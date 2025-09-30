“Life is water dancing to the tune of solids.” Without that dance, there could be no life.” Dr Gerald Pollack

This article summarises our latest discoveries regarding EZ water, charge and our biofield!

Led Astray

We have been made fools of by the complexity of the “distributed nano-network” narrative, as much as by the molecular red herring of nucleotide fairy- dust that is blinding our eyes! So humble yourself, noble biped! There are plenty more deceptions to be revealed and no one knows it all! Our intentions have been pure!

We got lost in the most intricate descriptions of double helix delusions and “alien-matrix” architecture, but the alleged “nanowired-chips” from the published literature and live blood analysis are in reality simply structured liquid crystals, the mesogenic fibers as well. They are coherent, even when phase shifting from liquid to nematic (liquid crystalline). Their EZ water charge around their water loving (hydrophilic) surfaces can be “informed” with ELF and infrared alike and coherent signals are memorised as charge patterns (voltage gradients over time, the language of our biology: bioelectricity). Even the actual structure of those liquid crystals can be modified directly- through infrared, for example (… the LED’s everywhere in our “smart architecture”).

The body’s liquid-crystalline materials are contributing ~44–70% of molecular weight (mostly EZ water, ~21–33 kg in a 70 kg adult)! And no one said a word!

Voltage, ELF and Infrared communication- all over our body: through EZ Water Charge!

Biophotons (Infrared emissions that modulate our EZ water charge!) are the visible flickering of etheric activity (through subquantum kinetics: Dr. Paul LaViolette), pervading our entire being. And if you think this is far fetched, Dr. Gerald Pollack agrees, with more than 250 scientific publications:

There is more to ambient radiant energy than we think!

This is why the enemies of life have put enormous efforts into the obfuscation of this simple truth:

We are liquid Crystalline Beings: charged by Light!

This liquid crystal water charge emits a broad spectrum of signals from ELF right into the infrared range! All of nature communicates through these signals, through our biofields!

“In a crystal we have the clear evidence of the existence of a formative life-principle, and though we cannot understand the life of a crystal, it is none the less a living being.“ “Crystals are living beings at the beginning of creation. All things have a frequency and a vibration.” “Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they separate, man is no more. …” Nikola Tesla

The EZ Water charges and propels our Biofield!

We have conscious control over our electrome. However, we have never truly been taught how to navigate it, since its obfuscation has been the main intention of psychopaths like Crick and Watson, the infamous originators of the double helix delusion!

The charged and structured EZ water forms a lattice of spin-polarised genons. This lattice is your “torsion field”, a holographic imprint of your biological states, extending outward as a dynamic aura, modulating the ether’s subquantum currents (etheron gradients, Subquantum Kinetics, Dr. Paul LaViolette).

Pretty much all of the unwanted materials in our body are meant to simplify the interfacing of that charge, the reading and writing of bio-signals that our body understands as its own! We have been dumbed down through endless floods of lies and all of it is happening entirely unasked for! Call the Sheriff!

No one has ever told us that we are liquid crystals inside, transitioning between liquid phase to structured liquid crystalline water, that is able to store information with memory (see Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work)!

As I began to reflect on neurotransmitters, I realised that even these are a total deception! They are just hormones and charge & light is what drives our biology (from ELF to Infrared and beyond- these signals can be beam-steered into us).

I wrote this article just before the discovery of Dr. Gerald Pollack’s incredible work (I have already corrected some parts, regarding the ion channel deception etc.):

My 3 part Series about the groundbreaking findings of Dr. Gerald Pollack, in the light of the double helix & virology hoaxes for you:

Dr Pollack digitised a charge signal from an alleged “DNA sequences” containing sample. He then radiated it into a tube with EZ water and that brought forth the same sequencing results as the alleged DNA containing sample, without adding “polymerase”!!! Go to my note about this groundbreaking finding! You can find a detailed description of it in the appendix of the second article in the list above as well!

The enlarging and diminishing of the EZ layers makes up our bioelectric communication through actual voltage, negative charge that lit an LED lamp in one of Pollack’s experiments.

You can think of the EZ water as a liquid crystalline “membrane” (because lipid bilayer membranes have been a deception too, it is the EZ water that functions like it) and the voltage gradient of its negative charge distributed over space and time is the music / the signal.

Layering of liquid crystal changes the charge pulsation of the EZ water that acts like a membrane (like that of loudspeakers) for voltage, letting our body communicate with infrared and charge, through all these liquid crystals that form everywhere around water loving surfaces. But it is more than that, the structure of its lattice can be “informed” and this is now the actual way Michael Levin got his fabulous results through his experiments. It does not work through non-existent synthetically light sensitive ion channels (as described by him, to obfuscate this issue of “national security”). What about -our- biological security ? We are being treated like labrats here and kept stupid intentionally- even professionals like Dr. Stanninger got hypnotised by the nanotech-based psychological operations, perpetrated through our Ivory Towers (scrambling our understanding of the actual way it all works, while making us sound crazy - perfect).

Fundamental Deceptions

The assumption, that published science would be pristine, is one of the most dangerous misconceptions of our time.

We assumed that something about virology must have been correct, since all the established institutions worldwide are filled with millions of studies about fantastic creatures like the non-existing “bacteriophargues” and stories about trillions of them everywhere… the only problem with that is that the fundamental assumptions of virology are absolutely fraudulent!

It does not work, to describe viruses as “exosomes” (cell degradation) and at the same time as particles (nanoparticle toxicity = viral disease). The alleged isolations have been falsified through the presence of these alleged “exosomes” and other formations of cellular decay in virus free cell linen, as evidenced by the brilliant control studies project through Jamie Andrews!

It does not work, to call them liquid crystals at the same time (also “DNA” is portrayed as a LC in vivo…). The powers that shall not be have already chosen the “exosomes” as microscopic proof of “viruses”. The scientific landscape is filled with inconsistencies of this kind. when you look at it with an open mind. The mass psychological effects of institutionalised deceptions have turned us all to disciples of the polymerase redemption cult!

It is time to rid this world of those lies and to have an honest dialogue about matters that affect all of us, like artificial intelligence in conjunction with the immense powers of all these 5g towers, satellites and HAARP alike. First we need to understand the problem, then we can proceed. And these issues affect us all, our bio-signals lie bare open, it is time that the public understands that these towers are capable of changing our biology without all these obfuscating fantasy stories around CRISRP CAS9 and wired chips. It is much more simple and direct, yet they need the metamaterials, otherwise these streaks would not be there in the skies every day.

Thank you for being part of the solution!

Truth will win!

…share it far and wide as long as we can!

Your Karmameleon