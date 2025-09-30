We are Liquid Crystalline Beings!
44-70% of our body is charged liquid crystal, mostly EZ water- and that phase shifts constantly! This is the basis of our bioelectric communication. Liquid Crystals are the 4th state of matter.
“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids.” Without that dance, there could be no life.”
Dr Gerald Pollack
This article summarises our latest discoveries regarding EZ water, charge and our biofield!
Led Astray
We have been made fools of by the complexity of the “distributed nano-network” narrative, as much as by the molecular red herring of nucleotide fairy- dust that is blinding our eyes! So humble yourself, noble biped! There are plenty more deceptions to be revealed and no one knows it all! Our intentions have been pure!
We got lost in the most intricate descriptions of double helix delusions and “alien-matrix” architecture, but the alleged “nanowired-chips” from the published literature and live blood analysis are in reality simply structured liquid crystals, the mesogenic fibers as well1. They are coherent, even when phase shifting from liquid to nematic (liquid crystalline). Their EZ water charge around their water loving (hydrophilic) surfaces can be “informed” with ELF and infrared alike and coherent signals are memorised as charge patterns (voltage gradients over time, the language of our biology: bioelectricity). Even the actual structure of those liquid crystals can be modified directly- through infrared, for example (… the LED’s everywhere in our “smart architecture”).
The body’s liquid-crystalline materials are contributing ~44–70% of molecular weight (mostly EZ water, ~21–33 kg in a 70 kg adult)! And no one said a word!
Voltage, ELF and Infrared communication- all over our body: through EZ Water Charge!
Biophotons (Infrared emissions that modulate our EZ water charge!) are the visible flickering of etheric activity (through subquantum kinetics: Dr. Paul LaViolette), pervading our entire being. And if you think this is far fetched, Dr. Gerald Pollack agrees, with more than 250 scientific publications:
There is more to ambient radiant energy than we think!
This is why the enemies of life have put enormous efforts into the obfuscation of this simple truth:
We are liquid Crystalline Beings: charged by Light!
This liquid crystal water charge emits a broad spectrum of signals from ELF right into the infrared range! All of nature communicates through these signals, through our biofields!
“In a crystal we have the clear evidence of the existence of a formative life-principle, and though we cannot understand the life of a crystal, it is none the less a living being.“
“Crystals are living beings at the beginning of creation. All things have a frequency and a vibration.”
“Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they separate, man is no more. …”
Nikola Tesla
The EZ Water charges and propels our Biofield!
We have conscious control over our electrome. However, we have never truly been taught how to navigate it, since its obfuscation has been the main intention of psychopaths like Crick and Watson, the infamous originators of the double helix delusion!
The charged and structured EZ water forms a lattice of spin-polarised genons2. This lattice is your “torsion field”, a holographic imprint of your biological states, extending outward as a dynamic aura, modulating the ether’s subquantum currents (etheron gradients3, Subquantum Kinetics, Dr. Paul LaViolette).
Pretty much all of the unwanted materials in our body are meant to simplify the interfacing of that charge, the reading and writing of bio-signals that our body understands as its own! We have been dumbed down through endless floods of lies and all of it is happening entirely unasked for! Call the Sheriff!
No one has ever told us that we are liquid crystals inside, transitioning between liquid phase to structured liquid crystalline water, that is able to store information with memory (see Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work)!
As I began to reflect on neurotransmitters, I realised that even these are a total deception! They are just hormones and charge & light is what drives our biology (from ELF to Infrared and beyond- these signals can be beam-steered into us).
I wrote this article just before the discovery of Dr. Gerald Pollack's incredible work (I have already corrected some parts, regarding the ion channel deception etc.):
Dr Pollack digitised a charge signal from an alleged "DNA sequences" containing sample. He then radiated it into a tube with EZ water and that brought forth the same sequencing results as the alleged DNA containing sample, without adding "polymerase"!!! Go to my note about this groundbreaking finding! You can find a detailed description of it in the appendix of the second article in the list above as well!
