for the basics:

“The Sator Square is an ancient enigma. This unique palindrome is composed of five words that can be red in both directions.

en bref:

The Sator square has never been explained clearly before.

Ken Wheeler proclaims to be the first to explain it clearly, yet he explains it through 5 elements, while only 2 exist and they are inversions of each other. He also leaves out the second square and does not see the principle of inversion or how it encodes the way fields propagate.

I have realised that the Sator Square and its inversion that exists physically explain the principle of toroidal field propagation between Reality (the first Sator Square) and the internal Aether (the second Sator Square).

Greetings wondrous biped,

this is a very meaningful post, since the Sator Square confirms my idea about the inversion at the zero point and this explains the existence of the inverted version of it- that has never been explained or even recognised in this way before!

There is zero conjecture here! It makes complete logical sense, once you grasp the basics and the terminology! The ferrocell findings fit the Sator Squares congruently, when you extend these findings by Ken Wheeler with an aetheric inversion of all fields!

When you follow the references of my work here on Telestai Nexus, the terminology will be easier to understand and with time- while peeling away all those obfuscating lies- you will intuitively realise the beautiful Simplicity that I wish to convey.

I have realised that the revelations from Ken Wheeler’s ferrocell findings are directly encoded in the Sator square.

I hope you can bear with me and please do not be afraid of the terminology, there is a search function and the overview article for you (the difficult complexity is the lie and obfuscation scheme)!

There is palindromic & rotational symmetry in the Sator Square:

It explains the way fields propagate in this world- which has been revealed through the ferrocell findings by Ken Wheeler for the first time 10 years ago.

After this article, you will see how the Sator Square explains that there is an aetheric inversion, a lossless reciprocation of the fields in Reality, which is absolutely amazing to think about. This means that the most ancient artefact we have of the Old World, allegedly from “Atlantis” (that I see as the Otherworld beyond the mirror plane)- has the same field propagation principle encoded, that we can see under the ferrocell, which shows real magnetism in the toroidal vortex paradigm- allegedly seen for the first time ten years ago… yet the ancients knew “the missing secret of magnetism” already!

I will explain this as clearly as possible, since this has never been recognised before and it shows that there is a “counter-coiling aetheric snake” (the aetheric double, complementation of all fields), moving with opposite time (since that is just the perception of the vortical motion and that inverts at the zero point)- governed by finalism, by Fantappiè’s Syntropy, the convergence towards our Purpose! This is all logical and based on first principles, encoded in the Sator Squares as much as visualised through the Ferrocell, when you put a magnet on the cell.

The square has point symmetry and mirror symmetry around the central N, which stands for snake and an inversion (through the geometry of the letter already).

The principle of counter rotation is directly encoded into this wondrous little square: ROTAS (wheels → the rotation, centripetal and converging to S, motion- attribute to suffer, toil: feeling) is the inversion of SATOR, the sowing & centrifugal discharge.

This means that the toroidal / vectorial discharge Φ counter rotates… ROTAS Ψ through OPERA as Water Ψ, the dielectric return, the work, charging from Omega to Alpha, moving clockwise (the inversion AREPO counterclockwise)!

You can follow the “field lines” under the ferrocell, which are interference peaks of pressure and suction, essentially- and they will move out and return to the zero point on the respective other side exactly like it is encoded in the two Sator Squres, one for the external Reality and one for the internal Aether!

I have just watched Ken Wheeler explaining the Sator Square, which has never been explained congruently before:

It is quite baffling to me, that Mr. Wheeler himself did not recognise the rotating Wheel of Life here (and the inversion in the second Sator Square- I will explain all of that in this article).

Moreover, there is a description of the counter rotating principle (field propagation) encoded, through SATOR Φ (the sowing, the centrifugal discharge) and ROTAS Ψ (the centripetal return, charging) and the inversion of it in another square that has been found… Mr Wheeler made no mention of that!

This means that the Sator Square describes the vortex paradigm: magnetism, electricity and gravity unified and not the “5 elements” primarily, as proclaimed by Ken Wheeler- and the second square confirms that there is lossless reciprocity, mutual sustenance and amplification between two worlds, our external Reality and the internal Aether!

