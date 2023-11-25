“This is electronic warfare. They have dominated the electromagnetic spectrum and they've lied to people into their coffins.” (Sabrina Wallace)

“Is Mind Control Possible? Absolutely. There is a mountain of evidence... Today we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brainwaves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance. Can disrupt the calcium ions binding on individual cell surfaces at a distance, creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body. Mind control technology exists, without a question.”

Dr Eldon Byrd, U.S. Navy, 2001

Please refrain from judging her hair, her room, her clothing or the tone of her voice - try to listen to what she says and check her sources. Thank you so very much!

Hello, my name is Sabrina Wallace. I am 44 years old. I live in West Virginia in the United States, which is a beautiful place. You should check out the new River Gorge. It's gorgeous. I am a disabled American. I have been disabled since 2004. My channel, The Psinergy Channel, is comprised of civilians who started watching me perform for them an accurate dissertation of being human. Did you hear me? I performed for them an accurate dissertation of being human, human, real, real, actual human. Not. I have a podcast. I'm a framework. Got a bow on.

Weird things continue to happen. I am a responsible parent permanently disabled for almost 20 years. For what? DARPA testing. You can imagine that the people that watch this channel, they've seen a lot of medical records. They've seen a lot of paperwork.

They know where the PDF came from, that you're all talking about with the corona wireless biosensor overuse.

Okay, this is from 2002. Pardon me getting eaten apart.

And here is me jotting down notes after being at the dance club with my friend.

There's your oscillating regenerative core sequencing with the proper sawtooth wave sine wave and something else.

And then I went through and found the parts on his body where it was driving into his head.

Would you imagine that this lines up this little diagram right here with the biosensors that we would have permanently deployed three years after that date?

Wow. That's amazing, isn't it? I must be using my own neurons.

The human bio field is a body part - “psychic”. All that is is your own neurons, your own body's electricity.

So in other words, being a DARPA test subject lifelong, I was sold by the manager foundation by my super poor ass parents because they were in the military and they wanted to test on children with hydrogels. Oh, lucky me.

Yeah, well, you can imagine the internet itself. They're not used to people like me. They're used to podcasters and what I was saying about that whole framework of, but you may not donate to me. I am not monetized and I never will be because there are people that do the jobs out there right now that you know nothing about- biomedical biophysics electrical engineers who log into databases to work with you inside your blood and tissue, brain and bones.

We're not buying that. That's all sci-fi. And I'm sitting over here stuck in the middle of the old way of 1995 that never existed.

I was born in 1979, graduated high school in 1997. All people did humans is lie about what they did when they went to work.

They lied and were brutal with one another by peer pressure. And they hurt people real bad and get away with it by not talking about it for what it is.

So I had no idea in 2019, well, along with everyone else went, oh, there's a virus. But I'm like, what? Hang on. And then as it kept going and I kept paying attention, it just got worse and worse.

I'm like, wait a minute. I know what this is. Why? Because unlike everybody else out there who are afraid of a tera hertz bullet, they're afraid of these signals because they will kill you.

And that's why they've all had their mouths paid shut. These signals and these systems work or Boeing and Raytheon and electronic warfare would not exist so quietly for information surveillance and reconnaissance.

If our surveillance doesn't work, we get our ass kicked. It's working great, isn't it? Yeah. So how does it work?

We have four circles of hell. What's a cryptid? Oh, we don't know. Whats a psychic? Oh, we don't know. What's a UFO? Oh, we don't know. What's certain ID or token Mac and Miter? Oh, we don't know. Well, somebody does know.

So I've been over here trying to explain to people that your UFOs are part of a process, radiate your human bio field while you're sitting in your house box.

Then after you're radiated in your body part, you're going to start experiencing psychic types of abilities because your body just got radiated.

Nobody going to tell you a fucking thing because this is for bioinformatics, meta-volomics and medicuristic bio-electromagnetic algorithms.

And now you look at me and go, okay, hang on.

We have a Psinergy Tech-Metrics PDF. We have other PDFs as well, but the Tech-Metrics PDF is the one that I made so that people would know what they were looking at technically.

I am a former network engineer on the back end of Northcom. I worked a job by myself as a 19-year-old young lady at Charter Communications, which is currently spectrum. It's known as an Internet Service Provider.

So I wrote this Psinergy Tech-Metrics PDF by copying and pasting a series of technical documents that all have to do with routing data through human bodies.

