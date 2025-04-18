There is something within me that might be illusion, as it is often the case with young delighted people, but if I would be fortunate to achieve some of my ideals, it would be on the behalf of the whole of humanity. Nikola Tesla

Plasma: The bridge between the perceived reality realm and subquantum kinetics!

“About 100 years ago they did an experiment (Michelson-Morley Experiment.) The experiment was done in a wrong way and they positioned the machine wrong, 90° in the wrong direction.” (And this allegedly disproved the ether…)

“Subquantum Kinetics allows for the possibility of materialisation and dematerialisation”

WHAT ARE SOLITONS ? Paul LaViolette views solitons as stable, self-reinforcing turing wave packets in subquantum kinetics, modeling subartomic particles via reaction-diffusion systems, like Model G, exhibiting particle-like behaviours and field interactions through electrogravitics.

Dr. Paul LaViolettes View

Unified Field Theory: Subquantum kinetics unifies electric, magnetic, gravitational, and nuclear forces by modelling them as emergent properties of the subquantum medium, with solitons (explained later) and light as core components. Magnetic forces and electric forces are explained through Electrogravitics. (see Amaterasus great presentation of the subject)

Open System Physics: Unlike conventional physics, which assumes energy conservation, LaViolettes model allows for spontaneous energy creation (e.g., photon blueshifting) and loss (e.g., tired light), challenging the First Law of Thermodynamics, which is stuck in closed systems!

1× 0:00 -0:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I guess you could pretty much wipe out much of modern physics and you would not have much of a loss. Keep Newtonian physics, Maxwell - but once you get into quantum mechanics thats completely haywire. Dr. Paul LaViolette

The Unified Role of Plasma

LaViolette’s subquantum kinetics is a unified field theory that explains the fundamental nature of matter and energy through a systems-theoretic approach.

Central to this theory is the concept of the subquantum medium, which he describes as a “metastable, nonequilibrium plasma of highly energetic, subphysical units.” This plasma is not the conventional ionized gas observed in stars or laboratories but a hypothetical medium at the subquantum level, functioning as an open reaction-diffusion system.

LaViolettes subquantum kinetics suggests a unified role for plasma, bridging the gap between microphysics and macrophysics:

At the smallest scales, plasma is the subquantum medium, giving rise to all matter and forces through self-organizing wave patterns.

At the largest scales, plasma is involved in the most energetic cosmic events, such as galactic core explosions, which can influence entire solar systems and planetary climates.



Here is some ionised gas plasma:

The video shows a plasma globe generating ionized gas plasma through high-voltage electricity. Here is some ionised gas plasma - and the visual of glowing, filament-like plasma arcs responding to touch are characteristic of a plasma globe, where a central electrode ionizes a gas mixture (often noble gases like neon or argon) inside a glass sphere

This dual perspective highlights plasma as a dynamic and fundamental component of the universe, challenging mainstream views and aligning with his broader critique of the Big Bang theory. His predictions (14 turned out correct), such as the mass-luminosity ratio of the first brown dwarf and blueshifting in Pioneer 10 spacecraft data, have been verified, adding credibility to his theories.

“Random Mills has produced a device to get energy out of water - like a megawatt of power, out of the size of something like a fridge, impossible according to “quantum mechanics”. When you revise quantum mechanics in the right way, it is possible. The problems with physics are keeping us from having these new technologies.” (Dr. Paul LaViolette)

So the patents for free energy are still all getting rejected. The physicists making these decisions are wrong. Dr. Paul LaViolette

Plasma can provide a shielding for inertia.

Project Winterhaven accomplished Mark 3 with discs 1952. I wrote about T.T. Browns experiments in this article:

(1952- the same year the knowledge about the ion channel communication through bioelectricity flourished, one year later the double helix was introduced).

Einstein failed to connect electricity and gravity. He knew it, he knew Brown - but there were other reasons … he was in Philadelphia when the Philadelphia experiments were going on…

If you manipulate gravity, you can make things invisible and then dematerialise! Dr. Paul LaViolette

To do that you have to make a negative gravity field- if you can make a G hill rather than a G well (the earths gravity field is in a gravity well) you should be able to make objects disappear. Descriptions can be found in his Subquantum Kinetics works (14 predictions of this theory were confirmed, Einsteins theories had only 3 confirmations) (Dr. Paul LaViolette).

