnel in the center of every field (the reason for the invention of “General Relativity”).

If you do not understand this yet, do not worry- this is a novel perspective and based on many conceptual shifts. I wrote the Telestai Nexus overview to give you an introduction and with time, it will get clearer and clearer, when you follow the references and learn to allow your head to dwell in the confusion state for long enough to make new connections, before we instinctively shut down through our conditioning, that is meant to consider this simplicity lunacy on purpose.

This article is written in simple language too and explains the basic idea, the integration of our internal realm through the inversion principle applied to the zero point in the center of every field:

As I have mentioned before, the internal space of feelings has never had its proper place in the scientific discourse. The reason for that is that it is governed by finalism, an attraction of our Purpose and Love, in the mind of the mathematician Luigi Fantappiè- and imagination is harder to control than cause and effect based machines in the external reality, yet the powers that shall not be are aiming at the influence of that aetheric realm, by sending and receiving signals through it!

Big Pharma is using the methods of electroceuticals for a long time already, but the direct route to our bio-electricity through the modulation of EZ water charge is not being explained clearly, in order for us to get lost in all these complex stories about non-existing ion channels etc. The particles and polymers that give clearer access to our body are not being dealt with, since there are too many confusing stories about their purpose and what they do to our bodies. When you understand Pollack’s groundbreaking finding regarding the structuring and charging of Water, you can grasp the mechanism for the interfacing. The question was how can we transduce these signals in a distinct way that lets us read and write biology, facilitated by pattern recognition A.I.

Our biosignals are analoge (essentially all compressions and rarefactions) in the Aether- where they propagate, while sound sphere collisions, the fusion of will and feeling- bring infrared Light (Dr. Gerald Pollack found this through cymatics research and Dr. Levin evidenced agency across scales, proto cognitive capabilities even in “matter”, explained through electromes).

It is not about money, but bio-hacking control, directed evolution through bioelectricity and A.I.!

Unfortunately, it is not only about money at all. When you hear about the truth from so called whistleblowers (“the freedom doctors” for example), they conveniently leave out the pink elephant piece of the puzzle: the wish to devour every bit of biological signal and control it, ranging from our brains to the shape of tornadoes.

Michael Levin has recently admitted to the fact that they are studying clockwise and counterclockwise motion in Water, which constitutes our biofields.

Everything important, that is going on - is being explained in a false paradigm, through brain-melting complexity- or oversimplification at times.

The timelines are already split at the zero point, there isn’t another split necessary. This is just physics.

Waves are displaying amplitudes and they are for graphs. Our World is based on aetheric Sound Spheres instead!

Dr. Michael Levin talks about the Biofield and the sensing of CW and CCW motion of Water (Bio-Electricity):

(this is an extraordinary revelation, mind the several cuts in the video at 37:00)

0:00 -1:26

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In this extract, Dr. Michael Levin talks about magnetic signals and reveals a little bit too much. He displays magnetic signals as incoherent, while not mentioning the obvious possibility to beam-steer them precisely to one point.

That magnetic signals would be hard to steer is a false statement and reveals that he needs to say that, since precise beam-steering is very easy indeed, contrary to that statement.

Voltage sensitive dyes amplify- and make bio-electricity visible.



Magnetic / infrared signals are exactly what is being used and none of the chemical methods, except for voltage sensitive dyes (particle gel forming ez plasma) are necessary!

Everything can be done with Light, charging and structuring Water!

We are not being told the truth and the reason for that is the utter simplicity of the interfacing of our infrared radiating biology (among all other signals for communication… all EZ water based, all simply the charge dynamics of Light and Water).

Bioelectricity research was already big in the 80’s and 90’s- one might wonder why there wasn’t so much press about it all…

The PsyOp works through ridiculing the true simplicity and by displaying flawless and intricate complexity as the truth. But Nature always operates simply and the cyphering and obfuscation brings these rather complicated and falsified mechanisms (ATP, Ion channels etc.).

I have been thinking about the frequent mentioning of ELF (the sensitivity of EZ Water is highest in the infrared spectrum..) and how quickly Michael has corrected his stance on magnetic signals and how they would “just be everywhere”. As a solution he mentions chemical drugs and this is precisely the distraction from the fact that beam-steering signals are as precise as precision gets. Otherwise we could not receive our videos on these devices so flawlessly!

Gain of function is the ingression of minds into novel life-forms, fused and collaborating- entirely without complicated changes to the genome, that was a psyop (Lynn Margulis showed how all life-forms fuse and collaborate after all, through endosymbiogenesis)

Dr. Michael Levin mentions gain of function research, which is bioelectricity terminology.

This article is from before the discovery of Dr. Gerald Pollack, who falsified nucleotides, ion channels, ATP and membranes (it is all Light and Water, liquid crystalline bodies and charged bodies we are…)

Fantastic usecases are meant to justify the sprinkling of our brain with totally toxic particles!

Caveat: Even the definition of graphene oxide is a psyop, since we are not talking about monoatomic layers and razorblades for our biology here but liquid crystalline material that is based on graphite! Rosalind Franklin already made research with that in 1951, when she allegedly worked on non existing viruses!

The powers that shall not be are using every possible method to get particles inside of our body (the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance… lanthanides are wonderful transducers of magnetism, giving off infrared Light through the ez water gel charge around them):

Sugar coated delivery of nanoparticles (and that is what it’s all about). The remedy is the disease!

Voltage fluorescence microscopy is key and that is why all beings on earth are covered in particle dust made of plastics and metals (forming EZ gel like a battery, with negatively charged part and positively charged bulk water next to it). When you understand how Dr. Michael Levin is doing the Bio-Electricity reading in his lab, you will see why the complex obfuscations around synthetically light sensitive ion channels were invented:

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What you are listening to is a distraction from infrared or other signals on EZ water for bio-hacking! (there are no “tracers” necessary, see my article exposing the fraud of Mullis, who loved his tracers too- regarding PCR).

Ion channels do not exist- air molecules don’t exist neither. The complex motion of ions can be simplified through the ez water charge (-) and (+) in the adjacent bulk water. Everything under the Sun is getting loved (charged) and composed (structured) in this way.

Dr. Gerald Pollack wrote at length about the fact that these subjects have been ridiculed into oblivion, precisely because all Life emerges through the charging and structuring of Water through Light! See Pollack’s books about this. About Water: [54] and about Charge: [55].

That’s all!

My work is entirely for free so you can like and share to support it while we still can!

Your Leon Karmameleon