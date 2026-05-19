based on:

Water, not Darkness- is the Nature of the Feminine Aether (Syntropia)

Entropia (Physical / Light, Reality, Phos, Phi) & Syntropia (Aetheric / Water, Otherworld, Hydor, Psi)

Cymascope Intro : Sound made Visible through Water (Light is a Sound-Bubble in the Aether).

Hello everyone!

There are several new insights in this article and I have woven them into a clear unfurling of the basic inversion principle!

When you do not know EZ Water yet, you can start here: [35]. For Fantappiè and Syntropy: [36]. A Summary of Telestai Nexus: [37]

Water Ψ is the complement of Light Φ



Together… they are everything!

⦿

«Tales from Beyond the negative Mirror of the World of Light»

Entropia (our World of Light, splendid and beautiful, when treated right) and Syntropia (Fantastica, the Otherworld, Hel, the Underworld of Mesopotamia & Egypt)

There is a great addition to substack, the content of articles on the left, so you can navigate easily!

Orgone (the negative aetheric charge of EZ Water), the eye of Yin (Syntropia, the Aether) in the Yang (Entropia, our Reality)- comes through negatively charging EZ Plasma here, through frozen aetheric 3D Music (Water becoming liquid crystalline)… from Light.

Visible Light is a Sound-Bubble in the Aether!

There is a new model of Sound (from Wave to Bubble) → in the Cymatics section, showing volume, where Tesla has seen a pancake aether (since Tesla declared Light a sound-wave in the aether).

Orgone looks structured in Reality, in the EZ Water Zone- yet it is Music in the Aether beyond the negative mirror… our feelings, our negative charge, when our muscles are relaxed!

All Light brings Sophia’s glistering Water-Body Cymatics in the Aether, seen from Entropia Φ (our Reality)!

The Cymascope is a new device that revolutionised our understanding of Sound (Dr. Gerald Pollack is onboard already):

Former understanding (left) → now look at that: Cymatics derived insights into the true nature of Sound:

Sound made Visible (cymascope) → stunning images from that are further down in this article!

There is no particle / wave duality » that was a Psy-OP to hide the Aether….

࿊

Gravity is the suction of Water from the internal Realm of Syntropia, our Purpose, Love (the Aether) Ψ It is the dielectric Ψ part of “magneto-dielectric Light” Φ (Phi from φῶς and Physis φύσις for Physical Nature)- Liquid Firelight (“Light”)

Flying (living):

Φ

Light loves and composes the glistering Water-Body of Sophia into Orgone and Life → bringing the blooming external World of Entropia (our Reality) The negatively charging EZ zone excludes all solutes and pushes out protons, that is our anti-gravity, through Light charging and structuring Water, bringing physical Reality (it would just fold in towards the Aether without anti-gravity)!



Magnetism (the blooming toroid) is Light and the Dielectric (the voidance) is Water.

Liquid Firelight All there is. The simplicity of it is so mind-blowing, that no one seemed to have noticed that this is the missing link: not Darkness, but Water is the inversion (opposite, complement) of Light! When you think simply, you can send Light to the negatively charged EZ Plasma and that gets absorbed into the aetheric side… any signal can be beam-steered to a precise point and charge our EZ, change our biology, sense, send, learn, interact- all with A.I. and against our will. The Final Breakdown: How does the Interfacing of Biology work? Telestai Nexus · Apr 4 Read full story ANALOGE- not digital: We are being indoctrinated with the idea of getting “digitised”, but that was a categorical deception as well! There is nothing digital about our World or the Aether and the interfacing happens through an imitation of natural signals… it is not about chips in our body but about our EZ water communication that makes up the “chip” with all these particles and polymer additions to our blood- simply by taking the “free lunches” of the agency in our body / electrome and across scales : Light is not more “divine” than its inversion “Darkness”- which is Water instead!



There is no moralising element in our true Cosmology: the Night is not Evil! The entire day and night cycle has a reciprocation in the Aether and it’s wonderful! One is surface (all the beauty, which is not derogatory at all) Φ

One is depth (all the feelings, all the love and imagination) Ψ Water, not Darkness, is the Nature of the Feminine! The Wings of Simplicity

Firelight cannot even propagate without Water (the “5th element”) , yet the whole World has turned Her into Darkness and made the Journey about Him (Φ the Light).

This way, Her Realm (Ψ the Aether) has been erased and forgotten and the Nothing is growing in our internal World (Michael Ende). Instead of using our natural device for exploration, our Imagination- we are fed artificial images on screens.

