Death and Birth are happening between the Aether and Reality like Breathing Life in and out for Eternity!

The Aether is Hyperspace and it is the Land of Death, the “Underworld”- because it is Atlantis- the complementary to our Reality: the World of Lucifer, the Bringer of Light (forget all the false imagery…)! Sophia the Wisdom Goddess is Water and he is Light. We are a mix of both! There is no need to change that, ever!





This is my Gift to the World

Beyond the Mirror lies the Pleroma

the Complementary to Reality Φ Sophia & Lucifer





The Wisdom of Nature and the Bringer of Light Mutual Sustenance 5:8 Fire & Water on Earth (Phi)

8:5 Water & Fire in the Aether (Reverse Fibonacci)

::: Light & Charge ::: Rhythm & Feeling The Shadow is not the Complementary of Light

It is just a degree of Luminosity

Water is the Complementary of Light

Atlantis is Yin and Reality is Yang…



This is the true Duality that has been hidden from us!

The Duality of Particles and Waves was a Deception and Red Herring.

Please see the brilliant work of John Lamb Lash around the Implex of Lucifer.

The only mistake is not seeing the Aether- which leads to the conflation of the mutual sustenance between KENOMA and PLEROMA and therefore he equated the Realm of Lucifer with the Realm of the Sophia/Lucifer merger and searched for the invisible partner somewhere in space… while Sophia’s realm is literally Hyperspace, Atlantis, the World beyond the Mirror.

“Quantum Mechanics is completely haywire (…) every scientific book in the world is misinformation” - Dr. Paul LaViolette

I discovered a flaw in SQK, Dr. Paul LaViolette saw Charge primal and hence he did not see the intertwined and mutual relationship between Light and Charge but Dr. Gerald Pollack proved that Water charges Light. This removes the need for “noise” around the Etheron gradients and there is no need for “unknown energy sources”. The charge of the Aether has been induced by Light and the Soliton / Plasma Beings (and Structures) in the Aether, where Aetheric Waters structure and embrace the Light (this is physics), give off the charges for our Reality! These charges are subjectively feelings, the female principle, anaesthetise them and there is no more feeling (Dr. Gerald Pollack). Pollack observed charge separation in his lab, when light builds the EZ zones of structured, liquid crystalline water in our Reality. Charge and Light, here is the most beautiful work about water in the world: [75].

There is no domination, neither of God nor the Goddess… just a mutual exchange of Feeling and Rhythm, Water and Light, Aether and Reality, according to Yin and Yang. There is no matrix, just mutual interaction! The kinetics are driven by Beauty (Adolf Portmann).

Previous part of this realisation:

“Time is life itself, and life resides in the human heart.” Michael Ende :: Paradigm Shift ::

The Pleroma is not the “Place of the gods” as portrayed- it is beyond the Mirror (with an reverse relation of fire to water), beyond the mirror of our Reality, the same place that we can visit through Ayahuasca and other means. It is the living complementary to Reality and it is where we go when we die.

Even the entire Gnostic literature makes this cardinal and categorical mistake, to not see the Aether as the complementary and thus yin and yang always end up deranged by monotheisms into mayhem or worse!

This article builds on the brilliant work of Dr. Gerald Pollack, Dr. Paul LaViolette, Amaterasu, Dominique Guillet and John Lamb Lash- thank you so much, you have changed my life much more than you could imagine …

“I know that what you call ‘God’ really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.” Wilhelm Reich

We have been lied to about Duality. There is no duality between Particles and Waves. The Duality lies between the World of Light (Reality) and the World of Water (the Aether). This insight has already changed my mind profoundly. They are intertwined parts of the same whole. Standing waves are made by Etheron gradients and Flux is the Movement in the Aether, Charge, Feeling. Neutrons already bring Photons (Light in Reality) and Flux (Movement in the Aether)- a Duality, but not between Light and Dark but between Reality and Aether. This will get clearer and clearer and I made my best efforts to explain it simply. Our understanding of Physics and Cosmology has been corrupted beyond recognition, thanks to monotheisms. The answer is not a wild variety of fictional genders to explain our fusion, but Masculine and Feminine, Reality and Aether and I am certain that this material will stir some emotions, but it is the most beautiful insight I have ever had in my life and this is why I will share it with you!

