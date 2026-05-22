The Telestai Nexus Overview: All in One
Distilled: The most important discoveries of the last years all in one place!
All handwritten. This is the clearest and shortest overview of the fundamental System of Life so far, while letting go of all the deceptive baggage!
For Truth and Freedom
Wisdom and Understanding
“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation”
Dr. Paul LaViolette (who reintroduced the Aether into the scientific dialogue, with 14 confirmations for his predictions, while Einstein had only 3 correct).
The Aether is not the source, it is the dyadic breathing partner of our World of Light, through the inversion at the zero point tunnel in the center of every field. It brings our internal realm that has never had its proper place in the scientific discourse…
We have been fooled through elegant complexity. Simple as that. Our body works much simpler:
“Science is essentially simple”
Dr. Gerald Pollack
“Light” (needs Water to propagate):
All there is: Magneto1 Φ dielectric2 Ψ Liquid Firelight
All the energy in the Universe comes from EZ Plasma (EZ Water), through Light and Water. Sound Collisions in the Aether (Syntropia) create Light in Reality (Entropia).
This means that all the other stories about ions and channels, about ATP and all the rest of it- are entirely twisted tales meant to distract us, just like the advanced nano-tech stories3 that I have investigated thoroughly here on Telestai Nexus.
«There are no “sound waves”- these are for graphs:
Music is Spherical!»
The Aether is filled with Water and the charge is called Orgone and moves as Sound Spheres. When they collide, they create Light!
That charge is not primal though, as proclaimed virtually everywhere, Light charges Water into liquid crystalline life-forms and that literally changes everything (Dr. Gerald Pollack).
The Aether is the internal part of everything, reached through the zero point tunnel in the center of all “energy apples” / fields: it is the alternating other side, the inverted call and response partner of our Reality (for feelings, imaginations, sensations, our drive towards our purpose, Love).
“The only nuts part is how long we have believed the lies…”
I know that changing our conceptual understanding of the world is not easy at all. I had the strongest aversions against some ideas that I have now happily integrated into my worldview, like the fact that nucleotides do not exist, that viruses are fiction- that chemistry shows us unimaginative schematics, while Light turns to 3D Sound Spheres in the Aether, bringing “protein folding” and our bodies through 3D Cymatics and when these Sound Spheres collide, they birth new Light for our World (confirmed by Dr. Gerald Pollack and Ken Wheeler in this article!).
This aetheric Music we are talking about is organised syntropically (an attraction by the future, finalism, the suction of Love)- because the Aether runs with opposing time, since time is just the spin of the vortices and their direction inverts at the zero point tunnel…
What a time to be alive!
What is the Aether? Dr. Paul LaViolette
All in one Place:
Entropy (Reality): Light charges and structures Water (Pollack)
Syntropy (Aether): Water pulls in Light (Fantappiè & Levin (Goals), Schauberger’s suction)
These two findings, when seen in conjunction with the Aether and the fundamental principle of inversion- explain the System of Life!
Dr. Michael Levin
Our Life-path is like the central plane of everything (galaxies, bodies, apples…, parts of our body…), where we gravitate towards the tunnel in the center and that experience of crossing- it has been vividly described through NDE’s (John Lamb Lash confirms the bright white light, as much as entheogenic breakthrough’s in general).
Ken Wheeler explained Magnetism conclusively for the first time 10 years ago and proved the zero point with magnets on the so called ferrocell, that uses light beam scattering to show interference peaks of pressure and suction mediation, essentially proving that fields have 2 fountains and two “sinks”- yet these “sinks” are tunnels, since the other side of the zero point is not “the one” but the Aether (Syntropia, based on Fantappiè’s research) as the dyadic breathing partner of our World of Light (Entropia).
What is negative Charge (Orgone)?
Orgone is Music and Charge at the same time- we see it as a crystalisation, liquid crystalline bodies in our World, the centripetal (converging inward) structuring in everything, but since the zero point tunnel inverts, that becomes centrifugal and that is this Music and Charge, the Orgone we are talking about (invisible and aetheric)!
Orgone moves either towards the aether (negative charging), is in equilibrium- or in reality (discharge). All is spinning vortical motion.
Orgone is the negative charge in the Aether, it brings our Biofield and we feel Love and our Soul when we are filled with it.
The erasure of our internal world for Imagination happens both through the screen driven feeding of artificial images and through poisoning for interfacing:
Particles and polymers erase it and then we are dissociated from our Love & Soul, simple as that (centrifugal pressure overdrive, rigidity, dorsal vagal shutdowns, lack of compassion, anxiety, adhd, autism, depression etc…).