The Sator Square describes the primordial principle of field propagation and it confirms my idea about the aetheric inversion, since N in the center stands for the snake and an inversion (N stands for Nahash נָחָשׁ, = snake)- the space between “yes” and “no”, as explained further down in the article) and because:

There exists an inverted version of the square that fits my extension of Ken Wheeler’s thinking, namely that the aetheric side does not bring “the one”- but the complementation of all fields [13].

Mutual sustenance and amplification

These little dynamos exist in a lossless manner, effectively bringing free energy. Dr. Gerald Pollack has realised this in his lab, when a tube of Nafion created a (free energy) streaming motion, which never stopped! This is due to the groundbreaking realisation that Light charges and structures Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Our Electromes govern cells and there are density layers of spaces where our morphology, feeling and thinking happens and all the other layers in existence are polarised through these. This way we do not need an awkward eternal fountain from the Aether into the external Reality, from the alleged “one”. There is mutual sustenance and reciprocity between the external Reality and the internal Aether.

The Central plane (»N« with zero point access »S« North and South) brings an Inversion of all fields and the second Sator Square confirms this idea!

You will see how this fits logically and this is quite exciting, since this is real evidence for the idea of the zero point inversion, that has been beautifully hinted at in Inuit mythology for example- yet we have been fed the masonic lies instead!

There are only two elements and they are inversions (complementations) of each other (Water and Firelight). Aether as an element has been a PsyOP, and a “superfluid” has recently been identified in the Aether (with great predictive power in conjunction with phi) and Occam’s Razor tells us that this is indeed Water.

This is a very exciting moment, because the SATOR square confirms the inversion at the zero point (through the existence of the inverted second one), that is indicated with the letter N here in the center and the two S for North and South stand for the access to the zero point tunnel, where the SATOR Φ seeding (centrifugal discharge) starts centrifugally, rotates (ROTAS Ψ, the inversion, to point, centripetal) and the OPERA Ψ, the dielectric returns centripetally (work, the dielectric return, the force, charging, sensations, reflection, feelings) , the dielectric return is counter rotating (this is very beautiful to realise). I will explain that step by step in this articler!

All there is : Magneto Φ- dielectric Ψ Liquid Firelight! (one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other).

OPERA = Ψ = work, aetheric suction, finalism (Omega to Alpha), Syntropy, Water, desire, drama, the internal flow and sensations, emotions (the opposite of AREPO but that inversion just means that the direction of the motion of this dielectric return of Light is CCW- there are two fountains and two suction sinks).

The STEREOMA

Both directions of the wheel of Life together - the two Sator Squares (these are inversions of each other and that means they describe exactly how the fields from our World of Light invert aetherically., Everything you see under the ferrocell counts at every other scale and for everything we know that exists, for bodies, thoughts, lives, galaxies, apples… everything propagates in toroidal vortex motion and these squares describe that congruently with the groundbreaking ferrocell findings that unified magnetism, electricity and gravity for the first time in human history 10 years ago):

The World of Light (left)( and the Aether, the World of Water, Atlantis to the right. This fits to the aetheric inversion of all fields that I have described here in this little note: [ 27 ]

There is only condensation Ψ=(1/Φ) and evaporation Φ.

Two motions, one outward (Light) and one inward (Water): Solve & Coagula- simple!

Ken Wheeler identified SATOR Φ with Light and OPERA Ψ with Water, which is great. The inversion of SATOR is ROTAS and that indicates the centripetal motion of OPERA- this is beautifully encoded.

Unfortunately Ken Wheeler thinks that there are 5 elements and he condemns the inversion (see his article about the Sator Square) of SATOR, ROTAS as dark and “bad”- when it is in fact simply the inversion of Light (from the inside out, centrifugal), which is Water (from the outside in, centripetal).

This is due to the misconception that Earth and Air were additional elements, when they are actually phases Light and Water.

Water is not H2O. (I hope Ken will look into this).

N is the central plane ith the zero point (with the little circle around it, indicating toroidal vortex motion when seen with the wheel around it), the 2 S’ are the access North and South, as seen under the ferrocell and TENET is the general principle.

