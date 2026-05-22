All handwritten. This is the clearest and shortest overview of the fundamental System of Life so far, while letting go of all the deceptive baggage!

For Truth and Freedom

Wisdom and Understanding

“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” Dr. Paul LaViolette (who reintroduced the Aether into the scientific dialogue, with 14 confirmations for his predictions, while Einstein had only 3 correct). The Aether is not the source, it is the dyadic breathing partner of our World of Light, through the inversion at the zero point tunnel in the center of every field. It brings our internal realm that has never had its proper place in the scientific discourse…

We have been fooled through elegant complexity. Simple as that. Our body works much simpler:

“Science is essentially simple” Dr. Gerald Pollack

“Light” (needs Water to propagate):

All there is: Magneto Φ dielectric Ψ Liquid Firelight

All the energy in the Universe comes from EZ Plasma (EZ Water), through Light and Water. Sound Collisions in the Aether (Syntropia) create Light in Reality (Entropia).



This means that all the other stories about ions and channels, about ATP and all the rest of it- are entirely twisted tales meant to distract us, just like the advanced nano-tech stories that I have investigated thoroughly here on Telestai Nexus.

«There are no “sound waves”- these are for graphs: Music is Spherical!» The Aether is filled with Water and the charge is called Orgone and moves as Sound Spheres. When they collide, they create Light! That charge is not primal though, as proclaimed virtually everywhere, Light charges Water into liquid crystalline life-forms and that literally changes everything (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

The Aether is the internal part of everything, reached through the zero point tunnel in the center of all “energy apples” / fields: it is the alternating other side, the inverted call and response partner of our Reality (for feelings, imaginations, sensations, our drive towards our purpose, Love).

“The only nuts part is how long we have believed the lies…”

I know that changing our conceptual understanding of the world is not easy at all. I had the strongest aversions against some ideas that I have now happily integrated into my worldview, like the fact that nucleotides do not exist, that viruses are fiction- that chemistry shows us unimaginative schematics, while Light turns to 3D Sound Spheres in the Aether, bringing “protein folding” and our bodies through 3D Cymatics and when these Sound Spheres collide, they birth new Light for our World (confirmed by Dr. Gerald Pollack and Ken Wheeler in this article!).

This aetheric Music we are talking about is organised syntropically (an attraction by the future, finalism, the suction of Love)- because the Aether runs with opposing time, since time is just the spin of the vortices and their direction inverts at the zero point tunnel… What a time to be alive!

What is the Aether? Dr. Paul LaViolette

All in one Place: Entropy (Reality): Light charges and structures Water (Pollack) Syntropy (Aether): Water pulls in Light (Fantappiè & Levin (Goals), Schauberger’s suction) These two findings, when seen in conjunction with the Aether and the fundamental principle of inversion- explain the System of Life!

Agency across scales

Dr. Michael Levin

Our Life-path is like the central plane of everything (galaxies, bodies, apples…, parts of our body…), where we gravitate towards the tunnel in the center and that experience of crossing- it has been vividly described through NDE’s (John Lamb Lash confirms the bright white light, as much as entheogenic breakthrough’s in general). Dr. Gerald Pollack (more info further below)

Ken Wheeler explained Magnetism conclusively for the first time 10 years ago and proved the zero point with magnets on the so called ferrocell, that uses light beam scattering to show interference peaks of pressure and suction mediation, essentially proving that fields have 2 fountains and two “sinks”- yet these “sinks” are tunnels, since the other side of the zero point is not “the one” but the Aether (Syntropia, based on Fantappiè’s research) as the dyadic breathing partner of our World of Light (Entropia).

What is negative Charge (Orgone)?

Orgone is Music and Charge at the same time- we see it as a crystalisation, liquid crystalline bodies in our World, the centripetal (converging inward) structuring in everything, but since the zero point tunnel inverts, that becomes centrifugal and that is this Music and Charge, the Orgone we are talking about (invisible and aetheric)!

Orgone moves either towards the aether (negative charging), is in equilibrium- or in reality (discharge). All is spinning vortical motion.

