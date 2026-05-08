All handwritten:

«Most of everything that you hear about nanobots, “lnp / mrna” “energy harvesting” and nanotech is a psy-op and simply (negatively charged) EZ Water charge forming around water loving particles and polymers, which then become gels and reduce to fibers!»

First of all: Don't believe a word of what I'm saying. Learn about Occam’s razor and make up your own mind! I am not trying to convince you of far fetched ideas, I am simply pointing at the beautiful simplicity that we can recognise clearly, after peeling away all those malevolent lies! The discoveries of the last years finally bring some clarity into this era of deceptions: Genetics (is reified bioelectricity), Virology (hides particle and plastic damage), Chemistry (Light and Water), Particle EZ Interactions (powered by EZ Gel), EZ Water as the basis of life… (literally). If anything, I encourage you to think for yourself, dare to know (Horace)!

“As I have heretofore said, one can know many things which he cannot sense. One can, therefore, KNOW that balance in Nature’s polarization principle DEMANDS equality of division in all of her paired effects.”

Walter Russell, A New Concept of the Universe

There is no source code: We are not created through any kind of code, neither “nucleotides” nor anything else of the sort- rather bio-electricity and an aetheric alternation to our body that provides form, function and goal orientation (Dr. Levin & Luigi Fantappiè)! The splendour of cymatics is the best demonstration for the way Light composes and charges Water into Life-Forms. This works through non-local agency and memory (Dr. Levin, Dr. Egnor). We have been had on a massive scale, regarding “protein folding” with code, as much as the fantastic tales of crispr cas9 and other delusions!

Structural Waves, real goal orientation in Water for “protein folding” (there is no protein code… just aetheric cymatics), has been evidenced in Water Science recently, confirming Luigi Fantappiè’s heavily under-appreciated findings regarding syntropy, the complementation and completion of entropic discharge.

Magnet on a Ferrocell: You are looking at LED Lights scattered along interference peaks of pressure and suction of field mediation of a magnet and the hole is literally the zero point portal of inversion into counter-space. This exists across scales and for everything, not only magnets. I see counter-space (the other side, that Ken Wheeler denotes as “the one”) as the alternating inversion, that appears as our internal realm of sensations and feelings, which then inverts through retrocausality, when we perceive the tori of life from the aetheric side! ( Fantappiè’s confirmation about the inversion from math , Steiner’s confirmation about the inversion of the aetheric side and aetheric body, LaViolette’s reaction and diffusion dynamics).

“Everything in Nature must be simple“ Ken Wheeler

The Zero point leads to the Matrix: the Land of Imagination, the internal realm and Otherworld of the Inuit, the Platonic Space of Levin and McKenna’s Hyperspace… the inverted world beyond the mirror, the pleroma and home of Sophia (and our aetheric bodies and those of every other life-form). We are living in dyadic reciprocity between Light and Water, forming the third: EZ Plasma (EZ Water Life-Forms).

I appreciate Ken Wheeler’s work and have realised that the zero point must lead to the actual inversion of space, not back to the one (we just cannot perceive that inversion beyond the zero point → W. Russell) … there must be a dyadic exchange that is lossless, driven by awareness across scales (it is a conscious game of convincing rather than “competition"). The suction towards counter-space is not entropic (the preceding discharge is). The blooming of the torus of life returns through the complete inversion of the pressure that brought it in the first place and that is syntropic in the sense of Fantappiè’s groundbreaking findings (Ψ=1/Φ, not mechanically fixed, but moving through agency… awareness and conscious moulding intensifies the influence from both sides). That return is not the entropic part into the hyperboloid geometry alone- where our perception deceives us into believing that the centripetal inertia is all there is to it… leading to “the one” (when we look at the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field, we see the centripetal charging… beyond the zero point, that motion inverts and becomes centrifugal- this is the main idea here!

There is a complete inversion of space (counter-space) and it is not the one or endless rest- it is the alternating otherworld, Levin’s platonic space, Steiner’s aether and literally the realm beyond the inverted mirror plane…. Light is Music in the Aether (a sound wave: Tesla), cymatics with Light (the entire spectrum) and Water are all over the place: these bring our “proteins”!

Near Death Experiences evidence that perception is possible when we are dissociated from our manifested body, therefore the physical eyes are not necessary to invert the Light to see (recollections from surgeries for example, that cannot possibly have been observed with the physical eyes of the patient, which were covered etc.). The same aetheric body must be capable to restore the scrambled tadpole face in Levin’s groundbreaking experiments and lead to the coherence of brain surgery patients of Dr. Egnor that remain one coherent person, even with severed corpus callosum (millions of nerve fibers that connect the hemispheres).

Free your mind wondrous biped! For everything that exists in this World, there is an alternation that completes the story through inversion. There are two directions of time (lines). Time is just the perception of the spinning of the vortex motion based -tori (one motion inward and one outward).

In this article I will explain how the internal realm for imagination has been turned into the idea of a tech-dystopia and how that relates to the erasure of our connection to that realm through injections that Rudolf Steiner foreshadowed- namely through particle and polymer poisoning for the biodigital convergence, which exchanges our imagination with A.I. controlled screens and signals, which are directly steered into our bodies, leading to heat that charges the EZ water, which controls our bioelectricity! Moreover I will explain clearly, why Water and Light are complementing inversions of each other!

The following material deals with several conceptual shifts that require time to understand and integrate. But I can tell you that it gets easier and that it is totally worth the effort! There are no shortcuts, the lies are so pervasive and vile, that you cannot break them immediately and there will be repulsive feelings on the way… I could not deal with the fact that nucleotides don’t exist- it broke my worldview… but here we are!

“Science is essentially simple” Dr. Gerald Pollack

And by uncovering lies about our biology, we can finally get to recognise that beautiful simplicity!

Pollack alone falsified: Dozens of alleged Ion Channels, Nucleotides, Membranes, ATP, heart driven circulation and he explained the mechanism of life: Light charging and structuring Water.

By uncovering the depressing lies that benumb our mind, a quickening serenity begins to glow through a soft euphoria that enchants everything- like the simple landing of a dragonfly onto the glistering water- while it is all silently flooded with meaning and an ancient remembering… how all of it is Light loving and composing Water, while Water draws in Light to the time reversed Otherworld beyond the mirror, and there is evidence for that- which is utterly beautiful!

An Overview of new Insights

When you do not understand a concept, there are always links to related sources and the search function can bring you to articles about specific topics here on Telestai Nexus as well!

The word Matrix has been turned into a technological term on purpose:

The real matrix is the Aether, the Otherworld, Hel, the Realm of the Goddess (Water, Sophia, Wisdom): matrix (n.)

late 14c., matris, matrice, “uterus, womb,” from Old French matrice “womb, uterus” and directly from Latin mātrix (genitive mātricis) “pregnant animal,” in Late Latin “womb,” also “source, origin,” from māter (genitive mātris) “mother” (see mother (n.1)). The many figurative and technical senses are from the notion of “that which encloses or gives origin to” something. The general sense of “place or medium where something is developed” is recorded by 1550s; meaning “mould in which something is cast or shaped” is by 1620s; sense of “embedding or enclosing mass” is by 1640s. Origin and history of matrix

“The Nothing is spreading," groaned the first. "It's growing and growing, there's more of it every day, if it's possible to speak of more nothing. All the others fled from Howling Forest in time, but we didn't want to leave our home. The Nothing caught us in our sleep and this is what it did to us."



