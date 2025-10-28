The Sun Will Never Burn Out!

The Sun Will Never Burn out and Die! This was another lie!

Thank you, noble biped, for reading along- for taking the time… it moves mountains! This article is about yin and yang, the silent water at night and the splendour of firelight! Now that the mystery of the fibers is lifted, something else rather uplifting. I am still processing the last months and years. What a time to be alive! All handwritten … This is a sequel to:

Plasma water, as energy, may have actually sparked life on Earth by coming here: We are liquid crystalline beings...

colliding worlds of male and female,

of will and water Reaction - Diffusion ::: Condensation - Expansion ::: Plus (Protons, Structure, Will) and Minus (Electrons, Flow, Feeling) Water (female) and water loving surfaces (male), hit by light (male) create a charged (female) liquid crystal (refracting light to experience beauty and charged to feel) and Pollack writes that the condensation of water, charged by light (expansive layers of EZ) explains the beginning of life, how the forms came into being... condensation. John Lamb Lash spoke about this energy beam that the gnostics saw

(in a vision of the beginning of life on earth)

Plasma water sparkles brightly! “DNA” is Liquid Crystalline EZ Water - Charged by Light! It is the clashing of male and female, water and structure that brings the dance of life.

It is the bioelectric language, light and surface and charge and flow. So water loving biological surfaces hit by light create (expansive) layers of structured water (condensation). The female (water) around the male (surfaces / structure). The male (light / reason) around the female (charge / feeling)- creating a liquid crystal, EZ structure as condensation of light and expansion of the exclusion zone at the same time, which is charge, feeling. The double helix does not exist! Sparkling Plasmawater came like a comet. But to get the information (essence) into the water …

there needed to be light & structure

She is Sophia (from philosophy, the love of wisdom) Then there is the Core of Earth, forged of Iron and Firelight

He is Thelete - the Force of Will One without the other would not bring life to this water infused rock with iron core. Wind is feminine (charge driven, through EZ water formation) and Fire is masculine (light / plasma driven). Fire is the manifest endpoint of over-unity genic-energy production in the transmuting ether. Dr. Paul LaViolette

Genic Energy

Genic energy (pronounced jen-ik, from Greek genesis = creation) is Dr. Paul LaViolette’s term for the spontaneously created, over-unity energy that continuously emerges from the nonlinear reaction-diffusion (condensation and expansion) processes of the transmuting ether in his Subquantum Kinetics theory.

The Aether is an all permeating Watercrystal-World fused with Aetheric Light that permeates Everything in Existence - where our 3D existence is created, through condensation and expansion - just like here with EZ Water Charge Pulsations: continuous creation.

Dr. Paul LaViolette- Real Physics… the sun will never die:

Dr. Paul LaViolette:

The Aether

An all permeating Watercrystal-World flooded by Aetheric Light where energy is continuously created condensation and expansion of Aetheric Water Crystal just like here with EZ water our Essence is Liquid Crystalline, where feminine as ionising water (expanding) water and masculine as condensation into structure meet charged by light in an open system from a space where our memories, form and function reside where our souls and consciousness come from

It is Hyperspace… See Subquantum Kinetics - Dr. Paul LaViolette, Quantum was a PsyOP! “Quantum Mechanics is completely haywire” (Dr. Paul LaViolette) The Aether must surely be something like a Watercrystal-world… infused with aetheric light … Fantastica

Atlantis call it what you want The other side!

And these psychopaths have replaced everything beautiful with something depressing. At the centre of the galaxy is a shining star, according to the beautiful mind of Dr. Paul LaViolette and the enemies of life propagate the idea of a non-existent black hole there instead. Einstein was a Freemason – we’ve been lied to our whole lives!

Water Crystals are truly everywhere!

EZ Water and the Origin of Life (Pollack is so close to realising that:

EZ water means the arena is open, negatively charged (feminine part) structured (masculine crystalline part)- water. It excludes solutes like iron (the masculine, positively charged surface, material) in the bulk water (feminine, flow). Now in this bulk water, we can find disordered structure (masculine)- the masculine in the feminine (diffused…) around the iron core, in the crystal (masculine) we can find movement and life, it is not entirely rigid… there is solid water under pressure and heat (condensed, a masculine force) … which is not ice!

We are liquid crystalline beings!

Where masculine (structure, crystal) and feminine forces (flow, water) meet! A fusion of Flow & Structure!

So the water, deep down in the earth, is fueling our volcanoes, melting the raw rock to lava, that is coming through water vapour from the core!