“Everything that we praise the Egyptians for, comes from TINIT” (Ken Wheeler):

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Springs, Streams, Source… the Feminine, the goddess of Wisdom (Sophia, Athena…): TINIT

Atlantis is NOT a place in the external Reality, but the Otherworld beyond the mirror plane (imho), the Feminine principle, the reciprocal of phi that is the Aetheric suction of Water.

Ken Wheeler said something that is more truthful than he realises: “there is no inverse to the absolute- the inverse has no absolute”.

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He considers this the secret of the Sator square and wants to make a point about the absolute, yet I argue that the TENET principle itself is that absolute (there are two versions of the Sator Square, for the two Worlds- one is surface and one is depth. Death brings the flip: While we are growing older, there is rejuvenation in the counter-coiling Aether, Steiner confirms this notion) and the SATOR square represents the primordial principle of field propagation and you will see how that makes sense, especially because of the existence of an inverted version, which has never been recognised in relation to the first principle of inversion- which fits perfectly to my extension of Ken Wheelers thinking (the principle of inversion at the center of every field and also, here in the center of the sator square as the N, which stands for the snake and inversion- which has never been explained in this way before). What a time to be alive!

Ken Wheeler (He sees the Aether as the source… I see mutual sustenance and reciprocity between two worlds, external Reality and the Aether, lossless exchange) :

“Tanit as Θινιθ (Thinith) or Θεννειθ (Thenneith) This in English is: ZENITH, or the Highest, the ancestors, the founders of all civilization. In Berber “Tanit” means spring or stream, same as found in centers of the eye of Sahara. TENET: FOUNDATION, SOURCE. HORIZON, THE GIVER, THE MIRROR OF THE UNIVERSE. MIDDLE UP AND MIDDLE SIDWAYS. HIGHER TO LOWER , ALL BELOW AND BETWEEN. LITERALLY THE AETHER. TENET = ἄπειρον. BOUNDLESS,LIMITLESS, PRINCIPLE / ARCHE. PRIMARY DARK, or the “unseen One”.

I agree with the connection to TINIT but I disagree with the interpretation (it is not about source but about the inversion).

The two Θ in these palindromic words are really striking and they signify two mirror planes, where one is surface and the other depth and these roles switch between Light and Water. Our laterality is also explained by the palindromic nature. As you can see, there are multiple levels of information in words, letters and even numbers- where even the geometry of the letter or the number is significant and shows mirroring.

Atlantis, the World of Water, the Aether- has indeed an inversion and that is our external Reality, the World of Light!

I consider arche the principle of Water (→ Thales) and therewith the Aether as a direct complementation (inversion) of Light and this makes sense both in the Sator Square as in logic around the first principles.

In order to solve this inversion conundrum, we have to realise that the Aether (Dr. Paul LaViolette) is not the ground and that charge is not primal.

Since Dr. Gerald Pollack found that Light charges and structures Water, we have identified the source of the charge. I have described this idea in great detail here: [26]. If you do not understand this yet, you can start with my overview article: [13].

The aether is a mirror, I agree- but as a complementing inversion and this has never been recognised before, yet it fits the inversion of the fields from the ferrocell: [69] … and they congruently return from the Aether to Reality as shown through the ferrocell findings.

Get Ken Wheeler’s ebook: The Missing Secrets of Magnetism!

I hope that you will take the time to understand this and I am giving my best to be as clear as possible (as I have said, you can always write me a PM and that also helps me with my writing).

Since the Aether is governed by retrocausality, it brings our fleeting internal experience now and can flip to the external Space, when our external Reality becomes the internal Realm of sensations and reflections. I have layed out this idea across Telestai Nexus and you can find a lot of information regarding this through the search function and of course, in the overview article!

I am certain that the connotation of evil with the inversion principle has been made deliberately, in order to derail our understanding of the basic mechanism of Life! See my integration of the Demiurge and Sophia, that hopefully eradicates this false notion. [13]

So the principle of arche, according to Thales, is Water! It has nothing to do with Darkness, this is a categorical error yet again. The inversion of Light is Water!

To grasp this, it is important to realise that Water is not H2O, this was a PsyOP:

Moreover, air is not what we have been told, it is also Water and Light in essence:

A sketch from Victor Schauberger, who identified helical motion in Water, the basic way of the propagation of everything, like the undulations of EZ Water that facilitate our circulation (the heart would need 1 million times more energy for that job).

