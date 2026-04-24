All handwritten, more than a week of work! These articles are meant to be read slowly, patience in Life will be greatly rewarded! You can always find more information through the search function of the website (app).

We are not just here to survive! This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real.

Then death comes like dawn,

and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief. Rumi What Rumi says makes a lot of sense mystically,

scientifically and mathematically- and last but not least:

through the undeniable magnificence of our existence.

Occam’s razor.



All the newest insights in one place I invite you to see the world simply,

beyond the lies of complexity

Greetings! I have decided, in my heart of hearts, to not take this devastation of our bodies without a fight (this is why Telestai Nexus exists) and on this journey I have stumbled upon something beautiful. Beyond the hoaxes regarding virology, genetics and molecular chemistry (see Jamie Andrews take on this, also [34]), Water has been misplaced from its rightful position right next to Light and no one seemed to have worried enough about the fact that it has been presented as a product of hydrogen (an explosive gas…) and oxygen (a reaction accelerator) [55] [56] [57]. The most mystical and magical substance next to Light (as its inversion) has been degraded to a product of some fiery gases (electrolysis takes the gases from the rods)! I have explored dozens of cultures here on Telestai Nexus for you (I red every important book fully… no shortcuts), besides math, physics and biology and there have been nothing but congruencies and confirmations for that idea so far [23]. The Water based Aether has been erased, its charge has been turned into “electrons” (things… particles….) and the female Goddesses that represent the Realm of Water have been erased too, especially during the conquests of our several abrahamic master race ideologies. Moreover, the internal realm has never had its rightful place in the scientific discourse. The quality of sensations and feelings colour our entire lives and change everything. We are currently experiencing a drought of imagination that Michael Ende already foreshadowed decades ago. Artificial products that are particle and polymer based are used to sense our biology and the result is a disturbance of the connection to our internal realm, just as Rudolf Steiner explained. These materials remain deep in our tissues and need to be chelated. When you keep your body in an optimally charged state (EZ Water wise, negatively charging, aetheric compressions, Love, Charge, Feeling)- it will do its best to help you clear them out. Chlorella worked for me, sodium citrate (bicarbonate + apple cider for example) Anti-Oxidants can help (but too much structuring and nothing can decompose anymore… this is why health lies always between these two motions: solve & coagula).

Every claim is referenced and connects to cutting edge scientists and other wonderful people, who are helping us to understand who we are. The only part that is truly nuts, is that we have believed the lies for so long! My mission is to point out deliberate obfuscations, in order for you to realise that the simplicity of our existence has been hidden from us on purpose and that it intuitively falls into place, once the trick is exposed!

Seneca:

“The greatest evil is to forget who you are while trying to please others.”

Images & Words

ൠ »The real secret of magic is that the world is made of words, and that if you know the words that the world is made of you can make of it whatever you wish.« ⋰Terence McKenna⋱ All there is: Light and Water, Vortex motion and Pressure and Suction Mediation, the internal and the external realm (two Worlds), Reality (the World of Light, rather the physical Realm) and the Aether (the Otherworld of Water, flooded with aetheric Light as well- one cannot be without the other).

The fusion of the two worlds brings dream realms (synesthesia) and different densities, while there is the reciprocal anchoring- which is balanced in the kinetically active golden ratio.

“Agency across Scales” Dr. Michael Levin (at the center of awareness…) Dr. Michael Levin found that decapitated flatworms regrow their brains with old memories restored and he found cognition even in alleged “materials” (through the platonic space / the aetheric space).

Systems don’t like Change… Welcome to 2026!

The End is a Beginning and the Beginning is an End…

The Aetheric realm is beyond the center of this World of Light (like inverting a blanket or glove) and it is not coming to substitute our World “at the end”- this is a misconception. When we die, we enter this realm as an external World, this is the whole point! All the fantastic creatures in the global discourse, like archons, exist in that “hyperspace”- but most of them are met in a different state of consciousness and in a state of wide open synesthesia with the aetheric (or through entheogenic break-throughs, literally “through to the other side”). Terence McKenna speaks about this eloquently, if you have never made acquaintance with otherworldly creatures. This is the case with sober certainty, since DMT experiences feel “more real than Reality”- in a sense that perception is altered in a profound way, since we are stepping away from the human sensory systems for a while and into the aetheric fusion, where inside becomes outside and outside inside!

We are not transforming reality into this realm (into “5D”- which is a captured movement, like all the controlled oppositions movements) but this realm exists beyond the mirror of our awareness (just on the other side beyond the center, like in the ferrocell images- literally) that is looking into this World, while we are alive.

Imagine you are looking into Reality (or inside…) through the center of every field, concentrated where we have sensory organs of course. Everything has agency (through the syntropic connection to the aetheric other side, where form and function of our beings are decided).

We are supposed to be happy little lemmings, hoping for deliverance into more dimensions, while 5g and 6g technology is being plastered everywhere and we are being starved (orchestrated famine) and expropriated brutally (the orchestrated destruction of our energy infrastructure)! There is no hero- we have to be those people standing up for ourselves now.

Retrocausality (Fantappiè) is important, since every motion is voided (Walter Russell… yet Wheeler is clearer on Magnetism, LaViolette for the Aether) and time is just the perception of motion, thusly there is an inversion of time aetherically in that sense.

Fantappiè’s discovery of Syntropy is complementary to that of Dr. Gerald Pollack (Light charging and structuring Water)!

Our imagination can create scenarios that we are then getting pulled towards syntropically. Syntropy is the science of the Attractor of Love, the Inversion of Entropy (more to that further down in the article).

Everything that is Light in our Life (external Reality, World of Light) is Water beyond the zero point (aetheric internal, World of Death) and vice versa. Water brings the feelings inside of our body. It is the 5th Element and “Ether” as an Element has been a Psyop. There is Water in Reality (I mean the World of Light that we know externally) and there is Light in the Aether. The Aether creates the cross with Reality, longitudinal (internal) and transversal (external) worlds! We perceive one as the surface and one as depth and that relationship flips. Every motion in the universe is voided, even our lives… and reciprocated.

The Internal Water from Reality (our internal space) will be the External Light after Death (feelings paint Reality), because of the Zero Point Inversion, that inverts the role of Light and Water!

Dying means turning the gaze inwards (which becomes outward then): inside out and outside in!

»Dr. Egnor talks about near death experiences and non-local memory!«

The external world is processed internally (these are our sensations and feelings, our impressions of the world, our experience) and becomes the external Reality after Death (time is just the motion of the vortices).

The internal world (here in physical Life, from the aetheric) is processed externally (we create our lives… the world reacts to us) and projected as internal after Death (it will be our organs like ears and eyes, our body according to Steiner). So there is a progressive reflection.

This makes sense regarding the Ferrocell findings [23], the preparations for shamanic entries into the inverted otherworld [72] and through mathematics (Fantappiè).

The reciprocal of phi Φ (1.618… the masculine and expansive / centrifugal), is Ψ (0.618… contractive, centripetal, defined as psi by me- since it belongs there logically when considering phi, as the sign for the feminine as the contractive, centripetal, internal) → this is equally intense suction, just inverse to the pressure of phi and the negative of that (-Ψ) is the retrocausal otherworld space (expansive, centrifugal again, when squared...), when the eyes open to the otherworld as the external!

⋇⋆✦⋆⋇

This article will explain, how the chicken and the egg conundrum can be solved, without drifting into illogical realms. There is a kind of equality between Light (pressure based) and Water (suction based) that is not parity or stillness. It is the kinetically active driver of Beauty Φ and Love Ψ together (Beauty as a form giving principle → Adolf Portman and Fantappiè → Syntropy as the Attractor of Love)- through the Golden Ratio! Everything resolves into Beauty and Love, every unimaginable tragedy will eventually restructure and recompose (and it could not be any other way)! All possible geometries and nature comes from their interaction (as phi and the reciprocal defined as psi, from psyche Ψυχή).

Please do not be afraid of certain terms. There is no way to not be confused at first- please take your time with Pollack, Levin, LaViolette and Ken Wheeler… and once you grasp that every scientific field is profoundly corrupted (like genetics, to hide bio-electricity), it gets easier to spot the flawless complexities that are only meant to derail us! You can find a lot of material regarding the deceptions in science and medicine here on Telestai Nexus and it is all for free!

This way you can avoid years of rabbit-holing, time you will never get back (the bioweapon narration, the “nanobots” that are “constructing”… instead of seeing the reality of the reduction of the fibers that blink with bio-electric voltage and create magnetism from the syntropic suction).