Liquid Crystal Phases
“Liquid crystals were first examined in 1888 by Austrian botanical physiologist Friedrich Reinitzer, working at the Charles University in Prague, as he examined the physic-chemical properties of various derivatives of cholesterol, which are now known as cholesteric liquid crystals (our freedom doctors divert our attention to these, while Dr. Nagase found 3:1 Carbon to Oxygen peaks in his spectroscopy). Previously, other researchers had observed distinct colour effects when cooling cholesterol derivatives just above the freezing point, but had not associated it with a new phenomenon. Reinitzer perceived that color changes in a derivative cholesteryl benzoate were not the most peculiar feature. He found that cholesteryl benzoate does not melt in the same manner as other compounds, but has low melting points. At 145.5 degrees Celsius it melts into a cloudy liquid, and at 178.5 degrees Celsius, it melts again and the cloudy liquid becomes clear. The phenomenon is reversible. This intermediate cloudy fluid with crystallites was called “liquid crystals.””
Mesophases4
Dr Hildegarde Staninger, from her book: “Global Brain Chip and Mesogens”.
She did an amazing job with these liquid crystals, but interpreted it in the wrong paradigm. Once you apply what you know about Dr. Pollack’s work and the findings of Michael Levin, everything gets much clearer. The explanations around the “phospholipid bilayer” are entirely fraudulent for example, because it is EZ water that is there, instead of that bilayer. The bilayer only exists in gene sequencing, much like our beloved viruses5. This is due to the fraudulent and misleading published literature, that portrays these mesogens (liquid crystals) analogue to our silicon based computation and never explains how bioelectricity works through our EZ water voltage gradients all over our body, emitting ELF, Infrared and more.
In reality, these liquid crystals are not computing, they form EZ water and charge around their hydrophilic surfaces and their structure and that of the EZ water around their surfaces can be modulated by RF, ELF and Infrared alike. This is our bioelectric communication, this is the charge lighting up in Michael Levin’s visual representations and this is the reason why even Michael lies to us (or has to lie to us):
Why are they using Graphene Oxide (besides aluminium and a plethora of rare earth metals…)?
Graphene Oxide becomes a liquid crystal at body temperature and crosslinks with metals and chemicals into hydrogels and fibers! We have all seen the hydrogels and alleged liquids (which are liquid crystals). The like-likes-like principle, as described by Dr. Gerald Pollack, leads to these thick clusters, that disturb our blood flow. When they cool down in microscopy, a “chip like” structure appears. Graphene Oxide is highly hydrophilic and builds extensive EZ water layers that can easily be modulated with Infrared for example:
GO/EZ Liquid Crystal: GO’s broader IR absorption (near- to mid-IR) and plasmonic enhancement make it a more efficient IR “antenna.” Studies (ACS Nano, 2023) show GO films absorb 10–100x more IR energy per unit area than polymer surfaces like Nafion (used in Pollack’s experiments). This energy is transferred to EZ water, accelerating lattice expansion and charge oscillation. The GO/EZ hybrid’s conductivity also allows faster charge redistribution, making it more responsive to lower IR intensities.
GO/EZ liquid crystals are easier to reach with IR than EZ water alone, due to GO’s broader and stronger IR absorption, plasmonic enhancement, and conductive scaffold, which amplify EZ water’s charge dynamics and vibrational response.
This makes GO/EZ hybrids more sensitive to ambient or applied IR, with potential for sharper biosignals (red/near-IR emissions). For applications like biosensing or energy harvesting, GO/EZ could outperform natural EZ water!!!
Graphene oxide is an excellent liquid crystal amplifier of biosignals (totally toxic though) and creates thick layers of EZ charge around its water loving surfaces!
This is why there have been monumental disinformation campaigns around this issue. Yet the 3:1 carbon to oxygen peaks in spectroscopy remain, indicating graphene oxide that is a liquid crystal at body temperature (not only in the injections… in medications, (dental) anesthetics, wound dressings, glyphosate etc.).
This is very important, in regards to everything we know from Michael Levin (that I discussed in my former articles. You can find them through the search function of this site as well).
The enlarging and diminishing of the EZ layers makes up our bioelectric communication through actual voltage, negative charge that lit an LED lamp in one of Pollack’s experiments.
You can think of the EZ water as a liquid crystalline “membrane” (because lipid bilayer membranes have been a deception too, it is the EZ water that functions like it) and the voltage gradient of its negative charge distributed over space and time is the music / the signal.