The centrifugal motion moves from Northwest (CW → from the two Alphas on the left to the two Omegas on the right) towards Southeast and in the southern part of the torus, from Southeast to Northwest (the general direction of the field). But S stands for the zero point portal, so the seeding, SATOR actually originates in the center.

Caveat: When I refer to NORTH in this article, I will write out North and N means simply the letter N here.

The following will be explained in this article (all the terms and letters also):

SATOR starts with S which also has the mirroring like N geometrically in the letter, meaning that it originates in the center North or South of the TENET (the principle). Imagine how the two S (as the zero point tunnels North and South, also the s sound of snakes in Psi Ψ) are the access to the N in the center and merge and the 4 ROTAS form a wheel, but two of them are also the direct counter rotation for the two SATOR pairs (indicating the vortical and centripetal motion and direction respectively). SATOR originates Northwest in the square with S moving CW and Southeast with S moving CCW and discharges Light centrifugally outward. Opera is Water and the force, work, the Feminine. The dielectric return OPERA is CW South and AREPO - CCW North, which fits the ferrocell findings perfectly:

The Sator Square describes what you see above and below here and the second Sator Square describes the aetheric inversion of this, meaning the lossless reciprocation (not described in the graphics above and below). This has never been seen like that but it is congruent with the inversion of the Ferrocell findings you see here (above and below), which answers the question about the other side of the zero point: It leads to the aetheric inversion of all fields!

When you contemplate the two graphics above, you will come to see that the two squares below encode exactly that on the left and that the right is the aetheric inversion that I have explained here: [69]!

On the left: The World of Light (our fields in Reality). On the right: the World of Water (the fields in the Aether).

The Wheel of Life (the Masculine version- there is the small one in the center around the N, where P stands for Pi and the Bull Φ and R Ro for the flow of Water… Ψ)- E is the breath of life:

The Wheels ROTAS and Counter-Rotation as the Inversion of SATOR. The A is written in the ancient way with the direct inversion of the opening, which has been appropriated by the masons of course!

And the aetheric counter rotation / inversion (the Feminine Version Ψ: this has never been seen before, fits logically across the board though):

The aetheric inversion (below) completes the geometry and this fits to everything we have been discussing here on Telestai Nexus during the last years (the lateral mirroring and general inversion):

Found in the ruins of Pompeii (it predates Christianity).

Another aetheric version of the Sator Square (the field inversion that inverts laterally too, since the centrifugal discharge in Reality moves from NW to SE and here in the Aether, the seeding, the discharge starts NE and goes CCW to SW (the two Alphas to the two Omegas on the left). It is a beautiful cypher and I am glad I can reveal it for you, entirely for free and without any mystification!

The SATOR - ROTAS inversion aetherically (towards S and away from S)

There is a 90° angle formed and the two ROTAS point towards S as the Inversion point, the northern zero point portal that you can also see in the ferrocell images.

The Sator Square of the aetheric inversion of all fields (above)!

SATOR is Φ (centrifugal discharge) and CCW here North in the Aether (the direction of the letters when you read it) and CW South in the Aether (see the image above) and that fits the inversion of all fields when you imagine that happening on the aetheric side. When they come back, the directions of the motion fits perfectly to the visualisations of the Ferrocell, that shows real magnetism for the first time in 3d and toroidal vortex motion!

OPERA is Ψ and CW north in the Aether (AREPO is the CW direction aetherically). The inversion means simply an inversion of the motion here. The situation with SATOR and ROTAS is different., because there are always two words moving towards S, centripetally inward or away from S, centrifugally opening…

This confirms the aetheric inversion of all fields that I have described here technically [69] and as a rather poetic narrative: [37]

I want to be clear: The idea of the inversion of all fields at the zero point tunnel is congruent with the ferrocell findings (when you think about the inversion of all those fields in the aether and how they return) and it is congruent with the two Sator Square Versions that are inversions of each other. This is very beautiful to realise!

This version has the Pi in there … even more evidence for the description of the basic principle of field propagation

Even our numbers hint at the inversion (complementation) already:

Both “N” and “S” have the inversion geometrically built in the letters as well!