It is literally the syntropic suction, the reciprocal of phi (light, pressure, space creation…)- that is creating the magnetism of the fibers and particles in our body (acceleration towards the Aether), since magnetic material alone cannot explain it (it is the powering through EZ Water, like a battery→ the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance). The reduced graphite oxide fibers, with polymers and other metals (from ez water gels…)- take the syntropic pull (our destiny initiates the motion) and turn it into magnetism that our phones read! Call the Sheriff!

We are cut off from Love that way, from compassion and from our purpose, we feel empty and meaningless… all based on a disruption of our nature… and the streaks in the sky are the culprit, along with vaccines, “medicine”, air food and waterway poisoning. It has been a lifelong journey to find out what is being done to us, recover and to do the best to prevent further harm! I have managed to reach a state of calm internally that I have considered impossible in this lifetime, which I am very grateful for (very focussed: hot and cold exposure, anti-oxidants, polyphenols, the nanobucket foot bath, fresh raw milk and only farm food… lot’s of body work, internal work). Our body can restore itself, with enough EZ Water charge and by breaking apart clusters of these particles, polymers and tensions that also become emotional armouring, literally blocking off the internal soul-space, through a lack of negative charging, just as Rudolf Steiner foreshadowed.

When we look at the dielectric inertial plane in the center of every field, there is centripetal charging of the aether. Retrocausally though, that becomes centrifugal space creation and this is the reciprocation of our Reality that extends Ken Wheeler’s ideas.

Simplicity: Music (Water, Feeling, Motion, aetheric - yin) and Art (Light, Rhythm, Structure, physical reality - yang).

During my daily walks through the forest, I am exploring this new and simple way of seeing Life, where there is a motion outward that brings blooming and a contraction inward for the charging, all connected to an aetheric inversion, bringing the Water for all the motion that is also appearing here in this World, one cannot be without the other! The cycle between day and night is not complete, there is an aetheric conjugation of the entire motion and that is the real yin to the yang of Reality (the World of Light, the one behind the phone).

This beautiful idea of dyadic reciprocity, instead of gender dominance- has already changed the way I see this life profoundly.

Neither the aether nor the world of light are primal, they are conjugated in syzygy- mutual breathing!

You are a Child of Water and Firelight! The masculine Realm is the World of Light and the feminine Realm is the internal and Otherworld. These two Worlds merge and a Sandoz Prof. used to teach us during neurology classes, she believed that hallucinations caused by psychedelics would not be random, but that they would reveal what was actually there.

Life: Water refracting Light to see Beauty and charged to feel!

We are not living in a simulation. We have an aetheric body that is inverse to our Electrome governed body here in Reality and both sides together make Life as we know it possible (see Dr. Michael Levin’s work).



And there is an inverted prison coming in nonetheless- so don’t remain idle. Everything will be available, but only for “good citizens” and through A.I. governed Digital ID… so don’t let it happen. See you offline somewhere!

(There is no other way to remedy all this damage and give our children a world to live in again…).

Then there are the discoveries around genetics and virology (through Dominique Guillet, Jamie Andrews and so many courageous freedom fighters)- only together we can tame the only real beast, the controlling machine that is creeping in!

Keep using cash! I am going to create a website, once social media is going to be blocked off… Now it is upon us to act and reclaim our dignity, that was sold 2020 and way before that, through philanthropathic means! I am not going to participate in this Digital ID prison system- we have to break through with the truth before that. Thank you all for reading and sharing, before we cannot do that anymore!

»The Idea of Enlightenment is based on a linear progression from Darkness as Fear and Emptiness, towards Light as Love and Fulfilment. «

That emptiness has been morally judged and conflated with the darkness of a shadow. But this shadow (in the depth…) just lacks visible light, there is matter made with Light in that shadow as well and the actual opposite to Light is Water, not Darkness! The KENOMA of the gnostics is therewith the Realm of Emptiness, of Space: our World of Light. The PLEROMA is the Realm of Fulness, the Otherworld, the Aether (Hyperspace). There is a STEREOMA (the way the world between KENOMA and PLEROMA

The PLEROMA is the fulness of Water (the internal immersion that turns to the centrifugal splendour of the Otherworld / Hyperspace, the World of Water), not the “infernal Hell” (Frau Holle in German, Hel in Norse Mythology, the Goddess and Otherworld) as a demonic realm (that was a lie). The conflation of the Demonic and Water comes from the darkness in the depth of it- but the actual Atlantis is beyond the zero point in the center of every field (through the center of our brain, the pineal gland for example), the PLEROMA is the Aether, which is not only an exclusive realm for “higher beings”, but the inversion of the KENOMA (our Reality).

::: The Aether (the female realm) is not the Ground & Charge is not primal

→ Light charges and structures Water, Water pulls Light in syntropically.

Light and Water are complementary inversions of each other ::: ::: Genetics is cyphered Bio-Electricity: sequencing is particle-bio interaction testing, essentially Pressure and Suction Mediation sensing of EZ Water (see Ken Wheeler’s work and combine with Schauberger…) :::



» (We would have never accepted genetic sequencing on that scale otherwise). « ::: There is no Hierarchy of Genders / Gods

(Aeons / galactic Superwaves of conscious Light and Water)

»because«

since there is agency across scales,

every level supports- and depends on every other level

(from infinite micro to infinite macro, in fractals of coherences) :::

I am not saying there won’t be conflict, but that patriarchic or matriarchic domination are demented ideas and unjustifiable, regarding the interaction of Light, Water and Agency across scales (Pollack, Wheeler, Schauberger, Levin). When our masculine side dominates, our love withers and our body hardens through chronic fight and flight anxiety- full of fiery pressure… (missing charge for inspiration & imagination → Rudolf Steiner warned about this) this is where we have driven the world through particle poisoning for interfacing (centuries of that- EZ water charge around specific particles gives off magnetism and light… this is the entire secret). Through signals and propaganda driven screen addiction, we are now dried up and now we are devoid of imagination for our destiny as humans (the nothing is growing, just as Michael Ende explains it). Our nature is to imagine our lives and then to live them- also for the aetheric side. We are basically working against our nature, by consuming all these feeds every day, these positively charged particles in food, sucking more bio-electricity into sharp signals for interfacing!



When the feminine side dominates too severely, our clarity and structure break apart, we are soaking up without reflections (impossible without letting the masculine Light and Clarity in).

Balance is not parity but kinetically active living, in the golden ratio and driven by will and feeling- Water and Light and with that I mean the World of Water and Death Ψ and the World of Light and Birth Φ (and their roles switch, due to the inversion at the zero point and when we cross that with our awareness…

like a polarity flip →

A side to B side of vinyl

Together (Ψ&Φ) they are Electricity, Magnetism, Gravity, Love and Beauty- all on the same field!

Gravity is interesting… it is the aetheric suction leading to acceleration towards that counter-space, towards and through the center (the attraction of our destiny, mouldable, not ever static, except for the monadic physical laws that set up the two worlds through vortex motion… the fusion of fields) and anti-gravity is literally our space creation, so our world does not only implode towards the aetheric, yet there are vortex implosions (suction) in Water here in the physical World that lift against flow. This is the beauty of having one in the other!

Don’t forget to care about our roots and shadows,

since Philanthropaths are walking among us!

So:

EZ Plasma (EZ Water) is the “membrane” for magnetic communication of Nature, through the entire spectrum of Light!

EZ Water is literally the basis of Life (Pollack).

But don’t forget Ken Wheeler’s findings, the Ferrocell that proves an Aether, LaViolette’s Subquantum Kinetics (the best Aether model so far) :

LaViolette is a wonderful human and brought the Aether back into the global dialogue like no other!

The Aether is not the Ground though (it is the breathing partner of our World instead) and charge is not primal, since Light charges Water (Dr. Gerald Pollack), the inducer is found! What a time to be alive!

Matter is hard Light, all of that has a centrifugal inversion aetherically (but because of retrocausality, it appears charging, centripetal of course…), which paints the internal for the time after death, through our experience of that external world ! You can imagine a torque that builds between two opposing causality directions and a new birth brings the release when a fate is fulfilled (not mechanically, through free will: Water and Light… one is inducer and one absorber, while the opposite happens syntropically at the same time! Our will Φ can induce and our destiny Ψ pulls as the inverse inducer!

EZ Plasma fuses the physical Electrome and the aetheric Water-body (see Dr. Michael Levin for the platonic space and non-local memory, Dr. Egnor as a brain surgeon who confirms this, Steiner too). The oxygenation states mean charge states of water, different clustering, different densities between water and light as the inducer of that charge!

