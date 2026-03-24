Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
11m

My digital twin is already giving Them pressed hams, raspberries, and throwing feces at Them. Even virtually.

My "real" self continues to flip off and point and shoot at the planes. Ineffective though it be.

I'm ready to level up and cause Them more problems.

Btw, Clif High found stuff in his data web bots years ago predicting a "sun disease" and I think THAT is what They truly fear. Reopening our higher faculties will make us ungovernable. And... We won't need Them AT ALL.

Third eye, anyone? Both the vulture AND the cobra.

🐍🐍

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
32m

I'm going to say I think You have it down! Thank You for all the work You do, and may We move away from the hell of lies the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are creating for Us.

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