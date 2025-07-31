This is how truth seekers have been portrayed, since 2020:

For citing published scientific papers, for doubting the co2 narrative, for mistaking qdots for nanobots (while having been on the right track… the self blinking of qdots looks like a bot indeed).

We have been portrayed as crazy, for looking into the depth of the mess that is categorically deceptive science. Especially Nanotechnology!

(Virology, Genetics, Physics, Neurotransmitters, Protein Sequencing and so many more…)

The published literature regarding nanotechnology has been intentionally deranged and curated- to make us look crazy when we recite it publicly! Every novel element in our blood has gotten a false role, which was selected in this way!

The “conspiracy guy” was in virtually every hollywood movie, a run down drug addict, confused and lost of course.

Prince about our current era:

Welcome to the 4th industrial “revolution”!

We have been lied to about everything- fundamentally!

The earth is not flat though, this narrative has been their primary trick

to delegitimise all of those, who fell for this cardinal error!

»The Earth is not flat and Space is real!«

Philanthropaths have plastered google with fake satellite and space images on purpose. This is how they operate. They sneak in CGI and let high profile “truthers” come up with flat earth theory and space denial, that readers believe, since most of these accounts have given thorough insights into some secret aspect of our reality that builds trust…

A real hubble image looks more like this:

Here is a screenshot from the hubble legacy archive with the original unedited black and white pictures. You can type in billions upon billions of coordinates if you wish and it will give you the precise image that is congruent with ancient astrology findings of the mayans and egyptians… go figure!

Enough of “flat earth” and space denial. This type of COINTEL has caused severe damage, while the A.I. made sure that it looks tremendously plausible, using all sorts of tricks. It has disrupting our movement, so I have to clarify this once and for all. Space exists and you can find an incredible amount of results through the hubble legacy archive. When you get into real physics, there is no way to rationally go anywhere near flat earth.

They have anti gravity propulsion technology, already in the B2 and the older “UFOs” - they surely would not send their own people up there in one of those ancient rockets of cointel head musk!

I personally saw a perfectly round blood moon eclipse some years ago:

as compared to the flat earth moon eclipse:

Ok :) Enough said.

Now, back to the other psyops in this global bamboozlement campaign, which is carried out through all the institutions:

The plan to make us look crazy for stating deceptive concepts for the novel structures we are seeing in human blood and the environment, got reinforced by third party propaganda, algos, paid trolls and A.I. driven social media mayhem… denigration… whenever we tried to wake up those lost in their deranged viral fairy tale. “You should seek help” was the general response, when you call out the bluff of virology or talk about the interfacing of humanity with “technology” (which was all about nanoparticles, hydrogels and mesogens, not chips or robots). People were magnetic (the aunt of my ex had it strongly, then came the brain aneurysma surgery ), Harari wasn’t lying and the 4h industrial revolution is indeed all about changing biology, just not in the (cointel) way as portrayed, without matrix type of tech and “genetics”. It works without advanced chip technology, through nanoparticles, hydrogels and mesogens alone- since our cellular network is the chip (the hydrogels provide substrates and they are hydrophobic- great for liquids like our blood, in order to not disperse the content so quickly- so the mesogenic fibers can grow for broader reception, while the nanoparticles do their voltage fluorescence job, mark the territory due to their self blinking nature and much more…).

Reality Hollywood!

The powers that shall not be know how to mould our perception and attach these nasty attributes to those who embark on their journey for the truth. They have prepared narratives, as though reality was their hollywood movie- and they distributed them into legitimacy, throughout our institutions, into almost every scientific book in the world. They are luring at every corner of “conspiracy land”, to cause death by association, once you fall for their projects curated by their advanced A.I., aiming at mental corruption, meant to derail every seeker of truth and delegitimise them. Flat earth for example, was deeply tied to real intel, so we believed the lies! Then, on the other hand, there are our corrupt 'freedom doctors', who are well dressed and clean. They reinforce the lie with a calm voice, namely that we were just off the rails:

Once you feel that there are mesogenic fibers forming in your body, that grow (from materials distributed during the jet combustion and in other ways). There is a DSM entry for that : “paranoid parasitosis”.

They say that this pandemic without viruses was just a collective “mass formation psychosis” (top notch mockery)…

Now they can stuff more nanoparticles inside of you, as adjuvants of the medication against your alleged delusion- perfect!

The theory of genetics is lunacy, and with it: The entirety of virology!

Errors made while approaching the truth shall be forgiven!