Layering of liquid crystal changes the charge pulsation of the EZ water that acts like a membrane (like that of loudspeakers) for voltage, letting our body communicate with infrared and charge, through all these liquid crystals that form everywhere around water loving surfaces. But it is more than that, the structure of its lattice can be “informed” and this is now the actual way Michael Levin got his fabulous results through his experiments. It does not work through non-existent synthetically light sensitive ion channels (as described by him, to obfuscate this issue of “national security”). What about -our- biological security ? We are being treated like labrats here and kept stupid intentionally- even professionals like Dr. Stanninger got hypnotised by the nanotech-based psychological operations, perpetrated through our Ivory Towers (scrambling our understanding of the actual way it all works, while making us sound crazy - perfect).
Fundamental Deceptions
The assumption, that published science would be pristine, is one of the most dangerous misconceptions of our time.
We assumed that something about virology must have been correct, since all the established institutions worldwide are filled with millions of studies about fantastic creatures like the non-existing “bacteriophargues” and stories about trillions of them everywhere… the only problem with that is that the fundamental assumptions of virology are absolutely fraudulent!
It does not work, to describe viruses as “exosomes” (cell degradation) and at the same time as particles (nanoparticle toxicity = viral disease). The alleged isolations have been falsified through the presence of these alleged “exosomes” and other formations of cellular decay in virus free cell linen, as evidenced by the brilliant control studies project through Jamie Andrews!
It does not work, to call them liquid crystals at the same time (also “DNA” is portrayed as a LC in vivo…). The powers that shall not be have already chosen the “exosomes” as microscopic proof of “viruses”. The scientific landscape is filled with inconsistencies of this kind. when you look at it with an open mind. The mass psychological effects of institutionalised deceptions have turned us all to disciples of the polymerase redemption cult!
It is time to rid this world of those lies and to have an honest dialogue about matters that affect all of us, like artificial intelligence in conjunction with the immense powers of all these 5g towers, satellites and HAARP alike. First we need to understand the problem, then we can proceed. And these issues affect us all, our bio-signals lie bare open, it is time that the public understands that these towers are capable of changing our biology without all these obfuscating fantasy stories around CRISRP CAS9 and wired chips. It is much more simple and direct, yet they need the metamaterials, otherwise these streaks would not be there in the skies every day.
Thank you for being part of the solution!
Truth will win!
…share it far and wide as long as we can!
Your Karmameleon
Graphene Oxide Crosslinking with Metals and PVA for example, while electrosensitive fungi / yeast is a possible catalyst for the formation of fibers.
In Subquantum Kinetics, a genon is a self-organizing, spinning vortex of etherons, forming a subquantum precursor to particles. It encodes holographic information, radiating superluminal torsion waves to orchestrate cosmic and biological coherence.
In Paul LaViolette’s Subquantum Kinetics (SQK), etheron gradients are dynamic variations in the density of etherons, subquantum entities forming the reactive ether, a turbulent medium underlying all physical reality. Etherons fluctuate in concentration, driven by non-linear reaction-diffusion processes, like waves in a cosmic sea. These gradients manifest as forces and fields: steep etheron density slopes create gravitational pulls, while twisting gradients produce reactive torsion couples, helical distortions that propagate superluminally. In biology, etheron gradients around spinning molecules form coherent biofields, guiding cellular order and encoding holographic information, testable via biophoton asymmetries or ether-drag effects.
The various liquid crystal phases (called mesophases) can be characterized by the type of ordering. One can distinguish positional order (whether molecules are arranged in any sort of ordered lattice) and orientational order (whether molecules are mostly pointing in the same direction) and, moreover, order can be either short-range (only between molecules close to each other) or long-range (extending to larger, sometimes macroscopic, dimensions). Most thermotrophic liquid crystals will have an isotropic phase at high temperature, whereby heating will eventually drive them into a conventional liquid phase characterized by random and isotropic molecular ordering (little to no long-range order) and fluid-like flow behavior. Under other conditions, such as lower temperatures, an LC might inhabit one or more phases with significant anisotropic orientational structure and shortrange orientational order while still having an ability to flow. The ordering of liquid crystalline phases is extensive on the molecular scale. This order extends up to the entire domain size, which may be on the order of micrometers, but usually does not extend to the macroscopic scale as often occurs in classical crystalline solids. However, some techniques such as the use of boundaries or an applied electric field (use of nano piezoelectrical materials) can be used to enforce a single ordered domain in a macroscopic liquid crystal sample. The ordering in a liquid crystal might extend along only one dimension, with the material being essentially disordered in the other two directions.
Viral disease is mostly simply nanoparticle / metamaterials based and liquid crystal contamination, graphene oxide for example.