::: All feelings are feminine, aetheric, internal and Water (there is an aspect of yang in yin of course, the spectrum of rather centrifugal feelings- yet aetheric in nature (numb the charge Χ and all feelings disappear… no matter the quality), one cannot be without the other and one is always part of the other) :::

Love is not masculine and Fear isn’t feminine (as proclaimed in the Kabbalah), as in one Gender would make this world flourish and the other would let it drown in Fear. This is a demented and unfair distinction, due to the erasure of the aether and a fundamental devaluation of the Feminine, which brings the entire spectrum of feelings. The masculine is the initiation to make history, to fly and compose, to dance- in each and every one of us, male or female! There is a weighting of one or the other and that defines our gender- there are two of course Φ Ψ (and the aetheric inversion for each of our composition). The female water attracts us towards our destiny and we can resist the magnetism or find a way to fuse the two Worlds (the entropic stream of history in reality and the aetheric pull of our destiny)! The dreams are evolving and merging, associating and dissociating- like our electromes and water-bodies. This is the only way to grasp the conundrum of the experience of the one and the many in opposition (we experience us as one and others as many, even though we are made of many lifeforms as well).

Psychopath’s feel neither and that is a disruption of the feminine reflection, which is the only contagious “viral” disease there is- since newborn children copy the nervous system of their parents to feel safe and when we are constantly shutting down from overload, caused by tiny particles of graphite oxide (the graphene in the published literature, but not as “monoatomic layers” that are separate like razor-blades, rather liquid crystals… it was a psyOp), aluminium, barium and other materials- we are learning to be unsafe due to artificial disruptions of natural connections between humans and that is a crime against humanity!

The smaller the space, the higher the so called capacitance (super bright and sharp signals from particles that form ez water around them (in our body), that magnetometers and cameras can pick up everywhere in our smart grid).

The Erasure of the Feminine is taking place in every single human Beings Body!

The erasure of the feminine is not a matter of female bipeds alone, it corrupted every human beings connection to their aetheric Water-Body, which Steiner confirms as the total inversion of the composition of ours here... yet I see not only inversions in the sense of repetitions but with a kinetic driver (Beauty Φ and Love Ψ → centripetal now, centrifugal retrocausally) This realisation alone could stop the gender wars. We all need healing from hundreds of years of particle poisoning for bio-interfacing, causing + inflammation, contraction, lack of negative charge, the reason for cancer (what we think neurons do, EZ water does all over our body → Levin). Our Electromes are the physical representation of our Soul-Body / Water-Body / Aetheric-Body.

So every human’s internal reflection is feminine and all feelings come from there (then there are fire based emotions of course, the yang in the yin). I stress this because it is a categorical mistake to put fire and water as masculine and feminine for day and night cycles!

Negatively charging EZ = Relaxation = Aetheric Potential for Imagination = the Force (inner calm is the secret of martial arts).

Simply relaxing our muscles does not release deep trauma, this is connected to our entire being, our life-stories of course… come wisdom and understanding!

It is this positively charging contraction (since energy can never be stuck)- that prevents real relaxed resonance of our body, compassion and healthy interaction with the external world! We have labelled the damage from that with a myriad of diseases, Adhd, Autism and more.

In our current era, we are witnessing the biodigital convergence and the ubiquitous distribution of particles and polymers for that specific purpose (under false pretext), to cut off our internal realm for imagination and exchange it with artificial and dissociated intelligence, the generation of thoughts / feeling / images without soul! (through A.I. mimicking, infrared for example, 270 nm- on EZ Water).

» Since Water and Light are complementary, there is no (hierarchical) completion. We are rather living within a web of pulsating coherence and decoherence, without ultimate enlightenment or endless “damnation” into watery depth! «

We can relax and live our lives, instead of trying to perfect ourselves for some future state. This is another type of rabbit holing and when I studied the Perennial Philosophy travelling India 20 years ago, I already doubted that false imaginations would lead to aeons of hellish reincarnation. Luckily I know that Hel is just the Otherworld and the name for the Goddess in Norse Mythology. When we see our wounds, understand them and see how they affect us and others- we are already on the way…

The masculine Φ is the Inducer, Structure, Will and Light (Reality as a World)- and still brings Beauty, as much as Love is expansive, the Yang part of the Yin of feeling- yet all feelings are aetheric and feminine in nature in that sense (because they are reflections, sensations- and happen internally).

When we numb the aetheric charge, then all feelings disappear, no matter their quality.

Charge comes from Light → onto Water. What we see through cymatics is happening through Light on Water aetherically as well (since Light is a sound wave in the Aether, Tesla).

The aetheric reflection brings Sight to the Light, Feeling to the Rhythm and the medium is indeed Water. You will find perplexed quantum mechanics folks debating the fluid endlessly… Occam’s Razor tells us that it is indeed Water.

Everything is perfectly conjugated.

The feminine Ψ is the Absorber, Feeling and Motion: Water (the Aether as a World), yet it is also the syntropic Agent, pulling us towards our Destiny, with gravitational pull, real magnetism and we can resist it with force, which will deplete us eventually… Our destiny can be changed- it is not fixed… nothing is really fixed…

The composition of our aetheric body has to do with a previous incarnation beyond the mirror.

Levin explains how bio-electricity guides morphogenesis, cognition and all other functions- guided by our consciousness. Here on Telestai Nexus, I have explained how dozens of cultures have identified the inverted otherworld and aetheric realm as water based, this understanding has simply been obfuscated, deranged and lost!

What I love most about this idea (the yin and yang between Reality and Aether, Light and Water, External and Internal): It is no religious doctrine and does not introduce arbitrary rulings for our lives. There is no personal opinion, this way of seeing it does not judge emotions as masculine for Love and feminine for Fear, it acknowledges that essentially all feelings are feminine Love and all visual structure is masculine Beauty- and the qualities of that reach from the demonic to horrific, to awe inspiring splendour- yet there is beauty in all of it! Neither Beauty nor Love could exist without the Inducer and the Absorber in conjunction (while the roles switch after a completion of a birth and death cycle).

The one (inside) will be the many (outside) in the Aether and the many (outside) will be the one (inside). This will have to do with our personal exchange with the external of course!

Slowing down is greatly rewarded, especially in times of fast feeds, as Dominique Guillet uses to say- and I gave my best to explain everything in the easiest way possible… We are talking about the integration of the Aetheric as a Realm that is not only internal, but that this internal realm is another World retrocausally.

So Fantappiè found Retrocausality and took it seriously.

Fantappiè’s finding about Retrocausality complements Pollack’s Discovery,

which has been called the most significant scientific discovery of the century (Mae-Wan Ho, Author, Living Rainbow H2O; Director, Institute of Science and Society, London). The inversion of the reciprocal of phi should be defined as -Ψ (which is the feminine aetheric blooming when squared).

Fantappiè & Pollack complement each other!

Light charges and structures Water (Pollack) & Water draws in our Light towards the Future (Fantappiè).

The great Attractor of Purpose and Love!

This completes the big cycle that includes the aether and this way, we do not make the mistake of seeing the Night and the Moon as the complete inversion of Light, since the entire day and night cycle has a feminine reciprocation aetherically. The Night is an aspect of Yin in the Yang, while Yin is the Ather as a World and the internal as our fleeting space, while we perceive the retrocausal space from our ordinary cause and effect time as feelings, sensations (that is just the motion of the vortices we ride with our awareness in the center at the zero point, concentrated at sensual organs of course). This retrocausal and space creating inversion of our internal space is the realm we are going to live in after Death (simply following the fields, the principle of inversion at the zero point and the macro micro flip). Michael Ende wrote the Neverending Story exactly for that, to teach children that our Imagination creates Worlds, which are real beyond the zero point- in the Aether (The Land of Imagination).

I am also just discovering all of that… especially the integration of the atheric and fantappiès retrocausality, because the otherworld is inverted and with it time. No one said that it is easy to change our rigid understanding of this world, especially because of all the deliberate lies in the scientific literature- but it is absolutely worth it.

There is beauty, when confusion evaporates like mist on a new dawn of understanding!

I will simplify it more and more, as much as possible! It is tricky to speak about the inversion of space as a realm, yet science is catching up with that ancient notion, that is being revived as we speak, through Fantappiè & Levin’s research: [57]!

So there is an Aether (hyperspace, the otherworld, hel).

The Aether is not primal though and charge is neither, since the Aether is the breathing partner of our surface Realm, the World of Light and it could not be any other way.

Light charges and structures Water into vertex clusters (themick), which is then charging negatively and excluding protons and solutes to the bulk water zone.