«When we die, our Water will become a liquid external World of Light and vice versa, Light will become a “solid” internal World of Water: the Organs, Ears and Eyes.»

Magneto Φ dielectric Ψ (Water-)Light Magneto = the blooming toroids of Entropia (the external Reality)

Dielectric = the inversion geometry & tunnel to the aetheric side, where “Photons” turn to “Electrons”, which are aetheric Music! Liquid-Firelight Dr. Gerald Pollack found that Light Φ charges and composes Water Ψ Luigi Fantappiè complements that with his groundbreaking findings about Syntropy (advanced waves from the future to the retarded waves of ordinary causality): “It suddenly seemed as if the sky were falling apart, or at least the certainties on which mechanical science had based its assumptions. It appeared to me clear that these ‘syntropic’, finalistic phenomena which lead to differentiation and could not be reproduced in a laboratory, were real, and existed in nature, as I could recognize them in the living systems.The properties of this new law opened consequences which were just incredible and which could deeply change the biological, medical, psychological, and social sciences.” Luigi Fantappiè

Light (Entropia) … and Water (Syntropia) Our Water emerges from the Aether and Light from Reality (one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other). «If the universe had an end goal, we’d already be there! Our time is just motion of the vortices that we are and time inverts beyond the negative mirror in the center!» If you are new to Telestai Nexus, there are several articles that help you get into the material: [12] [13] [14].

There is a very good search function here on the Telestai Nexus substack page (it shows you all the relevant phrases directly)! I am giving my best to balance basics and new ideas in this progressive exploration. The above mentioned articles are a good basis to get into it.

This material deals with several conceptual shifts, regarding genetics, virology and chemistry and physics- so take a deep breath and relax, when you do not understand something immediately… it will take time :) All is motion. Light phase-shifts to charged Music in the Aether! The electron is a spinning toroid, just like everything else! The aetheric electron (orgone, charge) is not a particle, but a flexible toroidal entity. Neverending Stories We perceive through sensual organs,

concentrating fields move through the zero tunnel of awareness in the center and we feel that internally- between:

Entropy (Φ, Reality, Light, Masculine, external) and

Syntropy (Ψ, the Aether, Water, Feminine, internal)… Death brings the switch of roles, turning external to internal and vice versa. It is not about one or the other (World, Gender, Direction of Motion…),

since one could not be without the other and one is always part of the other! As I have mentioned in previous articles, the Feminine brings ALL feelings, not only Fear and the Masculine induces all beautiful Structure. The Kabbalah is categorically mistaken, for dividing emotions between the Masculine and Feminine, which shows that those master race ideologues behind this system want to harbour Love for the Masculine, in order to justify patriarchic fantasies… but the Masculine does not deal with Sensations, Feel or See- it induces! In short, all feelings (Love) are Feminine and internal and all Beauty is Masculine and external. This settles the debate. It also makes no sense to reason without the Aether as an inverse World beyond the Negative Mirror, mission impossible Kabbalah, next!

There is no awkward “superfluid” copy of Water in the Aether. It is Water! Occam’s razor. ❢◥ ▬▬▬ ◆ ▬▬▬ ◤❢ Moreover, Light that is charging and composing Water, cannot be made of such Water…

simple thoughts that seemed to have eluded our race.

Pollack’s finding that Light charges and composes Water, is complemented by the fact that Water pulls in Light syntropically (converging waves / vortices towards complexity, purpose, goals)- found by Luigi Fantappiè and confirmed by modern Water science.

╔════▣◎□════╗

A “superfluid aether” called "Charge” has been identified recently [35]- together with the Golden Ratio as a form-giving principle (Adolf Portmann identified that as Beauty Φ)- but the inversion of that blooming, the centripetal reciprocal I identify s Ψ, the sign for the Feminine). As I have mentioned in previous articles, this mysterious superfluid… is Water (Occam’s Razor). “Science is essentially simple” (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Luigi Fantappiè was thinking about the infinity of our World(s) during his final days (the mandelbrot and julia set type of fractal landscapes are a great example of such infinity). I also see that this is the only way it could be!

The infinity of our Worlds (Entropia and Syntropia) solves the problem of the amount of Light and Water (charge) in this World (and the Aether, Syntropia)… which cannot be limited.

