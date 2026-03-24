That which you most need will be found where you least want to look C. G. Jung

This perspective is based on groundbreaking water, biology and physics research (Pollack, Levin, Wheeler etc.) and the integration of those fields into one coherent framework!

If you are not following the Virology Controls Studies Project yet:

We now know that bacteriophages and other “viral” critters only exist in the severely malnourished imagination of visionless, grey business men! So what gives us all these rashes and diseases that follow our “immunisation” campaigns, the poisoning of our air, land and waterways?

The Root Cause & What is Health?

The root cause preventing us from living life to the fullest, does not lie within our psyche (imho). We have been blaming ourselves and our parents for long enough. It is rather the ubiquitous and artificial disturbance of our body through particles that turn to gels & fibers, where fields concentrate and move through the zero point in the center. This is being done for amplification and transduction. All of it is constantly getting radiated and everyone and their grandma has a digital twin for the biodigital convergence that is ongoing. That vortex motion is being disturbed by particle- and plastic poisoning (in cells through endocytosis and everywhere in our bloodstream). These particles are then being radiated with ELF to infrared and other signals & used to sense our bio-electricity (they form EZ water, through their hydrophilic / water loving surfaces: real charge separation, like a battery)!

This happens through bio-electric vortex motion transduction of the radiant energy driven, blooming discharge of negatively charged EZ water.

In simple words: Our bioelectricity (that governs our body) is based on outward and inward motion wich can be sensed. Light charges and structures water! Signals can mimic that process!

The discharge (+) brings the energy for the movement of our liquid crystalline body (this happens at the bulk water next to the exclusion zone), through the center (of awareness)- everywhere & at every scale! When that motion returns towards the zero point, the voltage is then being turned into fluorescence that can be red with monitors like those for face id on our phones! The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance and hence these little particles make our body glow like christmas trees with infrared for monitoring!

If you do not know about bio-electricity and the biofield yet:

It is light that is charging and structuring water, centripetal vortices and sunlight do indeed improve the quality of water and that is exactly why fresh juicing is so efficient, according to Dr. Gerald Pollack.

Herewith I attempt to explain a myriad of degenerative ailments, based on our disturbed processing of signals from nature in general and the decreased capability for rapport and resonance- through blockages of tense muscles and centrifugal inflammation in our body.

All life and therewith all bioelectricity is based on Light that charges and structures Water!

Dr. Michael Levin’s Youtube Channel ← (he has to mention non-existing “synthetic ion channels” instead of signals- because of national security issues… what about our biological security though?)- no one said a word!

Negative Charge (centripetal motion) brings structuring / coherence / Health

Positive Charge (centrifugal motion) decomposes and inflames (in excess- there needs to be a balance).

(+) discharge contracts

(-) relaxes the muscles back into potential

See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s genius work about muscles and motion through EZ water charge!

We are suffering from energy intensive contractions, based on particle poisoning that has been undiagnosed for generations!

The fact that we simply go on living, with all of that going on- is the clearest testament of insanity and normality should therewith terrify you! I am dedicating my life to the liberation from all that poisoning and that is rather uplifting, compared to the submissive fate of those who accept getting sprayed with interfacing particles like bugs!

Ion Channels, Membranes, ATP, Genetic Complexes and Viruses named “B.5H23” or CRISPR CAS9 ghosts- none of that exists!

Microplastics, parasites and other organisms are being blamed for the damage caused by this constant onslaught on our biology! There is nothing more important than this issue. A clear body will bring clearer communication, compassion and tolerance for each other! The signals overkill and the constant poisoning from above need to stop!

Dr. Paul LaViolette about the fact that every scientific book in the world is misinformation:

0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Ken Wheeler confirms this (I agree with him on many points and differ regarding the aether as a world, where he sees only a sea of potential):

0:00 -0:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I do recognise this ubiquitous particle poisoning as the root cause of most of our chronic conditions around autism, anxiety and adhd, through injections into our air, food, blood and water!

Metals, Polymers and Signals (through towers, food, medicine, anesthetics, devices and of course our white streaks in the sky).

