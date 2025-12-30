:: Organic Chemistry as we know it is tumbling, just like atomism :: Goodbye 2025!

Greetings to you noble biped!

Just as the chinese year of the snake is coming to an end, another major finding comes knocking at the door! Let’s investigate the seemingly outrageous claim that water could be irreducible, meaning that it is perhaps not composed of the explosive gas hydrogen and the combustion-amplifier oxygen (hydrogen’s original name is “inflammable air”… and while these elements are present at a certain ratio, it is not at all clear what water really is- these are Dr. Gerald Pollack’s words).

By the way: Hell is originally a Word for the realm of the Goddess, the Otherworld (explained further below)!

Thales of Miletus (624–546 B.C.E.), the ancient Greek philosopher from Miletus, proposed that Water is the fundamental essence of all matter- more precisely, the originating principle (ἀρχή = archē) - of all things in the universe.

Another interesting claim made by Thales is the suggestion that everything has a soul (ψυχή).

For Thales, water wasn’t just the substance from which things were made; it was the very principle that held everything together. Thales claimed that water was the most basic substance from which all things emanated. This idea was groundbreaking, because it moved away from mythological explanations of the universe.

I personally see water as the bridge between Aether and Reality and as the aetheric element that manifests here as water!

Solve & Coagula … Water and Light!

“We’ve underestimated matter... We’ve been sold this notion that matter lacks intelligence... We are finding novel proto-cognitive capacities in extremely minimal systems. And they’re surprising and shocking to us. “

Michael Levin (← go to his website)

Caveat: the following perspective is a novel idea and not a cemented theorem- give it time to breathe and evolve… my initial reaction was as bewildering as yours is (very likely)! If this idea turned out to be true- that would be a beautiful thing indeed… Water, charged by Light (it fits perfectly).

EZ Water and the origins of life (where Pollack almost realised that Genetics means voltage readings from EZ Water charge).

Water and Light

Winter (also known as Sunset in the Forest) , 1862 by Louis Remy Mignot

Water is officially being portrayed as a composite of hydrogen and oxygen, H2O. The whole world has accepted this as fact, and we have never questioned its veracity!

Both Hydrogen and Oxygen (both colorless gases) have a melting point below 200 degrees celsius (14 Kelvin & 54 Kelvin), while waters melting point is 0 degrees (a colorless liquid). There are plenty more reasons for water not to be h2o:

«100 reasons why water is not h2o.» [more evidence: 44]

This is the official depiction of Photosynthesis. (brain-overload through complexity is a common tactic to introduce lies).

Irreducible Water

Ken Wheeler explains incommensurability of the magneto- dielectric field of light (everything that is) brilliantly. Likewise, water is not just a composite of two gases with entirely different properties. Water stands out entirely.

The name hydrogen is misleading, it has been called “inflammable air” and water is rather the contrary to that…

Water is not made of H2O, but it carries it (like deuterium and other isotopes).

Water can dissolve small amounts of gases from the air, including oxygen gas (O₂) and trace hydrogen gas (H₂). This is physical dissolution, like sugar in tea.

Natural water (rivers, lakes, oceans) dissolves O₂ from the air. At 20°C and normal pressure, about 9 mg/L (or ~0.009 g per liter) of O₂ dissolves in fresh water- enough for fish and aquatic life (dissolved oxygen).

So water absorbs oxygen from the atmosphere to support fish- very interesting!

H₂ (hydrogen) gas is extremely insoluble in water though: only about 0.0016 mg/L (1.6 ppb) at 20°C and normal pressure.

If water is allegedly made from hydrogen, why is hydrogen so extremely water-phobic? This does not make any sense, when you think about the alleged chemical composition water. But when you realise that hydrogen is rather “inflammable air” and water is another element altogether, it finally makes sense.

Mass spectrometry is measuring intrinsic charge - this is the same story as the gene sequencing deception, after all! The introduction of inputs and specific interpretations are all based on these charge readings and can easily be manipulated.

Natural water dissolves substances (with isotopes like deuterium) but water itself is incommensurable, just like the magneto dielectric torus and hyperboloid of light!

