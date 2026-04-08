I have finally found the right place for Beauty (Φ) and Love (Ψ) (while the current decomposition of our era is highly incoherent…, a disruption of that through artificial means…). This perspective integrates all findings from cutting edge scientific discoveries into a coherent framework that brings back the missing aether and introduces the concept of the otherworld, to explain non-local memory (Levin, Dr. Egnor) and the fact that Light and Water are the irreducible and dyadic basis of everything!

This perspective is congruent with mathematics (Fantappiè), physics (Ken Wheeler & LaViolette, both for their respective brilliances), water science (Pollack), Mythology (dozens of cultures have myths that incorporate a feminine and water based otherworld).

This article is a bit of a dream coming true for the younger version of myself, that was very disappointed by the way science is established in our masonic world for us, namely that all qualitative aspects are missing, the intersubjective exploration that created systems like buddhism in the first place (besides all the deceptions and atomistic ideas). Through occam’s razor, guided by simplicity, I can finally say that I am able to integrate Love and Beauty into an integral framework, thanks to all those wonderful people that were involved in the approach to truth and not bought and paid to obfuscate and lie!

Wisdom and Understanding.

There are major new insights in this article, so it is worth it to take the time- slowing down greatly rewards us and PDF’s can always be printed too!

First part: Love and Beauty

Second Part: The End of the Atomistic Paradigm of Chemistry

Love and Light is such a common phrase, that those who do not want to grow dread-locks dismiss it as “cheesy” but few people know that Love is actually Water (internal, aetheric) and through Light (Beauty, external, reality) that charges and composes water, all of life can emerge from that meeting of Φ & Ψ. [34] ← Dr. Gerald Pollack’s groundbreaking insight!

based on:

Light (Beauty, Images) charges and composes Water (Love, Music)

A synesthetic friend of mine met another person with the same gift and they had distinct inner visions for the same piece of music played in their mind. That means that music brought up an identical inner landscape- which is remarkable. Besides that, she remembers every note of every piece of music she has ever heard in her whole life! This works the other way around too (the external colours can become sounds and landscapes bring the sounds of nature in the aether). All Light turns into Music through the zero point and vice versa. We are all equipped to be able to imagine in our own mind and dive into that world- dream and experience music as inner visions and vice versa, it is just more difficult for us, to remember this ancient and intuitive access to our entire being between Reality and the Aether!

Images (Reality) ≡ -Sound (Aether)



We experience both worlds merging in our body.

Images (like architecture) are the inversion of Sound (architecture/art/nature is solidified music) and Images are Light and Sound is aetheric Water in motion (pistons) through Light (inducer of pressure), as much as Images in Reality are moved through aetheric Water, that brings Life, motion! The aetheric Water is here in Reality too, one is always part of the other, likewise Light reaches into the Aether and charges and composes aetheric Water into Liquid Crystalline Worlds, that are real beyond the zero point, seen through the inverted mirror plane in the center of every field, which includes our awareness!

We are made in his Image and Beauty after all…

to her Love and Words…

as the Images and Words of our Relationship

Light could not even propagate

without Aetheric Water

as the medium and syntropic agent!



There is a dyad of Beauty and Love

through the Golden Ratio

and there is free Will (History)

and Purpose (Destiny)



It is all Magnetism Φ and the Dielectric inner reflection (Soul) Ψ!

with an aspect of the other across scales So Light (Φ, pressure / magnetism / anti-gravity) and Water (Ψ, attraction, gravity)

become… Nature’s Poetry She is Imagination, refracting his Light on her Water Body, for him to see her Beauty, which inspires him to compose music (through syntropic inspiration)… unfurling for eternity! When the two Worlds are close together, there is the fulfilment of Love and Beauty and when they cannot communicate (through amplifying and transducing particles for example, the main culprit for the decay of Love and Beauty) , there is Ugliness and Fear (“anxiety”, “adhd”, “autism”),

the disruption of lies and deliberate ignorance. Ageing humans are beautiful as much as the autumn season and winter setting in- the fear of the centripetal return of phi Φ is irrational, because the aetheric suction of Ψ pulls us in with her Love, composing our aetheric body into rejuvenation while we are growing older in Reality!