Orgone is the negative charge in the Aether, it brings our Biofield and we feel Love and our Soul when we are filled with it.

The erasure of our internal world for Imagination happens both through the screen driven feeding of artificial images and through poisoning for interfacing:

Particles and polymers erase it and then we are dissociated from our Love & Soul, simple as that (centrifugal pressure overdrive, rigidity, dorsal vagal shutdowns, lack of compassion, anxiety, adhd, autism, depression etc…).

Anaesthetics erase the negative aetheric charge (Orgone) too. Without Charge, there is neither feeling nor reflection (neither awareness nor soul…).

The earth is negatively charged, while the air is positively charged. Around water loving surfaces,

When water sinks into the ground, that brings the charging of the aetheric side of the earth beyond the center of everything (through the zero point tunnel).

It does not only sink in there, the orgone of it will be evaporated back as positively charged air + into Reality Entropia), when hit by Light. We are also breathing the negative charge (the Orgone) from the EZ water around the positively charged air aetherically- as Dr. Gerald Pollack points out brilliantly. Even breathing is so incredibly simple that it requires weeks and sometimes months- to believe it :)

This is a great confirmation for the idea that Images invert to Words, Light inverts to Water, Art inverts to Music, Entropia inverts to Syntropia, the Masculine inverts to the Feminine (all the same, based on the first principle: Inversion).

Besides the falsification of nucleoties through Pollack and Montagnier:

Unveiling the Deceptions

All these “constructing” particles and polymers in our blood are driven by EZ water charge and its like-likes-like attraction.

This is an older article, before the revelations of Pollack, but it shows in great detail:

My discovery of the origin of the photograph 51 for the “double helix of nucleotides”:

The tech-matrix is a psyop, the real matrix is the internal realm for imagination!

The Interfacing of Biology explained simply:

This note explains the interfacing of our biology in less than 5 minutes (after many years of in depth investigations to the end of the road and back): Nick Begich & the explanation of EZ Water interfacing (our biological functioning is based on this, all other stories were deliberate lies). Dr Michael Levin clarifies that all cells function like neuronal cells, but on different timescales.

And tons of rare earth metals and other particles and polymers are being injected into our air, water, food, and medicine:

The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance → sharp signals from our body to be read by magnetometers or face ID cameras for infrared.

They form EZ water and that powers their signalling. The EZ Water vibrates with our biology and that steers everything (all the other stories were deliberate lies).

Nanobots are just particles under brownian motion:

“Qdots” are being used in “Gene Sequencing”- we are talking about dust, but the “smart part” (another “tech” obfuscation) is when ez water forms around them, which powers them like a battery… these are just particles and polymers.

What can we do about it?

Bicarbonate and Apple Cider Vinegar (Citric Acid) with some Water creates Sodium Citrate, which “chelates” fibers and particles (you pee them out). Hot and Cold exposure (Wim Hof, Saunas etc.) grows our EZ and that gives us all the negative charge necessary to supply our body to defend itself. This is of course not medical advice. Body & Trauma work make sure that we are in the best possible state, these particles inflame through centrifugal pressure that erases our negative charge (uses up all the Orgone and hence it closes our connection to our internal Realm, our Soul).

The Science for the Wheel of Life

Dr. Gerald Pollack:

Light charges and structures Water. Dr. Gerald Pollack about the Origin of Life (where he falsified genetics and protein folding).

Sonic collisions create infrared Light (confirming Ken Wheeler’s explanation of Light).

Falsified through Pollack’s work: Ion channels, Membranes, Nucleotides, ATP, the Heart as the Pump

The harmonies of aetheric Music (sonic collisions) actually create our Light! (Dr. Gerald Pollack: the infrared of everything that charges the aether in return).

Adolf Portmann proved that beauty is a form-giving principle.

Luigi Fantappiè: Syntropy and Retrocausality, the complementation to the findings of Dr. Gerrald Pollack for the Aether, the internal space. Confirmation from Water Science: advanced waves, structural waves (this explains finalism, the attraction by future states, goals, our purpose, Love- in Fantappiè’s own words).