Antoine Lavoisier “The Law of Conservation of Mass was introduced by Antoine Lavoisier in 1789 (pictured above) and in terms of chemical reactions, the law states that mass, in an isolated system is neither created nor destroyed by chemical reactions or physical transformations. This understanding is analogous to the Law of Conservation of Energy. Appertaining to water, Lavoisier's law simply affirms that if water (in one form or another) is present at the start of a reaction, water will be present at the end of a reaction, in one form or another; if water goes in, water must come out. So it seems the very properties of water are dictated by the very law Lavoisier conceived: Water can never be created nor destroyed - water can only be changed from one form to another (liquid over EZ to solid). From this, water cannot comprise hydrogen and oxygen and water cannot be brought about solely from a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.” 100 reasons water is not H2O “Before Lavoisier introduced his theory of oxidation, the Phlogiston theory was the popular theory of the time to explain combustion and corrosion. The four classical elements earth, air, fire and water underpinned the theory. So, if one supported the theory of phlogiston one would consider water to be just that, water. However, it is the understanding of the author, that Lavoisier and possibly other notable chemists of the day were eager to replace the widely accepted Phlogiston theory. Chemists at the time, along with other groups, wanted to destroy the bond humans have with their natural selves. Lavoisier’s theory of oxidation satisfied this purpose as it placed Oxygen at the heart of all four elements; air, fire, earth and of course water. Soon after, water was to become comprised of hydrogen and oxygen or H2O and cease to be an element in its own right.” 100 Reasons Water is not H2O

Photosynthesis is actually very simple!

Photosynthesis is officially being portrayed as a very complex process that leads to the splitting of water…

Reality:

Carbon Dioxide (+Light & Water) → split for Glucose and to release purified Oxygen through the plant!

No water is being split, the oxygen comes from the CO₂!

This pattern of deceit is strikingly similar to the way we have been lied to about ion channels, neurotransmitters and hormones!

The discovery of Photo»Splitting« (not “synthesis”) of CO₂!

Joseph Priestley discovered that plants purify air by releasing a gas (later identified as oxygen) while taking up “fixed air” (CO₂). Together with Jan Ingenhousz (1779), he discovered that plants were essentially splitting CO₂- taking the carbon for growth and releasing oxygen as a byproduct.

In the 1930s, Cornelis van Niel saw that splitting as well and he recognised that the energy for the sugar production comes from the CO₂ at the same time.

Photosynthesis is essentially a splitting process. Plants take the carbon from CO₂ to make sugars and release oxygen from it. That’s it!

Then Samuel Ruben and Martin Kamen (1941) used heavy oxygen isotopes (¹⁸O) as tracers:

Plants given H₂¹⁸O (labeled water) + normal CO₂ released ¹⁸O₂.

Plants given normal H₂O + C¹⁸O₂ released normal ¹⁶O₂.

This “proved” the O₂ comes from water, not CO₂. But the mass spectrometry process is heavily controlled and the findings before make much more sense, especially regarding Occam’s razor!

Nature operates simply. It is very ironic that we can utilise a graphic that allegedly explains the complexity of nature to falsify this theory with their own material. There is no reason for overkill like here- it works just as shown on the right side:

LEFT SIDE : Obfuscation Scheme RIGHT SIDE : Reality. The official explanation on the left ignores the presence of oxygen in CO2 and shows that nature would allegedly use an extremely complex route for it, while co2 is there all alone!

The right side shows how it really works and the left side is the obfuscation scheme about alleged “water splitting”. Hydrogen’s older name was “inflammable air”- basically “pyrogen”, not “hydrogen” (page 155). This book is very interesting, besides one error about the weight of oxygen- where he took the measurement of two for one (then he fell for the flat-earth psyop… ). But his ideas about water are extremely interesting and rational: [232].

“Water is a substance that essentially decomposes or breaks down matter into components.” 100 reasons why Water is not H2O (forgive Pete and Peter that they are flat-earthers…the best disproof of “flat earth theory” so far). Their reasoning around water is top notch!

This is the official “consensus”:

We have an extremely complex and obscure splitting process of water on the one hand and the simple release of usable oxygen into “water byproducts” on the other hand. Occam’s razor tells me that the oxygen comes from the CO₂ directly and in fact, this has been seen in science for hundreds of years until isotope tracers obfuscated this finding and turned CO₂ into a villain (best scientific falsification of the climate claims around CO₂)!

So, allegedly, the oxygen from the CO₂ ends up in “water byproducts”. And on top of that, the water needs to be split through a very complex process, to extract such oxygen… this logical / efficiency error has not been recognised anywhere, so it seems! Why don’t we simply take the oxygen from the “water byproducts”? The answer is that we already do that and that this is the way it works naturally. No water is being split. Occam’s razor tells us that the plant takes what it needs for starch and frees the oxygen for our breathing (occam’s razor: the oxygen is right there in the CO₂).