"Is it very painful?" Atreyu asked.



"No," said the second bark troll, the one with the hole in his chest. "You don't feel a thing. There's just something missing. And once it gets hold of you, something more is missing every day. Soon there won't be anything left of us.”

― Michael Ende, The Neverending Story

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John Lamb Lash about the fact that we are not living in a simulation as in an “artificial world”- compared to a “natural world”. I personally see the Demiurge as Light (Reality) and Sophia as Water (Aether), which settles the debate, by integrating the inducer and the medium (and vice versa for the inversion). The principle of inversion is not only a tool of the enemies of life, it is also essential to our cosmos and it explains the interaction of Light and Water that Pollack found in his lab! [64] [65]

The real Matrix is the Otherworld Ψ, not a Tech Dystopia!

Reality = Outside World in ordinary cause and effect causality!

Aether = Inside World, Otherworld, Matrix, effect precedes the cause: syntropy, attraction towards future goals, Finalism (see Fantappiè, LaViolette, Dr. Michael Levin’s platonic Space).

The way out of the matrix is being portrayed as an escape from a simulation, yet that simulating digital dystopia is being superimposed on us as a control system and the real matrix (C. G. Jung) is the feminine realm of Imagination instead. There is no code as our basis, but patterns of pressure and the alternating suction, winding in undulations like snakes. This article will explain why this Matrix Psy-Op exists in detail!

The Aether is missing in science and in our understanding of the world: The Aether is the alternating other Side beyond the mirror (our internal realm that becomes the otherworld after death or through entheogenic break-through experiences). Ken Wheeler has proven the zero point where mass and magnitude disappear 10 years ago, through his Ferrocell findings. [23] These findings are absolutely groundbreaking! The Aether has been turned into a technological realm through predictive programming and now we are living through an era that is imposing such a technological world onto and into our bodies- through our external devices for the biodigital convergence and particles and polymers in our body for amplification and transduction of our biological signals.

The basic idea is as follows:

Our entropic realm of Light has a syntropic alternation based in Water! (Pollack, Fantappiè, Logic, Occam’s Razor, Syntropy Research).

Both streams of causality interact with agency, one through our will and one through our feelings (the internal, our imaginations and reflections). There is a pull of purpose from the aetheric side, an attraction to future goals, as Fantappiè states it: the attractor of Love!

This syntropic pull brings our purpose, the convergence and perception of meaning, through real magnetism of it- yet there is free will across scales and conscious agents are moulding this world (outside) and the otherworld (inside, aether & otherside…) → Dr. Michael Levin.

The zero point at the inertial plane in the center of every field connects counter-space and space like yin (Water with an aspect of Light, the Aether) and yang (Light with an aspect of Water, Reality).

Every motion is voided (Walter Russell), yet in math, retrocausality is being discarded as impossible. Along came Fantappiè, who sees a convergence to goals, attracted by the Future: Finalism: so called Syntropy to our Entropy!

Counter-Space is the Aether and it is in fact an inversed World, with physical laws, where our form and function for our bodies are decided and where our life alternates (the attraction towards goals that Levin talks about can be explained in this way)- which brings our internal realm of feelings and an inside out and outside in inversion of an otherworld experience through entheogenic break-through’s or NDE’s (Wheeler, LaViolette, Tesla, Levin, Steiner, McKenna).

Everything in our world is a torus under vortex motion and the fusion of those into pressure Φ (masculine) and the inversion of it, suction Ψ (feminine) based life-forms (liquid crystalline).

Light Φ charges and structures Water Ψ (Pollack) and Water pulls in Light syntropically (integrating Fantappiè & Schauberger)

Di Corpo, Ulisse … not only in black holes, but through the center of every zero point of every field in existence! “He ended his paper by stating he believed syntropy was the essence of life.” (…as meaningful a discovery as Pollack’s Light charging and structuring Water) About Fantappiè Luigi Fantappiè:

On October 20 1942 Fantappié presented his theory of syntropy to the Academia d’Italia in a paper called ‘The Uniﬁed Theory of the Physical and Biological World’. His ﬁndings were that syntropic phenomena invert the second law of thermodynamics:

1. Through syntropy, a reduction in entropy and an increase in differentiation is observed 2. With syntropy, converging waves [found in recent water science publications → water is an agent indeed!] attract in smaller places energy and matter 3. Concentration of matter and energy cannot be indeﬁnite, and entropic processes are needed to compensate syntropic concentration 4. In nature, syntropy and entropy interact constantly 5. Scientiﬁc ﬁnalism, ﬁnal causes, are introduced 6. A new scientiﬁc methodology is needed since the experimental method can only study causes located in the past

“He ended his paper by stating he believed syntropy was the essence of life.”

Fantappiè associates the final attractor with Love (and I associate that with Water. For Light, remember Adolf Portmann’s Perspective on the form giving principle of Beauty and self expression…). Fantappiè states that: “Today we see printed in the great book of nature - that Galileo said, is written in mathematical characters - the same law of love that is found in the sacred texts of major religions.” “The law of life is therefore the law of love and differentiation. It does not move towards levelling and conforming, but towards higher forms of differentiation. Each living being, whether modest or famous, has its mission, its finalities, its individuality, which, in the general economy of the universe, are important, great and beautiful.” Ulisse Di Corpo & Antonella Vannini about Syntropy

Albert Szent-Gyorgyi states that “it is impossible to explain the qualities, organization and order of living systems starting from the entropic laws of the macrocosm”. This is one of the paradoxes of modern biology: the properties of living systems oppose the laws which govern the macro level of reality.

“Ultimately, science is not about accepting or rejecting a specific scientific paper, but rather about approaching a deeper understanding of nature” (Steen Hvass Ingwersen1 & Peter Alsted Pedersen, Water Journal 6 20025)

There is magnetism in everything, gravity and magnetic attraction are one and the same thing (Wheeler). This is a bioelectric orchestra, essentially a push and pull game across scales (one force and its inversion). The coherence of all these millions of vortices and fields of condensed lifeforms is kept by the electromes that take control of cells and replicate them with agency from the aetheric side, embrace them and control them. On the other side, we find the inverted aetheric body (Steiner).

Through the lens of Light and Water as complementary inversions of each other (at the zero point that brings the dielectric inertial plane of life in the center of every field) we can begin to explain the emergence of all this beautiful Life and how it is dreamed into existence, from two sides with opposing causality… since everything has agency and Lynn Margulis proved endosymbiogenesis already, the collaboration and fusion of lifeforms, contrary to the disproven notion of endless battles that would bring the multitude of nature… (without Fantappiè’s attractor of Love) which is a demented and falsified idea! Dr. Michael Levin confirmed her ideas and together they bring a death-spell to neo-darwinism and endless competition!