Beauty and Love come from Natural Communication, Clarity and Depth-

and this starts with our own centrifugal (Φ) and centripetal (Ψ) nature. Structuring is also composing and deomposition unfurls our lives. Acid is + and Φ and Alkaline is - and Ψ. Mental illness is not a defect at non-existing molecules- rather disturbed communication between this side (the external world) and the other side (which is the internal world, the aether- where the feminine love, the restructuring of the reciprocal of the blooming space creating Φ pressure and the inversion into counter-space (the Otherworld / Aether)- which I recognised as Ψ from Ψυχή- Psyche, feminine).

Love, like all feelings, is feminine. When we look at biofields in reality, we see the centripetal return to the zero point. The authors of the Kaballah have defined fear as feminine, most likely because of the centripetal nature of a reaction out of fear- or to single out positive emotions as masculine and feminine ones as negative, which is top notch confusion salad. If it is about motion or feelings- without the aether it is highly problematic to just split emotions between masculine and feminine, since that means that the nature of both are not well understood. The masculine is an inducer and the feminine an absorber, until the relationship flips during the moment of ”death”, which is just the motion of the fields through the zero point (at every scale, they always fuse). But fear, in addition to centripetal inward turning, can also cause centrifugal aggression (fight and flight mode), which is problematic for the logic of the Kababalah, since that is an outward motion (in the Kabbalah, love is masculine). The physical result of love can bring people together and cause all sorts of quarrels as well, so we cannot define Love as solely expansive in this way. When you include the feminine Aether as the conjugate to Reality, it all finally makes sense. All feelings are the aetheric inversion of the fields in Reality (unfurling, centrifugal and returning centripetally) that restructure after their decomposition and move through the zero point. On the aetheric side, they expand centrifugally again, which we feel as our internal experience, as fleeting imaginations and dreams. Once we die, all of that is being experienced as the retrocausal otherworld, which flips the relationship of firelight and water. This makes congruent sense, everything considered so far, which is a truly wonderful realisation.

It is not about escaping the two worlds, when you know that both Beauty and Love are always the result of the coherence between Φ &Ψ, everything gets much easier. High coherence, high love and beauty, low coherence, malfunctioning decomposition- because natural aging is totally beautiful and coherent- ugliness comes from the disruption of that.

To be fair, disruptions happen with age, but everything gets recomposed through the aetheric rejuvenation of the aetheric body and it is a crime against humanity to confuse us about this deliberately!

There were always images and words, images / landscapes of this world, inspired by the muse and music- composed with rhythm & feeling, one cannot be without the other- but in the basic dyad, music is the muse and feminine… since there is always a part of one in the other and it could not be any other way. There is still a distinction between the surface beauty (masculine, surface) and the love of depth (feminine, depth) in return that inspires art… for all eternity, across scales and for all beings in existence. We have just forgotten that handcrafts and music have always been and that their replacement through A.I. resembles a replacement fr the essence of Beauty and Love through machine minds… something to think about and feel into!

The bright Light at the End of the Tunnel is the dielectric magnitude and density!

Nature brings the scenes and images from the internal and aetheric music. Nature turns Sound (perturbations on internal Water, reflections, feelings) into visual Beauty! Art Φ (Yang, Light, Beauty / Structure) and Music Ψ (Yin, Water, Love / Feeling) Rhythm and Feeling one is always part of the other Images (his splendour: Beauty / Structure, Light, Reality) and Words (her words, Love: Music, Water, Aether). Beautiful Music is possible because it is conjugated with visible Light,

our Imagination brings the images… Images (his splendour: Beauty / Structure, Light) and Words (her words, Love / Feeling: Music, Water) together they are Beauty and Love (one is always part of the other). Beauty (surface) withers with time, that is why we appreciate it so much (Entropy)

Love (depth) composes and pulls in with purpose, from the retrocausal aether (Syntropy) Music and Love are the Inversion of Art and Beauty (This is all essentially one Field) Why is that? “I consider this extremely important. Light cannot be another else but a longitudinal disturbance in the Ether, involving alternate compressions and rarefactions. In other words, light can be nothing else than a sound wave in the Ether” Nikola Tesla