The oldest story of mankind is a Love story and describes the relationship of the SATOR, the farmer DUMUZI who sows the seeds, the centrifugal discharge of our World of Light, our History making Φ!

And INANNNA is OPERA, the force and suction of Water (Schauberger) that pulls syntropically, our Destiny Ψ!

Both invert and rotate in the TENET (the principle) and the cross (axis mundi) point to N in the center, which stands for the snake, the double ouroboros (the caduceus), with the two S in the corners (for the access to the zero point North and South respectively). There are two origins of the SATOR Φ seeding of Light and points for the two ROTAS Ψ back centripetally towards the S (N is the central plane and S stands for the zero point portal access to the central plane (N part).

“The two Lights and two Waters” (not Darkness) that Ken Wheeler describes, hint at the aetheric inversion that is not a mechanical one, but the interplay of the external Reality and the internal Aether. Phases of Water and Light bring the entirety of our two Worlds and the difference of the perception of the internal realm compared to the external Reality bring forth the notion of “two Lights and two Waters”→ the external and internal one (… and everything inverts at the moment of Death).

Time is just the perception of the motion of the toroidal vortices we are and live within and this is why the inverted Otherworld is also governed by retrocausality and therewith Syntropy, the complementation of Entropy that Luigi Fantappiè discovered as the basic principle of Life: [67] [68].

Where is Atlantis really?

The eye of Sahara, the Sight to the Light, signifies the World of Water, the centripetal nature of Water as the Sight Ψ to the Light Φ and that is Atlantis! It is Sophias reflection to the burning Light of the Water deprived desert!

The locality of it is symbolical (imho).

The story of Atlantis is connected to an underwater world, because it is the realm beyond the mirror plane in the center of every field (beyond the zero point inversion).

“The eye of sahara is a direct isolated hydrothermal complex with springs of water”, so it could be symbolically put here, since the access to the Otherworld (also in norse mythology) is always a spring, a fountain or a well….

The Sator square is not about the “five elements” (as phenomena) per se, but N is connected to 5 in numerology and generally, the 5 appears as the pentagon in phi geometry.

SATOR, the Sower (Dumuzi) , Beauty, the centrifugal and magneto- discharge: Light Φ, Entropy, our History.

«S»ATOR outward North with direction Northwest to Southest (sowing Light… CW centrifugal motion)

«S»ATOR outward South direction Southeast to NorthWest (2 Alphas to the right to two Omegas, indicating the CCW motion of the centrifugal motion outward).

The Inversion ROTAS Ψ indicates the centripetal motion of OPERA inwards, there are two ROTAS pointing towards the S in the bottom right corner (image above) and two pointing towards S in the top left corner.

OPERA, the dielectric return (Inanna), Ψ, Water, Syntropy, suction of our Destiny :

OPERA is the dielectric and centripetal return of the centrifugal discharge, Work (convergence), Water, Syntropy, the Opera of Life: Love, the Force, feelings CW here and AREPO, the inversion is CCW (reading from right to left, which fits the Ferrocell findings…).

The Geometry of the Sator Square

This is a 5x5 square and pentagonal symmetry is deeply tied to Φ that is in everything. [26]. The Vitruvian man in the pentagram: 5 represents the human being and pentagonal geometries bring nesting around phi!

The Phi Φ in everything is directly visible- in our human proportions!

The letters of the Sator Square explained

The letter S stands for Sigma

Sigma is most famous in math as the summation symbol (Σ). Summation is the process of adding up a series of numbers or terms.

The first version looks like a crown, like the EZ water crown of charge separation, where + is the centrifugal discharge and - the negatively charging part (Mario and Wario ;), a game / play with the inversion principle and a false categorisation and connection of it with Darkness, when it is in fact Water to the Light, the internal reflection to the external structure).

The inner part

The internal square is part of the toroidal vortex model and it consists of letters connected to P(Φ), R(Ψ)

E= a vowel for breath, motion, energy… In Greek, the word for emotion is “συναίσθημα” (synaisthima).