Dr. Michael Levin (non-local minds, the electrome, bioelectricity, memory and goal orientation, agency in all beings and even what we formerly considered to be “matter”), Dr. Paul LaViolette, Ken Wheeler (the Ferrocell findings) Dr. Egnor (brain surgeon that the proved non-local mind).

click the graphic to see

Important Realisations

Protein Folding, Genetics and Chemistry in general = Aetheric Cymatics through (infrared) Light Φ & Water Ψ, which becomes a Sound Sphere, after the zero point tunnel transition (Orgone Ψ internally, anti gravity push out).

The reciprocal of phi Φ shall be defined as Ψ = (1/Φ), it is the suction to the pressure of existence, one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other.

Water is not H2O.

Our electrome conducts our bioelectricity, which is not based on ions but essentially vortex motion in toroidal form.

One force- and its inversion! Everything in the universe is “voided” / reciprocates.

The Zero Point in the center of every field inverts everything (building on Ken Wheeler’s perspective, where he see’s “the one” I see dyadic reciprocity).

The internal experience and Nature of Water is essentially Music, since that creates Light through sonic collisions, as Pollack points out and such infrared also charges the aether again, bringing the anti-gravity push out of protons, our space creation, while the negatively charged ez water zone turns to a liquid crystalline form!

Yet- there is still Water in the Aether, when Sound Spheres (not “waves”) open up in the dry air, otherwise we could not hear anything. Neither Sound nor Light could propagate without a medium and I identify that medium and syntropic agent as Water.

EZ Water = EZ Plasma of Life

Evidence for negative time in quantum physics. This article that explains how there are always two genders among the creation tales and how chronos and ananke are one of those pairs: 36].

A narrated summary of Telestai Nexus:

Music is Spherical!

There are no “sound-waves” - these are for Graphs! Since the essence of Water in the Aether (the home of Water) is Music, it is good to know that sound does not move in “waves” but in stunning spheres of invisible beauty that can be made visible through bubble cymatics for example (shown below).

If our eyes could see the sounds around us we would see myriads of shimmering holographic bubbles, each with a kaleidoscopic-like pattern on its surface. The CymaScope instrument reveals a cross section through a sound bubble: cymatic patterns on a circular membrane can be considered representative of a 2D slice through a 3D sound bubble.

(Infrared) Light shapeshifts to a Music Sphere on aetheric Water.

All Light Φ is the inversion of all Water Ψ- because Light charges and structures Water, so Water cannot be a product of that which powers it.

There is ultimately equality of all pairs- but not as parity or stillness, the kinetic drivers are Beauty Φ and Love Ψ, through Trauma & Shadow Work (internally & externally), between two Worlds.

The Discovery of Sound-Spheres competes the model.

“This is what I see, I have synesthesia. This video is the most perfect example of what I see in my mind when I listen to music!!! I want to so this at home!” first comment of the video!

I have written about my synesthetic friend that confirmed with her friend that they saw the same Images to Music in their head too. This consitutes the intersubjective confirmation of the inversion between Art (Light) and Music (Water) [67].

Dan Winter has recently published about the “superfluid aether” and Φ (the golden ratio, the golden spiral) as the basis of our universe [67].

There is no awkward “superfluid” copy of Water in the Aether. It is Water! Occam’s razor.

The System of Life The primary inversion (at the zero point tunnel) does not lie between Day (light) and Night (darkness), but between Light (Reality, pressure) and Water (Aether, suction). Two Lovers in the golden Ratio,

kinetically driven by Love and Beauty,

Roots and Shadows Our liquid crystalline bodies are refracting Light to see Beauty and we are charged to feel! I Invite you to see the interaction of Reality (Entropia) and the Aether (Syntropia) simply. At the heart of it lies one motion and its inversion:

Φ & Ψ Pressure (centrifugal motion) & Suction (centripetal motion) All vortex motion in energy apple form: toroidal Proton Φ & Electron Ψ Light & Water Entropia (Reality) & Syntropia (Internal) History & Destiny “The Center always holds in all things of natural order” Ken Wheeler And the center brings the zero tunnel of inversion!