Tapping into the traps of the enemies of life, is virtually unavoidable at one point. Our whole society has been manufactured and deranged in that way- All we can do is keep an open mind so that we can correct those errors. Too much narrow mindedness and pre-emptive certainty are a massive hindrance! Sometimes there is one element in our belief system that prevents us from getting that eureka moment… and it is always good to continue questioning… especially since most of the world is at that stage here:

This (above) is a great portrait of the coherence of genetics!

Even a simple bluetooth microwave signal (GHz) can scan the body shape with 1mm precision. This can record key strokes at any time. Even better, with 2 devices or more, because they all connect: thanks to the -unasked for- ubiquitous smart grid that is frying our brains with all sorts of radiation, to confuses our cells into demented ideas.

When we research biosensors, it is all about chips and implants and alien / UFO stories, which are all deceptions.

Chips are not necessary, because our body makes up the greatest chip of them all, through 1 trillion living cells, with gap junctions and thus memory function. The alien story is a cover up of the archontic intrusion. And the UFO story is a cover up for the anti-gravity technologies coming out of T.T. Brown’s research and Dr. Paul LaViolettes findings as well (the B2 is an anti-gravity propulsion bomber).

What they will never tell you, is that we have been blanketed in nanoparticle dust for decades and they have refined the formulas and these voltage fluorescent and photoelectric particles survive several cell cycles. Inside the cell, they form an endosome and this is the weird change we are seeing in RBC. Otherwise, they can float in the bloodstream and nucleate to membranes on the way. In alkaline environments they start to clump together and the functioning is diminished (Karl C. had great success with sodium citrate, I use it in pulsed footbaths and it pulls out a lot, visibly!).

I herewith decompose the red herring of the matrix like and mechanical nano-networks narrative that hypnotised too many of us for way too long. Do not get me wrong. I have studied Mik Andersen’s work profoundly and I have shared it widely (some of it is also true). At the time, it was the most plausible explanation and Akyildiez confirmed it. The only problem with that is, that he knows exactly why he was talking about nanobots and THZ (while still being part of the spectrum of nastiness, it does not penetrate the skin very well), so that we do not think about the nanoparticles and UV/ Infrared (from the 6g smart grid & directly from our chromosomes / cells- they lie about biophotons and their role as well, obviously), or in bioelectricity and voltage gradients, 5g signals and even ionising radiation from the radioactive qdots.

Like I said, ionising radiation is not as dangerous as portrayed and non ionising radiation is much more dangerous than they admit to… while both pose a great risk for cancer, because this radiation interferes with our own communication and causes heavy loads of ROS.

The story about nuclear energy waste radiation is massively exaggerated, so we do not build too many free energy facilities, like nuclear reactors. Dr. Maria Crisler found Caesium 137 and respectively Barium 137m in our body, and this ionising radiation gives off great tracking pings! Qdots do blink on their own by the way!

The hacking is happening and the “advanced nanoparticle era of cocvide” was about the distribution of bio-imaging in every way or form. Every day you can see the trails in the sky.

There were cointel agents directly from pfizer, exposing intricate details about the shots, while talking down on the nanotech crowd, under complete denial of the ubiquitous interfacing- while distributing e-health tech… gatekeeping par excellence.

Masks, “antimicrobial sprays”, shots directly into the veins, “desinfection agents”, hydrogels to “clean our hands” - all of that was the very “technology” that they are using to interface us. These elements were deliberately portrayed as advanced nanotech in the literature, with A.I. sentience etc… simply to discredit us and make us sound crazy, respond to us as though we were and lock us into mental-experimentation wards (mental - “health” - institutes).

These materials are still being distributed everywhere, through jet fuel combustion with additives, through glyphosate and sodas, coatings on condoms, even nano-car wax. [33] The enemies of life have made sure that we are all dosed up. Our photons and voltage alone are not enough for them to read or reach us precisely. This is why we have been sickened for generations, in brutal ways. Most of our chronical diseases stem from this type of nanoparticle poisoning, by a large margin. When children grow up and get these “adjuvant shots” - the development of the body and mind is disturbed by all these artificial signals from fluorescence (UV, Infrared) on top, which also sucks / harvests our own bioelectricity. The only problem: These things (hydrogels, mesogens, nanoparticles) are “organic” in a way, they just do not belong in our body and they are highly toxic to us. This is partly due to the nanoscale size- so they enter the brain and nucleate to our neurons, enter cells via endocytosis and so on and so forth:

This is an easy example to understand what is going on :

The portrayal of complex theories induces awe in those who do not understand how psychopathic and established the lies of our ivory towers truly are. But obfuscation is simply a strategy to overload our gullible heads. They hire well paid “virologists” who justify their “useful idiot” status through their bankroll. They believe in it, it makes them money and their peers confirm their delusion.