Everything falls back to Φ & Ψ

P stands for π here, the circle, Phi: Φ . The uppercase Π also resembles a gate or structure, the bull, the Masculine! → Entropia / Entropy

R- Rho (Ρ, ρ) closely tied to the meaning of: Ψ (as 1/Φ) → the letter for fluid density in fluid mechanics. Water and its centripetal structuring and charging, is what brings density → Syntropia / Syntropy

Origins and symbolism: Derived from the Phoenician resh (meaning “head”). In ancient Greek, rho was associated with fluidity, vibration, or motion (e.g., in words related to flow or rolling). It appears in key terms like rheō (ῥέω, “to flow”) - linking it to rivers, change, or dynamic processes.

Now that we have identified E for motion, P π (uppercase Π) for Φ and R for Ψ, we can see the toroidal vortex:

The centripetal dielectric return is indicated by the ROTAS (two and two), the inversion of SATOR: the Ψ (OPERA and AREPO) is the feminine Water based suction that pulls CW (Opera) South and CCW (Arepo) North towards the center N.

Again and again: this is completely congruent with the ferrocell findings, when you compare it directly (the aetheric side is the inversion, just as it is depicted in the inverted Sator Square).

The inversion of the word OPERA only means the change from CW to CCW motion (OPERA to APERO).

ROTAS is the syntropic charging, centripetal return (two ROTAS, centripetally moving inward to the point S).

SATOR is the entropic discharge (two SATOR opening, centrifugally from S).

Then the second Sator Square comes in with the aetheric inversion (the opposite of the ferrocell findings, since that is what follows on the other side):

The Orgone / force Ψ (Water) brings the “Southeast” (starting from S South) SATOR Φ sowing / discharge that moves CCW towards the zero point access North as AREPO Ψ (the dielectric return CCW North) and the Northwest originating SATOR Φ sowing CW (centrifugal outward motion, Light) returns CW as OPERA Ψ towards the zero point South (S in the bottom right corner).

The zero point portals (S) are actually in the center of the central plane (N) of course!

All of this information is encoded in this wondrous little square! The sowing of Dumuzi actually originates in the center of the field and the S is the indication for the zero point and it connects directly to the sh sound of Psi (I am serious about this). The hissing Sound and the first letter of SATOR, meaning that the aetheric charge discharges into the centrifugal space creation (the sowing), history making, our Life!

The inversion of the word describes the centripetal counter rotation ROTAS (the wheels, starts with R and relates to ῥέω = rheíō, to flow, stream back → the voidance) and the wheel of Life with all four ROTAS.

N marks the central plane in the center and stands between Yes and No, Affirmation and Negation (as you will see further down in the article). N also comes from the snake and the inversion is right in that letter.

»N«achash (נחש = serpent) = Mashiach (משיח = Messiah) = 358

The gematria of Snake and Messiah is identical (this is irrefutable). Caveat: I do not endorse any messianic ideas or movements! As you can see, the gematria is clear. There are two snakes, Light and Water and they are one in essence (so to speak). The agency across scales (Dr. Michael Levin) explains how Life can be seeded by Aeons and how intelligent minds are at work everywhere in Life, which reflect internally in one way or another like everything else in existence. Nothing is just material, according to Michael Levin, Tufts University.

N is at the center and it is the letter between YES and NO- stands for the world snake and duality, the inversion quite literally and visually / geometrically in the letter!

Tenet, the Principle that holds

The cross marks North and South, West and East. It also stands for horizontal = Aether (for the Sound-Spheres of Water that elicit Light through their collisions→ Dr. Gerald Pollack, Cymatics, Tesla) and vertical = external Reality (the propagation of Light)

Also: You can read NET from the center in every direction (OPERA = work) so NETWORK in every direction.

(The SATOR also ends with R and that is surrounded by Omegas, meaning the termination is the flow back but also the 90° rotation (ROTAS as wheels)… )

SATOR, seeding, centrifugal discharge North (above) from 2 Alphas to two Omegas CW (normal left to right reading of SATOR).

It starts to rotate centrifugally outward (from Alpha to Omega…) and it rotates (… ROTAS, centripetal convergence to point S- meaning helical counter-rotation with SATOR):

SATOR, seeding, centrifugal discharge South (above) from 2 Alphas right to two Omegas left CWW (direction of the word SATOR from right to left South- indicating the direction of motion: CCW) at the same time with the centripetal ROTAS motion (two ROTAS towards S)- towards the first letter of SATOR- signifying the southern Zero point tunnel…).