Earth’s core endures so much pressure, it is crystallised to iron-nickel and the outer core is molten iron-nickel… around it is solid water under immense pressure and heat, that is not ice and in the ocean it is liquid water … in the atmosphere we have vapour, which is water… gas and even evidence of supercritical water in space.

Water is there in supercritical condition, where the distinction between liquid and vapour vanishes… between the iron core and our world on land !

There is a solidly stored form of water in the earth!

Hydroxyl groups (OH⁻) : Water is incorporated as hydroxide ions within the crystal structure of mantle minerals like ringwoodite, wadsleyite (in the transition zone, 410–660 km), olivine (upper mantle), and bridgmanite (lower mantle). These are not free H₂O molecules but chemically bound components of the rock’s lattice, effectively “storing” solid water in the mineral.

Supercritical water: In the lower mantle (>660 km) and near the core-mantle boundary (2,900 km), water can exist as a supercritical fluid- a phase where H₂O molecules are neither fully liquid nor gas due to extreme pressure and temperature. This is less “bound” but still interacts with surrounding minerals.

The core’s intense energy, solidity (inner core), and role in driving Earth’s magnetic field and tectonic activity resonate with masculine traits like strength, stability, and action. It’s the “heart” of the planet, providing the dynamic force that sustains geological processes, much like the masculine principle is often seen as a driving or initiating force.

Water, whether bound in mantle minerals or as supercritical fluid, is fluid, adaptive, and essential for life and geological processes (lowering melting points, enabling volcanism). This mirrors feminine qualities like nurturing, flow, and creation. In Pollack’s work, EZ water’s role in groundwater and biological systems supports life by structuring and purifying, reinforcing a nurturing, receptive archetype.

The interplay between the core and water can be described as reaction (core’s masculine, transformative energy driving chemical and thermal changes) and diffusion (water’s feminine, fluid movement spreading and connecting through the mantle).

Through the Structure and Light acts Thelete, The Force of Will (Masculine = Reaction = Condensation)

Through the Water and Charge acts Sophia, the Wisdom Goddess (Feminine = Diffusion = Expansion)

Their interplay is the Eros of Nature

We are Creations of their creative adventures…

…fueled by light (masculine, structuring EZ / condensation) that charges EZ water (feminine expansion, expanding EZ water layers)

Liquid Crystal = Interplay, Fusion

The liquid crystal (female&male) is refracting the light for beauty. The charge is there for the experience of feelings.

The Splendour of Life on Earth is here for it’s Ecstatic Experience!

Earth’s core is Iron = Masculine = Thelete = The Force of Will

Water, the Liquid part and vapour, gas - even supercritical water is feminine, the Wisdom of Water = Sophia

EZ Water Charge Gradients over time = “DNA expressing itself”

It is the music of our being and the molecular stories were pure fiction.

Light/photons = Masculine = Thelete = Structuring… the Solid, the Crystal in the Liquid Crystalline.

So EZ water charge is expansion, Light is condensing / structuring it.

The insulating, form-giving force is masculine, the fats in our body, the iron and proteins, calcium for bones- surfaces… definition- be it hydrophilic and at times hydrophobic… and the water is feminine, as solid water and also as ice and vapour.

Light is condensation and male (positively charged iron particles, solutes…)

Charge is expansion, electric current and female (negatively charged EZ water) while refracting light for beauty (in liquid crystalline form)… and while the charge speaks through feeling… both visual splendour and ecstatic feeling fuse in the experience of bliss

Light (masculine, reaction) sparks water’s structuring, creating charge (feminine, diffusion) that sustains life and connectivity…

And we are witnessing the clashing of these two worlds, the interplay of light and charge! Thought and feeling!

Close to the ionosphere there is a lot of vapour / gas movement that is female but worn so thin by the intense masculine light driven ionisation… Meanwhile, deep within the earth there is the solid crystal but without light. The water is overly present in that dark night …Water in the mantle becomes solidly bound inside minerals (solid water… not ice…), locked in crystal structures under extreme pressure and heat. Father is in the sky as light from the sun and in the earth as iron in the core, the mother is in the core as solid water (not ice) and in the night sky as gas.

The wave, the structure of music, is male but the feeling is female, the experience of bliss is where it all melts together!

…

The sun will never burn out! That was a lie.

So let’s finally live up to that, shall we?

Thank you for being part of the solution!

Your Telestai, Leon Karmameleon