What would be on the other side of that limitation? Through infinite is the only way it could be and stories become coherent through Love and Beauty, while the opposite, decoherence creates ignorance and ugliness (not the beautiful withering of autumn or aging, that leads to a rejuvenation aetherically)…

There is no final Enlightenment or ultimate internal Flood of Love!

We might burn and sink into the deepest depth of sensual Water- but we can only stretch one or the other extreme so far until the force swings back (approaching 1 and 0 of one or the other, but never reaching it: orgone, pressure, phi Φ and its inversion defined as Ψ psi, all the same… just inverted).

There is no eternal spring, no endless aetheric source fountain, no ultimate goal- rather dyadic reciprocity, lossless and neverending stories through tori of vortex motion (like an apple of energy), a dyad between Water and Light, for all eternity (since time is just the spin motion of the tori we perceive and ride and are).

One ratio Φ: 1.618… and its reciprocal 0.618… this is not about numbers but about the most irrational numbers in existence, who mingle and wind into two Worlds. Utter simplicity and by no means mechanical: everything is conscious (Levin).

Two Worlds Entropia Φ,” (Reality, our World of Light, the External) meaning “a turning toward” or “transformation.” → ordinary cause and effect causality → diverging (Φ pressure) Syntropia Ψ (the Aether, the Otherworld, the Internal. Syntropy is the inversion of Entropy): from Greek syn = converging + tropos = tendency Ψ When we die, the motion and Water is going to be External and the Structure (the will driven clarity of the inducer, Light, is the internal then)→ Will becomes Feeling, yet the internal projected externally). This side of the Zero Tunnel (Entropia, Reality, the World of Light): Solid external Experience, fluid internally The other side of the Zero Tunnel (Syntropia, the Aether, the Otherworld of Water): Solid internal Experience - fluid externally. ...what is Water here takes the role of Light beyond: The Water-World of Atlantis (mouldable) «The roles of Water (Sophia, Syrinx…) and Light (Demiurge, Pan…) switch when we die… since Water is syntropic (effect comes before the cause, Love, feeling) it becomes the entropic external Reality, yet as Sophia- She is not equal to the negative of Light, simply congruent with the negative of Him!» The negative of Light is Water! This explains what Terence McKenna describes in his eloquent depictions of the sober certainty of the Otherworld beyond the negative mirror of the zero tunnel!



The different Spheres are densities of Cymatics through Water and Light (because Light is Sound in the Aether). All based on the same pressure and suction (one in essence). Light Φ charges and composes Water Water Ψ is pulling in composing Light syntropically! Syntropy comes through the solar plexus, the thorax region and we feel it as Warmth, Wellbeing, Love, Cohesion. Lack of Syntropy, missing reciprocation between Φ &Ψ brings illness, missing negative charge aetherically. This happens through pressure of positively charged particles, centrifugal inflammation, ez water collapse) manifests as anxiety, autism, dissociation, fear… Viruses don't exist- so what makes us sick instead? Telestai Nexus · Mar 24 Read full story

Syntropy and Entropy belong together!

Syntropy is the perception of a kind of magnetic attraction that pulls people towards a future state, originating from the internal realm of feelings and sensations. Syntropy is the opposite of Entropy, which is our Will driven history making cause and effect stream of events (the spinning of the tori that we are and perceive).

This change of perception can feel utterly wonderful and strangely terrifying at the same time. It seems like that events are “scripted” but our lives are getting composed by two streams of opposing causality, the external Φ and internal Ψ at the same time, guided by the pull of Love from the future (Fantappiè)- rather than through their own Will… we suddenly perceive both Worlds and the two streams of causality merge visibly (in our experience). Entheogenic experiences are essentially a lifting of the veil, where we perceive the syntropic stream much more clearly!

Synesthesia with the Aether!

When we die, our Light (the external World) becomes Water for us.

One Inversion Field: Liquid Firelight

A peculiar fact from optics: When you invert the image of Water (fluid) it appears as a Rock (solid). Published here: [53]

“Water is fluid, soft, and yielding. But water will wear away rock, which is rigid and cannot yield. As a rule, whatever is fluid, soft, and yielding will overcome whatever is rigid and hard. This is another paradox: what is soft is strong.” ―Lao Tzu

“Atmospheric temperature inversion over water creates superior mirages and inverted images”

“A layer of cold air near the water surface trapped under warmer air (a temperature inversion) bends light rays downward in a concave path. This can make distant objects appear inverted, elevated, or floating above the horizon.”

Our World is being directed like a Hollywood Movie- the reactions to events too ( and influencers are paid to “do what they tell you”).

