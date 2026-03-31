“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble.

It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

Mark Twain

This article is the sequel to:

Greetings wondrous biped!

Herewith I have given my best to distill the most important ideas in the clearest possible way. I thank everyone who puts their mind and heart to this new perspective and path of discovery! What we are exploring here, is the possibility, that our Universe is fundamentally composed of Light and Water, as complementary inversions of each other [13]. EZ Water is the Plasma of Life we have been searching for (explained in this article)!

This idea is not mere conjecture, there is an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence to confirm it (quantitative and qualitative / intersubjective and logical)- on so many levels (discussed here on Telestai Nexus), that it would be utterly reckless, to not do everything to integrate, present and discuss it- especially during this era of master race ideologies around the erroneously monadic disruption of this dyadic idea of mutual sustenance and amplification (by erasing the aether and therewith the feminine water, quite literally- by turning it into a composition of an explosive gas and a reaction accelerator … effectively a product of hydrogen and oxygen, which is false).

There is syntropy to the infamous entropy- feminine destiny / purpose and meaning to the masculine progression of history! My entire worldview shifted profoundly, when I have realised the implications of this (by integrating Fantappiè’s finding into this framework) ! Φ & Ψ belong together and in fact, they have been forcefully separated from each other, not only in religions, but also in the greek alphabet! What a time to be alive!

The exclusion zone forms through the charging and structuring of Water through Light, hence it is not only “EZ Water”, but a fusion of both. Plasma is a perfect category for it, since Gases are fundamentally Water and Light too and “ionisation” is simply the obfuscation of the EZ charge separation:

(EZ) Plasma Beings We Are

“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids. Without that dance, there could be no life.”

Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

These solids are centripetally dominant light: the water loving surfaces (hydrophilic), that give off infrared- are “hard light” (Ken Wheeler): Water and Light are the basis of life!

The Sun is like a Magnet under the Ferrocell!

The centrifugal and centripetal vortex fields of the Sun are even visible (through scattered light)!

Please see this wonderful video evidencing what we have been discussing regarding the centrifugal and centripetal pressure field of everything in existence, not only magnets:

From solids (crystalline), over liquid crystalline to liquid (isotropic) and then there are the aethereal bodies, the Electromes (the side reaching into Reality, distinct from the aetheric body, which is inverse to it, see Rudolf Steiner’s work regarding this).

EZ Water = EZ Plasma

The Kinetics of Beauty:

The Golden Ratio

Fractal layers of coherent densities conjugated between two worlds (Electromes, Light Bodies and Aetheric Water Bodies), all through inside out pressure (Firelight, Φ Reality) and outside in suction (Water, Ψ=1/Φ, Aether).

“The time will inevitably come, when mechanistic and atomic thinking will be put out of the minds of all people of wisdom, and instead dynamics and chemistry will come to be seen in all phenomena.

When that happens, the divinity of living Nature will unfold before our eyes all the more clearly.”

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 1812

The Alchemical Tree - by Rebecca Rebouche “The Alchemy Tree” by artist Rebecca Rebouche. The tiny Flame in the Water and that Key… so beautiful!

Art will never Die! No matter how advanced artificial and dissociated (water deprived) intelligence can be (“archontic”).

The mysterious Aetheric Medium is Water!

the Realm for “ascension”,

Atlantis-

is the Aether,

beyond the Center of every Field!



The Aether is the World of Water,

Our Reality is the World of Light.

One is always part of the Other and One cannot be without the Other.

In fractals, there are essentially no hierarchies, only centres of coherence across scales.