The Tech-Metrics PDF ain't got nothing to do with any opinion that I've got. The original one did. I wrote a page about how you got to believe in drones.

Yeah, people were pissy. So I took it out. Now the Tech-Metrics PDF looks like the following.

I'm just making sure I got it in order. I'm always taking it out of order when I'm showing things.

Okay, pretty good. Okay, so I'm going to take you through the first four pages of our Tech-Metrics PDF right now to help you have mental, emotional and physical and spiritual accountability for when you come to this channel.

This is the Psinergy Channel. And you look at me and you get all worked up in whatever way people always do because of the content that I'm discussing, which is my own body, my own life experience with medical records, artificial intelligence, symposium notes for decisions that have already been made with your DNA, tethered to ground with something called Project Maven, sure you have no fucking idea what that even is, and yet it's tethered to your DNA.

If this is about your health, whatever I'm about to say, you should know about it. And if you don't, you've got to ask yourself, why is it you've never heard of this?

Excuse me a minute. Why is it that you never knew any of these systems existed? There is a reason. Somebody is keeping you stupid.

It's information surveillance and reconnaissance. We would not have physical security if everybody knew how it worked.

So the job has been to keep people stupid, as long as possible, and they're doing great. So page one.

This is the same page that you saw on the InfoWars with Maria Zeee This is the same exact document that you saw with Todd Calendar and Maria Zeee because they got it from me, which you can verify on the non-vaxxer 420 channel because the rumble dad and the West Virginia disabled mom over here have been bust and asked 24-7 to get to any parent, any human, the reality of what they're doing, which is biophotonic with a human body part nobody talks about.

The aura is fake, fake, fake. Take drugs, shut up, go do a real job. Okay, well this is a real job.

And I started with the recommendations on the effects of the coronavirus worldwide through misusing of wireless sensor networks.

I went to the recommendations on page one of our tech metric PDF because I wanted you to know what they told their people to do based on their scientific acumen regimen and what they're watching. In order to verify that excerpt 414 here is accurate, you're going to want to go to the Department of Defense, H-D-I-A-C on the YouTube and watch their casualty care, casualty care, nanotechnology.

They're going to talk about the exact same thing and they're going to tell you exactly what all these professors and people said here in the abstract.

When you hit the biosensors too much, too often the body can't electrically keep up.

Then we go into the tensor sequences in case you don't know what those are and now back to where I started a moment ago with bio-electromagnetic algorithms.

So we have a bunch of young people who play video games life long and then they go play video games with big toys and the little controllers that you see here, these are real products.

Then bio-electromagnetic algorithms, as you can see right here in this document, supervised machine learning algorithms for bio-electromagnetics, prediction models and feature selection.

Now I'm going to stop there for a minute because now I'm going to draw your attention to the DGID and everybody goes, it's not here!

It's been here in cyber security since 2009. They lied to you and they went to work.

So when we talk about feature IDs over here in bio-electromagnetic algorithms, we're talking about your DGID.

Geomancer hunts you down. Here's my AI symposium notes about the databases that they sold to people.

Go read the transcript with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, General Raymond from the Space Force and the people from the Department of Defense there on the stage explaining the same thing right to your face.

Thank you. That would be great. That way you're not screaming at me, accusing me of making things up.

There's a transcript available before you even mentally go there. Go find the transcript, verify I told exactly the truth.

Then come back and consider that what I'm telling you now is exactly the truth.

This is my handwritten little sign based on amazing polys description of Red Rwanda, which I already mathematically understood.

And then I flipped it to where Celeste Solum synthetic biology mentioned Geomancer in Spellcaster.

I said, spells are your logical features inside of Geomancer. What's a feature?

What is that? What is that?

So I go get my little video game controller to log into your body electrically with no knowledge of yours.

What's so fucking ever? And I'm writing papers on it for a while now about what?

Feature selection techniques using data from weak radio frequency radiation effect on human and animal cells.

Feature selection techniques using data using data using data using data using data using data using data.

From where? From where? Your feature values are such as age, weight, eye color, holy shit on and on we go.

Yeah, yeah, we're to get that from the wireless body area network.

We watch you 24/7 and we watch every single thing you see here in the machine learning and machine writing for the human body part known as the bio field.

And everybody went to work. This is from 1995.

In 2014, your Federal Communications Commission made it absolutely wonderful, lovely and fast for everyone to log in and out of your body for all these different signals.