Anaesthetics erase the negative aetheric charge (Orgone) too. Without Charge, there is neither feeling nor reflection (neither awareness nor soul…).
The earth is negatively charged, while the air is positively charged. Around water loving surfaces,
When water sinks into the ground, that brings the charging of the aetheric side of the earth beyond the center of everything (through the zero point tunnel).
It does not only sink in there, the orgone of it will be evaporated back as positively charged air + into Reality Entropia), when hit by Light. We are also breathing the negative charge (the Orgone) from the EZ water around the positively charged air aetherically- as Dr. Gerald Pollack points out brilliantly. Even breathing is so incredibly simple that it requires weeks and sometimes months- to believe it :)
This is a great confirmation for the idea that Images invert to Words, Light inverts to Water, Art inverts to Music, Entropia inverts to Syntropia, the Masculine inverts to the Feminine (all the same, based on the first principle: Inversion).
Besides the falsification of nucleoties through Pollack and Montagnier:
Unveiling the Deceptions
The Confirmation from the Epstein Files: "Genetic Code" is a Cypher for Bio-Electricity!
All these “constructing” particles and polymers in our blood are driven by EZ water charge and its like-likes-like attraction.
R.I.P. Nanobot Psyop! Radiant Energy Driven Brownian Motion explains the erratic Movement of Nanoparticles!
This is an older article, before the revelations of Pollack, but it shows in great detail:
The Simplicity of the Deceit! They told us EXACTLY what they are doing, by explaining it WRONG: Hijacking the Operating System Inside of Us!
My discovery of the origin of the photograph 51 for the “double helix of nucleotides”:
The "Stairway to Heaven" of the Château de Chambord looks exactly like the Photograph 51 of the invented "Double Helix of DNA"!
The tech-matrix is a psyop, the real matrix is the internal realm for imagination!
The Interfacing of Biology explained simply:
This note explains the interfacing of our biology in less than 5 minutes (after many years of in depth investigations to the end of the road and back): Nick Begich & the explanation of EZ Water interfacing (our biological functioning is based on this, all other stories were deliberate lies). Dr Michael Levin clarifies that all cells function like neuronal cells, but on different timescales.
"Graphene" (Graphite) Oxide Clouds: EZ Water around GO forms Artificial Clouds- for Weather Warfare & Nanoparticle Rain!
And tons of rare earth metals and other particles and polymers are being injected into our air, water, food, and medicine:
The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance → sharp signals from our body to be read by magnetometers or face ID cameras for infrared.
They form EZ water and that powers their signalling. The EZ Water vibrates with our biology and that steers everything (all the other stories were deliberate lies).
Nanobots are just particles under brownian motion:
R.I.P. Nanobot Psyop! Radiant Energy Driven Brownian Motion explains the erratic Movement of Nanoparticles!
“Qdots” are being used in “Gene Sequencing”- we are talking about dust, but the “smart part” (another “tech” obfuscation) is when ez water forms around them, which powers them like a battery… these are just particles and polymers.
What can we do about it?
Bicarbonate and Apple Cider Vinegar (Citric Acid) with some Water creates Sodium Citrate, which “chelates” fibers and particles (you pee them out). Hot and Cold exposure (Wim Hof, Saunas etc.) grows our EZ and that gives us all the negative charge necessary to supply our body to defend itself. This is of course not medical advice. Body & Trauma work make sure that we are in the best possible state, these particles inflame through centrifugal pressure that erases our negative charge (uses up all the Orgone and hence it closes our connection to our internal Realm, our Soul).
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The Science for the Wheel of Life
Light charges and structures Water.4 Dr. Gerald Pollack about the Origin of Life (where he falsified genetics and protein folding).
Sonic collisions create infrared Light (confirming Ken Wheeler’s explanation of Light).
Dr. Gerald Pollack The Fourth Phase of Water. His new book: Charged
Inelastic sonic collisions create sonically-modulated infrared light that powers the EZ water-building mechanism in cells, which in turn powers our biology.
Put simply: (hypothetically) sound powers life.”
Falsified through Pollack’s work: Ion channels, Membranes, Nucleotides, ATP, the Heart as the Pump
The harmonies of aetheric Music (sonic collisions) actually create our Light! (Dr. Gerald Pollack: the infrared of everything that charges the aether in return).