The result is a narrowed bandwidth for emotional processing, contracted muscles (+), a lack of compassion through the increased dorsal vagal activity: constant fight and flight, increased anger, anxiety and more! I think that this is a major effect of all these additions to our bloodstream and they deposit themselves as these gels, particles and fibers into our tissues for our entire lives if we do not chelate them (polyphenols in plants, chlorella, edta etc…) and that virtually everyone is affected to some degree.

Our bioelectricity is aetheric pressure (+) and charging / relaxation (-) (compressions and rarefactions). I see the aetheric side as the complete conjugation that inverts everything, including micro to macro and macro to micro (as I have described in my recent articles here on Telestai Nexus). Solid matter is our micro here and when we enter a space we are flooded with internal sensations from the aetheric macro that is beyond the zero point of our micro matter (vortices like that one above).

Shapes of the Otherworld - Ink on Paper

It is not our fault, when the way nature communicates is being disrupted through artificial particles and signals on a massive scale. We have not been informed, run on that bio-electricity through our electrome and the outcome is a generation that cannot relate anymore (since all these materials disrupt compassion, resonance). All of that is being done to every life form on earth, to serve the orchestrators wretched plans. This forced unification, by erasing all the real diversity and by replacing it with a soulless diffusion of meaning and integrity. No one notices what is going on, because ghostwriting A.I. is publishing a battalion of studies that kill everyones brain through complexity. We are in awe, enchanted by utter perfection, meant to deceive the entire planet and they are being deceived as we speak. There is a lot of chatter about plastics and nanobots (which are just particles under brownian motion), especially in hollywood movies and series- while the real culprit is silently wreaking havoc globally (mostly through aerosol injections).

The access to our body has shifted from mainly pharma products to supplements and other lucrative ponzi schemes, where the porta potti stainer methylene blue can suddenly cure cancer (besides turning our organ into smurfs), while amplifying our biosignals and aluminium is allegedly helping “anti-viral” drugs to “act slowly”. Most of the products that are being distributed for healing are already spiked with tiny particles and polymers that can self reduce to fibers, as evidenced by countless microscopists. We are suddenly lacking lithium and reps of the novel ponzi schemes push this narrative right into the european parliament. The alzheimer causing lithium does now allegedly prevent it and especially those mental issues that plague us in these days (anxiety etc..), when it is that very metal that disturbs our bio-electricity by turning our voltage into fluorescence (infrared light)!

Biotechnocracy: All encompassing control of earths biosignals.

I am not exaggerating, when I state that this is the goal of both the “Epstein class” (and the abrahamic master race narcissists and their propheteering)- through their messianic twist of the cuneiform tablet tales from Mesopotamia- and that of the Islamic branch as well.

In this global war, our lives are bleeding out for the vanity and hubris of those who see themselves as gods, recursing the addiction to progress out of necessity, when they are really just ordinary orchestrators, not even exceptional minds.

Flu and “viral disease” = particle poisoning and brain frying through signals.

This is truly a silent war towards the demented idea of “singularity” and it is infiltrating our bodies and souls in the most intimate of ways. The increased conflicts among each other are a direct result of this and we have scapegoated virtually everything under the sun, without realising that it is centrifugal discharge that fuels our muscle armours, the clutching and tension that so many of us carry in these days, always caused by all the body-signals amplifying particles, polymers and other biotechnocratic dust!

For hundreds of years, we have not found rest from the relentless urge of people in power to infiltrate, hack, modify and leech what they can- right into and through our most intimate biology, the resonance of our liquid crystalline body!

The entire planet is kept in a half awake hypnosis, flooded with contradicting information, unable to think clearly and affected by mass psychological effects ala ash.

I have personally experienced a very profound change, through a combination of cold exposure, sauna, chlorella as a chelation agent, nac, anti-oxidants (everything alkaline means a lot of dielectric voidance, bringing charge against disease), raw milk and local food in general- lots of body work, nature …. As a musician I am constantly feeling into my internal landscape and I can confidently tell you that these little fellas, these particles and the resulting tension, when released- bring back calm and tranquility and there is no more anxiety or heavy breathing, which comes through the increased poisoning of everything with these interfacing materials (since we are breathing charge and when + charge is blocking - charge from the air, we feel that we are suffocating, even though we are breathing normally)! These particles & polymers are barricading themselves into crosslinked hydrogel clusters, enter the cells or form fibers through electrochemical reduction (Graphite to reduced Graphite Oxide for example, crosslinked with metals and polymers for the transduction of discharched ampererage into magnetism for magnetometers and voltage fluorescence for face id monitors etc.).