2014.

Meanwhile, bioelectric magnetic algorithms reporting all those feature selection techniques and measuring it to the next page.

And here's all the different math we're using to do it. Just getting started, but I don't want to leave you there.

Here's your metaheuristic algorithms.

Your Monte Carlo, your Magflow chain following the nano through your body mathematically.

Oh, and then we know exactly mathematically how you're altering the bloodstream with viscosity and velocity.

These are jobs.

It's their job to handle your house box.

This image is from 2009. It is military. It is legal. It's inside the Pfizer law fair.

Because this is a system of human husbandry running computer game theory through human bodies for your health.

It's for your health. I'm not kidding.

But interestingly enough, even though it claims it's all for your health, right? It's all for your health.

Those are the first four pages of the Psinergy Tech metric PDF have fun with the rest.

Even though they claim it's for your health, what they originally said in the artificial intelligence symposium goes as follows.

We want the role of the Jake at the DOD to be making artificial intelligence real.

Everyone can and should implement AI in everything they do.

We have customers across the Department of Defense and we are done with AI governance and AI ethics.

We are now AI pioneers and we're going to be AI practitioners. Go read the transcript.

AI practitioners, they're done with governance and ethics back in September of 2020.

You didn't even know you had a wireless body area network since 1995 or biosensors since 2005.

And what else didn't you know?

If you've never been to my channel before, I bet you didn't know this one either.

Did you know that we have lethal autonomous weapon systems already deployed with Skyborg?

Not SkyNet?

Yeah? No? Did you know that human and computers already interact?

Well, that's emergent technology. This here's my college textbook of insanity. There's two of them.

And on page one, we need to be worried about the trust of lethal autonomous weapon systems.

And then I have to sit here and read this page, page six, over and over again, because normal people and military people, they had a real hard time with this and so did I.

I'm like, do you mean to tell me since 2012 you've been autonomous with your brain computer interface controlling the drone with my mind? Yeah. Yeah.

Then I had to go back and research all of that with command and control and show people that too.

And I did. And here's your Skyborg.

We have the Golden Horde in here too. And we've got your sea hunters with the Navy. It's all in here.

Wow. Yeah, references in a college textbook kind of fucking helpful.

So then I had to draw it off the bigger and louder because people couldn't read that.

So let me read it to you in a way that hopefully you can read along with me and understand. Ready? Here we go.

Just as military personnel will have to develop and maintain trust and lethal autonomous weapons, trust will also have to be established.

I crossed out the word developed because you are expected to trust immediately.

That your autonomous AI system is smarter than you, better than you, and it knows how to do it better than you.

And yet every time I bring this up, same fucking normies. There's a dude! There's a dude! Somebody got control!

That's how you look to me because you're lying. You are absolutely mathematically lying across the board.

So you freak out like that and try to get people to believe you. Then you go from my hair and the fact that I didn't do my hair for you.

Why am I stopping? Because I want to make sure that I'm in linear order for those of you that are coming from that angle.

You want to tell me the cybersecurity please on a drone and a striker unit from 2022 with a digital ID and play or an ad hoc network that is necessary for a plasma fence.

Those are not currently in my long form but they're in the DARPA R&D statement from 2023.

Your geofence. How about that? For those of you that know what that is.

Okay? Yeah, I thought so. Normally it's total fucking blank.

Your wireless body area network is incorporated in the network routing as a note on the network of the simulated world simulation.

That's what y'all used to call it. It's called the Global Information Grid in Pentagon Directives.

Those I do go over on the channel. Here's your striker with your drone.

Now again, this is the same lethal autonomous weapons department of defense directive 3000.09 with cybersecurity with software defined networking.

You're not telling anybody shit.

And then you lied to him and you said, oh no, emergency alert system. Yeah, you're free, peer to peer.

And I'm like, used to work at the fucking cable company. You guys have remote physical layer on the body moving around.

Your consensus layer with the blockchain, which is also used for medical records.

Yeah, everybody watching your medical records is a matter of fucking law with HIPAA.

But you told all the blockchain people that their currency was Napster.

Oh, yeah, nobody's watching. It's all peer to peer. You're just floating out there.

And I'm like, you made the physical layer of computer networking remotely available with network function virtualization software defined networking.

And now Cisco converged interconnected networks with distributed access architecture.

So then I had to go to the S end of the fucking emergency alert system box because I know what it is and I know how it works.