When you add the internal realm of subjective experience, the coherent experience through our senses, that Light is Firelight and the sound wave… is Music- experience can only happen when one is part of the other… anesthetize the charge in our body (Ψ) and feeling numbs, the tunnel to the aetheric side closes… dissociation (a disease of our age, both through particles and rather unnatural substances…)! Images and Words, or in another way: visual Splendour of Reality and the Music of the Aether. Likewise, a sound wave (in Reality) can be nothing else than Light in the Aether!

This Light is the Light of Imagination. It charges and structures her Majesty, Water: Music- which also inspires our Liquid Crystalline Beings to sing along to this Dream Theater.

Our Feelings are the reflection of Light on Water. The visual reflection here in Reality brings us images and the aetheric reflection brings us the orchestra of our feelings. The harmonies work in both worlds and one could never be without the other.

Water is not a product of Light as proclaimed. Water is irreducible.

Singing creates Reality in “Hyper”-space (Aether, Otherworld). It is rather Other-Space, or the Otherworld, or the Underworld, as it has been identified throughout human history and across disparate cultures that have come back and said in unison that the Otherworld exists, that it is tangible and physically real- just in the retrocausal conjugation beyond the zero point. Luckily we have a glimpse of that space through our imagination and our feelings are the internal experience of that realm, that turns light into water, music into images (internally and through the negative, the full inversion in the sense of Fantappiè, Rudolf Steiner & Michael Ende: as a real and inversed World… experienced from cause to effect once you live there of course).

The Inversion of Image (Light, Reality, Beauty / Structure) is Sound (Water, Aether, Love / Feeling).

Images (his splendour: Light) and Words (her words: Music, Water) together they are Beauty and Love

Water brings Imagination

the Animation of the Light of Imagination Darkness is not the inversion of Light!

The night-time, or wintertime are not the inversions of Light, but coming in where the centrifugal motion becomes centripetal. Both the spring and autumn are momentum in either way. The feminine suction already becomes dominant at the moment the phi pressure bends into equilibrium. The entire spiralling motion is based on the interaction of phi Φ and it’s reciprocal Ψ . Life centripetally moves inwards in the winter and water expands and gains aetheric energy (ice is not lifeless, only in reality- in the aether it is full of charge). This charge releases during thawing… The inversion of Light is not Darkness (Reality), but Water (Aether).

“Water is the Blood of the Earth” “We cannot live without a living Nature” “We need no science of formulae, but a science of forms.” Victor Schauberger In→» Form «←ation Dr. Michael Levin through pressure Φ and suction Ψ,

which composes the Biofield of every being

Amperage into the vortex based torus,

and suction of voltage back into the Aether

(the conjugated Otherworld). Consciousness gains coherence and diffuses,

higher coherence creates the poetry of stories,

symbolic presences of Life-

beyond the reductionist mechanistic perspective.

while there is an Aetheric Body and the aethereal Electrome in Reality

The Water at the End of the Tunnel of Light

The vortex field is realistic, this is why I have chosen this rare find… pardon the pixeling, it was the best available one… still searching ;)

All mass and magnitude of fields suddenly disappears at the zero point. When the field is in the area of the inertial plane in the center, it gets sucked back into the aether. It is not a fall “of water” in the “fountain and sink” metaphor but a real inversion of the pressure that leads to the centrifugal torus of our world, when all vortices are seen connected as they are. These vortices do not move but they weight their orientation to either side (the magnetic torus or the suction from beyond the zero point, the aether).

This realisation might be bewildering when confronted with it for the first time, but the same force that leads to the pressure of Φ leads to the voidance for the return of Ψ. When the fields in Reality are decomposed, both in their visual poetry and centrifugal depletion- that means that seen from the perspective of the negative solution of Fantappiès quadratic equation [69], from the Aether, it is that voidance in Reality that brings the suction from the Aether to restructure / recompose it all. This means that at an entire life begins youthful and concentrated, unfurls as our history, while it is always attracted by our syntropic purpose, the inversion of entropy and it could not be any other way, when you think clearly about this!