Our concept of Imagination is deranged too. Who would have thought that it does actually create worlds on the other side (a reverse mirror world, inversing the roles of fire and water, the complementary) and in our heads, with the help of entheogens from nature!

Please don’t get lost in the names that I use for the principles, because everything has Rhythm (standing waves for Reality, from Charge Movements of Etheron Gradients in the Aether) and Feeling (Charge in the Water, Imagination from structuring Light in the Aether) and these things are primal. When you connect to the “God of the Sun” or the “Goddess of the Water”, it is the same as connecting to Lucifer and Sophia- our entire World is composed of these forces and the Aether is the Reverse Mirror World (beyond the Mirror of our Reality, our Conscious Perspective that flips then…). The necessity for these names vanishes, when you understand the principle and that is our best tool against religious wars! It is beautiful to see how this simple integration of the Aether solves some issues of SQK by integrating Pollack’s findings about the EZ, the fusion point between Light and Water.

Dr. Paul LaViolette saw charge as primal. He did not witness the work of Dr. Gerald Pollack. When you realise what happens at the exclusion zone, where the light structures the water into charged liquid crystal (most of our body), everything starts to make sense. This is the mutual breath of two complementary pairs, Reality and Aether, one cannot be without the other. This EZ Water Zone changes the Aether and at the same time Soliton Structure is formed, the reverse mirror image of what happens with Water in Reality (according to Yin and Yang). Here this structuring creates Liquid Crystalline Beings like us.

Sophia is the Goddess of Wisdom and Lucifer is the Bringer of Light! If the indoctrination has been too strong, you can simply say Yin (Plasma Water-World) and Yang (Crystalline World), Aether and Reality, Feeling and Rhythm, or Charge and Light, or + and - if you want!

Mind is in everything, since the duality of flux and wave begins with protons, where a movement happens in the Aether and a Light (standing wave) appears in Reality. The erasure of the Aether has deranged our understanding of Reality entirely. The Pleroma is not separate from this complementary principle of Yin and Yang. There is no domination, neither of God nor the Goddess… just a mutual exchange according to Yin and Yang. The deranged way of seeing this, is the main cause for mayhem on this planet, imho. Kenoma (our reality) is not a prison, it is not Hell and a place created by the Archons or any other evil Entity. All the religious books in the world are disinformation. The inversion of Paradise, of Nature to something infernal, has been the most all encompassing disinformation campaign in the world and it has severed generations of humans from the realisation of Aether and Reality as the complementary pairs, where God and Goddess are Yin and Yang, with an aspect of the one in the other.

This place is meant to be Paradise (our world) and the Stereoma is a word for the Syzygy of Pneuma and Pnoē (breathing in and out). Michael Ende said it in the most beautiful way:

Our lack of Imagination is erasing the Beauty of Fantastica, the World beyond the Mirror.

The Light of Imagination is what forms this place! This is not a metaphor… let me explain:

Water is 8 (Hexagonal, Honeycomb like Liquid Crystalline Water Structure)

Fire is 5 (Pentagon shaped Soliton Water Bodies in the Aether). Creatures of the Aether appear often in dodecahedron rich form, inorganic yet alive- but alien to the way we know creatures from nature here in ordinary Reality. Such encounters always reveal Beauty and Awe.

5:8 is also the ratio of moist cycles (Water=8) envelop dry rhythms (Fire=5) on Earth…. Everything is Alive!



Vital Breath or Life-Giving Pneuma

(Breathing principle, + and - , Rhythm and Feeling)

Yin and Yang

Aether and Reality

PLEROMA (Aether) and KENOMA (Reality)

All definitions of KENOMA are inversions.

We have been deprived of the Aether (the true female principle)

and the Beauty of this World of Space.

Categorical Errors, rather … Deceptions. Yin and Yang

When Light hits Water

Liquid Crystalline Structure Form

When Water embraces Light

Soliton Bodies Form Ochêma (or okhêma in Greek, meaning “vehicle” or “chariot”) is the term used in Gnostic, Hermetic, and Neoplatonic traditions, for the subtle, luminous body that serves as the soul’s body. This ethereal form, often called the augoeides ochêma (”luminous vehicle”), is made of Light structured by Water in the Aether, Soliton Bodies (Plasma).





