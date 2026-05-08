Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
11h

Balance in dynamic tension. The Center is EVERYWHERE.

Time to heal the rift in the bicameral mind.

Yep, They always trying to impose Themselves in that GAP.

"God is pressure"

~Isha Schwaller de Lubicz

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
11h

"Humanity" needs a techxorcism.

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