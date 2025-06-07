The Epic Cover Up of Bioelectricity, of a way to revert cancerous cells back to normal functioning!

“Cancer is a dissociative identity disorder of the morphological intelligence of our cells!” (Michael Levin)

During cancer, our cells depolarise and disconnect from the Electrome. The disconnected cell is disordered in its scaling of cellular competencies, in navigating anatomical space. It dissociates from its natural connections, closes the gap junctions!

The Epic Cover Up of Bioelectricity,

of a way to revert cancerous cells

back to normal functioning!

Cancer is a topic like “Virology”, where trauma based mind control has made us shun it: “trUst the eXperts” (prostituted arbiters of mayhem), mostly due to fear. But we know that the main aim of our current medical model is the stealth deployment of metamaterials for the use in “medical” body area networks, a paradigm that we have been forced into and that is now drip fed into our awareness.

Cancer cells tend to be depolarised, meaning that there is no resting potential in them and when we create such a depolarised state, cancer can be induced.

A rebooting of the patterning program turns the cell back to normal functioning.

“I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person”

“I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person”.

This was 1909 … but today, we are exposed to the same and more refined metamaterials from all directions, thanks to the unwanted deployment (through every possible vector), as titanium dioxide qdots in white chocolate, nano car wax or “adjuvants” in medications!

Michael Levin, Tufts University, about cancer:

1× 0:00 -2:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Link to the whole talk: Fixing cancer Cells and Immortality (Michael Levin)

I conclude that the real reason for the plague of cancer, is truly the unasked for interfering of “q”dots and signals with the fine tuned bioelectricity of our body (through qdots and many other metamaterials and hydrogels in all the injections, medications, glyphosate, ad nauseam). We are inhaling and ingesting elements of this crime, through relentless aerosol injections, for the photovoltaic interfacing of our voltage gradient signalling, the language of our cells. When our natural communication is overcast with an artificial layer of coated particles that turn light to voltage (photovoltaic) and voltage back to light (voltage fluorescent), cells tend to dissociate and lose connection to bigger goals, our Electrome (and smaller Electromes within) and can become cancerous as a result of such artificial disruption of their bioelectric connection through their gap junctions. The reason for the cancer is the metamaterials- and the signals based interfacing. This sick house of cards, is built on despair and lies about viruses that do not exist.

The History of Bioelectricity (for Cancer Research)

The “hydra” was their joke in the Cocvide era… as if it was an artificial nano life form or something like that… it was just a natural life form!

From Sally Adee’s Book We are Electric (2023):

They invented Genetics, to distract from the discoveries in Bioelectricity!

The discoveries around bioelectricity were reason enough- for the biggest scientific deceit in human history, alongside the veneers for the deployment of interfacing metamaterials: Virology, Allopathy and Genetics in general.

Cancer cells are not more selfish, they just have smaller selves! Michael Levin

Cancer = Defection, Reversion to local (unicellular-scale) goals. (while multi-cellular organisation is cooperative, towards huge goals)

Cancer is a disconnection of the cells from the Electrome!

“When cells turn to cancer, the first thing that we see, is the closing of gap junctions.” Michael Levin While the cell is still connected to the bioelectric electrome of aggregates of cells, it won’t happen.

Once the gap junctions are closed, the cell becomes a unicellular organism.

You can normalise cancerous cells!

Through control of the bioelectricity, you greatly reduce tumour genesis or normalise cells that are already cancerous! And we can learn to use our Electrome in that way, learn to connect those cells back and strengthen our own signals to reconnect and reenergise these cells, to make them open their gap junctions again- to be able to reach them! We need to get rid of the metamaterials of course… but whatever external light signals can do- our own conscious mind can also learn to perform. This is of course, not medical advice. It is just so important to clearly see what causes cancer (a dissociative communication problem with the electrome) and that bioelectricity can revert cells to their normal state!

If you can keep the cells harnessed towards organ level goals, as opposed to individual cell goals, then no cell would turn cancerous!

Cancer is a disconnection of the cells from our Electrome, a disorder of the scaling of cellular competencies, in navigating anatomical space.

» Click The Image to Get To The Study «

We are Electric!

Michael Levin about the bioelectric communication system, cognitive glue, which can be used to turn cancer cells back to normal functioning.

1× 0:00 -0:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

These prompts are almost like subroutine calls, Levin postulates.

Phsiomics, distribution of voltage, prompts like subroutine calls, can turn cancer cells back to normal functioning (voltage gradient pulsing).

Detection of Cancer through Fluorescence

(Michael Levin has to mention voltage sensitive dyes, but qdots are the most useful- and light stimulation). Qdots have been found in virtually all medications, dental anesthetics, glyphosate products, etc., ad nauseam. They have been called adjuvants, spike proteins, viruses, “free radicals”, whatever fits the dimensions and narrative…

Inducing cancer with bioelectricity:

Through the depolarisation of selected cells, it was possible to induce cancer like phenotypes:

Shape changes (arborization)

MMP-dependent invasion of many organs (metastasis)

Over proliferation

Vascular changes

Michael Levin about the solution to cancer through bioelectric stimulation

(he will never directly admit to the power of light and qdots).

1× 0:00 -2:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Summary: Bioelectrics of Cancer

All cells, not just neurons, communicate as electric networks that process information

Cancer can be :

detected

induced

normalized

…by rational (computationally-derived) manipulation of bioelectric signalling!

“The only escape is a forward escape” Terence McKenna

Your Karmameleon