Water appears in a form of Light in Reality and Light appears in a form of Water in the Aether

When you research blood plasma, you are being told that this would be mostly a fluid that contains very complex matter for electricity. All of that is meant to derail your understanding of the simplicity of it all:

EZ Water is the Plasma of Life

We are Liquid Crystalline

Two Lovers: Water and Light

Light (Reality) charges and structures Water (Aether) into all Lifeforms

“This amazing book has changed my understanding of all the processes going on in water which I was confident I knew about — the understanding that dictated my many years of teaching and organized my research. I must now come to terms with the demonstration that water is not just a medium in which physics and chemistry happen, but a “machine” that powers and manages physics and chemistry.” Martin Canny, Australian National University. “Just to be clear: all biological sciences is science of agential material, conscious entities! The separation into us and the rest of nature has to be buried in the light of our findings!” Dr. Michael Levin “The collision mechanism of the familiar kinetic theory of gases is replaced by co-ordinated motion of molecules of solution propagating as a structure wave. (…) It is argued that water is not just the happy chaotic medium for the appearance of life, but a medium composed of molecular order underlying the coordinated activity we associate with living matter. “

John Grant Watterson “However, there is also a fourth state or phase of water. This fourth phase is a plasma-like liquid crystalline gel state, this is the water called structured, coherent, crystalline, hexagonal, or biological water (Messori, Scientific Research, Vol. 6, No. 2, 2019).” EZ Plasma Plasma Beings We Are The Exclusion Zone is for Love-Making:

The Fusion of Firelight and Ice! The wild splendour of Nature! This EZ Plasma brings the Electricity and Communication for all Life-forms, in Reality & the Aether, through the interaction of Light and Water! It is beautiful!

»EZ Water & Light« Plasma

The term plasma comes from ancient Greek plassein (πλάσσειν- “to mold or form”) and has been used in medicine since 1839:

It is a structured, water-based, life-carrying fluid.

“Plasma” (the clear fluid left after removing blood cells) and

”Protoplasm”(the formative living substance inside cells / embryos).

American chemist and Nobel laureate Irving Langmuir introduced the term into physics, while studying electric discharges in gases!

Why does the term Plasma fit for EZ (even though it is not an ionised gas…)?

“Oxygen” and “Hydrogen” are expressions for charge states & patterns (as “gases”, around hydrophilic surfaces, forming during electrolysis around the metal rods for example- water is not composed of these). See my article about Dr. Gerald Pollack’s brilliant insight regarding respiration:



EZ Plasma is coherently charged (negatively charging gel lattice), self-organising (builds vertex clusters, hexagonal structure under light), real charge separation / energy “storage" (absorbs Infrared and other Light like a battery). This makes EZ Water electromagnetically responsive (reacts to fields, light, and infrared signals), and long-range ordered (excludes solutes over macroscopic distances). These are exactly the field-mediated behaviours that define plasma!

EZ Water & Light Plasma brings Health!

This wisdom comes from Dr. Gerald Pollack, a humble genius, with more than 250 publications.