Adolf Portmann proved that beauty is a form-giving principle.5
Luigi Fantappiè: Syntropy and Retrocausality, the complementation to the findings of Dr. Gerrald Pollack for the Aether, the internal space. Confirmation from Water Science: advanced waves, structural waves (this explains finalism, the attraction by future states, goals, our purpose, Love- in Fantappiè’s own words).
Dr. Michael Levin (non-local minds, the electrome, bioelectricity, memory and goal orientation, agency in all beings and even what we formerly considered to be “matter”), Dr. Paul LaViolette, Ken Wheeler (the Ferrocell findings) Dr. Egnor (brain surgeon that the proved non-local mind).
Important Realisations
Protein Folding, Genetics and Chemistry in general = Aetheric Cymatics through (infrared) Light Φ6 & Water Ψ7, which becomes a Sound Sphere, after the zero point tunnel transition (Orgone Ψ internally, anti gravity push out).
The reciprocal of phi Φ shall be defined as Ψ = (1/Φ), it is the suction to the pressure of existence, one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other.
Our electrome conducts our bioelectricity, which is not based on ions but essentially vortex motion in toroidal form.
One force- and its inversion! Everything in the universe is “voided” / reciprocates.
The Zero Point in the center of every field inverts everything (building on Ken Wheeler’s perspective, where he see’s “the one” I see dyadic reciprocity).
The internal experience and Nature of Water is essentially Music, since that creates Light through sonic collisions, as Pollack points out and such infrared also charges the aether again, bringing the anti-gravity push out of protons, our space creation, while the negatively charged ez water zone turns to a liquid crystalline form!
Yet- there is still Water in the Aether, when Sound Spheres (not “waves”) open up in the dry air, otherwise we could not hear anything. Neither Sound nor Light could propagate without a medium and I identify that medium and syntropic agent as Water.
Evidence for negative time in quantum physics. This article that explains how there are always two genders among the creation tales and how chronos and ananke are one of those pairs: 36].
A narrated summary of Telestai Nexus:
Music is Spherical!
There are no “sound-waves” - these are for Graphs! Since the essence of Water in the Aether (the home of Water) is Music, it is good to know that sound does not move in “waves” but in stunning spheres of invisible beauty that can be made visible through bubble cymatics for example (shown below).
If our eyes could see the sounds around us we would see myriads of shimmering holographic bubbles, each with a kaleidoscopic-like pattern on its surface.
The CymaScope instrument reveals a cross section through a sound bubble: cymatic patterns on a circular membrane can be considered representative of a 2D slice through a 3D sound bubble.
(Infrared) Light shapeshifts to a Music Sphere on aetheric Water.
All Light Φ is the inversion of all Water Ψ- because Light charges and structures Water, so Water cannot be a product of that which powers it.
There is ultimately equality of all pairs- but not as parity or stillness, the kinetic drivers are Beauty Φ and Love Ψ, through Trauma & Shadow Work (internally & externally), between two Worlds.
The Discovery of Sound-Spheres competes the model.
“This is what I see, I have synesthesia. This video is the most perfect example of what I see in my mind when I listen to music!!! I want to so this at home!” first comment of the video!
I have written about my synesthetic friend that confirmed with her friend that they saw the same Images to Music in their head too. This consitutes the intersubjective confirmation of the inversion between Art (Light) and Music (Water) [67].
Dan Winter has recently published about the “superfluid aether” and Φ (the golden ratio, the golden spiral) as the basis of our universe [67].
There is no awkward “superfluid” copy of Water in the Aether. It is Water! Occam’s razor.
The System of Life
The primary inversion (at the zero point tunnel) does not lie between Day (light) and Night (darkness), but between Light (Reality, pressure) and Water (Aether, suction).
Two Lovers in the golden Ratio,
kinetically driven by Love and Beauty,
Roots and Shadows
Our liquid crystalline bodies are refracting Light to see Beauty and we are charged to feel!
I Invite you to see the interaction of Reality (Entropia) and the Aether (Syntropia) simply.
At the heart of it lies one motion and its inversion:
Pressure (centrifugal motion) & Suction (centripetal motion)
All vortex motion in energy apple form: toroidal
Proton Φ & Electron Ψ
Light & Water
Entropia (Reality) & Syntropia (Internal)
History & Destiny
“The Center always holds in all things of natural order”
Ken Wheeler
The Nature of Light is Art, Beauty (External, Surface) and the Masculine → Light (Entropia: Reality)11
Light is created by Sound in the Aether, when two sound-spheres collide!
The Nature of Water, is Music, Love, (Internal, Depth) and the Feminine → Sight (Syntropia: Aether)
Air is Light heavy Water, positively charged (+).