Water is the blanket of the Otherworld, it appears inversely in Reality than in the Aether, according to the Golden Ratio in Relation to Light!

Approaching Truth: Chemistry!

Chemistry is not based on hard-cores but Light and Water, pressure and pull and the zero point tunnel of awareness in the center (everything is conscious, just the modes / organs of perception differ).

»Chemistry is turning Vortex Pressure of Light and Aetheric Suction of Water between Φ (inside out, centrifugal) and Ψ=1/Φ (outside in, centripetal) into “molecules”, with categories for interference geometries (densities) of the interaction of Water and Light between Aether and Reality!«

A river doesn’t just flow, but winds itself forward. (Victor Schauberger) It swirls! The river chews up its stones, the minerales contained in them are food for the Water! All of that is based on the same pressdure and suction interference that create the elements → solidified music (the vortices are spinning in turbo mode for that, to create matter centripetally, circular harmonics… like music, but as image / matter).

The Aether is the conjugated Otherworld; Water as the inversion of Light; the “5D Realm” / Hyperspace / Hel, the Realm of the Goddess, Holla & Frau Holle’s Home.

Reduction (Aetheric suction, charging of the Aether) and Oxidation (Realities pressure, blooming, discharging of the Aether) are the two directions in “Chemistry”!

Oxidation states cover up the geometry of interference between Light and Water

Chemistry: Interference patterns and ratios between Light’s pressure and Water’s suction

You can see the interference of the pressure (push) and suction (pull), when light beams are scattered from the ferrocell:

What you are seeing are not “lines”- more LED’s would also bring more of them- what is important is not this line as a road but as the interference of the mingling of the very simple interaction of pressure and suction, which are inversions of each other (masculine and feminine, Light and Water, Inside Out and Outside In and the rotation of the mirror of perception will invert everything, including the roles of Light and Water, Magnetism, Gravity and Time- because they are all on the same field)!

Blood pressure is not only a pumping of the heart, which would need a million times that strength for that job- it is actual Light’s pressure Φ (inside out), through the EZ plasma (EZ water) formation in interaction with Water’s suction Ψ (outside in, towards the Aether)→ real charge separation, undulations, streaming motion.

Chemistry turns Suction and Pressure interference (vertex clusters) into atom based elements! There is no “nucleus” and the “electron cloud” is the charge in the aether!

The simple magnetic torus of everything in existence is anti-gravity technology! Push (anti-gravity / pressure) and pull (gravity / attraction)- one could not be without the other!

Eetheric pressure mediation between Reality (the external World of Light) and Aether (experienced as the internal Realm while we are alive), two Worlds, one Field.

The peculiar electronegative Oxygen that brings “ROS” (inflammatory +)…

We are breathing in aetheric negative charge of “oxygen”, which can only be created through a form of EZ, just for gases, aetherically charged energy (from “co2” to “negative charge”).

“Electron spin” is the centripetal vortexing of water charged by light, the negative charging that is suction by the centrifugal aetheric blooming that is the negative of the reciprocal of Φ pressure.

“- charged oxygen” means negatively charging, aetherical suction, bringing compression, structuring (coagula), making matter (the “phlogiston” is the aetherical “electron” and when set free (rarefied), that is the aetherical pressure being released, when wood burns for example:“+ oxygen” / “+ co2” means centrifugally pressing, dissolving (solve). These are patterns of pressure and suction in different phases, effectively changing the charge pattern of the air into either breathable aetherically compressed air or unbreathable rarefied (decomposed, + centrifugally dominant air).

The mingling of pressure and suction in Water is the interaction of Light with Water at every scale. For every centrifugal impulse there is a centripetal reaction- while both switch roles during the moment of death. The angles don’t come from chiseled molecules and “hydrogen bonds”! The bond is the golden spiral driven mediation of pressure and suction (firelight and water) → interference vertex clusters.

