Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

So would it be wise to put (some amount of?) bicarbonate of soda and (some amount of?) apple cider vinegar in (some amount of?) water and consume it (at some frequency?)?

If so, would love the amounts and frequency, if known...

Excellent article!!!!!

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Christine Grace's avatar
Christine Grace
11h

yep. and, in truth aka infiniteloveiam, there is no power over me that can "stop" me from being this clear 'n' clean conduit for the infiniteloveiam, no matter what it may "seem" or "look-like" for this infiniteloveiam is inexhaustible/inextinguishable/undifferentiated/undiluted/undeluded/etc/etal goodness iam, no "matter" what! for i am the only one by product of the only one i am. simple. sweet. unobstructed infiniteloveiam. one by precious one. yes. i am the knowingness the beingness the pure undiluted undistilled presence of the divine ... and, so, too, are, you belovedivine! boom diggity boom.

thank you so mucho amore for sharing belovedivine!

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