Earth is Water heavy Light, negatively charged (-).
Matter comes through Cymatics, we see it as centripetally weighted and high frequency light in circular harmonics, creating Sound Spheres in the aether!
Water is syntropic, immersive, centripetal, filled with Love (Fantappiè), Orgone (Wilhelm Reich), Charge (Dan Winter).12
The Inversion principle reunites Science and Mysticism. For the first time in history it is possible to use gendering in science and it makes sense! This is the beauty of the inclusion of the Aether, Ken Wheeler’s Ferrocell findings and Fantappiè’s retrocausality and syntropy.
The Aether is the Otherworld, Hel, the Underworld of Mesopotamia and the World of Water. It moves inversely to ours, because all fields invert at the zero point in the center (the zero tunnel) and our aetheric body is of the complementing gender (Steiner) to our physical one as well (inverse to our physical one)- while our awareness lies in our electrome (basically the bio-electric genome, since nucleotides do not exist).
Light is the Inversion of Water (Water is the “5th” element… there are only two and they are inversions of each other).
Water charges negatively around water loving surfaces that radiate infrared. Additional infrared energy does enlarge the EZ water and that manages all of our biology, the circulation of our blood and everything else under the sun. I mean this literally, Dr. Gerald Pollack has proved in his recent work, that the entire orchestra of nature works through this mechanism- and Fantappiè brought the complementation.
Together they are in syzygy, when we include the inversion principle and the aether.
Pollack’s model with Fantappie’s addition
(…complete, when including the Aether and zero tunnel inversion):
This is the easiest depiction of the way Light charges Water (the hydrophilic, water loving surface in green gives off infrared too!).
Remember that aetherically (inverted through the zero point tunnel), that structured and negatively charge exclusion zone (EZ water) brings centrifugal Sound Spheres, the Orgone, the charge, which is motion aetherically.
EZ Water forms and charges negatively to power life like a battery, the positively charged bulk water is excluded. When you put in one cable in the EZ part and one in the bulk water it lights up an LED in one of Pollack’s experiments.
The syntropic part pulls in Light from Reality (the infrared).
Where does this Light come from?
This is one of the most fascinating questions!
Light: the infrared energy, the warmth, the radiation of all things in existence!
We know that water loving surfaces, like all surfaces, radiate infrared energy all the time (so called “free energy”).
Where does that come from?
Light is created through the harmonies of aetheric Sound Spheres!
Light is created through aetheric Sound Spheres that play together- their harmonies are literally what creates Light (Ken Wheeler’s pinchwrinkle).
From the work with the cymascope, we know that the sonic collisions in the Aether create the infrared Light of everything in this world. This is why you can make such beautiful images with infrared cameras at night!
We know from Ken Wheeler’s Ferrocell findings, that the zero point exists and that all mass and magnitude disappears there (at the point of highest density). This proves the Aether, when we consider Levin’s platonic space, non-local memory findings and confirmations come from Dr. Egnor. Rudolf Steiner describes an inverted aetheric body in great detail and this fits to countless myths that also describe the Otherworld and that runs backwards in time, since time is just the motion of the vortices of the toroids that everything is made of (like an energetic apple) and these fields invert through the zero point.
Confirmations from Mythology
The Oldest Love Story in Human History, 2000 years older than the Bible: Inanna (the Goddess of Love) & Dumuzi ::: Fire and Ice ::: Marduk & Tiamat
Erased, veiled and vilified: the Arabic Goddess al-Lāt (the Great Lady of the Sea), next to pre-islamic al-ilāh (the Giver of Light)!
Light is a thing that cannot be reproduced, but must be represented by something else - by color.
Paul Cezanne.
I hope that this edition gives you the overview that was needed!
All of my work is for free, so feel free to like and share and support this project while we still can!
your Karmameleon!
The centrifugal space creation Φ, the outward push of the golden ratio, the one force from the aether into this World of Light.
The dielectric field is the orgone Ψ- it brings all the motion as Music Spheres in the Aether and charges through the centripetal return in the center, the inward winding of the field “lines” in the ferrocell findings:
The actual STEREOMA, when including the aether beyond the zero point tunnel in the center:
The zero point tunnel lies in the center and that inverts the whole torus aetherically. That exists across scales and for everything. There is just pressure and the inversion of it: suction.
The material is real, the story is false (it is all ez water based… and the free lunches agency comes from the Aether, see Levin’s work to see how new forms of life can be modulated and they appear with agency…). Levin proved that when you decapitate a flatworm, it regrows with old memories restored (non-local, aetheric memory).