With enough EZ Water, our Body can defend itself! Chelation and “negatively charged” (charging) food / beverages help with that! Dr. Gerald Pollack: “Hydration. Imbibed water gets fractionally converted into EZ water. That conversion may account for the remarkable role of drinking water in health restoration, a classical example of which is the study of incarcerated Iranian political dissidents, whose impaired health could be restored simply by drinking large amounts of water [54]. By allowing the conversion of liquid water to EZ water, the imbibed water should thereby defend against cell division and cancer. Juicing. Wellness practitioners broadly advocate the practice of crushing the leaves of freshly grown plants and drinking the extracted liquids. Those liquids contain the plants’ intracellular water, which, in healthy specimens should be principally EZ water. By drinking that juice (rather than the uncrushed leaves that contain the juice, which would quickly fill you up), EZ water is directly infused into the body, helping to support a robust negative electrical potential and thereby fight cancer. Drinking EZ water. Ample amounts of EZ water are contained in certain spring waters. Also, a growing number of companies produce waters claimed, but not consistently proved, to contain substantial amounts of EZ, or fourth-phase, water. Drinking such water (in volumes sufficient to avert neutralization by the modest quantity stomach acid) can provide direct infusion of EZ water into the body. From the imbibed EZ, electrons can then build the cancer cells’ EZ and thereby restore health. Sunshine. Half the energy of the sun lies in the infrared spectral range, the range that builds EZ water [55]. Prolonged exposure to sunlight should therefore act to increase the cellular potential and thereby exert an anti-cancer effect. Sauna. Saunas generate abundant heat, which essentially corresponds to infrared energy. IR energy, in turn, builds EZ water. The anticipated increase of EZ-based electrical potential should inhibit rampant cell division and thereby act to help stem cancer’s progress. Saunas should help. Herbs. We studied various herbs and other agents recognized throughout the ages to promote health. Those agents include turmeric, holy basil, coconut water, even ghee [56]. All of them build EZ water [53]. Hence, all should exhibit anti-cancer action Electrical charge input. Imposing electric fields of certain frequencies but not others appears to build EZ water [57]. Those frequencies should increase cell potential and thereby inhibit cell division. By so doing, they should serve as anti-cancer agents. Earthing/Grounding. Flow of electrons into water converts the liquid water into EZ water [58,59]. Thus, connecting yourself electrically to the negatively charged earth and allowing electrons to flow into your body should similarly build EZ water and thereby act to thwart cancer. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. We found experimentally that the two principal agents of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, elevated oxygen and elevated pressure, both expand the EZ [61]. Hence, a potential basis for this anti-cancer therapy now seems evident: increasing EZ and negative electrical potential, thereby inhibiting rampant cell division. Some clinics regularly use hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat cancer.” Hot… & Cold Exposure! It is the EZ water that makes plants survive the cold and hence you can make your own body form it extensively, when you take icebaths or take off your clothes on a cold day… your body will create all that EZ and that charge provenly keeps us healthy, since our cells use it as their fuel for every possible task! Apple Cider Vinegar + a spoon of bicarbonate makes natural Sodium Citrate (interfacing fibers and particles will end up in the urine) (this is not medical advice).

“Science is a personal perversion except if its end goal is the betterment of mankind.”

Nikola Tesla

Magnetic Fields under a ferrocell with magnet, the zero point lies in the center. These fields exist at every scale. The aetheric side is retrocausal, that means cause and effect are inverted and this is why these fields appear like they do, as Space and as our internal Reflection.

These field lines are showing the laterality (left and right that inverts aetherically through the zero point, like wings of a butterfly / a shamrock, forming the torus- and the ogdoad when you include the aether (2 doubled wings x 2). The Centrifugal N is CW and centrifugal S is CCW (see Ken Wheeler’s work) … there is a twist, at the moment of equilibrium between Φ&Ψ, where the direction of the field turns from centrifugal to centripetal- like in the name for the Germanic god Tuisto!

Understanding our Universe

There is inward Ψ and outward Φ motion, reciprocated (call and response, completed, interchanging) aetherically (beyond the center of every field) and returned. One field, two fountains and two sinks that invert beyond the zero point! That’s it!

The “5D realm for ascension” is simply the conjugated Otherworld beyond the zero point in the center of everything (with altered perception that might elicit this 3-4-5+D talk). Millennia of conjecture have reasoned this to be either the ground or a part of a hierarchical journey towards some kind of end state that would either be terrifyingly boring after an eternity or two- or by fulfilling some sort of solipsistic longing, which would feel extremely lonely for an entire eternity! When you think clearly about this, it becomes evident that the idea of enlightenment is conjecture without water as the aetheric suction (outside in) of our fate, to all that will-powered light (inside out pressure)! Nothing is entirely deterministic, every scale has its magnetism and agency. There is free will and that is the reason why we should stop to take life like a movie we consume… you are the protagonist in your own adventure and the infinitely organic resolution of nature is always going to be the benchmark, regardless of how far we can push “artificial intelligence” / frankensteinisation!