The confusion is intentional. “ScIeNcE” Well paid submission to delusion! Complexity and Elegance are a magic trick

of the grey business men who fund the ivory towers

of corruption

and the whole world fell for multiplying ion channels

nucleotide critters and other alien tech…

always on the hunt… We have been had on a gigantic scale:

The Zero “Point” is a Tunnel! I was thinking about the term “zero point” and it implies that everything ends there, somehow converges and rests forever… but that is not the case! Everything in the universe is voided, reciprocated and Fantappiè found the advanced waves from the future. They are aetheric! There is only seemingly this endless sea of potential… it is not endless rest, the journey continues on the other side! The 0 is the zero tunnel that connects two Worlds- since it leads to an inversion inside & beyond when our awareness switches sides (looking into Entropia, the World of Light or Syntropia, the Aether, where our aetheric body lies inversely to our physical one, guided by the electrome). Regarding the future of Computation (the huge data centers that are coming): Water Memory is direct and orders of magnitude better than silicone technology. Water is being used to compute and the negative charge of it, when hit by Light, goes straight towards the aetheric side… “Does water have memory? The number of scientists who have reported water memory, the number is actually rather impressive. It’s no longer reasonable to assert that it’s impossible.” Dr. Gerald Pollack The Water Memory works through the refraction of Light, Cymatics in the Aether (Light is Sound in the Aether - Tesla). Our Water is being used for “Directed Evolution”, through Infrared on Water for example, charging and structuring it… through any kind of signal (beam-steering into heat…)- imitating nature, storing memory through Light on Water.

And no one said a word…

“Life as we know it cannot exist without liquid water; ‘structured water’, or ‘exclusion zone’ (EZ) water, is discussed in depth by Professor Gerald Pollack, in his ground-breaking book, The Fourth Phase of Water. He proposes that EZ water (H 3 O 2 ), literally generates the electricity that helps power all living creatures. Here then is a connection waiting to be explored between sound frequencies that organise water molecules, and EZ water that powers life. Dr. Pollack has discovered that EZ water is built by light, particularly infrared light, yielding a potentially fascinating connection between sound and our physiology: Inelastic sonic collisions create sonically-modulated infrared light that powers the EZ water-building mechanism in cells, which in turn powers our biology. Put simply: (hypothetically) sound powers life.” Sound of Life

Our Body = Cymatic EZ Plasma

Cymatics solve “Protein Folding” (the vertex clustering of Light charging and structuring Water, since Light cannot be anything else than a sound wave in the Aether, Tesla) and show how Memory and Imagination looks like:

Seeing the Sound of the Heart

“Cymatics is the science of sound made visible, typically on the surface of a flexible or semi flexible medium or the surface and sub surface of water.” [35]

«The return of centrifugal Light (the 90° tilted centripetal field) Φ, is the aetheric suction of centripetal Water Ψ, pulling from beyond the zero tunnel (zero tunnel) of inversion!» Important interlude: «Whenever you hear about “complex nanotechnology”, think particle dust, polymers (hydrophilic plastics, that make EZ water) and electric EZ water-gel around it that makes it become a radio station (in and out)- for our biology. [42] The part around the particle becomes negatively charged and protons (+) are expelled in a positively charged bulk water part. » Soda is quickening the spirit according to Rudolf Steiner and combined with apple cider vinegar you get sodium citrate, that chelates the nasty fibers and particles and you can pee them out… The charge of aetheric Water is Orgone. This is the force for everything we experience and imagine! It has an inversion and that brings the suction back to the Aether (which is not entropic, as Ken Wheeler states- it is the complete negative of the blooming entropic motion (Ψ=1/Φ)). Let’s get to the ferrocell again (because it is so important): “Attentione”! The fields in reality only seemingly move from south pole to north pole. In fact, there are two centrifugal pressure fountains and two suction tunnels (zero points) that are driven by aetheric negative pressure (time reversed… centrifugal pressure when perceived from the other side of the zero point -of awareness-).

Magnet on a Ferrocell: Light scattering along the magneto dielectric field /// Tbe fundamental interference peak geometry of Φ & Ψ interacting /// “The fundamental geometry of everything in the universe” → Ken Wheeler. There is a zero point in the center of every field (under this magnet)

When you look at this magnet with the zero tunnel of “N” and “S” - imagine that the field you see inverts beyond that hole in the center. That does not happen mechanically but with agency. Everything that exists is made in this way and the weighting of the fields towards one direction (outward) or the other (inward) makes up the Splendour of Life!