What is outside will be inside, what is one will be many (external) … as here so beyond (yet inverted… and in the golden ratio, not mechanically…).

Water as we know it (the 4 phases) is the external appearance of the internal realm and that internal realm is Light beyond the zero point, when our awareness crosses the zero point towards the other side (“break on through to the other side”)... our external World of Light will then be the internal aetheric, so to speak! Inside out and outside In (again: no conjecture- just logic, occam’s razor and countless confirmations, like from Rudolf Steiner and Terence McKenna- all detailed in this article…)

Through all these wonderful scientists and explorers of the internal realm seen in conjunction, we are discovering a new way of seeing Life simply, by integrating this cutting edge science with introspective data from Steiner, McKenna and others!

Retrocausality is a big one- but it just seems to break our brain in the beginning… when we look at our lives, we all know how powerful the attractor of Love can be but we seldom realise that this is a natural mechanism of Life, not “just” beautiful Romance- rather a Romance with the entirety of Existence between Light and Water… Reality (Beauty) and Aether (Love) …. and we all know how it feels when we lose our path, rather resist it or when we are too agonised by the state of the world and the state of our body to even feel it… and it is a wild ride!

I just wish to write it all down before it is lost, you know- I wish to convey the thoughts behind it all, it washed away any sign of depression and brings a soft kind of euphoria, when the mind allows to sink into this realisation that there is meaningful and conscious exchange of Light and Water, essentially- not any kind of code or predefined prison, no complex arrangements that end up clogged in some way or in hierarchical none-sense- rather a reciprocal interaction that brings worlds, lifeforms and all sorts of realms. Not through an exuberance of 15 dimensions and “12 strains of dna”… but simply through the interaction of phi (pressure, beauty, cymatics etc…) and psi (the inversion of phi, suction, love, the Kaleidoskope of feelings), which bring our bio-electricity- which forms the tori of life, like Ken Wheeler’s ferrocell findings of a magnet, but with everything, not just magnets- across scales! The zero point does not lead to the one- it leads to our internal realm of sensations and eventually the otherworld (the main idea).

I am very hard to convince, when it comes to cosmological ideas. I have never felt at home with any given culture and especially moral systems that imprison our souls and lives. I do understand that Karma means that we reap what we sow, since it is our own creation, in reciprocity with an inverted stream of causality that brings a complementation to our body here in reality (where other lives and beings influence ours of course…). This means that our aetheric body rejuvenates while we are growing older here- this is just field propagation and a result of the alternation that also inverts time!

Changing our conceptual thinking is not an easy task at all and it has been very difficult for me in the beginning as well, especially regarding the deceptions of genetics and virology- but here we are :) ! When we discover that fundamental aspects of our scientific landscape are deceptions- it encourages us to see clearly for ourselves and trust our own judgements. Oftentimes it is only the blind faith in the given institution, like the alleged flawlessness of the ivory towers of science, that make us fall for the most atrocious lies, like the denigration of Water(!) to “a composite of gases” (the entire world believed such nonesense! [22] [35]), an explosive one and a reaction accelerator…

Water, the most mysterious substance we know, Water that puts out fires (!!!)… and we believed that story because of some masonic school experiments that “proof” condensation on a glass bulb- not the creation of water! [45]

The journey towards the truth about pharma and the covid era led to the discovery of Dr. Michael Levin, the fact that bioelectricity drives everything- and the realisation that neurotransmitters are just hormones! Memory is non- local too (Levin, Dr. Egnor). Through this direction of thinking, I have found Dr. Gerald Pollack and that opened up a new dimension altogether. His findings let us realise how simple the interfacing of our biology really is, since EZ water charge forms around all those tiny particles for interfacing and that brings the power (not only for them… but for all of Nature).

The most simple and most impactful discovery of the century :

Light charges and structures Water (around hydrophilic surfaces) Then it is important to realise that Water is not H2O and that it is in fact, irreducible.

When seen with Fantappiè’s Syntropy (the convergence towards goals, meaning, purpose). Now extend these two opposing streams of causality to the worlds of (physical) reality and the aether across scales and that is the best explanation for the emergence of complex life so far! A fusion zone of coherence, the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field that brings life and that also happens for galaxies down to the “atoms”, which have a zero point in the center and not a nucleus!

LaViolette’s Aether (…Levin’s platonic space) (!!!) and Ken Wheeler’s Ferrocell findings (groundbreaking realisations, proving a zero point and thus the aether!), we are coming to a beautiful simplicity, where there is an inversion of our world, that brings our internal realm while we are alive and the Otherworld that is inside out and outside in to our experience here. Steiner describes it congruently with this idea, and confirmations are flying in from math [32] [15], mythology [46] [47], water science [67] [77] and biology / bioelectricity research [39]!

I do mention Fantappiè so often, because I am certain that his findings are as important as those of Dr. Gerald Pollack!!!

His entry for syntropy on fakipedia has been erased and replaced with “negentropy”, the “quantum” way to hide the attractor of purpose and to keep this idea in the dark, just like the living aether, where every field that makes up our world reciprocates / alternates and brings an organic, living inversion beyond the mirror:

“Today we see printed in the great book of nature - that Galileo said, is written in mathematical characters - the same law of Love that is found in the sacred texts of major religions.” Luigi Fantappiè Fantappie’s thoughts are so important, because Dr. Michael Levin has just proven, scientifically- that there is a space with physical laws, where our form and function are decided:

There is no flat (pancake)-Aether neither! Dr. Paul LaViolette showed brilliantly, where even the wonderful Tesla was wrong:

There are real reaction and diffusion dynamics… (Dr. Paul LaViolette, subquantum kinetics- with 14 predictions that came true compared to 3 of Einstein…).

There is Light and Water in the Aether (not just Water),

not just longitudinal compressions and rarefactions…

but we have to break on through to the other side to witness that, due to retrocausality and the impossibility to measure that realm beyond the zero point, when the effect is registered and the cause is already in the past… yet we already experience it through our sensations, feelings and imaginations!

Victor Schauberger and modern water science show evidence of this syntropic converging to complexity, order, to lifeforms: visions that turn into reality. We feel it internally…

The Aether is just beyond the mirror of inversion, beyond the zero point lens in the center of every field… it is literally the inside of our experience of life and it can turn into a retrocausal realm during dreaming, entheogenic experiences and after death (where we experience it in a stream of normal causality then of course):

The Aether brings Rejuvenation for our withering,

recomposition to all that destruction

and syntropic Love

to the entropic Beauty Kinetically driven forward, we are recycling our lives in undulations, snake like motions between the two worlds. There is no need to escape the matrix, because nothing about it is a prison, on the contrary… it simply reflects our dreaming! Total Horror and Total Beauty at the same Time! (Terence McKenna)

“What will happen when my heart stops beating?” Momo asked. When that moment comes,” said the professor, “time will stop for you as well. Or rather, you will retrace your steps through time, through all the days and nights, myths and years of your life, until you go out through the great, round, silver gate you entered by.” What will I find on the other side?” The home of the music you’ve sometimes faintly heard in the distance, but by then you’ll be part of it. You yourself will be a note in its mighty harmonies.” Michael Ende



We naturally tend to collaborate (even predators and prey are balanced: Dominique Guillet, Lynn Margulis) and we have simply been dissociated from our natural ways and put into this isolated tech dystopia of philanthropathic pdfs.