The two Alphas and Omegas indicate the direction of motion, SATOR is seeding Light CCW and centrifugally South (also reading the word Sator right to left):

ROTAS is the inversion of SATOR, to the point of S:

Rotas = Rotation, the centripetal return → bringing OPERA → the reflection, the voidance and dielectric return during the propagation of Light, the aetheric suction of Water Ψ!

Ken Wheeler sees this as connected to darkness, yet feeling is the syntropic complementation to our entropic history making, with our Will and Intentions- it is a fundamental part of our existence and I argue that the erasure of our imagination is the main reason for the dissociation of the two worlds, that led to our current era of a technological dystopia. When we reconnect to our Soul Ψ, we can remedy that!

See this wonderful comment by Maria Pavic, that is congruent with the way I interpret Water, the inversion of SATOR as the syntropic and centripetal charging, the internal Realm and therewith the internal reflection, bringing sensations and feelings (also congruent with math and Fantappiè’s findings and physics, the ferrocell findings). → this fits perfectly to my realisation about the place of feelings as the aetheric inner reflection Ψ of the fields of Φ.

(you can see 4 ROTAS: completing the wheel of Life in a circle, while two ROTAS pointing in a 90° angle towards southeast and two towards northwest ), hinting at rotation in two directions and the toroidal vortex motion of everything.

Eventually the N for Snake and Inversion in the center of the cross marks the zero point (literally).

Tenet = Principle = the cross and a palindromic inversion, describing the central plane and »N« brings the inversion in the center.

One Version with the TENET cross for the World of Light (our external Reality) The inverted Sator Square with the TENET cross for the World of Water (Atlantis, the Aether) one is surface one is depth and that relationship flips during the moment of death or during entheogenic break-through experiences

The Golden angle / ratio is literally encoded as the ORO in the corner… and in the 5 for the pentagon (the golden ratio forms the pentagon).

The center piece is the N- which is the central plane and the N letter also inverts at the diagonal axis, signifying the zero point inversion. N comes from the snake, the two world snakes, one in the entropic direction of discharge and the other in the syntropic direction of charging (literally) and they mingle in helical motion… virtually in everything and according to phi Φ and its inversion psi Ψ. In the center there is the zero point tunnel and the two S from SATOR are the northern and southern portal to it, simple as that!

This is where this cross occurs historically:

Stylised from the Carvings of Carthaginia

I argue that TENET means the principles and does not describe “the Atlantians”, which would mix up the meaning of this: Atlantis is the Aether beyond the N in the center.

Ken Wheeler connects TENET to TINIT (the mysterious Land “in the middle of the ocean” or rather, beyond the zero point of inversion- but he sees it as an actual place in the external Reality. You will see why it makes sense to regard it as the platonic space beyond the mirror, the Otherworld and Underworld of Ancient Egypt instead, the Feminine Aether)!

«The Egyptians are allegedly the offspring of Atlantis. This is due to the fact that Atlantis is the Realm beyond the mirror, it is the platonic space in the mind of Dr. Michael Levin and the Otherworld in countless cultures and traditions!»

Atlantis falls and rises again in our experience, just like Inanna and Dumuzu, since that is the way our existence works! We are born here and we have an aetheric body that is inverted and complementary to the one governed by our electromes, the physical representation of our soul (governing the totality of our EZ water charge expression in our body, our Bio-Electricity). Our Life unfolds entropically and we are also attracted by our goals and purpose through the aetheric suction of Water, which brings the inner sensations and Love (Fantappiè).

Two circles with the dot, for the northern and southern access to the zero point tunnel!

My interpretation of this ancient symbol of Atlantis is this:

Atlantis is the Aether beyond the zero point tunnel of inversion- infinite layers of densities that create coherent and converging worlds of Life that also diffuse again, just like dreams- which are also an inversion according to Rudolf Steiner:

This figure is congruent with the findings of Marija Gimbutas and represents Ψ Psi, the Aether, Atlantis, the Otherworld, the Underwold, the Land of Imagination, the internal Space and the platonic Space in Levin’s mind!

