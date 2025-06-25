Biophotons and Bioelectricity!

“Neurotransmitters” are just hormones, active in the brain!

The signals are not transmitted by them, this is the job of the action potentials, ion pumps, “synaptic wifi” and biophotons (produced by the mitochondria) no need to jump onto the infamous chemical-thinking bandwagon! We Are Lit- with biophotons!

I remember my neurology classes in the Albert-Ludwigs-University in Freiburg, Germany (this is when I started playing music, otherwise I would not have survived)! High flown “sCience”, from the ivory towers! We had a professor straight from Sandoz, Switzerland (where they made LSD) and she explained us the alleged complexity of our brain (while insisting on the fact that LSD would not create hallucinations, it would reveal what is usually unseen, unfelt). So we got served with headache material about our brain, all these excitations and inhibitions of countless receptors for “the pieces that fit”, Glutamate for excitation and GABA for inhibition- while glutamate can allegedly be anionic, cationic and zwitterionic (net neutral… lol). When there is a + form and - already, why the need for additional “inhibition” of receptors and why at all? There are ion channels and pumps that can do the job perfectly, mitochondrial biophotons or bions could be transmitted and might trigger the opening of the ion channels at the postsynaptic cleft. So in order for the post-synaptic density to receive a signal to open the channels, there are no neurotransmitters necessary!

It gets really interesting, because biophoton research is finding biophotons that appear at the synapse, which could hint at bion activity (that Wilhelm Reich researched)- or simply biophotonic neural signalling (the vesicle form as luminescent and motile bions- is very interesting at this point) The ion pumps do their job pretty well- no need for (+) (-) and zwitterionic glutamate to do that.

Whatever the exact mechanism might be- the official version is surely obfuscation deluxe, and it looked and sounded deeply archontic back then in university already… It was bewildering to see such brain melting complexity, but it must have been correct I thought, especially because of that complexity! Ladies and Gentlemen, I think this is another huge cover-up! In genetics they got the amino acids as the material for the aperiodic fantasy of genetics, here we got hormones that allegedly transmit the signal, totally for the sake of covering up Bioelectricity and Biophotonics especially in this case!

Welcome to the Biodigital Convergence!

Discouraged by the proclaimed genetic determinism of our diseases, we did not realise that every inherited illness is vibratory in nature, an imprint of the Electrome, that we inherit and this can be changed consciously. The powers that shall not be have plastered our sciences with lies about non-existing genomes and molecular communication. This is a paradigm to obfuscate the inner workings of our bioelectricity and biophotonic communication!

What If: The action potential triggers Mitochondria (present at the presynaptic terminal) to produce biophotons, guided by microtubule waveguides toward the cleft. Biophotons cross the cleft, rich with information about the presynaptic activity. On the postsynaptic side, mitochondria (and maybe channels specific for that) detect the biophotons, triggering ion flow and a postsynaptic potential.

Let’s go!

The human brain contains approximately 86 billion neurons. Each neuron has an axon, which may branch extensively, to form connections with other neurons. Each axon potentially forms thousands of synapses, leading to trillions of connections in the brain.

“Spatially distributed neuronal dendritic potentials generate amplitude-modulated waveforms, transmitted to the extracellular medium” [34]

The paper discusses astroglial-neuronal interactions and argues that calcium waves in astrocytes, synchronized with neuronal activity, contribute to these aspects. It mentions membrane potentials and calcium dynamics as key physiological components, particularly in the context of synaptic activity and information processing.

This is such a synapse, the place where the receptors allegedly reside is marked here (PSD, the post-synaptic density):

The archontic machine mind confirms my thoughts (PSD = postsynaptic density):

The “density” is translucent- interesting ! This is consistent with the findings in the recent biophoton study from Jaimie Hoh Kam et al. (2024)

Awkward chemical steps & unexplained biophotonic activity! Remember the wise words of Dr. Paul LaViolette , whose predictions came true 14 times (Einstein had only 3 correct): Every scientific book in the world is misinformation (I would say: disinformation):

Our cells send ions across gap junctions and the TEM scans of those and synapses look alike. I think the vesicles are filled with ions (and there might be other things in there too, but not for the signals propagation I think) and the communcation is bioelectric, with a biophotonic element, either to fascilitate that, or additional to that, using the axon as a type of optic fiber cable!