Particle and polymer poisoning destroys our compassion, our resonance with the world through a depletion of negative charge in our bodies for imagination, through centrifugal pressure weighting into rigidity (through the + charge)!

Let this be our moment to rediscover our incredibly advanced “device” for imagination: our internal realm, that we have given over to these machines for far too long (and often all day long…).

For everything that we experience, there is an aetheric alternation that balances it (remember that Russell quote in the beginning of the article…) :

the aetheric reverse time snake that coils with that of our surface Reality!

“The idea of transformation and renewal by means of the serpent is a well-substantiated archetype. It is [a] healing [symbol]” Carl G. Jung, CW 7, Par 184.

Call and response in music, yin and yang in everything… but with the bigger cycle between Aether and Reality that brings rejuvenation of the aetheric body to aging in reality (Steiner).

There is freedom and this is both a blessing and a curse, especially in our era of psychopathic overlords- but even that era won’t last forever!

The Aether is a World, not just a realm of “longitudinal compressions and rarefactions”. → Dr. Paul LaViolette, Dr. Michael Levin. There is also Light in the Aether and it charges the aetheric Water (“the 5th element”) and this is the source of the aetheric charge in the first place (“electrons”)- aetheric and invisible, yet real (the source of the charge is found: Light charges and structures Water, Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Dr. Paul LaViolette had 14 of his physics predictions come true (Einstein had only 3 correct) and his Aether model allows for it to be a World, just as Michael Levin proved it, through his bioelectric research:

«The Platonic Space Symposium» of Michael Levin, the first cross domain meeting regarding the existence of the Aether, the Otherworld!

C. G. Jung introduced the concept of the Psyche (Ψυχή) as the Unconscious. He identifies the matrix as the mother and both psyche and mother point to the internal:

The feminine realm beyond the Zero Point is an Inversion of Reality and completes existence with the voidance that Russell talks about, thought through: there is a retrocausal matrix / otherworld / aether / platonic space of forms and it is being described as inverted in dozens of cultures that I detail here on Telestai Nexus.

We are not divided between Light and Darkness, but Light and Water! (more to that further below…)

Light charges and structures Water

Syntropic structural waves have been detected in Water, attraction to future states → Fantappiè (Syntropy as the complementation of Entropy).

That psyche is fundamentally the Realm of Water Ψ, our internal realm of sensations, imaginations and feelings- the pregnant animal, the mother and Otherworld (when the internal flips to the external and vice versa): the syntropic complementation to our entropic World of Light Φ. The convergent concentration towards meaning, depth, purpose exists and when it is lacking in our lives, like in our dehumanised external world- we literally wither and decompose… the attractor of Love through Water, through retrocausal syntropy, is the direct complementation of Dr. Gerald Pollack’s finding about Light charging and composing Water into Lifeforms! The goal orientation comes through Fantappiè’s syntropy and that completes the model, when we include the Aether as the inverted otherworld, the alternation that completes the fields of reality, the breathing partner of our World, instead of “the one”… And it is our internal realm in this moment (Occam’s razor).

The idea of an inversion that inverts all fields including time, is congruent with the yin and yang principle (applied between masculine Reality and feminine Aether) and the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler, applied to the Aether and Reality, to irreducible Water and Light and considering recent scientific breakthrough’s that proof non-local memory (Dr. Levin, Dr. Egnor) and a realm with physical laws like ours.

Interestingly, both in science and entheogenic experiences, the principle of inversion at the zero point gets confirmed with flying colours [87]!

The feminine Aether and the Zero point (substituted with the fictional “nucleus”) have been erased on purpose and only through their integration in our understanding can we come to see the beautiful Simplicity of our Life that evaporates obfuscating confusion and fear! We are not living in a meaningless simulation, this life is as real as it gets and we are painting the other side with our choices, through our internal realm that becomes external after death (Steiner, McKenna, Levin, LaViolette).

The Matrix is being portrayed as the generative field, yet I see both Worlds generating and destroying in syzygy. The push Φ into Reality is Masculine and the pull Ψ into the Aether is Feminine. One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other, yet the internal realm is Water based in our experience and the external realm is the World of Light (Death will flip this relationship and that brings the liquid crystalline worlds of the otherworld that resemble our microcosmos here…).

»We are Analogue, not digital at all! There are two motions: pressure and the inversion of it, aetheric pull, suction, attraction. If we could perceive that pull fully, we would see that it is just pressure on the other side, but through the inversion of time we only see charging and a sea of charge… centripetally resting in “inertia”.«

Inertia is an illusion, stemming from the incapability to perceive reverse time in the Aether (the reciprocating other side beyond the zero point).

Remember: (Time is just the perception of the motion of the vortices making up every field, Ken Wheeler).

I argue that the idea of “1 & 0” code behind the torus-fields of everything is a deception of the digital age, meant to glorify the demented smart city era… with data centers, that substitute our precious internal realm of imagination. The spiralling undulations of helical pressure is winding like a vortex pressure snake and there is always a pull back into the aether (the so called voidance, actually suction that is equally strong- because it is another blooming retrocausally… experienced as our internal realm and fleetingly due to the inverted causality)! Our will and feelings consciously interact and shape this World (outside) and the other World (inside and otherside). Our awareness is where both snakes meet, the fusion point that exists across scales as the zero point in the center, where there are connections beyond, like through the pineal gland, as the center of our brain- but everywhere in our body!

The chicken and egg paradox can be solved, when we see two worlds with opposing causality interacting, dreaming each other into existence, through different densities, spaces- through one motion and its reciprocal: pressure into Reality (cause and effect) Φ and Aetheric suction (finalism, retrocausal) Ψ (since everything has agency, Dr. Levin- like yin and yang, with an aspect / eye of the other: one could not be without the other and one is always part of the other). There are aeons and other beings of course and they carry worlds as Light and Water- everything is conscious… The story about aliens in UFO’s is a deception in order to hide the technology behind it though! [46]

Two snakes are moving in opposing directions… (imagine an infinite fractal landscape though…) the paradox is that they are essentially one, yet we feel us as one and the external as the many and there is always the reflection of us in the other and of the outside as the internal sensations: Our masculine side (will, structure, entropy, clarity, beauty) reflects through our feminine side (internal, sensations, reflections, syntropy, feeling, love).

Everything in nature is gradual and analogue (Dr. Michael Levin) → only falling asleep and dying are exceptions (the mirror flip, connected to the zero point and the inertial plane around it across scales).