“Every real story is a never ending story.”

Michael Ende This representation is better than the usual double torus, because it has an entire cycle above and an entire cycle below that is a reverse mirror image! It is a bit scewed but you get the idea. Imagine now that the colors also exchange… The Crystal World he created gets animated by her breath and she forms worlds from his Light in the Aether… “Once someone dreams a dream, it can’t just drop out of existence. But if the dreamer can’t remember it, what becomes of it? It lives on in Fantastica, deep under earth. There are forgotten dreams stored in many layers. The deeper one digs, the closer they are. All Fantastica rests on a foundation of forgotten dreams.”

― Michael Ende, The Neverending Story

One is the Reverse Mirror World of the Other In the Aether

Water structures Light into Soliton / Plasma Beings, which Charge the Aether.

The Soliton Beings bring Charge Separation

Here in Reality

Light structures Water into Liquid Crystalline Beings that animate this world.

The Liquid Crystalline Beings of our World give off measurable Light that reaches the Aether … (Dr. Gerald Pollack). The Universe is a living, breathing being- made of Rhythm and Feeling, Aether and Reality- that are an inverse mirror of each other (where the role of Light and Water is reversed), just like Yin and Yang. Never forget the one in the other, breathing can only work both ways. Light blueshifts (breathing in)- when photons get charged with shortening wavelength. And light redshifts (tired light, breathing out)- when waves stretch out and lose charge (tired light). All the stories about beams of light that get lost in empty space are part of the most brutal disinformation campaigns in human history. Billions of humans are confused all over the planet and cannot grasp the magnitude of the deceit. Monotheisms exclude or subdue the Complementary other and I see this as fundamental to the Agony of our Era.



The Aether is where Feelings become Reality (Imagination)

Our Reality is where Structure becomes like a Dream (Nature) Thinking about Terence McKenna’s words makes much more sense now: “Psychedelics thrust us into a domain where thoughts become things, and feelings are the very fabric of reality. Hyperspace is the ultimate novel- your emotions write the plot in real time, and the characters (those self-dribbling machine elves) improvise the dialogue.” Terence McKenna “The mood of the sitter becomes the landscape of the trip. Fear erects barriers of thorn and bramble; curiosity opens doors to jewelled palaces. In this place, emotions are not private- they are public sculptures, etched into the air like living graffiti.”

Terence McKenna After lifelong pondering, I can clearly equate Hyperspace with the Aether now, beyond the reverse mirror! The Aether is the Reverse Mirror World of Reality. Yin (Aether) and Yang (Reality) STEREOMA στερεός (stereós)

Literal: Solid divider/vault of heaven; implies a hammered-out, rigid expanse.

This is the framework but even this framework is made with waves here that are intertwined with flux (charge, feeling) in the Aether. SQK Definition: The stereoma is described by LaViolette as the non-material, energetic substrate or medium that fills space. It serves as a supportive structure for the manifestations of particles and fields, acting as a foundational medium for physical phenomena. The Aether Flux is the counterpart!

PLĒRŌMA ΠΛΗΡΩΜΑ

(literally: “the Fullness” - but in Gnostic usage: the fluid, luminous, ever-flowing divine plenum) Root: πληρόω (plēróō) This is why it was equated with Heaven… this is already a categorical error when you think about it. We sit on this rock and ponder about death and duality. Since we have been indoctrinated with the idea of a duality between particles and waves, no one has realised that the actual duality lies between aether and our reality. So the pleroma has been equated with the place of the gods, when it is in fact the breathing partner of the Kenoma, the lair of Lucifer, the Lightbringer!

KENŌMA ΚΕΝΩΜΑ

(literally: “the Emptiness” – the magnificent world of Space and Light - but in Gnostic usage (the manipulated and deranged version): the shadowy (categorical deception), deficient (when you do not see the Aether…), illusory realm (it is as real as it gets) of matter and transience (in a way that is true but it will always be here), ruled by the “Demiurge” (there is always the villain instead of the clear pairing) - this has been a categorical deception and stems from the confusion of the Yin in the Yang (the shadow) with the Complementary Yin (when the Pleroma is Fullness and there is no Complementary World beyond the Mirror, where the Aether is Yin, then it makes sense to see the KENOMA as Hell basically… the shadow realm- since the PLEROMA “only for the gods…". Yet again, not realising the Phi interaction of water and light, the yin and yang nature of mutual sustenance and reinforcement is a categorical mistake, just like the deceptions in medicine.

