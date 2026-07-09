Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
5h

Atlantis can go to Davy Jones' locker.

I'm a Lemuria kinda guy. F "civilization".

😉

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Telestai Nexus's avatar
Telestai Nexus
4h

Majorly updated the post!

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