Considering the infinite micro and macro that bring fractal landscapes, that create poetic worlds through coherence, our neverending stories- there is no way that this is fixed and running like a movie from code… what happens when the movie is finished? There we get to the logical impossibility of a first and an end state…

The beautiful windings of a tree come through real analoge pressure blooming and atheric suction dreaming that pulls it all back, the weaving is the conscious moulding (it is the winding according to the principles of Beauty Φ, Portmann and Love Ψ, Fantappiè, Ende) , not just mechanical unwinding. Everything interacts. The simplicity of it is mindblowing. There is just this pressure and its inversion, the suction (pull and attraction) and consciousness / agency is what moulds all of that into different densities, into worlds (gyroscopic precession in the patterning: our will pushes and our syntropic purpose pulls “from the future”), through the interactions of two sides, two opposing streams of causality that are inversions of each other, between Reality and Aether, simply Light and Water interacting- literally a mirror world where one is surface and the other depth and that flips during the transition, the so called “death” experience… which flips the orientation of the zero point of awareness in the center. What is shown under the Ferrocell by Ken Wheeler happens at every scale and the weighting of those torus vortices creates worlds. We are made in this way and no material actually leaves its place, everything is this field mediation between pressure and suction (not only pressure… there is a voidance of everything, there is Water to the Light).

We are dreaming reality through pressure (breathing out Φ) and suction (breathing in Ψ)!

Space does not invert into “the one” at the zero point. The one (monad) is the totality of Water and Light, as inversions of each other (I see a complete inversion at the zero point. Weighting to one side of Reality brings Light and to the other side of the Aether brings Water in all phases.

See Fantappiè, Steiner, Water Science, Pollack, Wheeler… and this dyad of Light and Water brings their interaction like yin and yang. The third (triad) is the EZ Plasma of Life (the mercury in alchemy, the EZ water zone, the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field- the fusion of Light and Water so to speak).

Nature does not write code into nucleotides. Our World is not based on code at all. These depressing strings of “four bases” simply do not exist: there are no nucleotides! [21] Our thoughts and memories are aetheric cymatics that create Worlds that we experience fleetingly through their retrocausal nature, while no water actually leaves its place (the aetheric fluid is indeed Water).

So retrocausally (through finalism, the attraction of a goal), our imagination is creating a space (and remembering draws from that, Michael Ende explains this brilliantly)! When we concentrate on something (centripetal charging in our mind… torus weighting)- we pull in syntropically- from beyond the zero point of inversion (that also inverts macro to micro, external to internal). We experience that as feelings internally, which can turn into the external world that runs opposite to our perception of time (since time is just the perception of the motion of the tori that invert through the zero point).

Likewise, Light is not an emission (Ken Wheeler)- rather a composition of aetheric music on Water. Yet Tesla sees only longitudinal perturbations, but LaViolette shows the Aether as a space with reaction and diffusion dynamics, and makes it possible to predict much more precisely than through Einstein’s model without the Aether (14 of his predictions came true and Einstein had only 3 correct).

The idea of a linear progression of code comes from the reification of bio-electric signalling into nucleotides (basically pressure and suction mediation, aetheric compressions and extensions). The graph with all the peaks and valleys is being recoded “secretly” during gene-sequencing, while the “four base code” is for us, to never realise that everything runs “wire”lessly- meaning nucleotide free!

From the Otherworld to Tech-Dystopia: the Matrix

The magnificent otherworld has been turned into a (not so) fictional technological dystopia and fitting imagery has been poured into our brains, so that we accept the ongoing starvation of our internal realm of imagination, that gives a direct access to the otherworld, the original matrix:

Matrice: “pregnant animal”- ultimately from māter: “mother” Ψ

Our Imagination is the syntropic tool that is meant to navigate this world and create, from the internal into the external and vice versa for the aetheric body that we compose with our life (while Light is Music in the Aether (Tesla) and that paints a World moving in the inverse direction, the counter-space, the aether and internal realm that flips to the otherworld)!

Visionary art is remarkably consistent across artists:

Martin Cash Art

Hyperspace is indeed the aetheric space and likely a dream like fusion of both worlds, when experienced through entheogenic plants and through other ways to enter that realm:

Random Matrix Image Search… yields a tech dystopia instead of the feminine Realm of Imagination: the Otherworld

Magneto Φ dielectric Ψ Water-Light (Liquid-Firelight): “Light” (one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other).

Geometry and beauty emerges from Φ (the masculine golden spiral, pressure) Ψ (the feminine inversion of it, suction)- magneto Φ dielectric Ψ Water-Light so to speak (I want to say Light and that always propagates on aetheric Water as its medium, the complementation / inversion / voidance in Walter Russell’s mind).

There is no code behind the lossless interaction of the fields of Water and Light between Reality and Aether… conscious agents are causing perturbations / gyroscopic precession / weighting / pressure! Our electromes are guided with agency from the aetheric side. There is no mechanical unwinding of life, everything is conscious in one way or another- through sensory organs or other ways to interact.

Screens are banishing our imagination and the aetheric Water for it is now being pumped into data centers, as an artificial substitution for our creativity (our own imagination Ψ )!

Michael Ende explained that his dad, a masterful surrealist painter, pulled his ideas from the dark, from the internal realm and he sketched them quickly because they appeared vividly during such “attraction sessions” through concentration. He concentrated Ψ himself to receive the imaginations!

… meanwhile: the technological matrix is rushing in with full steam ahead. Water (which provenly carries all signs of agency) Ψ is being pumped into data centers en masse, to fuel this addiction to dissociated intelligence, which can never bring what we are really here for:

Creation that is felt with our senses-

lived in the outside World (the blooming Paradise of Light.. always complemented with the aetheric Water and there is Water in this World and Light in the Aether… but the originating principles come back to Aether and Reality or simply pressure and suction, while the zero point brings the inversion of the fields in reality and aether)!

The inner reflection of it all brings our liquid crystalline “memory”, shooting out of gel prisms like on the Pink Floyd cover of the Dark Side of the Moon:

Forget all the mechanical, chemical circus- we are liquid crystalline beings, charged and composed by light and water pulls in light syntropically (Fantappiè), bringing goal orientation- exactly what Dr. Michael Levin found in his biological research (agency across scales).

The Otherworld: Real aetheric Water Ψ “Memory” (landscapes…), charged and composed by Light. Since Light becomes as Sound wave in the Aether, we can imagine the structuring exactly like Cymatics.

Cymatics, shaped by Light that becomes Sound in the Aether Φ (Dr. Levin, Dr. Egnor, Dr. Pollack). Moreover, our Music becomes Light in the Aether and synesthetic people confirm this (a synesthetic friend had the exact same visions to a piece of music as another synesthetic person she met).

Everything is like Cymatics that brings shapes on Water through Sound (pressure).

The entire spectrum of Light has an influence on irreducible Water, even subtle energies (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Water emerges from the Aether: it is the “5th element”, in reciprocation with Light.

This is absolutely beautiful, contrary to the lies about molecular chemistry! Nothing in my life has ever washed away the burdening heaviness of confusion like the wings of simplicity:

Φ the Bringer of Light: Phos (φῶς) φ = Golden Ratio, Golden Spiral, Beauty, Phi, Light, the Masculine, Reality, Centrifugal Blooming, Pressure ῶ = Omega for definition and resistance, namely through the cymatics that are the basis of protein folding when Light hits aetheric Water!