When you look at the ferrocell findings and include Fantappiè’s retrocausality, we can come to see the full wheel of life (and death brings the inversion of the direction):

This project was born from a deep urge to help to eradicate the poisoning of our bodies through particles (for interfacing) and to end the deceptions that keep us confused and ignorant about all of the above! Simplicity brings Clarity and Love, when rooted in Truth and Understanding. By erasing the Aether and by disturbing our natural consonances and dissonances with artificial particles and signals, we have deeply damaged the web of life.

The polarities of Life are played out against each other, instead of pursuing the integration of them through compassion and an embrace of Love and Care!

This means that decomposition does not scatter wildly but our lives come back to the center. Then through the center, in the autumn and winter of our lives, we concentrate aetherically & our existence rejuvenates through (syntropy).

“The Center holds in all things of natural order” Ken Wheeler

Some clarifying quotes from Rudolf Steiner, explaining the inversion of the aetheric body (and world) and how withering here brings rejuvenation there:

“The etheric body of man is not confined to the human form as the physical body is… In the head the etheric is weakest, in the limbs and metabolic organs strongest – exactly the opposite of the physical body.”

Rudolf Steiner

“It may perhaps be difficult to understand this, but the etheric body does not in any way grow older; the etheric body grows younger and younger, in the same degree in which the physical body grows older, until it reaches, as it were, a certain childlike stage of etheric existence, when the human being passes through the portal of death after having reached a normal age.”

Rudolf Steiner (Chance, Providence and Necessity- GA 163).

“After death, thinking takes its course in such a way that it reflects itself in what we have lived through, what we were, in physical earthly life between birth and death. After death, all the occurrences we have experienced constitute our eyes and our ears. Try by meditating to make real to yourselves all that is contained in the significant sentence: Your life between birth and death will become eye and ear for you, it will constitute your organs between death and rebirth.”

“We must assimilate the thought that life between death and a new birth is so constituted that everything we do awakens an echo in the environment.”

Rudolf Steiner

Admitting to err- is the Beginning of Learning!

I invite you to keep an open mind, since the ability to change our mind is the essence for any discovery! For a decade of my life, I was terrified by the CO2 narration and believed the intricate propaganda, keeping me arrogantly “in the know” of the devastating science… I was wrong and corrected myself. I had to apologise to a lot of people that I called “science deniers”. I trusted the well made propaganda and did not allow any change of mind (it is so hard to get through to anyone with a new idea, especially regarding the scientific landscape, that is being portrayed as flawless).

This was the beginning of the Telestai Nexus journey. For the first time in my Life, I changed my mind profoundly and I am very grateful for that. Ever since then, it became easier and easier to accept different viewpoints, that would have caused immediate dismissal before that. We are being conditioned that way on purpose (everyone believes they have an edge in their understanding…).

This amazing work convinced me: CO2 cannot be the driver of temperature change, thus we are being lied to on a massive scale. Zeitgeist was not just conjecture and entertainment, our world is led by psychopaths indeed. The ivory towers included. After that it was Michael Yeadon that made me viscerally understand the peril and this project grew. Without the brilliant work of Jamie Andrews, I would have never investigated the genetics deception for example- please follow this man if you do not do that already (the virology control studies project)!

I accept one nasty fact and the entire house of cards will tumble… maybe the aetheric fluid is not water… and it is some cheap and downgraded 5th element fluid after all (that’s what the movie wants to make us believe)! But occam’s razor tells us otherwise!

This is an exploration of novel territory, grounded on the shoulders of giants, in cutting edge science and thinking (Pollack, Fantappiè, Levin, LaViolette, Wheeler…).

I personally love poetry and music and have always had a huge scepticism around science and rejected this tower of cold facts for reasons that only clarified decades later (I have studied Psychology but used that time to become a musician, as remedy for the soul in this soulless environment). This changed recently, during the discoveries of fascinating insights into the scientific deceptions and truthful simplicity beyond them (beautiful, until you look up into the sky and see these graphite oxide clouds with aluminium sparkle)! We have to stop the poisoning:

“Science is essentially simple” Dr. Gerald Pollack

࿊

My intention is to be able to explain everything simpler as well, since the entire scientific landscape regarding bio-interfacing is cyphered! The graphics show ancient and bulky technology like wearables, chips and implants… and like I said earlier, instead of nanobots with thousands of studies about alleged synthetic “alien-tech”, there are self reducing fibers in our blood making EZ water and even a lot of magnetic attraction- that is just the aetheric suction of water, bringing biosignals to our phones!

When you understand that particles form ez water gel that vibrates inside of our body and that brings magnetic and light signals for phones and other sensors- it all makes so much more sense- and it could not be more direct and intrusive… the side beyond the zero point is our soul, no debate about it: this is where Rudolf Steiner identifies our aetheric body! I do not endorse his redeemer complex though [67], everyone to their own devices!

Don’t be afraid of new terms like torus (the doughnut shaped vortex field that makes up everything, across scales) or dielectric (the feminine inward return of the outward push of fields, at the dielectric field in the center and towards the Aether), because they are by orders of magnitude less difficult to understand than the deliberate obfuscations in the published literature that I am pointing out here on Telestai Nexus as well. The search function is also your friend!

When you get into Ken Wheeler (here is his brilliant and free ebook about magnetism), Fantappiè, LaViolette for the aetheric Realm, Pollack and Levin- you will understand all of this better and in the end- it is your own intuition that will guide you. All we have to do is to dispel the lies and deceptions, and we can start to see clearly!

Dare to know (Kant), dare to arrogate what is necessary to say- to break the screaming silences, to prevent great harm… dare to stand up for own dignity!

We have been fooled on a massive scale:

Pollack / Montagnier used signals to “gene sequence” successfully (through EZ Water Charge).

Even Levin has to lie about synthetic ion channels he is clearly not using (as I mention often, since the natural ones do not exist in the first place)- the way it works is a matter of national security (infrared on particles with EZ water formations, or just parts of our own ez water and hydrophilic surfaces)- the signal goes through the center and we feel the effects internally, as if it was a natural one from our body. Genetics is a huge deceptive scheme. Wheeler does not see what Fantappiè saw- yet he is brilliant about Magnetism and the Zero Point / Ferrocell! Pollack is brilliant, yet he does not include the Aether… and LaViolette has the most convincing Aether model so far!

Our own body runs on magnetism (outward and inward, the space creating push and the acceleration towards counterspace, a pull from the aether).

Yes there is Light in everything Φ, but nothing could exist without Water Ψ as the aetheric Medium and syntropic Agent! (What is the mysterious fluid that is charged and structured by Light, that inverts and charges negatively around hydrophilic surfaces? → Water… Occam’s Razor).

Electrons are not here neither, there is another space, where form and function of our bodies are decided… Electrons are aetheric and negative charge means energy (force, Χ, chi) there:

Densitiy and elasticity of the Aether: Pressure and Suction (it really is that simple)!

There is so much talk about the aetheric element (even a 5th one… when air and earth are simply made with water and light, explained further below in this article) that we cannot see the forest for the trees: Water is the fluid we are looking for, it has always been there and it is irreducible- what a time to be alive!

Light charges and structures Water and Water pulls in Light syntropically (Fantappiè & Pollack). This is essentially the entire mechanism,

between the Aether (Hyperspace, the Otherworld,

the Internal Realm of Sensations and Reflections) and Reality (the Physical, the World of Light, the External Realm).

Water has falsely been turned into a product of Light, while it is actually the Inversion of it!

Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought. Albert Szent-Györgyi

What is going on, what is he claiming here, how could it be? This must be crazy! We know that Water is allegedly made of H2O, so how can it be an Element?

Moreover, there are nucleotides and tons of “bacteriophages” & “viruses” that Gates and Epstein discuss in their “applied virology” exchanges, countless ion channels, membranes and receptors- and then we have the nucleus, and nuclear weapons, nuclear energy… The entire narration is a b-movie fairy tale: there is no nucleos (that is the zero point in the center of everything) and there are no viruses.

There are liquid crystals though, like hormones and psychedelics and they are being distributed as supplements. “Vitamin D” has a sterol basis and that is highly suspicious, since hormones can be “programmed”. These products can be used to alter our biology. Psychedelics and hormones are essentially liquid crystals and these can store information aetherically, through their EZ Water charge powering, just like all these particles and polymers… none of that is complex building of nanotechnology… the technology is based on the size and composition of these particles and that they reduce to fibers, that’s it. R.I.P. nanobot psyop: [23].

