The following article is about Jakob Bernoulli & the Spira Mirabilis, and how the powers that shall not be have covered up his "top secret” discovery…

that can explain our Universe and all the wonders in it better than the entire fleet of masonic cover ups, like black holes, religions, string theory, quantum mechanics and other deliberate distractions…

and I have finally found all the evidence that confirms it:

What a Time to be Alive! "Total Horror and Total Beauty at the same Time!" Terence McKenna



The search for the real double torus yields hundreds of deleted Websites and the A.I. confirms the observed difficulties: These additions in the math are just there to space it out a bit ! “The Math holds Ironclad” : When I asked for the Image Generation, that failed of course… like hundreds of Scripts that do not work… Even our mastermind around Geometry, Anthony Judge acknowledges that it is very hard to render the real double torus spiral! This is the false depiction of it, that you can find everywhere:

Jakob Bernoulli &

the Spira Mirabilis

When you look look up Jakob Bernoulli, who was in Love with the Spira Miaribilis (the golden Spiral of φ outward & ψ inward), it is all about irrelevances (or false depictions, connected to string theory, black holes and other inventions- depicting the false archimedean spiral that does not produce the intertwined Double Helix of our Universe)… while we are being fed commercialised distractions and Nucleotide sprinkled fairy tales …

Following the example of Archimedes, who wished his tomb decorated with his most beautiful discovery in geometry and ordered it inscribed with a cylinder circumscribed by a sphere, James Bernoulli requested that his tomb be inscribed with his logarithmic spiral together with the words: “Eadem mutata resurgo: Though changed, I arise the same”…

The double torus spiral: This is the closest I got with a Script… φ & ψ together, create THIS Bernoulli wanted to have the double torus spiral on his tombstone, but the powers that shall not be gave him the archimedean Spiral instead… It has been almost impossible to find the truth about this issue. Thick and thorn-spiked clusters of disinformation had to be combatted everywhere on the Internet… but providence led to this discovery at last:

The Spira Mirabilis (the Golden Spiral: The Principle of Beauty in Nature, as Φ & Ψ). The Fibonacci sequence is only an approximation to this… The spira mirabilis, or “miraculous spiral,” is the Latin name coined by Swiss mathematician Jakob Bernoulli in 1692, for the logarithmic spiral: A self-similar curve, where the angle between the tangent and radius vector remains constant, allowing it to expand or contract infinitely while preserving its shape. Bernoulli was so enamored with its properties that he had it engraved on his tombstone with the inscription Eadem mutata resurgo (”Though changed, I arise the same”), though an “error”- resulted in an Archimedean Spiral being used instead…

Ayahuasca, the vine of the dead:

Imagine endless variations of crystallised worlds, animated by charge in the other arm of this intertwined dance of φ&ψ, the Spira Mirabilis and its inverse form - which creates the real double torus spiral. The only animation I have found online is far from top notch … scripts fail and I have investigated this for a very long time already! This is clearly being suppressed! The arithmetic spiral, while aesthetically similar at a glance, misses the mathematical miracle that Bernoulli revered: “invariance under scaling, evoking endless renewal!

In his own words, Bernoulli said:

“But since this marvellous spiral, by such a singular and wonderful peculiarity, pleases me so much that I can scarce be satisfied with thinking about it, I have thought that it might be not inelegantly used for a symbolic representation of various matters. For since it always produces a spiral similar to itself, indeed precisely the same spiral, however it may be involved or evolved, or reflected or refracted, it may be taken as an emblem of a progeny always in all things like the parent, simillima filia matri. (… in the patriarchic paradigm… conjecture in the light of recent findings). Since our spira mirabilis remains, amid all changes, most persistently itself, and exactly the same as ever, it may be used as a symbol, either of fortitude and constancy in adversity, or, of the human body; which after all its changes, even after death, will be restored to its exact and perfect self; so that, indeed, if the fashion of imitating Archimedes were allowed in these days, I should gladly have my tombstone bear this spiral, with the motto: “Though changed, I rise again exactly the same (Eadem numero mutata resurgo)” Jacob Bernoulli

Why was it hidden? Because the realisation of complementary dualism would collapse the false dualism between wave and particle (they are the same thing), which has been logically falsified by Dr. Paul LaViolette. We are living in two Worlds.