There are countless metal particles and polymers in our body, sold as parts of our everyday products, that keep us in a state of constant inflammation (centrifugal dominance, decomposition of structure, energetic but tiring at the same time, hardened muscles in constant + contraction).

Where there is particle poisoning, there is stiffness, aching and a complete disruption of our bio-electricity and a closure of our inner reflections (our feelings- that are the pressure fields streaming into the center of the tori in our body, at every scale). We can get rid of them through chelation, movement, exposure to extreme temperature (which forms EZ water) for example… (this is not medical advice of course).

These materials are being distributed through every possible vector, constantly and globally- while we are being gaslit about it all or told fantastic stories (believed due to mass psychological effects).

What I mean is that our energetic body does not function in the way it is supposed to (with clear bio-signals)- through clear reciprocation between the blooming tori of reality and the aetheric inversions of that on the other side beyond the zero point. Instead, we are receiving distorted and disturbed signals, that make us feel energetic yet restless, fully alert but without any calm and compassion.

In order to feel good, we don’t necessarily need to be joyful. Sad feelings are as liberating as positive ones, what is important is the motion and that what we experience can be reflected, as fields and internally.

“Feeling good” means sensitive / undisturbed feeling, syntropic suction, the pull of destiny (conjugated with our entropic will, our history), dissonant and consonant, happy and sad- but with clarity!

Painting by Alex Grey

Instead of forcing our body to follow our single minded will through the numbing and exclusion of everything emotional as diabolic- I see that only the conjugation of these two motions can bring us the balance that so many people talk about these days. For this we need to first understand that all feelings are feminine, since they come through sensations that appear through the friction of the dielectric of the vortices of life- when they enter the zero point in the center and invert there. Our matter is a living world in the Aether (… the otherworld is real!). See my article that explains this in great detail:

What we are & what we could be

Many aim at Enlightenment, the deliverance from Darkness and imagine a blissful union into a sea of endless potential … That sea is Water! Not some ambivalent “aetheric fluid”, real Liquid crystalline Water!

Water is the aetheric medium brought to Life by Light, the clay of ancient tales!

I see the weaving of neverending stories, fueled by liquid firelight!

What comes from the aetheric beyond, the callings of our Destiny, is not seen clearly anymore (through all these interfering materials in our body and the signals overkill from all the towers that only the controllers need). We cannot experience the beautiful fusion of Will and Desire, when the vortices that bring this liquid crystalline body of ours to life, are disturbed by interfering materials (amplifying and trans-ducing biosignals). Everything we are is based on these bio-signals, the conduction of our entire body and everything else under the sun, through our Electromes.

An entire generation has been left alone with the repercussions of that silent war against our biology. While the A.I. systems can read and write those biosignals, all the fine sensations based on vibrations of vortices are not only disturbed by the screaming sea of artificial overlay, but our bodies cannot naturally interpret them anymore. Our resonance has been stifled and the channels to our etheric side are in overdrive towards entropy, inflammation, discharge… which requires a lot of aetheric energy (our charge, which is in our internal landscape).

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

There is an utterly unnatural disruption of the way our resonant bodies communicate with each other and it has been silently introduced through seemingly flawless institutions like virology (the cover-up for all the toxicity from these materials).. The elderly generation has been sprayed with DDT like bugs and lead has been recklessly added to fuel- to get better signals from our body… All of these particles have clogged the energetic center, where the side beyond the mirror and our reality are projecting from ⚭ (the dielectric inertial plane, like the plane of our galaxy where our planets can be and the area around our belly of our own body). This center of awareness is the threshold between the inside and the outside of everything and for every “atom” (all vortex motion with a zero point in the center instead of a “core”), being, planet and galaxy alike (and our perspective can invert and then the macro (external) is micro (internal) and micro macro).