This is a hypothesis for now, so let’s see where this goes!

Voltage Potentials are driving forces of cellular communication and bioelectricity has been deliberately obfuscated in neurology and genetics. They did this, to hide the way the modulation of our electrome works: through voltage and light directly.

I think everything is much less like Lego blocks fitting holes and much more fluent ionic and biophotonic communication, similar to the way gap junctions work!

Hey Otto, Leave the Frogs Alone!

This is a grotesque trial to find whatever … they were also looking for the wrong kind of electricity! I am glad Hodgkin and Huxley explained the bioelectric potentials of the swapping of ions through ion channels and pumps eventually and biophotons are next: Please no more mayhem, dissection of toads…. it is Bufo Alvarius (now Incilius Alvarius) that bears the secrets of the universe in his sap (5-meo-DMT)!

Ok. Let us continue to find out what is really going on here:

Bear in mind that all of this is happening under erratic Brownian motion on the nanoscale. a wild multitude of alleged receptors, for lock and key games and very inefficient signals propagation… resembling the tales of genomic sorrow!

A lot of receptors (by far not all of them… HUNDREDS - allegedly ;)

This is a massive load of pieces floating around everywhere, into hundreds of receptors, all while under brownian motion, erratic movements in the nanoscale- where they allegedly find their receptor hole to bind… this sounds like the fabulation of someone on acid and this is not very far fetched, when we think of the Crick, Watson, Mullis brigade, who were experts in this field!

In one “post-synaptic density”, on the surface- there are allegedly all these receptors… while ion channels are there and functioning (the ions would trigger the ACH, the ACH moves to the other side and allegedly triggers the ions… I smell horsepaste!), while biophotons have been detected at the PSD, while biophotons might be generated by the action potential, received and are likely causing the ion channel to open. And we know from Watson and Crick, how eager they were to bury the discoveries about ions by Hodgkin & Huxley 1952 (very relevant at this point):

Ion Channels are always hidden and made peripheral in the graphics!

There is a possibility for this to work with bioelectricity alone, the idea with the biophotons is intriguing though, because the specific role for them is still missing and the story of neurotransmitters makes no sense.

Look at this, a brain-killer:

This looks like a factory, basically a technical map of fabulated bio-hardware… all hail to the obfuscating complexity, for eager students to absorb and throw up! Without any questions, or you are a case for “paranoid schizophrenia” and the DSM recommends to drug you up some more, with qdots and other metamaterials. But this obfuscating post-synaptic mess, is allegedly even worse in reality, with hundreds and even thousands of receptors (for muscle control), all with unique shapes and fitting pieces…. like lego … go figure!

This one is even worse, overkill:

Again: They have left out the ion channels, how interesting!

This is how it allegedly works:

Presynaptic Side: Voltage-gated Ca²⁺ channels open when an action potential arrives, allowing calcium ions to enter the presynaptic terminal. This triggers the release of ACh into the synaptic cleft via the vesicular transporter.

Postsynaptic Side: Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChR) are ion channels that open upon binding ACh, allowing Na⁺ and Ca²⁺ ions to enter the postsynaptic cell, leading to depolarization and cellular responses.

I rather think it works with light, this might be the missing link- bioelectricity alone is also feasible but less so! The interaction of bioelectricity and light could really be key though! Biophotons have been detected in the brain and I think they are there for signalling and regeneration (confirmed by the 2024 study), just like bioelectricity!