Death brings the Inversion of Firelight and Water

We see liquid crystalline bodies in Reality and molten jewelled landscapes in the Aether (the Otherworld)- this is due to the fact that both are inversion of each other:

Inside out and outside in:

Two (Re-)Actions

Two Re-Actions that diffuse: one is suction Ψ (0.618...), into the Aether the other is pressure Φ (1.618…), into Reality (they are perceived as the inverse when the mirror plane flips and thusly they are “like the other” at one point).

The aetheric realm is invisible while we are alive and we experience it as our internal reflections, the refractions of light, smells and tastes- which all paint the Otherworld retrocausally, giving a fleeting experience. That one turns into an entire Realm, which follows from the field conjugation (the connection of Φ & Ψ)- this means that our experience of the micro (internal) and macro (outside world) flips when we die.

Imagine that the Golden Ratio brings Light pressure from the inside out and that Water embraces that Light by suction from the aether, from the outside in.

In the Aether, Light embraces Water (charges and structures it into liquid crystalline life), solid enough for us to experience the theater of life and fully blooming into inner worlds beyond the mirror, that we feel and imagine or experience inversely when we die.

Fields run through the zero point in the center of every field and that of our awareness, which is either turned towards Reality or towards the Aether- which constitutes a death like shift that can only be induced through entheogens like DMT, other shamanic journeys or physical death (because there is still the aetheric structuring while we are growing older in reality, as Rudolf Steiner clearly states).

Light is Φ pressure from the inside out (towards reality).

Water is Ψ = 1/Φ suction from the outside in (towards the aether).

The Ferrocell shows the interference of both (from a magnet) through light beam scattering:

Victor Schauberger proved the suction of water:

The Ferrocell findings prove the interference peaks of the interaction of Φ & Ψ(=1/Φ)- note: Geometry is an outcome of vertex clustering, when Light charges and composes Water.

We are these bipedal wonders of firelight and water, melting jewels. There are dense solid crystals made with Φ pressure (Light) structuring Water Ψ. Matter is centripetally dominant but aetherically radiant (charging the hydrophilic water).

Our universe is fractal pressure mediation, the inversion of pressure is suction and the fields we often interpret as “lines” are peaks of interference between Φ (inside-out pressure) & Ψ (outside-in suction). How much energy is there and where does it come from? It is an infinite amount, distributed in coherent clusters, composing and dissolving again, like the entire Stereoma between Pleroma (Aether) and Kenoma (Reality).

There are different densities / phases and fields of coherence where life structures / composes and decomposes again (from solid to aethereal). Imagine your life as Φ driven, when you arrive to Reality with a huge aetheric body and it will be guided by the suction of the aether in the second half, where our bodies decompose and the aetheric one restructures / recomposes, rejuvenates.

Our waking life is 2/3 and the rest is dreaming and sleep, in the same logic, I think that death will give a compressed aetheric inversion (as confirmed by Rudolf Steiner). The next phase in Reality looks short too 1/3 and then 2/3 in the Aether. This is the perspective from Reality, when looking from the Aether, that is the inverse… in this way everything can progress and recover forward and through the zero point inversion and recycling it makes sense. It is also congruent with the findings of Rodin and Ken Wheeler, simply adding the inverted otherworld and inner realm of experience.

The moment of death brings the movement through the zero point of something like the vortex of our life, from composition to decomposition, like through an aethereal embrace that brings also aetheric rejuvenation with the withering in reality and this simple realisation could remedy a great deal of suffering from meaninglessness. That condition is tied to the disturbed inner suction of destiny, of our fate, the inversion of history. I have described in detail how particles and polymers are the culprit here.

Two Worlds: Reality (Yang) and Aether (Yin)

The Electrons are the aetheric version of Protons, all pressure mediation.

Matter is centripetal motion towards the micro center (circular harmonics) where it brings gravity, which is like magnetic “attraction”.

Gravity is incoherent, because it is the centrifugal aetheric fountain that we only perceive retrocausally as water’s suction (the dielectric voidance, seen from Reality)!

Light moves from the inside out (Φ phi pressure) and Water suction happens from the outside in (dielectric return)!