I have realised that what we call archontic, is indeed this disconnection of our natural way to connect our willpower and our reflections, our feelings- and the artificial poisoning of our environments with these interfacing particles is the disruption of all consonance and dissonance (particles become hydrogels with EZ water in our blood and reduce to fibers: discharge amperage to magnetism for magnetometers and voltage fluorescence for face id cameras and all ubiquitous sensors for the biodigital convergence).

Dissonance resolves- but an artificial disruption of all harmony is the violence and evil that makes this natural resolution impossible!

Distortion can be beautiful, the edge like bruised arms for a just cause- but a complete disruption of the way these signals work is equivalent to lying to a person. Normally wired people have a hard time to realise the degree of deceit behind the current global orchestration of such evil (deception). Philanthropaths are using this strategy globally, to abuse our good nature and our emotions in order to pursue their demented agendas. None of these powers that shall not be are tuned in to nature.

Cymatics on Water: but through Light!

In technical terms (thanks Mick): Hexagoal Vertex Clusters of Liquid Crystal (like honeycombs…)!

The structure of the EZ water is not molecular, based on particles- but rather pressure mediation that brings forth that structure that we can also observe in frozen water!

Chronic muscle tightness is centrifugal vortex overdrive!

Pollack’s research (detailed in The Fourth Phase of Water) shows that EZ water forms liquid crystalline clusters like honeycombs, charged by infrared from hydrophilic surfaces (all matter gives off infrared radiation to the dielectric voidance that creates it). EZ Water carries a negative charge and stores energy like a battery!

The relaxed state of muscle is a high-potential-energy state, marked by substantial EZ water formation.

Contraction involves a phase transition: the EZ water honeycomb vertex structure transitions into ordinary bulk water, releasing bio-electricity (voltage).

So many of us are cut off from the other side, numb to the inner world of imagination, fed a stream of irrelevances on our screens every day, where we are seemingly heading towards some kind of religious confrontation. Every cosmology that is based on a linear progression towards some end state is flawed conjecture. Either that journey has to pulsate forever between these extremes or we are going to end up in eternal boredom. As I have mentioned before, there is nothing more terrifying than the fulfilment of solipsism- which would mean that what you are is being realised for you in every way possible and without any surprises. Luckily this linear journey from darkness to “enlightenment” is nothing without water as the complementary inversion! I do recognise this dyad as fundamental to the cosmology of our universe. See Dr. Gerald Pollack’s groundbreaking insights around EZ Water for confirmation!

Without the access to our inner Waters, Light cannot even move!

There is not a single religious prophet who has foretold this simple fact, that Light charges Water, none of these self proclaimed direct channels from god. On the contrary, innovation is seen as “satanic” and “evil”! None of the mediums for predictions has told you that the genome is cyphered bio-electricity, that viruses do not exist- that the particles in the sky self reduce to fibers for brain interfacing! The Kabbalah sees fear as feminine, for the contraction of our physiology in that state and love as masculine. This is a categorical mistake! All sensations and feelings are feminine. The Masculine induces with Will and the Feminine suction through aetheric Water attracts through Syntropy!

I remember a very interesting conversation with a professional dancer and she told me that energy can never really be stuck. The tension is due to constant centrifugal decomposition (+) contraction, vortex precession stuck in that mode (out of balance).

Naturally, our fields are in the dynamic golden ratio between water and fire, which is not 50:50 (rather 2:3, 5:8 etc…)- which would imply stillness and parity, eternal boredom.

So we cultivate our muscle armouring (we all know where those parts lie…), our centrifugal defences in motion- that are blocking a resonant dielectric return / voidance, which is the internal reflection that brings feelings. When there is entropic tension, it is the negatively charged environment that brings back the coherence and structure of our liquid crystalline body. Everything negatively charged increases that dielectric voidance, which brings charge that can prevent cells from dissociating from the electrome (cancer). When the aetheric side brings floods of centrifugal motion, it inflames us in constant energetic decomposition that needs mending and that is a vicious and energy intensive cycle. I am certain now that this is the basis of most of our maladies and it is fundamentally a bio-electric overstimulation, interference with the harmony between magnetic blooming and dielectric voidance into the aetheric inner world, a disturbing of our natural communication through signals, that are aetheric pressure mediation: actual movement in the aether.