The Nature of Light is Art, Beauty (External, Surface) and the Masculine → Light (Entropia: Reality)

Light is created by Sound in the Aether, when two sound-spheres collide!

The Nature of Water, is Music, Love, (Internal, Depth) and the Feminine → Sight (Syntropia: Aether)

Air is Light heavy Water, positively charged (+).

Earth is Water heavy Light, negatively charged (-).

Matter comes through Cymatics, we see it as centripetally weighted and high frequency light in circular harmonics, creating Sound Spheres in the aether!

Water is syntropic, immersive, centripetal, filled with Love (Fantappiè), Orgone (Wilhelm Reich), Charge (Dan Winter).

The Inversion principle reunites Science and Mysticism. For the first time in history it is possible to use gendering in science and it makes sense! This is the beauty of the inclusion of the Aether, Ken Wheeler’s Ferrocell findings and Fantappiè’s retrocausality and syntropy.

The Aether is the Otherworld, Hel, the Underworld of Mesopotamia and the World of Water. It moves inversely to ours, because all fields invert at the zero point in the center (the zero tunnel) and our aetheric body is of the complementing gender (Steiner) to our physical one as well (inverse to our physical one)- while our awareness lies in our electrome (basically the bio-electric genome, since nucleotides do not exist).

Light is the Inversion of Water ( Water is the “5th” element … there are only two and they are inversions of each other).

Water charges negatively around water loving surfaces that radiate infrared. Additional infrared energy does enlarge the EZ water and that manages all of our biology, the circulation of our blood and everything else under the sun. I mean this literally, Dr. Gerald Pollack has proved in his recent work, that the entire orchestra of nature works through this mechanism- and Fantappiè brought the complementation.

Together they are in syzygy, when we include the inversion principle and the aether.

Pollack’s model with Fantappie’s addition

(…complete, when including the Aether and zero tunnel inversion):

This is the easiest depiction of the way Light charges Water (the hydrophilic, water loving surface in green gives off infrared too!).

Remember that aetherically (inverted through the zero point tunnel), that structured and negatively charge exclusion zone (EZ water) brings centrifugal Sound Spheres, the Orgone, the charge, which is motion aetherically.

EZ Water forms and charges negatively to power life like a battery, the positively charged bulk water is excluded. When you put in one cable in the EZ part and one in the bulk water it lights up an LED in one of Pollack’s experiments.

The syntropic part pulls in Light from Reality (the infrared).

Dr. Michael Levin makes stunning infrared Photography. Of course……. he “does not use infrared light” in his bioelectricity experiments (he is not allowed to say it, because that obfuscation of the interaction of Light and Water / our bodies has been put in place deliberately)… He mentions only non-.existing synthetic ion channels for that, yet he does love infrared photography A LOT ;)

Where does this Light come from?

This is one of the most fascinating questions!

Light: the infrared energy, the warmth, the radiation of all things in existence!

We know that water loving surfaces, like all surfaces, radiate infrared energy all the time (so called “free energy”).

Where does that come from?

Light is created through the harmonies of aetheric Sound Spheres!

Light is created through aetheric Sound Spheres that play together- their harmonies are literally what creates Light (Ken Wheeler’s pinchwrinkle).

From the work with the cymascope, we know that the sonic collisions in the Aether create the infrared Light of everything in this world. This is why you can make such beautiful images with infrared cameras at night!

We know from Ken Wheeler’s Ferrocell findings, that the zero point exists and that all mass and magnitude disappears there (at the point of highest density). This proves the Aether, when we consider Levin’s platonic space, non-local memory findings and confirmations come from Dr. Egnor. Rudolf Steiner describes an inverted aetheric body in great detail and this fits to countless myths that also describe the Otherworld and that runs backwards in time, since time is just the motion of the vortices of the toroids that everything is made of (like an energetic apple) and these fields invert through the zero point.

Confirmations from Mythology

Light is a thing that cannot be reproduced, but must be represented by something else - by color. Paul Cezanne.

I hope that this edition gives you the overview that was needed!

All of my work is for free, so feel free to like and share and support this project while we still can!

your Karmameleon!