Pressure is great for space creation but harder than steel contractions are scorching that wonderful body unnecessarily! The right balance of firelight and irreducible water is always in the golden ratio across scales but not mechanically, since everything is conscious and acting both entropic (realities Light pressure) and syntropic (aetheric Water suction).

Discharge brings the Theater of Life, the Animation of Gaia, the Splendour of Nature and aetherically, this can be felt as our feelings and the negative / inversion / aetherical complement of the reciprocal of phi (-Ψ) reveals a retrocausal Otherworld (confirmed by Rudolf Steiner, Dr. Michael Levin, Terence McKenna, Dr. Paul LaViolette and countless of myths that I have reexamined through that lens here on Telestai Nexus! → search function or through the website).

Aetherically, there is an inversion of all fields, including micro to macro and macro to micro. The awareness of that is at the same time that what we perceive while alive in Reality (as the internal realm with imaginations and dreams) and the inverted Otherworld that works syntropically (due to the fact that time is simply the motion of the vortices that make up everything and we only ride the other side, when we flip the mirror planes direction in our perception, when we turn our eyes inwards so to say).

Your Imagination creates the Otherworld and agents from there dream our World into existence, conjugated inversely for eternity, that is just the perception of the aetheric perturbations, the pressure and suction interference of the vortices that fuse to patterns of life forms. This can be imagined in the way cymatics look on Water through Sound and Light, since Light can be nothing else than a soundwave in the Aether (Tesla).

Forget all the molecular imagery and replace it with zoomable fractal natured pressure mediation that becomes suction from the aether through retrocausality. The pressure in the Aether arrives reversed into our World as suction. That means the centrifugal Otherworld appears as charging rest at the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field, when looking from Reality.

We cannot measure the retrocausal Otherworld (the Aether), because when we try to start measuring the cause, the effect is already in the past, which is quite problematic for the cause and effect based scientific method. It is the death sentence to the mechanical paradigm and yet the intricacy and mechanics of it all can be stunning.

When we die, this “mirror plane of perception” (the dielectric inertial plane, the only flat part in the center of every field… where our planets are or where we digest in the navel area) flips, we are going to see the inversion of the dielectric inertial plane that is in the center of everything, including our awareness → coherence, consciousness (where it all comes together).

Get Ken Wheeler’s book about Magnetism, he is the first human being to conclusively describe it! I extended on his wonderful insights and I see the “sinks” for the return of the torus rather as suction tunnels (through the zero point). Moreover, as you can see- I recognise the Aether as the conjugated Otherworld, the realm of Water (while there is always an aspect of one in the other).

As you can see, science and biology are already fusing at this point and their separation has been brutally distorted our cosmology and understanding of nature. It is time to reconnect Reality and the lost Aether, the feminine internal Realm. Love and Light is such a common phrase that few people realise that Love is Feminine and Aetheric and Light is Masculine and of Reality!

Schauberger is right about the healthy centripetal vortex motion of water, yet there is a healthy inversion of that aetherically too, which would be centrifugal and Light (Φ) in the Aether, so to say- it appears as Water (Ψ) because of retrocausality that can only be overcome by moving through the zero point of awareness in the center of every field (like the field of our life). Time is just the motion of the vortices. What a time to be alive!

I hope that you could take something away from this, it was truly wonderful and a brightening remedy for the soul to realise this… in this current era of the decomposition of the new world, that has failed us with it’s technocratic and visionless pursuit of intelligence- dried up without the internal water, that has been blocked off through particle poisoning that has disrupted our communication, throughout nature. Invisible mayhem to all life-forms and surely the primary reason for the disruption of Love and Beauty, that would natural restore their coherence through natural communication, unhindered by these particles and polymers! This is why I fight for truth and freedom till my last breath.

All my work is entirely for free, so feel free to like and share and spread the word!

Your Leon Karmameleon

I do not see the archontic as a manifestation of extraterrestrial nature. I see the mixing up of translations from the cuneiform tablets, in a salad with real entheogenic (aetherical / Otherworld) encounters. I see the disruption of our natural communication through particles, polymers and signals as the archontic, because it fulfils the definition of their behaviour as aetherical creatures (deception, dominance, deceit).