Health is the clear communication between firelight (history) and ice (destiny)!

Negatively charged tumeric, water and other fresh food brings EZ water that fuels our aetheric water charge through dielectric voidance, acceleration towards counterspace!

Structuring = Salt Decomposition (blooming) = Sulfur

Only when I realised that nature moves in vortex motion, have I finally understood what she really meant. Imagine a gyroscope and it being stuck in centrifugal decomposition mode (force into entropic pressure blooming, that you feel in your hand as “g force”): It is basically + proton based bulk centrifugation, while the EZ charge is reduced… the structure becomes fragile- this is what happens when we inhale poison-particles for brain-interfacing! These self reduce to fibers, crosslinked with metals and polymers and alzheimer fibrils from alleged viruses are being blamed for it.

I think and feel that this is what causes our “altered state” (biodigital zombie mode), which drives so many people into anxiety. Since I am focussing on chelating these particles, breaking up clusters with anti-oxidants and releasing all tension from my muscles, I have regained a deep sense of calm in my body that was lost since 2021… I am now certain that these particles that are being sprayed into the sky, food waterways every day- that these are causing most of our major chronic diseases and mental issues and I say this with confidence (you can find references to a lot of related material here on Telestai Nexus). When our body is freed from decades of poisoning, our tissues soften up, the dielectric voidance increases- which brings clearer emotions and more bio-electricity pouring into our cells as charge (which also requires actual movement / motion, to release hardened parts).

So what is all that muscle tension that so many people carry these days?

Especially the neck and shoulder area and around other parts of our nervous system- we can find a concentration of contamination with artificial hydrogels from particles that crosslink and this can corrupt our compassion, which causes a lot of people being stuck in the fight and flight mode- which can explain the aggressiveness and tension amongst each other (besides the seemingly omnipresent external reasons for it of course).

The answer lies in the kinetically active conjugation, not in Domination.

What I mean is that there is a time for Water, for Depth (the internal, syntropic suction from our Destiny)- and a time for Light, Clarity (the external, entropic blooming of our History).

The pain in this world is not caused by the corruption of one gender or the other per se. The feminine is the return of the outward motion of our vortices, which inverts beyond the zero point in the aether that we feel internally and experience fully when we die (our etheric body is inverse to our electrome driven body here in Reality).

We have been poisoned, both in our bodies and through propaganda- our parents bodies were already full of these particle based hydrogels and fibers, which interfere with our bio-electricity, the motion through the zero point and back- most of us have hardened bodies through all the centrifugal inflammation of these positively charged particles (entropic vortex motion, contrary to the syntropic charging of EZ water for example). When you understand that breathing is charged based, you can see how all these + charges block the - charge from filling our body with “air”- it is that very charge that vitalises our body. The older generation has been sprayed with DDT, heavy metals were fully present in our bodies and all that inflammation leads to a hardening of the muscles, which pulls up a wall between people and real exchange of love becomes difficult. This is the root cause of our suffering in this modern age, proven through countless children that are being deprived of their inner calm, their natural connection to nature and themselves, their etheric body and realm of imagination!

There is not only a technological overkill in the external world, our body is filled with particles that are kept in our tissues and we are not speaking about this loud enough! As I have shown in this article, I can personally attest that change is possible and the conditions that are being attributed to our own psyche are mostly caused by actual interference of our biology. This is always connected to our lives of course, wether we move our bodies or not, but when the doorway to the suction of our destiny is closed, nothing can pull us towards the future and we become depressed wrecks that give in to the visionless slaughter of the biodigital convergence. Do not let that happen! When we heal our bodies and minds, we can regain compassion for each other and a sense for our purpose, that can enter our body and that we can recognise again, when we are not disturbed by graphite oxide and aluminium, lithium and other nasty particles and polymers!

Thank you so much for reading through this and all of my material is for free! So feel free to like and share and have a great day!

Your Leon Karmameleon