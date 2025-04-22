First of all, I would like to give everyone the chance (thanks to alchemical science) to download this very unique Document, once exclusively for the powers that shall not be, a kind of counterpoint to the immersion in Eros and Planetary Tantra! A deep dive into the true hermetic teachings (the first document in the drives folder).

The time of secrecy is over & the time for open source collaboration is well underway!

Download here - first Document in the folder! As great as the greatest and highest authority, the Lord of the Deceivers, the Archons?

“… and such have always been willing to use their lamps to re-light the lesser lamps of the outside world, when the light of truth grew dim and clouded by reason of neglect, and when the wicks became clogged with foreign matter. There were always a few to tend faithfully the altar of the Truth, upon which was kept alight the Perpetual Lamp of Wisdom.”

The Kybalion, a Counterpoint to John Lamb Lashs Planetary Tantra

The occult, for Lash, is a tool to expose and resist Archontic influences—deceptive forces embedded in ideologies like salvationism, transhumanism and authoritarian (where the Hermetics could be placed) systems. It empowers individuals to reclaim sovereignty and reconnect with the Earth! The hermetics were less prone to the joy of life that the liberation of eros gives those who seek - but nevertheless, it is very interesting material and a kind of counterpoint to Lashs perspective!

Life Force

tRanShuManisTs cannot create Beauty— they can only Control Creatives!

They do not become like gods, they just abuse those who are in touch with the divine— to increase control and manipulation through soulless A.I.!

Fun Fact: The Origin of the Positive Thinking Train, Wallace D. Wattles:

“We assert that there is one Original Formless Stuff or Substance, from which all things are made. All the seemingly many elements are but different presentations of one element… (…) Man can form things in his thought, and, by impressing his thought upon formless substance, can cause the thing he thinks about to be created.”

Wallace D. Wattles “The Original Formless Stuff :-)“ - … a poetical masterpiece! The ‘First Principle’ of the Science of Getting Rich… as a Hypnosis Recording. (The Original “Get Rich Quick Scheme” so to say) Here is how it really works: Subquantum Kinetics (or here with modern graphics)

Our ‘KA Body’, the Biofield, the Electrome — Qi, Orgone, Prana: Life Force!

Prana- the breath like essence (a Sanskrit word that translates as ‘Life Breath’). It is believed to be an energy flowing through the body along specific pathways called Nadi (similar to Qi).

Orgone (Wilhelm Reich)

Orgone as a bridge between mind, body, and cosmos- a dynamic force that sustains our Vitality.

Reichs Orgone, described as a cosmic force akin to bioelectricity, can be seen as an early, intuitive recognition of the electromes role in biology. His experiments, such as measuring skin potentials in emotional states (The Bioelectrical Investigation of Sexuality and Anxiety, 1982), align with modern findings on how bioelectric signals influence physiology and psychology. For instance, changes in membrane potential are now known to mediate stress responses (and so much more), mirroring Reichs observations of energy flow in emotional health. The Electromes ability to integrate signals across scales (but also send them in from intention), from cells to tissues, parallels orgones proposed omnipresence.

Bion Experiments : In the 1930s, Reich conducted microscopic studies on decaying organic and inorganic materials, observing what he called bions—vesicular structures that appeared to exhibit lifelike properties such as motility and growth. He claimed that bions emitted a radiant energy (blueish) , which he named orgone (derived from “organism” and “orgasm,” reflecting its life-giving and dynamic qualities). In his book The Bion Experiments: On the Origin of Life (1938) he argues that orgone was the anti-entropic force (syntropic) that organises matter into living systems.

Reich expanded orgone into a universal energy, present in the atmosphere, living organisms, and even celestial phenomena. He believed it was responsible for everything from cellular vitality to weather patterns, positioning it as a primordial force akin to Ka, Qi or Prana: BioElectricity

Ka

KA - Protection, vitality, and the transmission of energy,

Our KA body is composed of our Vital Life Force Energy

Ka is an ancient Egyptian concept for the individual life force or Electrome / Soul, the Ka was the vital aspect of a persons soul (similar to Reichs Orgone).

