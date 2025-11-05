This article is the 4th part in my Series (…for balance) about the Simple Principle of Yin and Yang, that explains our Complementary Duality (without losing scientific grounding):

A simple relation of 5:8 & 8:5 The Telestai were the Initiates of the Mysteries in Ancient Times.

My Soul has a strong connection to this time,

when the Old World of Europe fell… The entire world has been indoctrinated with lies! The real double torus of our Universe! φ&ψ (not a literal depiction)… we are talking about photons and flux, waves and feelings! “We do not have imagination enough to sense what we are missing “ Jean Toomer

My Intention is to bring Clarity

In this time of ubiquitous deceptions

and vile interventions Firelight and Water

All the Beauty in the World is a Combination of these two basic Elements (not 4)!

Through the Principle of Beauty: ψ & φ

I personally restored this part of the message through the logic of Yin and Yang.

It brought me to the point of the realisation of Complementary Duality & the Double Torus (not the one displayed everywhere, this is a deception like the “spike protein”) as the 2 worlds (Aether & Reality), that move in opposite directions. (It is simply the Golden Spiral Function of ψ & φ) This realisation is based on years of investigative work into the way our demented overlords are lying in scientific and religious publications, about the shape of the double torus as much as about virtually everything!

Do not “believe” me- but I can surely tell you that nothing of what I am saying is ungrounded. I do not make assumptions here, that are not backed by either science, conclusive evidence or extensive personal experience that was convincing enough. I have been thinking about these issues for the most part of my life and this life is a full dedication to that cause. We can only approach the truth- but when it comes to ψ & φ - Everything gets much clearer!

I am not inventing these ideas to feel better! They have been the most guarded secrets in our world today and our history books have been burnt and torn apart to hide them! But this Secrecy has caused the decay of our civilisation, Monotheisms and Conjecture far and wide… people’s breath is trembling and the powers that shall not be have devoured our understanding of Nature. I am here to restore some Sanity, as much as I can- I want to point you to insights that will eliminate your fear of death and without fear, it is much easier to be your best version! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here! This knowledge is truly precious, so please treat it with respect!

Definitions of Pleroma and Kenoma

Heartfelt thoughts become Imagination

this Light of Imagination is creating our Future to live in the PLEROMA (because it is moving backwards in time… Infrared and higher…)

(the Aether, which is not the “ground”)

We Die

Breathing in

Condensation on the Other Side

and we move through the tunnel

and we are going to Live in that other World

that we have created

with our Imagination

here in Reality



Because the PLEROMA is moving backwards in time! Remember who you Are! …then you can Live without Fear! :::: Inside Out ⇄ Outside In ::: The End of the Gender War:

Two Worlds

Yin and Yang

(with an aspect of each other) ::: The Future causes the Past The Future was necessary so that the Past could be!

(The future is the past, mediated by the spiral of two eternal snakes.) The Light of the Future returns backwards and illuminates the Past Time in the PLEROMA moves backwards. The Future Time acts within This Time. This is the Secret of Inverse Time!



Our Light and Electricity move rapidly…



Everything is connected

Our Imagination forms World

The Exclusion Zone (Pollack) marks the threshold

Our plasmatic Body is in the Aether

Our Aether charged Biofield is here with us

Our charge / feelings form our Plasmatic Energy Body

This is the reason for the invention of “Quantum Mechanics”, endless expansion and inconclusive ideas that have always ended up in paradoxical melee:

The one and only spiralling Double Torus of our Universe:

Two infinite snakes, one Golden Ratio, infinite Worlds. ψ & φ (One moving backwards in time).

Self-similar, infinite, retrocausal fractals are possible with this simple relationship of Fibonacci (and this has been described in much more ancient sources, one of which are the tales of the Gnostics about the Aeons, that describe the progression of these numbers precisely). But the understanding of our two worlds has been disrupted and the powers that shall not be have introduced the Demiurge as the Creator, to derange the fact that Lucifer & Sophia are the two aeons representing the two realms of our Universe: the PLEROMA and KENOMA.

The PLEROMA (the Aether) is moving backwards in time to the KENOMA (our Reality)! This movement naturally derives from the interaction of Firelight (5) and Water (8) when φ&ψ spiral out (together, not just infinitely in one direction…).

“Nonlocal effects”, “entanglement” all these terms that are being thrown around to explain away the fact the we have a Plasmatic Energy Body and a Liquid Crystalline one here in Reality- totally connected!

We are Living in Two Worlds! This is the True Duality that has been hidden from us for Millenia!