William Blake explained our reality quite clearly in his poetry, but very few people understood what he was talking about. During the age of monotheisms, it is quite a remarkable accomplishment, to come up with these integrative thoughts: The cistern contains: the fountain overflows

One thought fills immensity…

Energy is the only life, and is from the Body

And Reason is the bound or outward circumference of Energy

Energy is Eternal Delight —

And in its Vortex the Line of Light becomes Circle of Fire.” William Blake - The Marriage of Heaven and Hell (Plate 14, 1790) Goethe understood the Secret of the Spira Mirabilis: “Two souls, alas, dwell in my breast,

One wants to separate from the other;

One clings to the world with crude love-lust,

The other lifts itself violently from the dust

To the fields of high ancestors.” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Will and Feeling

Resistance and Charge Yin and Yang

The greek alphabet had Φ and Ψ next to each other (before it got twisted): Φ PHI Ψ PSI Χ CHI Ω OHM ... and there was meaning in that, involving the word ΨΥΧΩ = Soul. They later twisted it and put the X in between Φ and Ψ - so it loses its meaning.

ΦΨΧΩ ::: Φ PHI ::: Ψ PSI ::: Χ CHI ::: Ω OHM = SOUL Aether and Reality Two Worlds sprung from the Golden Spiral & its Inversion: φ & ψ

The Masculine Principle = Firelight = φ = △

The Feminine Principle = Water = ψ = ▽

Our Human Nature is a mix of those two…. together (△+▽) we are:

We were only under trauma based mind control , while the old Gnostic Truth about the Luminous and Intertwined Double World Snakes was hidden from us. △+▽ ::: ψφ ::: We had to swallow Monotheisms and the demonisation of our nature.

Truth cannot be privatised or demonised… well- they are obviously trying that- but the Truth does not care and will still be there… no matter how much our self proclaimed overlords want to condition us to hate ourselves, our nature, our lives here on earth… So this discovery is truly a wonderful reminder that “nothing is lost- everything is transformed” (Michael Ende).

The Luminiferous Aether is a Real-Inverse World- crystalline, like ours- and full of Living Liquid Luminosity, where our Feelings become Reality. It lies just beyond the Mirror (not far away in space), it permeates all and everything, where immensely charged Water condensates plasmatic Soliton Fields: Light is Movement in the Aether (Subquantum Kinetics, Dr. Paul LaViolette).

Our Reality is the Complementary Part to that Aether- World (… the “non-linear” etheron gradients, The Other Side beyond the Mirror), where △ standing waves form Palaces of Beauty in Nature (our matter), carved into Ancient Stone, by Cultures that were still connected to this beautiful and Universal Truth:

Light charges & structures Water here in Reality

In the Aether, it is Water’s condensation that structures Light as Soliton Fields, through

△ Ω (Ohm) Resistance / Form-Giving /Will (Masculine)

▽ Χ (CHI) Charge / Feeling / Boundlessness (Feminine)

After all, it is quite simple!

Nous and Epinoia

Nous (Greek: νοῦς, the Masculine / “mind” / form-giving / or “intellect”)

Epinoia (Greek: ἐπίνοια, the Feminine / “feeling” / electricity / “creative intelligence”)

See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s: Charged, for a great introduction into his findings regarding Water and Charge- and how both clarify the complementary duality of our existence, when you combine that with the findings of Michael Levin and Dr. Paul LaViolette!

Here in Reality, water charge Χ is breathing life into crystals:



Crystals turn into moving Nature (through Water Charge, as Dr. Gerald Pollack explains). Two Worlds, one is the inversion of the other (Water, Firelight and inverse Time). One Breath.

Phase conjugation (a complex term can be explained with a simple image):

In every musical note, there are overtones of every other note that ring with it! Seashells form in the same way…

This shows how opposing wave fronts can “conjugate” (meet with perfect phase alignment) to create implosion to the explosion- and self-organizing fractals, rather than “noise” / destructive interference. Now think about the Aether as Yin and Reality as Yang, φ & ψ and Χ (Charge, Feminine) & Resistance Ω (Form, Masculine) … it really is that simple!

This is one of them but an inverse one is running against it at the same time, that is the idea:

“Nothing is lost. . .Everything is transformed.”

Michael Ende, The Neverending Story

May the Force (Χ) and the Resistance (Ω) both be with you!

Two Worlds One breath One spark