It is believed to continue to exist after death. The Ka is associated with the physical body and needs sustenance to survive in the afterlife.

…The essence of Life endures, requires care and reverence, even in the absence of a living body.

The Ka is believed to be “created” at birth (…possibly arriving through a portal / passage through the ether) and to survive the death of the physical body.

Ka exists alongside the physical body, like a subtle double. It is the life force that differentiates the living from the dead (De Loof came to the same conclusion).

The Ka was believed to reside in the tomb or burial place and could receive offerings left by family members and loved ones.

Ba as the Soul Bird

Ba is the individuals personality, the refined character.

Ba is being depicted as Soul Bird with human head. It is associated with the individuals personality and characteristics throughout life. The Ba is thought to be more agile and can travel freely between the realm of the living and the realm of the dead.

It was essential for the Ba to return to the body in the tomb each night after its nocturnal wanderings to maintain its connection to the physical remains.

In Greek mythology, the concept of the ‘psyche’, often depicted as a butterfly or bird as well.

Akh - the transmuted Soul

The Akh represents the transmuted spirit of the deceased.

It is the aspect of the soul that achieves unity with the divine and becomes an eternal, shining entity. To become an Akh, the soul has to undergo a series of trials and pass judgment before Osiris in the Hall of Ma’at.

If the heart of the deceased was found to be pure and balanced (indicating adherence to the principles of Ma’at), the soul would be granted the status of an Akh and allowed to dwell in the afterlife with the gods.

Together, Egyptian Ka, Ba, and Akh represent different facets of the souls existence in the afterlife journey. The Ka needs sustenance to continue its existence in the tomb; the Ba is the aspect of the soul that could move freely and interact with the living; and the Akh is the ultimate goal of the souls transmutation, leading to eternal life among the gods.

The Electrome, as defined by researchers like Andreas De Loof in The cells self-generated “Electrome” (PMC5100658), encompasses all ionic currents within a living organism, from cellular to organismal levels. This electrical dimension regulates critical processes, including development, regeneration, and intercellular communication. It serves as a dynamic network, coordinating biological functions through voltage gradients and ion flows. Modern studies highlight the role of ion channels and membrane potentials in these processes, providing a scientific basis for understanding lifes electrical underpinnings.

The electromes holistic nature resonates with Reichs vision of a pervasive life energy.

Svatantrya is a concept that goes to the root of many spiritual matters in Kashmir Shaivism, like, the divine sovereignty of Shiva (God), consciousness (caitanya), creative power (vimarsa), mantra and kundalini Svatantriya = self-determination, self-reliance = sovereignty = conative latitude, risk-taking = Thelete = Jupiter = Freedom, Reason, and hate for all that opposes them! (John Lamb Lash)

The Gnostic View (before the distortions of the christocentric takeover)

Thelete = The Force of Will, Sovereignty

Sophia = Wisdom, from Philosophy - the Love of Wisdom

Thelete & Sophia have created Nature and we are part of that Nature, according to the last burning pieces of Wisdom we have from the Old World that got persecuted in the most violent holocaust in human history, ending with the murder of Hypathia 315 C.E.

Thelete

Derived from the Greek root thel-, related to thelema (θέλημα), meaning "will," "desire," or "intention."

Thelete does come to participate in events outside the Pleroma due to involvement with Sophia's correction, now underway. The allusion is not difficult to infer, considering the picture of the BULL. In correction, Thelete confers the strength for the moral intention to risk life in order to protect life. Death is certain to all, but death that comes in the act of protecting life is the special calling of Thelete, the Intended. (John Lamb Lash)

"Excitement mounts. The magma of the core is tensile and fuses whole into an oval reef of breathing coral. The fusion is now divined. The cosmic currents of generative light, black and white, whose figures are the Aeons, receive the singularity into their fusioned gaze, receive it as nectar secreted by the One. A precious, novel taste, an odor future-bound. Sophia and her consort Thelete, the Intended, are rapturously captured in the stillness of this sublime beholding. All Aeons paired. All currents in the coral magma now concentric, arranged in vast choralic floes." From From Episode Four of the Gaian Mythos - John Lamb Lash Lucifer, The Bringer Of Light, The Morning Star 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Voluntary Control of our Orgone - the Human Biofield

The human Biofield: “A human Bodypart” (Sabrina Wallace)

Bringing back the agency of our biofield into our control is literally fulfilling our part in the correction, in this time of great turmoil! We have been severed from this part of our body and it has been rendered “esoteric”, when, in fact, it is the basis of our telepathic and precognition skills. With enlarged biofield we perceive more beauty, we are protected against external influences and our senses are more refined- our body will produce more DMT (the only endogenous psychedelic we know of and measure in virtually all humans, animals and plants, that can possibly lead to consciousness).

All the conceptions of Life Force in mind, it becomes self evident that Vitality is directly linked to good energetic flow, which literally means good blood flow (a slightly negative zeta potential). You can achieve this through intention, but also by removing metals, which bear a cationic charge and cause a "rouleaux formation of the red blood cells, meaning that they will stick together and won’t transport oxygen any further, besides all other functions that are disturbed as well…

“Two more important parameters to be aware of are water and EMF’s. Water, especially structured water, is a conduit for the body electric, for the native electromagnetic energy that makes up a lot of our biofield. All of those electrical aspects of bodily functions - calcium ion channels, synapses in the brain, muscle synapses, vision, smell, our heart beat and a multitude of other functions, all depend on efficiently passing information along as minute electrical signals. If that becomes disrupted, our body will try to fend off the intrusive insult by creating symptoms to flush out the intrusion. We incorrectly call these symptoms illness… colds, flu, aches, stiffness, queasiness etc” (The human biofield and the collapse of the reductionist medical paradigm)

Piloerection

Piloerection is typically an “involuntary response”, controlled by the sympathetic nervous system, triggered by cold, fear, or strong emotions. Voluntary control indicates an unusual ability (1 in 250, to 1 in 1500 people in the PeerJ study) to influence this system consciously, a rarity among body functions (Heathers et al., 2018).

Strong evidence for stem cell generation through piloerection from mice: piloerection via cold boosts HFSC (hair follicle stem cells) activity through norepinephrine, forming a regenerative niche with APMs, accelerating hair growth. (Shwartz et al., 2020). Benedek et al. (2010) in Biological Psychology measured phasic skin conductance rises (0.5-1 μS) and heart rate increases (~5-10 bpm) during emotional piloerection in 40% of subjects exposed to stimuli like music or films. McPhetres & Zickfeld (2022) confirm this as a peak arousal marker, often with tears. The PeerJ study found that individuals with VGP often report higher emotional engagement, particularly with music or awe-inspiring stimuli, suggesting those who learn to control this experience emotions more intensely or vividly. Participants with VGP scored higher on the personality trait of openness (imagination, appreciation of beauty), hinting that you may be more receptive to sensory and abstract experiences. Piloerection occurs when arrector pili muscles contract under sympathetic nervous system control, “typically involuntarily” (…because we have lost the ability collectively maybe?) (Benedek et al., 2010). VGP suggests you can override this, a rare feat among autonomic functions like heart rate or digestion (Heathers et al., 2018). This could indicate a stronger neural pathway between conscious intent and sympathetic activation, though mechanisms are speculative without brain imaging studies. Newton’s soul research parallels VGP to old souls’ sensitivity (not directly studied), hinting at a deeper consciousness link (Newton, "Journey of Souls").

Scientific Evidence for All of the Above :

… until next time!