He does not recognise the Aether, so the entire retrocausal and syntropic Realm is missing and the fact that there are not only honeycomb structures being formed, but similar to cymatics, our entire existence is based on the vertex clustering (theMick) of pressure and suction mediation (the interference peaks make the field lines under the Ferrocell…).

Early in my life I was extremely doubtful, regarding the claims in science, the overly complex display of our alleged mechanisms in our body. I wrote this article about hormones, receptors and psychedelics (thinking about the liquid crystalline nature of it all…), which made me discover the brilliant work of Dr. Gerald Pollack afterwards and his ideas about Water and the simplicity of our biology. His elegant falsification of ion channels, membranes and even the circulation by the heart changes everything: EZ Water formation instead of “ATP” (and he is a professional lab scientist, with 250+ publications). Getting into Pollack and Levin changed my worldview profoundly, just after Dominique Guillet layed the foundation for that!

Most of us would never question that our body works with DNA, even though this entire model has recently been falsified [55] [56] [57]. I remember how much I resisted the idea that genetics is an obfuscation scheme- yet here we are!

I am glad that Lies are Unbekoming is on it (get to my interview with that project: [61]:

The Memory of Water is being reified through “Oxygenation States”

It is Aetheric in Nature (non-local memory: Dr. Michael Levin)!

The negatively charged (negatively charging) structure of Water is imprinting memories retrocausally!

My theory is that Water Memory works through Retrocausality (Fantappiè, through LaViolette’s Aether and Wheeler’s Zero point). What looks like centripetal charging, is actually a retrocausal blooming that manifests as the opposite, aligning with the centripetal charging (storing…). Retrieving memories and imaginations must have to do with an internal inversion… this is how we can bring back our third eye… by connecting back to the other side, the aetheric realm (the platonic space of Levin).

Dr. Gerald Pollack found striking evidence for a transmission of bio-electricity through Water, namely through EZ Water (EZ Plasma). The memory function would happen through oxygenation states in water, which is an obfuscation for the vertex clustering densities (the pressure and suction structures when Light charges and composes Water) that are the basis of real chemistry, like music. Our breathing works through charge as well [34] (we breathe in negative charge, not the gases- Dr. Gerald Pollack) and the Aether explains how our form and function can be decided (LaViolette, Wheeler, Levin). Anti-matter and electrons are aetheric, negatively charging EZ water is literally causing compressions in the Aether- the charge, that is actually centrifugal in the retrocausal timeline (while it is structured and charged, looking from Reality).

Birth and Death have an inverse reciprocation and bigger cycles exist for our journey between the two Worlds!

What decays here restructures aetherically → this is the perpetual energy exchange, syzygy, mutual breathing, the real perpetuum mobile and the Ferrocell findings show that together with Fantappiè, Wheeler and LaViolette!

There is not only an inversion of visible Light to Sound in the Aether (Tesla).

The entire World of Light inverts into the Otherworld of Water (the Aether, Hyperspace, Hel, the Platonic Space).

࿊

There is always the eye of yin in the yang and vice versa of course! But men and woman are distinct, even though we are always a fusion of the Masculine and Feminine (which are not just descriptions for Men and Women… the masculine is beauty, because it is the external, the surface… that includes the beauty of Women too! So Beauty seems Feminine but in this simple form of cosmology, Beauty is Masculine for being the Image, the Structure and Will induced- Light. The Feminine is Love, because it is the Charge of Water by Light and therewith feeling). Likewise, there is polarity in everything… every death leads to a restructuring on the respective other side beyond the zero point in the center of awareness of every field (with sensual organs or otherwise)! This happens similarly to mirrors, through a depth inversion and with it, macro to micro and time, since that is just the motion of the vortices that exist across scales, not only in magnets but for everything- and EZ Water or rather EZ Plasma is the basis of the Animation of it all Ψ!

There are cycles for our lives that move like vortices, spinning tori, from spring into the winter and at the same time as the winter turns inward, there is aetheric rejuvenation (charge), the turning inward. There is not only Entropy (will, history) - there is Syntropy to complement it (purpose, destiny) . Negentropy has been violently introduced to suppress Fantappiè’s wonderful insights and keep us even further away from the integration of this physical Reality with the Aether of Dr. Paul LaViolette!

“These twin natural tendencies are driven by spontaneous flows of matter and energy, one outwards and the other inwards. I’ll call them, the entropic flux and the syntropic flux, respectively. These terms refer to basic phenomena best described as movements, of either escaping away into larger environments, or of concentration into smaller regions of space.” John Grant Watterson When you apply this to the Ferrocell findings, we can see that the syntropic suction is actually an aetheric pull from counter-space!

(The Entropy - Syntropy Inversion in Water Part I Fantappiè’s Vision and Living Systems): “That both upwards and downwards transfers are possible is due to the switch that occurs naturally in the structure of water – the cluster-anticluster inversion.”

We are not just in a random simulation, that came up with the magnificence of serenity- since the way the universe works, is the only way the universe could be- through the kinetically active Golden Ratio (Beauty): pressure and suction mediation- bringing Charge (Love). That pressure is the golden ratio driver, the kinetic motion into Life (curvilinear, helical undulations, like snakes) and the suction is the voidance, the reflection and answer to that call. A vast web of mandelbrot / julia set type of fractals, woven into coherent lifeforms of Beauty (structure, Light) and Love (feeling, Water)- shaped by the imagination of beings that are not so different from us: made of Water and Light, EZ Plasma!

⦿ = the yin can be found through the center of anything yang!

Water behaves differently to compounds of hydrogen (Elements)- because it is the complementation of Light, not a product of it!

Water already inverts through resonance and charges negatively, when loved by firelight!

The only thing preventing us from making massive leaps in discovery is our inability to see clearly- is the fact that all scientific literature deceives us in an utterly depressing way, and that has to end!

My biggest wish for the World is that we reunite Φ & Ψ (we can start in our own bodies, through imagination instead of screens, inspiration to play music and dance- instead of using spotify or youtube), so that we can remedy this blanket of disruption that changes the way we see and feel this world.

There is not only Light, without aetheric Water as the medium, it could not even propagate! This medium is the inversion of Light, not a product of an explosive gas (hydrogen) and a reaction accelerator (oxygen).

The Way Forward

I am deeply convinced that once we stop the particle poisoning of our air, land and waterways (food, medicine, anaesthetics… causing + contractions, lack of negative charging, lack of love, rigid tension, loss of compassion / resonance, dorsal vagal collapses etc.)- we will be able to bring back the clarity and depth we need for coherence, rather than confusion and constant fight and flight arousal.

This way we can truly bring the feminine back, which is the internal Love, the reflection of those fields in vortices that we are with our bodies, held together by our electromes, with an aetheric part to it (inverted).

To really bring the feminine back, means to fill the aetheric side with Love (negative charging) and that inspires Imagination for our lives, retrocausally pulling us to an imagined future (this is literally how it works and we have never been taught that… yet by observing life, we can come to that conclusion naturally)!

But we have to heal from this contracting particle poisoning (and polymers)- working together with those LED screens (for the biodigital convergence), which cause our nervous system to overstimulate and shut down inappropriately, leaving us unable to feel compassion and in a state of constant tension and energetic anxiety from overstimulation (the smaller the space, the higher the capacitance… these particles get into our bones and deep tissues and have to be chelated).

The simplicity of the interfacing of biology is stunning:

Pollack about Cancer and how EZ Water is essential for Health.

Tensions are natural, we could not even move without a healthy amount of them… but we are currently in a peak moment of disruption society wise, where our bodies have been loaded with unnatural additions, countless particles and polymers that create EZ Water around them, that growing and ebbing of ez plasma (ez water)- which is our bio-electric communication. Light induces the formation of this liquid crystalline gel. It moves our muscles, mind and even the clouds in the sky (Dr. Gerald Pollack)!

Our mind induces the charging and composing of aetheric Water through Light from here (in different densities as elements etc.) → Molecular Chemistry is showing this in a deranged and reified form. It is just pressure and suction mediation. Real imagination is rather the diving into the syntropic and aetheric realm internally. Michael Ende said his father, a masterful surrealist painter, would sit in the dark and draw his inspirations from there! These imaginations must come from the retrocausal aetheric side, so much is for sure- there must be a fusion of the two Worlds that make this happen, one could not be without the other!

“The inadequacy of the senses to record the backwards flow of forward moving things, causes the illusion of sequence and time.” “It is the creation of an ever living and eternal creator. It has no beginning or ending in time, for time itself is voided by itself.” Walter Russell

So the Aether is real, but it is not the Ground. There is no primacy for righteous Domination, neither of one Gender over the other ( Φ or Ψ) , nor of Left over Right- Light over Water, or Here over the Beyond.