And at this point I would go one step further and connect it to this stone from Göbekli Tepe:

Marija Gimbutas

Marija Gimbutas gathered more than 30,000+ artifacts in her passionate investigative journey through the Old World of Europe

She investigated the remains of the Old World in Europe and discovered that the Ψ psi figures are by no means only a representation of a locality but mean the feminine principle, the soul and complementation to the Φ phi figures.

The cross appears on nordic runestones:

2 distinct serpents, the ᛁ rune (ice), ᛋ for (sun) - ᚾ (necessity → the principle).

The name of Atlantis (the Otherworld) in Punic language:

About the Letter N

The N stands in the center and marks the central plane with the zero point tunnel!

Written by someone who has spent his entire Life thinking about the meaning of letters and the connection to numbers:

“The letter N is so much more than just a common consonant. It’s got character, history, and even a bit of an attitude if you really look closely. I’ve been fascinated by letters since I was a kid tracing them in sand, and letter N has always stood out to me as something special. So in numerology (my aunt’s absolute obsession since her divorce), each letter has a corresponding number, and N gets matched up with 5. Here’s something weird about n: it’s simultaneously used for both affirmation and negation. On one hand, we have positive words like “necessary,” “nurture,” and “novel.” On the other hand, n gives us the building block for almost all our negative terms: no, not, never, none. In linguistic terms, “n” often serves as a negation prefix across Indo-European languages. Yet the letter itself is anything but negative- it’s essential, productive, and central to language function. This duality has always fascinated me. I remember having an argument with a friend where I kept hearing “no,” but what they really meant was “I need more information.” The letter n contained both the rejection and the path forward in the same conversation. The Letter N and connection to Snake” Never-ending N: The Letter of Infinity This is a beautiful thought, because the decay is beautiful and it hints at the invisible Aether, where the decomposition becomes rejuvenation (due to the principle of inversion). The Hebrew word נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) starts with N and means "snake." An apparent onomatopoeia, the easiest way to remember נחשׁ (nāḥāsh) is to listen to the sound as you press the air out of your mouth while you complete the shhh sound (the S…) at the end of the word. You can almost hear the snake hissing right behind you. The oldest surviving Greek Text about Ψ was mockery of the Feminine Force of Imagination (the origin of the shutting down of passionate expressions in our society, the “pssst”): Ψ ψυχρόν, ψιλόν, ψόφον ἔχον, ψιλονόει, ψεύστης, ψόγος, ψῖψι ψιψὶ ψιψί, ψιψί.

Claudio (Commentor): “If you use the small letters then it matches more closely what on the egyptian walls... the a is the shen O| in which we need the alpha and omega.. as the k cleaves the | from the a to get the O... the N as you say comes from the nu... the letters “n” and “u” as these are the symbols on the back of the cobra’s head which is north and south nodes in the heavens which are the reincarnation black hole nodes as proven by many charts we’ve done on re-incarnations and out of body experience”

I would say that the heavens comprise the complementary landscape beyond the mirror plane.

Two Worlds, one in essence.

Geometry is not evil!

Ken Wheeler argues that this figure looks like a human being (found in ancient Egypt and all over the world, as Marija Gimbutas found during her groundbreaking investigations) but it signifies the feminine principle. Likewise, atlantis looks like a place with fountains and wells, yet it represents the Water based Aether (Dan Winter recently identified the aetheric “superfluid” and phi with great predicitve power).

Ken Wheeler considers everything out of 5 evil (like Dan Winter…), but luckily Jain 108 helps us out and tells us clearly that this is not the case (geometry is not evil)- in his usual and very enchanting manner:

I argue that geometry is not evil and once you grasp the primordial principle of inversion, everything else falls into place:

Conclusion

This is an truly exciting moment! The Sator Square has never been interpreted in this way and there has never been an explanation for the existence of the inverted form, where the SATOR seeding originates Northeast and Southwest instead of Northwest and Southeast. The two versions are inversions of each other (also laterally) and this fits to my discovery of the inversion principle at the zero point tunnel.

When you look at the letters and meaning of their geometry before their evolution in time, you can realise that even that is congruent with this idea, namely that the Sator Square is encoding the primordial principle of field propagation between the external Reality and the internal Aether and the aetheric inversion exists as well (due to retrocausality that is part of the inversion of every field).

What a time to be alive!

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Your Karmameleon