Ψ ὕδωρ (Hydor) = Water (Love), incommensurable and irreducible, suction vortices, the gravity of our destiny and anti gravity levitation inside of running water… the aetheric element, the most mystical substance in existence as the aetheric medium (the inversion of Light) and syntropic agent!

Truth is beautiful and reveals itself in quietly profound simplicity!

Beauty Φ is Light and Love Ψ is Water, bringing Depth and Shadows Without depth, there would be no contrast in feelings and without shadows, everything would be illuminated, without any differentiation… we need all of it… And of course: there is Agency across scales: “We’ve underestimated matter... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “ Michael Levin → Platonic Space Symposium

We are not just thinking with neurons!

The same bioelectric qualities responsible for that “neuronal” thinking occur all over our body (Levin)→ It is that negative EZ Water charge, changed through our electrome, that is managing all biological functions with agency- through different spaces like the morphological space, that Levin describes in great detail. [56]

Our natural inclination is to support and work with each other, rather than plot world wars or interface our biology with technology. This is why Psychopaths who specialise in these affairs, have no place in positions of power... we need full transparency for that interfacing space and

This is due to our nature as beings made in the principle of Beauty (Adolf Portmann, beauty as a form giving principle) and Love (Fantappiè identified syntropy as the attractor of Love, the complete opposite of Entropy).

Then Φ the golden Ratio… phi, the golden Spiral, vortex dynamics.

Through an in depth investigation into dozens of myths, water science, physics, biology and math and specifically through the introduction of the Aether (Wheeler acknowledges that it exists) when seen with Fantappiè’s syntropy, we can come to the conclusion that this sea of potential (at the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field) inverts into the Otherworld through the zero point in the center of every field, that so many disparate cultures have spoken about and identified as an inverted realm, usually feminine (the realm of the goddess) and Water based.

Irreducibility & Incommensurability are other Words for Fractal Magic- like the fact that anything exists at all!

The way we exist makes perfect sense, without any ultimate hierarchies and without a linear progression towards an alleged end goal (and then what? eternal solipsistic bliss? Virgin feasts?).

It is not about Darkness and Light, but Water and Light- and this changes everything (there is no linear or moralistic progression towards light… ) !

Darkness is not an agent, darkness is the absence of visible light and decorated with the worst of labels, yet it does not fulfil the role of the complementation of Light at all (since Light is so much more than the visible spectrum…). When we see Light and Water, we need to also recognise Water as the 5th element, rather the inversion of Light (the complementation), which is half of everything!

“Life is water Ψ dancing to the tune of solids Φ. Without that dance, there could be no life.” Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Life History (cause and effect Reality, Entropy) & Destiny (reverse time Aether, Syntropy) »MagnetoΦ- dielectric Ψ Water-Light (one is always part of the other)«: The Magneto Part, Light Φ the dielectric is suction from the Aether Ψ=1/Φ

(magnetic attraction, Gravity, Water) Rhythm & Feeling Light & Water Images (external) & Words (internal) Entropy & Syntropy Pressure & Suction Φ & Ψ Waking Life & Dreaming physical Aging & aetheric Rejuvenation (Rudolf Steiner) Reality and Aether until it all inverts according to our waking dreaming during the moment of death, which brings a birth! Simplicity: Life is essentially the dance between Light and Water, hydrophilic (water loving ) Solids (Φ, “hard Light”, Ken Wheeler, giving off infrared which charges and structures water into lifeforms) and Liquids (Water as the syntropic agent Ψ)- between Aether and Reality (Pollack, Levin, LaViolette, Ken Wheeler, Fantappiè). Solve & Coagula Walter Russell says everything is made of Light- yet one of Pollack’s brilliant contemporaries states: Water is life’s matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water.” Albert Szent-Gyorgyi:

So, who is right? After all, water cannot be a compound of products of Light- because it is the medium for the propagation of Light, for charging and structuring- as shown by Pollack… and the syntropic pull is the aetheric alternation that completes a kinetically forward driven spiralling of those two worlds of entropy and syntropy!

This changes everything….

Gyorgyi did not mention a degraded “5th element fluid”- he said water! He did not praise neither hydrogen nor oxygen- but Water… yet we are addicted to Light and Light alone- which cannot even propagate without a medium… that medium cannot be a product of gases that are a product of Light… logically it follows, that:

Dr. Gerald Pollack about Gyorgyi: Albert Szent-Györgyi is considered to be the Father of Modern Biochemistry. He’s a Hungarian guy. He’s full of wisdom and memorable aphorisms. He’s a creative guy. He won a Nobel Prize for discovering vitamin C. He also was into water structures. This was years ago. He’s a hero to many people although his reputation tends to fade over time. One of the things he said was relevant, “When I came forth with a fresh idea, the only time I knew it was significant was when the reactions were polarized.” “Some people thought, ‘This is absolute nonsense.’ Other people thought, ‘This is genius.’ I knew I was onto something because there always had to be people who objected to it. If it was potentially important, they would object. If it’s not so important or it was bland, then it wasn’t so important.”

So Thales agrees with him and regards Water the first principle- while others insist that Light would be that.

We can now solve this contradiction, through the realisation that Light is the Inversion of aetheric Water, the medium and syntropic Agent (Fantappiè, suction in Water → Schauberger, Waterjournal)!

This makes sense, when we conclude the inversion of all fields from the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler, seen in conjunction with the findings of Fantappiè, when he turned Einstein’s stolen E=MC^2 into a quadratic equation and yielded the negative solution that implies retrocausality (which he took seriously, contrary to his fellow mathematicians)!

Aristotle about Thales: “Of the first philosophers, then, most thought the principles which were of the nature of matter were the only principles of all things. That of which all things that are consist, the first from which they come to be, the last into which they are resolved (the substance remaining, but changing in its modifications), this they say is the element and this the principle of things, and therefore they think nothing is either generated or destroyed, since this sort of entity is always conserved...



Yet they do not all agree as to the number and the nature of these principles.

Thales, the founder of this type of philosophy, says the principle is Water (for which reason he declared that the earth rests on water), getting the notion perhaps from seeing that the nutriment of all things is moist, and that heat itself is generated from the moist and kept alive by it (and that from which they come to be is a principle of all things).

He got his notion from this fact, and from the fact that the seeds of all things have a moist nature, and that Water is the origin of the nature of moist things.”

This is becoming the fundamental message of the Telestai Nexus project:

Water has been expelled from its righteous position, as the complete Inversion of Light (through the zero point in the center of every field, between Reality and Aether)! This realisation marks the end of all master race ideologies. There is no ultimate justification for hierarchies! Both are like yin and yang and can switch roles when the center of awareness flips for (Light, external) Reality and (Water, internal) Aether, so that they switch roles as the external and internal (inside out and outside in).

From my article Water is not H2O:

Thales: The earth rests on Water!