So you have to look at it every day when I went into work.

And I had to draw out of the box the actual on the ass end of it, the back that shows exactly how it connects to every single fucking device, including your Cisco com controller to prove to everybody who knows the equipment.

You're lying. I put my phone in a ferry cage. That doesn't mean shit. We're watching your body.

Uh, or amazing Polly's Rolanda and everything you did there in 1994 with get on your knees and surrender wouldn't have fucking worked.

Yeah, and that's something. So all this time you've been lying about using the human body for translating data.

That's what you've been doing. That didn't change.

You installed RFIDs and people way the fuck back in the 60s using the medical implant communication system on the narrow radio frequency bands of medical industrial and scientific.

You're still telling people you have no fucking idea what you're doing by the way.

So while you're busy telling them they're stupid, you have no idea.

Uh, Google said no to Project Maven. The DOD said yes. Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System watching your wireless body area network and everything inside of you since 2007.

How are they doing it?

Definitely going to like this because I'm going to use a picture. I'm really to my limit with you fucking lying people that will not admit what you get paid to do.

So how are they doing it? How are they doing it? How are they looking through your veins and arteries like that and just kind of, you know, doing work to make sure your body is where they want it to be.

They wear and they wear a headset like this with cognitive warfare threat technology.

They're a little headset just like back in the day and Vietnam looking interdimensionally.

This one looks through your veins and arteries and they got ultrasonic too.

Now we didn't tell anybody when the telephone was created except the IEEE history of the wireless page that we were listening to your muscle's electrical acuity.

It's called galvanic energy internally for example and we can do laparoscopic surgery with a drone over your home.

Using the same muscle electricity.

Everybody else calling it sci-fi. Nope, you lied to people and went to work.

That's what the graphene is for. Your new health care, your new wireless health care.

So we got graphene based sensors. They were being worked on in 2011 and forward and then boom, they're here in deployed.

Boy, that sounds like the stealth bomber. Thanks, DARPA Brain Initiative.

Then in the computer networking side we have short range, long range of medium range and they need the metamaterials to get in the skin deeper.

Like the Elena lady said, God bless you lady.

Then we developed a security, three layers.

Tier one, intra-band, tier two, inter-band and tier three, extra-band.

This is called work.

Here's the protocols for the wireless body area network and you will notice that pastoral, whether you're sitting standing or whatever is in there along with who you're clustered near and temperature.

Swelling you and deswelling you to elicit a physical change.

The metacuristic algorithms or however they are doled out algorithms, those are down here complimentary to the wireless body area network fully developed.

Computer networking protocols.

Then there's your Bluetooth, the 802.15.5. They got their own protocols and metacuristic complimentary algorithms too.

For what? Bioelectromagnetic algorithms fucking around inside of you, your blood and tissue.

Here's an example of the biosensors they've been upgraded.

With carbon nanotubes and all sorts of stuff, I'll be back with that.

And then we have our more circle math, more down here, more amazing poly, the blimps that you all pretend you don't know what they're there for.

And your space fence, which is a series of satellites that are nanosatellite, cube set, looking through your body all the fucking time.

For what?

Well, it could be for energy harvesting.

The new silent green power that they're all screaming of is you and your 15-minute city.

We pull the energy electrically out of you and you power your coffee pot.

So what are they doing when they go to work?

They're sitting with their headset and their Xbox controller, their Morse code unit and all five branches and everything we got.

Sensors open systems architecture with that SWS.

Simulated world simulation thing?

Yeah, sensors everywhere of all kinds.

Reporting on humans in vivo in C2 in real time.

That is what your cognitive threat warfare technology system fucking does.

That is what it has been doing this entire time.

These are the metrics for the challenges of the wireless sensor network versus the wireless body area network and routing application data rate bandwidth and accuracy through the body.

Then you turn the page to finish reading all that bio-electromagnetic algorithms.

Technometrics, these are Google Scholar references from 1974 and 2003.

Here's the World Health Organization and there's your biosensors mandated by the FCC when 2005.

Now this is on an app on somebody's phone that the police can point at you and issue a heart attack, a stroke, make you pee yourself, whatever they want.

Did you tell anybody the truth about what we're doing with human bodies with computer networking, misusing the sensor networks?

Nope. Did you tell them we've got an MQ9 Reaper with Project Maven tethered to ground on their DNA from the side of their house, whether by smart writer the cable company?