What we perceive as centripetal structuring, is centrifugal in the aether, meaning that in the Aether, it is the negative of our Φ pressure that is sucking from Entropia (Reality), but we cannot perceive that part as the external (it is our internal realm of sensations and feelings for now…), since we are looking into Reality (the World of Light, from the zero tunnel of inversion and awareness in the center of fields).

That relationship flips during the moment of death! This explains the anti-gravity push out of solutes to the bulk water during EZ water structuring, where the charging EZ water part is centripetal in our perception, yet centrifugally expanding as actual charge aetherically (beyond the zero point of inversion in the center of every field) → see the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler.

Light is not motion in Reality, that is an illusion and false in our heads. It is in fact the inducer and turns to sound in the aether, where it charges and structures water like cymatics here in external Reality, since “Light can be nothing else, than a sound wave in the Aether” (Tesla). Imagine standing waves, pedal tones for matter that are high frequency Light here in physical reality and other “propagating” Light is only propagating because of the sound part (perturbations). Light is structure in Reality and motion in the Aether (perceived as the internal Water).

Coherence is key… all poetry in our lives is based on Love (Luigi Fantappiè) and Beauty (as a form giving principle → Adolf Portmann) raised through increasing coherence between Water and Light, our internal and external realm… awareness, presence (it’s just physics… energy convergence, being in tune with the syntropic attraction of our purpose, the complementation to entropy).

We see the crystalisation (structured water, for aetheric charge), centripetal structuring, the aetheric inversion brings centrifugal blooming- the negative mirror beyond the center!

I am going to expand on this, since it is such an important point:

Imagine the Golden Ratio spiral moving in one direction. Now simply invert the motion. This is the difference between centrifugal and centripetal.

This negative blooming in the aether IS the aetheric charge for all of nature. As I said, when you look at the dielectric (that is just the centripetal charge bringing part… see Ken Wheeler’s explanations) central plane of charge, that is all centripetal and resting and structured… but since we are living in two worlds, the inverse is the actual blooming in the aether!

Our matter (centripetally heavy and high frequency Light), non propagating, in circular harmonics, sending out centrifugal infrared radiation here, charging and composing EZ water. The charging by infrared brings centripetal structure on water and composes it into a liquid crystalline phase. That centripetal crystallisation is centrifugal beyond the zero point (the charge that is flowing out and we perceive that internally and fleetingly as our realm of sensations, feelings, imaginations… through the connection to the aetheric body and the retrocausal beyond, which appears through entheogenic break throughs. That brings us beyond the inverse mirror (that inverts the roles of Water and Light).

The aetheric side is the second snake in the double ouroboros symbol and brings goal orientation: a convergence, a composition towards a future state, from effect to cause (due to the inversion of the direction of the fields beyond the zero point that also inverts the direction of time, which is just the perception of the spin of the vortices…). That means that we perceive it as structuring, when it is an unwinding aetherically, basically a pressure that moves into the zero point and inverts beyond and releases there into charge, it takes the infrared energy with it through suction from the aetheric side as well. That means Light actively structures Water as an induced and Water is more than a Medium, it is the syntropic Agent as well- that implodes to pull in Light that refracts on Sophia’s glistering Water-body. Sophia is Water now, our internal realm and when we die, her role is that of the bringer of Light! This is the fall scenario that can be misunderstood easily, as a descend from a superior realm to an inferior one, when it is in fact a complete inversion of inside out and outside in.

Music in the Water based aether, likewise music here brings images / matter in the aether (just beyond the zero point and inverted, which is just phase conjugation). Perceived through our imagination

Chemistry is pressure and suction patterning in different densities across scales→ Torus forming vortex motion.

Bioelectricity is based on EZ Plasma through Light that charges and structures Water (into a liquid crystalline phase).

Liquid crystalline particles, metals and polymers are being used to build EZ water around their water loving surfaces (hydrophilic), which is “energy harvesting” and powers them to send out magnetic and infrared light signals from our bio-electric activity in our body! The EZ water provides the charge for the sending and the negatively charged zone absorbs infrared and other radiation- which changes our electrome that governs our body. All of that is bioelectricity!

The smaller the space, the higher the capacitance, forming EZ Water gel that is negatively charged (Dr. Gerald Pollack), expelling protons and solutes to the bulk water (positively charged) -> infrared changes that EZ and all of our cells have the same properties as neurons (Dr. Michael Levin).