Thales of Miletus (624–546 B.C.E.), the ancient Greek philosopher from Miletus, proposed that Water (ὕδωρ, hydor) is the fundamental essence of all matter- more precisely, the originating principle (ἀρχή = archē2, a feminine noun in greek) - of all things in the universe.3 Another interesting claim made by Thales is the suggestion that everything has a soul (ψυχή). χ = chi is part of archē for the originating principle and also of the word for the feminine soul in greek! For Thales, Water was the very principle that held everything together (as the most basic substance from which all things emanated). This idea was groundbreaking, because it moved away from mythological explanations of the universe.

From my article about the aetheric element Water!

→ Water (Aether, Inside & Otherworld) and Light (Reality, Outside) are both irreducible inversions of each other. One is always part of the other and one cannot be without the other (MagnetoΦ- dielectricΨ) LightΦ - propagating on aetheric Water Ψ!

“When you know in a dream that you are dreaming, you are about to wake up. I am about to wake up. Perhaps this fire is nothing more than the first ray of morning sun in another reality... (…)

If people knew what death was, they would no longer be afraid of it. And if they were no longer afraid, no one could steal their lifetime from them.”

Michael Ende

“Thus we cannot speak of our etheric body merely as a misty form, but we should rather speak of it as a microcosmic form reflecting the heavens. When we are born, the etheric body is handed over to us as a specially perfect form. When we are born, our etheric body glistens and shines inwardly, because it is so full of imaginations that come towards it from the great universe. It is a magnificent reflexion of the universe! All that we acquire during our life as culture, knowledge and forces of the will (Φ) and of feeling (Ψ symbols added by the Karmameleon), is all drawn out of our etheric body as we grow old in the course of our existence between birth and death. Heaven's cosmic forces give us what they must give us during our life between birth and death, and so we are once more young as etheric beings, when we have lived through a normal life between birth and death, for then we have drawn out of our etheric body everything that could be drawn out of it.” Rudolf Steiner (brilliant, but lost it regarding the redeemer complex)!

Everything is and reacts to Magnetism!

(but the Magnet is not emitting anything, these are aetheric polarisations). “An atom is just an electrostatic dynamo!” Ken Wheeler

Everything that appears as Light, is aetheric Water beyond the Zero Point. Light reaches the Aether and charges and structures Water, while Water pulls in Light from Reality syntropically (one is surface, on is depth and that relationship flips during the moment when our awareness turns from this side to the other side, as the zero point of awareness in the center of every field, the dielectric inertial plane across scales).

“Inertia” is a centrifugal blooming beyond the Mirror, we simply cannot perceive inverse time!

There is mutual sustenance and amplification, it is mutual breathing, syzygy and it is deeply beautiful!

The Matrix Ψ is the feminine Aether Ψ, our mother Ψ Animal!

It is NOT the technological dystopia as portrayed by the corrupted grey business men that are currently wrecking our external and internal worlds alike, wherever they can!

This is indoctrination:

“The Matrix” suggests a source with code that makes up our World. There is gyroscopic precession between Light and aetheric Water instead, moulded by consciousness and irreducible, incommensurable. Our world is not made with code. The qualities of our experiences comes through the reflection of every field through the zero point in the center of everything! We cannot ignore the internal realm any longer and in fact → Fantappiè!

We have been living in a state of dissociation from the matrix of imagination and mass psychological effects alà Ash made it possible to normalise this visionless insanity. Water has been erased as the aetheric medium, as the syntropic agent and inversion of Light. Moreover, it has been turned into a product of flammable gases, hydrogen and oxygen and a simple school experiment deceived the entire world (with condensation from the reaction, the “creation of water”!

The hydrogen comes from the rods during the electrolysis process for example, not from the Water (no water is being split). The Realm of Imagination, the Aether, the Internal and Visionary Space, the Otherworld is being portrayed as a technological realm with source code, which implies a beginning as code and a programmer and thus the dyadic relationship between the realm of water (the aether, the matrix, the internal) and the realm of light (reality, the “physical”, the external) is getting buried, lost! We don’t spray into reality from “the one”, there is the aether, where all fields alternate and it is the complementing part to our world:

We have been severed from the matrix, the mother animal- we surely do not need to “escape it” any further- the Land of Imagination:

the internal Realm for Visions and Dreams that become Reality!

I have explained in another article [67] how artificial particles and this A.I. driven biotechnocratic insanity is wrecking our inner connection to love and the internal realm in general, which is where our Soul resides: (greek: Ψυχή, Psyche). This is precisely what Rudolf Steiner has foreshadowed when he warned about a vaccine that would eliminate our connection to the spiritual sensing- which needs to come from the inner reflection of fields.

There is no use in escaping the matrix, it is the conjugated otherside to everything we know and it is an inverted World! It is not made with code but with pressure and suction, in the golden ratio and moulded by consciousness across scales ( Dr. Michael Levin)

We are about to enter that world entirely, when our awareness opens its gaze to the other side, during the moment of death!

The real Matrix has been deranged into a tech dystopia… when it is the internal realm that is inverted into a real world when seen from the other side of the mirror, which is the zero point in the center of every field that has been shown for the first time in human history, through the ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler 10 years ago [67].

The Matrix is a flourishing Otherworld, that rejuvenates our aetheric body (Rudolf Steiner) while we entropically grow older in Reality. The matrix is the internal space that has been cut off through fear inducing propaganda, relentless particle poisoning and the stigmatisation of the “weird people”, the artists and shakers, those that do not simply do what they have been told, those that raise questions, those who dare to know and arrogate what is important to say to break the screaming silence!

We are not binary like computer code but as pressure and suction in the golden ratio, through the vortex torus field that inverts aetherically!

My generation grew up with the Matrix Movies and little did we know that ancient cosmological ideas, like the concept of the demiurge as the architect of the World of Light would be used and turned into a movie series that turns the mother animal and her realm / womb for Imagination into a technological hellscape, governed by A.I. - in order to desensitise us and make us swallow the technological future as predicted and as allegedly inevitable“

This is becoming a reality as we speak… since most of us are indeed cut off from our Love, our inner being / soul- through centrifugally inflammatory particles and polymers, endless propaganda and technological isolation, creating pressure and depleting our negative aetheric charge that we need to feel love and for our cells to stay connected to the Electrome, to stay healthy.

Algiz (rune)

Our Imagination creates our Future and our Destiny pulls us towards the magnetic attraction of our purpose that is meant for us, since we live between two Worlds (Φ & Ψ), while one is surface and one depth and that relationship changes during the moment of death (moving through the center of our fields…). The relationship between Light and Water flips, the central plane in the center of every field is also the field of awareness and it can be either towards Reality as the Surface or the Aether!

I love Ken Wheeler’s realisation that “the Center always holds in all things of natural order”.

It is a very comforting idea, that nothing ever dissipates into oblivion without a syntropic return through the center (which Ken Wheeler sees as the centripetal charging), which means a restructuring, rejuvenation, attracted by future goals syntropically (by applying Luigi Fantappiè’s thoughts to the aether)→ this centripetal structuring is the inverse in the aether: centrifugal blooming. This brings in retrocausality, where the negative reciprocal of Φ squared (-Ψ when Ψ=1/Φ=0.618… ) becomes the inversion of space (counter-space, the otherworld), where time is inverted, since it is just the motion of the torus vortices that make up everything in existence (Ken Wheeler). These invert through the zero point and that is one big lossless cycle! The fields do not move from “S” to “N”- this is a misconception of the way the torus works (see Ken Wheeler’s brilliant free ebook about the missing secrets of magnetism).