Nope. Did you tell them about the pod conduit system with Microsoft OpenAI containers and Kubernetes for their neurons?

No. I did. And we got a long way to go. So if you're here on the channel and you didn't know what it's all about, now you fucking do.

It ain't a vaccine if it needs graphene. You're a real maiden.

They wrote a book, a sci-fi book about the real and inner earth to hide what they were doing in Germany testing our radio frequency through the human body.

Oh, I'm commuting with the fucking wireless. Don't be all all day long. Hang on. Let me grab my phone.

I'm going to go commune with the wireless right now and check my email.

When you do something to someone else and you do not tell them and it's their body, it doesn't take much. This is super simple.

Everybody has a bio field. That's the aura. What the fuck are you doing in my body? I don't want biosensors in me. I don't need them.

I never did lifelong. I'm a signals intelligence kid. I was a test subject for DARPA and all this stuff.

Every human has a natural body part called the human bio field. It's your electrical homeostasis. And every human has to let the empathy, precognition and all these abilities.

If you were allowed to feel your own skin and you are not due to wireless tissue engineering, the answer to the four circles of hell is what they're doing right now with transhumanism.

If they can wirelessly remote into your body area network and elicit a change, you're fucked. You can't feel it. You keep telling people like me it doesn't exist.

The body part that they're using for the biomedical telemetry of the system I'm trying to get you to acknowledge.

Pentagon directive 3000.09. Remember where I broke off with that a moment ago?

And I said you're going to be maintaining trust in your lethal autonomous weapon system because trust is established, not developed.

And maintain throughout the lethal autonomous weapon system life cycle, that is the design development deployment maintenance and upgrades.

Interestingly, the Department of Defense 3000.09 does not refer to positive outcomes as a design criterion.

It literally says this word for word. Why are there no positive outcomes in the design of directive of Department of Defense?

Directive of the Department of Defense. No positive outcomes. Why?

Well, DOD 3000 and DOD 3000.09 defines the goal of autonomous systems as to avoid negative outcomes unintended engagement or experience a loss of control.

Autonomy and weapon systems, DOD directive 300009, 21st of November 2012 incorporating change on the 8th of May 2017.

We are using AI since 2012 in our skies. And so we're not using GPS anymore. We're using PNT position navigation and timing on something called NTS-3 and the ultra wide band.

Now we've got your body area network 802.15.6. Your biosensors themselves are 802.15.4 and the BLE the Bluetooth on the outside of you doing what it does because it pops up a network and pulls it down and makes changes and goes all around.

That's 802.15.5. All this stuff is swimming around and through you. You're still sitting there pretending. No, they didn't do it. Yes, they did. Back in 2012 and deployed with a new cyber physical backbone from the IEEE, which is the international standards for electrical and electronic engineers in 2017.

In 2019, your choice got taken away. You're going to take that fucking graphene shot and we're just going to walk forward. We've got life extension, regenerative medicine, courtesy of Tufts University.

We have Dr. Malone in his endless circus relaying with mRNA. We have 7, 8, 9, 10, G deployed but nobody will talk about it. We have the internet of things everywhere. We have neuron colon neuron and we have brain colon many brain on lsphere neural journals. We don't talk about that either.

Well, we do here on the channel. And the G is your generation of wireless. So if you've had synthetic biology since 2008, the wireless body area network commercially available to companies since 1995 and biosensors commercially available to companies since 2005.

We have moved from the other communication layers to human body communication. That's a real thing on the radio frequency bands. Where the hell are you?

Still pretending you can grow your food and stay in your house, right? Okay, multi-domain sensing system with high accuracy detection exploitation system on command and control.

It's going to be globally developed deployable with deep sensing and longer range. And the goal is the target of let patterns of life for target development.

If it's a target, why don't we want to jam it, slam it, kill it and quit it because we're doing things to people through their fucking body parts and we're turning them into things against their will called soft robotics. That's a biosensor.

Your red blood cells are no longer able to gestate and take care of your own lunch or your immune system. They have to handle data.

You didn't say anything. You fucking lied to everybody and kept going to work because this is so difficult for humans to comprehend. No, it's not.

Just go get a TikTok or if they'll fucking explain it to you. Everybody got a bio field. Everybody has a body part. So why aren't humans allowed to use theirs? Because some asshole in the military needs to get faster Amazon shipping services or they've got to hit their target.