There is no final solution or resolution to Life, since everything composes into coherence and dissolves again, across scales! There is no Big Bang and endless dissipation… vortex dynamics, tori and aetheric inversions.

We are eternally interacting and mingling, creating worlds and destroying them, through imagination and spelling (from two sides, the entropic reality and the syntropic aether [44 - Water as an agent]) and nothing is ever lost, everything transformed (Michael Ende). We have just forgotten our Weird nature, how to control our Fate!

May we rise from the ashes of this broken machine world,

as the artists and poets of our lives that we are supposed to be!

As I always mention: The basic dyad does not lie between darkness and Light, but Water and Light! Both are irreducible and fundamental to our entire existence!

There is no eternal dominion of one gender over the other and the Mother is not primal neither.

It is quite comfortable to think that way, which fits the embrace of warmth & light, when you dive into the feminine Otherworld (the density and coherence at the zero point…)- but it becomes illogical when you apply the negative solution of Fantappiè’s quadratic equations, meaning that there is Retrocausality (Fantappiè) and when you realise that the reciprocal force to phi, that is pulling (0.618…) that, is equally strong as the pressure of phi (1.618…), just acting inversely. There is an inversion of all the fields and with it, time! Everything has a reciprocation, everything is voided!

This simple realisation, when applied to the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler, opens up a completely new dimension: the aetheric otherworld. This thought about an inversion of the fields in Reality, is congruent with Dr. Levin’s (see my article about him and agency in all things: [88]) & Dr. Egnor’s findings regarding non-local memory.

While the retrocausal realm is the internal experience (through our awareness of the motion of the vortices that make up everything)- we experience it as the internal World of Water.

The external Realm of Light is very structured- that internal realm brings all sorts of mingling sensations and experiences to complement that. This is due to the flooding of that internal realm with all the Light from Reality, through the suction of Water. Now imagine that the entire realm can become the Otherworld, inside out and the external in (outside in)… that is what Retrocausality means once we die.

You are going to understand that with time, it is quite bewildering at first to think about reverse time… it was the same for me! It simply makes sense, when we think about intuitions about the future we get, symbols etc… See my articles about Fantappiè: [20] [21].

Death is actually a breaking-through the zero point, to the other side of the center of awareness (the zero point), where centripetal becomes centrifugal and micro macro (and vice versa). No “matter” actually moves as “particles”- this has been a massive deception.

Light propagates on aetheric Water, you can imagine that like sound-waves / pistons in the Aether, while our Music is Light in the Aether (images).

“Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” Dr. Paul LaViolette

Our World is very structured and the other side is rather being composed through feelings, through singing for example (see Terence McKenna’s qualitative reports)! This relationship can flip and this way everything recycles forward, in the beautiful Golden Ratio and driven by conscious moulding through Will and Feelings, Inspiration and Imagination!

Our World is not made of code, but of it is literally made of Ideas, Beauty and Love! This conscious creation moves between the two Worlds and that can explain the irreducible complexities that are envisioned by beings from the other side (Levin, platonic Space).

“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick. This is what all these teachers and philosophers who really counted, who really touched the alchemical gold, this is what they understood. This is the shamanic dance in the waterfall. This is how magic is done. By hurling yourself into the abyss and discovering its a feather bed.” Terence McKenna

When you see that the masculine Φ is the centrifugal pressure bloom and the feminine Ψ is the reciprocal aetheric suction (what pulls the torus field back through the zero point towards the aetheric inversion)- the idea of domination gets absurd. All weighting (domination) / perturbations are caused by agency- since the internal reflection brings sight, feelings and sensations in general). The Ferrocell findings help to realise this, while keeping Fantappiè and Levin in mind (Consciousness in all things and a retrocausal Realm).

Dr. Gerald Pollack , a brilliant mind with more than 250 publications who humbly discovered the essence of life!

“It is now very clear that techniques of machine-human interfacing, pharmacology of the synthetic variety, all kinds of manipulative techniques, all kinds of data storage, imaging and retrieval techniques - all of this is coalescing toward the potential of a truly demonic or angelic kind of self-imaging of our culture... And the people who are on the demonic side are fully aware of this and hurrying full-tilt forward with their plans to capture everyone as a 100% believing consumer inside some kind of a beige furnished fascism that won’t even raise a ripple. Terence McKenna

We are definitely living through a major upheaval, yet nothing could be more beautiful than finding life affirming simplicity beyond thick bushels of deceit, in our deranged scientific landscape… the more deceptions fall away, the clearer we can see. Everything is essentially the poetic winding of pressure and the aetheric opposite (pull Ψ, attraction Φ). Both are on the same field [43].

Science is essentially simple:

What is Light? What is Gravity? What is Matter?

Everything you know, Magnetism (the torus and the “attraction”), Gravity, Feelings, Structure, Water and Light are ultimately on one Field.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Ken Wheeler (the first human being to correctly explain Magnetism, an avid reader of Tesla, Steinmetz and Maxwell- lifelong):

“A magnet polarizes force / radiation & gravity. The phenomenon called “magnetic attraction” is absolutely not magnetism whatsoever; rather is identical to the phenomenon called gravity.”

“Light is NOT: 1. A particle

2. A wave

3. A wave-particle duality

4. An emission

5. Nor does light have a speed.” Ken Wheeler

I argue that the reaction and diffusion dynamics that Dr. Paul LaViolette points out, are the aetheric inversion of the fields we see under the Ferrocell and that clarifies Fantappiè's ideas into the groundbreaking framework that Dr. Gerald Pollack discovered: that Light charges (loves) and structures (composes) Water.

This extends Ken Wheeler’s thoughts and recognises the Aether as complementary to the World of Light (Reality) and thus Water as the Aetheric Medium and syntropic Agent.

Then we can see that all feelings appear through charge, like all other sensations and when that is numbed, there is no more internal reflection (no more aetheric charge, negative charging).

The “Nucleus” and “Nuclear Energy” do not exist: This is a PsyOp to hide Zero Point Energy

There are no hard-core nuclei in the Center of Atoms, or “core”-fusions of any kind. What is fusing, are vortices held together by vertex clusters of EZ Plasma, moving through a zero point of inversion, made with pressure and suction, Light and Water!

Forget the notion of particles and hard-core’s, they don’t exist. Everything is made with spinning vortices at every scale- like gyroscopes weighting towards centrifugal / outward motion, or centripetal / inward structuring (composition, like the composing of music and this metaphor is literally true), the recharging of the aether (and also forming of EZ Water zones for electricity).

The difficult scientific texts are the bedrock of the deception, the perfection and reification of the interference of pressure and suction- there are no fixed particles, only high frequency light in circular harmonics while Water is the aetheric medium and syntropic Agent (we experience the inverse for aetheric anti-matter, the centripetal part is experienced as centrifugal, time reversed- due to retrocausality)!

“The law of life is therefore the law of love and differentiation. It does not move towards levelling and conforming, but towards higher forms of differentiation. Each living being, whether modest or famous, has its mission, its finalities, its individuality, which, in the general economy of the universe, are important, great and beautiful.”

Dr. Antonella Vannini about Syntropy (Fantappiè):9

Fantappiè’s work establishes syntropy as a counter principle to entropy. Water’s anomalous properties enable the flow of syntropy from the micro to macro levels, essential for life. (Force that is… chi ….χ → through EZ Plasma (EZ Water)). The relationship between organisms (syntropic) and the environment (entropic) underpins everything. Homeopathy’s effects may be explained through retrocausality, challenging classical causality’s limitations. Syntropy in water suggests non-deterministic behaviour, complicating predictions in biological systems.

Please see my article about this (below)- it is literally the missing counterpart to Pollack’s biggest revelation. This and the Aether of LaViolette + Ferrocell Findings of Ken Wheeler bring clarity! The rest is occam’s razor… Fantappiè’s realisation is groundbreaking and negentropy has been introduced on purpose, to obfuscate and confuse!

Albert Szent-Gyorgyi states that “it is impossible to explain the qualities, organization and order of living systems starting from the entropic laws of the macrocosm”.

This is one of the paradoxes of modern biology: the properties of living systems oppose the laws which govern the macro level of reality.

Aetheric suction (syntropic pull): Schauberger [11], Fantappiè [12] [13]

The Ferrocell is very important, this is why I put it out so often:

Magnetism across scales (…of everything, not only magnets):

Ferrocell interference peaks between Φ (pressure, Reality, Light) & Ψ (suction, Aether, Water) All fields are like that and these exist for all elements and other life forms! The fields are moving outward with pressure and centrifugal and they are pulled inward through aetheric suction (psi=1/phi, the reciprocal of phi is the aetheric suction of water )!

Please listen to Ken Wheeler explaining these fields, since most of the other explanations are not worth it… confusing the way it works etc.

These lines you see up there are not really the field lines- they are interference peaks, meaning that when pressure and suction come together, light scatters through LED’s around the ferrocell for example and that makes these lines appear. There is the zero point of inversion in the center of every field and you can see how the torus forms both on the “N” and “S” side. The entire world has mistaken the motion as continuous from S to N, while everything disappears into counter-space (the aether, the otherworld, the platonic space- Levin).



The field you are seeing inverts aetherically. That means that two more torus bulbs form in the aether and also return towards Reality (that we are seeing here). This has been seen by Fantappiè, when he looked at the negative solution to the quadratic version of Einstein’s stolen equation E=MC^2 (you can find a lot of information about this here on Telestai Nexus→ Search function). Fantappiè applied the concept of syntropy to Nature but he did not see the Aether.

Ken Wheeler found the Aether through his wonderful explanation of Magnetism, yet he did not see the retrocausal otherworld (the negative conjugation of all fields in reality, which explains anti-matter, electrons and all the rest of the inversion material- which is always water based→ the aetheric element).

There are only two elements (one in essence), Water (aetheric) and Light (of Reality, bringing all Light, including matter…), so the notion of a 5th element is rather awkward…

Air is Light heavy Water (centrifugally weighted), rarefied, positively charged (discharging, entropic).

Earth is Water heavy (centripetally weighted) and high frequency Light, negatively charged (charging, syntropic).

Matter is simply high frequency Light (centripetally heavy) in circular harmonics (Ken Wheeler). The micro of matter turns into the centrifugal experience of internal feelings aetherically, when our external World of Light (the experiences we have reflected in our being) flips to the internal.

Light is so much more than the visible spectrum we think about usually:

Dr. Michael Levin sees the platonic space as the Otherworld scientifically and Terence McKenna adds the subjective layer of experience [34]. It becomes evident that there are different spheres and spaces, where beings operate through Electromes, their physical representation of their souls (on this side). Yet there is always one and the other side, that complements the experience.

Dozens of cultures have identified the water based otherworld and called it a feminine realm, until appropriations like Apollon turn that into a masculine world again and the sign for the feminine soul into a trident weapon Ψ!

After Death, Water becomes Light in the Aether (this follows logically, from the ferrocell findings- and all the scientific work we have been discussing)… we will be immersed in her Water, experienced as Light (the internal realm of Water becomes the external Reality and vice versa…). This explains the unimaginable Light in the realms beyond the mirror plane in the center, it fits to Rudolf Steiner’s explanations and the experience of the white light by John Lamb Lash that is congruent with the density and magnitude at the zero point that disappears into counter-space (the aether / hyperspace). Moreover, NDE reports confirm this as well in a qualitative way!

Confirmation from the dyadic display of the gods (related to firelight and water, the world of light and the otherworld, hel, hyperspace etc.).

When you put all of this together, while keeping in mind the groundbreaking discovery of Dr. Gerald Pollack, namely that Light charges (loves) and composes (structures) Water [32]- then we can realise the entire picture, by applying Occam’s razor.

There is no third realm necessary, since the aetheric side and reality are in conjunction and this can explain the formation of higher orders of densities (from the other side and through syntropy, different spaces like the morphological space). Rudolf Steiner brilliantly renders the inverted aetheric body and inverted aetheric otherworld - he was then either forced into the redeemer narration or fell for it- either way, the fall is between Reality and the Aether, since all fields show the zero point of inversion, since math shows the negative solutions of the quadratic endeavours of Fantappiè [32] [33]- which implies a realm with inverted causality and that is also what we feel when we tune in to our internal purpose that is the complementary other side to the cause and effect driven history we are making with our choices of will!

I absolutely recommend taking the time to get into Fantappiè- because then you will understand my thought process, since none of my claims are merely conjecture… there is evidence from all sides and once a nasty fact appears, that house of cards will collapse of course… so far it still stands, which is beautiful!

Water is not a product of Light, but its Inversion (which is not Darkness, that is just the absence of visible Light). There is a kind of synesthesia of Reality and Aether, when Light meets Water and our oceans are a wonderful example.

The main idea is that there is not only Light in this world, otherwise we would have a burnt out desert all over the place. Water is not a product of Light but its inversion (through the zero point). It emanates from the aetheric side. Water replenishes all that dust into lush Nature.

In search for the mysterious 5th Element, we can finally come to see that Water fulfils all the wondrous properties that the “aetheric fluid” has- because Water is the aetheric medium and also the syntropic agent (the complement to our entropy), bringing the pull from the future, Destiny to our History and it has all the feminine qualities that have been erased in religion, science and deranged everywhere else!

As I have described in my longest article so far (above… meant to be printed as PDF or physically, rather to be red on the screen of course)- both Sophia and the Demiurge (as the feminine and masculine principle) have been labelled arrogant and we can see this dynamic in virtually all of our relationship dynamics, where the feminine and masculine side exist within every single human being. Virtually every culture has once had a dyad between the masculine and feminine side, depicted as God and Goddess, Chronos & Ananke, Pan & Syrinx and so on and so forth. The masculine side brings Light, Images, Structure and is Will driven, from cause to effect and it brings our History. The feminine side is Water and Music (motion, also the dance of nature) and it is driven by feelings and retrocausality, an attraction from the future.

I am not saying there are no gods, I am saying Water and Light are conscious as galactic superwaves, as the aeons! Water and Light form countless lifeforms in fields of coherence and dissolve them in decoherent parts! Water and Light have all the qualities and agency across scales (Dr. Michael Levin about proto-cognitive properties in “matter”).

Mutuality between two Worlds, conjugated through the Zero Point in the Center of Every Field:

He is Beauty and she is Love

Roots and Shadows

Wisdom (through our depth Ψ) and Understanding (through clarity Φ)

Like I have reasoned before, there can be neither eternal damnation nor salvation (or enlightenment), since there is no reason and possibility for such an end state and this is the only way the universe could be, when you think clearly about it.

We are living in an interacting cosmos, where all agents connect and disconnect again, devour each other and caress each other- it is one giant Theater of Life and it is absolutely beautiful:

“Total Horror and Total Beauty at the same Time!”

“You are an explorer, and you represent our species, and the greatest good you can do is to bring back a new idea- because our world is endangered by the absence of good ideas. Our world is in crisis, because of the absence of consciousness.”

Terence McKenna

This is why nothing is worse than the careless destruction of this splendour through particles and polymer poisoning, across vectors (air, land, food, water). The smaller they are, the sharper the signals, because then they can store more charge. All of it is powered by the EZ Water that forms around them and the information vibrates directly with what comes from our body (the internal aetheric side for example, when the pressure arrives as amperage into magnetism, and the dielectric side as voltage fluorescence).

Light is always complemented with Water (as the aetheric medium and syntropic agent, meaning the inversion of the space creating pressure of phi). There simply is no end-state and we can relax our urge for perfection and dive into this living world, in order to live the stories we are weaving. Our history reflected becomes our body and our internal space the external after Death and so we progress through Generation and Destruction, always keeping a part of us and the other, always connected to the whole! Our entire existence is meant for that and we have been deluded by artificial substitutions all of our lives.

Energy is never stuck, always in vortex motion!

The Force Ψ is never stuck and Water carries Light Φ to our eyes. It moves the Wind and our thoughts alike and this has been shown in the laboratory of Dr. Gerald Pollack. Water’s nature is aetheric. We are quietly coming to see how our Nature really works- and most human beings are still unaware of it. This is due to the fact that Pollack’s findings and those who came before him, have been ridiculed. The same happened with brilliant physicists like Dr. Paul LaViolette (Aether). The dismissal of a fundamental fact like that has obfuscated a simplicity that could not be more liberating, when embraced: Light charges and structures Water (Pollack). Water pulls in syntropically (Fantappiè).

When the covid orchestration hit, I have realised this deep urge to find out what is truly going on, withstanding the bot comments and censorship / shadow banning of social media accounts - the stigmatisation and algorithmically prepared condemnation… so many are still standing and I could not be happier about this. It honestly has restores my hope and Love for us bipeds and our lives in general, to know that we are moving towards truth and freedom, come hel or high water (through this current orchestrated destruction).

In every single family and in every single body, wether male or female, we can find the simple interaction of Φ & Ψ. In every bodily function, for the motion of clouds, through bio-electricity: + (discharge) and - (charging). That’s it!

All dissonance can resolve naturally- through open communication, truth and understanding. When particles interfere with such communication, the result is our current era of fight and flight driven nervous systems and disrupted signalling of insects and birds, overstimulated, incapable of relaxing into the simplicity of this beautiful existence. Needs of Children are met with shutdowns of spiked bodies… spiked with particles that form EZ water crowns and gels, self reducing to fibers... Somehow, we have accepted the exploitation of that wondrous mind of ours, and instead of the landscapes of imagination- it is the A.I. driven mimicry instead, that is just a refined version of the neon-shine of the tech and plastic era.

We are not just entropic machines that decompose towards endless dilution. There is the syntropic lifebreath, the attraction of water that rejuvenates and brings life in the first place, where our imagination and inspiration turn into the real landscape of the internal, that is also the aetheric otherworld and we can seed stories with such internal spelling- because that is what words are, the inspiration for the imagination of Art Φ- Her Majesty: Music Ψ!

20 years ago- I was able to write my final degree about the loss of rituals of music-making and how we exchanged that with the consumption of external performances, while losing that feeling of togetherness and ritual, which is the essence of making music.

We are Music internally and that turns into Images of Light! Children know this and explore this world in the way we are meant to live, everything else is technological distraction!

Remedy our world from this ubiquitous particle poisoning- sickening our minds and hearts… so we are able to naturally see Beauty and feel Love the way we are supposed to! Our roots have been messed with and dunning shadows are creeping in!

The way this world works is the only way it could be. The Golden Spiral winds itself in undulation, like the world snakes that move in opposite directions, beyond the zero point in the center.

It is Light loving (charging) Water into Liquid Crystalline Worlds and Sophia, the Water- glistering in his Light, to make the blind Demiurge see her beautiful Waterbody! It is the magic that something exists at all and it could not be any other way.

Wind and sound are pressure. When you see a toad sending out ripples in the water, that resonance is inverse to the motion of the (pressure) sound-waves. They are time reversed in the aether! There are Images and Words and both worlds can fuse with each other through our imagination, the original tool to navigate this beautiful universe, no updates and recharging with a cable necessary. And the landscapes are infinite and the variations wild!

There is no such thing as a final destination, since there was never a beginning to begin with. There will always be a side A and a side B, just like with vinyl. Death flips the centre of awareness from one side to the other! → Inversion.

Everything is pressure and suction mediation across two worlds and it could not be any other way. We associate and dissociate with our Electromes (light-body) that are connected to our aetheric body, our soul- the water-body in the aether (there are so many ways to describe them…)!

There is an aspect of one in the other: Our water body is made of light as well and our light body is made with water, one could not be without the other (since water is the aetheric medium and syntropic agent).

Beauty is fleeting and withers into the Aether, where it is Music and Rejuvenation, which inspires Light Φ to create another history in this Neverending Story Stream, pulled towards our destiny through inverted time in the aetheric Otherworld, from internal to external (Fantappiè) !

That Music is Matter in Reality, the Reed of Syrinx, for Pan’s Flute to play Music, in order to turn his Pain into Beauty!

What is this “new” (old) way of seeing the world all about?

First of all, there is no linear progression towards an end goal- frankly because the idea is quite silly, exploited in abrahamic master race ideologies, with virgin heaven delight, or eternal bliss bombs that would bore the hel out of us (since it is this dissociated light realm anyway and hel is the otherworld, the realm of the goddess hel). Look at the centripetal motion of galaxies- all of that inverts aetherically and that exists across scales, in an apple and in the realm of thoughts.

Our world is set up in a dyad between Water and Light (in different structures and densities, “chemistry”) and in essence they are one (the Monad).

Truth is not a personal opinion. There are perspectives on truth though. The concept of truth has been relativised, while the real relativity lies between pressure Φ (1.618… Reality) and suction Ψ (0.618… Aether). Ψ&Φ- our stories are the poetry of that mingling, constructive and destructive motion, which is more than that, aetheric outside in suction to the inside out pressure!

Coherence is when Love and Beauty flow in tune with each other and decoherence is when that breaks down, still recycling upward in this mandelbrot and julia set type of fractal universe, which is the only way it could be (both Light and Water spread infinitely- there is no ultimate beginning nor end).

Dr. Gerald Pollack showed us how incredibly powerful electrons are, which are just the aetheric inversion of the space creating / torus forming protons (+), excluded into the bulk water zone, while the negatively charged (-) EZ plasma forms life into gaia, the animation of everything through Water, charged (loved) and composed (structured) by Light! One could not be without the other and one is always part of the other!

“...modern people...are ignorant of what they really are. We have simply forgotten what a human being really is, so we have men like Nietzsche (…) who tells us what we are, quite mercilessly. We have to discover our shadow. Otherwise we are driven into a world war in order to see what beasts we are.” Carl Jung, Visions That collective shadow is the blackmail system of E. for example -

and individually driven by our first experiences in this life!

Lies and Deceit have a physical component, the ubiquitous particle interfacing!

Where we are at

The world is getting plastered with claims of ascension beyond the illusion, to overcome the allegedly “flawed material realm”, to reach dozens of dimensions above, where we might finally find fulfilment... The idea of heavenly exuberance with virgins, stems from rather demented imagination, when seeing the wondrous splendour of the way our Universe works clearly and deeply. Even the idea of solipsistic fulfilment and eternal bliss would both be terrifying. When you think deeply and clearly about it and feel into it at the same time- the way it is is really the only way it could be, without the accumulation of “stuck energy” or the hierarchical progression towards an alleged end goal… (and then?)

Then there are very precise concepts about meditation in buddhistic literature and a false imagination of the lotus could throw you towards aeons of falsehood and hellish reincarnations. All of that becomes rather demented, when you see that we are part of neverending story streams and there are overarching currents and undercurrents- different weather and our own perspective to it. This is a summary so far:

“There seems to be no philosophical necessity for food. We can conceive of organised beings living without nourishment, and deriving all the energy they need for the performance of their life functions from the ambient medium.



In a crystal we have the clear evidence of the existence of a formative life-principle, and though we cannot understand the life of a crystal, it is none the less a living being. There may be, besides crystals, other such individualized, material systems of beings, perhaps of gaseous constitution, or composed of substance still more tenuous. In view of this possibility,—nay, probability, we cannot apodictically deny the existence of organized beings on a planet merely because the conditions on the same are unsuitable for the existence of life as we conceive it.



We cannot even, with positive assurance, assert that some of them might not be present here, in this our world, in the very midst of us, for their constitution and life-manifestation may be such that we are unable to perceive them.” Nikola Tesla

The Liquid Crystalline Worlds beyond the Zero Point in the Center of every Field, look exactly like the inversion of our internal bodies, where Light charges and composes Water into all Life-forms we know. The internal realm is fleeting, because of the so called Retrocausality of the syntropic beyond (attracted by our purpose, cause and effect inverted restructuring from the future). I will break this down. The Music of Memories are Images retrocausally, which means that a World is being turned into Image through Sound:

this across scales… the scattered light does not mean that the field is a web… these are interference peaks for pressure and suction- the basis of everything in the entire universe! Ferrocell: Ken Wheeler

We experience this life and the dielectric inertial plane of our life curls, we go through the seasons and then our Life decomposes and rejuvenates aetherically… Our internal reflection / imagination paints the otherworld, while we get attracted by our purpose syntropically (the pull of destiny Ψ to our free will driven history Φ) and we will live in that world when the mirror flips and our awareness turns to the other side of the zero point in the center of the field of our life so to speak.

Of course there are other fields and all of them are interconnected in webs in different densities, while everything is conscious (Levin) and memory is non- local. We are literally traversing two worlds with our Aetheric Water Body and our Light Body (Electrome, Levin) here in Reality! Rudolf Steiner described the inverted aetheric body clearly and Dr. Michael Levin shows us how bio-electricity governs life through Electromes, which embrace cells and make them collaborate for aggregated goals!

The engineers of the future will be poets. Terence McKenna

“Higher” (and deeper) coherence brings more Love and Beauty, simple as that- higher sophistication and complexity, which is beautiful- like the rhythms of Zakir Hussain:

Love is the complementing Feeling to that beautiful Rhythm (Structure) and this is how Images (structure) and Words (felt motion) collaborate (since Light is Music in the Aether → Tesla).

Love is not a product of Beauty but both stimulate each other!

Rhythm and Feeling is what Music is all about (one is always part of the other)!

Her Majesty: Music Ψ

The inspiration for Art and the splendour of our World of Light!

That’s all- all of my articles are entirely for free, so feel free to share and like!

Your Leon Karmameleon