CO₂ is the Prana of Plants -Dominique Guillet

The plant is literally purifying the air by releasing oxygen from the CO₂, fuelled by light!

No “water molecules” are being split!

Dr. Gerald Pollack confirms the scepticism around Water as H2O!

Dr. Gerald Pollack does never look happy neither, when he has to mention organic chemistry and underlines that we do not understand water “molecules” yet:

“I want to reemphasize that we’re not dealing with water at the molecular level; we’re dealing with crowds of water molecules. We don’t yet understand water molecules”.

― Gerald H. Pollack The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor

Water is not H2O

The following academic publication examines the difficulties of chemical definitions for the miraculous element water:

This study is very interesting and shows that the ratio of oxygen and hydrogen in water does not proof that water is made of it directly, it is only the ratio and deuterium was found as well and the chemical definition of h2o is problematic overall.

Water is Not H₂O (by Michael Weisberg ) points out that water is a dynamic substance with ionic species clusters, and isotopic variants- not purely neutral H₂O molecules.

We do not understand water yet!

Water researchers have been ridiculed into oblivion, for even trying to understand this miraculous element (the structuring and memory function), as Dr. Gerald Pollack mentions in his recent book about the fourth phase of water).

Pollack describes the field of water science as “schizophrenic,” with mainstream scientists using simulations to study individual H₂O molecules, while dismissing many of his astonishing findings (like the structured phase) as fringe, akin to cold fusion, UFOs (built through the work of T. T. Brown) and subtle energies (acknowledged by Dr. Gerald Pollack himself).

“The more anomalies we have, the more we begin to think that maybe there’s something fundamental about water that we really don’t know.” Dr. Gerald Pollack

There are unexplained anomalies like variable freezing/ boiling points, the expansion when freezing and that it becomes less dense & floats as ice.

Electrolysis works through Additives that bring the Hydrogen and other Gases! It is a deception (Electrolysing uses potassium hydroxide for example)!

After reading 100 reasons why water is not h2o, I think that electrolysis works due to the electrolytes- not because of the splitting of water. Most of the hydrogen comes from methane production and the school experiment with sodium chloride (table salt) yields chloride gas (click the link above for details). Pete showed in another experiment that the alleged oxygen splitters for tanks are just compressors and that there is no nitrogen being separated. Oxygen can be dissolved in water, hydrogen not! Pure water is the vessel and not a composite whatsoever!

What does that mean?

If it turns out as true, water is archaic, primal - the aspect of Yin (Aether) in the Yang (Reality). Water and Light as Ψ & Φ.

Water cannot be split and oxygen always comes from a different source. [67] Water is the medium of the Aether and what we call the “5th element”. Of course the aetheric side is different than our manifestation in Reality. The zero point in the center of everything connects both realms.

Photosynthesis is being portrayed in a similar manner as neurotransmitters and psychedelics / hormones. After all, it is an obfuscation scheme just like the others!

The umbilical cord connects the fetus to the placenta, where oxygen from the mother’s blood diffuses into the fetal blood. This oxygenated blood then travels to the fetus via the umbilical vein in the cord, while deoxygenated blood returns to the placenta through the two umbilical arteries.This process supplies all the oxygen and nutrients the fetus needs, as the fetal lungs are not yet functional for breathing air.

Birth, condensation of life happens through light and water. The breathing comes later and the oxygen is being supplied through the umbilical chord, it is not secreted from the water… our first breath happens later when we are born! Occam’s razor tells us that plants are simply splitting co2 and releasing the oxygen into the air, purifying it in that sense, just like it has been seen before Samuel Ruben and Martin Kamen’s came along with their tracers in 1941 (just like crick and watson when it comes to nucleotides) with inference methods that are very similar like the lies around genetic sequencing, where voltage gradients are being red (magneto- dielectric signals, voltage fluorescence).

Nature is much more simple!

The Light of Reality moves through the Aether - which brings the Charge for our Feelings, Thoughts and Imaginations. Light consists of one vortex field that has two parts: 1) a centrifugal magnetic 2) a centripetal dielectric one. A masculine swing and a feminine return. The centrifugal part is masculine and the centripetal part is the yin (feminine, Aether, the Inside) in the yang (masculine, Reality, the Outside).