The negatively charged ez water layer absorbs infrared energy and that changes the EZ.

This is how beam-steered signals of any kind can lead to infrared (heat) that modulates our biological functioning, from cognition over morphology to everything else: Electric EZ water gel brings the negative charge (centripetal structuring towards the aether) for everything and Light provides the energy for it.

The charge properties of the particles and polymers (plastics etc…) lead to the observed Brownian Motion of particles that is being framed as nanobots, in order to delegitimise everyone who claims they exist in our blood. Hollywood then renders looser characters who care about these topics and openly talks about the “nanobot psyop”, so that it seems like science fiction and surreal! Even the jumps and erratic shaking are direct results of charge in our body and that comes from Light, structuring EZ water for the bio-electricity of Life!

Light (radiant energy) enters the liquid crystalline EZ and it refracts into aetheric music (Tesla: Light cannot be anything else than a sound wave in the aether). Water pulls in Light syntropically (Fantappiè).

Everything phase shifts from solid, over ez (which is plasma) to gas!

You can control your nervous system and Wim Hof proved it, through the conscious influence over our ez dynamics… which can also help us to heal Trauma! This is how you reach deep into your body, in order to release tension, through our awareness that connects us to the center of all these EZ plasma (EZ water) dynamos!

Forget the talk about all the logic gates and technical terminology with ancient graphics: our cells act with agency, speaking through the ez gel that is the language of our nature (bioelectricity). Light flooding Water, loving and structuring it, bringing orgone, force, charge!

Dan Winter seems to condemn hexagonal geometry as evil- which is not benefitial, since our entire world of Light is based on the phi geometry and the inversion is always Water in principle Ψ !

Nesting fractals, dodecahedron shaped (based on the pentagon and phi).

The hexagonal shape is the nature of negatively charged EZ Plasma (among other shapes…)! It has nothing to do with evil (contrary to the assumption of Dan Winter). The fear of the symbolism and math of nature has been deliberately induced, just like complexity, so that we do not realise the magnificent simplicity of our existence!

The answer to our trouble in the world is not a feminisation of the World of Light, but the realisation of reciprocity through aetheric Water: Entropia (Reality, external) & Syntropia (Aether, internal & Otherworld)!

We see the centripetal charging, while we are “alive” (everything is always alive… Levin- but you know what I mean…), the inversion is the Music in the Aether, beyond the negative mirror of awareness, the “zero point”!

That, which was reflected through our internal experience while we were “alive” (…) becomes our body, our organs after Death (Steiner), since that was centrifugal feeling from beyond the negative mirror and now it is centripetal structuring, once we are alive in the Otherworld (this is logically correct… in order to understand this better, I wrote this article: [35]) !

The Music of our World becomes Light, Images- beyond the negative mirror (the zero tunnel) - we feel it, sense it, hear it internally, while we are alive… and see it through our imagination).

Imagination pulls from Syntropia Ψ, Love-Making pushes from Entropia Φ!

Imagination (Syntropy, Love) Ψ and Love-Making (Entropy, Beauty) Φ Ψ &Φ Essentially One Field

The Anti Gravity of our body, the excluding, expelling of protons and solutes when Light charges and structures Water, comes from infrared, mingling with the centripetally and the negatively charging EZ water zone (in the aether), accelerating the motion, interlocking so to speak and propelling the vortical motion… this “expels the protons” (more toroids and vortex motion :) ) and that happens through the invisible aetheric charge, orgone, which is centrifugal there (we feel it internally, erase the negative charge and there is no more sensation, no more awareness → anesthetics work like that).

When we die, that internal Orgone inverts again, to become Light!

Our matter is in equilibrium, so anti-matter should be like that too, yet it is liquid Light in a way and Water is internally solid in the Otherworld… their roles are simply inverted and the ratio lies in the golden ratio… nothing is mechanical, everything has agency (Levin). Everything is alive and I do not pretend to know what exactly happens to our souls when we cross the threshold, the zero tunnel- but there are some fundamental things that we can know from these wonderful fields (made visible under the Ferrocell by Ken Wheeler for the first time 10 years ago)→ through the inversion principle. We cannot possible pop up for a moment and then disappear forevermore, and there cannot be a linear journey towards some end goal… with our inverted aetheric double of our body (Steiner), we are weaving Neverending Stories and we have just forgotten how to imagine our Lives and connect to Syntropia, Fantastica, the Otherworld, our internal Realm!

Spread the World, as long as we can!!!

Your Karmameleon