This fits perfectly to the discoveries of Dr. Michael Levin, namely that there is non-local memory (aetheric, he calls that World the platonic space) and that there is intelligence across scales. He was able to scramble a tadpoles face during development and it formed perfectly well through natural rearrangement … nature is not mechanical at all and flatworms brains regrew with old memories restored… “anthrobots” can repair neurons, when they are made with a fusion of real neurons and human cells!

The poetic stories of our lives, filled with a myriad of sensations and experiences, would be impossible- without an unimaginable coherence across space and counter-space. Time is just the motion of the vortices that make up all fields that we are composed of and when they move through the zero point in the center, we get our internal sensations, feelings, sight to the Light- the reflections and this is where sensory organs concentrate.

The matrix movies were predictive programming, in order for us to forget about our feminine inner world of Imagination, and to see a technical source with code instead… We are being indoctrinated with the idea that what we live would not be real- yet our aetheric bodies are our soul-bodies and rejuvenate during our life-time, for our journey after death… and our imaginations are meant to shape our lives! But alas! We should forget the aetheric water beyond the zero point, literally through the erasure of the aether physics and by turning Water into “H2O” - a combination of an explosive gas and a reaction accelerator… Psychedelics have been made illegal and artificial schizophrenia scares are used to terrify us. This is where the machine minded philanthropaths of this planet are getting us: Light in overdrive, artificial intelligence and willpower through data centers: structure- yet a completely neglected feminine reflection of water, of real organic imagination internally and our entire race is being subjected to particle poisoning pressure inside of our body, through centrifugal + inflammation, literally the turning of our aetheric charge (love, feelings, reflection, water) into discharge for sharp signals- that are being red by magnetometers, face ID cameras and countless other monitors and sensors. It depletes our charge that is meant for our own internal imagination that shapes our lives! Through the loss of that imagination, we are also turning our World into a visionless pit…

The matrix is pregnant with our rejuvenating aetheric body, the final cause of our unfurling existence in reality (the completing alternation of our World), while our imagination attracts scenarios aetherically, through orgone, the force. I do not mean a mechanical inversion of the same, but an evolving reciprocation that completes our lives in a way, by reflecting it forward in a way… Our world snake moves forward, the inverted world backwards and one is micro now (the matrix, the mother animal, the world of water) and one macro (our reality, the world of light).

She is Sophia and the Mother Animal, she is Water and the Aetheric inversion of the Bringer of the Light of Reality: Phos (φῶς)! The Omega ῶ brings the definition, the resistance for the aetheric Water charge. One could not be without the other and one is always part of the other! “You can work your way backwards to get the inverse principle of anything” Ken Wheeler Pressure and Suction are essentially one Field and the Zero Point inversion brings the difference between Light and Water, pressure Φ (the golden ratio, the golden spiral, phi) and suction Ψ (the reciprocal psi, the inversion and the negative of that is the retrocausal space, when squared). Dr. Paul LaViolette about the gaslighting around infinite clean energy from the aether (because there is a lossless transmission between aether and reality):

0:00 -1:31

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“Sound is the vocabulary of nature.” Pierre Schaeffer

Cymatics, real Sound on real Water, illuminated by real Light:

The powers that shall not be wind their way around the fact that nucleotides do not exist at all :

Cymatics show what happens here in Reality, aetherically- this is our “Protein” Structure!

Conclusion

It is not Light and Love but Lightand Water:

or Beauty and Love (“same same but different”, as they say in India). There is a syntropic realm: the Aether (internal)

…and an entropic realm: our external World!

We are living in a reciprocal Stereoma between Kenoma (our World) and Pleroma (the Aether, the Otherworld, “Hyperspace”).

There is a retrocausal space creation (counter-space), that is the result of the squaring of the negative reciprocal of phi (the pressure, gyroscopic weighting towards discharge), the negative solution has been dismissed prematurely, but when you pay attention to the lived experience of the otherworld and findings from water science, biology and physics, there are nothing but congruencies for the idea that there is a syntropic attractor from the future, which is the other snake in the double ouroboros symbol and the aether, which is just beyond the fabric of our reality (two intertwined snakes, moving in contrary directions… a paradox of two worlds as the external and internal - while the internal paints the otherworld retrocausally, inverting the roles of Light and Water through the zero point in the center of every field)

Water is our aetheric Love and Light is the Beauty of this World. Both are irreducible inversions of each other. We have been fooled on a cosmic scale!

“...That inner ecstasy of the mind is the secret fountain of perpetual youth and strength in any man. He who finds it finds omnipotence and omniscience.”



Walter Russell, The Man Who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe

We recognise Love as universal, the charge that pulls us towards future goals naturally, but we seldom wonder how all that Love moves, since it is invisible to our eyes- yet felt inside of our bodies. This is because Water is getting charged and structured with it by Light (which also needs Love / Charge to move).

There is no primordial aether and charge is not primal neither, it is mutual breathing syzygy between Reality and the Matrix (the Aether): Light charging and composing water (Beauty as a form giving Principle, Adolf Portmann) and Water pulling in Light from the Future syntropically (Goals, Purpose, Love, Fantappiè).

Not everything is Light… half of the Story comes from Water… which is mostly invisible and internal (aetheric). The truth is so simple, that the staff of the publication nature burst out in laughter when confronted with it: Light charges and composes Water into all the lifeforms we know (Benveniste, Montagnier, Pollack…). Not one of them is laughing anymore…

Our body does not compute with bolean logic gates through synthetic ion channels made with CRISPR CAS9… it is agential Light, flooding liquid crystalline Water with Love, charging the aether with Visions, literally! All Light on Water brings the entire spectrum of influences, always through refraction and a structuring that is similar to cymatics:

Cymatics show how Sound affects Water here in physical Reality. Tesla said that Light is Sound in the Aether, thusly that Light das the same to aetheric Water- the negatively charging part of the EZ Water that Pollack found in his lab.

The language of science is meant to make us depressed and submissive to exuberant complexity that not even the best paid PHD’s really understand. What is missing are the easiest things… like being able to explain the formation of clouds to kids. Dr. Gerald Pollack was the first scientist who was able to do that, through the charge interaction in everything that is alive (which excludes precisely nothing).

The main objective is to create a flawless and exuberant ivory tower of complexity that annihilates every trial to bring in the truthful simplicity that has been violently ridiculed into oblivion, in so far that Dr. Gerald Pollack has been utterly isolated for his groundbreaking findings (it was actually an undergraduate student from his lab that discovered the Ez Water…).

One cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other. There is essentially never any loneliness, since all life-forms are aware in a certain way… this fascinating finding comes from the lab of Dr. Michael Levin.

That’s all.

My work is entirely for free (I have no idea how I am going to make it through the next phase yet…) but I love to give all of that for free- so feel free to like and share as well!

Your Karmameleon