The Yin and Yang is not between day and night, not between light and “shadow” (which is just an absence of light)- the complementary other side is the Aether, the Otherworld, the Land of Death & Imagination! Death (breath out) is just the opposite of Birth (breath in), this mutual breathing is eternal!

People from the Aranda tribe in central Australia, when talking of the other world, explained that the branches of the Ilumba-trees there are not growing upwards, as they grow on earth, but growing downwards (Strehlow, 1907) .

Langobard worriers had to ride, sitting backwards on their horse, towards Odin’s shrine for worship, using their backward stretched arms to tear off a sample from a (ceremonial) pelt (Vita barbate Episcopi Benev.) (Menghin, 1985).



In other ceremonies of different cultures clothes had to be dressed the wrong way, animals had to be conducted from the stable backward, male dresses had to be exchanged for female ones, images had to be turned around (Rudolf Steiner confirms an actual inversion on the aetheric side). Acts of inversion are already mentioned in the Lex Salica from the 6th century (Lex Salica, 6th century) .

The centre mirrors our physical body, but never mathematically. The pineal gland is in the middle and there is always a dominant side, like the dominant spin of the vortexes which are compounding all the elements based on water, hydrogen. The physical world is the torus fountain of life that returns to charge the aether, to structure water around hydrophilic surfaces (water loving, creating EZ layers that bring the charge separation of our Bioelectricity). The charging is very coherent and brings EZ water-structuring, while the centrifugal reaction excludes all the solutes and protons into the bulk water. All of this is based on vortex motions and all of life communicates through these two spiraling vortex motions.

The Origin of the Word Hell

The word Hell is a term for the goddess of the Otherworld and the realm of death!

The English word “hell” derives from Old English hel or helle, which referred to th e netherworld or abode of the dead as early as around 725 AD (first attested in texts like the Corpus Glossary or early Anglo-Saxon writings translating Christian concepts).

This comes from Proto-Germanic haljō (or xaljō- meaning “concealed place” or “underworld” ), derived from the Proto-Indo-European root *ḱel- (”to cover, conceal, hide”), related to verbs like helan (”to hide”).

The Old Norse name Hel (both the goddess and her realm) comes from the exact same Proto-Germanic root haljō. The goddess Hel rules the underworld realm also called Hel (or Helheim), a “cold, shadowy place” for those who died of old age or illness (not battle)

Hell = haljō = Hel = The Complementary Otherworld = The Underworld = The Land of Imagination, Atlantis, the Aether, the Other Side. The Aether is the complementary Otherworld to Reality! Dr. Paul LaViolette sees the Etheron Gradients as Conscious Entities in the Aether:

As you can see, the Aether is indirectly being recognised as a world by Dr. Paul LaViolette. The Aether is deeply tied to water, both in the sense of the yin and yang principle, where the inside experience and feminine aspect is tied to water and because water is the irreducible bridge between the Inside and the Outside World:

Victor Schauberger called Water the Lifeblood of the Planet!

Sketch from Victor Schauberger

Sunflower

Spiral with 14 arms formed in the water of a cup subjected to a sound vibration of 102.528 Hz Sound Images of Water, published by Médicis, 2005

Schauberger believed that vortex dynamics in water bear the secret to zero point energy and he was correct (just like rodin):

Zero point energy coils based on Victor Schauberger’s work!

Herewith we mark the end of the chinese year of the snake and I think that Telestai Nexus has paid tribute to it quite extensively (the double ouroboros symbol, Ψ & Φ, the vortex paradigm)!

Snakes and Water, the Aether and Reality, (re)discoveries about our nature and insights that bring us back on track! Seeing that photosynthesis is simply splitting CO₂ changes our understanding of reality. In order to turn CO₂ into a villain, it needed to be made peripheral. The oxygen ends up in “water byproducts”, while an allegedly very complex splitting process of water would take place. In reality, the plant simply splits CO₂ and uses what it needs for glucose / starch and releases the oxygen as purified air, while light brings the energy through EZ layers of water! Nature is much more simple than we have thought!

We are never deceived; we deceive ourselves. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Thank you so much for reading through this and see you “next year”!

All of my material is entirely for free so feel free to share it as long as we can…

Your Leon Karmameleon!

Water is made of Aetheric Water, not Hydrogen and Oxygen!

until next time!