And this truth has been brutally erased from the face of this Earth. It is time to restore the Gnostic Message even further, so that we can Remember Who We Are!

When we are living here in Reality, interventions from the Future are moving through the PLEROMA (the luminous Aether), preventing breakdown, to help us to follow our true Will, which brings the PLEROMA and the KENOMA (our Reality) closer together. Fear distances them inside the so called STEREOMA (the layer between the realms becomes wider).

Lucifer’s firelight can charge the Waters of the PLEROMA and this living luminosity can move back in time (because the PLEROMA is like a snake intertwined with the KENOMA, just moving in the opposite direction). This is because of the inversion of φ & ψ . These two Lovers in perfect Harmony create the PLEROMA and the KENOMA. It is the golden Spiral, which is not equal to the golden cut and has been labelled an “anomaly”….

Firelight from the Future can travel back through the PLEROMA and illuminate Lucifer’s torch! This is how your guardians are working and you can read the signs everywhere!

Lucifer = Bringer of Light (firelight)

Sophia = Wisdom of Nature (water)

Lucifers Firelight in the Future CAUSES the charge of Sophia that moves backwards in the PLEROMA, to bring Light (Standing Waves, Matter).

The Golden Spiral

φ : ψ

one expanding outward

the other spiralling inward



together

they intertwine

Our Chromosomes are a resonator,

to connect us to the other realm

Nucleotides are fiction! “The tree grows from the earth upward and from the heavens downward... its roots in the upper, its crown in the lower, and its fruit returns to its source.” →†This is the double snake twine: Roots (ψ) drink Aether Water,

the Crown (φ) reaches into Paradise Intertwined A closed System Infinite Possibilities Free Will While we live here in Reality, the PLEROMA is moving backwards in time.

We are creating the world we will live in with our Imagination.

Our internal experience is of utmost importance.

Our Light charges the Water in the PLEROMA

Water structures that Light into our Energy Body the Feeling in Reality (Yin in Yang)

brings Imagination

Our Will and Imagination

Are utmost important Do not forget to dream

You are literally creating a world as we speak

Such is the Nature of the PLEROMA and the KENOMA

“Every spark contains smaller sparks just like it.”

“The light divides into infinite similar parts.” Balance through the unbalanced



“And every deed that man does with Will

has in it power to return the STEREOMA their root and every deed that has not in it will

has in it power to separate the PLEROMA and the KENOMA from their root and the all will return to him in the time of death

through the way of the STEREOMA.” (words kept hidden for centuries, deranged concepts,

where Lucifer, the Bringer of Light, becomes an evil entity… )

2 World Snakes (PLEROMA & KENOMA)

Just like the Vine of Ayashuasca



No head = No independent will

No tail = No closure (eternal potential)

‘No one seemed to notice that by saving time, they were actually saving something else entirely. No one wanted to admit that their lives were becoming poorer, more monotonous and colder. [...] But time is life. And life resides in the heart. And the more people saved it, the less they had.

Michael Ende





“There are sometimes special moments in the course of the world (...) when it happens that all things and beings, up to the most distant stars, interact in a unique way, so that something can happen that would never have been possible before or since. Unfortunately, people generally do not know how to take advantage of these moments, and so these magical moments often pass unnoticed. But when there is someone who recognises them, great things happen.”

Michael Ende

The STEREOMA extends in circles that loop back. This is no linear forward progression, but a spiral where the end touches the beginning, like a Möbius strip.

No first cause → PLEROMA & KENOMA are defined by their future merging (each realm on its own).

No final effect → PLEROMA & KENOMA loop into its past root.

Two are essentially One, we die to the PLEROMA, get born there (condensation) and die to our Reality to condensate through Light and Water structuring in a womb here in Reality!

Duality exists only from the perspective of our "fracture” into the STEREOMA of PLEROMA and KENOMA.

In root, they were always one, so multiplicity is retroactively “unwritten”.

Future is already operating backwards. The two Realms are the agents of this Retrocausality- their intertwining pulls creation toward a future that precedes it.

This is active inverse time: The meditator from the future repairs the past.

“And feeling of man is the time that times within the two snakes that have neither head nor tail, feeling love times time of Yang in the KENOMA, and feeling fear times time of the Shadow aspect of Yin.

And every feeling will return to him in the time of the STEREOMA that is the world that was timed from his feeling.

The future appears as derived, but free choice creates it and there is no eternity without freedom!

Thank you,

Your Telestai, Leon Karmameleon