The real opposite is the Aether and not the Shadow.

The Shadow is only a Yin aspect of the Light!

Only the acknowledgment of the Aether as the Other Side can solve this riddle and the Realisation that it is the reverse mirror image of our world of (5:8) Fire and Water (8:5)!

From these relations alone you can see that the definitions of PLEROMA and KENOMA have been fraudulent. Ohm (Ω)—as the measure of electrical resistance,

structuring Charge into Light (Fats help too, in our world of Lucifer) Structuring charge through resistance (the ohm, Ω), is the mechanism that transmutes raw electrical potential into visible light in incandescent bulbs.

Our fats, lipids, like myelin sheaths, do function analogously to the ohm (Ω) in nature, acting as electrical insulators and resistors. It literally insulates the charge / feeling … Generic “spirit/breath”; can be hylic, psychic, or pneumatic (matter-bound, soul-bound (I would say that the PLEROMA is an aspect of our Soul, the female Lair).

This makes sense, when we realise what the Stereoma really is!



Monotheistic ideas have distorted our understanding of Reality and the Aether fundamentally! “Nothing is lost. . .Everything is transformed.”

Michael Ende, The Neverending Story Syzygy “Syzygy is more than the conjunction of “darkness and light” (the yin in the yang), it is the full yin and yang of Breathing, Aether and Reality, PLEROMA and KENOMA. Pneuma (πνεῦμα) masculine form, inhaled breath Pnoē (πνοή) feminine form, exhaled breath This duo forms a cosmic anapnoē-pnoē cycle (inhale-exhale),

just like human breathing. Pneumatic Pnoē

Aether (from Despair to Bliss) and Reality (Darkness and Illumination). One cannot be without the other and there is always an aspect of the Aether in this World and there is always Light from Reality in the Aether.

Metanoia (Μετάνοια) / Perspective shift, the Understanding of the Reverse Mirror Concept of Yin and Yang) “to fill, to overflow, to fulfill” → never static, always gushing

Phi, the Relation of Fire to Water on this planet and in our body.

Water hit with Light creates hexagonal (8) honeycomb structure and the movement in the Aether forms structures in pentagon (5) based dodecahedron shapes. The relation is close to PHI, 8:5, meaning that the result is a 3D torus based structure… This is the complementary to our world, where light structures water.

So this is what the Light of Imagination (the Yang in the Yin) can do in the Aether and this matches experiences and reports from Hyperspace all over the Internet, because it is Atlantis and the Underworld, it is the Syzygy of Pneuma and Pnoē (breathing in and out).



Eileen McKusick, the founder of Biofield Tuning, specifically designed the Fibonacci Pair of weighted tuning forks at 89 Hz (11th Fibonacci number) and 144 Hz (12th), where the ratio 144/89 ≈ 1.618 mirrors the golden ratio (phi). Golden spirals, scaled by φ, naturally form toroidal vortices when mirrored or doubled. The Mirror is the line and the two domes are symbolising the Aether and our Reality. This does not mean the Earth is flat, which is yet again- a categorical mistake and shows that the Yin and Yang principle has not yet been scaled and grasped fully.

On this plane, what we think becomes Reality.

In the Aether, what we feel brings Form.

There is no need for Over Unity in a World of Syzygy, Pneuma and Pnoē (mutually reinforcing)

Thank you so much and if this resonated with you, please share the word- since religious wars are ravaging and so many people are afraid of the transition of death, because they do not grasp this underlying principle.. This has been caused by the corruption of our entire understanding of reality through the powers that shall not be. These last days have been the most revelatory of my life so thank you for reading this words and I hope that you can take away something fruitful from these insights!

This is all for free, so share it far and widely as long as we can….

Thank you for being part of the Solution!

your Telestai, Leon Karmameleon