Dr. Paul LaViolette disproved the big bang cosmology. He published the results in the astrophysical journal, the same journal that the HUBBLE telescope reports are published in. (The redshift happens through the loss of energy in the photons, through travel- and not through the expansion of the universe). The idea of the expansion of the universe is incorrect and Dr. Paul LaViolette proved it.

Mainstream Cosmology remained the same (enforced through the forces that shall not be)…

We are stuck with the wrong theory!

All the data confirms the continuous creation theory.

The B2 could kill you when you touch it because of the ion charges around the manipulated gravity shield! Dr. Paul LaViolette

Microwave beam propulsion is discussed by LaViolette in his book (the secrets of anti gravity propulsion).

Microwave beam generators are the three lights on the triangle shaped UFOs!

The ether sustains the universe. It is not a static substance -it is like your body, it got all these reactions going on… the same thing is going on, just not on a chemical but an etheric level.

The etherons are a new concept. The substance of the ether of the 19th century was all the same. It was inert and it just sat there- waves would be mechanically conducted through it - now in reality it is a reaction diffusion model G.

Solitons are similar to “Particles”

The beauty of subquantum kinetics is simplicity. It is like the bioelectric signature, the vibratory fingerprint.

With these three equations of the Model G you can create anything.

The gravity field is formed in a way that makes black holes impossible, Dr. Paul LaViolette says.

You can actually create energy from nothing in an open system, because of the subquantum kinetics and the wonderful etherons, that accomplish such a feat with grace!

We are not living in a closed system, the closed minds of the scarcity perpetrators, the co2 leeches, taking the prana of plants and cursing it a pollutant. These biophobic entities subdue the orgasmic surges of life and create ashamed wrecks burdened with moral dogmas and terrified about hell, purgatory and lied to about the fundamentals of our existence here on this planet. The genome alone (the genetic code is truly a cyphered form of bioelectricity readings aided by qdot tech fluorescence etc.) is a lie so all encompassing, it is hard to deal with such Philanthropathy!

The earth is slowly growing says Dr. Paul LaViolette.

Creation through continuous creation - matter is continuously created, for trillions of years. There are no limits. They are not only created in space, they are created inside of planets, like the sun! 90% of the suns energy is fusion. The rest is Genic- spontaneously created. A part of that gets expelled in the solar winds and the leftover leads to the growth of the sun. (Subquantum Kinetics) Dr. Paul LaViolette

The idea that a super nova leads to a dead star is all bamboozled physics according to LaViolette.

The Superwave Theory

There is a warning encoded in the zodiac!

Sagittarius and Scorpio are two arrows aimed at the galactic center:

The Mother Star in Sagittarius (our galactic center) Distance: ~23,000–26,000 light years from Earth. LaViolette mentions high-energy emissions from the galactic core (e.g., gamma rays, cosmic rays) as consistent with a plasma-driven mother star (not a super massive black hole). The mother star is a massive, self-sustaining stellar object, powered by genic energy (a continuous matter-creation process within subquantum kinetics). It is composed of highly energetic plasma , it generates intense electromagnetic fields and cosmic rays through internal processes, avoiding the singularities and event horizons of black hole models.

Superwave Emission: Periodically, the mother star enters active phases, emitting galactic superwaves—isotropic bursts of cosmic rays (electrons, protons, nuclei) and radiation. These outbursts result from plasma dynamics, such as magnetic reconnection or energy surges, rather than accretion disk collapse.

LaViolette rejects black holes as physically untenable, arguing that subquantum kinetics explains galactic core phenomena without invoking infinite densities. The mother stars continuous matter creation sustains its luminosity and outbursts. Sagittarius: Represents the galactic center itself, the superwave’s origin. Its archer imagery (a centaur aiming an arrow) may symbolize the directed energy or cosmic “shot” from Sagittarius A*.

Scorpio: Adjacent to Sagittarius, it marks the broader galactic plane’s role in the superwave’s propagation. Its menacing scorpion form emphasises the events threat.

Zodiac Sequence: The progression from Scorpio to Sagittarius in the zodiac (Scorpio precedes Sagittarius along the ecliptic) narrates the superwaves approach—danger (Scorpio) followed by its source (Sagittarius). Approx 15865 years ago, the position of sagittarius arrow was aiming 2/10th of a degree towards the heart of the galaxy (because stars are moving, the position was right back then)- 8 times better than with the Mount Palomar telescope. Here we have a myth that is at least 5000 years old, that was more precise than a type of modern telescopes before the radio telescopes. (Dr. Paul Laviolette 43:00). The message was encoded in geometry, the date of the arrow going to the heart would be the date of the eruption from the galactic center - this wave of energy must have come by earth- on the way it triggered the two closest supernova to the solar system, the vela supernova and the crab supernova that align with this event horizon.

The Egyptians said their precise knowledge about this was transmitted by Thoth (the ibis headed representation).

The stuff encoded in the zodiac alone is mind blowing.

“Third degree calvin background radiation (through helium cool detectors / superconductors). Radio telemetry rocketry…. to get that they have encoded the hot and cool spots of the 3rd degree calvin radiation in the zodiac. Here we are talking about very advanced technology. “

When you study Plato, you realise that Atlantis has to be taken allegorically. It is about subatomic particles, so a lot smaller than assumed. There is the story about ice sheets and he assumes that there must have been damm failiures and floods (but Graham Hancocks asteroid theory makes more sense to me).

The black hole idea of Steven Hawkins is wrong.

Can you grasp the magnitude of the deceit, when you see Dr. Paul LaViolette talk about the possibility to reach mars with ease, through gravity manipulation. (11:40) Do you really think that Elon does not know what Paul knows? His deceit stretches further, just remember his lies around synthetic “mRNA”, when we have shown that bioelectricity can do all of that and better than anyone could have imagined. It was 1952 that the knowledge around the functioning of our ion channels flourished massively and 1953 Franklin, Crick and Watson came up to deceive us monumentally. There are billions out there, terrified about synthetic DNA in their genome- what a huge load of fear inducing mayhem of the mind! Call the sheriff!

Systems theory should be taught in every university, and it is not Dr. Paul LaViolette

LaViolette, regarding our “energy crisis” :

They are killing and arresting people who build clean and infinitely free and clean energy while claiming that we are guilty for polluting the environment with our allowances of antique tech everywhere.

The patent offices of the world are basically blackmailed by lobby groups that pick out groundbreaking new inventions and claim that such ridiculous claims would threaten their reputation and they actually cater these lobby groups and fire those who accepted the novelties, that were technically flawless inventions. It was the interest of a private lobby group steering this, not scientific progress!

Physics is structured like a (controlled) belief system, so anything that challenges the current dogmas is dismissed before thorough examination, because it would contradict certain laws of thermodynamics - but they think in closed systems (on purpose), whereas the whole universe works as a self-generating open system, and we have been really oppressed to the extent to be imprisoned in our innermost being with all these restrictions that we can break and realise that it has been a gigantic, anti-human, biophobic, archontic, technocratic, transhuman hoax- against all of us, every single one of us. To perpetrate a lie about fundamental aspects of our existence is vile to say the least. I think most people do not even begin to grasp the implications of what we are finding.

Dr. Paul LaViolette about the gaslighting around infinite clean energy from the ether:

1× 0:00 -1:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If they would admit that through high voltage currents, you could create gravitational wells in front of the spacecrafts and this type of propulsion can virtually be done in a way that requires no fuels, you can literally have an overflow of basically infinite energy and travel anywhere you wish. They would never send their own people to space with all these old propulsion technologies portrayed by tricksters like our transhumanist semi-humanoid (not so sure) Archon Mr. Musk. They want to cull us now to use all these technologies on their own. We cannot let that happen. Please become part of this movement if you are not already, the time of secrecy is truly over, the time of open source collaboration is well underway!

Solitons in LaViolette’s Subquantum Kinetics

In LaViolettes subquantum kinetics, solitons are stable, localized, self-organizing wave structures that emerge from nonlinear reaction-diffusion processes at the subquantum level (through the alchemy of etherons). These structures are analogous to subatomic particles and play a central role in his unified field theory. Here’s a detailed breakdown: Definition and Nature: Solitons are dissipative structures that maintain their form and stability in a nonequilibrium, open-system environment. Unlike conventional waves that disperse, solitons retain their shape due to a balance between nonlinear interactions and dissipation. In LaViolette’s Model G, a reaction-diffusion system he proposed, solitons arise as steady-state concentration inhomogeneities in a subquantum medium composed of hypothetical entities called subphysical units. These units interact and diffuse, forming localized patterns (particle like behaviour) Physical Analogies: Solitons in Model G exhibit properties akin to subatomic particles (e. g. electrons), such as: Multi-particle bonding: They can form stable configurations resembling atomic or nuclear structures. Movement in concentration gradients: They respond to field-like gradients, analogous to how particles move in electric or gravitational fields. Charge distribution: Their structure matches models like Kelly’s charge distribution for nucleons, providing a realistic representation of particle properties. These solitons generate 1/r potential fields (inverse distance fields) around themselves, which LaViolette equates to gravitational and electrostatic fields, thus explaining action-at-a-distance without singularities. Role in Physics: Solitons in subquantum kinetics, serve as the basis for “particles”, fields, and electromagnetic waves- electrogravitics. They are not merely mathematical constructs but physical entities emerging from the dynamics of the subquantum medium. LaViolette suggests that solitons can account for phenomena like quantum entanglement, where electric potential soliton beams mediate superluminal connections between entangled particles, controlling their spin orientations. Relation to Other Systems: LaViolette shows that Model G, a three-variable reaction-diffusion system, is related to the Brusselator (a chemical reaction model) but includes an additional variable (G) that allows for soliton formation under distant steady-state boundary conditions. A modified three-variable reversible Brusselator can also support solitons, reinforcing the robustness of his model. Light in LaViolette’s Subquantum Kinetics LaViolette’s view of light diverges significantly from conventional physics, particularly in rejecting the idea of light as purely electromagnetic waves traveling at a constant speed in a vacuum. Instead, he describes light as a dynamic phenomenon within the subquantum medium, influenced by energy transformations and environmental interactions. Nature of Light Light is modelled as wave-like disturbances in the concentrations of subphysical units within the subquantum medium. These disturbances propagate through the reaction-diffusion processes described in subquantum kinetics. Unlike the standard model, where light speed (c) is constant, LaViolette posits that light speed in a vacuum is not constant and can vary depending on the local conditions of the subquantum medium. This challenges the assumptions of special relativity and the Biot-Savart and Lorentz force laws. Photon Energy Transformations: LaViolettes theory suggests that photons undergo energy shifts as they travel through space: Redshift in Intergalactic Space: Photons lose energy over vast distances, contributing to the cosmological redshift. This supports his “tired light” model, where redshift is due to energy loss rather than universal expansion, challenging the Big Bang theory. Blueshift in Gravity Wells: Photons gain energy when passing through regions of high mass, such as near galaxies, stars, or planets, due to a process called photon blueshifting. This is a key mechanism in LaViolette’s cosmology, where energy is spontaneously created in stellar and planetary interiors. Connection to Solitons: Light waves in subquantum kinetics are closely related to solitons, as both are manifestations of the same reaction-diffusion dynamics. While solitons represent localized, particle-like structures, light represents propagating, wave-like disturbances. The internal wave structure of particles (solitons) is linked to the Compton wavelength observed in scattering experiments, showing a continuity between particles and waves. »»(there was a document here about HAARP and Plasma capabilities regarding LaViolettes findings- and substack will not allow me to share it, the download always results in an error, only with this document…)««

Comprehensive Interpretation Of Dmt And Nde Findings Through Subquantum Ether And The Electrome 81.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download