These options make much more sense than the ridiculous conversion to hundreds of neurotransmitters, in these dimensions, with erratic brownian motion and in constant movement. Bioelectricity makes much more sense, since the signal is already vibratory when it arrives and ends vibratory as electricity, I assume that it works in the same way as gap junctions function, with a very direct bioelectric signalling and sensing on both sides, imho.

So here we have the synaptic cleft, where the ions allegedly do not float out and where thousands of very complex substances are fitting like legos into receptors and psychoactive compounds would also fit in these ….

See the synaptic vesicle? They say this would transport the neurotransmitters and colour it respectively, but it also transports the ions, allegedly to maintain the acidity… no color though! The Golgi equips vesicles with the machinery (e.g., V-ATPase, vesicular transporters) to add ions. They explain that as a secondary step but I think that the ion transport is the primary step, clearly!

Glutamate can allegedly turn into an anionic and cationic state through PH changes and these PH changes are modulated by the ion channel activity, which would basically double the process, while the ions can already do this perfectly. I assume that the main “neurotransmitters” are really just hormones and drugs work the same way and some might change the conductivity of our synapses. A lot of ion channel activity is tiring and hence there are aftereffects.

Dopamine, Norepinephrine, Epinephrine, Serotonin and Histamine are hormones. The role as neurotransmitters might be fabulated.

Add to that the Neurologists:

Bions emit biophotons! Maybe the biophotons hat are seen at the cleft are bions (heat was enough in Reichs experiments… ROS produces heat, for example), the action potential could cause their formation in the mitochondria. Then it is not glutamate that lights up (as shown in biophoton research)- but bions! Wilhelm Reich described bions as microscopic vesicles (0.1–1 μm- with modern instruments, we can surely detect them when they are even smaller) formed from the disintegration of organic or inorganic matter (e.g., grass, sand, coal) when heated (the action potential creates ROS, inflammation after all), swollen in water, or autoclaved (The Bion Experiments, 1938). He observed them under high-magnification microscopes (2000–4500x), noting pulsation, motility, and a bluish glimmer, suggesting they were transitional forms between non-living and living matter. He claimed these particles exhibited motility, luminescence, and life-like properties. He measured microvolt potentials in bion cultures, which is an electrogravitic field! Regardless wether these are bions or not - biophotons are surely detected. A vesicle makes sense though, regarding the observations of them travelling along the axon, guided by microtubuli - basically a fiber optic cable… great for biophotons alone already! It is not necessary though, the way it works is like a natural fiber optic cable, much better than our recreations, just like our natural chipset, made with membrane capacitor, ion channel transistors and gap junction memristors (+”synaptic plasticity”) The paper cites studies suggesting biophotons in neurons may be involved in neural communication. For example, it references work showing biophotonic activity (induced by “glutamate” they say…) transmitting along neural circuits, detected via ultra-weak biophoton imaging. Biophotons (light)- emitted for healing processes and cell-to-cell communication! The talk about ROS is also a veneer for voltage, bioelectricity- the reason for the invention of the double helix! This ROS is part of healthy signalling and creates voltage potentials. This is running on light and ions my friend!

They have intentionally conditioned us with “the Matrix” (we are not living in a simulation) to expect a mechanical future, when in fact- they are using the 5g towers, HAARP and satellites to get to us, to our core, our bioelectricity, while they plastered the online world with obfuscating molecular communcation routes, for the direct transduction of RF and Light to Voltage and Voltage back to Light for monitoring- and as we can see, to hide the simplicity of neuronal communication and hence make sure that we do not realise that they can modulate us with RF and light!

Abstract (…) “We point out that there is a direct relationship between neuronal activity and the biophoton emission process in the brain. Electrical processes in the brain represent sensory information from the external world. During encoding or retrieval of information, electrical signals of neurons can be converted into synchronized biophoton signals by bioluminescent radical and non-radical processes. Therefore, information in the brain appears not only as an electrical signal, but also as a regulated biophoton signal inside neurons." The myelin’s high refractive index could channel mitochondrial biophotons along the axon to the presynaptic terminal, enhancing their delivery to the synaptic cleft. Biophotons and Bioelectricity, just like with gap junctions (regarding bioelectricity, ions that create voltage potentials at membranes everywhere in our body and these potentials create our biofield, our vortex of electrogravitic energy!