“The most significant scientific discovery of this century” Mae-Wan Ho, Author, Living Rainbow H2O; Director, Institute of Science and Society, London.
“With balance and grace, Pollack seems to have come closest to presenting a ‘unified field’ vision of matter through the lens of water.” John Fellows.
Link to Pollack’s groundbreaking book: The Fourth Phase of Water - Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor
The Swiss biologist Adolf Portmann, who was lucky enough to be able to conduct research completely freely, made crucial and essential observations. He discovered and experimentally proved that beauty is a form-giving principle of life.
Transparent marine animals often arrange their internal organs and structures in a very complex way. For example, ascending and descending intestinal loops are placed next to each other and the resulting symmetries are emphasized by color. If these animals are raised in murky water, they give up aesthetic arrangement and color. The arrangement and color of the intestines then looks roughly the same as in our bellies. If they are placed back in clear water, they become beautiful again in terms of color and structure.
A type of transparent sea cucumber forms its base very artistically and decorates it with ornaments as long as it can be seen. This does not happen in murky water, or rather the beauty of the base is lost. If it grows in clear water, its base becomes beautiful again. Two things can be concluded from this:
1. These organisms have a perception, an awareness of whether they can be seen or not, and they want to be beautiful.
2. This awareness influences metabolism, the formation of structures, their arrangement and maintenance
From these observations it can be concluded that all other things in an organism also arise and change through the effect of “consciousness” and not through a materially existing construction and functional plan, which has been sought in vain to date. From this perspective, one can also explain why the new characteristics achieved through breeding efforts in plants and animals often only last as long as these characteristics are trained and promoted.
It is logical to take the idea of a form-giving consciousness further, even down to the smallest and largest things. Is everything as it is, living beings, elements and energy, stars, matter, aggregates and planets, because everything and everyone has a consciousness and wants to be as it is? Stefan first perceived this view through his correspondence with Jochen Schamal. What speaks for it? If consciousness (the Electrome indeed) has the power to change the appearance and arrangement of organs and their colouring, it can also be assumed that this also applies to the composition and function of organs, tissues and organisms as a whole.
Adolf Portmann observed that certain markings on the plumage of birds always look exactly the same and are in the same place (the signal through the Electrome), even though feathers are constantly growing and forming anew. This also requires an awareness of the location and appearance of these often complex markings. Another example of the effect of consciousness on organs and bodies, from which it can be concluded that the consciousness of organisms and people produces the body and organs, comes from medicine. To be more precise, from a “minority opinion” in medicine. These are observations by the physician Ryke Geerd Hamer.
Masculine, Phi 1.618…
Feminine, Psi 0.618…
Water, the most mysterious substance we know has been banished from its rightful position as the inversion of Light and the entire planet believes that something that can put out fires, would be made of an explosive gas and a reaction accelerator!
The golden ratio, pressure, 1.618… the decimals are infinite, this is the golden spiral winding and there is always a voidance, which is the reciprocal. Light, Will, Structure, the External, the anti-gravity Flight of Life! Entropia. Irreducible and incommensurable, the inversion of psi.
The inversion, suction, 0.618… this is not about numbers, this is the golden spiral converging inward, centripetally Water, Passion, Feeling, the Internal, the gravity of our destiny, the Purpose of our Life! Syntropia. Irreducible and incommensurable, the inversion of phi.
Light is entropic, radiative, centrifugal, beautiful and fleeting…
It brings our internal space of feelings, sensations, imaginations and all of our negative charge comes from Light charging and structuring it, while it pulls in such Light syntropically (Fantappiè, Schauberger and the Zero Point Inversion idea).
So would it be wise to put (some amount of?) bicarbonate of soda and (some amount of?) apple cider vinegar in (some amount of?) water and consume it (at some frequency?)?
If so, would love the amounts and frequency, if known...
Excellent article!!!!!
yep. and, in truth aka infiniteloveiam, there is no power over me that can "stop" me from being this clear 'n' clean conduit for the infiniteloveiam, no matter what it may "seem" or "look-like" for this infiniteloveiam is inexhaustible/inextinguishable/undifferentiated/undiluted/undeluded/etc/etal goodness iam, no "matter" what! for i am the only one by product of the only one i am. simple. sweet. unobstructed infiniteloveiam. one by precious one. yes. i am the knowingness the beingness the pure undiluted undistilled presence of the divine ... and, so, too, are, you belovedivine! boom diggity boom.
thank you so mucho amore for sharing belovedivine!