Where they have to get rid of you or someone paid to electronically torture you. These systems are all built off of something called net center warfare, which means that you can't just unplug them and people can't be removed from the databases individually. That's a problem.

In addition to all this education, I'm looking for my iPod. Where did you go? I teach bio field practice, which is either by parallel erection or prison that you can show your own aura in your own body part.

So these are my hair follicles. Excuse me. Pardon me. My nose is stuffy. I've been changing things up in my room. So what I show is I say, all right, these are my hair follicles. These are my hair follicles relaxed. I push them down.

Pardon my nose. Deep breath in. And then I move my arms a little bit because I've been sitting.

Shoot.

This is generating stem cells for myself. Bodywide whole thing. Normally I go bigger, harder and show it more. But my nose is really plugged apologies. And then you start taking back your own electrical acuity. You will notice some changes and you're going to have to have shielding in your house.

This is electronic warfare. They have dominated the electromagnetic spectrum and they've lied to people into their coffins. They're still doing it. And those of you that have this happy, dappy, good feeling about it, I have a question for you.

I have your DNA on my cell phone. You don't know me. You have no way to get a hold of me. And if you go tell a police officer or a physician right now that I'm hitting a button on my cell phone to cause a change in your body, you will be laughed at and told to take pills in your crazy and shut up.

Do you find that to be a problem given everything I just showed you?

Targeted individuals and people like myself who just who survived, DARPA's non-invasive N2 testing. And now we're on to N3, non-invasive N3 with DARPA's Brain Initiative, which you can go watch on the history channel.

And you're still sitting there doing absolutely nothing while they're walking forward the CDC and you think that you're going to get out of it.

It'll either be on an API or something else because they're going to tap your biosensors. And that's what I have to come back today and show people really in depth with a new college textbook because they're still spinning their wheels, unable to understand how I change electrical signals in them.

Really nilly, on a button press, playing humans like the fucking video game The Sims.

And whatever you do, don't get mad, pretend it's for your benefit. They know and you don't. And why aren't they here in my house helping me go take a piss?

Because they don't know better than me. And anybody who buys into that, there's something fucking wrong with you.

You shouldn't have anybody's central nervous system on your fucking cell phone. Unbeknownst to them. It's wrong.

No matter what way you look at it, there is no excuse for having done this to humans. None.

That's why the system cannot be fixed by a fucking lawsuit because it doesn't work that way.

The system is fully built for the most evil, nefarious human, husbandry, tissue, exploitation purposes.

Thus high accuracy detection, exploitation system.

So either get educated or move on.

And thank you for your time today. And may you be blessed. And the next time someone asks you about our channel, like, oh, that's a disabled lady who survived the DARPA testing. She's rather pissed off because they won't admit to people they got jobs.

And given that we pay their paychecks and we paid for all this equipment, she just finds it really gross that no one will talk about what they actually do when they go to work, promoting other humans like Sims. And with all the different damage that's been done with the Internet of Behaviors as of January 1st of this year, and the update to Pentagon Directive 3000.09 showing on proper congressional documentation that this Pentagon Directive 3000.09 for lethal autonomous, you will trust us. This was tested in realistic conditions so much so it's all done as of January 1st or January 25th rather of 2023.

Wow. So our military is fully autonomous already and nobody knows except the Psinergists.

So if I'm somebody and I'm going mind blown, oh my god, you better go find a psinergist, because there's a bunch of them in there from all sorts of walks of life, work, comprehension, they sing, they groove, they dance, some of them pile or wreck, some of them know how to do prison. They're still working on full on shield.

And some of them get together right hand down left hand up, say, attend in my classes. And they know how to transfer energy between human bodies to build a shield, shunt a signal.

And right now I'm working on telekinetics to knock your shit out the sky.

You can hit it. I got your biosegnal math and I got books from the 7th and the 8th grade when you were fucking around with me and other kids in Wisconsin.

You can fucking save it. I'm going to figure it out one way or another. I'm going to get a meter and I'm going to get the video out so nobody got any more questions because you keep forgetting.

I'm not asking you to believe me. Why don't you go turn this off and you try it. See if your hair stands up. I bet it does.

And I bet you feel awful electrocuted without a 10s unit and without having to pay 300 grand for stem cells. Wow.

Because you use your own body part for yourself instead of the fucking government or whoever logging in because they're healthcare advisers.

It's all for your health. It's wireless healthcare - that you knew nothing about, but it's all for you.

Find a Psinergist.