“Neurotransmitters” are just hormones and drugs likely work in a similar way. The idea that the ion channel communication needs to be complicated by neurotransmitters, only to turn the signal back into electricity, adds a masonic dimension to the whole endeavour I think. There are ion pumps at the synapse, they can do the job perfectly fine. Hormones have an effect on the brain, this has nothing to do with neuronal signalling though, neurotransmitters are the obfuscating element, just like the genetics in opto”genetics”. If I am wrong, let me know what you think- and we can discuss this!

Never forget: We are the chip, our body is the bio-computer!

Our Lipid Bilayer Membranes (Capacitor)

The lipid bilayer membrane acts as a capacitor by separating charges across its non-conductive hydrophobic core, storing electrical energy.

Ion Channels (Transistor)

Ion channels act as transistors by voltage gating ion flow, modulating electrical signals across the lipid bilayer membrane.

Gap Junctions (Memristor) + Synaptic Plasticity (Memristor)

Gap junctions act as memristors by modulating conductance based on prior electrical activity, enabling memory-like behavior in intercellular communication.

Synaptic plasticity acts like a memristor by adjusting synaptic strength based on prior activity, enabling memory and learning in neural networks.

“Molecular Communication” is used as a trojan horse, to obfuscate the direct steering of our Electrome through bioelectricity. The Electrome is everything the non-existing genome could never be!

They are constantly looking for ways to sneak toxic substances into our body, to get clearer tags, through the voltage fluorescence of all the coated nanodust (graphene, aluminium, titanium dioxide qdots etc…). Aluminium nanoparticles aid with the plasmonic coupling (there are no demons created here, they put that in the published literature so we recite it and sound mad). Plasmonic coupling only makes the graphene qdots light signals stronger, for example, it is a supportive interaction! Near Infrared and Infrared are perfect to get good precision and tissue penetration, without too much scattering.

Source Study

Biophoton research has been covered up through molecular communication and orgone / bioelectricity research has been obfuscated through the genome !

We are being lied to (through the published literature), they have dusted us with coated graphene (qdots, the WBAN “electrodes” and biosensors), which is all over and inside our cells and this dust lights up when we think, because our bioelectricity, our voltage, is turned to light, which is great for monitoring. Every cell has ion channels, where the charged ions swap places and the pattern of voltage potentials inside and outside of the cell, makes up the bioelectric signalling for our Electrome, which is everything the non - existing genome was invented for, to cover it up. They are lying on purpose, since the inception of Virology- because the implications of cracking the bioelectric code mean that you can grow a functional eye on a frogs butt, with the right voltage gradient

“genetically modified HORSEPASTE!”

They cannot admit that viruses are actually (graphene) qdots, that we are so saturated that light and RF alone is sufficient for enough voltage, to hit with 3 neuron precision (300 micrometer), with 5g beam-steering (more than one tower create a pointed signal together).

“Synthetic Molecular Communication”

This is counter intelligence par excellence! We find stuff in the blood, they explain it wrong- hence we end up looking crazy, talking about nanobots in our blood… when they have deliberately prepared this as a trap, so that no one listens to us. There is brownian motion in the micro scale, in fluids / hydrogels - electrogravitics influence everything, so it looks like as if those nanoparticles are being steered. This way no one noticed that tons of qdots are nucleating to our membranes, sucked into the cells via endocytosis or clump together and form mesogenic “clumps” (not chips… they did this on purpose).

We are Electric!

Until next time!

Your Karmameleon!

We are the Bio-Computer, Our Cells are the Chip!