Categorically deceptive science that lies about our reality causes mass formation psychosis, which is experienced as the norm!

We are running around this planet, reiterating this ridiculous notion:

42.3 billion miles !!! While all the other nanoparticles are moving erratically in our blood or any other solution, due to brownian motion. The stories about nucleotides and their perfect magnetism and all the rest of that polymerase scented fabulation is total batshit! We fell for it! We did, all of us :)

Our current disinformation empire of “science” has been deranged by personalities like Crick, Watson and Mullis- who were deeply into making and taking LSD, which in itself is a potentially wonderful experience, unless you psychopathically deceive the whole world with bizarre theories about essential parts of our existence, our body or physics.

Imagine the audacity to intentionally do that and then tell people that the light from the qdots in sequencing would be a terminator, that the polymerase enzyme took and stopped sequences with while copying them…

All sorts of psychological mechanisms can be used to explain why people fall for this utterly insane concoction.. Again, the Asch Experiment is a great example:

5 Facts About Solomon Asch’s Conformity experiment! 1. Solomon Asch conducted groundbreaking research on conformity, where he found that individuals are likely to conform to majority opinion even when the majority is clearly wrong. This study challenged the prevailing assumption that individuals would always act independently and highlighted the significant influence of social factors on individual behavior. 2. Asch's conformity experiments involved participants being asked to judge the length of lines in the presence of confederates who purposely gave incorrect answers. Surprisingly, about 75% of participants conformed to the erroneous majority at least once during the trials, despite knowing the correct answer. 3. Asch's research also revealed that the presence of just one dissenting confederate significantly reduced conformity rates among participants. This finding demonstrated the powerful effect of dissent and suggested that even a single voice of opposition could empower individuals to resist conformity pressures. 4. Asch's work emphasises the importance of social context in shaping individual behaviour. Interestingly, when participants were allowed to privately write down their answers without peer pressure, conformity rates dropped significantly. This finding suggests that individuals tend to conform more when their responses are publicly observable. 5. Despite his influential studies on conformity, Asch was deeply skeptical of labelling his work as solely related to conformity. He believed that his research was broader and explored people's construals of reality, the influence of social norms, and the role of independence and individual freedom in decision-making. Therefore, while Asch is well-known for his findings on conformity, he had a broader perspective on the implications of his research.

Why tell such a monumental lie?

“When you have voltage sensitive ion channels- you have a transistor. When you have a couple of transistors, you have a boolean logic gate. When you have logic gates, you have truth tables and you can build- you know, whatever functions you want. Do you need to evolve the elements of that truth table? No you get it for free.” - Michael Levin

Regarding Ionising Radiation:

It is not the ionising radiation of the sun that causes cancer. The cancer comes from the nanoparticles in the sunscreen, for interfacing. The whole idea that ionising radiation would be extremely dangerous is batshit (while it creates a lot of ROS through its reactivity, due to the composition of subatomic “particles”). The immense efforts to dispose nuclear waste were just for show. Nuclear power plants are using zero point energy principles and “used up uranium” is still useful.

Everything about the nuclear weapons hoax and more [981]. (the authors are mostly unaware of zero point energy generators).

The strategy for us goyim is as follows:

Create a lie “too big to fall” (cross referenced, ghostwritten science, cyphered concepts / categorical deceptions / mass psychological effects, through the alleged ivory towers excellence… CO2, Virology, Genetics, Chemical Neurotransmission, Nuclear Weapons, Fission). Staff the universities, pay and “guide” them and have those high up conduct the orchestration of it!

Delegitimise dissidents (Everyone needs to make money, so people are going to start selling something and the cointel heads from the three letter agencies are advising that… just like they do it with companies, through money and eventually through blackmail… this is how it came to methylene blue, a voltage sensitive dye that stains our body for years, ivermectin and other shady products).

Decypher the Deceit!

So whenever you see one of those, this is how to decypher this propaganda piece:

There is always a false cover story to get more photoelectric particles and dielectric fibers into our body.

Thank you so much for being part of this movement towards truth, towards better days! Share it openly and wide, as long as we can…

Finally, here's an improvisation that I recorded a few days ago:

