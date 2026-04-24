Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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Blissninja
10h

Beautiful. Thank you for the care you put into your work 🙌

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1 reply by Telestai Nexus
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
12h

"Water and Light are conscious as galactic superwaves, as the aeons!" 🙏💖

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