You can find deep dives into the aetheric realm here on Telestai Nexus (the search function of substack is great), through a fusion of scientific insights, the reasoning of Rudolf Steiner & investigations into countless cultures that portray parallels to this way of thinking:

Please see Ken Wheeler’s wonderful insights regarding magnetism and gravity (which are essentially the same thing):

Ken Wheeler’s free Ebook

The aetheric Element has been erased, because it is Water!

Water has been falsely turned into an alleged composite of Hydrogen and Oxygen, while the Aether has been erased.

Water is not "H₂O"- it is irreducible and archaic! Photo"Synthesis" is simply the purification of "CO₂" in Plants, no Water is being split! Telestai Nexus · December 30, 2025 Read full story “Water is the rebel element, it won’t conform to the laws of physics or gravity and it can’t be killed. Without it there is no life. It reincarnates for all to see and science tells us it came to Earth from outer space. Rebellious, nonconformist, eternal and alien.....just look at the power we are filled with.” - Veda Austin The Otherworld (the Aether, Atlantis, Hel, Water) This is a beautiful report of a genuine, entheogenic DMT experience (a breakthrough to the Beyond, the Otherworld, Atlantis, the side beyond the mirror): “The empty space in the room began sparkling. Large crystalline prisms appeared,

a wild display of lights shooting off into all directions. More complicated and beautiful geometric patterns overlaid my visual field. My body felt cool and light. Was I about to faint? I closed my eyes, sighing, and thought, “My God!” I heard absolutely nothing, but my mind was completely full of some sort of sound, like the aftereffects of a large ringing bell. I didn’t know if I was breathing. I trusted things would be fine and let go of that thought before panic could set in. The ecstasy was so great that my body could not contain it. Almost out of necessity, I felt my awareness rush out, leaving its physical container behind. Out of the raging colossal waterfall of flaming color expanding into my visual field, the roaring silence, and an unspeakable joy, they stepped, or rather, emerged. Welcoming, curious, they almost sang, “Now do you see?” I felt their question pour into and fill every possible corner of my awareness: “Now do you see? Now do you see?” Trilling, sing-song voices, exerting enormous pressure on my mind. There was no need to answer. It was as if someone had asked me, on a blazing cloudless midsummer afternoon in the New Mexico desert, “Is it bright? Is it bright?” The question and the answer are identical. Added to my “Yes!” was a deeper “Of course!” And finally, an intensely poignant “At last!” I “stared” with my inner eyes, and we appraised each other. As they disappeared back into the torrent of color, now beginning to fade, I could hear some sounds in the room. I knew I was coming down. I felt my breathing, my face, my fingers, and I was dimly aware of an encroaching darkness. Were there flames, smoke, dust, battling troops, enormous suffering? I opened my eyes.” (Anonymous) One cannot be without the other

Yin (Water) and Yang (Light)

Feeling and Structure

Aether (the Otherworld, Atlantis) and Reality (Our World of Light)

There aren’t 5 dimensions or more, vortex dynamics create space (according to Ken Wheeler)- that could be called one-dimension that creates our 3D through the mass and magnitude of the vortices of life in fractals.

When many of these vortices fuse, we are getting lifeforms and shapes like we see them, this wondrous theater of life that we take for granted way too quickly and at every scale there is always the center, where the blooming discharge comes centrifugally from the “north” clockwise and counterclockwise out from the “south”, returning on the respective other side centripetally, moving through the aether and back. What we observe, is the retrocausal direction of it. This is why it is impossible to measure in our cause and effect driven Reality and it is precisely the reason for the dismissal of any qualities of that “sea of potential” that bears all these properties (while it allegedly cannot have cartesian values…)- the dismissed retrocausality that Fantappiè recognised solves this puzzle. [69]

Pressure and Suction

“I consider this extremely important. Light cannot be another else but a longitudinal disturbance in the Ether, involving alternate compressions and rarefactions. In other words, light can be nothing else than a sound wave in the Ether” – Nikola Tesla

We perceive the ripples of the aetheric ocean, shimmering from the beyond into our World of light!

The ocean is full of hydrophilic salt and other water loving surfaces, where EZ forms flawlessly. EZ Plasma can be found everywhere- in clouds, the wind, muscles… it moves our blood, our thoughts & our imagination. It is the electricity for everything and the basis of Life [33]. What we see as dielectric structuring (voltage based and centripetal), is a centrifugal torus in the time reversed aether (because time is just the perception of the motion / magnitude of the vortices of life)!

Agency acts from two sides, the Aether and Reality (Syntropy & Entropy, explained here in this article and all over Telestai Nexus). This can explain the irreducible complexities of Biology (Lynn Margulis). According to Lynn Margulis, life forms fuse and mingle and eventually get along with each other (without the rule of deceptive and demented philanthropaths or unbalanced master race ideologies in the single minded pursuit of Light… ideologies that moralise arbitrarily, exclude and subdue others). Dr. Michael Levin describes a realm of forms with physical laws like in our Reality, where the form and function of our being is being decided. All biological functions are governed by our bioelectric orchestration, through our so called Electrome. See Levin’s Platonic Space Symposium. Our aetheric body (Ψ) and our electrome (Φ) are architect and medium and their roles flip for Entropy (Reality) and Syntropy (Aether). There are Electromes much larger than those that govern our own body and infinitely smaller too (all within our fractal Mandelbrot Φ & Julia Set Ψ Universe, explained in this article). Our planets have electromes and aetheric bodies, our solar system and smaller parts of our body too, not only our entire body. We are affected by all the motions at every scale, by all magnetism of life and our own conscious choices add our part to the whole! Two Motions, not four basic Elements! Air and Earth are made of Water and Light,

hence there are only two “Elements”

two motions

two genders

and essentially

one Field “one tribe” “to… stay alive”

(Tool - Descending)

Φ ≡ -Ψ

Ψ = 1/Φ Water Ψ and Light Φ The one (internal) and the experienced many (external)

this will flip during the moment of death!

Rudolf Steiner describes that the impressions of the many in the one,

will become the internal / organs of the one after death!

(You can find many articles about him here on Telestai Nexus, he was brilliant about the Aether and lost it regarding the redeemer complex).

(one is always in- and cannot be without the other) Light has a centrifugal and centripetal part, which is Electricity! Φ &Ψ were next to each other in the greek alphabet before it got corrupted! [76] Entropy and Syntropy Light and Water Death and Birth Suction (Aether) and Induction (Reality)



The Paradox of two Worlds and one Field! Please see my chapter about 666 that explains how the inversion of phi leads to nesting in nature: [ 62 ]

Reality (our World of Light, Kenoma) and Aether (Otherworld, Pleroma, Hel, Hyperspace and dozens of other names…).

He (Light, inducing, clarity) structures and charges her (Water, absorbing, feelings)!

She is not only chaos, because one is always in the other and she is the inner reflection, where the fields of Reality return and invert beyond the zero point in the center of Everything!

“Seawater is the ultimate plasma of life. It is also why every cell has salty water inside of a cell.” Jack Kruse (Neurosurgeon) → this is why he recommends sea salt

All tension in your body (centrifugal dominance, fire, decomposition, inflammation, contraction +), be it through misplaced judgement / trauma or simply a difficult time- can restructure (negatively charging potential, water, centripetal dominance) and become the soil for your body and mind (the relaxed state is an EZ water rich state, charging the aetheric body: “a negative charge”, rather negatively charging). The warrior of Water & Light in you can transform everything that seems to overpower you… movement brings health!

Emotion is field pressure mediation- from the inside out!

We feel from the inside, by reflecting the impressions from the outside fields, through the internal landscape that we all share much more boundlessly than it seems, when we look at all the distinct shapes in the outside World! Internally we are constantly associating and dissociating with each other!

This happens when the field lines of Reality move through the zero point and invert the tori of life aetherically. The root of the word emotion in Latin: ēmovere, is composed of:

ē- (a variant of ex-, meaning “out” or “away”)

movēre (”to move”). → from the inside out (the reflected impressions).

Reminder: There is History (Entropy, Discharge, Blooming, Reality) and Her Story: Destiny (Syntropy, Charging, restructuring after the withering, like the soil that rejuvenates the decomposed material aetherically!). When you include the aetheric inversion of all torus fields (two fountains and two sinks), you can finally see the interaction of Water and Light clearly!

Feeling has long been demonised, since it is a bottomless pit… but when we are not overpowered by neither Light (will, internally or externally imposed) nor Water (feelings, the pull from beyond)- they are the internal reflection of all the fields from the external world (and conjured up by our imagination, music and poetry of course).

In ancient Greek philosophy, particularly in the works of Plato and Aristotle, the soul (psyche) was understood as having the capacity for both activity and passivity. The part of us that is the being we are inhabiting with our Electrome part of the Soul is complementary to the aetheric soul body! There is no separation, everything is connected through one field- the only paradox is the perception of the motion in reality, while the aetheric side moves retrocausally, which provides our internal landscape and eventually the proportions flip: micro to macro and vice versa- the perceptual mirror flip when we die.

Emotions are not passive though, they are kinetically active through the suction of waters syntropy- the purposeful, self-organising, attractive force of life (complementary to entropy).

When you see the entire cycle, you can visualise the push of all fields out into Reality, instructed by our Will- and a pull into the Aether, guided by our inner Feelings.

We are Liquid ⚭ Crystalline Beings!

We all know how water turns to ice! Fewer people are aware of the fact that in order to change its structure, the Water builds a so called exclusion zone around water loving surfaces- a liquid crystalline phase of it, the fourth phase of water.

There is centripetal (inward) charging, under centrifugal (outward) exclusion of all “particles” and solutes like “protons”- real charge separation, like a battery! This happens when Light charges Water (through infrared for example, coming from hydrophilic / water loving surfaces). Structuring means that the aetheric side is full of motion- that we see inversely as the structure, since the aether is time reversed to our World of Light. What a time to be alive! In the wintertime, all movement happens inward, while nature sleeps and dreams.

We are focussing on the heart, when it is really the entire circulation that has been compromised by particles that use up a lot of EZ water, for the transduction of our own bio-signals, into a form of magnetism that can be monitored (by magnetometers for example).

the gel next to the water loving material (it can be any hydrophilic biological material) is negatively charged and the particles are excluded (as you can see) . This brings real charge separation, powering muscles, circulation, weather, clouds, earth’s gravity, anti-gravity and all the rest of life!

Dr. Gerald Pollack, historical interview extract:

”Gene” »Sequencing« = EZ Water Charge reading (“sequencing” is the monitoring of aetheric vortex motion that appears as Bio-Electricity through EZ Water, turned into an imaginary molecular code- amplified and transduced through particle dyes:

0:00 -4:21

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Dr. Gerald Pollack’s explanations do not include the Aether though and he describes the shape of the EZ Water in terms of the falsified molecular chemistry paradigm (it is pressure aetheric mediation, through Light- that creates the hexagonal shape of the structured Water).

We are governed by Bio-Electricity through Vortex motion (aetheric pressure mediation):

When you see it clearly, the world is much simpler than we have thought. The confusion comes through engineered obfuscation, not the alleged complexity of the stunning simplicity of nature. Real complexity comes through the interaction of the most simple motions: outward and inward (governed by the golden ratio), composed as tori that are like the fractal mandelbrot set and the internal reflection would be the julia set (explained in this article)! Our world is not built like LEGO. Molecular Chemistry turned pressure shapes into molecules, motion into a thing and by erasing the aether, we have created a world of delusional experts, who are trying to explain everything without the aetheric conjugation, which is Mission Impossible!

When you zoom in and out, there are flawless worlds on end, all interwoven and interacting, composed of Firelight and Water!

Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.



— Nikola Tesla “The most significant scientific discovery of this century” Mae-Wan Ho, Author, Living Rainbow H2O; Director, Institute of Science and Society, London. “With balance and grace, Pollack seems to have come closest to presenting a unified field vision of matter through the lens of water.” John Fellows

Light charges Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack: real charge separation)

This charge moves our muscles, pumps all blood, creates wind, clouds and animates everything under the Sun Φ, through the Syntropic Suction of Water Ψ!

Light structures Water into all Lifeforms (Dr. Gerald Pollack’s genius insight) → “coagula” (coagulation, solidifying- contrary to the dissolving discharge of that charged potential: solve & coagula).

Without Water there could be no Light

and without Light there could be no Water!

Thusly Charge is not primal (the Aether is not the ground with an infinite fountain of charge after all, it is a complementary breathing partner of the World of Light). Light and Water are inversions of each other (complementary).

We are breathing in (-) charge (negatively charging aetheric force) from the EZ water in the air and plants turn (+, “co2”) into (-) EZ! This is “photosynthesis”, no molecules are split or synthesised though!

The published literature paints fantastic tales of scientific endeavours that are entirely ghostwritten! No one made these studies and no human wrote them. Even Levin’s studies are not written or red by humans anymore! We are deliberately led astray into the woods of complex technology, to obfuscate the simple fact that particle dust forms EZ water and makes it possible to register light or magnetism from our body, that runs through these particles!

The Aether is the Inversion of Reality, the resting plane of life lies in the center (the only flat part… otherwise everything is composed of tori and the hyperboloid inversions).

Every center bears a hole and every field moves through it across scales! That means these vortices mould into the worlds as we know them, our internal and external landscape! The eventual inside out and outside in flip, is the balancing of the fields in our universe and when you think clearly about it, it could not be any other way! Time is simply the motion of these fields and our perception is either rooted in the Aether, branching consciously into the World of Light, or rooted in Reality and branching into the Aether, which is the eventual inversion that comes with death or entheogenic experiences.

Thales saw Water as irreducible and the basis of everything (it is rather the conjugate of Light) and in fact, Water is not what we have been told it is:

Water is the aetheric Medium and the conjugated complement to Light, both create essentially one field, that creates space and counter-space, the aether- which is not only a sea of potential but an entire world governed by retrocausality! The roles of Water and Light are perceived in one way in Reality and another in the Aether (while our sensations and feelings are a glimpse of that inner world inside and through the center of everything across scales- and we can reach it through our imagination already).

Water (Aether, Hyperspace, Internal) and Light (Reality, Space, External).

One is always in the other and one cannot be without the other!

Darkness is not the inversion of Light, as proclaimed in virtually every form of religion or cosmology we find in the history of humanity. Darkness is simply the absence of visible Light. Light is much broader than its visible spectrum (it is in fact, the basis of everything we know that is matter and without aetheric Water, it could not even move at all). Infrared Light for example, charges and structures Water (peak absorption at 270 nm)- and it is fundamentally invisible.

“Enlightenment” is just a logarithmic extreme of Light (maximum Light, centrifugal dominance = very thin Water) without Water as the suction of our Destiny Ψ (Syntropy), conjugated to the trail of cause and effect- our Will driven History Φ (Entropy)! Immersion in inner Waters is the complementary experience to Enlightenment (maximum Water, very thin Light).

Water is the inversion of Light!

The roles of Water and Light invert when we die, according to the Golden Ratio.

The Aether is the conjugated inverse image of Reality (when we die), that inverts and our World of Light is the negative of the Realm of the Aether, where all the vortex motion happens.

Space, the discharging and blooming Theater of Life, is the negative image of Charging (of the force).

There is charging (-) and discharge (+), not negative and positive charge.

There are phases of creation and destruction, the seasons and the aetheric inversion of everything, including time, that brings balance and closes the system!

Everything can approach 1 or 0 infinitely through the logarithmic approach, but Light (the inducer) will never fully be without Water (the medium).

Love is the overarching embrace of it all, the push and pull- the tension of it all, not merely the opposite of power! Willpower induces (the masculine) and Water attracts through our Feeling (the feminine)! Love is when our choices are congruent with our destiny- love is neither submissive passivity nor single minded action. It is something that is both natural but also requires awareness and work to flourish!

The Telestai Nexus Infographic:

EZ Plasma is the Sophic Hydrolith

From the Golden Ratio to the slope angle of the great pyramid of Giza- the proportions of the earth and the moon are all present in the Golden Ratio!

The proportions of Earth and Moon fit in the Mandelbrot Set (the golden ratio fit is better of course) :

The proportions of the Earth, the Moon and the Angle of the Great Pyramid of Giza can be created using the golden ratio… in a few simple steps!

Earth- and Moon’s proportions in the Mandelbrot Set:

The proportions of the Earth and the Moon fit the Mandelbrot set quite well…

This works “fairly well”, but simple squaring is not enough to render our nature. There is surely a dynamic that would make this work more precisely and for our entire solar system (someone will find this out… I will put my mind to it), but you are getting the idea…

666 (sin(666°) = −φ/2)→ pentagonal angles → golden ratio → infinite nested self-similar geometry



This fits to the Mandelbrot set’s recursive bulb structure and the fractal-like patterns we observe in nature!

When you look at the Mandelbrot & the Julia set, while keeping the torus / vortex dynamics in mind- we can start to grasp how our Reality can be in the way it is: fractals that condense into consciously moulding worlds that dissolve again, according to the golden ratio- but under free will within the logarithmical boundaries (you can stretch either water or light to nearly infinity, while you will never lose the other fully…). Across scales, the two worlds are woven through one field… neverending stories between the boundaries of firelight and water, instead of a linear progression towards some kind of end-goal that could be nothing else than eternal boredom, if the world was not constantly renewing this golden ratio driven dance between fire and ice!

There is a mandelbrot set of fractals and a julia set… one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other!

You can explore this yourself, for every point in the mandelbrot set, there is a version of the julia set! [88]

External (global) and internal (local) dynamics! One in the many and the many in the one!

The Mandelbrot set is literally the atlas of every connected Julia set. Every point inside the Mandelbrot reveals an entire Julia set as its internal dynamics.

The relationship itself is inverted: one space (the map of all possibilities) is the outside generator; the other is the “inside” realisation, in eternal syzygy.

Mandelbrot & Julia and the awareness, the third, the ez water fusion and mirror of awareness that can flip and we perceive the inside out and outside in (death & entheogenic break-throughs)!

No matter the scale, it always looks the same: a Fractal!

Why do these fractals exist in math and the physical world?

Now you can imagine the answer for that question… and this substack is full of related material!

Why does the current time resemble the end time prophecy of the bible?

Well first of all, because it has been totally conjured up by the inconceivable rampage of roman self indulgence: the prophecy has been created by the preceding generations of the same philanthropaths who are still roaming free…

Final Words

As you can see, the same pressure fields that we see under the Ferrocell, are present in the sun and everything else under it! To all that Light, there is Water as the aetheric Medium and both form EZ Plasma (even though it is not an ionised gas, it fulfils all the qualities of a plasma and that category fits perfectly well). The realm that was likened to be the paradise of enlightenment turns out to be the realm of Water and the aetheric conjugate to our World of Light. Everything that raises our EZ water Charge helps to keep us healthy and prevents cells from regressing into archaic roles, when their voltage is too low. I am personally quite amazed by this beautiful simplicity!

Your Karmameleon