Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

That is some heavy - but vital! - reading! Thank You for this! I ponder how the truth will emerge when We strip the liars of Their power to buy the things and the People to support Their lies...

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
5h

Oh, AND...

Since the level of gs we're already experiencing and being subjected to threatens water and hydration...

AND...

We've heard that when They up it even further, it will make it difficult to even breathe...

Plus irradiate everything more intensely, probably burning people too close to towers and cooking them. Hemmoraging...

You'll have to start doing articles on "EZ AIR". Especially once all the water is gone...

😘

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